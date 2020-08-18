Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation June 2020 (32nd period) financial results

Log in
Contents

1.

Overview of FRI

Overview of FRI

・・・・

3

Management strategy

・・・・

4

Portfolio map

・・・・

5

Portfolio asset categories

・・・・

6

Track record

・・・・

7

2.

Financial results and forecasts

Summary

・・・・

Impact of and Response to COVID-19

・・・・ 10

32nd period results

・・・・ 13

Forecasts

14

Stable distributions

・・・・ 15

3.

Management highlights

Management highlights

・・・・ 17

FRI and the retail market

・・・・ 21

Sound balance sheet

・・・・ 22

Internal growth-Financial

・・・・ 23

Sustainability

・・・・ 24

4.

Portfolio overview

Portfolio summary

・・・・ 31

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

・・・・ 33

FRI's portfolio in graphs

・・・・ 35

5.

Appendix

Disclaimer

  • All content in this document is provided solely for informational purposes and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.
  • Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatility in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI.
  • Information provided in this document contains such forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance.
  • The information provided in this document was originally published in Japanese language form and has been translated for reference purposes only. FRI guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. Please be advised that all information provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice.
  • Duplication or reproduction of any content presented herein without the prior consent of FRI or its authorized representative is strictly prohibited.
    Asset management company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

(Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director-General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law)

1

. Overview of FRI

Overview of FRI

Corporate profile

Name

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI")

TSE Listing

August 9, 2004

Securities code: 8964

Sponsor

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008

Investment target

Retail facilities

Fiscal period ends

June 30, December 31

Investment units issued

510,768

Asset management

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

company

(Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.)

Portfolio

Asset size

¥339.0 billion; 37 properties

(based on acquisition prices)

Geographic distribution

Tokyo metropolitan area: 52.4%; Other: 47.6%

Total leasable floor space

1,392,386 m2

Occupancy rate

100%

Financial indicators

LTV1

47.2%

Appraisal-based LTV2

38.5%

Ratings

JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA- Stable; S&P: A+ Stable

Distributions

32nd period

¥10,766 per unit

33rd period

¥10,110 per unit

34th period

¥10,490 per unit

forecast3

forecast3

  1. Loan-to-valueratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits ) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV
  2. Appraisal-basedLTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV.
  3. Figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period," published August 17, 2020.

Area4

Tokyo

Kyushu/Okinawa

Metropolitan

9.6%

Area

Chugoku

52.4%

8.0

Kansai

13.8%

Chubu 16.1%

  • Property type4

Land interests

8.5%

Urban

Large-scale shopping centers

39.4%

retail

33.4%

facilities

25.7%

Inner ring

6.1%

Regional SCs

6.6%

Outlet malls

Medium-scale

10.5% 9.2%

Neighborhood SCs

shopping centers

26.3%

GMSs

Supermarkets/other

  • Key properties

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Outlet Park

Mitsui Shopping Park

Ikebukuro GLOBE

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

IRUMA

LaLagarden KASUKABE

4. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account.

  • Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - distributions for the period

3

Management strategy

Turning fluctuating real estate revenue into steady distribution growth over the long term

External

growth

Internal growth

Financial strategy

  • Fully utilize the sponsor's pipeline to continue acquiring excellent properties
  • Selectively invest in non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk
  • Carefully select properties for investment considering the certainty of cash flows and growth potential of the surrounding retail zone
  • Make acquisitions with an eye to maintaining the whole portfolio's ratio of asset value to yield after depreciation
  • Secure a foundation for stable earnings based on long-term fixed rent with highly creditworthy tenants
  • Adjust to changes in the environments surrounding properties, maintaining and enhancing competitiveness through such measures as additional investment and tenant replacement
  • Consider replacing properties that pose future uncertainties in order to further enhance portfolio quality
  • Maintain sound financial standing through LTV control
  • Execute capital procurement flexibly and strategically based on careful monitoring of the procurement environment
  • Level out repayment periods and amounts to increase financial stability

4

Portfolio map

37 properties

Asset size: ¥339.0 billion

Large-scale SCs

Outlet mall

A large-scale shopping center in which multiple outlet

Regional SC

A large-scale shopping center that houses multiple

(as of August 17, 2020)

specialty stores

stores are concentrated

Neighborhood SC

A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenants

are a supermarket and specialty shops

Kyushu/Okinawa area

Kansai area

General merchandise

A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenant

Medium-scale SCs

store

typically stocks general merchandise and groceries

Supermarket/other

A retail outlet that sells mainly food products or other

Don Quijote

facility

28

Shinsaibashi Square

17

Fukuoka Tenjin

Urban retail facilities

Urban retail facility

A store that faces onto a main street or a specialty store

VIORO

Shinsaibashi MG Building

building in a prime urban location

23

35

Land interests

Land interest

Land interest in retail facilities

BRANCH Hakata

AEON MALL Ibaraki

3

2

Papillon Garden*

Belltown Tambaguchi

Frespo Tosu

21

9

5

(land interest)

Eki-Mae Store

Saitama

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA

Rakuhoku HANKYU

30

24

SQUARE

Naha Store

Ohmiya

27

Chubu area

Chiba

36

TENJIN216

SAKAE GLOBE

32

25

34

AEON MALL

Tachikawa

14

19

Tokyo

6

NAGOYADOME-Mae

JR Yamanote Line

Mitsui Shopping Park

18

LaLaport IWATA

Tokyo metropolitan

area

Kanagawa

6

Yokohama

24

2

32

18

Tokyo

Saitama

Kanagawa

36

10

28 35

15

Ito-Yokado

34

Ikebukuro GLOBE

13

Costco Wholesale Ware-

Super Viva Home Zama and Super

31

Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land

23

Higashi- Yamato

house Iruma (land interest)

3

16

AEON TOWN

25

Ikebukuro Square

12

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

interest)

17

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

22

Tanashi-Shibakubo

Chugoku area

11

Queen's Isetan Suginami-

14

Desigual Harajuku

21

Mitsui Shopping Park

(land interest)

26

Kohnan Kawasaki- Odasakae Mall

Momoi

LaLagarden KASUKABE

8

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima

20

Shimura Shopping Center

19

GINZA GLASSE

29

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

(land interest)

Minami-Machi

(land interest)

AEON STYLE Shinagawa

Shin-Misato (land interest)

10

You Me Town Hiroshima

7

Summit Store Takinogawa

1

27

Mitsui Shopping Park

La La Chance HIROSHIMA

Momiji-Bashi

Seaside

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

33

Summit Store Higashi-

4

27

37

Geihinkan (land interest)

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Nagasaki (land interest)

* Effective March 13, 2020, FRI changed the name of this property from "Papillon Plaza" to "BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden." The same applies throughout this document.

5

Portfolio asset categories

Large-scale shopping centers

(regional SCs, outlet malls)

6 properties

Avg. acquisition price: ¥20.8 bn

NOI yield: 5.7%

NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9%

Appraisal-based NOI yield: 5.4% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.7%

Medium-scale shopping centers (neighborhood SCs, GMSs, supermarkets, other)

12 properties

Avg. acquisition price: ¥6.5 bn

NOI yield: 5.7%

NOI yield after depreciation: 4.3%

Appraisal-based NOI yield: 5.2% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.9%

Urban retail facilities

10 properties

Avg. acquisition price: ¥10.4 bn

NOI yield: 4.1%

NOI yield after depreciation: 3.4%

Appraisal-based NOI yield: 3.8% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 3.1%

Land interests

9 properties

Avg. acquisition price: ¥3.5 bn

NOI yield: 5.1%

NOI yield after depreciation: 5.1%

Appraisal-based NOI yield: 4.2% Appraisal-based NOI yield after depreciation: 4.2%

Total acquisition price1: ¥124.9 billion

Regional SCs

Outlet mall

AEON MALL Ibaraki

AEON MALL

You Me Town

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Shopping Park

Mitsui Outlet

NAGOYADOME-Mae

Hiroshima

LaLaport IWATA

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

Park IRUMA

Additional

acquisition

in 32nd

¥78.0 billion

Neighborhood SCs

GMSs

BRANCH Hakata

Mitsui Shopping Park

Rakuhoku

AEON STYLE

Ito-Yokado

Papillon Garden

LaLagarden KASUKABE HANKYU SQUARE

Shinagawa Seaside

Higashi-Yamato

Supermarkets/other

Kamiikedai Tokyu

Belltown Tambaguchi

Summit Store Takino-

Queenʼs Isetan

AEON TOWN

Shimura Shopping KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA

Store

Eki-Mae Store

gawa Momiji-Bashi

Suginami-Momoi

Tanashi-Shibakubo

Center

Naha Store

¥104.3 billion

Urban retail facilities

Additional acquisition

Acquired in 32nd

in 31st

Desigual Harajuku

Don Quijote

GINZA GLASSE

VIORO

Ikebukuro Square Shinsaibashi Square SAKAE GLOBE

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Shinsaibashi

TENJIN216

Fukuoka Tenjin

MG Building

¥31.6 billion

Land interests

Acquired in 32nd

Home Center Kohnan

Frespo Tosu

Costco Wholesale

Summit Store Yokohama

Kohnan Kawasaki-

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Super Viva Home Zama and

Summit Store Higashi-

La La Chance HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima Minami-Machi

Warehouse Iruma

Okano

Odasakae Mall

Shin-Misato

Super Sanwa Zama

Nagasaki

Geihinkan

Higashihara

1. Total acquisition price of properties in each category as of June 30, 2020.

2. NOI yield is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by acquisition prices. Appraisal-based NOI is calculated by dividing NOI (property leasing operating income + depreciation) excluding extraordinary factors, by appraisal value. Figures used in these calculations are as of June 30, 2020.

6

Track record

Public offerings

July 2008

July 2012

First public offering

July 2010

Third public offering

March 2008

Second public offering

March 2013

Third-party

Fourth public offering

allotment

September 2019

Fifth public offering

Distribution 1(yen) unit per

LTV

¥11,000

9,991

10,211

10,146

10,194

10,282

10,490 10,526 10,766

10,490

¥10,000

9,695

9,694

9,903

10,022

10,110

9,274

9,368

9,405

9,707

9,360

9,220

9,294

9,097

9,239

9,299

9,191

9,173

8,980

¥9,000

50.0%

Approx. Approx.

47%2

47%2

41.0%

46.3% 49.6%

47.0%

40.0%

45.5% 46.2%

45.7%

43.6%

46.8%

44.1%

45.3%

47.2%

42.5% 41.0%

41.7% 41.2%

42.3%

41.6% 42.2%

43.8%

41.0%

39.2% 38.0%

39.1%

37.6%

acquisition

Asset (billion

price

size

yen;

basis)

Acquisitions

Acquisitions

Reached asset size of

from the

not from the

¥300.0 billion

sponsor

sponsor

Reached asset size of

¥200.0 billion

Property sales

Property

Property

sale

sale

123.1

159.6

174.3

178.0

178.0

206.8

221.2

221.2

237.0

245.8

271.6

259.2

267.8

265.9

283.1

283.1

273.9

289.0

289.0

293.4

304.7

304.7

321.0

331.5

339.0

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd 33rd 34th

Jun. '08 Dec. '08 Jun. '09 Dec. '09 Jun. '10 Dec. '10 Jun. '11 Dec. '11 Jun. '12 Dec. '12 Jun. '13 Dec. '13 Jun. '14 Dec. '14 Jun. '15 Dec. '15 Jun. '16 Dec. '16 Jun. '17 Dec. '17 Jun. '18 Dec. '18 Jun. '19 Dec. '19 Jun. '20 Dec. '20 Jun. '21

  1. FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two and truncated to the nearest yen. Also, the distribution per unit for the 30th period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings.
  2. The figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period," published August 17, 2020.

7

2. Financial results and forecasts

Summary

1

Impact of and response to COVID-19

2

Stable distributions

3

Initiatives to strengthen the portfolio

4

Prudent and conservative financial operations

32nd Impact of and response to COVID-19

  • Closed or reduced opening hours of portfolio properties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Full closure: 7 properties; Near-full closure: 10 properties; Reduced hours: 20 properties
  • Offered rent extensions and exemptions and other support to fulfill our social responsibility and strengthen long-term tenant relations
  • Executed FRI's first investment unit buyback using free cash flows

Maintaining distributions of over ¥10,000, bolstered by the investment unit buyback, despite

32nd

the impact of COVID-19

¥10,526 32nd ¥10,766

33rd ¥10,110

¥10,490

31st

34th

(up ¥240 from the 31st period;

(forecast)

(forecast)

¥166 above the forecast)

32nd Acquisition of high-quality assets leveraging the sponsor's pipeline

  • Acquired TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) in March 2020

32nd Internal growth via completion of reconstruction

  • Acquired BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden (previously Papillon Plaza) in March 2020
    Sold existing buildings in April 2019 to Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd., which built a new building that FRI then acquired

32nd Maintained prudent and conservative financial operations

LTV

32nd period end:

47.2%

Appraisal-based LTV

32nd period end:

38.5%

Issuer ratings

JCR: AA Stable

R&I: AA- Stable

S&P: A+ Stable

9

Impact of and Response to COVID-19-FRI'sresponse

Response to requests for rent exemptions, etc.

Closures and shortened opening hours to

prevent the spread of COVID-19

Full closure ( ):

7 properties

Near-full closure ( ):

10 properties

Shortened hours:

20 properties

18 Property closures

Considered policy in light of social

responsibility and long-term

tenant relations

  1. Worked to understand the circumstances of tenants that requested rent relief through hearings and other means
  2. Financial Services Agency's "Consideration to
    Companies in Relation to the Payment of Rent (Request)"
  3. Determined response in light of 1. and 2. and careful individual scrutiny

Response to tenants

  1. Rent payment extensions
  2. Rent exempted while facilities closed
  3. Temporary reduction of fixed rent
    ... and other support measures

12

6

8

9

9

10

9

6

7

6

7

7

7

7

6

0

1

1

3

3

1

3/22

3/29

4/5

4/12

4/19

4/26

5/3

5/10

5/17

5/24

Boosting unitholder value

0 5/31

Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Provided hand disinfectant dispensers Installed vinyl curtains

Thorough cleaning/disinfecting Enforced mask wearing

Marked queue distancing positions

Decided to execute investment unit buyback using free cash flows after judging that the investment price was low in light of NAV per unit and distribution yield

  • Increased distribution per unit and NAV per unit

Before cancellation

After cancellation

of own units

of own units

Investment units acquired

Total price of investment units acquired

Buyback period

Total outstanding units after cancellation

8,2321

(1.59% of total outstanding units before cancellation)

¥2,499,859,500

April 1, 2020-May 12, 2020 (trade date basis)

510,768

Distribution per

unit

NAV per unit

¥10,5952

¥10,766

Paid in June 2020)

¥441,5303¥448,646

(As of June 30, 2020)

  1. The investment units acquired were cancelled on June 24, 2020.
  2. Unappropriated retained earnings for the 32nd fiscal period / Outstanding investment units before cancellation of own units [519,000]

3. NAV at June 30, 2020 / Outstanding investment units before cancellation of own units [519,000]

10

Impact of and Response to COVID-19-Impacton the portfolio

Tenant status and impact on rent

Large-scale

shopping

centers

Medium-scale

shopping

centers

Urban retail

facilities

Land

interests

Tenant Status

Impact on FRI

Impact on DPU

32nd

33rd

34th

All closed in response to the state of emergency declaration,

No impact on fixed rent under long-

except for certain stores that supply food and other daily

-¥36

-¥164

-¥175

necessities

term, fixed rent master lease contracts

→Facilities were reopened with reduced hours after the state of

Sales-linked rent fell

emergency was lifted

Reduced hours but continued operations mainly of supermarkets

No impact on rent under long-term,

¥-

¥-

¥-

and GMSs handling food and other daily necessities

fixed rent master lease contracts

Sales firm overall

No impact on rent due to firm sales

Closed in response to the state of emergency declaration,

Offered rent extensions and exemptions

except for certain stores

and other support to tenants whose

-¥194

-¥481

-¥286

→After the state of emergency was lifted and facilities reopened,

sales were especially impacted by

sales remained weak, mainly for dining, service and

facility closures, etc.

entertainment venues

Sales-linked rent fell

Reduced hours but continued operations mainly of supermarkets

¥-

¥-

¥-

and home centers (facilities located on land interests)

No impact on rent

Sales firm overall

Portfolio breakdown

Land interests

Large-scale SCs

Sales-linked

Unlisted

rent

7.9%

8.5%

39.4%

Tenants by type

0.8%

Dining:

1.8

Urban

Fashion:

15.8

retail

Ratio of

Service/Entertainment:

5.0

facilities

Asset

fixed rent

Listed

Other retail:

3.1

25.7%

categories

and sales-

tenants

linked rent

Medium-scale

Fixed rent

Listed on the

99.2%

First Section of

SCs

the Tokyo Stock

26.3%

Exchange, etc.

92.1%

* The above figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of

fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 32nd fiscal period.

11

Impact of and Response to COVID-19-Distributionsand forecast

32nd

Impact on

distributions 33rd

34th

Impact on DPU

Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease in rent revenue, by implementing adjustments to repair and maintenance plans and the investment unit buyback, we were able to pay a distribution per unit that was up ¥166 from the forecast

We forecast a risk of decreased rent revenue of ¥330 million due to COVID-19

We forecast a risk of decreased rent revenue of ¥235 million due to COVID-19

(Yen)

0

(as of 2/14) COVID-19

Hakata

COVID-19

period

COVID-19

acquisition

12

32nd period results

(million yen)

31st period

32nd period

Change

(July 1, 2019 to

(January 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2019)

June 30, 2020)

Operating revenue

10,505

10,603

+97

+0.9

Note 1

Expenses related to rent business

2,102

2,126

+23

Note 2

(excluding depreciation)

NOI

8,402

8,477

+74

Depreciation

1,925

2,006

+80

Note 2

Property leasing operating income

6,477

6,470

-6

Note 2

Selling, general and administrative expenses*

699

699

+0

Note 2

Operating income

5,777

5,770

-6

-0.1

Non-operating income

13

8

-5

Non-operating expenses

326

278

-47

Note 3

Ordinary income

5,464

5,500

+35

+0.7

Net income

5,463

5,499

+35

+0.7

Distribution per unit (yen)

10,526

10,766

+240

+2.3

Investment units issued and

519,000

510,768

-8,232

outstanding (units)

LTV at period-end

45.3

47.2

+1.9

pt

Appraisal-based LTV

36.9

38.5

+1.6

pt

Number of properties

35

37

+2

(million yen)

Major factors in changes

Note 1. Operating revenue

Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition

(Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period

acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, BRANCH

Hakata)

+314

Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

+29

Early termination of sublessee contract at

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

-94

Impact of COVID-19

-118

Income from utility expenses

-71

Rent revenue - other

+48

Note 2. Operating expenses

Property management expenses

+24

Property tax, city planning tax, etc.

+82

Repairs and maintenance

-11

Utility expenses

-52

Depreciation and amortization

+80

Note 3. Non-operating expenses

Absence of investment unit issuance expenses

-47

* Selling, general and administrative expenses = Asset management fee + Asset custody fee + Administrative service fees + Directors' compensations + Other operating expenses

13

Forecasts

(million yen)(million yen)

32nd period

33rd period

34th period

results

forecast*

Change

forecast*

(January 1, 2020 to

(July 1, 2020 to

(January 1, 2021 to

June 30, 2020)

December 31, 2020)

June 30, 2021)

Operating revenue

10,603

10,682

+79

+0.7

Note 1

10,719

Operating income

5,770

5,438

-332

-5.8

Note 2

5,631

Ordinary income

5,500

5,164

-335

-6.1

5,363

Net income

5,499

5,163

-335

-6.1

5,362

Distribution per unit

10,766

10,110

-656

-6.1%

10,490

(yen)

Assumptions underlying operating results forecasts

(million yen)

Major factors in changes

Note 1. Operating revenue

Full-period operation of 32nd period acquisition

(TENJIN, La La Chance, BRANCH Hakata) and

+206

sublessee replacement at LaLaport SHIN-

MISATO

Impact of COVID-19

-212

Income from utility expenses

+82

Rent revenue - other

-20

Note 2. Operating income

(excluding difference in operating revenue)

Increase in property management expenses

-24

Increase in property tax, city planning tax, etc.

-9

Increase in repairs and maintenance

-244

Increase in depreciation and amortization

-29

Increase in utility expenses

-60

Increase in selling, general and administrative

-25

Investment units issued and outstanding (units)

LTV at period-end

Number of properties

Property tax, city planning tax, etc.

Repairs and maintenance

Depreciation and amortization

Non-operating expenses

Risk of decreased rent revenue due to COVID-19

32nd period results

33rd period forecast*

34th period forecast*

510,768

510,768

510,768

47.2%

Approx. 47

Approx. 47

37

37

37

(million yen)

1,098

1,108

1,169

313

558

356

2,006

2,035

2,042

278

276

268

(million yen)

118

330

235

expenses

* Forward-looking figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 32nd Fiscal Period," published August 17, 2020.

14

Stable distributions

Distribution per unit

(yen)

10,766

11,000

10,526

10,490

10,490

10,500

10,194

10,282

10,110

10,000

9,500

9,000

0

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

forecast

forecast

June '18

Dec. '18

June '19

Dec. '19

June '20

Dec. '20

June '21

NAV per unit

(yen)

439,894

444,360

442,622

448,646

450,000

432,681

430,000

410,000

390,000

370,000

0

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

June '18

Dec. '18

June '19

Dec. '19

June '20

LTV and asset size (acquisition price basis)

(%)

LTV

47.2

Approx. Approx..

50.0

47.0

44.1

43.8

45.3

47

47

40.0

(billion yen)

Asset size

400

350

331.5

339.0

321.0

304.7

304.7

300

250

0

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

June '18

Dec. '18

June '19

Dec. '19

June '20

forecast

forecast

Dec. '20

June '21

15

3. Management highlights

Management highlights-Large-scale shopping centers

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO(regional SC)

to station

Shin-Misato Sta. JR Musashino Line

Connected

Costco

LaLaport

Annex

IKEA

Shin-MisatoSHIN-MISATO

building

FRI

Commercial

Logistics

Residential

properties

zone

zone

zone

  • FRI owns LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Costco Shin-Misato (land interest), anchor stores of the commercial zone of the Shin-Misato LaLaCity large- scale mixed-use town, developed mainly by Mitsui Fudosan
  • The population within a 5 km-radius retail trading area is increasing due to housing development near Yoshikawaminami Station, one station away

Radius

Population*

2018-2013

growth

1 km

19,000

-0.3

3 km

107,000

+5.7

5 km

334,000

+10.3

*Calculated using Basic Resident Register data as of April 1, 2018

  • Replaced Annex building sublessee. The new tenant, XEBIO Group, held the grand opening for a new kind of store that brings together various aspects of the fun of sports on July 29, 2020. The store offers a wide range of content, from sports to outdoor activities and e-sports booths.

THE SUPER SPORTS

XEBIO

Victoria Golf

X'tyle

X'tyle L-Breathvision

Features of FRI's large-scale shopping centers

  • Long-termfixed-rent contracts and master lease contracts contribute to revenue stability
  • Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
  • Excellent accessibility facilitates frequent visits from a wide retail trading area
  • Capable of leveraging master lessees' management capabilities to implement flexible facility reconfiguration in response to changing consumer preferences

Minutes on foot to nearest station from

FRI's large-scale shopping centers*

Over 7:

Portion under master leases

100

29.8

Over

70%

7 or under:

adjacent

70.2

to a station

*Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account.

Reference: Excerpt from a survey on the retail facilities consumers want to visit less or more frequently after COVID-19 subsides

Facilities consumers want to visit more frequently after COVID-19

  1. Supermarkets
  2. Large-scaleshopping centers
  3. Shopping streets

Consumers are thought to value the ability to purchase a wide variety of products, like clothing, sundries,

Source: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.furniture and appliances, beyond just daily necessities, as well as enjoyment of movie theaters, other entertainment, and dining

17

Management highlights-Medium-scale shopping centers

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden (Previously Papillon Plaza) (neighborhood SC)

  • Renovations implemented with Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. since October 2018 now complete

2018

2019

2020

29th period

30th period

31st period

32nd period

(Jul.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Jun.)

Oct: Basic agreement

Apr: Transfer of existing

Mar: End of land use lease

concluded

buildings, start of land

contract

Feb: Constructed

use lease contract

completed

June: New building

Mar: New building

construction starts

acquired and opened

  • New building built by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. acquired and opened as BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden on March 13, 2020

Location

1 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Acquisition price

¥7,905 million

(Expected NOI yield*)

(5.8%)

Appraisal value

¥10,400 million

Acquisition date

March 13, 2020

Tenants

1

Leased floor space

19,894.65 m2

* NOI yield for the entire property, including a building that FRI continued to hold.

  • Internal growth through renovations
    25 year old building replaced with newly built facility, reducing building age
    Formed an approximately 21-year master lease, securing a long-term, stable revenue base
    Completely renewed as a two-story indoor mall with outdoor community space, fostering greater sense of community and increased customer circulation among retailers
    Acquired building with an A rank under CASBEE for Buildings (New Construction)

Excellent location as a local community-building facility

Outdoor community space for recreation and other uses

  • Located near central Fukuoka City, the population within a 5 km-radius retail trading area is increasing due to brisk housing development

Radius

Population*

2018-2013

growth

1 km

34,000

+9.5

3 km

222,000

+10.9

5 km

533,000

+7.1

*Calculated using Basic Resident Register data as of April 1, 2018

18

Management highlights-Urban retail facilities

TENJIN216

Ikebukuro Square

High-end shopping street

  • Acquired following expansion and renovation by the sponsor in November 2019 via the pipeline
  • Located in the Tenjin area, on a corner lot at the crossing of Marronnier- dori and Tenjin-Nishi-dori, which boasts numerous street-level stores, including athleisure brands and an Apple Store
  • The retail portion with glass curtain wall is home to popular fashion brands
    Levi's and New Balance

Location

2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Acquisition price

¥2,550 million

(Expected NOI yield)

(3.9)

Appraisal value*

¥2,560 million

Acquisition date

March 4, 2020

Tenants

4

Leased floor space

1,041.21 m2

* The appraisal value as of December 31, 2019, obtained at the time of property acquisition.

  • American Eagle was replaced by KDDI's directly managed au IKEBUKURO, which opened July 29, 2020. The display floor boasts the most displays of any directly managed KDDI store, offering a wide range of products, including au's latest lineup
  • Rent increased approximately 4% with the replacement of the sublessee

Features of FRI's urban retail facilities

  • FRI owns stores with street level access and buildings that house specialty stores in prime urban locations with high liquidity
  • Excellent, highly visible corner locations on high-end shopping streets

High-end shopping streets

A street on which the roadside land price used for inheritance tax purposes is at least half of the highest such price within a retail trading area in which urban retail facilities are located

In Ikebukuro:

FRI's two properties on corner lots of a high-end shopping street in Ikebukuro

High-end shopping street

19

Management highlights-Landinterests

La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)

  • Acquired using the sponsor's pipeline
  • Situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, centered on MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima on the site of the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, about 10 minutes by foot from Hiroshima Station
  • The wedding facility (opened in 2015) on the property offers great house- style weddings taking advantage of its large premises and is highly competitive within the retail trading area

Location

3 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima

Acquisition price

¥1,040 million

(Expected NOI yield)

(5.0)

Appraisal value*

¥1,170 million

Acquisition date

March 13, 2020

Tenants

1

Leased floor space

7,467.58 m2

* The appraisal value as of December 31, 2019, obtained at the time of property acquisition.

Features of FRI's land interests

  • Land interest properties, with no depreciation and amortization or building operation or management fees, contribute to revenue stability
  • FRI owns only land interest properties in excellent locations with convenient access
  • These properties help boost overall portfolio yield after depreciation

Average yield after depreciation

Average yield after depreciation

of land interest properties

of entire profile

(Appraisal value basis)

(Appraisal value basis)

4.2

3.6

  • Excellent accessibility

Minutes on foot to nearest station from

FRI's land interests*

Over 10:

Approx.

30.9

70%

7 or under:

Within

walking

44.3

distance of

a station

7-10:

24.8

Locations with excellent accessibility by car

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale

Super Viva Home Zama and

Warehouse Iruma

Warehouse Shin-Misato

Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara

Very near the Ken-O

Near the Joban

Easy access from

Expressway's Iruma IC

Expressway's Misato IC

National Route 246

  • Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account.

20

FRI and the retail market

Annual retail product sales by region

Hokkaido

Tohoku

Tokyo metropolitan

area

Chubu

Kansai

Chugoku

Shikoku

Kyushu/Okinawa

11.3%

5.5%

9.6%

3.0%

5.0%

8.0%

6.6%

Annual

Distribution

retail

13.8%

of FRI

52.4%

product

17.8%

sales by

39.8%

properties*

region

11.0%

16.1%

Source: Data on 2019 retail sales volumes by regional Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Year-on-year comparison of monthly sales at FRI properties

Japan Council of

FRI properties*

日本ショッピングセンター協会

フロンティア保有物件

80%

Shopping Centers

40%

0%

-40%

-80%

2019/07

2019/08

2019/09

2019/10

2019/11

2019/12

2020/01

2020/02

2020/03

2020/04

2020/05

2020/06

  • Calculated based on sales at properties for which comparisons with the previous year are possible Source: SC sales statistics report, Japan Council of Shopping Centers

Retail sales

(billion yen)

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Data on sales by sector by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

BtoC e-commerce market size and e-commerce adoption rate (product sales)

(trillion yen)

E-commerce market size

E-commerce adoption rate

()

12

(left axis)

(right axis)

6.76%

5.79%

6.22%

9

5.43%

4.75%

4.37%

6

3

6.80

7.24

8.00

8.60

9.30

10.05

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, FY2019 E-Commerce Market Survey

21

Sound balance sheet

Key financial indicators

31st

32nd

(December 31, 2019)

(June 30, 2020)

Balance of borrowings

¥112,900 million

¥117,900 million

and bonds

Balance of leasehold

¥31,492 million

¥31,381 million

and security deposits*

Total balance of liabilities

¥144,392 million

¥149,281 million

LTV ratio

45.3%

47.2%

Appraisal-based LTV

36.9%

38.5%

Long-term debt ratio

92.4%

94.0%

  • For an overview of leasehold and security deposits, please see p. 53

Unrealized gain based on appraisal value

(billion yen)

¥70.0 billion

(Up ¥1.8 billion from the 31st period)

80080

60060

40040

20020

0 0

第 第

第 第

第 第 第 第

第 第10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th期 第18th期 第19th期 第20th期 第21st期 第22nd期 第23rd期 第24th期 第25th期 第26th期 第27th期 第28th期 第29th

30th

31st

32nd

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

Unrealized gain based on appraisal value and NAV

(as of June 30, 2020)

Total assets: ¥311.0 billion

Cash and deposits,

etc. ¥10.8 billion

Borrowings

and bonds

¥117.9 billion

¥149.2 billion

Leasehold and

security deposits

Book value of

¥31.3 billion

assets under

Other liabilities ¥2.6 billion

management

¥370.2 billion

¥300.2 billion

(Appraisal value)

Net assets

¥229.1 billion

¥159.1 billion

(NAV)

NAV per unit

¥448,646

Unrealized gain

¥70.0 billion

NAV

NAV growth:

(billion yen)

+20.5% over five years

2,500250

2,000200

1,500150

1,000100

50050

00

22nd 23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

22期 第23期 第24期 第25期 第26期 第27期 第28期 第29期 第30期 第31期 第32

22

Internal growth-Financial

Refinancing to reduce debt cost (excluding short-termloans)

Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost

(at each period end)

(%)

Average interest rate of

2.0

repayments in each period

1.40.95

0.8 0.58 0.36 0.29 0.63

0.2

Average period of

(Years)

repayments

12

in each period

7.8

8

7.5

7.1

6.8

5.2

4

0

Average interest rate of new loans/bonds in each period

0.53

0.25

Average period

of new loans/bonds in each period

6.25.6

(years)

Years remaining (left axis)

Debt cost (right axis)

()

8

1.20%

Average, including leasehold

0.69%

and security deposits:

7

0.92%

0.62% 0.52%

0.35

0.80%

0.84%

0.52%

0.46%0.47% 0.43%

6

0.72%

0.40%

5.35

5.33

4.84

4.83

5.03

5.06

5

4.63

4.79

4.04

4.32

Average, including leasehold

4

and security deposits:

5.97 years

3

2

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

第 期

32

33

34

35

Distribution of maturity dates

(billion yen)

(as of August 17, 2020)

200

Commitment line: ¥17.0 billion

150

Long-term loans Security deposits

Investment corporation bonds Short-term loans

Long-term funding procured in 32nd

100

50

0

33rd期 第34th期 第35th期 第36th期 第37th期 第38th期 第39th期 第40th期 第41st期 第42nd期 第43rd期 第44th期 第45th期 第46th期 第47th期 第48th期 第49th期 第50th期 第51st期 第52nd期 第53rd期 第54th期 第55th期 第56th期 第57th

69th期 第70th

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid

(million yen)

Balance of loans

Interest paid

(million yen)

120,000

and bonds (left axis)

(right axis)

500

100,000

450

80,000

400

60,000

350

40,000

358

339

307

300

20,000

303

250

272

261

252

245

256

254

0

200

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

23

Setting KPIs
We set specific indicators to clearly measure the achievement of effort to address the material issues. The Sustainability Committee Checks our progress using these KPIs.
Carrying out sustainability initiatives
Clearly defining corporate governance mechanisms
Building relationships of trust with unitholders
1 CO2 emission reduction through energy savings
2 Conservation of water and other resources and reduction of waste
3 Reduction of hazardous substances and ensuring health and safety
4 Cooperation and coexistence with local communities
5 Engaging with our employees
6
7
Sustainability Policy
FRI established its Sustainability Policy as a pillar of its efforts to realize management that takes into account environmental, social and governance factors
Identifying Material Issues
We identified priority issues in light of the interests and expectations of our stakeholders and the 17 goals and 169 targets of the SDGs

Sustainability-Approach to sustainability

Sustainability management

Dialogue with stakeholders

Amended

in June

2020

Tenants

Building long-term relations through communication

Green lease clauses

Promoting initiatives to reduce environmental burden

Employees

Communication through workshops

Employee satisfaction surveys

Local communities

Communication through property operation

Holding events for local residents

Shopping center managers

and business partners

Environmental and social data collection through SC management

Cooperation on sustainability initiatives

Unitholders and

investors

Communication via the General Meeting of Unitholders and IR briefings

Enhancing disclosure Utilizing IR tools

24

Sustainability-Environmental initiatives

External recognitions related to environmental initiatives

CASBEE Certification

GRESB Real Estate Assessment

SMBC Environmental

Assessment

BRANCH Hakata Papillon

GINZA GLASSE

Garden

Rank: A

Rank: SHighest)

Status

Acquired an A rank under CASBEE

Acquired an S rank under CASBEE

Rating

for Buildings (New Construction)

Real Estate

Green Star

AA: Implementing excellent

4-Star

environmental

consideration

DBJ Green Building Certification

★★★★★

★★★★

★★★

Mitsui Shopping

Park LaLaport

Mitsui Outlet Park

Ikebukuro Square

SHIN-MISATO

IRUMA

and 1 other

and 4 other

and 2 other

property

properties

properties

Percentage of portfolio that is Green Building certified*: Green Building76証取.976.9+0.4ポイント ）

.4 of a point)

Initiatives at the Mitsui Fudosan Group

  • Participating in initiatives as part of the Mitsui Fudosan Group

December 2018 Joined the United Nations Global Compact

The Mitsui Fudosan Group signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which comprises 10 principles regarding human rights, labor, the environment and anti- corruption, in December 2018.

February 2020 Joined RE100

The Mitsui Fudosan Group joined RE100, an international initiative aimed at using 100% renewable energy in business activities.

February 2020 Supported the Task Force on Climate-related Financial

Disclosures (TCFD)

The Mitsui Fudosan Group declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which promotes the disclosure of risks and opportunities related to climate change by companies and other organizations.

* Properties with DBJ Green Building Certification or CASBEE Certification, calculated on a floor area basis (excluding land interest properties), as of June 30, 2020.

25

Sustainability-Environmental and Social Initiatives

Reducing environmental burden

  • Per-unitreductions from fiscal 2015 (Apr. 2015-Mar. 2016) levels
    • Fiscal 2015 levels = 100%

160%

Energy

Water

CO2

Waste

140%

120%

100%

80%

60%

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Fiscal 2015-fiscal 2019 average annual reductions (per-unit)

Energy↓4.4% Water↓5.9% CO2↓8.4% Waste 2.8%

  • Fiscal 2019 per-unit consumption/emissions and data coverage

Per-unit

% of previous

consumption/

Coverage*

year

emissions

Energy

20.915

kWh/m2

89.9

98.5%

Water

0.065

m3/m2

90.7

98.5%

CO2

0.008

t-CO2/m2

85.0

98.5%

Waste

1.331

kg/m2

116.2

88.6%

  • Floor area basis, as of March 31, 2020, excluding land interest properties and properties for which data is unavailable.

Initiatives for employees

Developing

professionals

Creating

rewarding workplaces

•Employee benefit systems

•Compliance consultation points

•Internal social events

•Cumulative unit investment

program

Certified by the Ministry of Economy,

Developing

Employee health

2020 Certified Health &

employee abilities

and safety

Trade and Industry

Outstanding Organization

Productivity Management

•Support system for

•Promoting regular health

(March 2020)

obtaining qualifications

checkups and screenings

•Support for use of

•Use of industrial

external training

physicians

•Personnel evaluation

•Employee satisfaction

system

surveys

Initiatives for local communities

  • &EARTH Clothing Support Project
    (Spring 2020 event cancelled)
    An event in which the public is invited to donate unneeded clothing for distribution to people in need through the NPO Japan Relief Clothing Center.
  • Asset Management Company employees also take part in running the project

Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE

26

Sustainability-Governance Initiatives

Corporate Governance

Investment Corporation/Asset Management Company framework

Investment management decision-making processes

  • Added a supervisory director as of April 1, 2020, to further enhance and strengthen oversight
  • Decision-makingprocess for establishing and changing management guidelines and asset management plans

Investment Corporation

General Meeting

of Unitholders

Four directors from April 2020 (up one)

Board of Directors

Executive Director

Asset

Takao Iwadou

Management

Supervisory Directors

Agreement

Toshio Suzuki

Koji Iida

Noriko Suzuki

Accounting Auditor

Ernst & Young ShinNihon

Asset Management Company

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

General

Meeting of

Shareholders

Corporate

Auditor

Board of

Directors

Compliance

Committee

Compliance

CEO and Division

Representative

Director

Management

Committee

Investment

Finance

Planning and

Administration

Division

Division

Division

Proposals from

Compliance

Management

Board of Directors:

Division

Committee:

Consideration,

relevant divisions

General Manager:

Consideration,

approval

Screening

approval

FRI's Board of Directors:

Asset acquisition/disposition decision-making process Prior approval (for transactions

involving related parties)

Relevant

Compliance

Management

Compliance

Board of

Division

divisions:

Committee:

Committee:

Directors:

General

Selection,

Consideration,

Consideration,

Consideration,

Manager:

proposal

approval

approval

approval

Screening

Compliance Committee

Committee chair: CEO & Representative Director

Other members: Two external expert members

Compliance Division General Manager

Ensuring appropriate asset management

Protecting unitholders

27

Sustainability-Governance Initiatives

Risk Management

Risk Management at the Asset Management Company

BCPs

  • The Asset Management Company positions minimizing risk, based on the framework below, as a basic principle of management.
  • To quickly and appropriately deal with crises, such as natural disasters, accidents and other incidents, and minimize their impact on business operations, FRI formulates crisis management manuals (BCPs).

Example: Main initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Board of Directors

Management

Committee

Division responsible

for overall risk management (Compliance division)

Each division's risk management officer

Decides basic matters related to risk management

Formulates and revises risk management plans and decides other important matters

Measure, manage and monitor Companywide risk information

Overall risk management

Keep abreast of information related to division operations

Measure, manage and monitor risk in the course of division operations

Organizational Culture

Established countermeasures and internal rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19Provided hand disinfectant dispensers

Installed panels to prevent the spread of airborne droplets Thorough cleaning/disinfecting

Thorough mask use

  • Utilizing teleconferencing and online meetings to minimize in-person meetings
  • Set up IT environment to enable remote work
  • Established a Crisis Management Taskforce for internal communication and information sharing

Meetings of the Crisis

Management Taskforce

An open culture in which everyone

can express their opinions

(March 5 establishment-

August 14)

More than 20

28

4. Portfolio overview

Portfolio summary

(million yen)

Property name

Acquisition

Acquisition

Book value

Appraisal

Total leasable floor

Occupancy

Age2

3

No.

date

price

value

space1

rate1

(years)

PML

1

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

Aug. 2004

2

AEON MALL Ibaraki4

Aug. 2004

3

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden

Aug. 2004

Mar. 2020

4

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Aug. 2004

5

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

Aug. 2005

6

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

Mar. 2006

7

Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

Sep. 2006

8

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi

Apr. 2007

(land interest)5

9

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

Nov. 2007

10

You Me Town Hiroshima

Feb. 2008

11

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

Jul. 2008

12

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

Jul. 2008

13

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest)

Jul. 2008

14

Desigual Harajuku6

Oct. 2008

15

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

Jan. 2009

16

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

Feb. 2009

17

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

Dec. 2009

18

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

Jul. 2010

19

GINZA GLASSE

Jul. 2010

20

Shimura Shopping Center

Jan. 2011

21

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE

Feb. 2011

22

Summit Store Yokohama Okano (land interest)

Feb. 2012

23

VIORO

Feb. 2012

24

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Jul. 2012

25

Ikebukuro Square

Feb. 2013

20,100

14,542

19,000

77,547 m2

100.0%

17.7

14%

18,100

13,638

23,900

151,092

m2

100.0%

19.6

13%

7,905

7,997

10,400

19,894 m2

100.0%

0.4

1%

1,490

1,200

1,990

6,640

m2

100.0%

18.3

11%

2,130

1,821

3,000

11,176 m2

100.0%

14.9

9%

24,800

20,092

25,300

154,766

m2

100.0%

14.3

13%

3,100

2,786

3,960

6,455 m2

100.0%

13.8

12%

1,940

1,754

2,620

6,055

m2

100.0%

-

-

3,178

3,256

3,290

79,447 m2

100.0%

-

-

23,200

19,315

20,800

122,169

m2

100.0%

12.4

10%

3,560

3,309

4,380

5,212 m2

100.0%

15.6

12%

19,900

15,144

23,300

98,714

m2

100.0%

12.3

14%

2,600

2,626

2,840

24,019 m2

100.0%

-

-

3,100

2,885

3,300

1,149

m2

100.0%

21.7

14%

11,600

9,450

9,480

53,374 m2

100.0%

16.6

12%

3,100

2,837

3,480

8,785

m2

100.0%

15.3

11%

3,700

3,188

4,460

4,532 m2

100.0%

13.0

2%

15,200

10,330

15,200

136,136

m2

100.0%

11.1

16%

13,600

12,670

15,200

5,174 m2

100.0%

12.2

11%

4,430

4,092

5,870

17,126

m2

100.0%

19.6

14%

10,000

8,163

12,200

63,415 m2

100.0%

12.7

13%

5,700

5,945

7,170

14,394

m2

100.0%

-

-

10,100

9,470

10,400

5,839 m2

93.3%

13.8

1%

8,800

8,551

9,770

46,750

m2

100.0%

19.6

9%

20,400

18,758

25,500

8,863 m2

100.0%

7.6

14%

31

Portfolio summary

No.

Property name

Acquisition

Acquisition

date

price

Appraisal

Total leasable floor

Occupancy

Age2

(million yen)

Book value

3

value

space1

rate1

(years)

PML

26 Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest)

27

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport

(Annex building)

SHIN-MISATO7

(Main building)

  1. Shinsaibashi Square
  2. Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest)
  3. KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store
  4. Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest)
  5. SAKAE GLOBE
  6. Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest)
  7. Ikebukuro GLOBE
  8. Shinsaibashi MG Building8
  9. TENJIN2169
  10. La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)

Total (37 properties, as of June 30, 2020)

Jan. 2014

7,000

Mar. 2014

23,770

Apr. 2015

Aug. 2016

Mar. 2015

8,620

Apr. 2015

3,810

Jan. 2016

1,850

Jul. 2017

4,320

Mar. 2018

15,650

Mar. 2019

Jun. 2018

2,022

Mar. 2019

20,800

Sep. 2019

Mar. 2019

5,840

Mar. 2020

2,550

Mar. 2020

1,040

339,006

7,069

9,390

23,393 m2

100.0%

-

-

22,368

22,800

149,030 m2

100.0%

8.2

12%

10.9

11%

8,629

10,400

1,750 m2

100.0%

5.8

7%

3,854

4,670

30,292 m2

100.0%

-

-

1,876

2,510

7,301 m2

100.0%

14.3

6%

4,385

4,620

28,926 m2

100.0%

-

-

15,672

15,800

4,574 m2

100.0%

3.0

9%

2,137

2,610

3,952 m2

100.0%

-

-

20,855

21,000

4,411 m2

100.0

6.5

8

5,897

5,920

1,509 m2

100.0

1.7

8

2,579

2,560

1,041 m2

100.0

30.9

1

1,067

1,180

7,467 m2

100.0

-

-

300,227

370,270

1,392,386

m2

100.0%

12.1

8.03%

  1. For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figures are as at June 30, 2020, calculated on an end tenant basis.
  2. As of June 30, 2020. The value listed in the Total row is the average for the portfolio properties, excluding land interests, weighted by acquisition price.
  3. PML represents the probable maximum loss in earthquake risk analysis. The values stated for AEON MALL Ibaraki and Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA are for the store buildings. The value listed in the Total row represents the PML value at June 30, 2020 of the entire portfolio, excluding land interests, not the average value of the properties in the portfolio.
  4. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of a part of land sold to Ibaraki City on October 12, 2010 (Space: 118.86 m2; book value: ¥15 million; sale price: ¥19 million)
  5. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes the price of the building on the property at the time (¥208 million), which was later demolished, as announced on December 2, 2016. The book value is after the demolition.
  6. The acquisition price is as at the time of acquisition and includes a portion of the site sold on July 30, 2012 (cost of sales: ¥259 million).
  7. FRI owns a 66% co-ownership stake of the main building, but the total leasable floor space presented here is the total of that for the entire main building and the annex building.
  8. FRI acquired a 60% co-ownership stake on March 22, 2019, but the total leasable floor space presented here is that for the entire property.
  9. Mitsui Fudosan acquired the existing building (completed in 1989) in 2018 and carried out expansion and renovation, which was completed in November 2019.

32

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

Sales-

Percent-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Lease

Property name

Main tenant

1

Contract

age of

linked

total

type2

rent

annual

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

41st

maturity

rent3

1

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

AEON Retail

ML

T

6.9%

Maturity

Oct-22

2

AEON MALL Ibaraki

AEON Retail

ML

F

7.1%

Apr-35

3

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden

Daiwa Lease

ML

F

Undis-

Mar-40

closed

4

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Tokyu Store

ML

F

0.5%

Maturity

Mar-22

5

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

Matsumoto

ML

F

0.8%

Aug-25

6

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

AEON Retail

ML

F

7.3%

Mar-26

7

Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

Summit

S

F

0.9%

Sep-26

8

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-

Kohnan Shoji

S

F

Undis-

Jul-37

Machi (land interest)

closed

9

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

Daiwa Lease

S

F

1.1%

Nov-27

10

You Me Town Hiroshima

Izumi

ML

F

7.1%

Feb-28

11

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

IM Food Style

ML

F

1.1%

Maturity

Dec-24

12

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

Mitsui Fudosan

ML

F

6.1%

Jul-38

13

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma

Costco

S

F

0.8%

Apr-38

(land interest)

14

Desigual Harajuku

INTS

S

F

0.6%

Maturity

Sep-22

15

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

Ito-Yokado

ML

T

3.6%

Revision

Maturity

Nov-23

16

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

AEON Town

ML

T

1.1%

Mar-25

17

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

Don Quijote

S

F

Undis-

Mar-38

closed

18

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

Mitsui Fudosan

ML

F

5.7%

Jun-30

19

GINZA GLASSE4

-

P

-

3.3%

20

Shimura Shopping Center

Summit

ML

T

1.5%

Maturity

Nov-20

21

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE

Mitsui Fudosan

ML

T

3.5%

Feb-31

22

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

Summit

S

F

1.5%

Nov-31

(land interest)

23

VIORO4

P

-

3.4%

-

24

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

H2O Asset Management

ML

T

2.9%

Revision

Dec-39

25

Ikebukuro Square

Round One

M

F

6.1%

Dec-32

33

Rent revision and lease maturity schedules

Property name

  1. Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall (land interest)
  2. Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
  3. Shinsaibashi Square
  4. Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest)
  5. KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store
  6. Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest)
  7. SAKAE GLOBE
  8. Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki (land interest)
  9. Ikebukuro GLOBE4
  10. Shinsaibashi MG Building
  11. TENJIN216
  12. La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)

Main tenant1

Kohnan Shoji

Mitsui Fudosan

Burberry Japan

Costco

Kojima

Sumitomo Mitsui

Finance and Leasing

Zara Japan

Undisclosed

-

Gap Japan

Levi Strauss Japan

IKK

Percent-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Lease

Contract

Sales-

age of

type2

linked

total

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

41st

maturity

rent

annual

rent3

S

F

2.0%

Jan-36

ML/P

T/F

6.2%

Mar-35

M

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

May-27

closed

S

F

Undis-

Jul-44

closed

S

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

Apr-33

closed

P

-

Undis-

-

closed

M

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

Undis-

M

0.6

Undisclosed

closed

S

F

Undis-

Undisclosed

closed

  1. For multi-tenant properties, the end tenant that leases the largest leased floor space or tenants that lease over 30% of the total are shown.
  2. ML: Master lease contract; P: Pass-through type master lease contract (in which the amount of rent that the master lessee pays FRI is the same as the amount of rent that end tenants
    are contracted to pay the master lessee); S: Contract with a single tenant; M: Contract with multiple tenants; F: Fixed-term lease; T: Traditional lease
  3. Figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account.
  4. The main tenant and the rent revision and lease maturity schedules are not disclosed as the status of contracts with end tenants varies significantly.

34

FRI's portfolio in graphs

Multi-tenant

Land interests

Large-scale SCs Over 20 years

5 years or less

Other

Mitsui Fudosan3

contracts

8.5%

39.4%

1.8%

9.6%

49.6%

20.8%

9.7%

Pass-through

Urban retail

master lease

facilities

33.4%

contracts

25.7%

Property

Building

Tenants

11.9%

Contract

type

age2

type

6.1%

Medium-scale

6.6%

5 to 10

years

SCs

10.5% 9.2%

17.5%

Single-tenant

26.3%

10 to 20

Inner ring

years

contracts

14.9%

Regional SCs

GMSs

71.1% Average building age:

Izumi

AEON Group

Outlet malls

Supermarkets/other

12.1 years

7.1%

22.5%

Neighborhood SCs

5 years or less

5 years or less

Sales-linked rent

2.7%

30.8%

0.8%

5 to 10 years

Over 10 years

3 years or less

Over 10 years

6.4%

90.9%

34.1%

20.4%

Ratio of

Period

Remaining

Over 10 years

Contract

43.4%

remaining

fixed rent

term

contract

until rent

and sales-

term

revision4

linked rent

5 to 10 years

Fixed rent

5 to 10 years

3 to 5

years

99.2%

25.9%

25.3%

20.3%

Average contract term:

Average remaining contract term:

18.9 years

9.7 years

Master lease contracts 63.5%

  1. All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2020. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 32nd fiscal period.
  2. Acquisition price basis, excluding properties operated as land interests.
  3. Excluding tenants under pass-through master lease contracts.

4. Balance of time remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier.

35

5. Appendix

Statement of income

Operating revenue1

Rent revenue - real estate

Rent revenue - other

Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business

Property management expenses

Property and other taxes

Casualty insurance

Repairs and maintenance Depreciation and amortization

Other expenses2 Selling, general and administrative expenses

Asset management fee

Asset custody fee

Administrative service fees

Directors' compensations

Other

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Other3

Ordinary income

Income before income taxes

Income taxes (after net adjustment)

Net income

Unappropriated retained earnings

31st period

32nd period

Change

(July 1, 2019 to

(January

1, 2020 to

December 31, 2019)

June 30, 2020)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

% change

10,505

100.0

10,603

100.0

97

0.9

10,474

10,523

49

31

79

48

4,728

45.0

4,832

45.6

104

2.2

4,028

4,132

104

511

536

24

1,015

1,098

82

9

9

0

325

313

-11

1,925

2,006

80

240

168

-71

699

699

0

542

551

8

14

15

0

23

25

2

6

7

0

111

99

-12

5,777

55.0

5,770

54.4

-6

-0.1

13

8

-5

326

278

-47

263

259

-3

63

19

-44

5,464

52.0

5,500

51.9

35

0.7

5,464

52.0

5,500

51.9

35

0.7

0

0

0

5,463

52.0

5,499

51.9

35

0.7

5,463

52.0

5,499

51.9

36

0.7

(million yen)

Major factors in changes

1.

Full-period operation of 31st period acquisition

(Ikebukuro) and operation of 32nd period

acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance, BRANCH

Hakata)

+314

Rent increase at Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

+29

Early termination of sublessee contract at LaLaport

SHIN-MISATO

-94

Impact of COVID-19

-118

Income from utility expenses

-71

Rent revenue - other

+48

2.

Utility expenses

-52

3.

Absence of investment unit issuance expenses

-47

37

Balance sheet (assets)

(million yen)

31st Period

32nd Period

Change

Major factors in changes

(as of Dec. 31, 2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

% change

1.

Borrowings

+5,000

Current assets

14,337

4.6

10,690

3.4

-3,647

-25.4

Property acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance,

-7,505

Cash and deposits1

10,231

6,161

-4,069

BRANCH Hakata)

Investment unit buyback

-2,499

Cash and deposits in trust1

3,877

4,175

298

Cash and deposits matching depreciation

+2,006

and amortization

Other

229

353

124

Capital expenditures

-247

Leasehold and security deposits

+395

Non-current assets

294,477

95.4

300,361

96.6

5,883

2.0

Partial return of security deposits

-506

(including deferred assets)

Property, plant and equipment2

294,332

300,227

5,894

2.

Buildings

33,664

33,080

-583

Property acquisition (TENJIN, La La Chance,

+7,505

BRANCH Hakata)

Structures

249

218

-31

Capital expenditures

+247

Depreciation and amortization

-2,006

Machinery and equipment

103

91

-11

Tools, furniture and fixtures

21

18

-3

Land

96,498

99,882

3,383

Buildings in trust

30,906

34,125

3,218

Structures in trust

261

241

-20

Machinery and equipment in

149

125

-24

trust

Tools, furniture and fixtures

37

32

-5

in trust

Land in trust

132,411

132,411

-

Construction in progress in

28

-

-28

trust

Intangible assets

0

0

-0

Investments and other assets

143

134

-9

Total assets

308,815

100.0

311,051

100.0

2,236

0.7

38

Balance sheet (liabilities and net assets)

(million yen)

31st Period

32nd Period

Change

Major factors in changes

(as of Dec. 31, 2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Amount

% change

1.

Loan repayment

-1,000

Current liabilities

13,845

4.5

11,655

3.7

-2,189

-15.8

Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term

-5,500

loans

Short-term loans payable1

11,000

9,000

-2,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

+4,500

Operating accounts payable

1,213

1,037

-176

2.

Accrued expenses

274

283

8

Loans

+6,000

Refinancing of short-term loans with long-term

+5,500

Advances received

1,184

1,187

2

loans

-4,500

172

148

-23

Current portion of long-term loans payable

Other

3.

Non-current liabilities

133,394

43.2

140,284

45.1

6,889

5.2

Leasehold and security deposits

+395

Long-term loans payable2

90,900

97,900

7,000

Partial return of security deposits

-506

Investment corporation bonds2

11,000

11,000

-

4.

Tenant leasehold and security

16,380

16,090

-290

Cancellation of own units

-2,499

deposits3

5.

Tenant leasehold and security

15,111

15,291

179

deposits in trust3

Net assets per unit (yen):

Other

1

2

0

At the end of 31st period

311,320

At the end of 32nd period

311,514

Total liabilities

147,239

47.7

151,940

48.8

4,700

3.2

Unitholders' capital4

156,112

50.6

153,612

49.4

-2,499

Total surplus

5,463

1.8

5,499

1.8

36

Unappropriated retained

5,463

5,499

36

earnings

Total net assets5

161,575

52.3

159,111

51.2

-2,463

-1.5

Total liabilities and net assets

308,815

100.0

311,051

100.0

2,236

0.7

39

Statement of cash flows

(million yen)

31st period

32nd period

(July 1, 2019 to

(January 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities

5,464

5,500

Income before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

1,925

2,006

Other

107

-112

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,497

7,394

Cash flows from investing activities

-10,615

-3,703

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust

-741

-4,383

Repayments of tenant leaseholds and security deposits

-493

-501

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits

482

218

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

-512

-56

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

197

239

Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust

-7

-19

Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust

5

55

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits in trust

-0

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities

-11,686

-8,151

Cash flows from financing activities

22,500

3,000

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

Repayment of short-term loans payable

-31,500

-4,000

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

8,500

11,500

Repayment of long-term loans payable

-6,500

-5,500

Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds

6,000

-

Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs

-33

-0

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

9,868

-

Payments of investment unit issuance expenses

-31

-16

Purchase of treasury investment units

-

-2,499

Distributions of earnings paid

-4,855

-5,461

Distributions in excess of earnings paid

-347

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,600

-2,978

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

-589

-3,735

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,205

13,616

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

13,616

9,881

40

Key indicators

NOI yield*

7.0%

6.1%

6.1%

6.0%

5.8%

5.8%

6.0%

5.4%

5.4%

5.3%

5.2%

5.2%

5.0%

4.9%

4.9%

4.8%

4.7%

4.7%

4.0%

3.0%

Appraisal

Book value

Acquisition

2.0%

basis

price basis

value basis

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

28

29

30

31

32

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

(June '20)

18/6月）

18/12月）

19/6月）

19/12月）

20/6月）

LTV / Appraisal-based LTV

50%

44.1%

43.8%

47.0%

45.3%

47.2%

40%

30%

35.9%

35.3%

38.0%

36.9%

38.5%

20%

10%

LTV

0%

Appraisal-based LTV

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

28

29

30

31

32

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

(June '20)

18/6月）

18/12月）

19/6月）

19/12月）

20/6月）

* The above figures are calculated excluding extraordinary factors.

Yield after depreciation*

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.5%

4.5%

4.6%

4.5%

4.5%

4.0%

4.0%

4.0%

4.1%

4.0%

4.0%

3.0%

3.7%

3.6%

3.7%

3.6%

3.6%

Book value

Acquisition

Appraisal

basis

price basis

2.0%

value basis

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

28

29

30

31

32

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

(June '20)

18/6月）

18/12月）

19/6月）

19/12月）

20/6月）

NAV per unit / BPS per unit

(yen)

500,000

432,681

439,894

444,360

442,622

448,646

450,000

400,000

350,000

306,120

306,207

305,336

311,320

311,514

300,000

250,000

一口当たりNAV

NAV per unit

一口当たりBPS

200,000

BPS per unit

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

28

29

30

31

32

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

(June '20)

18/6月）

18/12月）

19/6月）

19/12月）

20/6月）

41

Leasing income and expenses by property

Real estate rent revenue

Expenses related to rent business

Property

Rent

Rent

Property

Property

leasing

Total

Total

Casualty

Repairs and

Depreciation

Other

operating

revenue -

revenue -

and other

management

real estate

other

taxes

expenses

insurance

maintenance

expenses

income

AEON STYLE Shinagawa

31st

742

737

4

281

92

42

1

0

141

5

461

Seaside

32nd

742

737

4

310

92

50

1

18

142

4

432

AEON MALL Ibaraki

31st

777

771

5

420

96

21

0

154

145

1

356

32nd

773

767

5

269

96

20

0

3

145

1

504

BRANCH Hakata Papillon

31st

Not

3

disclosed

Garden

32nd

Not

4

disclosed

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

31st

53

53

-

15

5

1

0

-

7

0

37

32nd

53

53

-

15

5

1

0

-

7

0

37

Belltown Tambaguchi

31st

84

84

-

43

9

2

0

20

10

-

41

Eki-Mae Store

32nd

84

84

-

22

9

2

0

-

10

-

62

AEON MALL

31st

773

773

-

255

91

17

0

-

146

-

517

NAGOYADOME-Mae

32nd

773

773

-

256

91

20

0

0

143

-

517

Summit Store

31st

99

99

-

21

6

2

0

-

12

-

77

Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

32nd

99

99

-

21

6

2

0

0

12

-

77

Home Center Kohnan

31st

Not

4

Hiroshima Minami-Machi

disclosed

32nd

Not

(land interest)

4

disclosed

Frespo Tosu

31st

118

118

0

16

16

-

0

0

-

0

101

(land interest)

32nd

118

118

0

16

16

-

0

-

-

0

101

You Me Town Hiroshima

31st

745

745

0

271

87

18

0

26

137

-

474

32nd

745

745

0

245

87

19

0

0

137

-

499

Queen's Isetan

31st

112

112

-

23

8

2

0

-

11

0

89

Suginami-Momoi

32nd

112

112

-

23

8

2

0

1

10

0

88

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

31st

708

708

0

288

46

14

1

6

212

7

420

32nd

702

702

0

311

45

15

1

35

212

0

390

Costco Wholesale

31st

79

79

0

5

4

-

0

0

-

-

74

Warehouse Iruma

32nd

79

79

0

4

4

-

0

-

-

-

75

(land interest)

(million yen)

NOI1

NOI yield

(to acquisition

(to book

price)

value)

602

6.0%

8.2%

575

5.7%

7.9%

502

5.6%

7.3%

650

7.2%

9.5%

6

-

-

146

-

-

45

6.1

7.5

45

6.1

7.6

51

4.9

5.6

73

6.9

8.0

663

5.4

6.6

661

5.3

6.6

90

5.8

6.4

89

5.8

6.4

66

6.8

7.6

66

6.8

7.6

101

6.4

6.2

101

6.4

6.3

612

5.3

6.3

637

5.5

6.6

100

5.7

6.1

99

5.6

6.0

632

6.4

8.2

603

6.1

8.0

  1. 5.7 5.7
  2. 5.8 5.7

42

Leasing income and expenses by property

Real estate rent revenue

Expenses related to rent business