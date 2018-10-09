Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Developments PLC    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC (FDEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 05:01:27 pm
1210 GBp   +1.26%
04:23pFRONTIER DEVELO : PCA Dealings
PU
03:08pFRONTIER DEVELO : Planet Coaster World’s Fair Pack Launches 16..
PU
09/21FRONTIER DEVELO : PCA Dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Frontier Developments : PCA Dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:23pm CEST

PCA Dealings

Released : 09 October 2018 15:16

RNS Number : 4651D

Frontier Developments PLC 09 October 2018

9 October 2018

Frontier Developments plc

(the "Company")

PCA Dealings

The Company was notified on 9 October 2018 that Joy Hu, wife of James Mitchell, a Non‐Executive Director of Frontier Developments plc, purchased 27,574 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 1195.8 pence per Ordinary Share during the period 5 October ‐ 8 October 2018.

Following these transactions, James Mitchell and Joy Hu are interested in a total of 47,566 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.123 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Frontier Developments

+44 (0)1223 394 300

David Braben, CEO

Alex Bevis, CFO

Liberum ‐ Nomad and Joint Broker

+44 (0)203 100 2000

Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan

Finncap

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

Matt Goode/Giles Rolls

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White/Matt Low

About Frontier Developments plc

Frontier Developments plc, listed on the AIM stock market (AIM: FDEV), is a leading independent creator of self‐published videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co‐author of the seminal 'Elite' game. Based in Cambridge, UK, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative videogames for home consoles and personal computers. Frontier's LEI number: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18.

www.frontier.co.uk

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name: Joy Hu

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status: PCA of Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name: Frontier Developments plc

b)

LEI: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 0.5p each.

Identification code: GB00BBT32N39

b)

Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5 October 2018 8 October 2018

1189.4 pence 1201.4 Pence

13,000 14,574

d)

Aggregated information:

Volume - 27,574 Price - £329,719.30

e)

Date of the transactions: 5 October 2018 & 8 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHUGGCGUUPRGCB

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 14:22:27 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
04:23pFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : PCA Dealings
PU
03:08pFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Planet Coaster World’s Fair Pack Launches 16 Octob..
PU
09/21FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : PCA Dealings
PU
09/20FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
09/14FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : EBT Share Purchase
PU
09/10FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : EBT Share Purchase
PU
09/05FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Director's Dealings
PU
08/23ELITE DANGEROUS : Beyond - Chapter 3.2
PU
08/22FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Block Listing Application
PU
07/19FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Jurassic World Evolution passes 1 million units
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 80,1 M
EBIT 2019 18,6 M
Net income 2019 17,8 M
Finance 2019 33,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,21
P/E ratio 2020 42,92
EV / Sales 2019 5,36x
EV / Sales 2020 6,20x
Capitalization 463 M
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
David John Walsh Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jonathan Francis Watts Director & Chief Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC-9.78%606
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.59%850 022
RED HAT4.08%22 172
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC78.14%19 149
SPLUNK INC26.75%15 396
CITRIX SYSTEMS21.39%14 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.