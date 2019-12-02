Log in
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

0
12/02/2019 | 10:15pm EST

Translation Purpose Only

December 3, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces it decided to issue investment corporation bonds today. Details are provided below.

1. Summary of investment corporation bonds

(1)

Name of the investment

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation 5th Series Unsecured Investment

corporation bonds

Corporation Bonds

(with special pari passu conditions among specified investment corporation

bonds)

( "Investment Corporation Bonds" hereafter)

(2)

Total amount of investment

¥6 billion

corporation bonds to be

issued

(3)

Form of certificates of

Subject to the provision of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds,

investment corporation

Shares, etc., bond certificates for the Investment Corporation Bonds will not be

bonds to be issued

issued.

(4)

Payment amount

¥100 per ¥100 of each investment corporation bonds

(5)

Redemption amount

¥100 per ¥100 of each investment corporation bonds

(6)

Interest rate

0.520% per annum

(7)

Denomination of each

¥100 million

investment corporation

bonds

(8)

Method of offering

Public Offering

(9)

Subscription date

December 3, 2019 (Tuesday)

(10)

Payment date

December 9, 2019 (Monday)

(11)

Collateral

No secured mortgage or guarantee is applicable to, and no assets are

1

specifically reserved as collateral for the Investment Corporation Bonds.

(12)

Redemption method and

The total amount of investment corporation bonds will be redeemed on

date

December 7, 2029.

The Investment Corporation Bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any

time after the payment date, unless otherwise specified by the relevant transfer

agent.

(13)

Interest payment date

June 9 and December 9 of each year (or the immediately preceding bank

business day if such day is a bank holiday in Japan)

(14)

Financial covenant

Negative pledge clause is applicable

(15)

Ratings

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

(16)

Fiscal agent, issuing agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

and paying agent

(17)

Underwriters

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co.,

Ltd., and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

  1. Reason for issuance
    Through the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds, the Investment Corporation aims to extend the period of interest-bearing debts and diversify fund-raising means for the purpose of establishing stronger financial grounds.
  2. Amount, use and scheduled dates of expenditure of capital to be procured
    1. Amount of capital to be procured (estimated net proceeds) ¥5,961 million
    2. Specific use and scheduled dates of expenditure of capital to be procured
      The procured fund will be allocated by December 23, 2019 to partial repayment of the short-term borrowings as of November 21, 2019. For details of the aforementioned short-term borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Short-term Borrowing" announced on November 19, 2019.
  4. Change in the balance of borrowings after the issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

(Unit: ¥Million)

Before Issuance

After Issuance(**)

Variance

Short-term Borrowings

8,000

2,000

-6,000

Long-term Borrowings(*)

99,900

99,900

Investment Corporation Bonds

5,000

11,000

+6,000

Total

112,900

112,900

(*) Long-term Borrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

(**) The table above shows the status after the repayment of 6,000 million yen in a short-term Borrowings.

2

5. Others

Regarding the redemption risk of Investment Corporation Bonds, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 26, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club" (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

3

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 03:14:10 UTC
