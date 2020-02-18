Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Translation Purpose Only
February 18, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute long-term borrowing. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on February 20, 2020. Details are provided below.
1. Execution of Long-term Borrowing
|
(1)
|
Purpose
|
|
|
|
To appropriate for the repayment of Long-term borrowing as of February 20, 2012.
|
(2)
|
Details
|
|
①
|
Drawdown Date
|
: February 20, 2020
|
②
|
Repayment of Principal
|
: Payment in full on the maturity date
|
③
|
Loan Type
|
: Unsecured, Unguaranteed
-
Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Maturity Date
|
Interest Rate
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
￥3,000 Million
|
August 20,
|
0.20000%
|
Banking Corporation
|
2024
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing
Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on February 20, 2020 are as follows.
|
|
Lender
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
of Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
February 20,
|
|
February 20,
|
|
Payment in full
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
￥3,000 Million
|
|
|
|
on the maturity
|
|
|
Banking Corporation
|
|
2012
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Unguaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.
|
|
|
|
(Unit
|
: ￥Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
|
Variance
|
|
This refinance
|
This refinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term Borrowings
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Borrowings
|
99,900
|
99,900
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
11,000
|
11,000
|
|
－
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
112,900
|
112,900
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
-
Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.
4. Others
Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 26, 2019.
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/
