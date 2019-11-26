Frontier Developments : Proposed PCA Dealing

The Selling Shareholder and David Braben have undertaken that, without the prior written consent of Jefferies International Limited and Liberum Capital Limited, they will not dispose of any further Ordinary Shares for a period of 360 days after completion of the Sale (subject to customary exceptions).

The Sale Shares represent approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued share capital. Assuming all the Sale Shares are sold, the Selling Shareholder will, following completion of the Sale, continue to hold 1.9% of the issued share capital of the Company. Therefore, including Wendy Irvin-Braben's residual shareholding, David Braben will have a total interest of 12,899,953 ordinary shares or 33.2% of the issued share capital of the Company following the Sale.

Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) today announces that it has been notified by Wendy Irvin-Braben (the "Selling Shareholder") of her intention to sell up to 1,250,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Sale Shares"), in response to investor demand, at a price of 1,200 pence per Sale Share (the "Sale"). The Selling Shareholder is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with, the chief executive officer of the Company, David Braben.

About Frontier Developments plc

Frontier is a leading independent creator of self-published videogame franchises founded in 1994 by David Braben, co-author of the iconic Elite game. Based in Cambridge, Frontier uses its proprietary 'COBRA' game development technology to create innovative games, currently focusing on videogame consoles and personal computers.

Frontier's LEI number: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18.

www.frontier.co.uk

