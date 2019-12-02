Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Translation Purpose Only
December 3, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces it decided to issue investment corporation bonds today. Details are provided below.
1. Summary of investment corporation bonds
|
(1)
|
Name of the investment
|
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation 5th Series Unsecured Investment
|
|
corporation bonds
|
Corporation Bonds
|
|
|
(with special pari passu conditions among specified investment corporation
|
|
|
bonds)
|
|
|
( "Investment Corporation Bonds" hereafter)
|
(2)
|
Total amount of investment
|
¥6 billion
|
|
corporation bonds to be
|
|
|
issued
|
|
(3)
|
Form of certificates of
|
Subject to the provision of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds,
|
|
investment corporation
|
Shares, etc., bond certificates for the Investment Corporation Bonds will not be
|
|
bonds to be issued
|
issued.
|
(4)
|
Payment amount
|
¥100 per ¥100 of each investment corporation bonds
|
(5)
|
Redemption amount
|
¥100 per ¥100 of each investment corporation bonds
|
(6)
|
Interest rate
|
0.520% per annum
|
(7)
|
Denomination of each
|
¥100 million
|
|
investment corporation
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
(8)
|
Method of offering
|
Public Offering
|
(9)
|
Subscription date
|
December 3, 2019 (Tuesday)
|
(10)
|
Payment date
|
December 9, 2019 (Monday)
|
(11)
|
Collateral
|
No secured mortgage or guarantee is applicable to, and no assets are
1
|
|
|
specifically reserved as collateral for the Investment Corporation Bonds.
|
(12)
|
Redemption method and
|
The total amount of investment corporation bonds will be redeemed on
|
|
date
|
December 7, 2029.
|
|
|
The Investment Corporation Bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any
|
|
|
time after the payment date, unless otherwise specified by the relevant transfer
|
|
|
agent.
|
(13)
|
Interest payment date
|
June 9 and December 9 of each year (or the immediately preceding bank
|
|
|
business day if such day is a bank holiday in Japan)
|
(14)
|
Financial covenant
|
Negative pledge clause is applicable
|
(15)
|
Ratings
|
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
|
(16)
|
Fiscal agent, issuing agent
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
and paying agent
|
|
(17)
|
Underwriters
|
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co.,
|
|
|
Ltd., and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
-
Reason for issuance
Through the issuance of the Investment Corporation Bonds, the Investment Corporation aims to extend the period of interest-bearing debts and diversify fund-raising means for the purpose of establishing stronger financial grounds.
-
Amount, use and scheduled dates of expenditure of capital to be procured
-
-
Amount of capital to be procured (estimated net proceeds) ¥5,961 million
-
Specific use and scheduled dates of expenditure of capital to be procured
The procured fund will be allocated by December 23, 2019 to partial repayment of the short-term borrowings as of November 21, 2019. For details of the aforementioned short-term borrowings, please refer to "Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Short-term Borrowing" announced on November 19, 2019.
-
Change in the balance of borrowings after the issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
|
|
|
|
(Unit: ¥Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before Issuance
|
After Issuance(**)
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term Borrowings
|
8,000
|
2,000
|
-6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Borrowings(*)
|
99,900
|
99,900
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation Bonds
|
5,000
|
11,000
|
+6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
112,900
|
112,900
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Long-term Borrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.
(**) The table above shows the status after the repayment of 6,000 million yen in a short-term Borrowings.
2
5. Others
Regarding the redemption risk of Investment Corporation Bonds, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 26, 2019.
Frontier Real Estate Investment website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/
3
Disclaimer
