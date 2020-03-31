Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Investment Units Buyback Program (Buybacks under the Provisions of Article 80-5 of the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations)

Translation Purpose Only
March 31, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Investment Units Buyback Program
(Buybacks under the Provisions of Article 80-5 of
the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations)
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that its Board of Directors held today has resolved the investment unit buyback program based on Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "Investment Trusts Act") applied pursuant to Article 80-5, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act (the "Buybacks"). After the completion of the Buybacks, the Investment Corporation plans to cancel all owned investment units during the 32nd fiscal period ending June 30, 2020.
-
Rationale for the Buybacks of Investment Units
The Investment Corporation aims to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term in accordance with its basic policy and to enhance its unitholder value through investments in the assets which are used as suburban retail facilities and urban retail buildings and mainly located in Tokyo metropolitan area and the other provincial cities in Japan.
Based on this policy, the Investment Corporation has undertaken a comprehensive examination of performance indicators including Net Asset Value (NAV) per investment unit and dividend yield. Consequently, the Investment Corporation has come to the conclusion that its investment unit remained in a significantly undervalued price range. The Investment Corporation believes that the Buybacks and cancellation of owned investment units undertaken in the current conditions where the investment units are significantly undervalued in price will lead to enhance unitholder value over the medium to long term, because a reduction in the number of outstanding investment units will produce higher DPUs.
-
Details of Matters Concerning the Buyback Program
|
（1）Planned total number of
|
Up to 10,000 units
|
investment units for this
|
(1.93% of the total number of issued investment units (excluding
|
buyback program
|
the number of owned investment units))
1
519,000 units
0 units
Translation Purpose Only
（2）Planned total amount of investment units for this buyback program
（3）Buyback period
Up to 2,500 million yen
From April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020
The Investment Corporation will terminate the transaction regarding the Buybacks when either the total number of investment units or the total amount of investment units for this buyback program reaches the maximum amount, or when the buyback period ends. With respect to the planned total amount of investment units for this buyback program, the amount has been determined by considering not to have a great impact on cash flow of the Investment Corporation in light of the cash in hand as of today, the LTV level following the Buybacks, and the time needed to cancel owned investment units during the 32nd fiscal period ending June 30, 2020.
(Note) Due to market trends etc., it is possible that the total number of buybacks and total buybacks amount will not reach the maximum level, or there will be no buybacks at all.
3. Method of the Buybacks
The Investment Corporation plans to enter into a discretionary transaction contract with a broker and let the broker purchase from the market, Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Also, after the completion of the Buybacks, the Investment Corporation plans to cancel all owned investment units in the 32nd fiscal period ending June 30, 2020 upon the resolution of the board of directors of the Investment Corporation.
(Reference Information)
The Number of Investment Units Buybacks as of March 31, 2020
Total number of issued investment units
(excluding the number of investment units buybacks)
The number of investment units buybacks
2
