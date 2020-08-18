MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation 8964 JP3046200006 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT (8964) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/17 325500 JPY +1.24% 12:16a FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Investors Presentation June 2020 (32nd period) financial results PU 08/17 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) PU 08/12 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : annual earnings release Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation June 2020 (32nd period) financial results 0 08/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Contents 1. Overview of FRI Overview of FRI ・・・・ 3 Management strategy ・・・・ 4 Portfolio map ・・・・ 5 Portfolio asset categories ・・・・ 6 Track record ・・・・ 7 2. Financial results and forecasts Summary ・・・・ ９ Impact of and Response to COVID-19 ・・・・ 10 32nd period results ・・・・ 13 Forecasts 14 Stable distributions ・・・・ 15 3. Management highlights Management highlights ・・・・ 17 FRI and the retail market ・・・・ 21 Sound balance sheet ・・・・ 22 Internal growth-Financial ・・・・ 23 Sustainability ・・・・ 24 4. Portfolio overview Portfolio summary ・・・・ 31 Rent revision and lease maturity schedules ・・・・ 33 FRI's portfolio in graphs ・・・・ 35 5. Appendix Disclaimer All content in this document is provided solely for informational purposes and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.

Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatility in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI.

J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI. Information provided in this document contains such forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance.

forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance. The information provided in this document was originally published in Japanese language form and has been translated for reference purposes only. FRI guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. Please be advised that all information provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice.

Duplication or reproduction of any content presented herein without the prior consent of FRI or its authorized representative is strictly prohibited.

Asset management company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director-General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law) 1 １. Overview of FRI Overview of FRI Corporate profile Name Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") TSE Listing August 9, 2004 Securities code: 8964 Sponsor Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008 Investment target Retail facilities Fiscal period ends June 30, December 31 Investment units issued 510,768 Asset management Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. company (Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.) Portfolio Asset size ¥339.0 billion; 37 properties (based on acquisition prices) Geographic distribution Tokyo metropolitan area: 52.4%; Other: 47.6% Total leasable floor space 1,392,386 m2 Occupancy rate 100% Financial indicators LTV1 47.2% Appraisal-based LTV2 38.5% Ratings JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA- Stable; S&P: A+ Stable Distributions 32nd period ¥10,766 per unit 33rd period ¥10,110 per unit 34th period ¥10,490 per unit forecast3 forecast3 Loan-to-value ratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits  ) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV Appraisal-based LTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV. Figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period," published August 17, 2020.  Area4 Tokyo Kyushu/Okinawa Metropolitan 9.6% Area Chugoku 52.4% 8.0％ Kansai 13.8% Chubu 16.1% Property type 4 Land interests 8.5% Urban Large-scale shopping centers 39.4% retail 33.4% facilities 25.7% Inner ring 6.1% Regional SCs 6.6% Outlet malls Medium-scale 10.5% 9.2% Neighborhood SCs shopping centers 26.3% GMSs Supermarkets/other Key properties Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Outlet Park Mitsui Shopping Park Ikebukuro GLOBE LaLaport SHIN-MISATO IRUMA LaLagarden KASUKABE 4. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - distributions for the period 3 Management strategy Turning fluctuating real estate revenue into steady distribution growth over the long term External growth Internal growth Financial strategy Fully utilize the sponsor's pipeline to continue acquiring excellent properties

Selectively invest in non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk

non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk Carefully select properties for investment considering the certainty of cash flows and growth potential of the surrounding retail zone

Make acquisitions with an eye to maintaining the whole portfolio's ratio of asset value to yield after depreciation

Secure a foundation for stable earnings based on long-term fixed rent with highly creditworthy tenants

long-term fixed rent with highly creditworthy tenants Adjust to changes in the environments surrounding properties, maintaining and enhancing competitiveness through such measures as additional investment and tenant replacement

Consider replacing properties that pose future uncertainties in order to further enhance portfolio quality

Maintain sound financial standing through LTV control

Execute capital procurement flexibly and strategically based on careful monitoring of the procurement environment

Level out repayment periods and amounts to increase financial stability 4 Portfolio map 37 properties Asset size: ¥339.0 billion Large-scale SCs Outlet mall A large-scale shopping center in which multiple outlet Regional SC A large-scale shopping center that houses multiple (as of August 17, 2020) specialty stores stores are concentrated Neighborhood SC A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenants are a supermarket and specialty shops Kyushu/Okinawa area Kansai area General merchandise A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenant Medium-scale SCs store typically stocks general merchandise and groceries Supermarket/other A retail outlet that sells mainly food products or other Don Quijote facility 28 Shinsaibashi Square 17 Fukuoka Tenjin Urban retail facilities Urban retail facility A store that faces onto a main street or a specialty store VIORO Shinsaibashi MG Building building in a prime urban location 23 35 Land interests Land interest Land interest in retail facilities BRANCH Hakata AEON MALL Ibaraki 3 2 Papillon Garden* Belltown Tambaguchi Frespo Tosu 21 9 5 (land interest) Eki-Mae Store Saitama KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Rakuhoku HANKYU 30 24 SQUARE Naha Store Ohmiya 27 Chubu area Chiba 36 TENJIN216 SAKAE GLOBE 32 25 34 AEON MALL Tachikawa 14 19 Tokyo 6 NAGOYADOME-Mae JR Yamanote Line Mitsui Shopping Park 18 LaLaport IWATA Tokyo metropolitan area Kanagawa 6 Yokohama 24 2 32 18 Tokyo Saitama Kanagawa 36 10 28 35 15 Ito-Yokado 34 Ikebukuro GLOBE 13 Costco Wholesale Ware- Super Viva Home Zama and Super 31 Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land 23 Higashi- Yamato house Iruma (land interest) 3 16 AEON TOWN 25 Ikebukuro Square 12 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA interest) 17 Summit Store Yokohama Okano 22 Tanashi-Shibakubo Chugoku area 11 Queen's Isetan Suginami- 14 Desigual Harajuku 21 Mitsui Shopping Park (land interest) 26 Kohnan Kawasaki- Odasakae Mall Momoi LaLagarden KASUKABE 8 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima 20 Shimura Shopping Center 19 GINZA GLASSE 29 Costco Wholesale Warehouse (land interest) Minami-Machi (land interest) AEON STYLE Shinagawa Shin-Misato (land interest) 10 You Me Town Hiroshima 7 Summit Store Takinogawa 1 27 Mitsui Shopping Park La La Chance HIROSHIMA Momiji-Bashi Seaside LaLaport SHIN-MISATO 33 Summit Store Higashi- 4 27 37 Geihinkan (land interest) Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Nagasaki (land interest) * Effective March 13, 2020, FRI changed the name of this property from "Papillon Plaza" to "BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden." The same applies throughout this document. 5 Portfolio asset categories Large-scale shopping centers (regional SCs, outlet malls) 6 properties Avg. acquisition price: ¥20.8 bn NOI yield: 5.7% NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 5.4% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.7% Medium-scale shopping centers (neighborhood SCs, GMSs, supermarkets, other) 12 properties Avg. acquisition price: ¥6.5 bn NOI yield: 5.7% NOI yield after depreciation: 4.3% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 5.2% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9% Urban retail facilities 10 properties Avg. acquisition price: ¥10.4 bn NOI yield: 4.1% NOI yield after depreciation: 3.4% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 3.8% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.1% Land interests 9 properties Avg. acquisition price: ¥3.5 bn NOI yield: 5.1% NOI yield after depreciation: 5.1% Appraisal-based NOI yield: 4.2% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 4.2% Total acquisition price1: ¥124.9 billion Regional SCs Outlet mall AEON MALL Ibaraki AEON MALL You Me Town Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Shopping Park Mitsui Outlet NAGOYADOME-Mae Hiroshima LaLaport IWATA LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Park IRUMA Additional acquisition in 32nd ¥78.0 billion Neighborhood SCs GMSs BRANCH Hakata Mitsui Shopping Park Rakuhoku AEON STYLE Ito-Yokado Papillon Garden LaLagarden KASUKABE HANKYU SQUARE Shinagawa Seaside Higashi-Yamato Supermarkets/other Kamiikedai Tokyu Belltown Tambaguchi Summit Store Takino- Queenʼs Isetan AEON TOWN Shimura Shopping KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Store Eki-Mae Store gawa Momiji-Bashi Suginami-Momoi Tanashi-Shibakubo Center Naha Store ¥104.3 billion Urban retail facilities Additional acquisition Acquired in 32nd in 31st Desigual Harajuku Don Quijote GINZA GLASSE VIORO Ikebukuro Square Shinsaibashi Square SAKAE GLOBE Ikebukuro GLOBE Shinsaibashi TENJIN216 Fukuoka Tenjin MG Building ¥31.6 billion Land interests Acquired in 32nd Home Center Kohnan Frespo Tosu Costco Wholesale Summit Store Yokohama Kohnan Kawasaki- Costco Wholesale Warehouse Super Viva Home Zama and Summit Store Higashi- La La Chance HIROSHIMA Hiroshima Minami-Machi Warehouse Iruma Okano Odasakae Mall Shin-Misato Super Sanwa Zama Nagasaki Geihinkan Higashihara 1. Total acquisition price of properties in each category as of June 30, 2020. 2. NOI yield is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by acquisition prices. Appraisal-based NOI is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by appraisal value. Figures used in these calculations are as of June 30, 2020. 6 Track record Public offerings July 2008 July 2012 First public offering July 2010 Third public offering March 2008 Second public offering March 2013 Third-party Fourth public offering allotment September 2019 Fifth public offering Distribution 1(yen) unit per LTV ¥11,000 9,991 10,211 10,146 10,194 10,282 10,490 10,526 10,766 10,490２ ¥10,000 9,695 9,694 9,903 10,022 10,110２ 9,274 9,368 9,405 9,707 9,360 9,220 9,294 9,097 9,239 9,299 9,191 9,173 8,980 ¥9,000 50.0% Approx. Approx. 47%2 47%2 41.0% 46.3% 49.6% 47.0% 40.0% 45.5% 46.2% 45.7% 43.6% 46.8% 44.1% 45.3% 47.2% 42.5% 41.0% 41.7% 41.2% 42.3% 41.6% 42.2% 43.8% 41.0% 39.2% 38.0% 39.1% 37.6% acquisition Asset (billion price size yen; basis) Acquisitions Acquisitions Reached asset size of from the not from the ¥300.0 billion sponsor sponsor Reached asset size of ¥200.0 billion Property sales Property Property sale sale 123.1 159.6 174.3 178.0 178.0 206.8 221.2 221.2 237.0 245.8 271.6 259.2 267.8 265.9 283.1 283.1 273.9 289.0 289.0 293.4 304.7 304.7 321.0 331.5 339.0 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th Jun. '08 Dec. '08 Jun. '09 Dec. '09 Jun. '10 Dec. '10 Jun. '11 Dec. '11 Jun. '12 Dec. '12 Jun. '13 Dec. '13 Jun. '14 Dec. '14 Jun. '15 Dec. '15 Jun. '16 Dec. '16 Jun. '17 Dec. '17 Jun. '18 Dec. '18 Jun. '19 Dec. '19 Jun. '20 Dec. '20 Jun. '21 FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two and truncated to the nearest yen. Also, the distribution per unit for the 30th period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings. The figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period," published August 17, 2020. 7 2. Financial results and forecasts Summary 1 Impact of and response to COVID-19 2 Stable distributions 3 Initiatives to strengthen the portfolio 4 Prudent and conservative financial operations 32nd Impact of and response to COVID-19 Closed or reduced opening hours of portfolio properties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 － Full closure: 7 properties; Near-full closure: 10 properties; Reduced hours: 20 properties

COVID-19 Full closure: 7 properties; Near-full closure: 10 properties; Reduced hours: 20 properties Offered rent extensions and exemptions and other support to fulfill our social responsibility and strengthen long-term tenant relations

long-term tenant relations Executed FRI's first investment unit buyback using free cash flows Maintaining distributions of over ¥10,000, bolstered by the investment unit buyback, despite 32nd the impact of COVID-19 ¥10,526 32nd ¥10,766 33rd ¥10,110 ¥10,490 31st 34th (up ¥240 from the 31st period; (forecast) (forecast) ¥166 above the forecast) 32nd Acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline Acquired TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) in March 2020 32nd Internal growth via completion of reconstruction Acquired BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden (previously Papillon Plaza) in March 2020

－ Sold existing buildings in April 2019 to Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd., which built a new building that FRI then acquired 32nd Maintained prudent and conservative financial operations  LTV 32nd period end: 47.2%  Appraisal-based LTV 32nd period end: 38.5%  Issuer ratings JCR: AA Stable R&I: AA- Stable S&P: A+ Stable 9 Impact of and Response to COVID-19-FRI'sresponse Response to requests for rent exemptions, etc. Closures and shortened opening hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Full closure (■ ): 7 properties Near-full closure (■ ): 10 properties Shortened hours: 20 properties 18 Property closures Considered policy in light of social responsibility and long-term tenant relations Worked to understand the circumstances of tenants that requested rent relief through hearings and other means Financial Services Agency's "Consideration to

Companies in Relation to the Payment of Rent (Request)" Determined response in light of 1. and 2. and careful individual scrutiny Response to tenants Rent payment extensions Rent exempted while facilities closed Temporary reduction of fixed rent

... and other support measures 12 6 8 9 9 10 9 6 7 6 7 7 7 7 6 0 1 1 3 3 1 3/22 3/29 4/5 4/12 4/19 4/26 5/3 5/10 5/17 5/24 Boosting unitholder value 0 5/31 Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ・Provided hand disinfectant dispensers ・Installed vinyl curtains ・Thorough cleaning/disinfecting ・Enforced mask wearing ・Marked queue distancing positions Decided to execute investment unit buyback using free cash flows after judging that the investment price was low in light of NAV per unit and distribution yield Increased distribution per unit and NAV per unit Before cancellation After cancellation of own units of own units Investment units acquired Total price of investment units acquired Buyback period Total outstanding units after cancellation 8,2321 (1.59% of total outstanding units before cancellation) ¥2,499,859,500 April 1, 2020-May 12, 2020 (trade date basis) 510,768 Distribution per unit NAV per unit ¥10,5952 ¥10,766 （Paid in June 2020) ¥441,5303¥448,646 (As of June 30, 2020) The investment units acquired were cancelled on June 24, 2020. Unappropriated retained earnings for the 32nd fiscal period / Outstanding investment units before cancellation of own units [519,000] 3. NAV at June 30, 2020 / Outstanding investment units before cancellation of own units [519,000] 10 Impact of and Response to COVID-19-Impacton the portfolio Tenant status and impact on rent Large-scale shopping centers Medium-scale shopping centers Urban retail facilities Land interests Tenant Status Impact on FRI Impact on DPU 32nd 33rd 34th ・All closed in response to the state of emergency declaration, ・No impact on fixed rent under long- except for certain stores that supply food and other daily -¥36 -¥164 -¥175 necessities term, fixed rent master lease contracts →Facilities were reopened with reduced hours after the state of ・Sales-linked rent fell emergency was lifted ・Reduced hours but continued operations mainly of supermarkets ・No impact on rent under long-term, ¥- ¥- ¥- and GMSs handling food and other daily necessities fixed rent master lease contracts ・Sales firm overall ・No impact on rent due to firm sales ・Closed in response to the state of emergency declaration, ・Offered rent extensions and exemptions except for certain stores and other support to tenants whose -¥194 -¥481 -¥286 →After the state of emergency was lifted and facilities reopened, sales were especially impacted by sales remained weak, mainly for dining, service and facility closures, etc. entertainment venues ・Sales-linked rent fell ・Reduced hours but continued operations mainly of supermarkets ¥- ¥- ¥- and home centers (facilities located on land interests) ・No impact on rent ・Sales firm overall  Portfolio breakdown Land interests Large-scale SCs Sales-linked Unlisted rent 7.9% 8.5% 39.4% Tenants by type 0.8% Dining: 1.8％ Urban Fashion: 15.8％ retail Ratio of Service/Entertainment: 5.0％ facilities Asset fixed rent Listed Other retail: 3.1％ 25.7% categories and sales- tenants linked rent Medium-scale Fixed rent Listed on the 99.2% First Section of SCs the Tokyo Stock 26.3% Exchange, etc. 92.1% * The above figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 32nd fiscal period. 11 Impact of and Response to COVID-19-Distributionsand forecast 32nd Impact on distributions 33rd 34th Impact on DPU Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease in rent revenue, by implementing adjustments to repair and maintenance plans and the investment unit buyback, we were able to pay a distribution per unit that was up ¥166 from the forecast We forecast a risk of decreased rent revenue of ¥330 million due to COVID-19 We forecast a risk of decreased rent revenue of ¥235 million due to COVID-19 (Yen) 0 (as of 2/14) COVID-19 Hakata COVID-19 period COVID-19 acquisition 12 32nd period results (million yen) 31st period 32nd period Change (July 1, 2019 to (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) June 30, 2020) Operating revenue 10,505 10,603 +97 +0.9％ Note 1 Expenses related to rent business 2,102 2,126 +23 Note 2 (excluding depreciation) NOI 8,402 8,477 +74 Depreciation 1,925 2,006 +80 Note 2 Property leasing operating income 6,477 6,470 -6 Note 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses* 699 699 +0 Note 2 Operating income 5,777 5,770 -6 -0.1％ Non-operating income 13 8 -5 Non-operating expenses 326 278 -47 Note 3 Ordinary income 5,464 5,500 +35 +0.7％ Net income 5,463 5,499 +35 +0.7％ Distribution per unit (yen) 10,526 10,766 +240 +2.3％ Investment units issued and 519,000 510,768 -8,232 outstanding (units) LTV at period-end 45.3％ 47.2％ +1.9 pt Appraisal-based LTV 36.9％ 38.5％ +1.6 pt Number of properties 35 37 +2 (million yen) Major factors in changes Note 1. Operating revenue Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition (Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, BRANCH Hakata) +314 Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE +29 Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport SHIN-MISATO -94 Impact of COVID-19 -118 Income from utility expenses -71 Rent revenue - other +48 Note 2. Operating expenses Property management expenses +24 Property tax, city planning tax, etc. +82 Repairs and maintenance -11 Utility expenses -52 Depreciation and amortization +80 Note 3. Non-operating expenses Absence of investment unit issuance expenses -47 * Selling, general and administrative expenses = Asset management fee + Asset custody fee + Administrative service fees + Directors' compensations + Other operating expenses 13 Forecasts (million yen)(million yen) 32nd period 33rd period 34th period results forecast* Change forecast* (January 1, 2020 to (July 1, 2020 to (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2020) December 31, 2020) June 30, 2021) Operating revenue 10,603 10,682 +79 +0.7％ Note 1 10,719 Operating income 5,770 5,438 -332 -5.8％ Note 2 5,631 Ordinary income 5,500 5,164 -335 -6.1％ 5,363 Net income 5,499 5,163 -335 -6.1％ 5,362 Distribution per unit 10,766 10,110 -656 -6.1% 10,490 (yen) Assumptions underlying operating results forecasts (million yen) Major factors in changes Note 1. Operating revenue Full-period operation of 32nd period acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, BRANCH Hakata) and +206 sublessee replacement at LaLaport SHIN- MISATO Impact of COVID-19 -212 Income from utility expenses +82 Rent revenue - other -20 Note 2. Operating income (excluding difference in operating revenue) Increase in property management expenses -24 Increase in property tax, city planning tax, etc. -9 Increase in repairs and maintenance -244 Increase in depreciation and amortization -29 Increase in utility expenses -60 Increase in selling, general and administrative -25 Investment units issued and outstanding (units) LTV at period-end Number of properties Property tax, city planning tax, etc. Repairs and maintenance Depreciation and amortization Non-operating expenses Risk of decreased rent revenue due to COVID-19 32nd period results 33rd period forecast* 34th period forecast* 510,768 510,768 510,768 47.2% Approx. 47％ Approx. 47％ 37 37 37 (million yen) 1,098 1,108 1,169 313 558 356 2,006 2,035 2,042 278 276 268 (million yen) 118 330 235 expenses * Forward-looking figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period," published August 17, 2020. 14 Stable distributions Distribution per unit (yen) 10,766 11,000 10,526 10,490 10,490 10,500 10,194 10,282 10,110 10,000 9,500 9,000 0 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th forecast forecast June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 June '20 Dec. '20 June '21 NAV per unit (yen) 439,894 444,360 442,622 448,646 450,000 432,681 430,000 410,000 390,000 370,000 0 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 June '20 LTV and asset size (acquisition price basis) (%) LTV 47.2 Approx. Approx.. 50.0 47.0 44.1 43.8 45.3 47 47 40.0 (billion yen) Asset size 400 350 331.5 339.0 321.0 304.7 304.7 300 250 0 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 June '20 forecast forecast Dec. '20 June '21 15 3. Management highlights Management highlights-Large-scale shopping centers Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO(regional SC) to station Shin-Misato Sta. JR Musashino Line Connected Costco LaLaport Annex IKEA Shin-MisatoSHIN-MISATO building FRI Commercial Logistics Residential properties zone zone zone FRI owns LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Costco Shin-Misato (land interest), anchor stores of the commercial zone of the Shin-Misato LaLaCity large- scale mixed-use town, developed mainly by Mitsui Fudosan

SHIN-MISATO and Costco Shin-Misato (land interest), anchor stores of the commercial zone of the Shin-Misato LaLaCity large- scale mixed-use town, developed mainly by Mitsui Fudosan The population within a 5 km-radius retail trading area is increasing due to housing development near Yoshikawaminami Station, one station away Radius Population* 2018-2013 growth 1 km 19,000 -0.3％ 3 km 107,000 +5.7％ 5 km 334,000 +10.3％ *Calculated using Basic Resident Register data as of April 1, 2018 Replaced Annex building sublessee. The new tenant, XEBIO Group, held the grand opening for a new kind of store that brings together various aspects of the fun of sports on July 29, 2020. The store offers a wide range of content, from sports to outdoor activities and e-sports booths. THE SUPER SPORTS XEBIO Victoria Golf X'tyle X'tyle L-Breathvision Features of FRI's large-scale shopping centers Long-term fixed-rent contracts and master lease contracts contribute to revenue stability

fixed-rent contracts and master lease contracts contribute to revenue stability Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline

Excellent accessibility facilitates frequent visits from a wide retail trading area

Capable of leveraging master lessees' management capabilities to implement flexible facility reconfiguration in response to changing consumer preferences Minutes on foot to nearest station from FRI's large-scale shopping centers* Over 7: Portion under master leases 100％ 29.8％ Over 70% 7 or under: adjacent 70.2％ to a station *Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. Reference: Excerpt from a survey on the retail facilities consumers want to visit less or more frequently after COVID-19 subsides Facilities consumers want to visit more frequently after COVID-19 Supermarkets Large-scale shopping centers Shopping streets Consumers are thought to value the ability to purchase a wide variety of products, like clothing, sundries, Source: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.furniture and appliances, beyond just daily necessities, as well as enjoyment of movie theaters, other entertainment, and dining 17 Management highlights-Medium-scale shopping centers BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden (Previously Papillon Plaza) (neighborhood SC) Renovations implemented with Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. since October 2018 now complete 2018 2019 2020 29th period 30th period 31st period 32nd period (Jul.-Dec.) (Jan.-Jun.) (Jul.-Dec.) (Jan.-Jun.) Oct: Basic agreement Apr: Transfer of existing Mar: End of land use lease concluded buildings, start of land contract Feb: Constructed use lease contract completed June: New building Mar: New building construction starts acquired and opened New building built by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. acquired and opened as BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden on March 13, 2020 Location 1 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Acquisition price ¥7,905 million (Expected NOI yield*) (5.8%) Appraisal value ¥10,400 million Acquisition date March 13, 2020 Tenants 1 Leased floor space 19,894.65 m2 * NOI yield for the entire property, including a building that FRI continued to hold. Internal growth through renovations

－ 25 year old building replaced with newly built facility, reducing building age

－ Formed an approximately 21-year master lease, securing a long-term, stable revenue base

－ Completely renewed as a two-story indoor mall with outdoor community space, fostering greater sense of community and increased customer circulation among retailers

－ Acquired building with an A rank under CASBEE for Buildings (New Construction) Excellent location as a local community-building facility Outdoor community space for recreation and other uses Located near central Fukuoka City, the population within a 5 km-radius retail trading area is increasing due to brisk housing development Radius Population* 2018-2013 growth 1 km 34,000 +9.5％ 3 km 222,000 +10.9％ 5 km 533,000 +7.1％ *Calculated using Basic Resident Register data as of April 1, 2018 18 Management highlights-Urban retail facilities TENJIN216 Ikebukuro Square High-end shopping street Acquired following expansion and renovation by the sponsor in November 2019 via the pipeline

Located in the Tenjin area, on a corner lot at the crossing of Marronnier- dori and Tenjin-Nishi-dori, which boasts numerous street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store

Tenjin-Nishi-dori, which boasts numerous street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store The retail portion with glass curtain wall is home to popular fashion brands

Levi's and New Balance Location 2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Acquisition price ¥2,550 million (Expected NOI yield) (3.9％) Appraisal value* ¥2,560 million Acquisition date March 4, 2020 Tenants 4 Leased floor space 1,041.21 m2 * The appraisal value as of December 31, 2019, obtained at the time of property acquisition. American Eagle was replaced by KDDI's directly managed au IKEBUKURO, which opened July 29, 2020. The display floor boasts the most displays of any directly managed KDDI store, offering a wide range of products, including au's latest lineup

Rent increased approximately 4% with the replacement of the sublessee Features of FRI's urban retail facilities FRI owns stores with street level access and buildings that house specialty stores in prime urban locations with high liquidity

Excellent, highly visible corner locations on high-end shopping streets High-end shopping streets A street on which the roadside land price used for inheritance tax purposes is at least half of the highest such price within a retail trading area in which urban retail facilities are located In Ikebukuro: FRI's two properties on corner lots of a high-end shopping street in Ikebukuro → High-end shopping street 19 Management highlights-Landinterests La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline

Situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, centered on MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station

Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station The wedding facility (opened in 2015) on the property offers great house- style weddings taking advantage of its large premises and is highly competitive within the retail trading area Location 3 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Acquisition price ¥1,040 million (Expected NOI yield) (5.0％) Appraisal value* ¥1,170 million Acquisition date March 13, 2020 Tenants 1 Leased floor space 7,467.58 m2 * The appraisal value as of December 31, 2019, obtained at the time of property acquisition. Features of FRI's land interests Land interest properties, with no depreciation and amortization or building operation or management fees, contribute to revenue stability

FRI owns only land interest properties in excellent locations with convenient access

These properties help boost overall portfolio yield after depreciation Average yield after depreciation Average yield after depreciation of land interest properties of entire profile (Appraisal value basis) (Appraisal value basis) 4.2％ 3.6％ Excellent accessibility Minutes on foot to nearest station from FRI's land interests* Over 10: Approx. 30.9％ 70% 7 or under: Within walking 44.3％ distance of a station 7-10: 24.8％ Locations with excellent accessibility by car Costco Wholesale Costco Wholesale Super Viva Home Zama and Warehouse Iruma Warehouse Shin-Misato Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara Very near the Ken-O Near the Joban Easy access from Expressway's Iruma IC Expressway's Misato IC National Route 246 Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. 20 FRI and the retail market Annual retail product sales by region ■ Hokkaido ■ Tohoku ■ Tokyo metropolitan area ■ Chubu ■ Kansai ■ Chugoku ■ Shikoku ■ Kyushu/Okinawa 11.3% 5.5% 9.6% 3.0% 5.0% 8.0% 6.6% Annual Distribution retail 13.8% of FRI 52.4% product 17.8% sales by 39.8% properties* region 11.0% 16.1% Source: Data on 2019 retail sales volumes by regional Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Year-on-year comparison of monthly sales at FRI properties Japan Council of FRI properties* 日本ショッピングセンター協会 フロンティア保有物件 80% Shopping Centers 40% 0% -40% -80% 2019/07 2019/08 2019/09 2019/10 2019/11 2019/12 2020/01 2020/02 2020/03 2020/04 2020/05 2020/06 Calculated based on sales at properties for which comparisons with the previous year are possible Source: SC sales statistics report, Japan Council of Shopping Centers Retail sales (billion yen) 160,000 140,000 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Data on sales by sector by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry BtoC e-commerce market size and e-commerce adoption rate (product sales) (trillion yen) E-commerce market size E-commerce adoption rate (％) 12 (left axis) (right axis) 6.76% 5.79% 6.22% 9 5.43% 4.75% 4.37% 6 3 6.80 7.24 8.00 8.60 9.30 10.05 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, FY2019 E-Commerce Market Survey 21 Sound balance sheet Key financial indicators 31st 32nd (December 31, 2019) (June 30, 2020) Balance of borrowings ¥112,900 million ¥117,900 million and bonds Balance of leasehold ¥31,492 million ¥31,381 million and security deposits* Total balance of liabilities ¥144,392 million ¥149,281 million LTV ratio 45.3% 47.2% Appraisal-based LTV 36.9% 38.5% Long-term debt ratio 92.4% 94.0% For an overview of leasehold and security deposits, please see p. 53 Unrealized gain based on appraisal value (billion yen) ¥70.0 billion (Up ¥1.8 billion from the 31st period) 80080 60060 40040 20020 0 0 第 第 第 第 第 第 第 第 第 第10th期 第11th期 第12th期 第13th期 第14th期 第15th期 第16th期 第17th期 第18th期 第19th期 第20th期 第21st期 第22nd期 第23rd期 第24th期 第25th期 第26th期 第27th期 第28th期 第29th期 第30th期 第31st期 第32nd期 期1 期2 期3 期4 期5 期6 期7 期8 期9 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th Unrealized gain based on appraisal value and NAV (as of June 30, 2020) Total assets: ¥311.0 billion Cash and deposits, etc. ¥10.8 billion Borrowings and bonds ¥117.9 billion ¥149.2 billion Leasehold and security deposits Book value of ¥31.3 billion assets under Other liabilities ¥2.6 billion management ¥370.2 billion ¥300.2 billion (Appraisal value) Net assets ¥229.1 billion ¥159.1 billion (NAV) NAV per unit ¥448,646 Unrealized gain ¥70.0 billion NAV NAV growth: (billion yen) +20.5% over five years 2,500250 2,000200 1,500150 1,000100 50050 00 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 第22期 第23期 第24期 第25期 第26期 第27期 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 第32期 22 Internal growth-Financial Refinancing to reduce debt cost (excluding short-termloans) Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost (at each period end) (%) Average interest rate of 2.0 repayments in each period 1.40.95％ 0.8 0.58％ 0.36％ 0.29％ 0.63％ 0.2 Average period of (Years) repayments 12 in each period 7.8 8 7.5 7.1 6.8 5.2 4 0 Average interest rate of new loans/bonds in each period 0.53％ 0.25％ Average period of new loans/bonds in each period 6.25.6 (years) Years remaining (left axis) Debt cost (right axis) (％) 8 1.20% Average, including leasehold 0.69% and security deposits: 7 0.92% 0.62% 0.52% 0.35％ 0.80% 0.84% 0.52% 0.46%0.47% 0.43% 6 0.72% 0.40% 5.35 5.33 4.84 4.83 5.03 5.06 5 4.63 4.79 4.04 4.32 Average, including leasehold 4 and security deposits: 5.97 years 3 2 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 第 期 第32期 第33期 第34期 第35期 Distribution of maturity dates (billion yen) (as of August 17, 2020) 200 Commitment line: ¥17.0 billion 150 ■ Long-term loans ■ Security deposits ■ Investment corporation bonds ■ Short-term loans □ Long-term funding procured in 32nd 100 50 0 第33rd期 第34th期 第35th期 第36th期 第37th期 第38th期 第39th期 第40th期 第41st期 第42nd期 第43rd期 第44th期 第45th期 第46th期 第47th期 第48th期 第49th期 第50th期 第51st期 第52nd期 第53rd期 第54th期 第55th期 第56th期 第57th期 第69th期 第70th期 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid (million yen) Balance of loans Interest paid (million yen) 120,000 ■ and bonds (left axis) ■ (right axis) 500 100,000 450 80,000 400 60,000 350 40,000 358 339 307 300 20,000 303 250 272 261 252 245 256 254 0 200 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 23 Setting KPIs We set specific indicators to clearly measure the achievement of effort to address the material issues. The Sustainability Committee Checks our progress using these KPIs. Carrying out sustainability initiatives Clearly defining corporate governance mechanisms Building relationships of trust with unitholders 1 CO 2 emission reduction through energy savings 2 Conservation of water and other resources and reduction of waste 3 Reduction of hazardous substances and ensuring health and safety 4 Cooperation and coexistence with local communities 5 Engaging with our employees 6 7 Sustainability Policy FRI established its Sustainability Policy as a pillar of its efforts to realize management that takes into account environmental, social and governance factors Identifying Material Issues We identified priority issues in light of the interests and expectations of our stakeholders and the 17 goals and 169 targets of the SDGs Sustainability-Approach to sustainability Sustainability management Dialogue with stakeholders Amended in June 2020 Tenants ・Building long-term relations through communication ・Green lease clauses ・Promoting initiatives to reduce environmental burden Employees ・Communication through workshops ・Employee satisfaction surveys Local communities ・Communication through property operation ・Holding events for local residents Shopping center managers and business partners ・Environmental and social data collection through SC management ・Cooperation on sustainability initiatives Unitholders and investors ・Communication via the General Meeting of Unitholders and IR briefings ・Enhancing disclosure ・Utilizing IR tools 24 Sustainability-Environmental initiatives External recognitions related to environmental initiatives CASBEE Certification GRESB Real Estate Assessment SMBC Environmental Assessment BRANCH Hakata Papillon GINZA GLASSE Garden Rank: A Rank: S（Highest) Status Acquired an A rank under CASBEE Acquired an S rank under CASBEE Rating for Buildings (New Construction) Real Estate Green Star AA: Implementing excellent 4-Star environmental consideration DBJ Green Building Certification ★★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Mitsui Outlet Park Ikebukuro Square SHIN-MISATO IRUMA and 1 other and 4 other and 2 other property properties properties Percentage of portfolio that is Green Building certified*: Green Building認76証取.得9率％＊： 76.9％ （+0.4ポイント ） .4 of a point) Initiatives at the Mitsui Fudosan Group Participating in initiatives as part of the Mitsui Fudosan Group December 2018 Joined the United Nations Global Compact The Mitsui Fudosan Group signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which comprises 10 principles regarding human rights, labor, the environment and anti- corruption, in December 2018. February 2020 Joined RE100 The Mitsui Fudosan Group joined RE100, an international initiative aimed at using 100% renewable energy in business activities. February 2020 Supported the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) The Mitsui Fudosan Group declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which promotes the disclosure of risks and opportunities related to climate change by companies and other organizations. * Properties with DBJ Green Building Certification or CASBEE Certification, calculated on a floor area basis (excluding land interest properties), as of June 30, 2020. 25 Sustainability-Environmental and Social Initiatives Reducing environmental burden Per-unit reductions from fiscal 2015 (Apr. 2015-Mar. 2016) levels

reductions from fiscal 2015 (Apr. 2015-Mar. 2016) levels Fiscal 2015 levels = 100%

160% Energy Water CO2 Waste 140% 120% 100% 80% 60% FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Fiscal 2015-fiscal 2019 average annual reductions (per-unit) Energy↓4.4% Water↓5.9% CO2↓8.4% Waste ↑2.8% Fiscal 2019 per-unit consumption/emissions and data coverage Per-unit % of previous consumption/ Coverage* year emissions Energy 20.915 kWh/m2 89.9％ 98.5% Water 0.065 m3/m2 90.7％ 98.5% CO2 0.008 t-CO2/m2 85.0％ 98.5% Waste 1.331 kg/m2 116.2％ 88.6% Floor area basis, as of March 31, 2020, excluding land interest properties and properties for which data is unavailable. Initiatives for employees Developing professionals Creating rewarding workplaces •Employee benefit systems •Compliance consultation points •Internal social events •Cumulative unit investment program Certified by the Ministry of Economy, Developing Employee health 2020 Certified Health & employee abilities and safety Trade and Industry Outstanding Organization Productivity Management •Support system for •Promoting regular health (March 2020) obtaining qualifications checkups and screenings •Support for use of •Use of industrial external training physicians •Personnel evaluation •Employee satisfaction system surveys Initiatives for local communities &EARTH Clothing Support Project

(Spring 2020 event cancelled)

An event in which the public is invited to donate unneeded clothing for distribution to people in need through the NPO Japan Relief Clothing Center.

(Spring 2020 event cancelled) An event in which the public is invited to donate unneeded clothing for distribution to people in need through the NPO Japan Relief Clothing Center. Asset Management Company employees also take part in running the project Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE 26 Sustainability-Governance Initiatives Corporate Governance Investment Corporation/Asset Management Company framework Investment management decision-making processes Added a supervisory director as of April 1, 2020, to further enhance and strengthen oversight Decision-making process for establishing and changing management guidelines and asset management plans Investment Corporation General Meeting of Unitholders Four directors from April 2020 (up one) Board of Directors Executive Director Asset Takao Iwadou Management Supervisory Directors Agreement Toshio Suzuki Koji Iida Noriko Suzuki Accounting Auditor Ernst & Young ShinNihon Asset Management Company Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. General Meeting of Shareholders Corporate Auditor Board of Directors Compliance Committee Compliance CEO and Division Representative Director Management Committee Investment Finance Planning and Administration Division Division Division Proposals from Compliance Management Board of Directors: Division Committee: Consideration, relevant divisions General Manager: Consideration, approval Screening approval FRI's Board of Directors:  Asset acquisition/disposition decision-making process Prior approval (for transactions involving related parties) Relevant Compliance Management Compliance Board of Division divisions: Committee: Committee: Directors: General Selection, Consideration, Consideration, Consideration, Manager: proposal approval approval approval Screening Compliance Committee Committee chair: CEO & Representative Director Other members: Two external expert members Compliance Division General Manager Ensuring appropriate asset management Protecting unitholders 27 Sustainability-Governance Initiatives Risk Management Risk Management at the Asset Management Company BCPs The Asset Management Company positions minimizing risk, based on the framework below, as a basic principle of management. To quickly and appropriately deal with crises, such as natural disasters, accidents and other incidents, and minimize their impact on business operations, FRI formulates crisis management manuals (BCPs). Example: Main initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Board of Directors Management Committee Division responsible for overall risk management (Compliance division) Each division's risk management officer ・Decides basic matters related to risk management ・Formulates and revises risk management plans and decides other important matters ・Measure, manage and monitor Companywide risk information ・Overall risk management ・Keep abreast of information related to division operations ・Measure, manage and monitor risk in the course of division operations Organizational Culture ・Established countermeasures and internal rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19－Provided hand disinfectant dispensers －Installed panels to prevent the spread of airborne droplets －Thorough cleaning/disinfecting －Thorough mask use Utilizing teleconferencing and online meetings to minimize in-person meetings

in-person meetings Set up IT environment to enable remote work

Established a Crisis Management Taskforce for internal communication and information sharing Meetings of the Crisis Management Taskforce An open culture in which everyone can express their opinions (March 5 establishment- August 14) More than 20 28 4. Portfolio overview Portfolio summary (million yen) Property name Acquisition Acquisition Book value Appraisal Total leasable floor Occupancy Age2 3 No. date price value space1 rate1 (years) PML 1 AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside Aug. 2004 2 AEON MALL Ibaraki4 Aug. 2004 3 BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden Aug. 2004 Mar. 2020 4 Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Aug. 2004 5 Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Aug. 2005 6 AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae Mar. 2006 7 Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi Sep. 2006 8 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi Apr. 2007 (land interest)5 9 Frespo Tosu (land interest) Nov. 2007 10 You Me Town Hiroshima Feb. 2008 11 Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi Jul. 2008 12 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Jul. 2008 13 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest) Jul. 2008 14 Desigual Harajuku6 Oct. 2008 15 Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato Jan. 2009 16 AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo Feb. 2009 17 Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin Dec. 2009 18 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA Jul. 2010 19 GINZA GLASSE Jul. 2010 20 Shimura Shopping Center Jan. 2011 21 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE Feb. 2011 22 Summit Store Yokohama Okano (land interest) Feb. 2012 23 VIORO Feb. 2012 24 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Jul. 2012 25 Ikebukuro Square Feb. 2013 20,100 14,542 19,000 77,547 m2 100.0% 17.7 14% 18,100 13,638 23,900 151,092 m2 100.0% 19.6 13% 7,905 7,997 10,400 19,894 m2 100.0% 0.4 1% 1,490 1,200 1,990 6,640 m2 100.0% 18.3 11% 2,130 1,821 3,000 11,176 m2 100.0% 14.9 9% 24,800 20,092 25,300 154,766 m2 100.0% 14.3 13% 3,100 2,786 3,960 6,455 m2 100.0% 13.8 12% 1,940 1,754 2,620 6,055 m2 100.0% - - 3,178 3,256 3,290 79,447 m2 100.0% - - 23,200 19,315 20,800 122,169 m2 100.0% 12.4 10% 3,560 3,309 4,380 5,212 m2 100.0% 15.6 12% 19,900 15,144 23,300 98,714 m2 100.0% 12.3 14% 2,600 2,626 2,840 24,019 m2 100.0% - - 3,100 2,885 3,300 1,149 m2 100.0% 21.7 14% 11,600 9,450 9,480 53,374 m2 100.0% 16.6 12% 3,100 2,837 3,480 8,785 m2 100.0% 15.3 11% 3,700 3,188 4,460 4,532 m2 100.0% 13.0 2% 15,200 10,330 15,200 136,136 m2 100.0% 11.1 16% 13,600 12,670 15,200 5,174 m2 100.0% 12.2 11% 4,430 4,092 5,870 17,126 m2 100.0% 19.6 14% 10,000 8,163 12,200 63,415 m2 100.0% 12.7 13% 5,700 5,945 7,170 14,394 m2 100.0% - - 10,100 9,470 10,400 5,839 m2 93.3% 13.8 1% 8,800 8,551 9,770 46,750 m2 100.0% 19.6 9% 20,400 18,758 25,500 8,863 m2 100.0% 7.6 14% 31 Portfolio summary No. Property name Acquisition Acquisition date price Appraisal Total leasable floor Occupancy Age2 (million yen) Book value 3 value space1 rate1 (years) PML 26 Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest) 27 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport (Annex building) SHIN-MISATO7 (Main building) Shinsaibashi Square Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest) SAKAE GLOBE Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest) Ikebukuro GLOBE Shinsaibashi MG Building 8 TENJIN216 9 La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) Total (37 properties, as of June 30, 2020) Jan. 2014 7,000 Mar. 2014 23,770 Apr. 2015 Aug. 2016 Mar. 2015 8,620 Apr. 2015 3,810 Jan. 2016 1,850 Jul. 2017 4,320 Mar. 2018 15,650 Mar. 2019 Jun. 2018 2,022 Mar. 2019 20,800 Sep. 2019 Mar. 2019 5,840 Mar. 2020 2,550 Mar. 2020 1,040 339,006 7,069 9,390 23,393 m2 100.0% - - 22,368 22,800 149,030 m2 100.0% 8.2 12% 10.9 11% 8,629 10,400 1,750 m2 100.0% 5.8 7% 3,854 4,670 30,292 m2 100.0% - - 1,876 2,510 7,301 m2 100.0% 14.3 6% 4,385 4,620 28,926 m2 100.0% - - 15,672 15,800 4,574 m2 100.0% 3.0 9% 2,137 2,610 3,952 m2 100.0% - - 20,855 21,000 4,411 m2 100.0％ 6.5 8％ 5,897 5,920 1,509 m2 100.0％ 1.7 8％ 2,579 2,560 1,041 m2 100.0％ 30.9 1％ 1,067 1,180 7,467 m2 100.0％ - - 300,227 370,270 1,392,386 m2 100.0% 12.1 8.03% For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figures are as at June 30, 2020, calculated on an end tenant basis. As of June 30, 2020. The value listed in the Total row is the average for the portfolio properties, excluding land interests, weighted by acquisition price. PML represents the probable maximum loss in earthquake risk analysis. The values stated for AEON MALL Ibaraki and Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA are for the store buildings. The value listed in the Total row represents the PML value at June 30, 2020 of the entire portfolio, excluding land interests, not the average value of the properties in the portfolio. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of a part of land sold to Ibaraki City on October 12, 2010 (Space: 118.86 m 2 ; book value: ¥15 million; sale price: ¥19 million) The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of the building on the property at the time (¥208 million), which was later demolished, as announced on December 2, 2016. The book value is after the demolition. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes a portion of the site sold on July 30, 2012 (cost of sales: ¥259 million). FRI owns a 66% co-ownership stake of the main building, but the total leasable floor space presented here is the total of that for the entire main building and the annex building. FRI acquired a 60% co-ownership stake on March 22, 2019, but the total leasable floor space presented here is that for the entire property. Mitsui Fudosan acquired the existing building (completed in 1989) in 2018 and carried out expansion and renovation, which was completed in November 2019. 32 Rent revision and lease maturity schedules Sales- Percent- 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Lease Property name Main tenant 1 Contract age of linked total type2 rent annual 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th 41st maturity rent3 1 AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside AEON Retail ML T 6.9% Maturity Oct-22 2 AEON MALL Ibaraki AEON Retail ML F ✓ 7.1% Apr-35 3 BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden Daiwa Lease ML F Undis- Mar-40 closed 4 Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Tokyu Store ML F 0.5% Maturity Mar-22 5 Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Matsumoto ML F 0.8% Aug-25 6 AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae AEON Retail ML F 7.3% Mar-26 7 Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi Summit S F 0.9% Sep-26 8 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami- Kohnan Shoji S F Undis- Jul-37 Machi (land interest) closed 9 Frespo Tosu (land interest) Daiwa Lease S F 1.1% Nov-27 10 You Me Town Hiroshima Izumi ML F 7.1% Feb-28 11 Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi IM Food Style ML F ✓ 1.1% Maturity Dec-24 12 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Mitsui Fudosan ML F ✓ 6.1% Jul-38 13 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma Costco S F 0.8% Apr-38 (land interest) 14 Desigual Harajuku INTS S F ✓ 0.6% Maturity Sep-22 15 Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato Ito-Yokado ML T 3.6% Revision Maturity Nov-23 16 AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo AEON Town ML T ✓ 1.1% Mar-25 17 Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin Don Quijote S F Undis- Mar-38 closed 18 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA Mitsui Fudosan ML F ✓ 5.7% Jun-30 19 GINZA GLASSE4 - P - 3.3% ー 20 Shimura Shopping Center Summit ML T 1.5% Maturity Nov-20 21 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE Mitsui Fudosan ML T ✓ 3.5% Feb-31 22 Summit Store Yokohama Okano Summit S F 1.5% Nov-31 (land interest) 23 VIORO4 ー P - ✓ 3.4% - 24 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE H2O Asset Management ML T 2.9% Revision Dec-39 25 Ikebukuro Square Round One M F 6.1% Dec-32 33 Rent revision and lease maturity schedules Property name Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest) Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Shinsaibashi Square Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest) SAKAE GLOBE Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest) Ikebukuro GLOBE 4 Shinsaibashi MG Building TENJIN216 La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) Main tenant1 Kohnan Shoji Mitsui Fudosan Burberry Japan Costco Kojima Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Zara Japan Undisclosed - Gap Japan Levi Strauss Japan IKK Percent- 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Lease Contract Sales- age of type2 linked total 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th 41st maturity rent annual rent3 S F 2.0% Jan-36 ML/P T/F ✓ 6.2% Mar-35 M F Undis- Undisclosed closed S F Undis- Undisclosed closed S F Undis- May-27 closed S F Undis- Jul-44 closed S F ✓ Undis- Undisclosed closed S F Undis- Apr-33 closed P - Undis- - closed M F Undis- Undisclosed closed Undis- M 0.6％ Undisclosed closed S F Undis- Undisclosed closed For multi-tenant properties, the end tenant that leases the largest leased floor space or tenants that lease over 30% of the total are shown. ML: Master lease contract; P: Pass-through type master lease contract (in which the amount of rent that the master lessee pays FRI is the same as the amount of rent that end tenants

are contracted to pay the master lessee); S: Contract with a single tenant; M: Contract with multiple tenants; F: Fixed-term lease; T: Traditional lease Figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. The main tenant and the rent revision and lease maturity schedules are not disclosed as the status of contracts with end tenants varies significantly. 34 FRI's portfolio in graphs Multi-tenant Land interests Large-scale SCs Over 20 years 5 years or less Other Mitsui Fudosan3 contracts 8.5% 39.4% 1.8% 9.6% 49.6% 20.8% 9.7% Pass-through Urban retail master lease facilities 33.4% contracts 25.7% Property Building Tenants 11.9% Contract type age2 type 6.1% Medium-scale 6.6% 5 to 10 years SCs 10.5% 9.2% 17.5% Single-tenant 26.3% 10 to 20 Inner ring years contracts 14.9% Regional SCs GMSs 71.1% Average building age: Izumi AEON Group Outlet malls Supermarkets/other 12.1 years 7.1% 22.5% Neighborhood SCs 5 years or less 5 years or less Sales-linked rent 2.7% 30.8% 0.8% 5 to 10 years Over 10 years 3 years or less Over 10 years 6.4% 90.9% 34.1% 20.4% Ratio of Period Remaining Over 10 years Contract 43.4% remaining fixed rent term contract until rent and sales- term revision4 linked rent 5 to 10 years Fixed rent 5 to 10 years 3 to 5 years 99.2% 25.9% 25.3% 20.3% Average contract term: Average remaining contract term: 18.9 years 9.7 years Master lease contracts 63.5% All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 32nd fiscal period. Acquisition price basis, excluding properties operated as land interests. Excluding tenants under pass-through master lease contracts. 4. Balance of time remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier. 35 5. Appendix Statement of income Operating revenue1 Rent revenue - real estate Rent revenue - other Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business Property management expenses Property and other taxes Casualty insurance Repairs and maintenance Depreciation and amortization Other expenses2 Selling, general and administrative expenses Asset management fee Asset custody fee Administrative service fees Directors' compensations Other Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Other3 Ordinary income Income before income taxes Income taxes (after net adjustment) Net income Unappropriated retained earnings 31st period 32nd period Change (July 1, 2019 to (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) June 30, 2020) Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % change 10,505 100.0％ 10,603 100.0％ 97 0.9％ 10,474 10,523 49 31 79 48 4,728 45.0％ 4,832 45.6％ 104 2.2％ 4,028 4,132 104 511 536 24 1,015 1,098 82 9 9 0 325 313 -11 1,925 2,006 80 240 168 -71 699 699 0 542 551 8 14 15 0 23 25 2 6 7 0 111 99 -12 5,777 55.0％ 5,770 54.4％ -6 -0.1％ 13 8 -5 326 278 -47 263 259 -3 63 19 -44 5,464 52.0％ 5,500 51.9％ 35 0.7％ 5,464 52.0％ 5,500 51.9％ 35 0.7％ 0 0 0 5,463 52.0％ 5,499 51.9％ 35 0.7％ 5,463 52.0％ 5,499 51.9％ 36 0.7％ (million yen) Major factors in changes 1. Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition (Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, BRANCH Hakata) +314 Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE +29 Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport SHIN-MISATO -94 Impact of COVID-19 -118 Income from utility expenses -71 Rent revenue - other +48 2. Utility expenses -52 3. Absence of investment unit issuance expenses -47 37 Balance sheet (assets) (million yen) 31st Period 32nd Period Change Major factors in changes (as of Dec. 31, 2019) (as of June 30, 2020) Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % change 1. Borrowings +5,000 Current assets 14,337 4.6％ 10,690 3.4％ -3,647 -25.4％ Property acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, -7,505 Cash and deposits1 10,231 6,161 -4,069 BRANCH Hakata) Investment unit buyback -2,499 Cash and deposits in trust1 3,877 4,175 298 Cash and deposits matching depreciation +2,006 and amortization Other 229 353 124 Capital expenditures -247 Leasehold and security deposits +395 Non-current assets 294,477 95.4％ 300,361 96.6％ 5,883 2.0％ Partial return of security deposits -506 (including deferred assets) Property, plant and equipment2 294,332 300,227 5,894 2. Buildings 33,664 33,080 -583 Property acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, +7,505 BRANCH Hakata) Structures 249 218 -31 Capital expenditures +247 Depreciation and amortization -2,006 Machinery and equipment 103 91 -11 Tools, furniture and fixtures 21 18 -3 Land 96,498 99,882 3,383 Buildings in trust 30,906 34,125 3,218 Structures in trust 261 241 -20 Machinery and equipment in 149 125 -24 trust Tools, furniture and fixtures 37 32 -5 in trust Land in trust 132,411 132,411 - Construction in progress in 28 - -28 trust Intangible assets 0 0 -0 Investments and other assets 143 134 -9 Total assets 308,815 100.0％ 311,051 100.0％ 2,236 0.7％ 38 Balance sheet (liabilities and net assets) (million yen) 31st Period 32nd Period Change Major factors in changes (as of Dec. 31, 2019) (as of June 30, 2020) Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % change 1. Loan repayment -1,000 Current liabilities 13,845 4.5％ 11,655 3.7％ -2,189 -15.8％ Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term -5,500 loans Short-term loans payable1 11,000 9,000 -2,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable +4,500 Operating accounts payable 1,213 1,037 -176 2. Accrued expenses 274 283 8 Loans +6,000 Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term +5,500 Advances received 1,184 1,187 2 loans -4,500 172 148 -23 Current portion of long-term loans payable Other 3. Non-current liabilities 133,394 43.2％ 140,284 45.1％ 6,889 5.2％ Leasehold and security deposits +395 Long-term loans payable2 90,900 97,900 7,000 Partial return of security deposits -506 Investment corporation bonds2 11,000 11,000 - 4. Tenant leasehold and security 16,380 16,090 -290 Cancellation of own units -2,499 deposits3 5. Tenant leasehold and security 15,111 15,291 179 deposits in trust3 Net assets per unit (yen): Other 1 2 0 At the end of 31st period 311,320 At the end of 32nd period 311,514 Total liabilities 147,239 47.7％ 151,940 48.8％ 4,700 3.2％ Unitholders' capital4 156,112 50.6％ 153,612 49.4％ -2,499 Total surplus 5,463 1.8％ 5,499 1.8％ 36 Unappropriated retained 5,463 5,499 36 earnings Total net assets5 161,575 52.3％ 159,111 51.2％ -2,463 -1.5％ Total liabilities and net assets 308,815 100.0％ 311,051 100.0％ 2,236 0.7％ 39 Statement of cash flows (million yen) 31st period 32nd period (July 1, 2019 to (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities 5,464 5,500 Income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 1,925 2,006 Other 107 -112 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,497 7,394 Cash flows from investing activities -10,615 -3,703 Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust -741 -4,383 Repayments of tenant leaseholds and security deposits -493 -501 Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits 482 218 Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust -512 -56 Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 197 239 Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust -7 -19 Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust 5 55 Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust -0 - Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities -11,686 -8,151 Cash flows from financing activities 22,500 3,000 Proceeds from short-term loans payable Repayment of short-term loans payable -31,500 -4,000 Proceeds from long-term loans payable 8,500 11,500 Repayment of long-term loans payable -6,500 -5,500 Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds 6,000 - Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs -33 -0 Proceeds from issuance of investment units 9,868 - Payments of investment unit issuance expenses -31 -16 Purchase of treasury investment units - -2,499 Distributions of earnings paid -4,855 -5,461 Distributions in excess of earnings paid -347 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,600 -2,978 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -589 -3,735 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,205 13,616 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 13,616 9,881 40 Key indicators NOI yield* 7.0% 6.1% 6.1% 6.0% 5.8% 5.8% 6.0% 5.4% 5.4% 5.3% 5.2% 5.2% 5.0% 4.9% 4.9% 4.8% 4.7% 4.7% 4.0% 3.0% Appraisal Book value Acquisition 2.0% basis price basis value basis 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 第32期 (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) (June '20) （18/6月） （18/12月） （19/6月） （19/12月） （20/6月） LTV / Appraisal-based LTV 50% 44.1% 43.8% 47.0% 45.3% 47.2% 40% 30% 35.9% 35.3% 38.0% 36.9% 38.5% 20% 10% LTV 0% Appraisal-based LTV 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 第32期 (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) (June '20) （18/6月） （18/12月） （19/6月） （19/12月） （20/6月） * The above figures are calculated excluding extraordinary factors. Yield after depreciation* 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% 4.5% 4.5% 4.0% 4.0% 4.0% 4.1% 4.0% 4.0% 3.0% 3.7% 3.6% 3.7% 3.6% 3.6% Book value Acquisition Appraisal basis price basis 鑑 2.0% value basis 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 第32期 (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) (June '20) （18/6月） （18/12月） （19/6月） （19/12月） （20/6月） NAV per unit / BPS per unit (yen) 500,000 432,681 439,894 444,360 442,622 448,646 450,000 400,000 350,000 306,120 306,207 305,336 311,320 311,514 300,000 250,000 一口当たりNAV NAV per unit 一口当たりBPS 200,000 BPS per unit 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 第32期 (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) (June '20) （18/6月） （18/12月） （19/6月） （19/12月） （20/6月） 41 Leasing income and expenses by property Real estate rent revenue Expenses related to rent business Property Rent Rent Property Property leasing Total Total Casualty Repairs and Depreciation Other operating revenue - revenue - and other management real estate other taxes expenses insurance maintenance expenses income AEON STYLE Shinagawa 31st 742 737 4 281 92 42 1 0 141 5 461 Seaside 32nd 742 737 4 310 92 50 1 18 142 4 432 AEON MALL Ibaraki 31st 777 771 5 420 96 21 0 154 145 1 356 32nd 773 767 5 269 96 20 0 3 145 1 504 BRANCH Hakata Papillon 31st Not 3 disclosed Garden 32nd Not 4 disclosed Kamiikedai Tokyu Store 31st 53 53 - 15 5 1 0 - 7 0 37 32nd 53 53 - 15 5 1 0 - 7 0 37 Belltown Tambaguchi 31st 84 84 - 43 9 2 0 20 10 - 41 Eki-Mae Store 32nd 84 84 - 22 9 2 0 - 10 - 62 AEON MALL 31st 773 773 - 255 91 17 0 - 146 - 517 NAGOYADOME-Mae 32nd 773 773 - 256 91 20 0 0 143 - 517 Summit Store 31st 99 99 - 21 6 2 0 - 12 - 77 Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi 32nd 99 99 - 21 6 2 0 0 12 - 77 Home Center Kohnan 31st Not 4 Hiroshima Minami-Machi disclosed 32nd Not (land interest) 4 disclosed Frespo Tosu 31st 118 118 0 16 16 - 0 0 - 0 101 (land interest) 32nd 118 118 0 16 16 - 0 - - 0 101 You Me Town Hiroshima 31st 745 745 0 271 87 18 0 26 137 - 474 32nd 745 745 0 245 87 19 0 0 137 - 499 Queen's Isetan 31st 112 112 - 23 8 2 0 - 11 0 89 Suginami-Momoi 32nd 112 112 - 23 8 2 0 1 10 0 88 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA 31st 708 708 0 288 46 14 1 6 212 7 420 32nd 702 702 0 311 45 15 1 35 212 0 390 Costco Wholesale 31st 79 79 0 5 4 - 0 0 - - 74 Warehouse Iruma 32nd 79 79 0 4 4 - 0 - - - 75 (land interest) (million yen) NOI1 NOI yield２ (to acquisition (to book price) value) 602 6.0% 8.2% 575 5.7% 7.9% 502 5.6% 7.3% 650 7.2% 9.5% 6 - - 146 - - 45 6.1％ 7.5％ 45 6.1％ 7.6％ 51 4.9％ 5.6％ 73 6.9％ 8.0％ 663 5.4％ 6.6％ 661 5.3％ 6.6％ 90 5.8％ 6.4％ 89 5.8％ 6.4％ 66 6.8％ 7.6％ 66 6.8％ 7.6％ 101 6.4％ 6.2％ 101 6.4％ 6.3％ 612 5.3％ 6.3％ 637 5.5％ 6.6％ 100 5.7％ 6.1％ 99 5.6％ 6.0％ 632 6.4％ 8.2％ 603 6.1％ 8.0％ 5.7 ％ 5.7 ％ 5.8 ％ 5.7 ％ 42 Leasing income and expenses by property Real estate rent revenue Expenses related to rent business