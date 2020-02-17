Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(8964)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation December 2019 (31st period) financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:32am EST

Contents

1.

Overview of FRI

Overview of FRI

・・・・

3

Management strategy

・・・・

4

Portfolio map

・・・・

5

Portfolio asset categories

・・・・

6

Track record

・・・・

7

2.

Financial results and forecasts

Summary

・・・・

Steady distribution growth

・・・・ 10

31st period results

・・・・ 11

Forecasts

・・・・ 12

3.

Management highlights

Management highlights

・・・・ 14

FRI and the retail market

・・・・ 18

Sound balance sheet

・・・・ 19

Fifth public offering

・・・・ 20

Internal growth-Financial

・・・・ 21

Sustainability

・・・・ 22

4.

Portfolio overview

Portfolio summary

・・・・ 27

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

・・・・ 29

FRI's portfolio in graphs

・・・・ 31

5.

Appendix

Disclaimer

  • All content in this document is provided solely for informational purposes and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.
  • Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatility in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI.
  • Information provided in this document contains such forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance.
  • The information provided in this document was originally published in Japanese language form and has been translated for reference purposes only. FRI guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. Please be advised that all information provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice.
  • Duplication or reproduction of any content presented herein without the prior consent of FRI or its authorized representative is strictly prohibited.
    Asset management company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

(Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director-General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law)

1

１. Overview of FRI

Overview of FRI

Corporate profile

Name

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI")

TSE Listing

August 9, 2004

Securities code: 8964

Sponsor

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008

Investment target

Retail facilities

Fiscal period ends

June 30, December 31

Investment units issued

519,000

Asset management

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

company

(Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.)

Portfolio

Asset size

¥331.5 billion; 35 properties

(based on acquisition prices)

Geographic distribution

Tokyo metropolitan area: 53.9%; Other: 46.1%

Total leasable floor space

1,408,791 m2

Occupancy rate

99.7%

Financial indicators

LTV1

45.3%

Appraisal-based LTV2

36.9%

Ratings

JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA- Stable; S&P: A+ Stable

Distributions

31st period

¥10,526 per unit

32nd period

¥10,600 per unit

33rd period

¥10,640 per unit

forecast3

forecast3

  • Area4

Kyushu/Okinawa

6.9%

Chugoku 8.0％

Kansai 14.4%

Chubu 16.8%

  • Property type4

Land interests 8.5%

Urban

retail34.1% facilities

26.4%

6.3%

Medium-scale

6.9%

11.0% 6.8%

shopping centers

24.7%

  • Key properties

Tokyo Metropolitan Area 53.9%

Large-scale shopping centers 40.4%

Inner ring

Regional SCs

Outlet malls

Neighborhood SCs

GMSs

Supermarkets/other

  1. Loan-to-valueratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits ) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV
  2. Appraisal-basedLTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV.
  3. Figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Outlet Park

Mitsui Shopping Park

Ikebukuro GLOBE

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

IRUMA

LaLagarden KASUKABE

4. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.

  • Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - distributions for the period

3

Management strategy

Turning fluctuating real estate revenue into steady distribution growth over the long term

External

growth

Internal growth

Financial strategy

  • Fully utilize the sponsor's pipeline to continue acquiring excellent properties
  • Selectively invest in non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk
  • Carefully select properties for investment considering the certainty of cash flows and growth potential of the surrounding retail zone
  • Make acquisitions with an eye to maintaining the whole portfolio's ratio of asset value to yield after depreciation
  • Secure a foundation for stable earnings based on long-term fixed rent
  • Adjust to changes in the environments surrounding properties, maintaining and enhancing competitiveness through such measures as additional investment and tenant replacement
  • Consider replacing properties that pose future uncertainties in order to further enhance portfolio quality
  • Maintain sound financial standing through LTV control
  • Execute capital procurement flexibly and strategically based on careful monitoring of the procurement environment
  • Level out repayment periods and amounts to increase financial stability

4

Portfolio map

35 properties

Large-scale SCs

A large-scale shopping center in which multiple outlet

Asset size: ¥331.5 billion

Regional SC

A large-scale shopping center that houses multiple

specialty stores

(as of February 14, 2020)

Outlet mall

stores are concentrated

A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenants

Neighborhood SC

are a supermarket and specialty shops

Kyushu/Okinawa area

Kansai area

General merchandise

A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenant

Medium-scale SCs

store

typically stocks general merchandise and groceries

Supermarket/other

A retail outlet that sells mainly food products or other

Don Quijote Fukuoka

Shinsaibashi Square

facility

17

28

A store that faces onto a main street or a specialty store

Tenjin

Shinsaibashi MG Building

Urban retail facilities

Urban retail facility

building in a prime urban location

VIORO

Land interest in retail facilities

23

35

Land interests

Land interest

Papillon Plaza

AEON MALL Ibaraki

3

2

Frespo Tosu

Belltown Tambaguchi

9

5

(land interest)

Eki-Mae Store

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA

Rakuhoku HANKYU

30

24

Ohmiya

SQUARE1

27

Naha Store

Chubu area

SAKAE GLOBE

34

32

25

Tachikawa

AEON MALL

14

19

6

JR Yamanote Line

NAGOYADOME-Mae

Mitsui Shopping Park

18

LaLaport IWATA

Tokyo metropolitan area

Yokohama

24

6

Tokyo

Saitama

Kanagawa

10

2

32

18

Super Viva Home Zama and Super

23

28 35

15

Ito-Yokado

34

Ikebukuro GLOBE

13

Costco Wholesale Ware-

31

Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land

17

3

Higashi- Yamato

house Iruma (land interest)

16

AEON TOWN

25

Ikebukuro Square

12

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

interest)

22

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

Tanashi-Shibakubo

Chugoku area

11

Queen's Isetan Suginami-

14

Desigual Harajuku

21

Mitsui Shopping Park

(land interest)

26

Kohnan Kawasaki- Odasakae Mall

Momoi

LaLagarden KASUKABE

8

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima

20

Shimura Shopping Center

19

GINZA GLASSE

29

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

(land interest)

Minami-Machi

(land interest)

Shin-Misato (land interest)

You Me Town Hiroshima

Summit Store Takinogawa

AEON STYLE Shinagawa

Mitsui Shopping Park

7

1

27

10

Momiji-Bashi

Seaside

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO2

Summit Store Higashi-

27

33

4

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Nagasaki (land interest)

1.

Effective December 6, 2019, FRI changed the name of this property from "QANAT Rakuhoku" to "Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE." The same applies throughout this document.

5

2.

Effective February 7, 2020, FRI formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the

two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are listed together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. The same applies throughout this document.

Supermarkets/other
Appraisal-basedNOI yield: 5.5% Appraisal-basedNOI yield after depreciation: 4.2%
Papillon Plaza
12 properties
Avg. acquisition price: ¥6.1 bn3
NOI yield: 5.9%
NOI yield after depreciation: 4.5%
Neighborhood SCs
Medium-scaleshopping centers (neighborhood SCs, GMSs, supermarkets, other)
AEON MALL Ibaraki AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae
6 properties
Avg. acquisition price: ¥20.8 bn
NOI yield: 5.7%
NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9%
Appraisal-basedNOI yield: 5.3% Appraisal-basedNOI yield after depreciation: 3.7%
Regional SCs
Portfolio asset categories
Large-scaleshopping centers (regional SCs, outlet malls)

Total acquisition price1: ¥124.9 billion

Outlet mall

You Me Town

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Outlet

Hiroshima

LaLaport IWATA

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

Park IRUMA

¥74.1 billion

GMSs

Rakuhoku

Mitsui Shopping Park

HANKYU SQUARE

LaLagarden KASUKABE

AEON STYLE

Ito-Yokado

Shinagawa Seaside

Higashi-Yamato

Kamiikedai Tokyu

Belltown Tambaguchi

Summit Store Takino-

Queenʼs Isetan

AEON TOWN

Shimura Shopping

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA

Store

Eki-Mae Store

gawa Momiji-Bashi

Suginami-Momoi

Tanashi-Shibakubo

Center

Naha Store

Urban retail facilities

Additional

¥101.8 billion

acquisition

in 31st

9 properties

Urban retail facilities

Additional

Avg. acquisition price: ¥11.3 bn

acquisition

Acquired in 30th

Acquired in 30th

in 30th

NOI yield: 4.1%

NOI yield after depreciation: 3.4%

Appraisal-based NOI yield: 3.7%

Appraisal-based NOI yield after

Desigual Harajuku

Don Quijote

GINZA GLASSE

VIORO

Ikebukuro Square

Shinsaibashi Square

SAKAE GLOBE

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Shinsaibashi

depreciation: 3.1%

Fukuoka Tenjin

MG Building

Land interests

¥30.5 billion

8 properties

Land interests

Avg. acquisition price: ¥3.8 bn

NOI yield: 5.1%

NOI yield after depreciation: 5.1%

Appraisal-based NOI yield: 4.2%

Appraisal-based NOI yield after

Home Center Kohnan

Frespo Tosu

Costco Wholesale

Summit Store Yokohama

Kohnan Kawasaki-

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Super Viva Home Zama and Summit Store Higashi-

depreciation: 4.2%

Hiroshima Minami-Machi

(land interest)

Warehouse Iruma

Okano (land interest)

Odasakae Mall (land interest)

Shin-Misato (land interest)

Super Sanwa Zama

Nagasaki (land interest)

1. Total acquisition price of properties

(land interest)

(land interest)

Higashihara(land interest)

in each category as of December 31, 2019.

2. NOI yield is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by acquisition prices. Appraisal-based NOI is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation)

excluding extraordinary factors, by appraisal value. Figures used in these calculations are as of December 31, 2019.

3. On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold.

6

However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the acquisition

price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza.

Track record

Distribution Public 1(yen) unit per offerings

LTV

July 2008

July 2012

September 2019

Fifth public offering

First public offering

July 2010

Third public offering

March 2008

Second public offering

March 2013

Third-party

Fourth public offering

allotment

¥11,000

9,991

10,211

10,146

10,194

10,282

10,490

10,526

10,60010,640

9,695

9,694

9,903

10,022

¥10,000

9,274

9,368

9,405

9,707

9,360

9,220

9,294

9,097

9,239

9,299

9,191

9,173

8,980

¥9,000

50.0%

41.0%

49.6%

47.0%

40.0%

45.5%

46.2%

45.7%

43.6%

46.8%

46.3%

44.1%

45.3%

Approx. Approx.

42.5%

41.0%

41.7%

41.2%

42.3%

41.6%

42.2%

43.8%

41.0%

39.2%

38.0%

39.1%

46%

3

3

37.6%

45%

acquisition

Asset (billion

price

size

yen;

basis)

Acquisitions

Reached asset size of

Acquisitions

from the

not from the

¥300.0 billion

sponsor

sponsor

Reached asset size of

¥200.0 billion

Property sales

Property

Property

sale

sale

123.1

159.6

174.3

178.0

178.0

206.8

221.2

221.2

237.0

245.8

271.6

259.2

267.8

265.9

283.1

283.1

273.9

289.0

289.0

293.4

304.7

304.7

321.0

331.5

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st 32nd 33rd

Jun. '08 Dec. '08 Jun. '09 Dec. '09 Jun. '10 Dec. '10 Jun. '11 Dec. '11 Jun. '12 Dec. '12 Jun. '13 Dec. '13 Jun. '14 Dec. '14 Jun. '15 Dec. '15 Jun. '16 Dec. '16 Jun. '17 Dec. '17 Jun. '18 Dec. '18 Jun. '19 Dec. '19 Jun. '20 Dec. '20

  1. FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two and truncated to the nearest yen. Also, the distribution per unit for the 30th period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings.
  2. The distribution per unit (DPU) forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.

3. The LTV forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.

7

2. Financial results and forecasts

Summary

1

Steady distribution growth

2

Initiatives to strengthen the portfolio

3

Prudent and conservative financial operations

31st Distribution per unit (DPU) over ¥10,000, even after additional public offering

¥10,490 31st ¥10,526

32nd ¥10,600

¥10,640

30th

33rd

(up ¥36 from the 30th period;

(forecast)

(forecast)

¥6 above the forecast)

31st Acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline

  • Acquired additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership) in September 2019

31st Internal growth via capital expenditure

  • Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (previously QANAT Rakuhoku) reopened after full renovation in December 2019 -Rent increased with the completion of renovation and reopening of the existing building

32nd Planned acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline

  • FRI to acquire TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) in March 2020

31st

Executed a 5th public offering

Total issue value:

¥9,868,495,000

Units issued:

23,000

Issue value:

¥429,065 per unit

Total investment units after new issuance: 519,000

31st

Issued 5th Investment Corporation Bonds

Amount:

¥6.0 billion

Issue date:

12/9/2019

Period:

10 year

Annual interest rate:

0.520％

Maturity date:

12/7/2029

31st

Maintained prudent and conservative financial operations

LTV

31st period end:

45.3%

Appraisal-based LTV

31st period end:

36.9%

9

Steady distribution growth

Distribution per unit

(yen)

10,526 10,600 10,640

11,000

10,490

10,500

10,146

10,194

10,282

10,000

9,500

9,000

0

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

27th

forecast

forecast

LTV and asset size (acquisition price basis)

(%)

LTV

50.0

47.0

Approx. Approx.

45.3

44.1

43.8

46

45

42.2

40.0

(billion yen)

Asset size

350

331.5

321.0

Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 June '20 Dec. '20

NAV per unit

(yen)

444,360

442,622

450,000

439,894

432,681

430,000

422,315

410,000

390,000

370,000

0

300

250

200

0

304.7 304.7

293.4

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

Dec. '17

June '18

Dec. '18

June '19

Dec. '19

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

Dec. '17

June '18

Dec. '18

June '19

Dec. '19

forecast

forecast

June '20

Dec. '20

10

31st period results

(million yen)

30th period

31st period

Change

(January 1, 2019 to

(July 1, 2019 to

June 30, 2019)

December 31, 2019)

Operating revenue

10,548

10,505

-43

-0.4％

Note 1

Expenses related to rent business

2,092

2,102

+10

Note 2

(excluding depreciation)

NOI

8,456

8,402

-53

Depreciation

2,003

1,925

-77

Note 2

Property leasing operating income

6,452

6,477

＋24

Loss on sales of real estate properties

898

-

-898

Note 2

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)

639

699

+59

Note 2

Operating income

4,914

5,777

+863

+17.6％

Non-operating income

27

13

-14

Non-operating expenses

273

326

＋53

Note 3

Ordinary income

4,668

5,464

+795

+17.0％

Net income

4,667

5,463

+795

+17.0％

Reversal of reserve for reduction

188

-

-188

entry

Distributions in excess of earnings

347

-

-347

Total distributions

5,203

5,462

+259

Distribution per unit (yen)

10,490

10,526

+36

+0.3％

Investment units issued and

496,000

519,000

+23,000

outstanding (units)

LTV at period-end

47.0％

45.3％

-1.7

pt

Interest-bearing debt ratio

38.0％

36.9％

-1.1

pt

Number of properties

36

35

-

(b)

(million yen)

Major factors in changes

Note 1. Operating revenue

Full-period operation of 30th period acquisitions

(Ikebukuro, SAKAE, Shinsaibashi) and

operation of 31st period additional acquisition

(Ikebukuro)

+374

Early termination of sublessee contract at

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

-19

Absence of rent due to renovations at Papillon

Plaza

-111

Absence of rent due to sale of ALPARK (East

Building)

-220

Sales-linked rent

-8

Income from utility expenses

+34

Rent revenue - other

-87

Note 2. Operating expenses

Property management expenses

+28

Property tax, city planning tax, etc.

-71

Repairs and maintenance

+19

Utility expenses

+20

Depreciation and amortization

-77

Loss on sales of real estate properties

-898

Selling, general and administrative expenses

+59

Note 3. Non-operating expenses

Investment unit issuance expenses

+47

  1. Selling, general and administrative expenses = Asset management fee + Asset custody fee + Administrative service fees + Directors' compensations + Other operating expenses

b. FRI has formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two

11

properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are counted as one.

Forecasts

(million yen)(million yen)

31st period

32nd period

33rd period

results

forecast*

Change

forecast*

(July 1, 2019 to

(January 1, 2020 to

(July 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2019)

June 30, 2020)

December 31, 2020)

Operating revenue

10,505

10,688

+182

+1.7％

Note 1

10,830

Operating income

5,777

5,778

+0

+0.0％

Note 2

5,795

Ordinary income

5,464

5,505

+41

+0.8％

Note 3

5,526

Net income

5,463

5,504

+41

+0.8％

5,525

Distribution per unit

10,526

10,600

+74

+0.7%

10,640

(yen)

Assumptions underlying operating results forecasts

(million yen)

Major factors in changes

Note 1. Operating revenue

Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition

(Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period

acquisitions (TENJIN, La La Chance)

+145

Opening of Papillon Plaza (to be operated as

land interest)

+93

Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

+29

Early termination of sublessee contract at

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

-96

Sales-linked rent

+8

Income from utility expenses

-31

Rent revenue - other

+29

Note 2. Operating income

(excluding difference in operating revenue)

Increase in property management expenses

-42

Increase in property tax, city planning tax, etc.

-69

Increase in repairs and maintenance

-39

31st period results

Investment units issued and

519,000

outstanding (units)

LTV at period-end

45.3%

Number of properties

35

(million yen)

Property tax, city planning

1,015

tax, etc.

Repairs and maintenance

325

Depreciation and

1,925

amortization

Non-operating expenses

326

32nd period forecast*

33rd period forecast*

519,000

519,000

Approx. 46%

Approx. 45%

37

37

(million yen)

(million yen)

1,085

1,094

365

413

1,961

1,969

273

269

Increase in depreciation and amortization

-35

Decrease in utility expenses

+14

Increase in selling, general and administrative

-17

expenses

Note 3. Ordinary income

Absence of investment unit issuance expenses

+47

* Forward-looking figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020.

12

3. Management highlights

*Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.
Large-scaleshopping center sales*
7 or under:
69.7％
Approx.
70%
adjacent
to a station
Over 7: 30.3％
Minutes on foot to nearest station from
FRI large-scaleshopping centers*
Stable revenue based on master lease contracts and long-term fixed-rentcontracts
Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
Capable of flexible facility reconfiguration in response to changing consumer preferences
Station-adjacentlocations enjoy a higher frequency of customers visits and larger retail trading area
Management highlights-Large-scale
Features of FRI's large-scaleshopping centers

shopping centers

Tenant trends

Shift toward consumption that prioritizes providing experiences and a sense

of using time well, reflecting the spread of online shopping

Changing tenant mix

Experience

Experience

Time

Thomas Town

Little Planet

＆mall DESK

indoor theme park

(billion yen)

2016

2017

2018

2019

120

110

100

90

80

70

0

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

* Totals of sales at large-scale shopping centers held by FRI as of December 31, 2019 for which data is available.

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Outlet Park

Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

IRUMA

LaLaport IWATA

Experience

Time

Environmental education event

Cinema complex

14

Management highlights-Medium-scale shopping centers

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (neighborhood SC)

  • Renovated the existing building alongside the construction of a new Annex by the master lessee (H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd.) on an adjacent lot

2018

2019

2020

29th period

30th period

31st period

32nd period

(Jul.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Jun.)

August: Start of

Annex construction

November: Completion of construction

January: Start of

existing property renovation

Previous rent

New rent

  • Fully renovated and reopened in December 2019 as Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE, one of the largest retail facilities in northern Kyoto City (sales floor: approx. 23,300 m2)
    • Increased rent with the renovation and reopening of the existing building
    • Began a new 20-year lease contract

Approx. 12%

rent increase

New rent:

Previous rent

FRI's

¥51

investment

¥46

Approx.

mil/month

mil/month

¥690 mil

Previous rent

New rent

  • Grid-squarepopulation analysis of nearby area

■ Retail facilities with floor areas

Eizan Railway Eizan Line

of at least 10,000 m2

Takano River

500 ｍ grid-

square population

Kamo River

14,000

Rakuhoku

Kitaoji VIVRE

5,000

HANKYU SQUARE

3,000

2,000

Demachiyanagi

1,000

500

Station

1 km radius:

Subway Karasuma

35,000 people

300

Line

Keihan Oto Line

100

50

3 km radius:

20

Kyoto

BAL

0

183,000 people

*Uncolored sectors

5 km radius:

Daimaru

KAWARAMACHI OPA

indicate lack of

Kyoto

Kyoto Takashimaya

available data

410,000 people

Karasuma

StationFUJII DAIMARU

Sources: The Regional Economy and Society Analyzing System (RESAS);

"Market Potential Analysis," BAC Urban Projects

Internal

Papillon Plaza (neighborhood SC)

growth

  • Advancing reconstruction aimed at realizing internal growth

2018

2019

2020

29th period

30th period

31st period

32nd period

(Jul.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Jun.)

October: Basic agreement

April: Transfer of existing

March: End of land use

concluded

buildings, start of land

lease contract

use lease contract

ends

June: Construction of new

February: Construction

March: Open for business

buildings begun

15

Management highlights-Urban retail facilities

Ikebukuro GLOBE (urban retail facility)

East side of Ikebukuro

  • Located on a corner lot on Sunshine 60 Street, which extends from Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo busiest transit stations
  • As Toshima aspires to become an "international city of arts & culture," the area is expected to attract even more visitors with the grand opening of Hareza Ikebukuro (July 2020); Mixalive TOKYO, a live entertainment complex (March 2020); and Animate Ikebukuro Temporary Store on the

site of the former Toshima City Health Center (April 2020)

Ikebukuro GLOBE roadside land price

Floors 1-6 are a large-scale UNIQLO store

(thousand yen/m2)

With this additional acquisition, FRI owns a 100% stake

Location

1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo

7,000

Acquisition price

¥10,500 million (50% co-ownership)

6,000

(Expected NOI yield)

(3.9%)

5,000

Appraisal value*

¥10,500 million (50% co-ownership)

4,000

Acquisition date

September 5, 2019

3,000

Completed

January 2014

Leased floor space

4,411.98 m2

2,000

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

* The appraisal value as of June 30 2019, obtained at the time of the additional acquisition.

16

Management highlights-Acquisitions planned for the 32nd period

TENJIN216 (urban retail facility)

  • To be acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
  • Located in the Tenjin area, one of the leading concentrated retail areas in Kyushu, on a corner lot at the crossing of Marronnier Avenue and Tenjin- Nishi Avenue, which boasts numerous street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store
  • The retail portion with glass curtain walls added in November 2019 is home to two overseas apparel brands operating in Japan for more than 30 years

Location

2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Acquisition price

¥2,550 million

(Expected NOI yield)

(3.9％)

Appraisal value

¥2,560 million

Acquisition date

March 4, 2020

Tenants

4

Leased floor space

1,041.21 m2

La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)

  • To be acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
  • Situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, an urban development project centered on MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station
  • The wedding facility (opened in 2015) on the property offers great house- style weddings taking advantage of its large premises and is highly competitive within the retail trading area

Location

3 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima

Acquisition price

¥1,040 million

(Expected NOI yield)

(5.0％)

Appraisal value

¥1,170 million

Acquisition date

March 13, 2020

Contract type

Fixed-termbusiness-use land lease contract

Leased floor space

7,467.58 m2

17

FRI and the retail market

Annual retail product sales by region

Hokkaido

Tohoku

Tokyo

metropolitan

area

Chubu

Kansai

Chugoku

Shikoku

Kyushu/Okinawa

11.8%

5.3%

6.9%

3.1%

4.9%

8.0%

6.5%

Annual

14.4% Distribution

retail

product

of FRI

17.8%

sales by

39.9%

properties* 53.9%

region

10.8%

16.8%

＊ Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.

Source: Data on 2018 retail sales volumes by regional Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Year-on-year comparison of monthly sales at FRI properties

Japan Council of

日本ショッピングセンター協会FRIロンproperties*ティア保有物件 Shopping Centers

20%

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

2019/01

2019/02

2019/03

2019/04

2019/05

2019/06

2019/07

2019/08

2019/09

2019/10

2019/11

2019/12

＊ Calculated based on sales at properties for which comparisons with the previous year are possible Source: SC sales statistics report, Japan Council of Shopping Centers

Annual overseas tourists visiting Japan and their consumption

(trillion yen)

Consumption by tourists visiting

Tourists visiting Japan

(thousands

of people)

7

Japan (left axis)

(right axis)

40,000

31,190

31,880

6

28,690

Government

5

24,030

targets:

30,000

40

million

4

19,730

people,

¥8 trillion

20,000

3

2

10,000

1

3.5

3.7

4.4

4.5

4.8

0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sources: Consumption Trend Survey for Foreigners Visiting Japan, Japan Tourism Agency;

Trends in the Visitor Arrivals to Japan by Year, Japan National Tourism Organization

BtoC e-commerce market size and e-commerce adoption rate (product sales)

(trillion yen)

E-commerce market size

E-commerce adoption rate

(％)

12

(left axis)

(right axis)

5.79%

6.22%

5.43%

9

4.37%

4.75%

3.85%

6

3

5.99

6.80

7.24

8.00

8.60

9.30

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, FY2018 E-Commerce Market Survey

18

Sound balance sheet

Key financial indicators

30th

31st

(June 30, 2019)

(December 31, 2019)

Balance of borrowings

¥113,900 million

¥112,900 million

and bonds

Balance of leasehold

¥31,827 million

¥31,492 million

and security deposits*

Total balance of liabilities

¥145,727 million

¥144,392 million

LTV ratio

47.0%

45.3%

Appraisal-based LTV

38.0%

36.9%

Long-term debt ratio

84.2%

92.4%

  • For an overview of leasehold and security deposits, please see p. 47

Unrealized gain based on appraisal value

(billion yen)

¥68.1 billion

(Down ¥0.8 billion from the 30th period)

800

80

600

60

400

40

200

20

0

0

3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th

10th

11第11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

1st

2nd

1第

3第 4第 5第 6第 7第 8第 9第

10第

12第

13第

14第

15第

16第

17第

18第

19第

20第

21第

22第

23第

24第

25第

26第

27第

28第

29第

30第 31第31st

期 期 期 期 期 期 期

期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期

Unrealized gain based on appraisal value and NAV

(as of December 31, 2019)

Total assets: ¥308.8 billion

Cash and deposits,

etc. ¥14.5 billion

Borrowings

and bonds

¥112.9 billion

¥144.3 billion

Leasehold and

security deposits

Book value of

¥31.4 billion

assets under

Other liabilities ¥2.8 billion

management

¥362.4 billion

¥294.3 billion

(Appraisal value)

Net assets

¥229.7 billion

¥161.5 billion

(NAV)

NAV per unit

¥442,622

Unrealized gain

¥68.1 billion

NAV

NAV growth:

2,500

+22.0% over five years

(billion yen)

250

2,000200

1,500150

1,000100

50050

00

第21期 第22期 第23期 第24期 第25期 第26期 第27期 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期

21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st

19

Fifth public offering

Summary

Highlights

Units issued

23,000

1. Acquisitions leveraging the sponsor's pipeline based on careful

evaluation of real estate value

Total units after issue

519,000

Issue price

¥443,625/unit

Portion of new acquisitions

from Mitsui Fudosan:

Issue value

¥429,065/unit

100%

Total issue value

¥9,868,495,000

Issue resolution date

August 15, 2019 (Thu.)

Terms determination date

August 28, 2019 (Wed.)

2. Acquired highly visible urban retail facilities on corner lots of high-

end shopping streets in Japan's three largest metropolitan areas

Payment date

September 4, 2019 (Wed.)

Third-party allotment payment date

September 25, 2019 (Wed.)

19.6%

Proportion of 26.1%

To partially fund the acquisition of the additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE

urban retail facilities

(50% co-ownership) and partially repay borrowings taken out to finance 30th period acquisitions

As of

(annual rent basis)

As of Sep. 5,

Dec. 31, 2018

+6.5%

2019

Acquired

Acquired

Acquired in 30th

in 30th

in 31st

Large-scale SCs

Medium-scale SCs

Urban retail facilities

Land interests

New asset

Total/

3. Increased asset size and lowered average building age to further

acquisitions

average

management strategy and maintain stable distribution growth

Ikebukuro GLOBE

SAKAE GLOBE

Shinsaibashi

As of Dec. 31, 2018

As of Sep. 5, 2019

(50%

(50%

(40% quasi

MG Building

+8.8%

co-ownership)co-ownership)

co-ownership)

(60%

¥304.7 billion

Asset size

¥331.5 billion

co-ownership)

Acquisition price

10,300

10,500

6,350

5,840

32,990

12.3 years

Avg bldg age* -1.5 yrs

10.8 years

(million yen)

Appraisal value

10,500

10,500

6,360

5,920

33,280

(million yen)

Furthering management strategy

Expected NOI yield

4.0%

3.9%

3.6%

3.4%

3.8%

Tenant

Additional

Rebuilding

Property

Expected NOI yield

3.3%

3.3%

3.4%

3.2%

3.3%

replacement

investment

replacement

after depreciation

* Calculated using averages as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, weighted by acquisition

price, excluding land interest properties, of the portfolio properties as of December 31, 2018 and

20

September 5, 2019, respectively.

Internal growth-Financial

Refinancing to reduce debt cost (excluding short-termloans)

Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost

(at each period end)

(%)

Average interest rate of

2.0

repayments in each period

1.4

0.78％

0.95％

0.8

0.58％

0.34％

0.36％

0.2

Average period of

(Years)

repayments

12

in each period

8.4

7.5

8

6.3

7.8

5.2

4

0

Average interest rate of new loans/bonds in each period

0.63％0.53％

Average period

of new loans/bonds in each period

6.86.2

(years)

Years remaining (left axis)

Debt cost (right axis)

(％)

8

Average, including leasehold

1.20%

0.72% 0.69%

and security deposits:

7

0.98%

0.62%

0.37％

0.80%

0.92% 0.84%

0.52%

0.52%0.46%

0.47%

6

5.35

0.40%

4.84

4.83

5.03

5.06

5

4.63

4.79

4

3.93

4.04

4.32

Average, including leasehold

and security deposits:

6.06 years

3

2

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

Distribution of maturity dates

(billion yen)(as of February 14, 2020)

20

Commitment line: ¥17.0 billion

15

Long-term loans Security deposits

Investment corporation bonds Short-term loans

Long-term funding procured in 31st Long-term funding procured in 32nd

10

5

0

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

41st

42nd

43rd

44th

45th

46th

47th

48th

49th

50th

51st

52nd

53rd

54th

55th

56th

57th

69th

70th

Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid

(million yen)

Balance of loans

Interest paid

(million yen)

120,000

and bonds (left axis)

(right axis)

500

100,000

450

80,000

Impact on DPU:

400

+¥218

60,000

350

40,000

358

300

369

339

307

20,000

303

250

272

0

261

252

245

256

200

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

21

10.6 points)

Sustainability-Environmental initiatives

External recognitions related to environmental initiatives

31st

GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Received "Green Star" and "4-Star" ratings under the GRESB program

Rank:

■East Asia / Retail / Listed

3rd (of 7 entities)

■Global

292nd (of 964 entities)

GRESB

GRESB is an assessment of the sustainability of real estate companies and operators. Said assessment is closely watched, as institutional investors use the GRESB benchmark assessment when they select investment targets.

SMBC Environmental Assessment

CASBEE Real Estate Certification

AA: Implementing excellent

Rank: S

GINZA GLASSE received the

environmental consideration

highest rank, S

Initiatives at the Mitsui Fudosan Group:

Participating in the United Nations Global Compact

from December 2018

31st

DBJ Green Building Certification

Acquired DBJ Green Building certification for two more properties in December 2019

★★★★

★★★

You Me Town

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Hiroshima

Percentage of portfolio that is Green Building certified*:

76.5％

★★★★★

★★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

LaLaport IWATA

LaLaport

AEON MALL Ibaraki

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

SHIN-MISATO

★★★★

★★★★

★★★

★★★

LaLagarden

AEON MALL

VIORO

Ikebukuro Square

KASUKABE

NAGOYADOME-Mae

* Properties with DBJ Green Building Certification or CASBEE Real Estate Certification, calculated on a floor area basis (excluding land interest properties), as of December 31, 2019.

22

Sustainability-Environmental and Social Initiatives

Reducing environmental burden

  • 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) initiatives

Initiatives for employees

Creating

Developing

professionals

Food garbage recycled at five properties in fiscal 2018

Food garbage

Amount

Recycling

recycled

503

rate

479

95.3%

t/year

t/year

*Recycling rate = Amount recycled/garbage emissions ×100

Initiatives for local communities

rewarding workplaces

Employee benefit systems

Compliance consultation points

Internal social events

Cumulative unit investment program

Developing

Employee health

employee abilities

and safety

Support system for

Promoting regular health

obtaining qualifications

checkups and screenings

Support for use of

Use of industrial

external training

physicians

Personnel evaluation

Employee satisfaction

system

surveys

  • 22nd &EARTH Clothing Support Project
    • Asset Management Company employees also take part in running the project.

(Four employees participated in the 31st period)

Facility

October-November 2019 results

Participants

Clothing collected

Additional

donations

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

105

676 kg

¥2,943

LaLagarden KASUKABE

250

1,488 kg

¥6,000

LaLaport IWATA

185

978 kg

¥8,700

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

221

806 kg

¥7,283

Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE

Total

761

3,948 kg

¥24,926

23

Sustainability-Governance Initiatives

Corporate Governance

Investment Corporation/Asset Management Company framework

Investment management decision-making processes

Investment Corporation

General Meeting

of Unitholders

Board of Directors

Asset

Executive Director

Management

Takao Iwadou

Agreement

Supervisory Directors

Takaaki Ochiai

Toshio Suzuki

Accounting Auditor

Ernst & Young ShinNihon

Asset Management Company

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

General

Meeting of

Shareholders

Corporate

Auditor

Board of

Directors

Compliance

Committee

Compliance

CEO and Division

Representative

Director

Management

Committee

Investment

Finance

Planning and

Administration

Division

Division

Division

  • Decision-makingprocess for establishing and changing management guidelines and asset management plans

Proposals from

Compliance

Management

Board of Directors:

Division

Committee:

Consideration,

relevant divisions

General Manager:

Consideration,

approval

Screening

approval

FRI's Board of Directors:

Asset acquisition/disposition decision-making process Prior approval (for transactions

involving related parties)

Relevant

Compliance

Management

Compliance

Board of

Division

divisions:

Committee:

Committee:

Directors:

General

Selection,

Consideration,

Consideration,

Consideration,

Manager:

proposal

approval

approval

approval

Screening

Compliance Committee

Committee chair: CEO & Representative Director

Other members: Two external expert members

Compliance Division General Manager

Ensuring appropriate asset management

Protecting unitholders

24

4. Portfolio overview

Portfolio summary

No.

Property name

Acquisition

date

1

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

Aug. 2004

2

AEON MALL Ibaraki5

Aug. 2004

3

Papillon Plaza6

Aug. 2004

4

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Aug. 2004

5

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

Aug. 2005

6

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

Mar. 2006

7

Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

Sep. 2006

8

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi

Apr. 2007

(land interest)7

9

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

Nov. 2007

10

You Me Town Hiroshima

Feb. 2008

11

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

Jul. 2008

12

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

Jul. 2008

13

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest)

Jul. 2008

14

Desigual Harajuku8

Oct. 2008

15

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

Jan. 2009

16

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

Feb. 2009

17

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

Dec. 2009

18

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

Jul. 2010

19

GINZA GLASSE

Jul. 2010

20

Shimura Shopping Center

Jan. 2011

21

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE

Feb. 2011

22

Summit Store Yokohama Okano (land interest)

Feb. 2012

23

VIORO

Feb. 2012

24

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Jul. 2012

25

Ikebukuro Square

Feb. 2013

(million yen)

1

Acquisition

Book value

Appraisal

Total leasable

Occupancy

Age3

4

Seller

price

value

floor space2

rate2

(years)

PML

JT

20,100

14,650

19,000

77,547m2

100.0%

17.3

14%

JT

18,100

13,776

24,000

151,092m

2

100.0%

19.1

13%

JT

3,990

4,057

5,830

44,808m2

100.0%

-

1%

JT

1,490

1,207

1,990

6,640m2

100.0%

17.8

11%

JT

2,130

1,831

3,000

11,176m2

100.0%

14.4

9%

JT

24,800

20,236

25,300

154,766m

2

100.0%

13.8

13%

JT

3,100

2,799

3,960

6,455m2

100.0%

13.3

12%

JT

1,940

1,754

2,620

6,055m2

100.0%

-

-

JT

3,178

3,256

3,290

79,447m2

100.0%

-

-

JT

23,200

19,453

20,800

122,169m

2

100.0%

11.9

10%

MF, etc.

3,560

3,320

4,380

5,212m2

100.0%

15.1

12%

MF, etc.

19,900

15,347

23,400

98,714m

2

100.0%

11.8

14%

MF, etc.

2,600

2,626

2,840

24,019m2

100.0%

-

-

Non-sponsor

3,100

2,889

3,300

1,149m2

100.0%

21.2

14%

Non-sponsor

11,600

9,509

9,950

53,374m2

100.0%

16.1

12%

MF, etc.

3,100

2,765

3,480

8,785m2

100.0%

14.8

11%

Non-sponsor

3,700

3,218

4,480

4,532m2

100.0%

12.5

2%

MF, etc.

15,200

10,506

15,200

136,136m

2

100.0%

10.6

16%

MF, etc.

13,600

12,723

15,200

5,174m2

100.0%

11.8

11%

Non-sponsor

4,430

4,119

5,890

17,126m

2

100.0%

19.1

14%

MF, etc.

10,000

8,264

12,200

63,415m2

100.0%

12.2

13%

Non-sponsor

5,700

5,945

7,180

14,394m

2

100.0%

-

-

Non-sponsor

10,100

9,524

10,600

5,839m2

97.8%

13.3

1%

MF, etc.

8,800

8,640

9,780

46,750m

2

100.0%

19.1

9%

MF, etc.

20,400

18,879

25,100

8,863m2

100.0%

7.1

14%

27

Portfolio summary

No.

Property name

Acquisition

date

26

Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest)

Jan. 2014

27

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport

(Annex building)

Mar. 2014

Apr. 2015

SHIN-MISATO

(Main building)

Aug. 2016

28

Shinsaibashi Square

Mar. 2015

29

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato

Apr. 2015

(land interest)

30

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store

Jan. 2016

31

Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama

Jul. 2017

Higashihara (land interest)

Mar. 2018

32

SAKAE GLOBE

Mar. 2019

33

Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest)

Jun. 2018

34

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Mar. 2019

Sep. 2019

35

Shinsaibashi MG Building10

Mar. 2019

Total (35 properties, as of December 31, 2019)

(million yen)

1

Acquisition

Book value

Appraisal

Total leasable

Occupancy

Age3

4

Seller

price

value

floor space2

rate2

(years)

PML

Non-sponsor

7,000

7,069

9,410

23,393 m2

100.0%

-

-

MF, etc.

23,770

22,543

22,740

149,030m2

97.4%

7.7

12%

10.4

11%

MF, etc.

8,620

8,635

10,400

1,750m2

100.0%

5.3

7%

MF, etc.

3,810

3,854

4,570

30,292m2

100.0%

-

-

Non-sponsor

1,850

1,886

2,540

7,301m2

100.0%

13.8

6%

Non-sponsor

4,320

4,385

4,600

28,926m2

100.0%

-

-

MF, etc.

15,650

15,693

15,800

4,574m2

100.0%

2.5

9%

Non-sponsor

2,022

2,137

2,600

3,952m2

100.0%

-

-

MF, etc.

20,800

20,886

21,100

4,411m2

100.0％

6.0

8％

MF, etc.

5,840

5,905

5,920

1,509m2

100.0％

1.2

8％

331,501

294,304

362,450

1,408,791m

2

99.7%

11.8

8.34%

  1. "MF, etc." represents Mitsui Fudosan and its consolidated subsidiaries as well as special purpose companies in which Mitsui Fudosan has invested.
  2. For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figures are as at December 31, 2019, calculated on an end tenant basis.
  3. As of December 31, 2019. The value listed in the Total row is the average for the portfolio properties, excluding land interests, weighted by acquisition price.
  4. PML represents the probable maximum loss in earthquake risk analysis. The values stated for AEON MALL Ibaraki and Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA are for the store buildings. The value listed in the Total row represents the PML value at December 31, 2019 of the entire portfolio, excluding land interests, not the average value of the properties in the portfolio.
  5. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of a part of land sold to Ibaraki City on October 12, 2010 (Space: 118.86 m2; book value: ¥15 million; sale price: ¥19 million)
  6. On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. After said sale, a land use lease agreement was formed regarding the property's land, enabling its leasing. Accordingly, total leasable floor space includes the area of said land interest.
  7. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of the building on the property at the time (¥208 million), which was later demolished, as announced on December 2, 2016. The book value is after the demolition.
  8. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes a portion of the site sold on July 30, 2012 (cost of sales: ¥259 million).
  9. FRI owns a 66% co-ownership stake of the main building, but the total leasable floor space presented here is the total of that for the entire main building and the annex building. The appraisal value presented here is the total of that for the annex building (¥2,040 million) and that for the main building (¥20,700).
  10. FRI acquired a 60% co-ownership stake on March 22, 2019, but the total leasable floor space presented here is that for the entire property.

28

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

Percent-

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Property name

Main tenant

1

Contract

Sales-

age of

Lease

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

type2

rent

annual

maturity

linked

total

rent3

1

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

AEON Retail

ML

T

7.2%

Maturity

Oct-22

2

AEON MALL Ibaraki

AEON Retail

ML

F

7.4%

Apr-35

3

Papillon Plaza

Daiwa Lease

ML

F

Undis-

New contract formed

Mar-40

closed

4

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Tokyu Store

ML

F

0.5%

Maturity

Mar-22

5

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

Matsumoto

ML

F

0.8%

Aug-25

6

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

AEON Retail

ML

F

7.6%

Mar-26

7

Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

Summit

S

F

1.0%

Sep-26

8

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-

Kohnan Shoji

S

F

Undis-

Jul-37

Machi (land interest)

closed

9

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

Daiwa Lease

S

F

1.2%

Nov-27

10

You Me Town Hiroshima

Izumi

ML

F

7.3%

Feb-28

11

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

IM Food Style

ML

F

1.1%

Dec-24

12

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

Mitsui Fudosan

ML

F

6.3%

Jul-38

13

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma

Costco

S

F

0.8%

Apr-38

(land interest)

14

Desigual Harajuku

INTS

S

F

0.7%

Maturity

Sep-22

15

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

Ito-Yokado

ML

T

3.7%

Revision

Maturity

Nov-23

16

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

AEON Town

ML

T

1.1%

Mar-25

17

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

Don Quijote

S

F

Undis-

Mar-38

closed

18

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

Mitsui Fudosan

ML

F

5.9%

Jun-30

19

GINZA GLASSE4

-

P

-

3.4%

20

Shimura Shopping Center

Summit

ML

T

1.6%

Maturity

Nov-20

21

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE

Mitsui Fudosan

ML

T

3.7%

Feb-31

22

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

Summit

S

F

1.5%

Nov-31

(land interest)

23

VIORO4

P

-

3.8%

-

24

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

H2O Asset Management

ML

T

3.1%

Lease

Revision

Dec-39

amendment

25

Ikebukuro Square

Round One

M

F

6.3%

Dec-32

29

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

Property name

  1. Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest)
  2. Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
  3. Shinsaibashi Square
  4. Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest)
  5. KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store
  6. Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest)
  7. SAKAE GLOBE
  8. Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest)
  9. Ikebukuro GLOBE
  10. Shinsaibashi MG Building

Main tenant1

Kohnan Shoji

Mitsui Fudosan

Burberry Japan

Costco

Kojima

Sumitomo Mitsui

Finance and Leasing

Zara Japan

Undisclosed

UNIQLO

Gap Japan

Percent-

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Contract

Sales-

age of

Lease

type

2

linked

total

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

maturity

rent

annual

rent3

S

F

2.1%

Jan-36

ML/P

T/F

5.8%

Mar-35

M

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

May-27

closed

S

F

Undis-

Jul-44

closed

S

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

Apr-33

closed

P

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

M

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

  1. For multi-tenant properties and properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the end tenant that leases the largest leased floor space is shown if they lease over 30% of the total.
  2. ML: Master lease contract; P: Pass-through type master lease contract (in which the amount of rent that the master lessee pays FRI is the same as the amount of rent that end tenants
    are contracted to pay the master lessee); S: Contract with a single tenant; M: Contract with multiple tenants; F: Fixed-term lease; T: Traditional lease
  3. Figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019.
  4. The main tenant and the rent revision and lease maturity schedules are not disclosed as the status of contracts with end tenants varies significantly.

Main tenant replacements

Property

New store

Previous store

Status

Opening

19

GINZA GLASSE

Work Styling Ginza

25

Ikebukuro Square

Undisclosed

27

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-

Under discussion

MISATO (Annex building)

Irimoya

Work Styling Ginza is open

January 2020

American Eagle Outfitters

Agreement reached with new sublessee

Summer 2020

FOREVER21

In discussions with new sublessee

TBD

30

FRI's portfolio in graphs

Land interests

Large-scale SCs Over 20 years

5 years or less

Other

8.5%

40.4%

1.0%

7.2%

47.6%

Urban retail

facilities

34.1%

26.4%

Property

Building

type

age2

Medium-scale

6.9%

6.3%

5 to 10

years

SCs

11.0% 6.8%

18.1%

24.7%

10 to 20

Inner ring

years

Regional SCs

GMSs

73.6%

Average building age:

Outlet malls

Supermarkets/other

11.8 years

Neighborhood SCs

5 years or less

5 years or less

2.3%

29.0%

5 to 10 years

Over 10 years

3 years or less

6.2%

91.5%

34.1%

Contract

Remaining

Over 10 years

48.2%

term

contract

term

5 to 10 years

3 to 5

years

22.8%

18.9%

Average contract term:

Average remaining contract term:

18.9 years

9.9 years

Multi-tenant

Mitsui Fudosan3

contracts

21.7%

9.4%

Pass-through master lease contracts

Tenants12.0%Contract type

Single-tenant contracts 15.2%

Izumi

AEON Group

7.3%

23.4%

Sales-linked rent

Over 10 years

1.1%

Period

18.1%

Ratio of

remaining

fixed rent

until rent

and sales-

revision4

linked rent

5 to 10 years

Fixed rent

98.9%

28.9%

Master lease contracts 63.3%

  1. All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 31st fiscal period.
  2. Acquisition price basis, excluding properties operated as land interests.
  3. Excluding tenants under pass-through master lease contracts.
  4. Balance of time remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier.

31

5. Appendix

Statement of income

Operating revenue1

Rent revenue - real estate

Rent revenue - other

Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business

Property management expenses

Property and other taxes

Casualty insurance

Repairs and maintenance Depreciation and amortization

Other expenses2

Loss on sales of real estate properties3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Asset management fee

Asset custody fee

Administrative service fees

Directors' compensations

Other

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Other4

Ordinary income

Income before income taxes

Income taxes (after net adjustment)

Net income

Unappropriated retained earnings

30th period

31st period

Change

(January

1, 2019 to

(July 1, 2019 to

June 30, 2019)

December 31, 2019)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

% change

10,548

100.0％

10,505

100.0％

-43

-0.4％

10,430

10,474

44

118

31

-87

5,634

53.4％

4,728

45.0％

-906

-16.1％

4,095

4,028

-67

482

511

28

1,087

1,015

-71

13

9

-3

306

325

19

2,003

1,925

-77

202

240

37

898

-

-898

639

699

59

495

542

47

14

14

0

23

23

-0

6

6

-

100

111

11

4,914

46.6％

5,777

55.0％

863

17.6％

27

13

-14

273

326

53

253

263

9

19

63

43

4,668

44.3％

5,464

52.0％

795

17.0％

4,668

44.3％

5,464

52.0％

795

17.0％

0

0

0

4,667

44.2％

5,463

52.0％

795

17.0％

4,667

44.2％

5,463

52.0％

795

17.0％

(million yen)

Major factors in changes

1.

Full-period operation of 30th period acquisitions

(Ikebukuro, SAKAE, Shinsaibashi) and operation

of 31st period additional acquisition (Ikebukuro)

+374

Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport

SHIN-MISATO

-19

Absence of rent due to renovations at Papillon

Plaza

-111

Absence of rent due to sale of ALPARK (East

Building)

-220

Sales-linked rent

-8

Income from utility expenses

+34

Rent revenue - other

-87

2.

Utility expenses

+20

3.

Absence of loss on sales of real estate properties

-898

4.

Investment unit issuance expenses

+47

33

Balance sheet (assets)

(million yen)

30th Period

31st Period

Change

Major factors in changes

(as of June 30, 2019)

(as of Dec. 31, 2019)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

% change

1.

Borrowings

-7,000

Current assets

14,894

5.0％

14,337

4.6％

-557

-3.7％

Investment corporation bonds

+6,000

Cash and deposits1

10,606

10,231

-375

Property acquisition (Ikebukuro)

-10,500

4,088

3,877

-211

Capital procured by additional public offering

+9,868

Cash and deposits in trust1

Cash and deposits matching depreciation

+1,925

and amortization

Other

199

229

30

Capital expenditures

-1,021

Leasehold and security deposits

+667

Non-current assets

285,040

95.0％

294,477

95.4％

9,436

3.3％

Partial return of security deposits

-1,001

(including deferred assets)

Property, plant and equipment2

284,922

294,332

9,410

2.

Buildings

33,391

33,664

272

Property acquisition (Ikebukuro)

+10,500

Structures

275

249

-25

Capital expenditures

+1,021

Depreciation and amortization

-1,925

Machinery and equipment

57

103

45

Tools, furniture and fixtures

24

21

-3

Land

87,219

96,498

9,278

Buildings in trust

30,737

30,906

168

Structures in trust

282

261

-20

Machinery and equipment in

170

149

-20

trust

Tools, furniture and fixtures

43

37

-5

in trust

Land in trust

132,411

132,411

-

Construction in progress in

308

28

-280

trust

Intangible assets

0

0

-0

Investments and other assets

117

143

26

Total assets

299,935

100.0％

308,815

100.0％

8,879

3.0％

34

Balance sheet (liabilities and net assets)

(million yen)

30th Period

31st Period

Change

Major factors in changes

(as of June 30, 2019)

(as of Dec. 31, 2019)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

% change

1.

Loan repayment

-10,000

Current liabilities

25,757

8.6％

13,845

4.5％

-11,912

-46.2％

Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term

-5,500

loans

Short-term loans payable1

23,000

11,000

-12,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

+3,500

Operating accounts payable

999

1,213

213

2.

Accrued expenses

261

274

12

Loans

+3,000

Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term

+5,500

Advances received

1,166

1,184

18

loans

-3,500

329

172

-156

Current portion of long-term loans payable

Other

Investment corporation bonds

+6,000

Non-current liabilities

122,731

40.9％

133,394

43.2％

10,662

8.7％

3.

Long-term loans payable2

85,900

90,900

5,000

Leasehold and security deposits

+667

Partial return of security deposits

-1,001

Investment corporation bonds2

5,000

11,000

6,000

4.

Tenant leasehold and security

16,399

16,380

-18

Additional public offering

＋9,868

deposits3

Tenant leasehold and security

15,427

15,111

-315

Distributions in excess of earnings

-347

deposits in trust3

Other

4

1

-2

5.

Reversal of reserve for reduction entry

-188

Total liabilities

148,489

49.5％

147,239

47.7％

-1,249

-0.8％

6.

Unitholders' capital4

146,590

48.9％

156,112

50.6％

9,521

Net assets per unit (yen):

Total surplus

4,855

1.6％

5,463

1.8％

607

At the end of 30th period

305,336

At the end of 31st period

311,320

Reserve for reduction entry5

188

-

-188

Unappropriated retained

4,667

5,463

795

earnings

Total net assets6

151,446

50.5％

161,575

52.3％

10,128

6.7％

Total liabilities and net assets

299,935

100.0％

308,815

100.0％

8,879

3.0％

35

Statement of cash flows

(million yen)

30th period

31st period

(January 1, 2019 to

(July 1, 2019 to

June 30, 2019)

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

4,668

5,464

Income before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

2,003

1,925

Other

5,019

107

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

11,691

7,497

Cash flows from investing activities

-16,346

-10,615

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust

-6,596

-741

Repayments of tenant leaseholds and security deposits

-758

-493

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits

603

482

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

-276

-512

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

239

197

Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust

-19

-7

Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust

30

5

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust

-

-0

Other

-0

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities

-23,124

-11,686

Cash flows from financing activities

51,500

22,500

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

Repayment of short-term loans payable

-42,500

-31,500

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

14,000

8,500

Repayment of long-term loans payable

-2,500

-6,500

Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds

-

6,000

Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs

-0

-33

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

-

9,868

Payments of investment unit issuance expenses

-

-31

Distributions of earnings paid

-5,100

-4,855

Distributions in excess of earnings paid

-

-347

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

15,399

3,600

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,966

-589

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,239

14,205

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

14,205

13,616

36

Key indicators

NOI yield*

7.0%

6.2%

6.1%

6.1%

6.0%

5.8%

6.0%

5.5%

5.4%

5.4%

5.3%

5.2%

5.0%

5.0%

4.9%

4.9%

4.8%

4.7%

4.0%

3.0%

Appraisal

Book value

Acquisition

2.0%

basis

price basis

value basis

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

(Dec. '17)

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

LTV / Appraisal-based LTV

50%

44.1%

43.8%

47.0%

45.3%

42.2%

40%

30%

34.7%

35.9%

35.3%

38.0%

36.9%

20%

10%

LTV

0%

Appraisal-based LTV

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

(Dec. '17)

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

* The above figures are calculated excluding extraordinary factors.

Yield after depreciation*

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.6%

4.5%

4.5%

4.6%

4.5%

4.0%

4.1%

4.0%

4.0%

4.1%

4.0%

3.0%

3.7%

3.7%

3.6%

3.7%

3.6%

Book value

Acquisition

Appraisal

basis

price basis

2.0%

value basis

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

(Dec. '17)

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

NAV per unit / BPS per unit

(yen)

500,000

422,315

432,681

439,894

444,360

442,622

450,000

400,000

350,000

306,072

306,120

306,207

305,336

311,320

300,000

250,000

一口当たりNAV

NAV per unit

一口当たりBPS

200,000

BPS per unit

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

(Dec. '17)

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

37

Leasing income and expenses by property

Real estate rent revenue

Expenses related to rent business

Property

Rent

Rent

Property

Property

leasing

Total

Total

Casualty

Repairs and

Depreciation

Other

operating

revenue -

revenue -

and other

management

real estate

other

taxes

expenses

insurance

maintenance

expenses

income

AEON STYLE Shinagawa

30th

742

737

4

332

92

46

1

8

179

4

410

Seaside

31st

742

737

4

281

92

42

1

0

141

5

461

AEON MALL Ibaraki

30th

774

768

5

431

96

20

0

164

148

1

342

31st

777

771

5

420

96

21

0

154

145

1

356

30th

Not

3

Papillon Plaza

disclosed

31st

Not

3

disclosed

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

30th

53

53

-

14

5

1

0

-

7

0

38

31st

53

53

-

15

5

1

0

-

7

0

37

Belltown Tambaguchi

30th

84

84

-

31

9

2

0

9

10

-

52

Eki-Mae Store

31st

84

84

-

43

9

2

0

20

10

-

41

AEON MALL

30th

773

773

-

261

91

15

0

7

146

-

512

NAGOYADOME-Mae

31st

773

773

-

255

91

17

0

-

146

-

517

Summit Store

30th

99

99

-

55

6

2

0

33

12

-

43

Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

31st

99

99

-

21

6

2

0

-

12

-

77

Home Center Kohnan

30th

Not

4

Hiroshima Minami-Machi

disclosed

31st

Not

(land interest)

4

disclosed

Frespo Tosu

30th

118

118

0

16

16

-

0

-

-

0

101

(land interest)

31st

118

118

0

16

16

-

0

0

-

0

101

You Me Town Hiroshima

30th

745

745

0

241

87

14

0

0

137

-

503

31st

745

745

0

271

87

18

0

26

137

-

474

Queen's Isetan

30th

112

112

-

23

8

2

0

-

11

0

89

Suginami-Momoi

31st

112

112

-

23

8

2

0

-

11

0

89

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

30th

721

721

0

285

46

15

1

10

212

0

436

31st

708

708

0

288

46

14

1

6

212

7

420

Costco Wholesale

30th

79

79

0

4

4

-

0

-

-

-

75

Warehouse Iruma

31st

79

79

0

5

4

-

0

0

-

-

74

(land interest)

(million yen)

NOI1

NOI yield

(to acquisition

(to book

price)

value)

589

5.9%

8.0%

602

6.0%

8.2%

491

5.4%

7.1%

502

5.6%

7.3%

72

-

-

6

-

-

45

6.1％

7.5％

45

6.1％

7.5％

63

5.9％

6.9％

51

4.9％

5.6％

658

5.3％

6.5％

663

5.4％

6.6％

55

3.6％

4.0％

90

5.8％

6.4％

66

6.8％

7.6％

66

6.8％

7.6％

101

6.4％

6.3％

101

6.4％

6.2％

641

5.5％

6.5％

612

5.3％

6.3％

100

5.7％

6.0％

100

5.7％

6.1％

648

6.5％

8.3％

632

6.4％

8.2％

  1. 5.8％ 5.7％
  1. 5.7％ 5.7％

38

Leasing income and expenses by property

Real estate rent revenue

Expenses related to rent business

Property

Rent

Rent

Property

Property

leasing

Total

Total

Casualty

Repairs and

Depreciation

Other

operating

revenue -

revenue -

and other

management

real estate

other

taxes

expenses

insurance

maintenance

expenses

income

Desigual Harajuku

30th

66

66

-

14

8

1

0

-

3

0

51

31st

66

66

-

14

8

1

0

-

3

0

51

Ito-Yokado

30th

380

380

-

113

40

8

0

2

61

0

266

Higashi-Yamato

31st

380

380

-

113

40

8

0

2

61

0

266

AEON TOWN

30th

114

114

-

32

11

2

0

1

17

0

82

Tanashi-Shibakubo

31st

114

114

-

30

11

2

0

0

16

0

84

Don Quijote Fukuoka

30th

Not

4

disclosed

Tenjin

31st

Not

4