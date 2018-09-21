Frontier Developments : PCA Dealings

PCA Dealings

Released : 21 September 2018 08:10

RNS Number : 5222B

Frontier Developments PLC 21 September 2018

21 September 2018

Frontier Developments plc

(the "Company")

PCA Dealings

The Company was notified on 20 September 2018 that Joy Hu, wife of James Mitchell, a Non‐Executive Director of Frontier Developments plc, purchased 19,992 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 1129.6 pence per Ordinary Share during the period 18‐19 September 2018.

Following these transactions, Mr Mitchell holds a total of 19,992 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.052 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Frontier Developments +44 (0)1223 394 300 David Braben, CEO Alex Bevis, CFO Liberum ‐ Nomad and Joint Broker +44 (0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan Finncap +44 (0) 207 220 0500 Matt Goode/Giles Rolls Tulchan Communications +44 (0) 207 353 4200 James Macey White/Matt Low About Frontier Developments plc

Frontier Developments plc, listed on the AIM stock market (AIM: FDEV), is a leading independent creator of self‐published videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co‐author of the seminal 'Elite' game. Based in Cambridge, UK, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative videogames for home consoles and personal computers. Frontier's LEI number: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18.

www.frontier.co.uk

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name: Joy Hu 2. Reason for the notification a)

Position/status: PCA of Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Frontier Developments plc b) LEI: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 0.5p each. Identification code: GB00BBT32N39 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Date Price(s) Volume(s) 18 September 2018

19 September 2018 1126.5 pence 1140.8 pence 15,610 4,382 d) Aggregated information: Volume - 19,992 Price - £225,835.76 e) Date of the transactions: 18 September 2018 & 19 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHPGUMUBUPRUMG