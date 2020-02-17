MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo > Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation 8964 JP3046200006 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT (8964) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- JPY --.--% 05:32a FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Investors Presentation December 2019 (31st period) financial results PU 02/14 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Properties in Japan (Two Properties Including TENJIN216) PU 02/14 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation December 2019 (31st period) financial results 0 02/17/2020 | 05:32am EST Send by mail :

Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatility in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI. Information provided in this document contains such forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance.

Asset management company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director-General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law) 1 １. Overview of FRI Overview of FRI Corporate profile Name Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") TSE Listing August 9, 2004 Securities code: 8964 Sponsor Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008 Investment target Retail facilities Fiscal period ends June 30, December 31 Investment units issued 519,000 Asset management Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. company (Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.) Portfolio Asset size ¥331.5 billion; 35 properties (based on acquisition prices) Geographic distribution Tokyo metropolitan area: 53.9%; Other: 46.1% Total leasable floor space 1,408,791 m2 Occupancy rate 99.7% Financial indicators LTV1 45.3% Appraisal-based LTV2 36.9% Ratings JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA- Stable; S&P: A+ Stable Distributions 31st period ¥10,526 per unit 32nd period ¥10,600 per unit 33rd period ¥10,640 per unit forecast3 forecast3 Area 4 Kyushu/Okinawa 6.9% Chugoku 8.0％ Kansai 14.4% Chubu 16.8% Property type 4 Land interests 8.5% Urban retail34.1% facilities 26.4% 6.3% Medium-scale 6.9% 11.0% 6.8% shopping centers 24.7% Key properties Tokyo Metropolitan Area 53.9% Large-scale shopping centers 40.4% Inner ring Regional SCs Outlet malls Neighborhood SCs GMSs Supermarkets/other Loan-to-value ratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits  ) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV Appraisal-based LTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV. Figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020. Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Outlet Park Mitsui Shopping Park Ikebukuro GLOBE LaLaport SHIN-MISATO IRUMA LaLagarden KASUKABE 4. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account. Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - distributions for the period 3 Management strategy Turning fluctuating real estate revenue into steady distribution growth over the long term External growth Internal growth Financial strategy Fully utilize the sponsor's pipeline to continue acquiring excellent properties

Selectively invest in non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk

non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk Carefully select properties for investment considering the certainty of cash flows and growth potential of the surrounding retail zone

Make acquisitions with an eye to maintaining the whole portfolio's ratio of asset value to yield after depreciation

Secure a foundation for stable earnings based on long-term fixed rent

long-term fixed rent Adjust to changes in the environments surrounding properties, maintaining and enhancing competitiveness through such measures as additional investment and tenant replacement

Consider replacing properties that pose future uncertainties in order to further enhance portfolio quality

Maintain sound financial standing through LTV control

Execute capital procurement flexibly and strategically based on careful monitoring of the procurement environment

Level out repayment periods and amounts to increase financial stability 4 Portfolio map 35 properties Large-scale SCs A large-scale shopping center in which multiple outlet Asset size: ¥331.5 billion Regional SC A large-scale shopping center that houses multiple specialty stores (as of February 14, 2020) Outlet mall stores are concentrated A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenants Neighborhood SC are a supermarket and specialty shops Kyushu/Okinawa area Kansai area General merchandise A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenant Medium-scale SCs store typically stocks general merchandise and groceries Supermarket/other A retail outlet that sells mainly food products or other Don Quijote Fukuoka Shinsaibashi Square facility 17 28 A store that faces onto a main street or a specialty store Tenjin Shinsaibashi MG Building Urban retail facilities Urban retail facility building in a prime urban location VIORO Land interest in retail facilities 23 35 Land interests Land interest Papillon Plaza AEON MALL Ibaraki 3 2 Frespo Tosu Belltown Tambaguchi 9 5 (land interest) Eki-Mae Store KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Rakuhoku HANKYU 30 24 Ohmiya SQUARE1 27 Naha Store Chubu area SAKAE GLOBE 34 32 25 Tachikawa AEON MALL 14 19 6 JR Yamanote Line NAGOYADOME-Mae Mitsui Shopping Park 18 LaLaport IWATA Tokyo metropolitan area Yokohama 24 6 Tokyo Saitama Kanagawa 10 2 32 18 Super Viva Home Zama and Super 23 28 35 15 Ito-Yokado 34 Ikebukuro GLOBE 13 Costco Wholesale Ware- 31 Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land 17 3 Higashi- Yamato house Iruma (land interest) 16 AEON TOWN 25 Ikebukuro Square 12 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA interest) 22 Summit Store Yokohama Okano Tanashi-Shibakubo Chugoku area 11 Queen's Isetan Suginami- 14 Desigual Harajuku 21 Mitsui Shopping Park (land interest) 26 Kohnan Kawasaki- Odasakae Mall Momoi LaLagarden KASUKABE 8 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima 20 Shimura Shopping Center 19 GINZA GLASSE 29 Costco Wholesale Warehouse (land interest) Minami-Machi (land interest) Shin-Misato (land interest) You Me Town Hiroshima Summit Store Takinogawa AEON STYLE Shinagawa Mitsui Shopping Park 7 1 27 10 Momiji-Bashi Seaside LaLaport SHIN-MISATO2 Summit Store Higashi- 27 33 4 Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Nagasaki (land interest) 1. Effective December 6, 2019, FRI changed the name of this property from "QANAT Rakuhoku" to "Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE." The same applies throughout this document. 5 2. Effective February 7, 2020, FRI formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are listed together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. The same applies throughout this document. Supermarkets/other Appraisal-based NOI yield: 5.5% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 4.2% Papillon Plaza 12 properties Avg. acquisition price: ¥6.1 bn 3 NOI yield: 5.9% NOI yield after depreciation: 4.5% Neighborhood SCs Medium-scale shopping centers (neighborhood SCs, GMSs, supermarkets, other) AEON MALL Ibaraki AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae 6 properties Avg. acquisition price: ¥20.8 bn NOI yield: 5.7% NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 5.3% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.7% Regional SCs Portfolio asset categories Large-scale shopping centers (regional SCs, outlet malls) Total acquisition price1: ¥124.9 billion Outlet mall You Me Town Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Outlet Hiroshima LaLaport IWATA LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Park IRUMA ¥74.1 billion GMSs Rakuhoku Mitsui Shopping Park HANKYU SQUARE LaLagarden KASUKABE AEON STYLE Ito-Yokado Shinagawa Seaside Higashi-Yamato Kamiikedai Tokyu Belltown Tambaguchi Summit Store Takino- Queenʼs Isetan AEON TOWN Shimura Shopping KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Store Eki-Mae Store gawa Momiji-Bashi Suginami-Momoi Tanashi-Shibakubo Center Naha Store Urban retail facilities Additional ¥101.8 billion acquisition in 31st 9 properties Urban retail facilities Additional Avg. acquisition price: ¥11.3 bn acquisition Acquired in 30th Acquired in 30th in 30th NOI yield: 4.1% NOI yield after depreciation: 3.4% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 3.7% Appraisal-based NOI yield after Desigual Harajuku Don Quijote GINZA GLASSE VIORO Ikebukuro Square Shinsaibashi Square SAKAE GLOBE Ikebukuro GLOBE Shinsaibashi depreciation: 3.1% Fukuoka Tenjin MG Building Land interests ¥30.5 billion 8 properties Land interests Avg. acquisition price: ¥3.8 bn NOI yield: 5.1% NOI yield after depreciation: 5.1% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 4.2% Appraisal-based NOI yield after Home Center Kohnan Frespo Tosu Costco Wholesale Summit Store Yokohama Kohnan Kawasaki- Costco Wholesale Warehouse Super Viva Home Zama and Summit Store Higashi- depreciation: 4.2% Hiroshima Minami-Machi (land interest) Warehouse Iruma Okano (land interest) Odasakae Mall (land interest) Shin-Misato (land interest) Super Sanwa Zama Nagasaki (land interest) 1. Total acquisition price of properties (land interest) (land interest) Higashihara(land interest) in each category as of December 31, 2019. 2. NOI yield is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by acquisition prices. Appraisal-based NOI is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by appraisal value. Figures used in these calculations are as of December 31, 2019. 3. On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. 6 However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. Track record Distribution Public 1(yen) unit per offerings LTV July 2008 July 2012 September 2019 Fifth public offering First public offering July 2010 Third public offering March 2008 Second public offering March 2013 Third-party Fourth public offering allotment ¥11,000 9,991 10,211 10,146 10,194 10,282 10,490 10,526 10,600２10,640２ 9,695 9,694 9,903 10,022 ¥10,000 9,274 9,368 9,405 9,707 9,360 9,220 9,294 9,097 9,239 9,299 9,191 9,173 8,980 ¥9,000 50.0% 41.0% 49.6% 47.0% 40.0% 45.5% 46.2% 45.7% 43.6% 46.8% 46.3% 44.1% 45.3% Approx. Approx. 42.5% 41.0% 41.7% 41.2% 42.3% 41.6% 42.2% 43.8% 41.0% 39.2% 38.0% 39.1% 46% 3 3 37.6% 45% acquisition Asset (billion price size yen; basis) Acquisitions Reached asset size of Acquisitions from the not from the ¥300.0 billion sponsor sponsor Reached asset size of ¥200.0 billion Property sales Property Property sale sale 123.1 159.6 174.3 178.0 178.0 206.8 221.2 221.2 237.0 245.8 271.6 259.2 267.8 265.9 283.1 283.1 273.9 289.0 289.0 293.4 304.7 304.7 321.0 331.5 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd Jun. '08 Dec. '08 Jun. '09 Dec. '09 Jun. '10 Dec. '10 Jun. '11 Dec. '11 Jun. '12 Dec. '12 Jun. '13 Dec. '13 Jun. '14 Dec. '14 Jun. '15 Dec. '15 Jun. '16 Dec. '16 Jun. '17 Dec. '17 Jun. '18 Dec. '18 Jun. '19 Dec. '19 Jun. '20 Dec. '20 FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two and truncated to the nearest yen. Also, the distribution per unit for the 30th period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings. The distribution per unit (DPU) forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020. 3. The LTV forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020. 7 2. Financial results and forecasts Summary 1 Steady distribution growth 2 Initiatives to strengthen the portfolio 3 Prudent and conservative financial operations 31st Distribution per unit (DPU) over ¥10,000, even after additional public offering ¥10,490 31st ¥10,526 32nd ¥10,600 ¥10,640 30th 33rd (up ¥36 from the 30th period; (forecast) (forecast) ¥6 above the forecast) 31st Acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline Acquired additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership) in September 2019 31st Internal growth via capital expenditure Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (previously QANAT Rakuhoku) reopened after full renovation in December 2019 -Rent increased with the completion of renovation and reopening of the existing building 32nd Planned acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline FRI to acquire TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) in March 2020 31st Executed a 5th public offering  Total issue value: ¥9,868,495,000  Units issued: 23,000  Issue value: ¥429,065 per unit  Total investment units after new issuance: 519,000 31st Issued 5th Investment Corporation Bonds  Amount: ¥6.0 billion  Issue date: 12/9/2019  Period: 10 year  Annual interest rate: 0.520％  Maturity date: 12/7/2029 31st Maintained prudent and conservative financial operations  LTV 31st period end: 45.3%  Appraisal-based LTV 31st period end: 36.9% 9 Steady distribution growth Distribution per unit (yen) 10,526 10,600 10,640 11,000 10,490 10,500 10,146 10,194 10,282 10,000 9,500 9,000 0 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 27th forecast forecast LTV and asset size (acquisition price basis) (%) LTV 50.0 47.0 Approx. Approx. 45.3 44.1 43.8 46 45 42.2 40.0 (billion yen) Asset size 350 331.5 321.0 Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 June '20 Dec. '20 NAV per unit (yen) 444,360 442,622 450,000 439,894 432,681 430,000 422,315 410,000 390,000 370,000 0 300 250 200 0 304.7 304.7 293.4 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 forecast forecast June '20 Dec. '20 10 31st period results (million yen) 30th period 31st period Change (January 1, 2019 to (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) December 31, 2019) Operating revenue 10,548 10,505 -43 -0.4％ Note 1 Expenses related to rent business 2,092 2,102 +10 Note 2 (excluding depreciation) NOI 8,456 8,402 -53 Depreciation 2,003 1,925 -77 Note 2 Property leasing operating income 6,452 6,477 ＋24 Loss on sales of real estate properties 898 - -898 Note 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (a) 639 699 +59 Note 2 Operating income 4,914 5,777 +863 +17.6％ Non-operating income 27 13 -14 Non-operating expenses 273 326 ＋53 Note 3 Ordinary income 4,668 5,464 +795 +17.0％ Net income 4,667 5,463 +795 +17.0％ Reversal of reserve for reduction 188 - -188 entry Distributions in excess of earnings 347 - -347 Total distributions 5,203 5,462 +259 Distribution per unit (yen) 10,490 10,526 +36 +0.3％ Investment units issued and 496,000 519,000 +23,000 outstanding (units) LTV at period-end 47.0％ 45.3％ -1.7 pt Interest-bearing debt ratio 38.0％ 36.9％ -1.1 pt Number of properties 36 35 - (b) (million yen) Major factors in changes Note 1. Operating revenue Full-period operation of 30th period acquisitions (Ikebukuro, SAKAE, Shinsaibashi) and operation of 31st period additional acquisition (Ikebukuro) +374 Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport SHIN-MISATO -19 Absence of rent due to renovations at Papillon Plaza -111 Absence of rent due to sale of ALPARK (East Building) -220 Sales-linked rent -8 Income from utility expenses +34 Rent revenue - other -87 Note 2. Operating expenses Property management expenses +28 Property tax, city planning tax, etc. -71 Repairs and maintenance +19 Utility expenses +20 Depreciation and amortization -77 Loss on sales of real estate properties -898 Selling, general and administrative expenses +59 Note 3. Non-operating expenses Investment unit issuance expenses +47 Selling, general and administrative expenses = Asset management fee + Asset custody fee + Administrative service fees + Directors' compensations + Other operating expenses b. FRI has formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two 11 properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are counted as one. Forecasts (million yen)(million yen) 31st period 32nd period 33rd period results forecast* Change forecast* (July 1, 2019 to (January 1, 2020 to (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) June 30, 2020) December 31, 2020) Operating revenue 10,505 10,688 +182 +1.7％ Note 1 10,830 Operating income 5,777 5,778 +0 +0.0％ Note 2 5,795 Ordinary income 5,464 5,505 +41 +0.8％ Note 3 5,526 Net income 5,463 5,504 +41 +0.8％ 5,525 Distribution per unit 10,526 10,600 +74 +0.7% 10,640 (yen) Assumptions underlying operating results forecasts (million yen) Major factors in changes Note 1. Operating revenue Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition (Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period acquisitions (TENJIN, La La Chance) +145 Opening of Papillon Plaza (to be operated as land interest) +93 Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE +29 Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport SHIN-MISATO -96 Sales-linked rent +8 Income from utility expenses -31 Rent revenue - other +29 Note 2. Operating income (excluding difference in operating revenue) Increase in property management expenses -42 Increase in property tax, city planning tax, etc. -69 Increase in repairs and maintenance -39 31st period results Investment units issued and 519,000 outstanding (units) LTV at period-end 45.3% Number of properties 35 (million yen) Property tax, city planning 1,015 tax, etc. Repairs and maintenance 325 Depreciation and 1,925 amortization Non-operating expenses 326 32nd period forecast* 33rd period forecast* 519,000 519,000 Approx. 46% Approx. 45% 37 37 (million yen) (million yen) 1,085 1,094 365 413 1,961 1,969 273 269 Increase in depreciation and amortization -35 Decrease in utility expenses +14 Increase in selling, general and administrative -17 expenses Note 3. Ordinary income Absence of investment unit issuance expenses +47 * Forward-looking figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published February 14, 2020. 12 3. Management highlights *Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account. Large-scale shopping center sales* 7 or under: 69.7％ Approx. 70% adjacent to a station Over 7: 30.3％ Minutes on foot to nearest station from FRI large-scale shopping centers* • Stable revenue based on master lease contracts and long-term fixed-rent contracts • Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline • Capable of flexible facility reconfiguration in response to changing consumer preferences • Station-adjacent locations enjoy a higher frequency of customers visits and larger retail trading area Management highlights- Large-scale Features of FRI's large-scale shopping centers shopping centers Tenant trends Shift toward consumption that prioritizes providing experiences and a sense of using time well, reflecting the spread of online shopping Changing tenant mix Experience Experience Time Thomas Town Little Planet ＆mall DESK indoor theme park (billion yen) 2016 2017 2018 2019 120 110 100 90 80 70 0 Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. * Totals of sales at large-scale shopping centers held by FRI as of December 31, 2019 for which data is available. Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Outlet Park Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO IRUMA LaLaport IWATA Experience Time Environmental education event Cinema complex 14 Management highlights-Medium-scale shopping centers Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (neighborhood SC) Renovated the existing building alongside the construction of a new Annex by the master lessee (H 2 0 Asset Management Co., Ltd.) on an adjacent lot 2018 2019 2020 29th period 30th period 31st period 32nd period (Jul.-Dec.) (Jan.-Jun.) (Jul.-Dec.) (Jan.-Jun.) August: Start of Annex construction November: Completion of construction January: Start of existing property renovation Previous rent New rent Fully renovated and reopened in December 2019 as Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE, one of the largest retail facilities in northern Kyoto City (sales floor: approx. 23,300 m 2 )

) Increased rent with the renovation and reopening of the existing building Began a new 20-year lease contract

Approx. 12% rent increase New rent: Previous rent FRI's ¥51 investment ¥46 Approx. mil/month mil/month ¥690 mil Previous rent New rent Grid-square population analysis of nearby area ■ Retail facilities with floor areas Eizan Railway Eizan Line of at least 10,000 m2 Takano River 500 ｍ grid- square population Kamo River 14,000 Rakuhoku Kitaoji VIVRE 5,000 HANKYU SQUARE 3,000 2,000 Demachiyanagi 1,000 500 Station 1 km radius: Subway Karasuma 35,000 people 300 Line Keihan Oto Line 100 50 3 km radius: 20 Kyoto BAL 0 183,000 people *Uncolored sectors 5 km radius: Daimaru KAWARAMACHI OPA indicate lack of Kyoto Kyoto Takashimaya available data 410,000 people Karasuma StationFUJII DAIMARU Sources: The Regional Economy and Society Analyzing System (RESAS); "Market Potential Analysis," BAC Urban Projects Internal Papillon Plaza (neighborhood SC) growth Advancing reconstruction aimed at realizing internal growth 2018 2019 2020 29th period 30th period 31st period 32nd period (Jul.-Dec.) (Jan.-Jun.) (Jul.-Dec.) (Jan.-Jun.) October: Basic agreement April: Transfer of existing March: End of land use concluded buildings, start of land lease contract use lease contract ends June: Construction of new February: Construction March: Open for business buildings begun 15 Management highlights-Urban retail facilities Ikebukuro GLOBE (urban retail facility)  East side of Ikebukuro Located on a corner lot on Sunshine 60 Street, which extends from Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo busiest transit stations

As Toshima aspires to become an "international city of arts & culture," the area is expected to attract even more visitors with the grand opening of Hareza Ikebukuro (July 2020); Mixalive TOKYO, a live entertainment complex (March 2020); and Animate Ikebukuro Temporary Store on the site of the former Toshima City Health Center (April 2020)  Ikebukuro GLOBE roadside land price  Floors 1-6 are a large-scale UNIQLO store (thousand yen/m2)  With this additional acquisition, FRI owns a 100% stake Location 1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 7,000 Acquisition price ¥10,500 million (50% co-ownership) 6,000 (Expected NOI yield) (3.9%) 5,000 Appraisal value* ¥10,500 million (50% co-ownership) 4,000 Acquisition date September 5, 2019 3,000 Completed January 2014 Leased floor space 4,411.98 m2 2,000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 * The appraisal value as of June 30 2019, obtained at the time of the additional acquisition. 16 Management highlights-Acquisitions planned for the 32nd period TENJIN216 (urban retail facility) To be acquired using the sponsor's pipeline

Located in the Tenjin area, one of the leading concentrated retail areas in Kyushu, on a corner lot at the crossing of Marronnier Avenue and Tenjin- Nishi Avenue, which boasts numerous street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store

street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store The retail portion with glass curtain walls added in November 2019 is home to two overseas apparel brands operating in Japan for more than 30 years Location 2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Acquisition price ¥2,550 million (Expected NOI yield) (3.9％) Appraisal value ¥2,560 million Acquisition date March 4, 2020 Tenants 4 Leased floor space 1,041.21 m2 La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) To be acquired using the sponsor's pipeline

Situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, an urban development project centered on MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station

Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station The wedding facility (opened in 2015) on the property offers great house- style weddings taking advantage of its large premises and is highly competitive within the retail trading area Location 3 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Acquisition price ¥1,040 million (Expected NOI yield) (5.0％) Appraisal value ¥1,170 million Acquisition date March 13, 2020 Contract type Fixed-termbusiness-use land lease contract Leased floor space 7,467.58 m2 17 FRI and the retail market Annual retail product sales by region ■ Hokkaido ■ Tohoku ■ Tokyo metropolitan area ■ Chubu■ Kansai ■ Chugoku ■ Shikoku ■ Kyushu/Okinawa 11.8% 5.3% 6.9% 3.1% 4.9% 8.0% 6.5% Annual 14.4% Distribution retail product of FRI 17.8% sales by 39.9% properties* 53.9% region 10.8% 16.8% ＊ Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account. Source: Data on 2018 retail sales volumes by regional Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Year-on-year comparison of monthly sales at FRI properties Japan Council of 日本ショッピングセンター協会 フ FRI ロン properties* ティア保有物件 Shopping Centers 20% 10% 0% -10% -20% 2019/01 2019/02 2019/03 2019/04 2019/05 2019/06 2019/07 2019/08 2019/09 2019/10 2019/11 2019/12 日本ショッピングセンター協会 ＊ Calculated based on sales at properties for which comparisons with the previous year are possible Source: SC sales statistics report, Japan Council of Shopping Centers Annual overseas tourists visiting Japan and their consumption (trillion yen) Consumption by tourists visiting Tourists visiting Japan (thousands of people) 7 Japan (left axis) (right axis) 40,000 31,190 31,880 6 28,690 Government 5 24,030 targets: 30,000 40 million 4 19,730 people, ¥8 trillion 20,000 3 2 10,000 1 3.5 3.7 4.4 4.5 4.8 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Sources: Consumption Trend Survey for Foreigners Visiting Japan, Japan Tourism Agency; Trends in the Visitor Arrivals to Japan by Year, Japan National Tourism Organization BtoC e-commerce market size and e-commerce adoption rate (product sales) (trillion yen) E-commerce market size E-commerce adoption rate (％) 12 (left axis) (right axis) 5.79% 6.22% 5.43% 9 4.37% 4.75% 3.85% 6 3 5.99 6.80 7.24 8.00 8.60 9.30 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, FY2018 E-Commerce Market Survey 18 Sound balance sheet Key financial indicators 30th 31st (June 30, 2019) (December 31, 2019) Balance of borrowings ¥113,900 million ¥112,900 million and bonds Balance of leasehold ¥31,827 million ¥31,492 million and security deposits* Total balance of liabilities ¥145,727 million ¥144,392 million LTV ratio 47.0% 45.3% Appraisal-based LTV 38.0% 36.9% Long-term debt ratio 84.2% 92.4% For an overview of leasehold and security deposits, please see p. 47 Unrealized gain based on appraisal value (billion yen) ¥68.1 billion (Down ¥0.8 billion from the 30th period) 800 80 600 60 400 40 200 20 0 0 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11第11th期 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 1st 第2nd期 1第 3第 4第 5第 6第 7第 8第 9第 10第 12第 13第 14第 15第 16第 17第 18第 19第 20第 21第 22第 23第 24第 25第 26第 27第 28第 29第 30第 31第31st期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 期 Unrealized gain based on appraisal value and NAV (as of December 31, 2019) Total assets: ¥308.8 billion Cash and deposits, etc. ¥14.5 billion Borrowings and bonds ¥112.9 billion ¥144.3 billion Leasehold and security deposits Book value of ¥31.4 billion assets under Other liabilities ¥2.8 billion management ¥362.4 billion ¥294.3 billion (Appraisal value) Net assets ¥229.7 billion ¥161.5 billion (NAV) NAV per unit ¥442,622 Unrealized gain ¥68.1 billion NAV NAV growth: 2,500 +22.0% over five years (billion yen) 250 2,000200 1,500150 1,000100 50050 00 第21期 第22期 第23期 第24期 第25期 第26期 第27期 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 19 Fifth public offering Summary Highlights Units issued 23,000 1. Acquisitions leveraging the sponsor's pipeline based on careful evaluation of real estate value Total units after issue 519,000 Issue price ¥443,625/unit Portion of new acquisitions from Mitsui Fudosan: Issue value ¥429,065/unit 100% Total issue value ¥9,868,495,000 Issue resolution date August 15, 2019 (Thu.) Terms determination date August 28, 2019 (Wed.) 2. Acquired highly visible urban retail facilities on corner lots of high- end shopping streets in Japan's three largest metropolitan areas Payment date September 4, 2019 (Wed.) Third-party allotment payment date September 25, 2019 (Wed.) 19.6% Proportion of 26.1% To partially fund the acquisition of the additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE urban retail facilities (50% co-ownership) and partially repay borrowings taken out to finance 30th period acquisitions As of (annual rent basis) As of Sep. 5, Dec. 31, 2018 +6.5% 2019 Acquired Acquired Acquired in 30th in 30th in 31st Large-scale SCs Medium-scale SCs Urban retail facilities Land interests New asset Total/ 3. Increased asset size and lowered average building age to further acquisitions average management strategy and maintain stable distribution growth Ikebukuro GLOBE SAKAE GLOBE Shinsaibashi As of Dec. 31, 2018 As of Sep. 5, 2019 (50% (50% (40% quasi MG Building +8.8% co-ownership)co-ownership) co-ownership) (60% ¥304.7 billion Asset size ¥331.5 billion co-ownership) Acquisition price 10,300 10,500 6,350 5,840 32,990 12.3 years Avg bldg age* -1.5 yrs 10.8 years (million yen) Appraisal value 10,500 10,500 6,360 5,920 33,280 (million yen) Furthering management strategy Expected NOI yield 4.0% 3.9% 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% Tenant Additional Rebuilding Property Expected NOI yield 3.3% 3.3% 3.4% 3.2% 3.3% replacement investment replacement after depreciation * Calculated using averages as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, weighted by acquisition price, excluding land interest properties, of the portfolio properties as of December 31, 2018 and 20 September 5, 2019, respectively. Internal growth-Financial Refinancing to reduce debt cost (excluding short-termloans) Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost (at each period end) (%) Average interest rate of 2.0 repayments in each period 1.4 0.78％ 0.95％ 0.8 0.58％ 0.34％ 0.36％ 0.2 Average period of (Years) repayments 12 in each period 8.4 7.5 8 6.3 7.8 5.2 4 0 Average interest rate of new loans/bonds in each period 0.63％0.53％ Average period of new loans/bonds in each period 6.86.2 (years) Years remaining (left axis) Debt cost (right axis) (％) 8 Average, including leasehold 1.20% 0.72% 0.69% and security deposits: 7 0.98% 0.62% 0.37％ 0.80% 0.92% 0.84% 0.52% 0.52%0.46% 0.47% 6 5.35 0.40% 4.84 4.83 5.03 5.06 5 4.63 4.79 4 3.93 4.04 4.32 Average, including leasehold and security deposits: 6.06 years 3 2 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st Distribution of maturity dates (billion yen)(as of February 14, 2020) 20 Commitment line: ¥17.0 billion 15 ■ Long-term loans ■ Security deposits ■ Investment corporation bonds ■ Short-term loans □ Long-term funding procured in 31st □ Long-term funding procured in 32nd 10 5 0 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th 41st 42nd 43rd 44th 45th 46th 47th 48th 49th 50th 51st 52nd 53rd 54th 55th 56th 57th 69th 70th Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid (million yen) Balance of loans Interest paid (million yen) 120,000 ■ and bonds (left axis) ■ (right axis) 500 100,000 450 80,000 Impact on DPU: 400 +¥218 60,000 350 40,000 358 300 369 339 307 20,000 303 250 272 0 261 252 245 256 200 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 21 10.6 points) Sustainability-Environmental initiatives External recognitions related to environmental initiatives 31st GRESB Real Estate Assessment Received "Green Star" and "4-Star" ratings under the GRESB program Rank: ■East Asia / Retail / Listed 3rd (of 7 entities) ■Global 292nd (of 964 entities) GRESB GRESB is an assessment of the sustainability of real estate companies and operators. Said assessment is closely watched, as institutional investors use the GRESB benchmark assessment when they select investment targets. SMBC Environmental Assessment CASBEE Real Estate Certification AA: Implementing excellent Rank: S GINZA GLASSE received the environmental consideration highest rank, S Initiatives at the Mitsui Fudosan Group: Participating in the United Nations Global Compact from December 2018 31st DBJ Green Building Certification Acquired DBJ Green Building certification for two more properties in December 2019 ★★★★ ★★★ You Me Town Ikebukuro GLOBE Hiroshima Percentage of portfolio that is Green Building certified*: 76.5％ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ LaLaport IWATA LaLaport AEON MALL Ibaraki Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA SHIN-MISATO ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★ LaLagarden AEON MALL VIORO Ikebukuro Square KASUKABE NAGOYADOME-Mae * Properties with DBJ Green Building Certification or CASBEE Real Estate Certification, calculated on a floor area basis (excluding land interest properties), as of December 31, 2019. 22 Sustainability-Environmental and Social Initiatives Reducing environmental burden 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) initiatives Initiatives for employees Creating Developing professionals Food garbage recycled at five properties in fiscal 2018 Food garbage Amount Recycling recycled 503 rate＊ 479 95.3% t/year t/year *Recycling rate = Amount recycled/garbage emissions ×100 Initiatives for local communities rewarding workplaces •Employee benefit systems •Compliance consultation points •Internal social events •Cumulative unit investment program Developing Employee health employee abilities and safety •Support system for •Promoting regular health obtaining qualifications checkups and screenings •Support for use of •Use of industrial external training physicians •Personnel evaluation •Employee satisfaction system surveys 22nd &EARTH Clothing Support Project

Asset Management Company employees also take part in running the project.

(Four employees participated in the 31st period) Facility October-November 2019 results Participants Clothing collected Additional donations Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA 105 676 kg ¥2,943 LaLagarden KASUKABE 250 1,488 kg ¥6,000 LaLaport IWATA 185 978 kg ¥8,700 LaLaport SHIN-MISATO 221 806 kg ¥7,283 Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE Total 761 3,948 kg ¥24,926 23 Sustainability-Governance Initiatives Corporate Governance Investment Corporation/Asset Management Company framework Investment management decision-making processes Investment Corporation General Meeting of Unitholders Board of Directors Asset Executive Director Management Takao Iwadou Agreement Supervisory Directors Takaaki Ochiai Toshio Suzuki Accounting Auditor Ernst & Young ShinNihon Asset Management Company Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. General Meeting of Shareholders Corporate Auditor Board of Directors Compliance Committee Compliance CEO and Division Representative Director Management Committee Investment Finance Planning and Administration Division Division Division Decision-making process for establishing and changing management guidelines and asset management plans Proposals from Compliance Management Board of Directors: Division Committee: Consideration, relevant divisions General Manager: Consideration, approval Screening approval FRI's Board of Directors:  Asset acquisition/disposition decision-making process Prior approval (for transactions involving related parties) Relevant Compliance Management Compliance Board of Division divisions: Committee: Committee: Directors: General Selection, Consideration, Consideration, Consideration, Manager: proposal approval approval approval Screening Compliance Committee Committee chair: CEO & Representative Director Other members: Two external expert members Compliance Division General Manager Ensuring appropriate asset management Protecting unitholders 24 4. Portfolio overview Portfolio summary No. Property name Acquisition date 1 AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside Aug. 2004 2 AEON MALL Ibaraki5 Aug. 2004 3 Papillon Plaza6 Aug. 2004 4 Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Aug. 2004 5 Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Aug. 2005 6 AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae Mar. 2006 7 Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi Sep. 2006 8 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi Apr. 2007 (land interest)7 9 Frespo Tosu (land interest) Nov. 2007 10 You Me Town Hiroshima Feb. 2008 11 Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi Jul. 2008 12 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Jul. 2008 13 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest) Jul. 2008 14 Desigual Harajuku8 Oct. 2008 15 Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato Jan. 2009 16 AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo Feb. 2009 17 Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin Dec. 2009 18 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA Jul. 2010 19 GINZA GLASSE Jul. 2010 20 Shimura Shopping Center Jan. 2011 21 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE Feb. 2011 22 Summit Store Yokohama Okano (land interest) Feb. 2012 23 VIORO Feb. 2012 24 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Jul. 2012 25 Ikebukuro Square Feb. 2013 (million yen) 1 Acquisition Book value Appraisal Total leasable Occupancy Age3 4 Seller price value floor space2 rate2 (years) PML JT 20,100 14,650 19,000 77,547m2 100.0% 17.3 14% JT 18,100 13,776 24,000 151,092m 2 100.0% 19.1 13% JT 3,990 4,057 5,830 44,808m2 100.0% - 1% JT 1,490 1,207 1,990 6,640m2 100.0% 17.8 11% JT 2,130 1,831 3,000 11,176m2 100.0% 14.4 9% JT 24,800 20,236 25,300 154,766m 2 100.0% 13.8 13% JT 3,100 2,799 3,960 6,455m2 100.0% 13.3 12% JT 1,940 1,754 2,620 6,055m2 100.0% - - JT 3,178 3,256 3,290 79,447m2 100.0% - - JT 23,200 19,453 20,800 122,169m 2 100.0% 11.9 10% MF, etc. 3,560 3,320 4,380 5,212m2 100.0% 15.1 12% MF, etc. 19,900 15,347 23,400 98,714m 2 100.0% 11.8 14% MF, etc. 2,600 2,626 2,840 24,019m2 100.0% - - Non-sponsor 3,100 2,889 3,300 1,149m2 100.0% 21.2 14% Non-sponsor 11,600 9,509 9,950 53,374m2 100.0% 16.1 12% MF, etc. 3,100 2,765 3,480 8,785m2 100.0% 14.8 11% Non-sponsor 3,700 3,218 4,480 4,532m2 100.0% 12.5 2% MF, etc. 15,200 10,506 15,200 136,136m 2 100.0% 10.6 16% MF, etc. 13,600 12,723 15,200 5,174m2 100.0% 11.8 11% Non-sponsor 4,430 4,119 5,890 17,126m 2 100.0% 19.1 14% MF, etc. 10,000 8,264 12,200 63,415m2 100.0% 12.2 13% Non-sponsor 5,700 5,945 7,180 14,394m 2 100.0% - - Non-sponsor 10,100 9,524 10,600 5,839m2 97.8% 13.3 1% MF, etc. 8,800 8,640 9,780 46,750m 2 100.0% 19.1 9% MF, etc. 20,400 18,879 25,100 8,863m2 100.0% 7.1 14% 27 Portfolio summary No. Property name Acquisition date 26 Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest) Jan. 2014 27 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport (Annex building) Mar. 2014 Apr. 2015 SHIN-MISATO９ (Main building) Aug. 2016 28 Shinsaibashi Square Mar. 2015 29 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato Apr. 2015 (land interest) 30 KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store Jan. 2016 31 Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Jul. 2017 Higashihara (land interest) Mar. 2018 32 SAKAE GLOBE Mar. 2019 33 Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest) Jun. 2018 34 Ikebukuro GLOBE Mar. 2019 Sep. 2019 35 Shinsaibashi MG Building10 Mar. 2019 Total (35 properties, as of December 31, 2019) (million yen) 1 Acquisition Book value Appraisal Total leasable Occupancy Age3 4 Seller price value floor space2 rate2 (years) PML Non-sponsor 7,000 7,069 9,410 23,393 m2 100.0% - - MF, etc. 23,770 22,543 22,740 149,030m2 97.4% 7.7 12% 10.4 11% MF, etc. 8,620 8,635 10,400 1,750m2 100.0% 5.3 7% MF, etc. 3,810 3,854 4,570 30,292m2 100.0% - - Non-sponsor 1,850 1,886 2,540 7,301m2 100.0% 13.8 6% Non-sponsor 4,320 4,385 4,600 28,926m2 100.0% - - MF, etc. 15,650 15,693 15,800 4,574m2 100.0% 2.5 9% Non-sponsor 2,022 2,137 2,600 3,952m2 100.0% - - MF, etc. 20,800 20,886 21,100 4,411m2 100.0％ 6.0 8％ MF, etc. 5,840 5,905 5,920 1,509m2 100.0％ 1.2 8％ 331,501 294,304 362,450 1,408,791m 2 99.7% 11.8 8.34% "MF, etc." represents Mitsui Fudosan and its consolidated subsidiaries as well as special purpose companies in which Mitsui Fudosan has invested. For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figures are as at December 31, 2019, calculated on an end tenant basis. As of December 31, 2019. The value listed in the Total row is the average for the portfolio properties, excluding land interests, weighted by acquisition price. PML represents the probable maximum loss in earthquake risk analysis. The values stated for AEON MALL Ibaraki and Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA are for the store buildings. The value listed in the Total row represents the PML value at December 31, 2019 of the entire portfolio, excluding land interests, not the average value of the properties in the portfolio. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of a part of land sold to Ibaraki City on October 12, 2010 (Space: 118.86 m 2 ; book value: ¥15 million; sale price: ¥19 million) On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. After said sale, a land use lease agreement was formed regarding the property's land, enabling its leasing. Accordingly, total leasable floor space includes the area of said land interest. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of the building on the property at the time (¥208 million), which was later demolished, as announced on December 2, 2016. The book value is after the demolition. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes a portion of the site sold on July 30, 2012 (cost of sales: ¥259 million). FRI owns a 66% co-ownership stake of the main building, but the total leasable floor space presented here is the total of that for the entire main building and the annex building. The appraisal value presented here is the total of that for the annex building (¥2,040 million) and that for the main building (¥20,700). FRI acquired a 60% co-ownership stake on March 22, 2019, but the total leasable floor space presented here is that for the entire property. 28 Rent revision and lease maturity schedules Percent- 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Property name Main tenant 1 Contract Sales- age of Lease 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th type2 rent annual maturity linked total rent3 1 AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside AEON Retail ML T 7.2% Maturity Oct-22 2 AEON MALL Ibaraki AEON Retail ML F ✓ 7.4% Apr-35 3 Papillon Plaza Daiwa Lease ML F Undis- New contract formed Mar-40 closed 4 Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Tokyu Store ML F 0.5% Maturity Mar-22 5 Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Matsumoto ML F 0.8% Aug-25 6 AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae AEON Retail ML F 7.6% Mar-26 7 Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi Summit S F 1.0% Sep-26 8 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami- Kohnan Shoji S F Undis- Jul-37 Machi (land interest) closed 9 Frespo Tosu (land interest) Daiwa Lease S F 1.2% Nov-27 10 You Me Town Hiroshima Izumi ML F 7.3% Feb-28 11 Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi IM Food Style ML F ✓ 1.1% Dec-24 12 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Mitsui Fudosan ML F ✓ 6.3% Jul-38 13 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma Costco S F 0.8% Apr-38 (land interest) 14 Desigual Harajuku INTS S F ✓ 0.7% Maturity Sep-22 15 Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato Ito-Yokado ML T 3.7% Revision Maturity Nov-23 16 AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo AEON Town ML T ✓ 1.1% Mar-25 17 Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin Don Quijote S F Undis- Mar-38 closed 18 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA Mitsui Fudosan ML F ✓ 5.9% Jun-30 19 GINZA GLASSE4 - P - 3.4% ー 20 Shimura Shopping Center Summit ML T 1.6% Maturity Nov-20 21 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE Mitsui Fudosan ML T ✓ 3.7% Feb-31 22 Summit Store Yokohama Okano Summit S F 1.5% Nov-31 (land interest) 23 VIORO4 ー P - ✓ 3.8% - 24 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE H2O Asset Management ML T 3.1% Lease Revision Dec-39 amendment 25 Ikebukuro Square Round One M F 6.3% Dec-32 29 Rent revision and lease maturity schedules Property name Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest) Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Shinsaibashi Square Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest) SAKAE GLOBE Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest) Ikebukuro GLOBE Shinsaibashi MG Building Main tenant1 Kohnan Shoji Mitsui Fudosan Burberry Japan Costco Kojima Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Zara Japan Undisclosed UNIQLO Gap Japan Percent- 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Contract Sales- age of Lease type 2 linked total 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th maturity rent annual rent3 S F 2.1% Jan-36 ML/P T/F ✓ 5.8% Mar-35 M F Undis- Undisclosed closed S F Undis- Undisclosed closed S F Undis- May-27 closed S F Undis- Jul-44 closed S F ✓ Undis- Undisclosed closed S F Undis- Apr-33 closed P F Undis- Undisclosed closed M F Undis- Undisclosed closed For multi-tenant properties and properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the end tenant that leases the largest leased floor space is shown if they lease over 30% of the total. ML: Master lease contract; P: Pass-through type master lease contract (in which the amount of rent that the master lessee pays FRI is the same as the amount of rent that end tenants

are contracted to pay the master lessee); S: Contract with a single tenant; M: Contract with multiple tenants; F: Fixed-term lease; T: Traditional lease Figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. The main tenant and the rent revision and lease maturity schedules are not disclosed as the status of contracts with end tenants varies significantly. Main tenant replacements Property New store Previous store Status Opening 19 GINZA GLASSE Work Styling Ginza 25 Ikebukuro Square Undisclosed 27 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN- Under discussion MISATO (Annex building) Irimoya Work Styling Ginza is open January 2020 American Eagle Outfitters Agreement reached with new sublessee Summer 2020 FOREVER21 In discussions with new sublessee TBD 30 FRI's portfolio in graphs Land interests Large-scale SCs Over 20 years 5 years or less Other 8.5% 40.4% 1.0% 7.2% 47.6% Urban retail facilities 34.1% 26.4% Property Building type age2 Medium-scale 6.9% 6.3% 5 to 10 years SCs 11.0% 6.8% 18.1% 24.7% 10 to 20 Inner ring years Regional SCs GMSs 73.6% Average building age: Outlet malls Supermarkets/other 11.8 years Neighborhood SCs 5 years or less 5 years or less 2.3% 29.0% 5 to 10 years Over 10 years 3 years or less 6.2% 91.5% 34.1% Contract Remaining Over 10 years 48.2% term contract term 5 to 10 years 3 to 5 years 22.8% 18.9% Average contract term: Average remaining contract term: 18.9 years 9.9 years Multi-tenant Mitsui Fudosan3 contracts 21.7% 9.4% Pass-through master lease contracts Tenants12.0%Contract type Single-tenant contracts 15.2% Izumi AEON Group 7.3% 23.4% Sales-linked rent Over 10 years 1.1% Period 18.1% Ratio of remaining fixed rent until rent and sales- revision4 linked rent 5 to 10 years Fixed rent 98.9% 28.9% Master lease contracts 63.3% All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 31st fiscal period. Acquisition price basis, excluding properties operated as land interests. Excluding tenants under pass-through master lease contracts. Balance of time remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier. 31 5. Appendix Statement of income Operating revenue1 Rent revenue - real estate Rent revenue - other Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business Property management expenses Property and other taxes Casualty insurance Repairs and maintenance Depreciation and amortization Other expenses2 Loss on sales of real estate properties3 Selling, general and administrative expenses Asset management fee Asset custody fee Administrative service fees Directors' compensations Other Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Other4 Ordinary income Income before income taxes Income taxes (after net adjustment) Net income Unappropriated retained earnings 30th period 31st period Change (January 1, 2019 to (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) December 31, 2019) Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % change 10,548 100.0％ 10,505 100.0％ -43 -0.4％ 10,430 10,474 44 118 31 -87 5,634 53.4％ 4,728 45.0％ -906 -16.1％ 4,095 4,028 -67 482 511 28 1,087 1,015 -71 13 9 -3 306 325 19 2,003 1,925 -77 202 240 37 898 - -898 639 699 59 495 542 47 14 14 0 23 23 -0 6 6 - 100 111 11 4,914 46.6％ 5,777 55.0％ 863 17.6％ 27 13 -14 273 326 53 253 263 9 19 63 43 4,668 44.3％ 5,464 52.0％ 795 17.0％ 4,668 44.3％ 5,464 52.0％ 795 17.0％ 0 0 0 4,667 44.2％ 5,463 52.0％ 795 17.0％ 4,667 44.2％ 5,463 52.0％ 795 17.0％ (million yen) Major factors in changes 1. Full-period operation of 30th period acquisitions (Ikebukuro, SAKAE, Shinsaibashi) and operation of 31st period additional acquisition (Ikebukuro) +374 Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport SHIN-MISATO -19 Absence of rent due to renovations at Papillon Plaza -111 Absence of rent due to sale of ALPARK (East Building) -220 Sales-linked rent -8 Income from utility expenses +34 Rent revenue - other -87 2. Utility expenses +20 3. Absence of loss on sales of real estate properties -898 4. Investment unit issuance expenses +47 33 Balance sheet (assets) (million yen) 30th Period 31st Period Change Major factors in changes (as of June 30, 2019) (as of Dec. 31, 2019) Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % change 1. Borrowings -7,000 Current assets 14,894 5.0％ 14,337 4.6％ -557 -3.7％ Investment corporation bonds +6,000 Cash and deposits1 10,606 10,231 -375 Property acquisition (Ikebukuro) -10,500 4,088 3,877 -211 Capital procured by additional public offering +9,868 Cash and deposits in trust1 Cash and deposits matching depreciation +1,925 and amortization Other 199 229 30 Capital expenditures -1,021 Leasehold and security deposits +667 Non-current assets 285,040 95.0％ 294,477 95.4％ 9,436 3.3％ Partial return of security deposits -1,001 (including deferred assets) Property, plant and equipment2 284,922 294,332 9,410 2. Buildings 33,391 33,664 272 Property acquisition (Ikebukuro) +10,500 Structures 275 249 -25 Capital expenditures +1,021 Depreciation and amortization -1,925 Machinery and equipment 57 103 45 Tools, furniture and fixtures 24 21 -3 Land 87,219 96,498 9,278 Buildings in trust 30,737 30,906 168 Structures in trust 282 261 -20 Machinery and equipment in 170 149 -20 trust Tools, furniture and fixtures 43 37 -5 in trust Land in trust 132,411 132,411 - Construction in progress in 308 28 -280 trust Intangible assets 0 0 -0 Investments and other assets 117 143 26 Total assets 299,935 100.0％ 308,815 100.0％ 8,879 3.0％ 34 Balance sheet (liabilities and net assets) (million yen) 30th Period 31st Period Change Major factors in changes (as of June 30, 2019) (as of Dec. 31, 2019) Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % change 1. Loan repayment -10,000 Current liabilities 25,757 8.6％ 13,845 4.5％ -11,912 -46.2％ Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term -5,500 loans Short-term loans payable1 23,000 11,000 -12,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable +3,500 Operating accounts payable 999 1,213 213 2. Accrued expenses 261 274 12 Loans +3,000 Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term +5,500 Advances received 1,166 1,184 18 loans -3,500 329 172 -156 Current portion of long-term loans payable Other Investment corporation bonds +6,000 Non-current liabilities 122,731 40.9％ 133,394 43.2％ 10,662 8.7％ 3. Long-term loans payable2 85,900 90,900 5,000 Leasehold and security deposits +667 Partial return of security deposits -1,001 Investment corporation bonds2 5,000 11,000 6,000 4. Tenant leasehold and security 16,399 16,380 -18 Additional public offering ＋9,868 deposits3 Tenant leasehold and security 15,427 15,111 -315 Distributions in excess of earnings -347 deposits in trust3 Other 4 1 -2 5. Reversal of reserve for reduction entry -188 Total liabilities 148,489 49.5％ 147,239 47.7％ -1,249 -0.8％ 6. Unitholders' capital4 146,590 48.9％ 156,112 50.6％ 9,521 Net assets per unit (yen): Total surplus 4,855 1.6％ 5,463 1.8％ 607 At the end of 30th period 305,336 At the end of 31st period 311,320 Reserve for reduction entry5 188 - -188 Unappropriated retained 4,667 5,463 795 earnings Total net assets6 151,446 50.5％ 161,575 52.3％ 10,128 6.7％ Total liabilities and net assets 299,935 100.0％ 308,815 100.0％ 8,879 3.0％ 35 Statement of cash flows (million yen) 30th period 31st period (January 1, 2019 to (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities 4,668 5,464 Income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 2,003 1,925 Other 5,019 107 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,691 7,497 Cash flows from investing activities -16,346 -10,615 Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust -6,596 -741 Repayments of tenant leaseholds and security deposits -758 -493 Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits 603 482 Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust -276 -512 Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 239 197 Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust -19 -7 Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust 30 5 Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust - -0 Other -0 - Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities -23,124 -11,686 Cash flows from financing activities 51,500 22,500 Proceeds from short-term loans payable Repayment of short-term loans payable -42,500 -31,500 Proceeds from long-term loans payable 14,000 8,500 Repayment of long-term loans payable -2,500 -6,500 Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds - 6,000 Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs -0 -33 Proceeds from issuance of investment units - 9,868 Payments of investment unit issuance expenses - -31 Distributions of earnings paid -5,100 -4,855 Distributions in excess of earnings paid - -347 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,399 3,600 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,966 -589 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,239 14,205 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 14,205 13,616 36 Key indicators NOI yield* 7.0% 6.2% 6.1% 6.1% 6.0% 5.8% 6.0% 5.5% 5.4% 5.4% 5.3% 5.2% 5.0% 5.0% 4.9% 4.9% 4.8% 4.7% 4.0% 3.0% Appraisal Book value Acquisition 2.0% basis price basis value basis 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st (Dec. '17) (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) LTV / Appraisal-based LTV 50% 44.1% 43.8% 47.0% 45.3% 42.2% 40% 30% 34.7% 35.9% 35.3% 38.0% 36.9% 20% 10% LTV 0% Appraisal-based LTV 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st (Dec. '17) (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) * The above figures are calculated excluding extraordinary factors. Yield after depreciation* 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.6% 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% 4.5% 4.0% 4.1% 4.0% 4.0% 4.1% 4.0% 3.0% 3.7% 3.7% 3.6% 3.7% 3.6% Book value Acquisition Appraisal basis price basis 鑑 2.0% value basis 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st (Dec. '17) (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) NAV per unit / BPS per unit (yen) 500,000 422,315 432,681 439,894 444,360 442,622 450,000 400,000 350,000 306,072 306,120 306,207 305,336 311,320 300,000 250,000 一口当たりNAV NAV per unit 一口当たりBPS 200,000 BPS per unit 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st (Dec. '17) (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) 37 Leasing income and expenses by property Real estate rent revenue Expenses related to rent business Property Rent Rent Property Property leasing Total Total Casualty Repairs and Depreciation Other operating revenue - revenue - and other management real estate other taxes expenses insurance maintenance expenses income AEON STYLE Shinagawa 30th 742 737 4 332 92 46 1 8 179 4 410 Seaside 31st 742 737 4 281 92 42 1 0 141 5 461 AEON MALL Ibaraki 30th 774 768 5 431 96 20 0 164 148 1 342 31st 777 771 5 420 96 21 0 154 145 1 356 30th Not 3 Papillon Plaza disclosed 31st Not 3 disclosed Kamiikedai Tokyu Store 30th 53 53 - 14 5 1 0 - 7 0 38 31st 53 53 - 15 5 1 0 - 7 0 37 Belltown Tambaguchi 30th 84 84 - 31 9 2 0 9 10 - 52 Eki-Mae Store 31st 84 84 - 43 9 2 0 20 10 - 41 AEON MALL 30th 773 773 - 261 91 15 0 7 146 - 512 NAGOYADOME-Mae 31st 773 773 - 255 91 17 0 - 146 - 517 Summit Store 30th 99 99 - 55 6 2 0 33 12 - 43 Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi 31st 99 99 - 21 6 2 0 - 12 - 77 Home Center Kohnan 30th Not 4 Hiroshima Minami-Machi disclosed 31st Not (land interest) 4 disclosed Frespo Tosu 30th 118 118 0 16 16 - 0 - - 0 101 (land interest) 31st 118 118 0 16 16 - 0 0 - 0 101 You Me Town Hiroshima 30th 745 745 0 241 87 14 0 0 137 - 503 31st 745 745 0 271 87 18 0 26 137 - 474 Queen's Isetan 30th 112 112 - 23 8 2 0 - 11 0 89 Suginami-Momoi 31st 112 112 - 23 8 2 0 - 11 0 89 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA 30th 721 721 0 285 46 15 1 10 212 0 436 31st 708 708 0 288 46 14 1 6 212 7 420 Costco Wholesale 30th 79 79 0 4 4 - 0 - - - 75 Warehouse Iruma 31st 79 79 0 5 4 - 0 0 - - 74 (land interest) (million yen) NOI1 NOI yield２ (to acquisition (to book price) value) 589 5.9% 8.0% 602 6.0% 8.2% 491 5.4% 7.1% 502 5.6% 7.3% 72 - - 6 - - 45 6.1％ 7.5％ 45 6.1％ 7.5％ 63 5.9％ 6.9％ 51 4.9％ 5.6％ 658 5.3％ 6.5％ 663 5.4％ 6.6％ 55 3.6％ 4.0％ 90 5.8％ 6.4％ 66 6.8％ 7.6％ 66 6.8％ 7.6％ 101 6.4％ 6.3％ 101 6.4％ 6.2％ 641 5.5％ 6.5％ 612 5.3％ 6.3％ 100 5.7％ 6.0％ 100 5.7％ 6.1％ 648 6.5％ 8.3％ 632 6.4％ 8.2％ 5.8％ 5.7％ 5.7％ 5.7％ 38 Leasing income and expenses by property Real estate rent revenue Expenses related to rent business Property Rent Rent Property Property leasing Total Total Casualty Repairs and Depreciation Other operating revenue - revenue - and other management real estate other taxes expenses insurance maintenance expenses income Desigual Harajuku 30th 66 66 - 14 8 1 0 - 3 0 51 31st 66 66 - 14 8 1 0 - 3 0 51 Ito-Yokado 30th 380 380 - 113 40 8 0 2 61 0 266 Higashi-Yamato 31st 380 380 - 113 40 8 0 2 61 0 266 AEON TOWN 30th 114 114 - 32 11 2 0 1 17 0 82 Tanashi-Shibakubo 31st 114 114 - 30 11 2 0 0 16 0 84 Don Quijote Fukuoka 30th Not 4 disclosed Tenjin 31st Not 4