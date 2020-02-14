Frontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Contact
:
Takashi Iwamoto,
Chief Finance Officer and Director
TEL: +81-3-3289-0440
Scheduled date to file securities report
:
March 30, 2020
Scheduled date to commence distribution payments
:
March 10, 2020
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down, ratios are rounded off, unless otherwise stated)
1. Performance for the 31st Fiscal Period
Business Results
(July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(% show period-on-period changes)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Revenue
Income
Period ended,
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2019
10,505
(0.4)
5,777
17.6
5,464
17.0
5,463
17.0
June 30, 2019
10,548
1.9
4,914
(9.9)
4,668
(9.8)
4,667
(8.5)
Net Income
Return on Equity
Ordinary Income to
Ordinary Income to
per Unit
(Note)
Total Assets
Operating Revenue
Period ended,
yen
%
%
%
December 31, 2019
10,696
3.5
1.8
52.0
June 30, 2019
9,410
3.1
1.6
44.3
Note: Return on Equity = Net income / ((Net assets at beginning of period + Net assets at end of period)/2)×100
(2) Distributions
(Ratios are rounded down)
Distribution per Unit
Total Distributions
Distribution
Total Distributions
(excluding distributions
(excluding distributions
in Excess of
in Excess of
in excess of earnings)
in excess of earnings)
Earnings per Unit
Earnings
(Note1)
Period ended,
yen
Millions of yen
yen
Millions of yen
December 31, 2019
10,526
5,462
-
-
June 30, 2019
9,790
4,855
700
347
1
Distribution per Unit
Total Distributions
Payout Ratio
Distribution
(including distributions
(including distributions
(Note2)
to Net Assets
in excess of earnings)
in excess of earnings)
Period ended,
yen
Millions of yen
%
%
December 31, 2019
10,526
5,462
99.9
3.4
June 30, 2019
10,490
5,203
104.0
3.2
Note:
Distribution per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) of the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 is calculated by adding ¥188 million of reversal of reserve for reduction entry to unappropriated retained earnings, and dividing the amount by the total number of outstanding investment units.
Payout ratio = Total Distributions (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) / Net Income×100
The total amount of distributions in excess of earnings for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 is entirely return of capital applicable to distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purposes.
The ratio of decreasing surplus attributable to distributions in excess of earnings (return of capital applicable to distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purposes) for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 is 0.003. This calculation is based on Article 23, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act.
(3) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets
(Note)
per Unit
Period ended,
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
yen
December 31, 2019
308,815
161,575
52.3
311,320
June 30, 2019
299,935
151,446
50.5
305,336
Note: Equity Ratio = Net assets / Total assets×100
(4) Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at End of Period
Period ended,
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
December 31, 2019
7,497
(11,686)
3,600
13,616
June 30, 2019
11,691
(23,124)
15,399
14,205
2. Forecasts of Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) and for the 33rd
Fiscal Period (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Percentages show period-on-period changes)
Distribution
per Unit
Distribution
(excluding
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
in Excess
distributions
Revenue
Income
Income
of Earnings
in excess of
per Unit
earnings)
(Note3)
Period ended,
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
June 30,
10,688
1.7
5,778
0.0
5,505
0.8
5,504
0.8
10,600
-
2020
December 31,
10,830
1.3
5,795
0.3
5,526
0.4
5,525
0.4
10,640
-
2020
2
Notes:
The aforementioned forecasts are based on the "Pre-Conditions and Assumptions for Operating Forecasts for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) and for the 33rd Fiscal Period (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)" on Page 4.
Forecasts for the 32nd fiscal period and for the 33rd fiscal period may differ significantly from actual results due to changes in operating conditions and a variety of factors. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation does not guarantee the payment of the forecast distribution amount.
Amount of less than ten yen is rounded down.
3
Pre-Conditions and Assumptions for Operating Forecasts
for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
and for the 33rd Fiscal Period (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Pre-Conditions & Assumptions
・ 32nd Fiscal period ending June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (182 days)
Calculation Period
・
33rd Fiscal period ending December 31, 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (184 days)
・ The pre-conditions assumes a total of 37 properties including TENJIN216 and La La Chance
HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) those are to be acquired on March 4, 2020 and March 13,
2020 respectively (collectively "New Properties",) in addition to the properties the Investment
Corporation owns as of February 14, 2020 (total of 35 properties, "Existing Properties"). It is
Investment
Assets
assumed that there will be no change in the number of the investment assets, due to acquisitions
and/or disposals, until the end of the 33rd fiscal period (December 31, 2020).
Actual numbers may change due to the future acquisitions and/or disposals of existing properties, if any.
The balance of borrowings, etc. as of February 14, 2020 is ¥ 112,900 million. In addition, the Investment Corporation will execute borrowings to appropriate for a part of the payment of the acquisition of New Properties.
It is assumed that refinancing and partial self-financing will be executed for the repayment of borrowings due by December 31, 2020.
Loan to Value
Ratio・ The loan to value ratio (LTV*) as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 are expected to be approximately 46% and 45%, respectively.
* LTV = (Borrowings, etc. + Security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits**) / (Total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits)
** Unrestricted cash and deposits is calculated by substracting planned distributions for the next fiscal period and deposits in trust account such as tenant leaseholds, etc. from cash and deposits on the balance sheet of each fiscal periods.
The pre-conditions assumes lease business revenue from the total of 37 properties, adding New Properties to Existing Properties. For Existing Properties, it is calculated based on the individual
Operating Revenue
lease contracts which is valid as of February 14, 2020 and estimated fluctuating factors. For New
Properties, it is calculated based on the individual contracts those are expected to be valid on New
Properties acquisition date and information provided by the current owners of New Properties.
4
Pre-Conditions & Assumptions
・ Property taxes, city planning taxes, etc. are expected to be ¥ 1,085 million for the 32nd fiscal period
and ¥ 1,094 million for the 33rd fiscal period. However, should properties be newly acquired during
the 32nd and the 33rd fiscal period and municipal property tax and other monies for settlement
occur between the Investment Corporation and the seller, the aforementioned monies will be
included in its acquisition cost. For New Properties, municipal property tax and other monies for
settlement are not calculated as operating expenses but are included in their acquisition costs,
which will be booked from the 34th fiscal period.
Operating
・ Repairs and maintenance are expected to be ¥ 365 million for the 32nd fiscal period and ¥ 413
million for the 33rd fiscal period. However, actual repairs and maintenance may be substantially
Expenses
different from the expected amount due to outlay date or certain unanticipated factors.
・ Depreciation and amortization are expected to be ¥ 1,961 million for the 32nd fiscal period and
¥ 1,969 million for the 33rd fiscal period.
・ Other expenses related to rent business (property management expenses, etc.) for Existing
Properties, it is calculated based on actual figures and estimated fluctuating factors. For New
Properties, it is calculated based on the individual contracts those are expected to be valid on New
Properties acquisition date and information provided by the current owners of New Properties.
Non-operating
・ It is assumed that non-operating expenses, which include interests charged on borrowings, security
deposits, investment corporation bonds and so on, will be ¥ 273 million for the 32nd fiscal period
Expenses
and ¥ 269 million for the 33rd fiscal period.
・ Cash dividends (distribution per unit) are calculated according to the Investment Corporation's
distribution policy described in its Articles of Incorporation.
Distribution
・ The number of the outstanding investment units is based on the number as of February 14, 2020,
per Unit
which are 519,000 units.
(excluding distributions
in excess of earnings)
・ Cash distribution per unit may change for a variety of reasons including changes in the Investment
Corporation's investment assets, changes in leasing revenues due to tenant movements, etc.
and/or the incidence of unforeseen repairs and maintenance.
Distribution in Excess
・ The Investment Corporation does not currently anticipate cash distributions in excess of earnings
of Earnings per Unit
per unit.
Calculations and operating forecasts are based on the assumption that there will be no changes in legislation, taxation, accounting standards, regulations applying to publicly listed companies, rules and requirements imposed by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, which would impact the
Others
aforementioned forecasts.
Calculations and operating forecasts are also based on the assumption that there will be no material changes in general economic and real estate market conditions in Japan.
5
Balance Sheet
Reference Materials
(Thousands of Yen)
The 31st Period
The 30th Period
As of December 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
¥ 10,231,095
¥ 10,606,432
Cash and deposits in trust
3,877,168
4,088,946
Operating accounts receivable
150,201
166,954
Prepaid expenses
31,286
26,016
Other
48,113
6,573
Total current assets
14,337,866
14,894,923
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
55,459,257
54,192,539
Accumulated depreciation
(21,794,707)
(20,800,847)
Buildings, net
33,664,550
33,391,692
Structures
1,143,429
1,137,986
Accumulated depreciation
(893,681)
(862,650)
Structures, net
249,747
275,336
Machinery and equipment
117,419
61,825
Accumulated depreciation
(14,010)
(4,121)
Machinery and equipment, net
103,409
57,703
Tools, furniture and fixtures
63,076
63,076
Accumulated depreciation
(41,670)
(38,335)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
21,405
24,741
Land
96,498,617
87,219,704
Buildings in trust
51,621,748
50,616,757
Accumulated depreciation
(20,715,393)
(19,878,765)
Buildings in trust, net
30,906,355
30,737,991
Structures in trust
749,737
748,801
Accumulated depreciation
(488,154)
(466,761)
Structures in trust, net
261,582
282,040
Machinery and equipment in trust
740,027
736,596
Accumulated depreciation
(590,552)
(566,573)
Machinery and equipment in trust, net
149,474
170,022
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
78,786
78,609
Accumulated depreciation
(41,008)
(35,546)
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net
37,778
43,063
Land in trust
132,411,601
132,411,601
Construction in progress in trust
28,301
308,908
Total property, plant and equipment
294,332,824
284,922,807
Intangible assets
Other
460
687
Total intangible assets
460
687
Investments and other assets
Long-term prepaid expenses
41,267
48,156
Lease and guarantee deposits
10,000
10,000
Lease and guarantee deposits in trust
20,980
20,400
Deferred tax assets
16
13
Other
18
18
Total investments and other assets
72,282
78,588
Total non-current assets
¥ 294,405,566
¥ 285,002,083
6
Deferred assets
Investment corporation bonds issuance costs
¥
71,638
¥
38,829
Total deferred assets
71,638
38,829
Total assets
¥
308,815,071
¥
299,935,835
7
(Thousands of Yen)
The 31st Period
The 30th Period
As of December 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Operating accounts payable
¥
1,213,070
¥
999,403
Short-term loans payable
2,000,000
11,000,000
Current portion of long-term loans payable
9,000,000
12,000,000
Accounts payable -other
30,236
55,090
Accrued expenses
274,682
261,950
Income taxes payable
936
883
Accrued consumption taxes
103,059
237,895
Advances received
1,184,937
1,166,783
Deposits received
5,323
2,879
Other
32,760
32,400
Total current liabilities
13,845,005
25,757,286
Non-current liabilities
Investment corporation bonds
11,000,000
5,000,000
Long-term loans payable
90,900,000
85,900,000
Tenant leasehold and security deposits
16,380,823
16,399,586
Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
15,111,972
15,427,875
Other
1,886
4,270
Total non-current liabilities
133,394,682
122,731,732
Total liabilities
147,239,688
148,489,019
Net assets
Unitholders' equity
Unitholders' capital
156,459,426
146,590,931
Deduction from unitholders' capital
(347,200)
-
Unitholders' capital, net
156,112,226
146,590,931
Surplus
Voluntary retained earnings
Reserve for reduction entry
-
188,321
Total voluntary retained earnings
-
188,321
Unappropriated retained earnings
5,463,156
4,667,563
Total surplus
5,463,156
4,855,884
Total unitholders' equity
161,575,383
151,446,816
Total net assets
161,575,383
151,446,816
Total liabilities and net assets
¥308,815,071
¥299,935,835
8
Statement of Income and Retained Earnings
Reference Materials
(Thousands of Yen)
For the 31st Period
For the 30th Period
from July 1, 2019
from January 1, 2019
to December 31, 2019
to June 30, 2019
Operating revenue
Rent revenue - real estate
¥10,474,580
¥10,430,057
Rent revenue - other
31,058
118,596
Total operating revenue
10,505,638
10,548,654
Operating expenses
Expenses related to rent business
4,028,581
4,095,825
Loss on sales of real estate properties
-
898,886
Asset management fee
542,926
495,399
Asset custody fee
14,996
14,000
Administrative service fees
23,453
23,489
Directors' compensations
6,600
6,600
Other operating expenses
111,560
100,073
Total operating expenses
4,728,118
5,634,274
Operating income
5,777,519
4,914,379
Non-operating income
Interest income
17
55
Reversal of distribution payable
726
649
Insurance income
12,474
26,321
Other
39
326
Total non-operating income
13,257
27,353
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
242,180
234,538
Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds
21,142
18,863
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
1,747
1,459
Investment unit issuance expenses
47,756
-
Other
13,901
18,442
Total non-operating expenses
326,728
273,304
Ordinary income
5,464,049
4,668,429
Income before income taxes
5,464,049
4,668,429
Income taxes - current
939
892
Income taxes - deferred
(2)
(1)
Total income taxes
936
891
Net income
5,463,112
4,667,537
Retained earnings brought forward
44
25
Unappropriated retained earnings
¥ 5,463,156
¥ 4,667,563
9
Statement of Cash Flows
Reference Materials
(Thousands of Yen)
For the 31st Period
For the 30th Period
from July 1, 2019
from January 1, 2019
to December 31, 2019
to June 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
¥ 5,464,049
¥ 4,668,429
Depreciation and amortization
1,925,805
2,003,654
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
1,747
1,459
Investment unit issuance expenses
47,756
-
Interest income
(17)
(55)
Interest expenses
263,323
253,402
Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable
16,752
(17,694)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
1,618
25,862
Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable
156,368
(123,837)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
13,008
(10,669)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
(134,835)
32,757
Increase (decrease) in advances received
14,563
46,955
Decrease in property, plant and equipment due to sale
-
4,669,913
Decrease in property, plant and equipment in trust due to sale
-
401,055
Other, net
(1,034)
18,496
Subtotal
7,769,104
11,969,728
Interest income received
17
55
Interest expenses paid
(271,106)
(246,552)
Payments for loss on disaster
-
(30,474)
Income taxes paid
(886)
(875)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
7,497,128
11,691,882
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(10,615,655)
(16,346,734)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust
(741,519)
(6,596,879)
Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits
(493,984)
(758,484)
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits
482,721
603,329
Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
(512,981)
(276,720)
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
197,078
239,917
Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust
(7,013)
(19,917)
Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust
5,000
30,782
Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust
(580)
-
Other, net
-
(18)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(11,686,934)
(23,124,725)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loans payable
22,500,000
51,500,000
Repayment of short-term loans payable
(31,500,000)
(42,500,000)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
8,500,000
14,000,000
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(6,500,000)
(2,500,000)
Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds
6,000,000
-
Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs
(33,599)
(133)
Proceeds from issuance of investment units
9,868,495
-
Payments of investment unit issuance expenses
(31,681)
-
Distributions of earnings paid
(4,855,336)
(5,100,367)
Distributions in excess of earnings paid
(347,200)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
¥ 3,600,677
¥ 15,399,498
10
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Note)
¥
(589,128)
¥ 3,966,655
14,205,840
10,239,184
¥13,616,712
¥14,205,840
Note: There are restricted cash ¥489 million (30th) and ¥491 million (31st) for repayments of lease and guarantee deposits received.
