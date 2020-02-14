Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Properties in Japan (Two Properties Including TENJIN216)
0
02/14/2020 | 03:09am EST
Translation Purpose Only
February 14, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Properties in Japan
(Two Properties Including TENJIN216)
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces the decision of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company (the "Asset Management Company"), reached on February 14, 2020, to acquire TENJIN216 and La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) (collectively, the "Acquisition;" the two aforementioned properties are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Assets to Be Acquired"). As the seller of these properties is a related party of the Asset Management Company as defined by the latter's internal rules regarding transactions with related parties, in line with said rules, the Asset Management Company obtained authorization from the Investment Corporation based on an approval granted by the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020.
1. Details of Assets to Be Acquired
(1)
Property name
TENJIN216
La La Chance HIROSHIMA
Geihinkan (land interest)
(2)
Type of asset to
Real estate
Real estate
be acquired
(3)
Planned
¥2,550 million
¥1,040 million
acquisition
(Land: ¥2,259.3 million,
price *1
Building: ¥290.7 million)
(4)
Contract date
February 14, 2020
February 14, 2020
(5)
Planned
March 4, 2020
March 13, 2020
acquisition date
(Delivery and clearance date)
(Delivery and clearance date)
(6)
Seller *2
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
(7)
Broker
None
None
(8)
Acquisition
Self-financing and loans (planned)
Self-financing and loans (planned)
financing
(9)
Payment
Single payment at the time of delivery
Single payment at the time of delivery
method
*1 The amount noted here excludes miscellaneous acquisition costs, real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.
*2 Please refer to "4. Seller Profile," below.
Translation Purpose Only
2. Rationale
The proposed acquisitions are in line with the Investment Corporation's "Basic Policy of Asset Management" and "Investment Stance" as stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation. Specifically, the Investment Corporation expects the Acquisition to help expand its asset size while enhancing the diversity of its properties in terms of geographical location and type of tenant. By doing so, the Investment Corporation aims to maintain and improve the quality, profitability and stability of its portfolio. In its decision to acquire these assets, the Asset Management Company also considered, inter alia, the following factors:
Evaluation of the Sites TENJIN216
TENJIN216 is located in the Fukuoka/Tenjin area, which boasts a concentration of business and commercial facilities representing Kyushu. The area is served by Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, the Nishi-Nippon Railroad terminus, as well as Fukuoka City Subway's Tenjin Station and Tenjin-Minami Station. On an annual basis, these stations see a cumulative total of more than 100 million incoming and outgoing train passengers. TENJIN216 is situated on a corner-lot location at the crossing of Tenjin-Nishi Avenue and Marronnier Avenue. The former avenue boasts an array of stores with street level access, including apparel brand shops as well as service providers. Moreover, in September 2019 an Apple store relocated to a site about a block to the north of the property, reflecting the ongoing concentration of commercial facilities in the area. In addition, a variety of projects associated with the Tenjin Big Bang, an initiative led by Fukuoka City to attract investment, are currently being undertaken in this Tenjin area and the nearby Daimyo area. Accordingly, the number of visitors to the area in which the property is located is expected to grow even larger.
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest) is located near JR Hiroshima Station (about 10 minutes by foot), a station boasting the highest volume of passenger traffic in the Chugoku region. Moreover, the property is situated within Hiroshima Ball Park Town, a district undergoing an urban development project encompassing land that was occupied by the train yard of the former JR Freight Higashi Hiroshima Station, with Hiroshima Municipal Baseball Stadium (MAZDA Zoom-Zoom Stadium Hiroshima) serving as the project's core facility. Currently, streets around JR Hiroshima Station are also undergoing massive redevelopment, including the reconstruction of station buildings. As the property is easily accessed by foot from JR Hiroshima Station and situated along the main road leading up to the stadium, which serves as a symbol of Hiroshima, it is believed to have significant potential to attract visitors.
Features of the Properties TENJIN216
TENJIN216 is an urban retail facility completed in November 2019 by expanding and renovating an existing building constructed in 1989 and acquired by Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. in 2018. The renovation involved the additional development of two floors below ground as well as the renewal of areas for common use. Furthermore, a new compartment with glass curtain walls was installed on a corner of the premises to house retail facilities. The glass curtain walls were installed to fully take advantage of the property's location at the Tenjin-Nishi Avenue and Marronnier Avenue crossing, making it even more eye-catching from the street. As all the retail facility segments are directly accessible from Tenjin-Nishi Avenue, the property is capable of ushering in shoppers and other visitors in an extremely smooth manner. Tenants include two foreign-capital apparel brands, boasting a track record in domestic marketing spanning more than 30 years, in addition to two service brands housed on higher floors.
Translation Purpose Only
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)
On the site, La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest), a wedding facility that offers great house- style weddings, was established by the land lessee in 2015. La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan boasts significant competitive advantages in the neighboring commercial area, as similar facilities are hard to find in the vicinity of JR Hiroshima Station or elsewhere in central Hiroshima City.
3. Details of the Assets to Be Acquired
Name of asset
TENJIN216
Type of asset
Real estate
Location (residence indication)
2-5-16 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka
Lot area
282.36 m2 (registered)
Use
Commercial district
Land
Plot ratio
500%
Building to land ratio
80%
Ownership
Property ownership
Structure / Number of floors
Steel reinforced concrete, flat roof construction, one floor
below ground and five floors above ground (registered)
Building
Construction completed
August 20, 1989; expanded on November 7, 2019
Gross floor area
1,274.54 m2 (registered)
Use
Stores
Ownership
Property ownership
Planned
acquisition price
¥2,550 million
Appraisal value
¥2,560 million
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
PML in earthquake
1%
Collateral
None
Lease details
Lessor
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Lessee
Not disclosed*
Type of contract
Not disclosed*
Contract term
Not disclosed*
Annual rent
¥125 million
Termination during the contract term
Not disclosed*
Rent revision
Not disclosed*
Leasehold deposit
¥114 million
Security deposit
None
Number of tenants
4
Total leasable floor space
1,041.21 m2
Total leased floor space
1,041.21 m2
Occupancy rate
100% (total leased floor space / total leasable floor space)
The property is currently not equipped with fire shutter
clamping prevention devices in conformity with criteria
Note
stipulated in the Building Standards Act. However, the
seller has agreed with the Investment Corporation to, by
March 31, 2020, responsibly rectify this situation at its own
expense.
*Not disclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained the lessee's permission.
Translation Purpose Only
Name of asset
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)
Type of asset
Real estate
Location (registered)
3-410-14,3-329-25 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City,
Hiroshima
Lot area
7,466 m2 (registered)
Use
Neighboring commercial district
Land
Plot ratio
300%
Building to land ratio
80%
Ownership
Proprietary ownership for land with fixed-termbusiness-use
leasehold interest
Planned
acquisition price
¥1,040 million
Appraisal value
¥1,170 million
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
PML in earthquake
－*1
Collateral
None
Lease details
Lessor
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Lessee
IKK Inc.
Type of contract
Fixed-termbusiness-use land lease contract
Contract term
Not disclosed*2
Annual rent
Not disclosed*2
Termination during the contract term
Not disclosed*2
Rent revision
Not disclosed*2
Leasehold deposit
Not disclosed*2
Security deposit
Not disclosed*2
Number of tenants
1
Total leasable floor space
7,467.58 m2
Total leased floor space
7,467.58 m2
Occupancy rate
100% (total leased floor space / total leasable floor space)
Note
None
*1
PML in earthquake is not calculated
as the property consists only of land interest.
*2
Not disclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained the lessee's permission.
4. Seller Profile
Company Name
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Address
2-1-1Nihonbashi-Muromachi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Name and title of
Masanobu Komoda, President and CEO
representative
Capital
¥339,766 million (as of September 30, 2019)
Established
July 15, 1941
Net assets
¥2,515,141 million (as of September 30, 2019)
Total assets
¥7,100,590 million (as of September 30, 2019)
Major shareholders and
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (9.99%) (as of
ownership ratio
September 30, 2019)
Business
Acquisition, ownership, disposal, lease, sale, and management of
real estate
Relationship with the Investment
Corporation and/or the Asset Management Company
Capital relationship
As of December 31, 2019, the seller held 5.63% of the Investment
Corporation's outstanding investment units. Moreover, the seller
holds all of the outstanding shares in the Asset Management
Company.
Personal relationship
As of December 31, 2019, eight of the Asset Management Company's
officers and employees (excluding non-executive directors) were
personnel seconded from the seller.
Translation Purpose Only
Business relationship
The seller is the contractor for the Investment Corporation's SC
management services, provider of new tenant mediation services,
broker for real estate transactions, seller for some of the Investment
Corporation's real estate holdings, and lessee of the Investment
Corporation's real estate holdings.
Status of classification as
The seller is not considered a related party of the Investment
related parties
Corporation. The seller is the parent company of the Asset
Management Company.
5. Status of Previous Property Owners
Name of asset
TENJIN216
(location)
(2-5-16 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka)
Status of
Previous owner, etc.
Owner before the previous, etc.
property owner
Name
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Other than a party with a special
interest
Relationship
with party
100% parent company of the Asset
-
with a
Management Company
special
interest
Background
and purpose
For the purpose of development
-
of
acquisition
Acquisition
-
-
price*
Acquisition
November 7, 2019
date
(expansion of building)
-
April 13, 2018
* This information is omitted because the previous owner held the property for more than one year.
Name of asset
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)
(location)
(3-410-14,3-329-25 Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima)
Status of
Previous owner, etc.
Owner before the previous, etc.
property owner
Name
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Other than a party with a special
interest
Relationship
with party
100% parent company of the Asset
with a
－
Management Company
special
interest
Background
and purpose
For the purpose of development
－
of
acquisition
Acquisition
-
－
price*
Acquisition
March 14, 2014
－
date
* This information is omitted because the previous owner held the property for more than one year.
Translation Purpose Only
6. SC Management Agreement
The Investment Corporation has concluded a Basic Agreement Concerning Shopping Center Management for the operation and management of its retail facilities with Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Asset Management Company, with the aim of utilizing Mitsui Fudosan's expertise. Based on the stipulations of the basic agreement, an SC management agreement laying out the precise scope of the operations (including property management operations) for TENJIN216, one of the Assets to Be Acquired, will be concluded following the Acquisition.
7. Transactions with Related Parties, etc.
Since the seller of the Assets to Be Acquired falls under the category of related parties set forth in the Asset Management Company's internal rules regarding transactions with related parties, in line with said rules, the Asset Management Company obtained authorization from the Investment Corporation, based on the approval granted by the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors meeting held on February 13, 2020, following a resolution of the Compliance Committee on February 12, 2020. The Asset Management Company's Board of Directors then resolved to conclude the contract on February 14, 2020.
8. Outlook
The expected effect of the Acquisition on the operating forecast for the 32nd and 33rd fiscal periods ending June 30 and December 31, 2020, respectively, has already been factored into the operating forecast published today under "Forecast of Results for the 32nd and 33rd Fiscal Periods" in the "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period."
9. Summary of Property Appraisal
Name of asset
TENJIN216
Appraisal value
¥2,560,000,000
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
Date of appraisal
December 31, 2019
Item
Content
Remarks
Calculated using the capitalization
method, with reference to both the value
Indicated value by income
¥2,560,000,000
indicated by the income approach
approach
obtained by the DCF method and the
value indicated by the income approach
obtained by the direct reduction method.
Direct-reduction method
¥2,610,000,000
value
Operating income
Not disclosed*
Underlying gross
Not disclosed*
income
Loss from vacancy,
Not disclosed*
etc.
Operating costs
Not disclosed*
Maintenance and
Not disclosed*
management fees
Translation Purpose Only
Item
Content
Remarks
Utility costs
Not disclosed*
Repair costs
Not disclosed*
Property
Not disclosed*
management fees
Tenant advertising
Not disclosed*
costs
Taxes and public
Not disclosed*
dues
Insurance premium
Not disclosed*
Other expenses
Not disclosed*
Net operating income
¥94,599,000
Operating profit on
Not disclosed*
lump-sum payments
Capital expenditure
Not disclosed*
Net income
¥93,823,000
Cap rate
3.6%
DCF value
¥2,510,000,000
Assessed taking into account the
individual characteristics, etc., of the
Discount rate
3.4%
target property comprehensively, with
reference to investment yields, etc., of
similar real estate.
Assessed taking into account the future
trends of investment yields, risks of the
target property as an investment target,
Terminal cap rate
3.8%
general outlook for future economic
growth rate, trends in real estate prices
and rents, etc., comprehensively, with
reference to transactional yields, etc., of
similar real estate.
Indicated value by cost approach
¥2,530,000,000
Land ratio
88.6%
Building ratio
11.4%
Due to the site characteristics, building use, and other
attributes of the real estate property in question, demand would
primarily come from corporate investors with the ability to raise
Other matters considered by
capital and who, in general, tend to prioritize revenue potential
appraiser in carrying out appraisal
in their transactions.
Given this, the appraisal value was determined through a
combination of the direct reduction method and the DCF
method, with the cost approach value as a reference.
As these items include information about the lessee that the Investment Corporation is obliged to keep confidential and information that could be used to calculate such information, the Asset Management Company has deemed that disclosing such items could result in the infringement of confidentiality requirements and thus prove disadvantageous to the Investment Corporation and ultimately harm the interests of unitholders and investors. Accordingly, these items are not disclosed.
Name of asset
La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan (land interest)
Appraisal value
¥1,170,000,000
Appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute
Date of appraisal
December 31, 2019
Translation Purpose Only
Item
Content
Remarks
DCF value
¥1,170,000,000
Assessed taking into account the
individual characteristics, etc., of the
Discount rate
6.9%
target property comprehensively, with
reference to investment yields, etc., of
similar real estate.
Attachments
Maps of the surrounding areas of the Assets to Be Acquired and exterior photographs of the assets
Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition
This document is released to media organizations through the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange); the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club; and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper.
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:08:07 UTC