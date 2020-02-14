Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Properties in Japan (Two Properties Including TENJIN216) 0 02/14/2020 | 03:09am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Purpose Only February 14, 2020 To All Concerned Parties 6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Takao Iwadou, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8964) Asset Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Goro Toyama Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director Inquiries: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Takashi Iwamoto Chief Finance Officer and Director Tel: +81-3-3289-0440 Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Properties in Japan (Two Properties Including TENJIN216) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces the decision of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company (the "Asset Management Company"), reached on February 14, 2020, to acquire TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) (collectively, the "Acquisition;" the two aforementioned properties are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Assets to Be Acquired"). As the seller of these properties is a related party of the Asset Management Company as defined by the latter's internal rules regarding transactions with related parties, in line with said rules, the Asset Management Company obtained authorization from the Investment Corporation based on an approval granted by the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020. 1. Details of Assets to Be Acquired (1) Property name TENJIN216 La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) (2) Type of asset to Real estate Real estate be acquired (3) Planned ¥2,550 million ¥1,040 million acquisition (Land: ¥2,259.3 million, price *1 Building: ¥290.7 million) (4) Contract date February 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 (5) Planned March 4, 2020 March 13, 2020 acquisition date (Delivery and clearance date) (Delivery and clearance date) (6) Seller *2 Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (7) Broker None None (8) Acquisition Self-financing and loans (planned) Self-financing and loans (planned) financing (9) Payment Single payment at the time of delivery Single payment at the time of delivery method *1 The amount noted here excludes miscellaneous acquisition costs, real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. *2 Please refer to "4. Seller Profile," below. Translation Purpose Only 2. Rationale The proposed acquisitions are in line with the Investment Corporation's "Basic Policy of Asset Management" and "Investment Stance" as stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation. Specifically, the Investment Corporation expects the Acquisition to help expand its asset size while enhancing the diversity of its properties in terms of geographical location and type of tenant. By doing so, the Investment Corporation aims to maintain and improve the quality, profitability and stability of its portfolio. In its decision to acquire these assets, the Asset Management Company also considered, inter alia, the following factors: Evaluation of the Sites TENJIN216

TENJIN216 is located in the Fukuoka/Tenjin area, which boasts a concentration of business and commercial facilities representing Kyushu. The area is served by Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, the Nishi-Nippon Railroad terminus, as well as Fukuoka City Subway's Tenjin Station and Tenjin-Minami Station. On an annual basis, these stations see a cumulative total of more than 100 million incoming and outgoing train passengers. TENJIN216 is situated on a corner-lot location at the crossing of Tenjin-Nishi Avenue and Marronnier Avenue. The former avenue boasts an array of stores with street level access, including apparel brand shops as well as service providers. Moreover, in September 2019 an Apple store relocated to a site about a block to the north of the property, reflecting the ongoing concentration of commercial facilities in the area. In addition, a variety of projects associated with the Tenjin Big Bang, an initiative led by Fukuoka City to attract investment, are currently being undertaken in this Tenjin area and the nearby Daimyo area. Accordingly, the number of visitors to the area in which the property is located is expected to grow even larger. La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) is located near JR Hiroshima Station (about 10 minutes by foot), a station boasting the highest volume of passenger traffic in the Chugoku region. Moreover, the property is situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, a district undergoing an urban development project encompassing land that was occupied by the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, with Hiroshima Municipal Baseball Stadium (MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima) serving as the project's core facility. Currently, streets around JR Hiroshima Station are also undergoing massive redevelopment, including the reconstruction of station buildings. As the property is easily accessed by foot from JR Hiroshima Station and situated along the main road leading up to the stadium, which serves as a symbol of Hiroshima, it is believed to have significant potential to attract visitors. Features of the Properties TENJIN216

TENJIN216 is an urban retail facility completed in November 2019 by expanding and renovating an existing building constructed in 1989 and acquired by Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. in 2018. The renovation involved the additional development of two floors below ground as well as the renewal of areas for common use. Furthermore, a new compartment with glass curtain walls was installed on a corner of the premises to house retail facilities. The glass curtain walls were installed to fully take advantage of the property's location at the Tenjin-Nishi Avenue and Marronnier Avenue crossing, making it even more eye-catching from the street. As all the retail facility segments are directly accessible from Tenjin-Nishi Avenue, the property is capable of ushering in shoppers and other visitors in an extremely smooth manner. Tenants include two foreign-capital apparel brands, boasting a track record in domestic marketing spanning more than 30 years, in addition to two service brands housed on higher floors. Translation Purpose Only La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) On the site, La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest), a wedding facility that offers great house- style weddings, was established by the land lessee in 2015. La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan boasts significant competitive advantages in the neighboring commercial area, as similar facilities are hard to find in the vicinity of JR Hiroshima Station or elsewhere in central Hiroshima City. 3. Details of the Assets to Be Acquired Name of asset TENJIN216 Type of asset Real estate Location (residence indication) 2-5-16 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Lot area 282.36 m2 (registered) Use Commercial district Land Plot ratio 500% Building to land ratio 80% Ownership Property ownership Structure / Number of floors Steel reinforced concrete, flat roof construction, one floor below ground and five floors above ground (registered) Building Construction completed August 20, 1989; expanded on November 7, 2019 Gross floor area 1,274.54 m2 (registered) Use Stores Ownership Property ownership Planned acquisition price ¥2,550 million Appraisal value ¥2,560 million Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute PML in earthquake 1% Collateral None Lease details Lessor Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Lessee Not disclosed* Type of contract Not disclosed* Contract term Not disclosed* Annual rent ¥125 million Termination during the contract term Not disclosed* Rent revision Not disclosed* Leasehold deposit ¥114 million Security deposit None Number of tenants 4 Total leasable floor space 1,041.21 m2 Total leased floor space 1,041.21 m2 Occupancy rate 100% (total leased floor space / total leasable floor space) The property is currently not equipped with fire shutter clamping prevention devices in conformity with criteria Note stipulated in the Building Standards Act. However, the seller has agreed with the Investment Corporation to, by March 31, 2020, responsibly rectify this situation at its own expense. *Not disclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained the lessee's permission. Translation Purpose Only Name of asset La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) Type of asset Real estate Location (registered) 3-410-14,3-329-25 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Lot area 7,466 m2 (registered) Use Neighboring commercial district Land Plot ratio 300% Building to land ratio 80% Ownership Proprietary ownership for land with fixed-termbusiness-use leasehold interest Planned acquisition price ¥1,040 million Appraisal value ¥1,170 million Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute PML in earthquake －*1 Collateral None Lease details Lessor Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Lessee IKK Inc. Type of contract Fixed-termbusiness-use land lease contract Contract term Not disclosed*2 Annual rent Not disclosed*2 Termination during the contract term Not disclosed*2 Rent revision Not disclosed*2 Leasehold deposit Not disclosed*2 Security deposit Not disclosed*2 Number of tenants 1 Total leasable floor space 7,467.58 m2 Total leased floor space 7,467.58 m2 Occupancy rate 100% (total leased floor space / total leasable floor space) Note None *1 PML in earthquake is not calculated as the property consists only of land interest. *2 Not disclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained the lessee's permission. 4. Seller Profile Company Name Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Address 2-1-1Nihonbashi-Muromachi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo Name and title of Masanobu Komoda, President and CEO representative Capital ¥339,766 million (as of September 30, 2019) Established July 15, 1941 Net assets ¥2,515,141 million (as of September 30, 2019) Total assets ¥7,100,590 million (as of September 30, 2019) Major shareholders and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (9.99%) (as of ownership ratio September 30, 2019) Business Acquisition, ownership, disposal, lease, sale, and management of real estate Relationship with the Investment Corporation and/or the Asset Management Company Capital relationship As of December 31, 2019, the seller held 5.63% of the Investment Corporation's outstanding investment units. Moreover, the seller holds all of the outstanding shares in the Asset Management Company. Personal relationship As of December 31, 2019, eight of the Asset Management Company's officers and employees (excluding non-executive directors) were personnel seconded from the seller. Translation Purpose Only Business relationship The seller is the contractor for the Investment Corporation's SC management services, provider of new tenant mediation services, broker for real estate transactions, seller for some of the Investment Corporation's real estate holdings, and lessee of the Investment Corporation's real estate holdings. Status of classification as The seller is not considered a related party of the Investment related parties Corporation. The seller is the parent company of the Asset Management Company. 5. Status of Previous Property Owners Name of asset TENJIN216 (location) (2-5-16 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka) Status of Previous owner, etc. Owner before the previous, etc. property owner Name Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Other than a party with a special interest Relationship with party 100% parent company of the Asset - with a Management Company special interest Background and purpose For the purpose of development - of acquisition Acquisition - - price* Acquisition November 7, 2019 date (expansion of building) - April 13, 2018 * This information is omitted because the previous owner held the property for more than one year. Name of asset La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) (location) (3-410-14,3-329-25 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima) Status of Previous owner, etc. Owner before the previous, etc. property owner Name Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Other than a party with a special interest Relationship with party 100% parent company of the Asset with a － Management Company special interest Background and purpose For the purpose of development － of acquisition Acquisition - － price* Acquisition March 14, 2014 － date * This information is omitted because the previous owner held the property for more than one year. Translation Purpose Only 6. SC Management Agreement The Investment Corporation has concluded a Basic Agreement Concerning Shopping Center Management for the operation and management of its retail facilities with Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Asset Management Company, with the aim of utilizing Mitsui Fudosan's expertise. Based on the stipulations of the basic agreement, an SC management agreement laying out the precise scope of the operations (including property management operations) for TENJIN216, one of the Assets to Be Acquired, will be concluded following the Acquisition. 7. Transactions with Related Parties, etc. Since the seller of the Assets to Be Acquired falls under the category of related parties set forth in the Asset Management Company's internal rules regarding transactions with related parties, in line with said rules, the Asset Management Company obtained authorization from the Investment Corporation, based on the approval granted by the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020, following a resolution of the Compliance Committee on February 12, 2020. The Asset Management Company's Board of Directors then resolved to conclude the contract on February 14, 2020. 8. Outlook The expected effect of the Acquisition on the operating forecast for the 32nd and 33rd fiscal periods ending June 30 and December 31, 2020, respectively, has already been factored into the operating forecast published today under "Forecast of Results for the 32nd and 33rd Fiscal Periods" in the "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period." 9. Summary of Property Appraisal Name of asset TENJIN216 Appraisal value ¥2,560,000,000 Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Date of appraisal December 31, 2019 Item Content Remarks Calculated using the capitalization method, with reference to both the value Indicated value by income ¥2,560,000,000 indicated by the income approach approach obtained by the DCF method and the value indicated by the income approach obtained by the direct reduction method. Direct-reduction method ¥2,610,000,000 value Operating income Not disclosed* Underlying gross Not disclosed* income Loss from vacancy, Not disclosed* etc. Operating costs Not disclosed* Maintenance and Not disclosed* management fees Translation Purpose Only Item Content Remarks Utility costs Not disclosed* Repair costs Not disclosed* Property Not disclosed* management fees Tenant advertising Not disclosed* costs Taxes and public Not disclosed* dues Insurance premium Not disclosed* Other expenses Not disclosed* Net operating income ¥94,599,000 Operating profit on Not disclosed* lump-sum payments Capital expenditure Not disclosed* Net income ¥93,823,000 Cap rate 3.6% DCF value ¥2,510,000,000 Assessed taking into account the individual characteristics, etc., of the Discount rate 3.4% target property comprehensively, with reference to investment yields, etc., of similar real estate. Assessed taking into account the future trends of investment yields, risks of the target property as an investment target, Terminal cap rate 3.8% general outlook for future economic growth rate, trends in real estate prices and rents, etc., comprehensively, with reference to transactional yields, etc., of similar real estate. Indicated value by cost approach ¥2,530,000,000 Land ratio 88.6% Building ratio 11.4% Due to the site characteristics, building use, and other attributes of the real estate property in question, demand would primarily come from corporate investors with the ability to raise Other matters considered by capital and who, in general, tend to prioritize revenue potential appraiser in carrying out appraisal in their transactions. Given this, the appraisal value was determined through a combination of the direct reduction method and the DCF method, with the cost approach value as a reference. As these items include information about the lessee that the Investment Corporation is obliged to keep confidential and information that could be used to calculate such information, the Asset Management Company has deemed that disclosing such items could result in the infringement of confidentiality requirements and thus prove disadvantageous to the Investment Corporation and ultimately harm the interests of unitholders and investors. Accordingly, these items are not disclosed. Name of asset La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) Appraisal value ¥1,170,000,000 Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Date of appraisal December 31, 2019 Translation Purpose Only Item Content Remarks DCF value ¥1,170,000,000 Assessed taking into account the individual characteristics, etc., of the Discount rate 6.9% target property comprehensively, with reference to investment yields, etc., of similar real estate. Attachments Maps of the surrounding areas of the Assets to Be Acquired and exterior photographs of the assets Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition This document is released to media organizations through the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange); the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club; and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/ Translation Purpose Only 1. Maps of the surrounding areas of the Assets to Be Acquired and exterior photographs of the assets TENJIN216 ■Surrounding area ■Property exterior Translation Purpose Only La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) ■Surrounding area ■Property exterior Translation Purpose Only 2. Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition (Planned) acquisition Percentage Property name Location Acquisition date price (Millions of portfolio of yen) *2 *1 AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside Shinagawa, August 9, 2004 20,100 6.0% Tokyo AEON MALL Ibaraki Ibaraki City, August 9, 2004 18,100 5.4% Osaka Fukuoka 1.2% Papillon Plaza*3 City, August 9, 2004 3,990 Fukuoka Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Ota, Tokyo August 9, 2004 1,490 0.4% Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Kyoto City, August 29, 2005 2,130 0.6% Kyoto AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae Nagoya March 23, 2006 24,800 7.4% City, Aichi Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi Kita, Tokyo September 29, 3,100 0.9% 2006 Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Hiroshima 0.6% City, April 13, 2007 1,940 Minami-Machi (land interest) Hiroshima Frespo Tosu (land interest) Tosu City, November 8, 3,178 0.9% Saga 2007 Hiroshima February 19, 6.9% You Me Town Hiroshima City, 23,200 2008 Hiroshima Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi Suginami, July 4, 2008 3,560 1.1% Tokyo Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Iruma City, July 10, 2008 19,900 5.9% Saitama Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma Iruma City, July 10, 2008 2,600 0.8% (land interest) Saitama Desigual Harajuku Shibuya, October 15, 2008 3,100 0.9% Tokyo Higashi- 3.5% Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato Yamato January 13, 2009 11,600 City, Tokyo AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo Nishi-Tokyo February 18, 3,100 0.9% City, Tokyo 2009 Fukuoka December 16, 1.1% Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin City, 3,700 2009 Fukuoka Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA Iwata City, July 2, 2010 15,200 4.5% Shizuoka GINZA GLASSE Chuo, Tokyo July 2, 2010 13,600 4.1% Shimura Shopping Center Itabashi, January 18, 2011 4,430 1.3% Tokyo Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden Kasukabe February 16, 3.0% City, 10,000 KASUKABE 2011 Saitama Summit Store Yokohama Okano Yokohama February 24, 1.7% City, 5,700 (land interest) 2012 Kanagawa Translation Purpose Only (Planned) acquisition Percentage Property name Location Acquisition date price (Millions of portfolio of yen) *2 *1 Fukuoka February 28, 3.0% VIORO City, 10,100 2012 Fukuoka Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Kyoto City, July 4, 2012 8,800 2.6% Kyoto Ikebukuro Square Toshima, February 1, 2013 20,400 6.1% Tokyo Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall Kawasaki 2.1% City, January 31, 2014 7,000 (land interest) Kanagawa Annex building: March 25, 2014 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN- Misato City, Main building: 7.1% April 1, 2015 23,770 MISATO Saitama August 10, 2016 (additional acquisition) Shinsaibashi Square Osaka City, March 2, 2015 8,620 2.6% Osaka Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin- Misato City, April 1, 2015 3,810 1.1% Misato (land interest) Saitama KOJIMA × BIC CAMERA Naha Store Naha City, January 25, 2016 1,850 0.6% Okinawa Super Viva Home Zama and Super Zama City, July 31, 2017 4,320 1.3% Sanwa Zama Higashihara (land interest) Kanagawa March 28, 2018 SAKAE GLOBE Nagoya March 22, 2019 15,650 4.7% City, Aichi (additional acquisition) Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki Toshima, June 8, 2018 2,022 0.6% (land interest) Tokyo March 22, 2019 Toshima, September 5, 6.2% Ikebukuro GLOBE 2019 20,800 Tokyo (additional acquisition) Shinsaibashi MG Building Osaka City, March 22, 2019 5,840 1.7% Osaka Fukuoka 0.8% TENJIN216 City, March 4, 2020 2,550 Fukuoka La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan Hiroshima 0.3% City, March 13, 2020 1,040 (land interest) Hiroshima Total 335,091 100.0% *1 (Planned) acquisition price amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. *2 Percentage of portfolio figures are based on (planned) acquisition price and are rounded to the nearest decimal place. *3 Figures represent the acquisition price for the land of Papillon Plaza only. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:08:07 UTC 0 Latest news on FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVES 03:09a FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the 31st Fiscal Period (J.. PU 03:09a FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Esta.. PU 02/10 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change (Increase) to Commitm.. PU 01/30 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of L.. PU 01/16 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of S.. PU 2019 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend FA 2019 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corpo.. PU 2019 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease .. PU 2019 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Change of Property Name .. PU 2019 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Semi-Annual Report 30th period PU