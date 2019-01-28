Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Developments PLC    FDEV   GB00BBT32N39

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC (FDEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Developments : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:44pm EST

Second Price Monitoring Extn

Released : 28 January 2019 16:41

RNS Number : 3200O

Frontier Developments PLC 28 January 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMLLFSRLIITFIA

Disclaimer

Frontier Developments plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
07:44pFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
01/15FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Notice of Results and Trading update
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : PCA Dealings
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : PCA Dealings
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Discover the SECRETS OF DR. WU in Jurassic World Evoluti..
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Best Places to Work 2018
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Option Grants / PDMR Dealings
PU
2018FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Result of AGM and Director Transition
PU
2018ELITE DANGEROUS : Beyond - Chapter Four Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 81,4 M
EBIT 2019 19,2 M
Net income 2019 17,1 M
Finance 2019 33,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,15
P/E ratio 2020 32,39
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
Capitalization 349 M
Chart FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Frontier Developments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 76%
Managers
NameTitle
David John Braben Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Gammon Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Bevis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David John Walsh Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Francis Watts Director & Chief Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC12.50%460
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.51%822 660
RED HAT0.49%31 198
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.73%22 786
SPLUNK INC16.41%18 038
SYNOPSYS11.05%13 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.