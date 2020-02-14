Frontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Pre-Conditions & Assumptions

・ Property taxes, city planning taxes, etc. are expected to be ¥ 1,085 million for the 32nd fiscal period

and ¥ 1,094 million for the 33rd fiscal period. However, should properties be newly acquired during

the 32nd and the 33rd fiscal period and municipal property tax and other monies for settlement

occur between the Investment Corporation and the seller, the aforementioned monies will be

included in its acquisition cost. For New Properties, municipal property tax and other monies for

settlement are not calculated as operating expenses but are included in their acquisition costs,

which will be booked from the 34th fiscal period.

Operating ・ Repairs and maintenance are expected to be ¥ 365 million for the 32nd fiscal period and ¥ 413

million for the 33rd fiscal period. However, actual repairs and maintenance may be substantially

Expenses

different from the expected amount due to outlay date or certain unanticipated factors.

・ Depreciation and amortization are expected to be ¥ 1,961 million for the 32nd fiscal period and

¥ 1,969 million for the 33rd fiscal period.

・ Other expenses related to rent business (property management expenses, etc.) for Existing

Properties, it is calculated based on actual figures and estimated fluctuating factors. For New

Properties, it is calculated based on the individual contracts those are expected to be valid on New

Properties acquisition date and information provided by the current owners of New Properties.

Non-operating ・ It is assumed that non-operating expenses, which include interests charged on borrowings, security

deposits, investment corporation bonds and so on, will be ¥ 273 million for the 32nd fiscal period

Expenses

and ¥ 269 million for the 33rd fiscal period.

・ Cash dividends (distribution per unit) are calculated according to the Investment Corporation's

distribution policy described in its Articles of Incorporation.

Distribution ・ The number of the outstanding investment units is based on the number as of February 14, 2020,

per Unit

which are 519,000 units.

(excluding distributions

in excess of earnings) ・ Cash distribution per unit may change for a variety of reasons including changes in the Investment

Corporation's investment assets, changes in leasing revenues due to tenant movements, etc.

and/or the incidence of unforeseen repairs and maintenance.

Distribution in Excess ・ The Investment Corporation does not currently anticipate cash distributions in excess of earnings