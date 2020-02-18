Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(8964)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:50am EST

Translation Purpose Only

February 18, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute long-term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on February 20, 2020. Details are provided below.

1. Execution of Long-term Borrowing

(1)

Purpose

To appropriate for the repayment of Long-term borrowing as of February 20, 2012.

(2)

Details

Drawdown Date

: February 20, 2020

Repayment of Principal

: Payment in full on the maturity date

Loan Type

: Unsecured, Unguaranteed

  • Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender

Amount

Maturity Date

Interest Rate

Sumitomo Mitsui

3,000 Million

August 20,

0.20000%

Banking Corporation

2024

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on February 20, 2020 are as follows.

Lender

Borrowing

Drawdown

Maturity

Repayment

Loan Type

Amount

Date

Date

of Principal

Sumitomo Mitsui

February 20,

February 20,

Payment in full

Unsecured

3,000 Million

on the maturity

Banking Corporation

2012

2020

Unguaranteed

date

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit

: Million)

Before

After

Variance

This refinance

This refinance

Short-term Borrowings

2,000

2,000

Long-term Borrowings

99,900

99,900

Investment Corporation

11,000

11,000

Bonds

Total

112,900

112,900

  1. Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 26, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club"(the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVES
04:50aFRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of L..
PU
02/17FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Investors Presentation December 2019 (31st per..
PU
02/14FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Esta..
PU
02/14FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (J..
PU
02/10FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change (Increase) to Commitm..
PU
01/30FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of L..
PU
01/16FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of S..
PU
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corpo..
PU
2019FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 233 B
Technical analysis trends FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 444 500,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Takaaki Ochiai Supervisory Officer
Takao Iwadou Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.65%2 115
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)11.13%55 316
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.82%27 470
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.99%26 155
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.26%21 464
W. P. CAREY INC.7.23%14 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group