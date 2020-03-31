Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Investment Units Buyback Program (Buybacks under the Provisions of Article 80-5 of the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations)

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that its Board of Directors held today has resolved the investment unit buyback program based on Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "Investment Trusts Act") applied pursuant to Article 80-5, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act (the "Buybacks"). After the completion of the Buybacks, the Investment Corporation plans to cancel all owned investment units during the 32nd fiscal period ending June 30, 2020.

519,000 units

0 units

（ 2 ） Planned total amount of investment units for this buyback program

（ 3 ） Buyback period

Up to 2,500 million yen

From April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020

The Investment Corporation will terminate the transaction regarding the Buybacks when either the total number of investment units or the total amount of investment units for this buyback program reaches the maximum amount, or when the buyback period ends. With respect to the planned total amount of investment units for this buyback program, the amount has been determined by considering not to have a great impact on cash flow of the Investment Corporation in light of the cash in hand as of today, the LTV level following the Buybacks, and the time needed to cancel owned investment units during the 32nd fiscal period ending June 30, 2020.

(Note) Due to market trends etc., it is possible that the total number of buybacks and total buybacks amount will not reach the maximum level, or there will be no buybacks at all.

3. Method of the Buybacks

The Investment Corporation plans to enter into a discretionary transaction contract with a broker and let the broker purchase from the market, Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Also, after the completion of the Buybacks, the Investment Corporation plans to cancel all owned investment units in the 32nd fiscal period ending June 30, 2020 upon the resolution of the board of directors of the Investment Corporation.

(Reference Information)

The Number of Investment Units Buybacks as of March 31, 2020

Total number of issued investment units

(excluding the number of investment units buybacks)

The number of investment units buybacks

