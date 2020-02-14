Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(8964)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:09am EST

February 14, 2020

Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period

(July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Name of REIT Issuer

:

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing

:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code

:

8964

Website

:

https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Representative

:

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

Name of Asset Manager

: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Representative

:

Goro Toyama,

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Contact

:

Takashi Iwamoto,

Chief Finance Officer and Director

TEL: +81-3-3289-0440

Scheduled date to file securities report

:

March 30, 2020

Scheduled date to commence distribution payments

:

March 10, 2020

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down, ratios are rounded off, unless otherwise stated)

1. Performance for the 31st Fiscal Period

  1. Business Results

(July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(% show period-on-period changes)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Revenue

Income

Period ended,

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2019

10,505

(0.4)

5,777

17.6

5,464

17.0

5,463

17.0

June 30, 2019

10,548

1.9

4,914

(9.9)

4,668

(9.8)

4,667

(8.5)

Net Income

Return on Equity

Ordinary Income to

Ordinary Income to

per Unit

(Note)

Total Assets

Operating Revenue

Period ended,

yen

%

%

%

December 31, 2019

10,696

3.5

1.8

52.0

June 30, 2019

9,410

3.1

1.6

44.3

Note: Return on Equity = Net income / ((Net assets at beginning of period + Net assets at end of period)/2)×100

(2) Distributions

(Ratios are rounded down)

Distribution per Unit

Total Distributions

Distribution

Total Distributions

(excluding distributions

(excluding distributions

in Excess of

in Excess of

in excess of earnings)

in excess of earnings)

Earnings per Unit

Earnings

(Note1)

Period ended,

yen

Millions of yen

yen

Millions of yen

December 31, 2019

10,526

5,462

-

-

June 30, 2019

9,790

4,855

700

347

1

Distribution per Unit

Total Distributions

Payout Ratio

Distribution

(including distributions

(including distributions

(Note2)

to Net Assets

in excess of earnings)

in excess of earnings)

Period ended,

yen

Millions of yen

%

%

December 31, 2019

10,526

5,462

99.9

3.4

June 30, 2019

10,490

5,203

104.0

3.2

Note:

  1. Distribution per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) of the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 is calculated by adding ¥188 million of reversal of reserve for reduction entry to unappropriated retained earnings, and dividing the amount by the total number of outstanding investment units.
  2. Payout ratio = Total Distributions (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) / Net Income×100
  3. The total amount of distributions in excess of earnings for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 is entirely return of capital applicable to distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purposes.
  4. The ratio of decreasing surplus attributable to distributions in excess of earnings (return of capital applicable to distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purposes) for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 is 0.003. This calculation is based on Article 23, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act.

(3) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets

(Note)

per Unit

Period ended,

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

yen

December 31, 2019

308,815

161,575

52.3

311,320

June 30, 2019

299,935

151,446

50.5

305,336

Note: Equity Ratio = Net assets / Total assets×100

(4) Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at End of Period

Period ended,

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

December 31, 2019

7,497

(11,686)

3,600

13,616

June 30, 2019

11,691

(23,124)

15,399

14,205

2. Forecasts of Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) and for the 33rd

Fiscal Period (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Percentages show period-on-period changes)

Distribution

per Unit

Distribution

(excluding

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

in Excess

distributions

Revenue

Income

Income

of Earnings

in excess of

per Unit

earnings)

(Note3)

Period ended,

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

June 30,

10,688

1.7

5,778

0.0

5,505

0.8

5,504

0.8

10,600

-

2020

December 31,

10,830

1.3

5,795

0.3

5,526

0.4

5,525

0.4

10,640

-

2020

2

Notes:

  1. The aforementioned forecasts are based on the "Pre-Conditions and Assumptions for Operating Forecasts for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) and for the 33rd Fiscal Period (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)" on Page 4.
  2. Forecasts for the 32nd fiscal period and for the 33rd fiscal period may differ significantly from actual results due to changes in operating conditions and a variety of factors. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation does not guarantee the payment of the forecast distribution amount.
  3. Amount of less than ten yen is rounded down.

3

Pre-Conditions and Assumptions for Operating Forecasts

for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

and for the 33rd Fiscal Period (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Pre-Conditions & Assumptions

32nd Fiscal period ending June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (182 days)

Calculation Period

33rd Fiscal period ending December 31, 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (184 days)

The pre-conditions assumes a total of 37 properties including TENJIN216 and La La Chance

HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) those are to be acquired on March 4, 2020 and March 13,

2020 respectively (collectively "New Properties",) in addition to the properties the Investment

Corporation owns as of February 14, 2020 (total of 35 properties, "Existing Properties"). It is

Investment

Assets

assumed that there will be no change in the number of the investment assets, due to acquisitions

and/or disposals, until the end of the 33rd fiscal period (December 31, 2020).

  • Actual numbers may change due to the future acquisitions and/or disposals of existing properties, if any.
  • The balance of borrowings, etc. as of February 14, 2020 is ¥ 112,900 million. In addition, the Investment Corporation will execute borrowings to appropriate for a part of the payment of the acquisition of New Properties.
  • It is assumed that refinancing and partial self-financing will be executed for the repayment of borrowings due by December 31, 2020.

Loan to Value

Ratio The loan to value ratio (LTV*) as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 are expected to be approximately 46% and 45%, respectively.

  • * LTV = (Borrowings, etc. + Security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits**) / (Total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits)

    ** Unrestricted cash and deposits is calculated by substracting planned distributions for the next fiscal period and deposits in trust account such as tenant leaseholds, etc. from cash and deposits on the balance sheet of each fiscal periods.

  • The pre-conditions assumes lease business revenue from the total of 37 properties, adding New Properties to Existing Properties. For Existing Properties, it is calculated based on the individual

Operating Revenue

lease contracts which is valid as of February 14, 2020 and estimated fluctuating factors. For New

Properties, it is calculated based on the individual contracts those are expected to be valid on New

Properties acquisition date and information provided by the current owners of New Properties.

4

Pre-Conditions & Assumptions

Property taxes, city planning taxes, etc. are expected to be ¥ 1,085 million for the 32nd fiscal period

and ¥ 1,094 million for the 33rd fiscal period. However, should properties be newly acquired during

the 32nd and the 33rd fiscal period and municipal property tax and other monies for settlement

occur between the Investment Corporation and the seller, the aforementioned monies will be

included in its acquisition cost. For New Properties, municipal property tax and other monies for

settlement are not calculated as operating expenses but are included in their acquisition costs,

which will be booked from the 34th fiscal period.

Operating

Repairs and maintenance are expected to be ¥ 365 million for the 32nd fiscal period and ¥ 413

million for the 33rd fiscal period. However, actual repairs and maintenance may be substantially

Expenses

different from the expected amount due to outlay date or certain unanticipated factors.

Depreciation and amortization are expected to be ¥ 1,961 million for the 32nd fiscal period and

¥ 1,969 million for the 33rd fiscal period.

Other expenses related to rent business (property management expenses, etc.) for Existing

Properties, it is calculated based on actual figures and estimated fluctuating factors. For New

Properties, it is calculated based on the individual contracts those are expected to be valid on New

Properties acquisition date and information provided by the current owners of New Properties.

Non-operating

It is assumed that non-operating expenses, which include interests charged on borrowings, security

deposits, investment corporation bonds and so on, will be ¥ 273 million for the 32nd fiscal period

Expenses

and ¥ 269 million for the 33rd fiscal period.

Cash dividends (distribution per unit) are calculated according to the Investment Corporation's

distribution policy described in its Articles of Incorporation.

Distribution

The number of the outstanding investment units is based on the number as of February 14, 2020,

per Unit

which are 519,000 units.

(excluding distributions

in excess of earnings)

Cash distribution per unit may change for a variety of reasons including changes in the Investment

Corporation's investment assets, changes in leasing revenues due to tenant movements, etc.

and/or the incidence of unforeseen repairs and maintenance.

Distribution in Excess

The Investment Corporation does not currently anticipate cash distributions in excess of earnings

of Earnings per Unit

per unit.

  • Calculations and operating forecasts are based on the assumption that there will be no changes in legislation, taxation, accounting standards, regulations applying to publicly listed companies, rules and requirements imposed by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, which would impact the

Others

aforementioned forecasts.

  • Calculations and operating forecasts are also based on the assumption that there will be no material changes in general economic and real estate market conditions in Japan.

5

Balance Sheet

Reference Materials

(Thousands of Yen)

The 31st Period

The 30th Period

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

¥ 10,231,095

¥ 10,606,432

Cash and deposits in trust

3,877,168

4,088,946

Operating accounts receivable

150,201

166,954

Prepaid expenses

31,286

26,016

Other

48,113

6,573

Total current assets

14,337,866

14,894,923

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

55,459,257

54,192,539

Accumulated depreciation

(21,794,707)

(20,800,847)

Buildings, net

33,664,550

33,391,692

Structures

1,143,429

1,137,986

Accumulated depreciation

(893,681)

(862,650)

Structures, net

249,747

275,336

Machinery and equipment

117,419

61,825

Accumulated depreciation

(14,010)

(4,121)

Machinery and equipment, net

103,409

57,703

Tools, furniture and fixtures

63,076

63,076

Accumulated depreciation

(41,670)

(38,335)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

21,405

24,741

Land

96,498,617

87,219,704

Buildings in trust

51,621,748

50,616,757

Accumulated depreciation

(20,715,393)

(19,878,765)

Buildings in trust, net

30,906,355

30,737,991

Structures in trust

749,737

748,801

Accumulated depreciation

(488,154)

(466,761)

Structures in trust, net

261,582

282,040

Machinery and equipment in trust

740,027

736,596

Accumulated depreciation

(590,552)

(566,573)

Machinery and equipment in trust, net

149,474

170,022

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

78,786

78,609

Accumulated depreciation

(41,008)

(35,546)

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net

37,778

43,063

Land in trust

132,411,601

132,411,601

Construction in progress in trust

28,301

308,908

Total property, plant and equipment

294,332,824

284,922,807

Intangible assets

Other

460

687

Total intangible assets

460

687

Investments and other assets

Long-term prepaid expenses

41,267

48,156

Lease and guarantee deposits

10,000

10,000

Lease and guarantee deposits in trust

20,980

20,400

Deferred tax assets

16

13

Other

18

18

Total investments and other assets

72,282

78,588

Total non-current assets

¥ 294,405,566

¥ 285,002,083

6

Deferred assets

Investment corporation bonds issuance costs

¥

71,638

¥

38,829

Total deferred assets

71,638

38,829

Total assets

¥

308,815,071

¥

299,935,835

7

(Thousands of Yen)

The 31st Period

The 30th Period

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Operating accounts payable

¥

1,213,070

¥

999,403

Short-term loans payable

2,000,000

11,000,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

9,000,000

12,000,000

Accounts payable -other

30,236

55,090

Accrued expenses

274,682

261,950

Income taxes payable

936

883

Accrued consumption taxes

103,059

237,895

Advances received

1,184,937

1,166,783

Deposits received

5,323

2,879

Other

32,760

32,400

Total current liabilities

13,845,005

25,757,286

Non-current liabilities

Investment corporation bonds

11,000,000

5,000,000

Long-term loans payable

90,900,000

85,900,000

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

16,380,823

16,399,586

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

15,111,972

15,427,875

Other

1,886

4,270

Total non-current liabilities

133,394,682

122,731,732

Total liabilities

147,239,688

148,489,019

Net assets

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital

156,459,426

146,590,931

Deduction from unitholders' capital

(347,200)

-

Unitholders' capital, net

156,112,226

146,590,931

Surplus

Voluntary retained earnings

Reserve for reduction entry

-

188,321

Total voluntary retained earnings

-

188,321

Unappropriated retained earnings

5,463,156

4,667,563

Total surplus

5,463,156

4,855,884

Total unitholders' equity

161,575,383

151,446,816

Total net assets

161,575,383

151,446,816

Total liabilities and net assets

¥308,815,071

¥299,935,835

8

Statement of Income and Retained Earnings

Reference Materials

(Thousands of Yen)

For the 31st Period

For the 30th Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2019

Operating revenue

Rent revenue - real estate

¥10,474,580

¥10,430,057

Rent revenue - other

31,058

118,596

Total operating revenue

10,505,638

10,548,654

Operating expenses

Expenses related to rent business

4,028,581

4,095,825

Loss on sales of real estate properties

-

898,886

Asset management fee

542,926

495,399

Asset custody fee

14,996

14,000

Administrative service fees

23,453

23,489

Directors' compensations

6,600

6,600

Other operating expenses

111,560

100,073

Total operating expenses

4,728,118

5,634,274

Operating income

5,777,519

4,914,379

Non-operating income

Interest income

17

55

Reversal of distribution payable

726

649

Insurance income

12,474

26,321

Other

39

326

Total non-operating income

13,257

27,353

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

242,180

234,538

Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds

21,142

18,863

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

1,747

1,459

Investment unit issuance expenses

47,756

-

Other

13,901

18,442

Total non-operating expenses

326,728

273,304

Ordinary income

5,464,049

4,668,429

Income before income taxes

5,464,049

4,668,429

Income taxes - current

939

892

Income taxes - deferred

(2)

(1)

Total income taxes

936

891

Net income

5,463,112

4,667,537

Retained earnings brought forward

44

25

Unappropriated retained earnings

¥ 5,463,156

¥ 4,667,563

9

Statement of Cash Flows

Reference Materials

(Thousands of Yen)

For the 31st Period

For the 30th Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

¥ 5,464,049

¥ 4,668,429

Depreciation and amortization

1,925,805

2,003,654

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

1,747

1,459

Investment unit issuance expenses

47,756

-

Interest income

(17)

(55)

Interest expenses

263,323

253,402

Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable

16,752

(17,694)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

1,618

25,862

Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable

156,368

(123,837)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

13,008

(10,669)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(134,835)

32,757

Increase (decrease) in advances received

14,563

46,955

Decrease in property, plant and equipment due to sale

-

4,669,913

Decrease in property, plant and equipment in trust due to sale

-

401,055

Other, net

(1,034)

18,496

Subtotal

7,769,104

11,969,728

Interest income received

17

55

Interest expenses paid

(271,106)

(246,552)

Payments for loss on disaster

-

(30,474)

Income taxes paid

(886)

(875)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,497,128

11,691,882

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(10,615,655)

(16,346,734)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust

(741,519)

(6,596,879)

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits

(493,984)

(758,484)

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits

482,721

603,329

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

(512,981)

(276,720)

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

197,078

239,917

Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust

(7,013)

(19,917)

Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust

5,000

30,782

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust

(580)

-

Other, net

-

(18)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(11,686,934)

(23,124,725)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

22,500,000

51,500,000

Repayment of short-term loans payable

(31,500,000)

(42,500,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

8,500,000

14,000,000

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(6,500,000)

(2,500,000)

Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds

6,000,000

-

Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs

(33,599)

(133)

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

9,868,495

-

Payments of investment unit issuance expenses

(31,681)

-

Distributions of earnings paid

(4,855,336)

(5,100,367)

Distributions in excess of earnings paid

(347,200)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

¥ 3,600,677

¥ 15,399,498

10

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Note)

¥

(589,128)

¥ 3,966,655

14,205,840

10,239,184

¥13,616,712

¥14,205,840

Note: There are restricted cash ¥489 million (30th) and ¥491 million (31st) for repayments of lease and guarantee deposits received.

11

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVES
03:09aFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (J..
PU
03:09aFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Esta..
PU
02/10FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change (Increase) to Commitm..
PU
01/30FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of L..
PU
01/16FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of S..
PU
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corpo..
PU
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease ..
PU
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Change of Property Name ..
PU
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Semi-Annual Report 30th period
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 233 B
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 449 000,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Takaaki Ochiai Supervisory Officer
Takao Iwadou Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.43%2 122
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)6.76%53 141
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.10%26 518
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.01%25 516
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES7.43%21 277
W. P. CAREY INC.6.66%14 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group