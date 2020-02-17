|
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation December 2019 (31st period) financial results
02/17/2020 | 05:32am EST
|
Asset management company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
(Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director-General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law)
Corporate profile
|
Name
|
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI")
|
TSE Listing
|
August 9, 2004
|
Securities code: 8964
|
|
|
Sponsor
|
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008
|
Investment target
|
Retail facilities
|
|
|
|
Fiscal period ends
|
June 30, December 31
|
Investment units issued
|
519,000
|
|
|
|
Asset management
|
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
|
company
|
(Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.)
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
Asset size
|
¥331.5 billion; 35 properties
|
(based on acquisition prices)
|
|
Geographic distribution
|
Tokyo metropolitan area: 53.9%; Other: 46.1%
|
Total leasable floor space
|
1,408,791 m2
|
Occupancy rate
|
99.7%
Financial indicators
|
LTV1
|
45.3%
|
Appraisal-based LTV2
|
36.9%
|
Ratings
|
JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA- Stable; S&P: A+ Stable
Distributions
|
31st period
|
¥10,526 per unit
|
|
|
32nd period
|
¥10,600 per unit
|
33rd period
|
¥10,640 per unit
|
forecast3
|
|
forecast3
|
Kyushu/Okinawa
6.9%
Chugoku 8.0％
Kansai 14.4%
Chubu 16.8%
Land interests 8.5%
Urban
retail34.1% facilities
26.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large-scale shopping centers 40.4%
Inner ring
Regional SCs
Outlet malls
Neighborhood SCs
GMSs
Supermarkets/other
-
Loan-to-valueratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits ) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV
-
Appraisal-basedLTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV.
-
Figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.
Mitsui Shopping Park
Mitsui Outlet Park
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
Ikebukuro GLOBE
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
|
IRUMA
|
LaLagarden KASUKABE
|
4. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.
-
Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - distributions for the period
3
Turning fluctuating real estate revenue into steady distribution growth over the long term
External
Internal growth
-
Fully utilize the sponsor's pipeline to continue acquiring excellent properties
-
Selectively invest in non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk
-
Carefully select properties for investment considering the certainty of cash flows and growth potential of the surrounding retail zone
-
Make acquisitions with an eye to maintaining the whole portfolio's ratio of asset value to yield after depreciation
-
Secure a foundation for stable earnings based on long-term fixed rent
-
Adjust to changes in the environments surrounding properties, maintaining and enhancing competitiveness through such measures as additional investment and tenant replacement
-
Consider replacing properties that pose future uncertainties in order to further enhance portfolio quality
-
Maintain sound financial standing through LTV control
-
Execute capital procurement flexibly and strategically based on careful monitoring of the procurement environment
-
Level out repayment periods and amounts to increase financial stability
Portfolio map
|
35 properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large-scale SCs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A large-scale shopping center in which multiple outlet
|
Asset size: ¥331.5 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional SC
|
|
|
A large-scale shopping center that houses multiple
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
specialty stores
|
(as of February 14, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outlet mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stores are concentrated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neighborhood SC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
are a supermarket and specialty shops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General merchandise
|
A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-scale SCs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
store
|
typically stocks general merchandise and groceries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don Quijote Fukuoka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shinsaibashi MG Building
|
|
Urban retail facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land interest in retail facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land interest
|
|
|
AEON MALL Ibaraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belltown Tambaguchi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(land interest)
Eki-Mae Store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SQUARE1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Naha Store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAKAE GLOBE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JR Yamanote Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAGOYADOME-Mae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yokohama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
6
|
|
|
|
|
10
2
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Super Viva Home Zama and Super
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Higashi- Yamato
|
|
|
|
|
16
AEON TOWN
25
Ikebukuro Square
12
Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tanashi-Shibakubo
|
|
|
|
|
11
Queen's Isetan Suginami-
14
Desigual Harajuku
21
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Momoi
|
|
|
8
Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima
20
Shimura Shopping Center
19
GINZA GLASSE
29
Costco Wholesale Warehouse
(land interest)
|
|
Minami-Machi
(land interest)
|
|
|
|
|
You Me Town Hiroshima
|
|
AEON STYLE Shinagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Momiji-Bashi
|
|
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO2
|
|
|
|
Summit Store Higashi-
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagasaki (land interest)
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Effective December 6, 2019, FRI changed the name of this property from "QANAT Rakuhoku" to "Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE." The same applies throughout this document.
|
5
|
2.
|
Effective February 7, 2020, FRI formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the
|
|
two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are listed together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. The same applies throughout this document.
|
Supermarkets/other
Appraisal-basedNOI yield: 5.5% Appraisal-basedNOI yield after depreciation: 4.2%
Papillon Plaza
12 properties
Avg. acquisition price: ¥6.1 bn3
NOI yield: 5.9%
NOI yield after depreciation: 4.5%
Neighborhood SCs
Medium-scaleshopping centers (neighborhood SCs, GMSs, supermarkets, other)
AEON MALL Ibaraki AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae
6 properties
Avg. acquisition price: ¥20.8 bn
NOI yield: 5.7%
NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9%
Appraisal-basedNOI yield: 5.3% Appraisal-basedNOI yield after depreciation: 3.7%
Regional SCs
Portfolio asset categories
Large-scaleshopping centers (regional SCs, outlet malls)
Total acquisition price1: ¥124.9 billion
Outlet mall
|
You Me Town
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
Mitsui Outlet
|
Hiroshima
|
LaLaport IWATA
|
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
|
Park IRUMA
¥74.1 billion
GMSs
|
Rakuhoku
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
HANKYU SQUARE
|
LaLagarden KASUKABE
|
AEON STYLE
|
Ito-Yokado
|
Shinagawa Seaside
|
Higashi-Yamato
|
|
|
|
Kamiikedai Tokyu
|
Belltown Tambaguchi
|
Summit Store Takino-
|
Queenʼs Isetan
|
AEON TOWN
|
Shimura Shopping
|
KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store
|
Eki-Mae Store
|
gawa Momiji-Bashi
|
Suginami-Momoi
|
Tanashi-Shibakubo
|
Center
|
|
|
Naha Store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Urban retail facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥101.8 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in 31st
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 properties
|
|
|
Urban retail facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. acquisition price: ¥11.3 bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
Acquired in 30th
|
|
|
Acquired in 30th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in 30th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield: 4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield after depreciation: 3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal-based NOI yield: 3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal-based NOI yield after
|
|
|
Desigual Harajuku
|
Don Quijote
|
GINZA GLASSE
|
VIORO
|
Ikebukuro Square
|
Shinsaibashi Square
|
|
SAKAE GLOBE
|
Ikebukuro GLOBE
|
|
Shinsaibashi
|
depreciation: 3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka Tenjin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MG Building
|
Land interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥30.5 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. acquisition price: ¥3.8 bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield: 5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield after depreciation: 5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal-based NOI yield: 4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal-based NOI yield after
|
|
|
Home Center Kohnan
|
Frespo Tosu
|
Costco Wholesale
|
Summit Store Yokohama
|
Kohnan Kawasaki-
|
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Super Viva Home Zama and Summit Store Higashi-
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation: 4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshima Minami-Machi
|
(land interest)
|
Warehouse Iruma
|
Okano (land interest)
|
Odasakae Mall (land interest)
|
Shin-Misato (land interest)
|
|
|
Super Sanwa Zama
|
|
Nagasaki (land interest)
|
|
|
|
|
1. Total acquisition price of properties
|
(land interest)
|
(land interest)
|
|
Higashihara(land interest)
|
|
|
|
|
|
in each category as of December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. NOI yield is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by acquisition prices. Appraisal-based NOI is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation)
|
|
|
|
|
excluding extraordinary factors, by appraisal value. Figures used in these calculations are as of December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold.
|
|
6
|
|
|
However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the acquisition
|
|
|
price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Public 1(yen) unit per offerings
LTV
|
July 2008
|
|
July 2012
|
September 2019
|
|
Fifth public offering
|
First public offering
|
July 2010
|
Third public offering
|
|
March 2008
|
Second public offering
|
March 2013
|
|
|
|
Third-party
|
|
|
|
Fourth public offering
|
|
allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥11,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,991
|
|
|
|
10,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,146
|
10,194
|
10,282
|
10,490
|
10,526
|
10,600２10,640２
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,695
|
9,694
|
9,903
|
10,022
|
|
|
|
¥10,000
|
9,274
|
9,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,405
|
9,707
|
9,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,220
|
9,294
|
9,097
|
9,239
|
9,299
|
9,191
|
9,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.0%
|
41.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.0%
|
|
|
|
|
40.0%
|
45.5%
|
46.2%
|
45.7%
|
43.6%
|
46.8%
|
46.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44.1%
|
45.3%
|
Approx. Approx.
|
|
|
|
|
|
42.5%
|
41.0%
|
|
|
41.7%
|
41.2%
|
|
42.3%
|
41.6%
|
42.2%
|
43.8%
|
|
41.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.2%
|
38.0%
|
39.1%
|
|
|
|
46%
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45%
|
acquisition
|
|
Asset (billion
|
price
|
size
|
yen;
|
basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reached asset size of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the
|
not from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥300.0 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sponsor
|
|
sponsor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reached asset size of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥200.0 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property sales
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sale
|
|
|
|
123.1
|
159.6
|
174.3
|
178.0
|
178.0
|
206.8
|
221.2
|
221.2
|
237.0
|
245.8
|
271.6
|
259.2
|
267.8
|
265.9
|
283.1
|
283.1
|
273.9
|
289.0
|
289.0
|
293.4
|
304.7
|
304.7
|
321.0
|
|
331.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
17th
|
18th
|
19th
|
20th
|
21st
|
22nd
|
23rd
|
24th
|
25th
|
26th
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st 32nd 33rd
Jun. '08 Dec. '08 Jun. '09 Dec. '09 Jun. '10 Dec. '10 Jun. '11 Dec. '11 Jun. '12 Dec. '12 Jun. '13 Dec. '13 Jun. '14 Dec. '14 Jun. '15 Dec. '15 Jun. '16 Dec. '16 Jun. '17 Dec. '17 Jun. '18 Dec. '18 Jun. '19 Dec. '19 Jun. '20 Dec. '20
-
FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two and truncated to the nearest yen. Also, the distribution per unit for the 30th period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings.
-
The distribution per unit (DPU) forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.
|
3. The LTV forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.
|
7
|
2. Financial results and forecasts
1
Steady distribution growth
2
Initiatives to strengthen the portfolio
3
Prudent and conservative financial operations
31st Distribution per unit (DPU) over ¥10,000, even after additional public offering
|
|
¥10,490 31st ¥10,526
|
32nd ¥10,600
|
|
¥10,640
|
30th
|
33rd
|
|
(up ¥36 from the 30th period;
|
(forecast)
|
|
(forecast)
|
|
¥6 above the forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
31st Acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline
-
Acquired additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership) in September 2019
31st Internal growth via capital expenditure
-
Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (previously QANAT Rakuhoku) reopened after full renovation in December 2019 -Rent increased with the completion of renovation and reopening of the existing building
32nd Planned acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline
-
FRI to acquire TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) in March 2020
|
31st
|
Executed a 5th public offering
|
|
|
Total issue value:
|
¥9,868,495,000
|
Units issued:
|
23,000
|
Issue value:
|
¥429,065 per unit
|
Total investment units after new issuance: 519,000
|
31st
|
Issued 5th Investment Corporation Bonds
|
|
Amount:
|
¥6.0 billion
|
Issue date:
|
12/9/2019
|
Period:
|
|
10 year
|
Annual interest rate:
|
0.520％
|
Maturity date:
|
12/7/2029
|
31st
|
Maintained prudent and conservative financial operations
|
LTV
|
|
31st period end:
|
45.3%
|
|
Appraisal-based LTV
|
31st period end:
|
36.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steady distribution growth
Distribution per unit
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
10,526 10,600 10,640
|
11,000
|
|
|
10,490
|
10,500
|
10,146
|
10,194
|
10,282
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
9,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
27th
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
forecast
LTV and asset size (acquisition price basis)
|
(%)
|
LTV
|
|
|
|
|
50.0
|
47.0
|
|
Approx. Approx.
|
|
45.3
|
|
|
|
44.1
|
43.8
|
|
46
|
45
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 June '20 Dec. '20
NAV per unit
|
(yen)
|
|
444,360
|
442,622
|
450,000
|
439,894
|
|
432,681
|
|
|
430,000
|
422,315
|
|
410,000
390,000
370,000
0
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
|
Dec. '17
|
June '18
|
Dec. '18
|
June '19
|
Dec. '19
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
Dec. '17
|
June '18
|
Dec. '18
|
June '19
|
Dec. '19
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
June '20
|
Dec. '20
31st period results
(million yen)
|
|
30th period
|
31st period
|
|
Change
|
|
|
(January 1, 2019 to
|
(July 1, 2019 to
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
10,548
|
10,505
|
-43
|
|
|
-0.4％
|
Note 1
|
Expenses related to rent business
|
2,092
|
2,102
|
+10
|
|
|
Note 2
|
(excluding depreciation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
8,456
|
8,402
|
-53
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
2,003
|
1,925
|
-77
|
|
|
Note 2
|
Property leasing operating income
|
6,452
|
6,477
|
|
＋24
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of real estate properties
|
898
|
-
|
-898
|
|
|
Note 2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)
|
639
|
699
|
+59
|
|
|
Note 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
4,914
|
5,777
|
+863
|
|
+17.6％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
27
|
13
|
-14
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
273
|
326
|
|
＋53
|
|
Note 3
|
Ordinary income
|
4,668
|
5,464
|
|
+795
|
|
+17.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
4,667
|
5,463
|
|
+795
|
|
+17.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for reduction
|
188
|
-
|
|
-188
|
|
|
|
|
entry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions in excess of earnings
|
347
|
-
|
|
-347
|
|
|
|
|
Total distributions
|
5,203
|
5,462
|
|
+259
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution per unit (yen)
|
10,490
|
10,526
|
|
+36
|
|
|
+0.3％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment units issued and
|
496,000
|
519,000
|
+23,000
|
|
|
|
outstanding (units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTV at period-end
|
47.0％
|
45.3％
|
-1.7
|
|
pt
|
|
Interest-bearing debt ratio
|
38.0％
|
36.9％
|
-1.1
|
|
pt
|
|
Number of properties
|
36
|
35
|
|
-
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
Major factors in changes
Note 1. Operating revenue
|
Full-period operation of 30th period acquisitions
|
|
|
(Ikebukuro, SAKAE, Shinsaibashi) and
|
|
operation of 31st period additional acquisition
|
|
(Ikebukuro)
|
+374
|
Early termination of sublessee contract at
|
|
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
|
-19
|
Absence of rent due to renovations at Papillon
|
|
Plaza
|
-111
|
Absence of rent due to sale of ALPARK (East
|
|
Building)
|
-220
|
Sales-linked rent
|
-8
|
Income from utility expenses
|
+34
|
Rent revenue - other
|
-87
Note 2. Operating expenses
|
Property management expenses
|
|
+28
|
Property tax, city planning tax, etc.
|
-71
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
+19
|
Utility expenses
|
+20
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
-77
|
Loss on sales of real estate properties
|
-898
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
+59
Note 3. Non-operating expenses
|
Investment unit issuance expenses
|
|
+47
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses = Asset management fee + Asset custody fee + Administrative service fees + Directors' compensations + Other operating expenses
|
b. FRI has formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two
|
11
|
properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are counted as one.
(million yen)(million yen)
|
|
31st period
|
32nd period
|
|
|
|
33rd period
|
|
results
|
forecast*
|
Change
|
|
forecast*
|
|
(July 1, 2019 to
|
(January 1, 2020 to
|
|
(July 1, 2020 to
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020)
|
Operating revenue
|
10,505
|
10,688
|
+182
|
+1.7％
|
Note 1
|
10,830
|
Operating income
|
5,777
|
5,778
|
+0
|
+0.0％
|
Note 2
|
5,795
|
Ordinary income
|
5,464
|
5,505
|
+41
|
+0.8％
|
Note 3
|
5,526
|
Net income
|
5,463
|
5,504
|
+41
|
+0.8％
|
|
5,525
|
Distribution per unit
|
10,526
|
10,600
|
+74
|
+0.7%
|
|
10,640
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumptions underlying operating results forecasts
(million yen)
Major factors in changes
Note 1. Operating revenue
|
Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition
|
|
|
(Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period
|
|
acquisitions (TENJIN, La La Chance)
|
+145
|
Opening of Papillon Plaza (to be operated as
|
|
land interest)
|
+93
|
Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE
|
+29
|
Early termination of sublessee contract at
|
|
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
|
-96
|
Sales-linked rent
|
+8
|
Income from utility expenses
|
-31
|
Rent revenue - other
|
+29
Note 2. Operating income
(excluding difference in operating revenue)
|
Increase in property management expenses
|
-42
|
Increase in property tax, city planning tax, etc.
|
-69
|
Increase in repairs and maintenance
|
-39
|
|
31st period results
|
Investment units issued and
|
519,000
|
outstanding (units)
|
|
LTV at period-end
|
45.3%
|
Number of properties
|
35
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
Property tax, city planning
|
1,015
|
tax, etc.
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
325
|
Depreciation and
|
1,925
|
amortization
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
326
|
|
|
32nd period forecast*
|
33rd period forecast*
|
519,000
|
|
519,000
|
Approx. 46%
|
Approx. 45%
|
37
|
37
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
1,085
|
1,094
|
365
|
413
|
1,961
|
1,969
|
273
|
269
|
|
|
Increase in depreciation and amortization
|
-35
|
Decrease in utility expenses
|
+14
|
Increase in selling, general and administrative
|
-17
|
expenses
|
Note 3. Ordinary income
|
Absence of investment unit issuance expenses
|
|
+47
* Forward-looking figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.
*Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.
Large-scaleshopping center sales*
7 or under:
69.7％
Approx.
70%
adjacent
to a station
Over 7: 30.3％
Minutes on foot to nearest station from
FRI large-scaleshopping centers*
• Stable revenue based on master lease contracts and long-term fixed-rentcontracts
• Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
• Capable of flexible facility reconfiguration in response to changing consumer preferences
• Station-adjacentlocations enjoy a higher frequency of customers visits and larger retail trading area
Management highlights-Large-scale
Features of FRI's large-scaleshopping centers
Tenant trends
Shift toward consumption that prioritizes providing experiences and a sense
of using time well, reflecting the spread of online shopping
Changing tenant mix
|
Experience
|
Experience
|
Time
|
Thomas Town
|
Little Planet
|
＆mall DESK
|
indoor theme park
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
* Totals of sales at large-scale shopping centers held by FRI as of December 31, 2019 for which data is available.
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
Mitsui Outlet Park
|
Mitsui Shopping Park
|
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
|
IRUMA
|
LaLaport IWATA
|
Experience
|
|
Time
|
Environmental education event
|
Cinema complex
Management highlights-Medium-scale shopping centers
Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (neighborhood SC)
-
Renovated the existing building alongside the construction of a new Annex by the master lessee (H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd.) on an adjacent lot
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
29th period
|
|
30th period
|
|
31st period
|
|
|
32nd period
|
|
(Jul.-Dec.)
|
|
(Jan.-Jun.)
|
|
(Jul.-Dec.)
|
|
|
(Jan.-Jun.)
|
August: Start of
|
Annex construction
|
|
November: Completion of construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January: Start of
|
existing property renovation
|
|
|
|
Previous rent
|
|
New rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Fully renovated and reopened in December 2019 as Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE, one of the largest retail facilities in northern Kyoto City (sales floor: approx. 23,300 m2)
-
-
Increased rent with the renovation and reopening of the existing building
-
Began a new 20-year lease contract
|
|
|
|
Approx. 12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rent increase
|
|
New rent:
|
|
|
Previous rent
|
|
FRI's
|
|
|
|
¥51
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
¥46
|
|
Approx.
|
mil/month
|
|
|
mil/month
|
|
¥690 mil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous rent
|
|
|
|
New rent
|
-
Grid-squarepopulation analysis of nearby area
|
|
■ Retail facilities with floor areas
|
|
|
Eizan Railway Eizan Line
|
|
|
|
|
of at least 10,000 m2
|
|
|
|
|
Takano River
|
500 ｍ grid-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
square population
|
|
|
|
Kamo River
|
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rakuhoku
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kitaoji VIVRE
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
HANKYU SQUARE
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demachiyanagi
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Station
|
1 km radius:
|
|
|
|
|
Subway Karasuma
|
|
|
|
|
35,000 people
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line
|
|
|
|
Keihan Oto Line
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 km radius:
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
BAL
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183,000 people
|
*Uncolored sectors
|
|
|
|
|
5 km radius:
|
Daimaru
|
|
KAWARAMACHI OPA
|
indicate lack of
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto Takashimaya
|
available data
|
|
|
|
|
410,000 people
|
Karasuma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
StationFUJII DAIMARU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: The Regional Economy and Society Analyzing System (RESAS);
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Market Potential Analysis," BAC Urban Projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal
|
|
|
|
Papillon Plaza (neighborhood SC)
|
growth
|
|
|
|
|
-
Advancing reconstruction aimed at realizing internal growth
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
29th period
|
30th period
|
|
|
31st period
|
|
32nd period
|
(Jul.-Dec.)
|
(Jan.-Jun.)
|
|
|
(Jul.-Dec.)
|
|
(Jan.-Jun.)
|
October: Basic agreement
|
|
April: Transfer of existing
|
|
March: End of land use
|
|
concluded
|
|
|
buildings, start of land
|
|
lease contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
use lease contract
|
|
|
|
|
ends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June: Construction of new
|
February: Construction
|
|
|
|
March: Open for business
|
|
|
buildings begun
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management highlights-Urban retail facilities
Ikebukuro GLOBE (urban retail facility)
East side of Ikebukuro
-
Located on a corner lot on Sunshine 60 Street, which extends from Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo busiest transit stations
-
As Toshima aspires to become an "international city of arts & culture," the area is expected to attract even more visitors with the grand opening of Hareza Ikebukuro (July 2020); Mixalive TOKYO, a live entertainment complex (March 2020); and Animate Ikebukuro Temporary Store on the
|
site of the former Toshima City Health Center (April 2020)
|
Ikebukuro GLOBE roadside land price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floors 1-6 are a large-scale UNIQLO store
|
(thousand yen/m2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With this additional acquisition, FRI owns a 100% stake
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
¥10,500 million (50% co-ownership)
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Expected NOI yield)
|
(3.9%)
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value*
|
¥10,500 million (50% co-ownership)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition date
|
September 5, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completed
|
January 2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased floor space
|
4,411.98 m2
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
* The appraisal value as of June 30 2019, obtained at the time of the additional acquisition.
Management highlights-Acquisitions planned for the 32nd period
TENJIN216 (urban retail facility)
-
To be acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
-
Located in the Tenjin area, one of the leading concentrated retail areas in Kyushu, on a corner lot at the crossing of Marronnier Avenue and Tenjin- Nishi Avenue, which boasts numerous street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store
-
The retail portion with glass curtain walls added in November 2019 is home to two overseas apparel brands operating in Japan for more than 30 years
|
Location
|
2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka
|
Acquisition price
|
¥2,550 million
|
(Expected NOI yield)
|
(3.9％)
|
Appraisal value
|
¥2,560 million
|
Acquisition date
|
March 4, 2020
|
Tenants
|
4
|
|
|
Leased floor space
|
1,041.21 m2
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)
-
To be acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
-
Situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, an urban development project centered on MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station
-
The wedding facility (opened in 2015) on the property offers great house- style weddings taking advantage of its large premises and is highly competitive within the retail trading area
|
Location
|
3 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima
|
Acquisition price
|
¥1,040 million
|
(Expected NOI yield)
|
(5.0％)
|
Appraisal value
|
¥1,170 million
|
Acquisition date
|
March 13, 2020
|
Contract type
|
Fixed-termbusiness-use land lease contract
|
|
|
|
Leased floor space
|
7,467.58 m2
FRI and the retail market
Annual retail product sales by region
|
■
|
Hokkaido
|
■ Tohoku
|
■ Tokyo
|
metropolitan
|
area
|
■
|
Chubu■
|
Kansai
|
■ Chugoku
|
■
|
Shikoku
|
■ Kyushu/Okinawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
8.0%
|
|
|
6.5%
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
14.4% Distribution
|
|
|
|
retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
product
|
|
|
|
|
of FRI
|
17.8%
|
sales by
|
39.9%
|
|
|
properties* 53.9%
|
region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
16.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＊ Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.
Source: Data on 2018 retail sales volumes by regional Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Year-on-year comparison of monthly sales at FRI properties
Japan Council of
日本ショッピングセンター協会フFRIロンproperties*ティア保有物件 Shopping Centers
|
2019/01
|
2019/02
|
2019/03
|
2019/04
|
2019/05
|
2019/06
|
2019/07
|
2019/08
|
2019/09
|
2019/10
|
2019/11
|
2019/12
＊ Calculated based on sales at properties for which comparisons with the previous year are possible Source: SC sales statistics report, Japan Council of Shopping Centers
Annual overseas tourists visiting Japan and their consumption
|
(trillion yen)
|
Consumption by tourists visiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tourists visiting Japan
|
|
|
(thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of people)
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan (left axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(right axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,190
|
31,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
targets:
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
19,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
people,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥8 trillion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
3.5
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Sources: Consumption Trend Survey for Foreigners Visiting Japan, Japan Tourism Agency;
|
|
|
Trends in the Visitor Arrivals to Japan by Year, Japan National Tourism Organization
BtoC e-commerce market size and e-commerce adoption rate (product sales)
|
(trillion yen)
|
E-commerce market size
|
|
E-commerce adoption rate
|
(％)
|
12
|
(left axis)
|
|
|
(right axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.79%
|
6.22%
|
|
|
|
|
5.43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
4.37%
|
4.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.99
|
6.80
|
7.24
|
8.00
|
8.60
|
9.30
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, FY2018 E-Commerce Market Survey
Key financial indicators
|
|
30th
|
31st
|
|
(June 30, 2019)
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Balance of borrowings
|
¥113,900 million
|
¥112,900 million
|
and bonds
|
|
|
Balance of leasehold
|
¥31,827 million
|
¥31,492 million
|
and security deposits*
|
|
|
Total balance of liabilities
|
¥145,727 million
|
¥144,392 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTV ratio
|
47.0%
|
45.3%
|
|
|
|
Appraisal-based LTV
|
38.0%
|
36.9%
|
Long-term debt ratio
|
84.2%
|
92.4%
|
|
|
-
For an overview of leasehold and security deposits, please see p. 47
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain based on appraisal value
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥68.1 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Down ¥0.8 billion from the 30th period)
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th
|
10th
|
11第11th期
|
12th
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
17th
|
18th
|
19th
|
20th
|
21st
|
22nd
|
23rd
|
24th
|
25th
|
26th
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
|
|
|
1st
|
第2nd期
|
|
|
|
1第
|
3第 4第 5第 6第 7第 8第 9第
|
10第
|
12第
|
13第
|
14第
|
15第
|
16第
|
17第
|
18第
|
19第
|
20第
|
21第
|
22第
|
23第
|
24第
|
25第
|
26第
|
27第
|
28第
|
29第
|
30第 31第31st期
|
|
|
|
期
|
|
期 期 期 期 期 期 期
|
期
|
|
期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期
Unrealized gain based on appraisal value and NAV
(as of December 31, 2019)
Total assets: ¥308.8 billion
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc. ¥14.5 billion
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥112.9 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥144.3 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasehold and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
security deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value of
|
¥31.4 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets under
|
Other liabilities ¥2.8 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥362.4 billion
|
|
¥294.3 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Appraisal value)
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥229.7 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥161.5 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(NAV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥442,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥68.1 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV
|
NAV growth:
|
2,500
|
|
|
+22.0% over five years
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
250
|
|
2,000200
1,500150
1,000100
50050
00
第21期 第22期 第23期 第24期 第25期 第26期 第27期 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期
21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st
|
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units issued
|
|
|
23,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Acquisitions leveraging the sponsor's pipeline based on careful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
evaluation of real estate value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total units after issue
|
|
|
519,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue price
|
|
|
¥443,625/unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portion of new acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from Mitsui Fudosan:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue value
|
|
|
¥429,065/unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total issue value
|
|
|
¥9,868,495,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue resolution date
|
|
|
August 15, 2019 (Thu.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Terms determination date
|
|
|
August 28, 2019 (Wed.)
|
|
|
|
|
2. Acquired highly visible urban retail facilities on corner lots of high-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end shopping streets in Japan's three largest metropolitan areas
|
|
|
|
|
Payment date
|
|
|
September 4, 2019 (Wed.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party allotment payment date
|
September 25, 2019 (Wed.)
|
|
|
|
19.6%
|
|
Proportion of 26.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To partially fund the acquisition of the additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
urban retail facilities
|
|
|
(50% co-ownership) and partially repay borrowings taken out to finance 30th period acquisitions
|
|
As of
|
|
(annual rent basis)
|
As of Sep. 5,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
+6.5%
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
Acquired
|
|
Acquired in 30th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in 30th
|
|
in 31st
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large-scale SCs
|
|
Medium-scale SCs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Urban retail facilities
|
|
Land interests
|
|
|
New asset
|
|
|
|
|
Total/
|
3. Increased asset size and lowered average building age to further
|
acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management strategy and maintain stable distribution growth
|
|
Ikebukuro GLOBE
|
SAKAE GLOBE
|
Shinsaibashi
|
|
As of Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
As of Sep. 5, 2019
|
|
(50%
|
(50%
|
(40% quasi
|
MG Building
|
|
|
|
+8.8%
|
|
|
co-ownership)co-ownership)
|
co-ownership)
|
(60%
|
|
¥304.7 billion
|
Asset size
|
¥331.5 billion
|
|
co-ownership)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
10,300
|
10,500
|
6,350
|
5,840
|
32,990
|
12.3 years
|
Avg bldg age* -1.5 yrs
|
10.8 years
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
10,500
|
10,500
|
6,360
|
5,920
|
33,280
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
Furthering management strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected NOI yield
|
4.0%
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
Tenant
|
Additional
|
Rebuilding
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected NOI yield
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
3.4%
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|
replacement
|
investment
|
replacement
|
|
after depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Calculated using averages as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, weighted by acquisition
|
|
price, excluding land interest properties, of the portfolio properties as of December 31, 2018 and
|
20
|
September 5, 2019, respectively.
Internal growth-Financial
|
Refinancing to reduce debt cost (excluding short-termloans)
|
Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost
|
(at each period end)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest rate of
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
repayments in each period
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.78％
|
|
0.95％
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.58％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.34％
|
0.36％
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
Average period of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayments
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in each period
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest rate of new loans/bonds in each period
0.63％0.53％
Average period
of new loans/bonds in each period
6.86.2
|
(years)
|
|
|
Years remaining (left axis)
|
Debt cost (right axis)
|
(％)
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average, including leasehold
|
1.20%
|
|
|
|
0.72% 0.69%
|
|
and security deposits:
|
|
7
|
0.98%
|
|
0.62%
|
|
|
0.37％
|
|
0.80%
|
0.92% 0.84%
|
|
0.52%
|
0.52%0.46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.35
|
0.40%
|
|
|
|
4.84
|
4.83
|
|
5.03
|
|
5.06
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
4.63
|
|
4.79
|
|
|
4
|
3.93
|
4.04
|
4.32
|
|
|
Average, including leasehold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and security deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.06 years
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22nd
|
23rd
|
24th
|
25th
|
26th
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
Distribution of maturity dates
(billion yen)(as of February 14, 2020)
|
20
|
|
|
Commitment line: ¥17.0 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
■ Long-term loans ■ Security deposits
|
|
|
■ Investment corporation bonds ■ Short-term loans
|
|
|
|
□ Long-term funding procured in 31st □ Long-term funding procured in 32nd
10
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
39th
|
40th
|
41st
|
42nd
|
43rd
|
44th
|
45th
|
46th
|
47th
|
48th
|
49th
|
50th
|
51st
|
52nd
|
53rd
|
54th
|
55th
|
56th
|
57th
|
69th
|
70th
Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid
|
(million yen)
|
|
Balance of loans
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
(million yen)
|
120,000
|
■ and bonds (left axis)
|
■ (right axis)
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
450
|
80,000
|
|
|
Impact on DPU:
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
+¥218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
40,000
|
358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
369
|
339
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
261
|
252
|
245
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
22nd
|
23rd
|
24th
|
25th
|
26th
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
10.6 points)
Sustainability-Environmental initiatives
External recognitions related to environmental initiatives
|
31st
|
GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Received "Green Star" and "4-Star" ratings under the GRESB program
Rank:
■East Asia / Retail / Listed
3rd (of 7 entities)
■Global
292nd (of 964 entities)
GRESB
GRESB is an assessment of the sustainability of real estate companies and operators. Said assessment is closely watched, as institutional investors use the GRESB benchmark assessment when they select investment targets.
|
SMBC Environmental Assessment
|
|
CASBEE Real Estate Certification
|
AA: Implementing excellent
|
Rank: S
|
GINZA GLASSE received the
|
environmental consideration
|
highest rank, S
Initiatives at the Mitsui Fudosan Group:
Participating in the United Nations Global Compact
from December 2018
|
31st
|
DBJ Green Building Certification
Acquired DBJ Green Building certification for two more properties in December 2019
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
You Me Town
|
Ikebukuro GLOBE
|
Hiroshima
Percentage of portfolio that is Green Building certified*:
76.5％
|
★★★★★
|
★★★★★
|
★★★★
|
★★★★
|
LaLaport IWATA
|
LaLaport
|
AEON MALL Ibaraki
|
Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA
|
SHIN-MISATO
|
★★★★
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
★★★
|
LaLagarden
|
AEON MALL
|
VIORO
|
Ikebukuro Square
|
KASUKABE
|
NAGOYADOME-Mae
* Properties with DBJ Green Building Certification or CASBEE Real Estate Certification, calculated on a floor area basis (excluding land interest properties), as of December 31, 2019.
Sustainability-Environmental and Social Initiatives
Reducing environmental burden
-
3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) initiatives
Initiatives for employees
Creating
Food garbage recycled at five properties in fiscal 2018
|
Food garbage
|
Amount
|
Recycling
|
recycled
|
503
|
rate＊
|
479
|
95.3%
|
t/year
|
t/year
*Recycling rate = Amount recycled/garbage emissions ×100
Initiatives for local communities
rewarding workplaces
•Employee benefit systems
•Compliance consultation points
•Internal social events
•Cumulative unit investment program
|
Developing
|
Employee health
|
employee abilities
|
and safety
|
•Support system for
|
•Promoting regular health
|
obtaining qualifications
|
checkups and screenings
|
•Support for use of
|
•Use of industrial
|
external training
|
physicians
|
•Personnel evaluation
|
•Employee satisfaction
|
system
|
surveys
-
22nd &EARTH Clothing Support Project
-
-
Asset Management Company employees also take part in running the project.
(Four employees participated in the 31st period)
|
Facility
|
October-November 2019 results
|
|
|
Participants
|
Clothing collected
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
donations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA
|
105
|
676 kg
|
¥2,943
|
|
|
LaLagarden KASUKABE
|
250
|
1,488 kg
|
¥6,000
|
|
|
LaLaport IWATA
|
185
|
978 kg
|
¥8,700
|
|
|
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
|
221
|
806 kg
|
¥7,283
|
|
Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
761
|
3,948 kg
|
¥24,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability-Governance Initiatives
Corporate Governance
|
Investment Corporation/Asset Management Company framework
|
|
Investment management decision-making processes
Investment Corporation
|
General Meeting
|
|
|
|
of Unitholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
Executive Director
|
|
Management
|
Takao Iwadou
|
|
Agreement
|
|
|
Supervisory Directors
|
|
|
|
Takaaki Ochiai
|
|
|
|
Toshio Suzuki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting Auditor
|
|
|
|
Ernst & Young ShinNihon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Management Company
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
General
Meeting of
Shareholders
Corporate
Auditor
Board of
Directors
Compliance
Committee
Compliance
CEO and Division
Representative
Director
Management
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
Finance
|
|
Planning and
|
|
|
Administration
|
Division
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Decision-makingprocess for establishing and changing management guidelines and asset management plans
|
Proposals from
|
Compliance
|
Management
|
Board of Directors:
|
Division
|
Committee:
|
Consideration,
|
relevant divisions
|
General Manager:
|
Consideration,
|
approval
|
|
Screening
|
approval
|
|
FRI's Board of Directors:
Asset acquisition/disposition decision-making process Prior approval (for transactions
involving related parties)
|
Relevant
|
Compliance
|
Management
|
Compliance
|
Board of
|
Division
|
divisions:
|
Committee:
|
Committee:
|
Directors:
|
General
|
Selection,
|
Consideration,
|
Consideration,
|
Consideration,
|
Manager:
|
proposal
|
approval
|
approval
|
approval
|
Screening
|
|
|
|
Compliance Committee
Committee chair: CEO & Representative Director
Other members: Two external expert members
Compliance Division General Manager
Ensuring appropriate asset management
Protecting unitholders
|
No.
|
Property name
|
Acquisition
|
date
|
|
|
1
|
AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside
|
Aug. 2004
|
2
|
AEON MALL Ibaraki5
|
Aug. 2004
|
3
|
Papillon Plaza6
|
Aug. 2004
|
4
|
Kamiikedai Tokyu Store
|
Aug. 2004
|
5
|
Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store
|
Aug. 2005
|
6
|
AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae
|
Mar. 2006
|
7
|
Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi
|
Sep. 2006
|
8
|
Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi
|
Apr. 2007
|
(land interest)7
|
9
|
Frespo Tosu (land interest)
|
Nov. 2007
|
10
|
You Me Town Hiroshima
|
Feb. 2008
|
11
|
Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi
|
Jul. 2008
|
12
|
Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA
|
Jul. 2008
|
13
|
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest)
|
Jul. 2008
|
14
|
Desigual Harajuku8
|
Oct. 2008
|
15
|
Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato
|
Jan. 2009
|
16
|
AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo
|
Feb. 2009
|
17
|
Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin
|
Dec. 2009
|
18
|
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA
|
Jul. 2010
|
19
|
GINZA GLASSE
|
Jul. 2010
|
20
|
Shimura Shopping Center
|
Jan. 2011
|
21
|
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE
|
Feb. 2011
|
22
|
Summit Store Yokohama Okano (land interest)
|
Feb. 2012
|
23
|
VIORO
|
Feb. 2012
|
24
|
Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE
|
Jul. 2012
|
25
|
Ikebukuro Square
|
Feb. 2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
1
|
Acquisition
|
Book value
|
Appraisal
|
Total leasable
|
Occupancy
|
Age3
|
4
|
Seller
|
price
|
value
|
floor space2
|
rate2
|
(years)
|
PML
|
JT
|
20,100
|
14,650
|
19,000
|
77,547m2
|
100.0%
|
17.3
|
|
14%
|
JT
|
18,100
|
13,776
|
24,000
|
151,092m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
19.1
|
|
13%
|
JT
|
3,990
|
4,057
|
5,830
|
44,808m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
1%
|
JT
|
1,490
|
1,207
|
1,990
|
6,640m2
|
100.0%
|
17.8
|
|
11%
|
JT
|
2,130
|
1,831
|
3,000
|
11,176m2
|
100.0%
|
14.4
|
|
9%
|
JT
|
24,800
|
20,236
|
25,300
|
154,766m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
13.8
|
|
13%
|
JT
|
3,100
|
2,799
|
3,960
|
6,455m2
|
100.0%
|
13.3
|
|
12%
|
JT
|
1,940
|
1,754
|
2,620
|
6,055m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
|
-
|
JT
|
3,178
|
3,256
|
3,290
|
79,447m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
-
|
JT
|
23,200
|
19,453
|
20,800
|
122,169m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
11.9
|
|
10%
|
MF, etc.
|
3,560
|
3,320
|
4,380
|
5,212m2
|
100.0%
|
15.1
|
|
12%
|
MF, etc.
|
19,900
|
15,347
|
23,400
|
98,714m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
11.8
|
|
14%
|
MF, etc.
|
2,600
|
2,626
|
2,840
|
24,019m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sponsor
|
3,100
|
2,889
|
3,300
|
1,149m2
|
100.0%
|
21.2
|
|
14%
|
Non-sponsor
|
11,600
|
9,509
|
9,950
|
53,374m2
|
100.0%
|
16.1
|
|
12%
|
MF, etc.
|
3,100
|
2,765
|
3,480
|
8,785m2
|
100.0%
|
14.8
|
|
11%
|
Non-sponsor
|
3,700
|
3,218
|
4,480
|
4,532m2
|
100.0%
|
12.5
|
|
2%
|
MF, etc.
|
15,200
|
10,506
|
15,200
|
136,136m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
10.6
|
|
16%
|
MF, etc.
|
13,600
|
12,723
|
15,200
|
5,174m2
|
100.0%
|
11.8
|
|
11%
|
Non-sponsor
|
4,430
|
4,119
|
5,890
|
17,126m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
19.1
|
|
14%
|
MF, etc.
|
10,000
|
8,264
|
12,200
|
63,415m2
|
100.0%
|
12.2
|
|
13%
|
Non-sponsor
|
5,700
|
5,945
|
7,180
|
14,394m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-sponsor
|
10,100
|
9,524
|
10,600
|
5,839m2
|
97.8%
|
13.3
|
|
1%
|
MF, etc.
|
8,800
|
8,640
|
9,780
|
46,750m
|
2
|
100.0%
|
19.1
|
|
9%
|
MF, etc.
|
20,400
|
18,879
|
25,100
|
8,863m2
|
100.0%
|
7.1
|
|
14%
|
No.
|
Property name
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
26
|
Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest)
|
Jan. 2014
|
27
|
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport
|
(Annex building)
|
Mar. 2014
|
|
Apr. 2015
|
SHIN-MISATO９
|
(Main building)
|
|
|
Aug. 2016
|
|
|
|
28
|
Shinsaibashi Square
|
|
Mar. 2015
|
29
|
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato
|
Apr. 2015
|
|
(land interest)
|
|
|
30
|
KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store
|
|
Jan. 2016
|
31
|
Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama
|
Jul. 2017
|
|
Higashihara (land interest)
|
|
Mar. 2018
|
32
|
SAKAE GLOBE
|
|
|
Mar. 2019
|
|
|
|
33
|
Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest)
|
Jun. 2018
|
34
|
Ikebukuro GLOBE
|
|
Mar. 2019
|
|
Sep. 2019
|
|
|
|
35
|
Shinsaibashi MG Building10
|
|
Mar. 2019
|
|
Total (35 properties, as of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
1
|
Acquisition
|
Book value
|
Appraisal
|
Total leasable
|
Occupancy
|
Age3
|
4
|
Seller
|
price
|
value
|
floor space2
|
rate2
|
(years)
|
|
PML
|
Non-sponsor
|
7,000
|
7,069
|
9,410
|
23,393 m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
|
-
|
MF, etc.
|
23,770
|
22,543
|
22,740
|
149,030m2
|
97.4%
|
7.7
|
12%
|
10.4
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MF, etc.
|
8,620
|
8,635
|
10,400
|
1,750m2
|
100.0%
|
5.3
|
7%
|
MF, etc.
|
3,810
|
3,854
|
4,570
|
30,292m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-sponsor
|
1,850
|
1,886
|
2,540
|
7,301m2
|
100.0%
|
13.8
|
6%
|
Non-sponsor
|
4,320
|
4,385
|
4,600
|
28,926m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
|
-
|
MF, etc.
|
15,650
|
15,693
|
15,800
|
4,574m2
|
100.0%
|
2.5
|
9%
|
Non-sponsor
|
2,022
|
2,137
|
2,600
|
3,952m2
|
100.0%
|
-
|
|
-
|
MF, etc.
|
20,800
|
20,886
|
21,100
|
4,411m2
|
100.0％
|
6.0
|
|
8％
|
MF, etc.
|
5,840
|
5,905
|
5,920
|
1,509m2
|
100.0％
|
1.2
|
|
8％
|
|
331,501
|
294,304
|
362,450
|
1,408,791m
|
2
|
99.7%
|
11.8
|
|
8.34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"MF, etc." represents Mitsui Fudosan and its consolidated subsidiaries as well as special purpose companies in which Mitsui Fudosan has invested.
-
For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figures are as at December 31, 2019, calculated on an end tenant basis.
-
As of December 31, 2019. The value listed in the Total row is the average for the portfolio properties, excluding land interests, weighted by acquisition price.
-
PML represents the probable maximum loss in earthquake risk analysis. The values stated for AEON MALL Ibaraki and Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA are for the store buildings. The value listed in the Total row represents the PML value at December 31, 2019 of the entire portfolio, excluding land interests, not the average value of the properties in the portfolio.
-
The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of a part of land sold to Ibaraki City on October 12, 2010 (Space: 118.86 m2; book value: ¥15 million; sale price: ¥19 million)
-
On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. After said sale, a land use lease agreement was formed regarding the property's land, enabling its leasing. Accordingly, total leasable floor space includes the area of said land interest.
-
The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of the building on the property at the time (¥208 million), which was later demolished, as announced on December 2, 2016. The book value is after the demolition.
-
The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes a portion of the site sold on July 30, 2012 (cost of sales: ¥259 million).
-
FRI owns a 66% co-ownership stake of the main building, but the total leasable floor space presented here is the total of that for the entire main building and the annex building. The appraisal value presented here is the total of that for the annex building (¥2,040 million) and that for the main building (¥20,700).
-
FRI acquired a 60% co-ownership stake on March 22, 2019, but the total leasable floor space presented here is that for the entire property.
Rent revision and lease maturity schedules
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent-
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
|
Property name
|
Main tenant
|
1
|
Contract
|
Sales-
|
age of
|
Lease
|
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
39th
|
|
|
type2
|
rent
|
annual
|
maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
linked
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rent3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside
|
AEON Retail
|
|
ML
|
T
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
Oct-22
|
2
|
AEON MALL Ibaraki
|
AEON Retail
|
|
ML
|
F
|
✓
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-35
|
3
|
Papillon Plaza
|
Daiwa Lease
|
|
ML
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
New contract formed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-40
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Kamiikedai Tokyu Store
|
Tokyu Store
|
|
ML
|
F
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
Mar-22
|
5
|
Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store
|
Matsumoto
|
|
ML
|
F
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-25
|
6
|
AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae
|
AEON Retail
|
|
ML
|
F
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-26
|
7
|
Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi
|
Summit
|
|
S
|
F
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep-26
|
8
|
Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-
|
Kohnan Shoji
|
|
S
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul-37
|
Machi (land interest)
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Frespo Tosu (land interest)
|
Daiwa Lease
|
|
S
|
F
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov-27
|
10
|
You Me Town Hiroshima
|
Izumi
|
|
ML
|
F
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb-28
|
11
|
Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi
|
IM Food Style
|
|
ML
|
F
|
✓
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-24
|
12
|
Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA
|
Mitsui Fudosan
|
|
ML
|
F
|
✓
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul-38
|
13
|
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma
|
Costco
|
|
S
|
F
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-38
|
(land interest)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Desigual Harajuku
|
INTS
|
|
S
|
F
|
✓
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
Sep-22
|
15
|
Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato
|
Ito-Yokado
|
ML
|
T
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Revision
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
Nov-23
|
16
|
AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo
|
AEON Town
|
ML
|
T
|
✓
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-25
|
17
|
Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin
|
Don Quijote
|
S
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-38
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA
|
Mitsui Fudosan
|
ML
|
F
|
✓
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun-30
|
19
|
GINZA GLASSE4
|
-
|
P
|
-
|
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ー
|
20
|
Shimura Shopping Center
|
Summit
|
ML
|
T
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov-20
|
21
|
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE
|
Mitsui Fudosan
|
ML
|
T
|
✓
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb-31
|
22
|
Summit Store Yokohama Okano
|
Summit
|
S
|
F
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov-31
|
(land interest)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
VIORO4
|
ー
|
P
|
-
|
✓
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
24
|
Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE
|
H2O Asset Management
|
ML
|
T
|
|
3.1%
|
Lease
|
|
|
|
Revision
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-39
|
|
amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Ikebukuro Square
|
Round One
|
M
|
F
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent revision and lease maturity schedules
Property name
-
Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest)
-
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
-
Shinsaibashi Square
-
Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest)
-
KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store
-
Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest)
-
SAKAE GLOBE
-
Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest)
-
Ikebukuro GLOBE
-
Shinsaibashi MG Building
Main tenant1
Kohnan Shoji
Mitsui Fudosan
Burberry Japan
Costco
Kojima
Sumitomo Mitsui
Finance and Leasing
Zara Japan
Undisclosed
UNIQLO
Gap Japan
|
|
|
|
|
Percent-
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
Contract
|
Sales-
|
age of
|
Lease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type
|
2
|
linked
|
total
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
39th
|
maturity
|
|
rent
|
annual
|
|
|
|
|
rent3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
F
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-36
|
ML/P
|
T/F
|
✓
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-35
|
M
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May-27
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul-44
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
F
|
✓
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-33
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
F
|
|
Undis-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undisclosed
|
|
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
For multi-tenant properties and properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the end tenant that leases the largest leased floor space is shown if they lease over 30% of the total.
-
ML: Master lease contract; P: Pass-through type master lease contract (in which the amount of rent that the master lessee pays FRI is the same as the amount of rent that end tenants
are contracted to pay the master lessee); S: Contract with a single tenant; M: Contract with multiple tenants; F: Fixed-term lease; T: Traditional lease
-
Figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019.
-
The main tenant and the rent revision and lease maturity schedules are not disclosed as the status of contracts with end tenants varies significantly.
Main tenant replacements
|
|
Property
|
New store
|
Previous store
|
Status
|
Opening
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
GINZA GLASSE
|
Work Styling Ginza
|
25
|
Ikebukuro Square
|
Undisclosed
|
27
|
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-
|
Under discussion
|
MISATO (Annex building)
|
Irimoya
|
Work Styling Ginza is open
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
American Eagle Outfitters
|
Agreement reached with new sublessee
|
Summer 2020
|
FOREVER21
|
In discussions with new sublessee
|
TBD
|
|
|
FRI's portfolio in graphs
|
Land interests
|
Large-scale SCs Over 20 years
|
|
5 years or less
|
Other
|
8.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.4%
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
47.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Urban retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
age2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-scale
|
6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 to 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
SCs
|
11.0% 6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 to 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inner ring
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional SCs
|
|
GMSs
|
73.6%
|
Average building age:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outlet malls
|
|
Supermarkets/other
|
|
|
|
11.8 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neighborhood SCs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 years or less
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 years or less
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 to 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 years or less
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
Over 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 to 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
3 to 5
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average contract term:
|
Average remaining contract term:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.9 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.9 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-tenant
|
Mitsui Fudosan3
|
contracts
|
|
21.7%
|
9.4%
|
|
|
|
Pass-through master lease contracts
Tenants12.0%Contract type
Single-tenant contracts 15.2%
|
Izumi
|
AEON Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
23.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales-linked rent
|
|
|
|
|
Over 10 years
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
|
18.1%
|
|
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fixed rent
|
until rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and sales-
|
revision4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
linked rent
|
|
|
|
|
5 to 10 years
|
Fixed rent
|
|
|
|
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Master lease contracts 63.3%
-
All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 31st fiscal period.
-
Acquisition price basis, excluding properties operated as land interests.
-
Excluding tenants under pass-through master lease contracts.
-
Balance of time remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier.
Operating revenue1
Rent revenue - real estate
Rent revenue - other
Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business
Property management expenses
Property and other taxes
Casualty insurance
Repairs and maintenance Depreciation and amortization
Other expenses2
Loss on sales of real estate properties3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Asset management fee
Asset custody fee
Administrative service fees
Directors' compensations
Other
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Other4
Ordinary income
Income before income taxes
Income taxes (after net adjustment)
Net income
Unappropriated retained earnings
|
30th period
|
31st period
|
Change
|
(January
|
1, 2019 to
|
(July 1, 2019 to
|
June 30, 2019)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Amount
|
% change
|
10,548
|
100.0％
|
10,505
|
100.0％
|
-43
|
-0.4％
|
10,430
|
|
10,474
|
|
44
|
|
118
|
|
31
|
|
-87
|
|
5,634
|
53.4％
|
4,728
|
45.0％
|
-906
|
-16.1％
|
4,095
|
|
4,028
|
|
-67
|
|
482
|
|
511
|
|
28
|
|
1,087
|
|
1,015
|
|
-71
|
|
13
|
|
9
|
|
-3
|
|
306
|
|
325
|
|
19
|
|
2,003
|
|
1,925
|
|
-77
|
|
202
|
|
240
|
|
37
|
|
898
|
|
-
|
|
-898
|
|
639
|
|
699
|
|
59
|
|
495
|
|
542
|
|
47
|
|
14
|
|
14
|
|
0
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
-0
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
100
|
|
111
|
|
11
|
|
4,914
|
46.6％
|
5,777
|
55.0％
|
863
|
17.6％
|
27
|
|
13
|
|
-14
|
|
273
|
|
326
|
|
53
|
|
253
|
|
263
|
|
9
|
|
19
|
|
63
|
|
43
|
|
4,668
|
44.3％
|
5,464
|
52.0％
|
795
|
17.0％
|
4,668
|
44.3％
|
5,464
|
52.0％
|
795
|
17.0％
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4,667
|
44.2％
|
5,463
|
52.0％
|
795
|
17.0％
|
4,667
|
44.2％
|
5,463
|
52.0％
|
795
|
17.0％
(million yen)
Major factors in changes
|
1.
|
|
Full-period operation of 30th period acquisitions
|
|
(Ikebukuro, SAKAE, Shinsaibashi) and operation
|
|
of 31st period additional acquisition (Ikebukuro)
|
+374
|
Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport
|
|
SHIN-MISATO
|
-19
|
Absence of rent due to renovations at Papillon
|
|
Plaza
|
-111
|
Absence of rent due to sale of ALPARK (East
|
|
Building)
|
-220
|
Sales-linked rent
|
-8
|
Income from utility expenses
|
+34
|
Rent revenue - other
|
-87
|
|
2.
|
|
Utility expenses
|
+20
|
|
3.
|
|
Absence of loss on sales of real estate properties
|
-898
|
4.
|
|
Investment unit issuance expenses
|
+47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
30th Period
|
31st Period
|
Change
|
Major factors in changes
|
|
|
(as of June 30, 2019)
|
(as of Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Amount
|
% change
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
-7,000
|
Current assets
|
14,894
|
5.0％
|
14,337
|
4.6％
|
-557
|
-3.7％
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
+6,000
|
Cash and deposits1
|
10,606
|
|
10,231
|
|
-375
|
|
Property acquisition (Ikebukuro)
|
-10,500
|
|
4,088
|
|
3,877
|
|
-211
|
|
Capital procured by additional public offering
|
+9,868
|
Cash and deposits in trust1
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits matching depreciation
|
+1,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and amortization
|
|
Other
|
199
|
|
229
|
|
30
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
-1,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasehold and security deposits
|
+667
|
Non-current assets
|
285,040
|
95.0％
|
294,477
|
95.4％
|
9,436
|
3.3％
|
Partial return of security deposits
|
-1,001
|
(including deferred assets)
|
Property, plant and equipment2
|
284,922
|
|
294,332
|
|
9,410
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
33,391
|
|
33,664
|
|
272
|
|
Property acquisition (Ikebukuro)
|
+10,500
|
Structures
|
275
|
|
249
|
|
-25
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
+1,021
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
-1,925
|
Machinery and equipment
|
57
|
|
103
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
24
|
|
21
|
|
-3
|
|
|
|
Land
|
87,219
|
|
96,498
|
|
9,278
|
|
|
|
Buildings in trust
|
30,737
|
|
30,906
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
Structures in trust
|
282
|
|
261
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
Machinery and equipment in
|
170
|
|
149
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
43
|
|
37
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
in trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land in trust
|
132,411
|
|
132,411
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Construction in progress in
|
308
|
|
28
|
|
-280
|
|
|
|
trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-0
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
117
|
|
143
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
299,935
|
100.0％
|
308,815
|
100.0％
|
8,879
|
3.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet (liabilities and net assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
30th Period
|
31st Period
|
Change
|
Major factors in changes
|
|
|
(as of June 30, 2019)
|
(as of Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Amount
|
% change
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan repayment
|
-10,000
|
Current liabilities
|
25,757
|
8.6％
|
13,845
|
4.5％
|
-11,912
|
-46.2％
|
Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term
|
-5,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loans
|
|
Short-term loans payable1
|
23,000
|
|
11,000
|
|
-12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
+3,500
|
Operating accounts payable
|
999
|
|
1,213
|
|
213
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
261
|
|
274
|
|
12
|
|
Loans
|
+3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term
|
+5,500
|
Advances received
|
1,166
|
|
1,184
|
|
18
|
|
loans
|
-3,500
|
|
329
|
|
172
|
|
-156
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
+6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
122,731
|
40.9％
|
133,394
|
43.2％
|
10,662
|
8.7％
|
3.
|
|
Long-term loans payable2
|
85,900
|
|
90,900
|
|
5,000
|
|
Leasehold and security deposits
|
+667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Partial return of security deposits
|
-1,001
|
Investment corporation bonds2
|
5,000
|
|
11,000
|
|
6,000
|
|
4.
|
|
Tenant leasehold and security
|
16,399
|
|
16,380
|
|
-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional public offering
|
＋9,868
|
deposits3
|
|
|
|
Tenant leasehold and security
|
15,427
|
|
15,111
|
|
-315
|
|
Distributions in excess of earnings
|
-347
|
deposits in trust3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
-2
|
|
5.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve for reduction entry
|
-188
|
Total liabilities
|
148,489
|
49.5％
|
147,239
|
47.7％
|
-1,249
|
-0.8％
|
6.
|
|
Unitholders' capital4
|
146,590
|
48.9％
|
156,112
|
50.6％
|
9,521
|
|
|
|
Net assets per unit (yen):
|
|
Total surplus
|
4,855
|
1.6％
|
5,463
|
1.8％
|
607
|
|
At the end of 30th period
|
305,336
|
|
At the end of 31st period
|
311,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for reduction entry5
|
188
|
|
-
|
|
-188
|
|
|
|
Unappropriated retained
|
4,667
|
|
5,463
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets6
|
151,446
|
50.5％
|
161,575
|
52.3％
|
10,128
|
6.7％
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
299,935
|
100.0％
|
308,815
|
100.0％
|
8,879
|
3.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
30th period
|
|
31st period
|
|
(January 1, 2019 to
|
|
(July 1, 2019 to
|
|
June 30, 2019)
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
4,668
|
5,464
|
Income before income taxes
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,003
|
1,925
|
Other
|
5,019
|
107
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
11,691
|
7,497
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
-16,346
|
-10,615
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust
|
-6,596
|
-741
|
Repayments of tenant leaseholds and security deposits
|
-758
|
-493
|
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits
|
603
|
482
|
Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
-276
|
-512
|
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
|
239
|
197
|
Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust
|
-19
|
-7
|
Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust
|
30
|
5
|
Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust
|
-
|
-0
|
Other
|
-0
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities
|
-23,124
|
-11,686
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
51,500
|
22,500
|
Proceeds from short-term loans payable
|
Repayment of short-term loans payable
|
-42,500
|
-31,500
|
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
|
14,000
|
8,500
|
Repayment of long-term loans payable
|
-2,500
|
-6,500
|
Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds
|
-
|
6,000
|
Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
-0
|
-33
|
Proceeds from issuance of investment units
|
-
|
9,868
|
Payments of investment unit issuance expenses
|
-
|
-31
|
Distributions of earnings paid
|
-5,100
|
-4,855
|
Distributions in excess of earnings paid
|
-
|
-347
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
15,399
|
3,600
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,966
|
-589
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
10,239
|
14,205
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
14,205
|
13,616
|
NOI yield*
|
|
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
6.0%
|
5.8%
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
5.4%
|
5.4%
|
5.3%
|
5.2%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
4.9%
|
4.9%
|
4.8%
|
4.7%
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
price basis
|
|
|
value basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27th
|
|
|
|
28th
|
|
|
29th
|
|
30th
|
|
|
31st
|
|
|
(Dec. '17)
|
|
|
|
(June '18)
|
|
|
(Dec. '18)
|
|
(June '19)
|
|
|
(Dec. '19)
LTV / Appraisal-based LTV
|
50%
|
|
44.1%
|
43.8%
|
47.0%
|
45.3%
|
42.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
34.7%
|
35.9%
|
35.3%
|
38.0%
|
36.9%
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
LTV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
Appraisal-based LTV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
|
|
(Dec. '17)
|
(June '18)
|
(Dec. '18)
|
(June '19)
|
(Dec. '19)
* The above figures are calculated excluding extraordinary factors.
Yield after depreciation*
7.0%
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
4.6%
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
4.6%
|
4.5%
|
4.0%
|
4.1%
|
4.0%
|
4.0%
|
4.1%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
|
3.6%
|
3.7%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
price basis
|
|
|
鑑
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27th
|
|
|
|
28th
|
|
|
29th
|
|
30th
|
|
|
31st
|
|
|
|
(Dec. '17)
|
|
|
|
(June '18)
|
|
|
(Dec. '18)
|
|
(June '19)
|
|
|
(Dec. '19)
|
NAV per unit / BPS per unit
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
422,315
|
432,681
|
439,894
|
444,360
|
442,622
|
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350,000
|
|
306,072
|
306,120
|
306,207
|
305,336
|
311,320
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
|
一口当たりNAV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
一口当たりBPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
BPS per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27th
|
|
|
28th
|
|
29th
|
|
30th
|
|
31st
|
|
|
(Dec. '17)
|
|
|
(June '18)
|
|
(Dec. '18)
|
|
(June '19)
|
|
(Dec. '19)
Leasing income and expenses by property
|
|
|
|
Real estate rent revenue
|
|
|
Expenses related to rent business
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent
|
Rent
|
|
Property
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
Casualty
|
Repairs and
|
Depreciation
|
Other
|
operating
|
|
|
|
revenue -
|
revenue -
|
and other
|
management
|
|
|
|
|
real estate
|
other
|
|
taxes
|
expenses
|
insurance
|
maintenance
|
|
expenses
|
income
|
AEON STYLE Shinagawa
|
30th
|
|
742
|
737
|
4
|
332
|
92
|
46
|
1
|
8
|
179
|
4
|
410
|
Seaside
|
31st
|
|
742
|
737
|
4
|
281
|
92
|
42
|
1
|
0
|
141
|
5
|
461
|
AEON MALL Ibaraki
|
30th
|
|
774
|
768
|
5
|
431
|
96
|
20
|
0
|
164
|
148
|
1
|
342
|
31st
|
|
777
|
771
|
5
|
420
|
96
|
21
|
0
|
154
|
145
|
1
|
356
|
|
|
|
30th
|
Not
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Papillon Plaza
|
|
disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31st
|
Not
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kamiikedai Tokyu Store
|
30th
|
|
53
|
53
|
-
|
14
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
7
|
0
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31st
|
|
53
|
53
|
-
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
7
|
0
|
37
|
|
|
Belltown Tambaguchi
|
30th
|
|
84
|
84
|
-
|
31
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
10
|
-
|
52
|
Eki-Mae Store
|
31st
|
|
84
|
84
|
-
|
43
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
20
|
10
|
-
|
41
|
AEON MALL
|
30th
|
|
773
|
773
|
-
|
261
|
91
|
15
|
0
|
7
|
146
|
-
|
512
|
NAGOYADOME-Mae
|
31st
|
|
773
|
773
|
-
|
255
|
91
|
17
|
0
|
-
|
146
|
-
|
517
|
Summit Store
|
30th
|
|
99
|
99
|
-
|
55
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
33
|
12
|
-
|
43
|
Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi
|
31st
|
|
99
|
99
|
-
|
21
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
77
|
Home Center Kohnan
|
30th
|
Not
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshima Minami-Machi
|
|
disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31st
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(land interest)
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frespo Tosu
|
30th
|
|
118
|
118
|
0
|
16
|
16
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
101
|
(land interest)
|
31st
|
|
118
|
118
|
0
|
16
|
16
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
101
|
You Me Town Hiroshima
|
30th
|
|
745
|
745
|
0
|
241
|
87
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
137
|
-
|
503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31st
|
|
745
|
745
|
0
|
271
|
87
|
18
|
0
|
26
|
137
|
-
|
474
|
|
|
Queen's Isetan
|
30th
|
|
112
|
112
|
-
|
23
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
11
|
0
|
89
|
Suginami-Momoi
|
31st
|
|
112
|
112
|
-
|
23
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
11
|
0
|
89
|
Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA
|
30th
|
|
721
|
721
|
0
|
285
|
46
|
15
|
1
|
10
|
212
|
0
|
436
|
31st
|
|
708
|
708
|
0
|
288
|
46
|
14
|
1
|
6
|
212
|
7
|
420
|
|
|
Costco Wholesale
|
30th
|
|
79
|
79
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
Warehouse Iruma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31st
|
|
79
|
79
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
74
|
(land interest)
|
(million yen)
|
NOI1
|
NOI yield２
|
(to acquisition
|
(to book
|
|
price)
|
value)
|
589
|
5.9%
|
8.0%
|
602
|
6.0%
|
8.2%
|
491
|
5.4%
|
7.1%
|
502
|
5.6%
|
7.3%
|
72
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
45
|
6.1％
|
7.5％
|
|
|
|
45
|
6.1％
|
7.5％
|
63
|
5.9％
|
6.9％
|
|
|
|
51
|
4.9％
|
5.6％
|
658
|
5.3％
|
6.5％
|
|
|
|
663
|
5.4％
|
6.6％
|
55
|
3.6％
|
4.0％
|
|
|
|
90
|
5.8％
|
6.4％
|
66
|
6.8％
|
7.6％
|
|
|
|
66
|
6.8％
|
7.6％
|
101
|
6.4％
|
6.3％
|
|
|
|
101
|
6.4％
|
6.2％
|
641
|
5.5％
|
6.5％
|
|
|
|
612
|
5.3％
|
6.3％
|
100
|
5.7％
|
6.0％
|
|
|
|
100
|
5.7％
|
6.1％
|
648
|
6.5％
|
8.3％
|
632
|
6.4％
|
8.2％
-
5.8％ 5.7％
-
5.7％ 5.7％
Leasing income and expenses by property
|
|
|
|
Real estate rent revenue
|
|
|
Expenses related to rent business
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent
|
Rent
|
|
Property
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
Casualty
|
Repairs and
|
Depreciation
|
Other
|
operating
|
|
|
|
revenue -
|
revenue -
|
and other
|
management
|
|
|
|
|
real estate
|
other
|
|
taxes
|
expenses
|
insurance
|
maintenance
|
|
expenses
|
income
|
Desigual Harajuku
|
30th
|
|
66
|
66
|
-
|
14
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
0
|
51
|
31st
|
|
66
|
66
|
-
|
14
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
0
|
51
|
|
|
Ito-Yokado
|
30th
|
|
380
|
380
|
-
|
113
|
40
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
61
|
0
|
266
|
Higashi-Yamato
|
31st
|
|
380
|
380
|
-
|
113
|
40
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
61
|
0
|
266
|
AEON TOWN
|
30th
|
|
114
|
114
|
-
|
32
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
17
|
0
|
82
|
Tanashi-Shibakubo
|
31st
|
|
114
|
114
|
-
|
30
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
84
|
Don Quijote Fukuoka
|
30th
|
Not
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenjin
|
31st
|
Not
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|