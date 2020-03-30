MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation 8964 JP3046200006 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT (8964) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/24 285000 JPY +9.15% 03:58a FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Semi-Annual Report 31st period PU 03/26 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 8th General Meeting of Unitholders PU 03/09 FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Tenant of Sub Lessee (Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO (Annex building)) PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 31st period 0 03/30/2020 | 03:58am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT 31st period For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2019 Steadily Growing Dividends While Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term. Specialized investment in retail facilities in cities throughout Japan Strengthening the Earnings Structure FRI's Three Hallmarks Stable medium- to long-term revenue structure Growth strategy that leverages the support of Mitsui Fudosan Contents 2 Highlights To Our Stakeholders / Topics Asset Size and Distributions

10 Portfolio

12 31st Sustainability Initiatives

14 Corporate Governance

17 FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy

24 Financial Section

25 Management's Discussion and Analysis

42 Audited Financial Statements

60 Independent Auditor's Report

61 FRI and the Asset Management Company

62 Investor Information Disclaimer All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion, and are their responsibility, as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI. Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward- looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties. Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 1 Highlights 31st Period (July 1 to December 31, 2019) Financial Highlights The distribution per unit for the 31st fiscal period was ¥10,526. Even after executing a fifth public offering in September 2019, we were able to pay a per-unit distribution that was over ¥10,000 and up ¥36 from the previous fiscal period. During the 31st fiscal period, we advanced portfolio- strengthening initiatives, including using funds procured through the public offering to acquire excellent assets from the sponsor, and achieved internal growth. We also issued our fifth investment corporation bonds, maintaining prudent financial management. Looking ahead, we forecast a distribution per unit of ¥10,600 for the 32nd fiscal period and ¥10,640 for the 33rd fiscal period. Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio 45.3% Average interest rate on borrowings 0.47% Appraisal-based LTV 36.9% Average maturity of borrowings 5.35 years Net asset value per unit ¥442,622 Ratings / Stable Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. Long-term issuer rating AA- /Stable Rating and Investment Information, Inc. Issuer rating A+ /Stable ; A-1 /Stable S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit 2 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period For the six month June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 periods ended (30th Period) (31st Period) (32nd Period) Forecast** (33rd Period) Forecast** Operating ¥10,548 million ¥10,505 million ¥10,688 million ¥10,830 million revenue Net income ¥4,667 million ¥5,463 million ¥5,504 million ¥5,525 million Distribution ¥10,490*million ¥10,526 ¥10,600 million ¥10,640 million per unit The distribution per unit for the 30th fiscal period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings.

Forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods (ending June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively) given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published on February 14, 2020. 31st Period Portfolio Highlights Asset sizeNumber of properties ¥331.5 billion 35 properties (Total acquisition price) Appraisal value Unrealized gain ¥362.4 billion ¥68.1 billion Occupancy rate 99.7% FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 3 To Our Stakeholders Leveraging Our 5th Public Offering and the Sponsor's Pipeline to Acquire Excellent Properties In the 31st fiscal period, FRI carried out a capital increase by public offering for the first time in six and a half years. This has enabled us to acquire high-quality assets that will produce stable revenue and to further reinforce our financial base. Going forward, we seek to ensure that FRI is sustainable and that our unitholders will continue to want to hold our investment units over the long term. To this end, we will continue working to build an outstanding portfolio that can withstand market changes and maintain sound financial operations while endeavoring to contribute to the creation of sustainable society. We look forward to earning your ongoing support. Goro Toyama CEO and Representative Director Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Topics 1 Steady Distribution Growth FRI paid a distribution per unit of more than ¥10,000, even after carrying out a public offering. 31st period ¥10,526 30th period ¥10,490 2 Executed a 5th Public Offering, Increasing the Asset Size In September 2019, FRI executed a fifth public offering, its first since March 2013, raising approximately ¥9.8 billion. Summary Units issued 23,000 Total units after issue 519,000 Issue value ¥429,065 per unit Total issue value ¥9,868,495,000 Proceeds were used to partially fund the acquisition of an additional stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership) and partially repay borrowings taken out to finance acquisitions made in the 30th fiscal period. Acquired in 30th Acquired in 31st Acquired in 30th Acquired in 30th Property name Total/ Average Ikebukuro GLOBE SAKAE GLOBE Shinsaibashi MG Building (50% co-ownership) (50% co-ownership) (40% quasi co-ownership) (60% co-ownership) Acquisition price ¥10,300 million ¥10,500 million ¥6,350 million ¥5,840 million ¥32,990 million Appraisal value ¥10,500 million ¥10,500 million ¥6,360 million ¥5,920 million ¥33,280 million Expected NOI yield 4.0% 3.9% 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% Expected yield 3.3% 3.3% 3.4% 3.2% 3.3% after depreciation 4 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Offering highlights 1 Property acquisitions leveraging the sponsor's pipeline Portion of new acquisitions from Mitsui Fudosan: 100% Ikebukuro GLOBE SAKAE GLOBE Shinsaibashi MG Building 2 Acquired urban retail facilities on corner lots of high-end shopping streets in Japan's three largest metropolitan areas 19.6%26.1% Proportion of urban As of retail facilities increased December 31, 2018 +6.5% (annual rent basis) As of September 5, 2019 Large-scale shopping centers Medium-scale shopping centers Urban retail facilities Land interests 3 Increased asset size and lowered average building age Up 8.8% billion Increased asset size billion ¥304.7(Total acquisition price) (Total acquisition price) ¥331.5 Executed As of December 31, 2018 As of September 5, 2019 12.3 years Lowered average building age 10.8 years* Down 1.5 years Expand management strategies Strategies going Tenant replacement Additional investment Rebuilding Property replacement forward Calculated using averages as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, weighted by acquisition price, excluding land interest properties, of the portfolio properties as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, respectively. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 5 3 Issued 5th Investment Corporation Bonds FRI issued investment corporation bonds in December 2019. Amount: ¥6.0 billion Period: 10 years Annual interest rate: 0.520% 4 Internal Growth-Financial Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid (at each period end) (%) 0.98 0.92 0.84 0.72 0.69 0.62 0.52 0.52 0.46 0.47 4.84 4.83 5.03 5.06 4.79 5.35 (Years) 4.63 4.32 4.04 3.93 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st June '15 Dec. '15 June '16 Dec. '16 June '17 Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 Debt cost Years remaining (million yen) (million yen) 120,000 500 Impact on DPU: +¥218 80,000 350 369 358 339 307 303 272 261 252 245 256 40,000 200 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st June '15 Dec. '15 June '16 Dec. '16 June '17 Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19 Balance of borrowings (left axis) Interest paid (right axis) 5 Initiatives to Strengthen the Portfolio External Growth Initiatives Leveraging the Sponsor's Pipeline 31st period (acquired in September 2019) 32nd period (acquired in March 2020) Ikebukuro GLOBE TENJIN216 La La Chance HIROSHIMA (additional 50% co-ownership stake) Geihinkan (land interest) Please refer to p. 7 for details about the property. Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City Acquisition price: ¥2,550 million Acquisition price: ¥1,040 million 6 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership stake) (additional acquisition) Located on a corner lot on Sunshine 60 Street, which extends from Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo's busiest transit stations As Toshima aspires to become an "international city of arts & culture," the area is expected to attract even more visitors with the grand opening of Hareza Ikebukuro (July 2020); Mixalive TOKYO, a live entertainment complex (March 2020); and Animate Ikebukuro Temporary Store on the site of the former Toshima City Health Center (April 2020) The main tenant is a large-scale UNIQLO store With this additional acquisition, FRI owns a 100% stake 線 Line Line 京 . Route 線 埼 Ave Metropolitan Ikebukuro -dori RSaikyo Hareza 上 Line Meiji 武 東Tojo J Ikebukuro 東 5 . Line/JR Expressway Tobu Yamanote ビBicッCameraクカメラ No Naka-ikebukuro Animate Ikebukuro WACCA Park JR ZARA Ikebukuro Temporary Store Q plaza Yamada Denki Animate IKEBUKURO . PARCO Ikebukuro GLOBE Metro Line Tokyo Sta Ikebukuro Square Marunouchi Ikebukuro SEGA Victoria Mixalive TOKYO exit Sportsmall East ABC MART ABC MART TOKYU Lotteria Street HANDS Sunshine Don Quijote -60 City Sunshine GU SEIBU Tokyo Metro Tokyo IKEBUKURO Metro Yurakucho Fukutoshin Line Line Property overview Location 1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo Acquisition date September 5, 2019 Acquisition price ¥10,500 million Appraisal value* ¥10,500 million Completed January 2014 (6.0 years old as of December 31, 2019) Leased floor space 4,411.98 m2** The appraisal value as of June 30 2019, obtained at the time of the additional acquisition.

FRI acquired a 50% co-ownership stake, but the leased floor space presented here is that for the entire property. Internal Growth via Capital Expenditure Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE (formerly QANAT Rakuhoku) The construction of a new Annex by the master lessee (H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd.) on an adjacent lot and the renovation of the existing building has completed Reopened under the new name on December 6, 2019 Increased rent and formed a new, 20-year lease contract Property overview Internal growth Approx. 12% rent increase Previous rent FRI's investment New rent ¥46 million/ ¥51 million/ Approx. ¥690 million month month Previous rent New rent Location Takano Nishibiraki-cho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto Acquisition date July 4, 2012 Acquisition price ¥8,800 million Completed November 2000 (19.1 years old as of December 31, 2019) Leased floor space 46,750.90 m2 Center Square, Renovated supermarket Square Dining area, a three-story atrium Daily QANAT Izumiya meeting a wide range of customer needs FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 7 AssetSize and Distributions 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 20 DPU (yen)* September 2008 March 2011 Lehman Brothers Great East Japan Asset size (billion yen)** Bankruptcy Earthquake 9,991 9,220 9,274 9,368 9,294 9,097 9,239 9,173 8,980 9,299 9,191 March 2008 July 2008 July 2010 July 2012 Third-party allotment 1st public offering 2nd public offering 3rd public offering 271.6 March 2008 237.0 245.8 Changed sponsor from Japan 206.8 221.2 221.2 Tobacco to Mitsui Fudosan 159.6 174.3 178.0 178.0 123.1 Fiscal 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th period (June '08) (Dec. '08) (June '09) (Dec. '09) (June '10) (Dec. '10) (June '11) (Dec. '11) (June '12) (Dec. '12) (June '13) Properties No. of 12 17 19 20 20 22 24 24 26 27 29 properties • AEON STYLE • Summit Store • AEON TOWN • Mitsui • Rakuhoku Shinagawa Seaside: Takinogawa Tanashi-Shibakubo: Shopping Park HANKYU SQUARE: ¥20.1 billion Momiji-Bashi: ¥3.1 billion LaLaport IWATA: ¥8.8 billion • AEON MALL Ibaraki: ¥3.1 billion ¥15.2 billion ¥18.1 billion • Home Center • GINZA GLASSE: • Papillon Plaza: Kohnan ¥13.6 billion Hiroshima ¥3.9 billion • Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi: • Mitsui • Ikebukuro Minami-Machi • Kamiikedai Tokyu (land interest): ¥3.5 billion Shopping Park Square: Store: ¥1.9 billion • Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA: LaLagarden • Summit Store ¥20.4 ¥1.4 billion KASUKABE: billion • Frespo Tosu ¥19.9 billion Yokohama Okano ¥10.0 billion • Belltown (land interest): (land interest): • Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma Tambaguchi ¥5.7 billion ¥3.1 billion (land interest): Eki-Mae Store: • VIORO: • You Me Town ¥2.6 billion ¥2.1 billion ¥10.1 billion Hiroshima: • AEON MALL • Desigual • Ito-Yokado • Don Quijote • Shimura ¥23.2 billion NAGOYADOME-Mae: Harajuku: Higashi- Fukuoka Tenjin: Shopping Center: ¥24.8 billion ¥3.1 billion Yamato: ¥3.7 billion ¥4.4 billion ¥11.6 billion Sponsors Japan Tobacco Inc. FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two. ** Asset sizes (presented after each property name) reflect acquisition prices. The acquisition price of AEON MALL Ibaraki includes that for a portion of the property's land (area of 118.86 m2 and book value of ¥15 million) sold to Ibaraki City for ¥19 million on October 12, 2010. On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of all the buildings of Papillon Plaza. 8 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 13 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 10,211 9,903 10,022 10,194 9,707 9,695 9,694 10,146 10,282 9,405 9,360 10,490 10,600 10,526 10,640 September 2019 5th public offering March 2013 4th public offering 331.5 304.7 304.7 321.0 289.0 289.0 293.4 283.1 283.1 273.9 267.8 265.9 259.2 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd*** 33rd*** (Dec. '13) (June '14) (Dec. '14) (June '15) (Dec. '15) (June '16) (Dec. '16) (June '17) (Dec. '17) (June '18) (Dec. '18) (June '19) (Dec. '19) (June '20) (Dec. '20) • Assets acquired from the former sponsor, Japan Tobacco Inc. • Assets acquired from the sponsor, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. • Assets acquired from third parties 28 30 29 32 32 • Mitsui • Shinsaibashi Square: Shopping Park ¥8.6 billion LaLaport • Mitsui Shopping Park SHIN-MISATO LaLaport Annex building: SHIN-MISATO ¥3.9 billion (16% co-ownership): ¥4.7 billion • Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest): ¥3.8 billion • Kohnan Kawasaki- Odasakae Mall (land interest): ¥7.0 billion 32 32 32 33 35 35 •Mitsui •SAKAE GLOBE Shopping Park (60% quasi LaLaport co-ownership): SHIN-MISATO ¥9.3 billion (50% co-ownership): ¥15.1 billion • Super Viva Home Zama and Super • KOJIMA x Sanwa Zama • Summit Store BIC CAMERA Higashihara Higashi-Nagasaki Naha Store: (land interest): (land interest): ¥1.8 billion ¥4.3 billion ¥2.0 billion 36 35**** •Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership): ¥10.3 billion •SAKAE GLOBE (40% quasi co-ownership): ¥6.3 billion •Shinsaibashi MG Building (60% co-ownership): ¥5.8 billion •Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership): ¥10.5 billion Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. As such, the acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. The acquisition price of Desigual Harajuku includes that for a portion of the property's land (area of 26.86 m2 and book value of ¥259 million) sold to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for ¥333 million on July 30, 2012. The acquisition price of Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi (land interest) includes that for the property's former building (acquisition price of ¥208 million) demolished as announced on December 2, 2016. Furthermore, all asset size figures are truncated after the first decimal place. Forecasts of distribution is as of February 14, 2020

FRI has formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are counted as one. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 9 Portfolio We strive to build a high-quality portfolio that is balanced and diversified in terms of area, property type and tenants. Regional SC A large-scale shopping center (SC) which houses multiple specialty stores. Outlet mall A large-scale shopping center (SC) in which multiple outlet stores are concentrated. Neighborhood SC A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenants are a supermarket and specialty shops. GMS A medium-scale shopping center (SC) where the main tenant typically stocks general merchandise and groceries. Supermarket/other A retail outlet that sells mainly food products or other facility. Urban retail facility A store that faces onto a main street or specialty store building located in a prime urban location. Land interest Land interests in retail facilities. Note: Numbers indicate order of acquisition Portfolio Assets 35 properties Total acquisition price ¥331.5billion (As of December 31, 2019) CHUBU AREA 6 18 32 AEON MALL Mitsui Shopping Park SAKAE GLOBE NAGOYADOME-Mae LaLaport IWATA KANSAI AREA 3 8 5 24 326 2 18 10 28 35 2 5 23 17 9 AEON MALL Ibaraki Belltown Tambaguchi CHUGOKU AREA Eki-Mae Store 24 28 8 10 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Shinsaibashi Square Home Center Kohnan You Me Town Hiroshima Hiroshima Minami-Machi (land interest) 35 Shinsaibashi MG Building 30 KYUSHU/OKINAWA AREA 3 9 17 23 30 Papillon Plaza Frespo Tosu Don Quijote VIORO KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA (land interest) Fukuoka Tenjin Naha Store 10 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Portfolio Data Acquisition resources Area Property type 10 (Acquisition price basis) Kyushu/Okinawa Land interests Non- 6.9% 8.5% properties Chugoku sponsor 8.0% 16.2% Sponsors: Urban retail Kansai Tokyo Regional SCs Former Mitsui 14.4% metropolitan facilities 34.1% Fudosan, sponsor: area 26.4% Japan etc. 53.0% Chubu 53.9% Tobacco 10 16.8% Outlet malls 30.8% properties 15 6.3% properties Supermarkets, Neighborhood SCs other GMSs 6.8% 6.9% 11.0% Period remaining until Ratio of ﬁxed rent and Tenants Remaining contract term rent revision** sales-linked rent Sales-linked rent Mitsui 5 years Over 1.1% 3 years 10 years Fudosan or less 18.1% 21.7% Over or less Other 29.0% 10 years 34.1% 47.6% 5 to 10 years AEON Group 48.2% 5 to Fixed rent 28.9% 23.4% 10 years 3 to 5 years 98.9% 22.8% 18.9% Izumi Average remaining contract term: 7.3% 9.9 years All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of the lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019 for FRI's 35 properties. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 31st fiscal period.

sales-linked rent is that of the 31st fiscal period. Figures reflect the distribution of the periods remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier. TOKYO METROPOLITAN AREA 1 4 7 11 12 AEON STYLE Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Summit Store Takinogawa Queen's Isetan Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Shinagawa Seaside Momiji-Bashi Suginami-Momoi 13 14 15 16 19 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Desigual Harajuku Ito-Yokado AEON TOWN GINZA GLASSE Iruma (land interest) Higashi-Yamato Tanashi-Shibakubo 20 21 22 25 26 Shimura Shopping Center Mitsui Shopping Park Summit Store Yokohama Ikebukuro Square Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae LaLagarden KASUKABE Okano (land interest) Mall (land interest) 27 29 31 33 34 Mitsui Shopping Park Costco Wholesale Warehouse Super Viva Home Zama Summit Store Ikebukuro GLOBE LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Shin-Misato (land interest) and Super Sanwa Zama Higashi-Nagasaki Higashihara (land interest) (land interest) FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 11 31stSustainabilityInitiatives FRI recognizes the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and implements initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability. Our Approach to Sustainability The Mitsui Fudosan Group Environmental Policy &EARTH symbolizes the Mitsui Fudosan Group's recognition that urban development is interlinked with the planet and its aim of a society that enriches both people and the planet. In December 2018, the Mitsui Fudosan Group joined the United Nations Global Compact. In accordance with a Sustainability Policy established under the &EARTH Group vision, FRI and the Asset Management Company work to foster dialog with stakeholders while contributing to social and economic development and the preservation of the global environment. Material Issues Related to Sustainability Area of Materiality KPI Results Supported SDGs CO2 emission Portfolio data coverage (floor area basis, Per-unit consumption (data coverage rate) excluding land interest properties) Energy reduction through Per-floor area energy consumption in facility operations 23.273 kWh/m2 (99%) Water energy savings Per-floor area CO2 emissions from facility operations 0.072 m3/m2 (99%) Environmental Greenhouse gases Conservation of water Portfolio data coverage (floor area basis, 0.010 t-CO2/m2 (99%) E excluding land interest properties) and other resources Waste and reduction of waste; Per-unit water consumption 1.146 kg/m2 (90%) reduction of hazardous attributable to facility operations substances and ensuring (data for fiscal 2018; health and safety Per-unit waste attributable to facility operations data coverage rate as of December 31, 2018) Asset Management Company employees that participated in the management of the &EARTH Clothing Support Project Cooperation and Participants in the &EARTH Clothing Support 31st fiscal period results Project at FRI properties coexistence with are as detailed local communities Clothing collected by the &EARTH Clothing on page 13, at right. Support Project at FRI properties Additional donations collected by the &EARTH Clothing Support Project at FRI properties Average annual hours of training 24 hours per person (fiscal 2018) of current executives and employees Average annual training costs ¥280,000 per person (fiscal 2018) of current executives and employees Executive and Social S employee related • ARES Certified Master: 14 initiatives Number of Asset Management Company • Registered real estate broker: 15 executives and employees • Certified public tax accountant: 1 with certified qualifications • Certified member analyst of SAAJ: 1 • Etc. (as of April 1, 2019) Employee satisfaction survey Implemented in July 2019 Portion of portfolio with environmental certification (floor area basis, 76.5% (as of December 31, 2019) Building excluding land interest properties) relationships of trust Number of external evaluations, certifications, with unitholders etc., of the portfolio as well as FRI and 15 (as of December 31, 2019) the Asset Management Company Number of IR information sessions held 9 (31st fiscal period) Clearly defining corporate governance Governance mechanisms G Clearly defining and disclosing the governance mechanisms of FRI - and the Asset Management Company 12 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Sustainability Initiatives Environmental Initiatives External certifications and recognitions related to environmental initiatives GRESB Real Estate Assessment DBJ Green Building Certification Acquired DBJ Green Building certification for two more properties in December 2019 Reducing environmental burden FRI carries out 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) initiatives. Food garbage recycled at five properties in fiscal 2018 Food garbage 503 t/year Rank: East Asia / Global Retail / Listed 3rd 292nd (of 7 entities) (of 964 entities) GRESB GRESB is an assessment of the sustainability of real estate companies and operators. Said assessment is closely watched, as institutional investors use the GRESB benchmark assessment when they select investment targets. You Me Town Hiroshima Ikebukuro GLOBE Amount recycled 479 t/year Recycling rate* 95.3 % *Recycling rate = Amount recycled / garbage emissions × 100 &EARTH Clothing Support Project Asset Management Company employees take part in running activities for the Mitsui Fudosan Group's &EARTH Clothing Support Project. Four such employees participated in the 31st fiscal period. Social Initiatives Initiatives for employees at the Asset Management Company The Asset Management Company implements a range of initiatives with the goal of developing professionals. Creating rewarding workplaces Oct. - Nov. 2019 Results for Four FRI Properties Participants 761 Clothing collected 3,948kg Additional donations ¥24,926 Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE &EARTH Clothing Support Project Twice a year since November 2008, the Mitsui Fudosan Group organizes and executes the project, inviting the public to donate unneeded clothing at retail facilities. The clothing is then distributed to people in need through the NPO Japan Relief Clothing Center. Employee benefit systems for different life stages (leave systems for childcare, family nursing care, etc.)

Compliance consultation points

Internal social events

Respect for diversity

(41.6% of all positions held by women as of April 1, 2019)

(41.6% of all positions held by women as of April 1, 2019) Cumulative investment unit investment system (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) Developing employee abilities Support system for obtaining qualifications

Support for use of external training and seminars; internal training

Personnel evaluation system Employee health and safety Promoting regular health checkups and screenings

Use of industrial physicians

Stress checks

Employee satisfaction surveys Developing professionals Please refer to pp.14 -16 for information about corporate governance. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 13 Corporate Governance Directors Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (From left to right) Takaaki Ochiai, Supervisory Director Takao Iwadou, Executive Director Toshio Suzuki, Supervisory Director Management Framework Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") commissions the management of its assets to Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company"). Administrative Asset Custodian / Asset Management Company Investment Corporation Agency Agreement Administrative Agent (Institutional) (Institutional) / Asset Transfer Agent Management Custody Agreement Agreement Administrative Sumitomo Mitsui General Meeting of Agency Agreement Trust Bank, Limited Shareholders (Investor Registry) Corporate Auditor Board of Directors Compliance Administrative Administrative Agent Committee Agency Agreement (Accounting) (Accounting) Reiwa Accounting Compliance Chief Executive O•cer Holdings Co., Ltd. Division and Representative General Meeting Director of Unitholders Administrative Administrative Agent Management (Tax Payments) Agency Agreement Committee Board of Directors (Tax Payments) Reiwakaikeisha Executive Director Tax Corporation Investment Finance Division Planning and Administration Takao Iwadou Division Division Supervisory Directors Administrative Agent Takaaki Ochiai Fiscal and Issuing / for Investment Real Estate Acquisition Toshio Suzuki Paying Agency Corporation Bonds Advisory Services Agreement Agreement / Fiscal Agency Sumitomo Mitsui Agreement Trust Bank, Limited / Asset Management Company's Parent Company Accounting Sumitomo Mitsui Auditor Banking Corporation Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Basic Agreement Shopping Center Management Concerning Ernst & Young Special Account Special Shopping Center Re-Commissioning Agreement ShinNihon Account Manager Management Management Agreement Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Frontier REIT SC Management Co., Ltd. Banking Corporation 14 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Operational Framework and Policy for Addressing Conflicts of Interest The Asset Management Company strives to ensure that transactions involving potential conflicts of interest are handled appropriately. To this end, the Asset Management Company has established and enforces strict compliance with internal rules regarding transactions with related parties, including criteria to identify related parties, standards for handling transactions with such parties, and protocols governing decision making in such transactions. Furthermore, the Asset Management Company has adopted a system that involves the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors in the execution of any sale or purchase of properties to or from a related party. The following are related parties. a. The related parties of the Asset Management Company as defined in the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust Act. b. Other related parties are as defined below The shareholder of the Asset Management Company and the subsidiaries and affiliated companies of said shareholder laid out in the Regulation for Terminology, Forms, and Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements (hereinafter, the "Consolidated Accounting Standards"). Special purpose companies (including specified purpose companies, special limited liability companies, corporations and others as laid out in the Law on Securitization of Assets; hereinafter "SPCs") that meet certain conditions. Specifically, if the Asset Management Company's shareholder and said shareholder's subsidiaries and affiliated companies (as defined in the Consolidated Accounting Standards) have invested a total of 15% or more of an SPC's invested capital (including investments made by silent partnership and preferred equity investments), the SPC in question is a related party. Investment Management Decision-Making Process Decision-Making Process for Establishing and Changing Management Guidelines and Asset Management Plans 1. 2. Relevant Divisions: Compliance Division Proposals General Manager: Screening 1. Relevant Divisions: Proposals Divisions draft proposals according to their areas of responsibility. The Finance Division and Investment Division each draft the portions of management guidelines and asset management plans related to their respective areas of responsibility. 2. Compliance Division General Manager: Screening The Compliance Division General Manager screens proposals in light of relevant laws and other factors. 3. Management Committee: Consideration, approval After screening by the Compliance Division General Manager, management guideline and asset management plan proposals are taken up by the Management Committee for consideration and approval. The Compliance Division General Manager may attend the 3. 4. Management Board of Directors: Committee: Consideration, Consideration, approval approval Management Committee's meetings. Should the Compliance Division General Manager recognize compliance-related concerns during the committee's consideration or approval of a proposal, said manager has the authority to suspend the committee's consideration or approval of said proposal and return it to the division that proposed it. 4. Board of Directors: Consideration, approval After approval by the Management Committee, proposals are considered by the Board of Directors. Proposals must receive the approval of at least two thirds of the directors to pass. However, matters concerning the establishment or amendment of the Rules Concerning Conflicts of Interest must be approved by FRI's Board of Directors before being taken up by the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 15 Asset Acquisition / Disposition Decision-Making Process 1. 2. 3. 4. 6. Relevant Compliance Management Compliance Board of Divisions: Division General Committee: Committee: Directors: Selection, Manager: Consideration, Consideration, Consideration, proposal Screening approval approval approval 1. Relevant Divisions: Selection, proposal The Investment Division conducts examinations (hereinafter, collectively, "due diligence") of each property in accordance with established guidelines. Due diligence includes economic investigations of such factors as the projected earnings and the potential of the area where the property is located; physical investigations of such factors as building conditions and earthquake resistance; and legal investigations of such factors as rights issues. Based on the outcome of these investigations, the Investment Division selects properties that are suited for investment. 2. Compliance Division General Manager: Screening The Compliance Division General Manager screens proposals in light of relevant laws and other factors. 3. Management Committee: Consideration, approval After screening by the Compliance Division General Manager, proposals are taken up by the Management Committee for consideration and approval. The Compliance Division General Manager may attend the Management Committee's meetings. Should the Compliance Division General Manager recognize compliance-related concerns during the committee's consideration or approval of a proposal, said manager has the authority to suspend the committee's consideration or approval of said proposal and return it to the divisions that proposed it. 5. ( Asset acquisitions or dispositions ) involving related parties Approval from FRI's Board of Directors* This approval constitutes permission from FRI. 4. Compliance Committee: Consideration, approval After approval by the Management Committee, proposals are taken up by the Compliance Committee for consideration and approval. If approved, they are presented to the Board of Directors for consideration and approval. Proposals being considered by the Compliance Committee must obtain the approval of at least one external expert committee member as well as at least two thirds of the committee members present to be approved. However, asset acquisitions or dispositions involving related parties require the approval of all the members of the committee. 5. Approval from FRI's Board of Directors Asset acquisitions or dispositions involving related parties must be approved by FRI's Board of Directors before being considered by the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors. However, the approval of the Board of Directors of FRI is not necessary for acquisitions or dispositions of marketable securities that fall under the transactions laid out in Article 245-2 of the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust Act. 6. Board of Directors: Consideration, approval Asset acquisitions or dispositions must receive the approval of at least two thirds of all directors to pass. 16 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period FRI's Investment Policy/ Distribution Policy I. FRI's Investment Policy 1. Basic Policy With the aim of securing stable earnings over the medium to long term, Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") shall primarily invest in real estate and other specified assets (the asset types described under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets"). 2. Investment Stance FRI adheres to the following investment stance in undertaking asset management. measures taken against obsolescence, tenant characteristics (composition of finances, business conditions, future prospects of the relevant industry, etc.), content of leasing contracts and other factors. After thus having determined its investment value, FRI will decide whether to make an investment. (5)Acquisition Prices Acquisition prices are determined based on appraisal value as well as consideration of each property's characteristics and impact on the profitability of the overall portfolio. FRI shall not acquire properties at prices in excess of appraisal value from related parties. (1)Primary Investment Targets The real estate and underlying assets of the securities backed by real estate that FRI invests in shall primarily be those used as suburban retail facilities and urban retail buildings. (2)Geographic Diversity In order to reduce risks related to rent revenue associated with regional economic deterioration which may result from concentrating investment properties in specific areas as well as risks related to earthquakes and other disasters, FRI shall conduct geographically diverse investment in an aim to stabilize cash flow. In other words, FRI will invest in real estate in various areas of Japan as well as in trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. Investment in Development Properties

In principle, investment target real estate and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests are occupied leasing properties as of the time of purchase, and unoccupied properties shall not be considered as investment targets. However, investment may be carried out in unoccupied properties, properties planned for construction or properties under construction when stable earnings can be projected after the property is occupied or the building construction is completed. Investment Criteria In principle, FRI shall consider as investment targets real estate that actually produces or that is projected to produce leasing business revenues or other similar revenues, and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests. Furthermore, in selecting properties for investment, FRI shall conduct a comprehensive evaluation of current and future profitability, the potential and stability of the area where the property is located, the current state of physical repair, upgrades and other 3. Management Policy In an aim to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term, FRI shall manage its assets with the goal of constructing a portfolio primarily composed of real estate that has a medium- to long-term leasing period and whose major tenants have a generally high creditworthiness as well as trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate (hereinafter, "assets producing stable earnings"). Furthermore, FRI will, in principle, manage assets producing stable earnings, but may include as investment targets real estate whose earnings and asset value can be raised by replacing tenants or through good operations, and trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. The aforementioned portfolio shall be constructed by adhering to the following: (1)Acquisition Criteria In selecting individual real estate and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests, FRI shall place a high priority on properties that demonstrate superiority and stable profitability over the medium to long term after sufficient consideration of planned acquisition price, projected earnings, characteristics of the property's area, the environment, future potential, scale of facilities, condition of the building and facilities, earthquake resistance, rights issues, creditworthiness of tenants, performance of shops, content of leasing contracts and status of building management, among other factors. In principle, the minimum investment amount (excluding taxes, acquisition costs, etc.) shall be one billion yen per investment property. However, this shall not apply to cases of investing in properties which come as incidental to other investment properties. Selection Procedure of Investment Properties

When selecting real estate and real estate associated with trust FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 17 beneficiary interests, FRI shall exercise detailed due diligence for each individual property. After thus having determined the value of said property, FRI shall conduct a comprehensive evaluation of its impact on the entire portfolio and degree of contribution to increasing the portfolio's value and decide whether to make an investment. With regards to due diligence, FRI shall ask lawyers, certified public accountants, real estate appraisers, first-class architects, professionals at trade area research companies, and other specialists to conduct investigations. By doing so, FRI will conduct detailed investigations from multiple perspectives. (3)Holding Period FRI shall, in principle, acquire real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate on the assumption that these will be held for medium- to long-term periods and shall not acquire assets with the initial goal of selling them after a short while. Medium term means approximately five to ten years, and long term means more than ten years. Moreover, even after acquiring real estate or trust beneficiary interests in real estate, FRI will monitor the creditworthiness of tenants by executing credit checks and other measures, as needed. Overview of Mitsui Fudosan's Retail Facilities Business Scale of Retail Facilities Business Structure of Support from Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") helps FRI maximize unitholder value by entering into advisory contracts related to real estate and other matters with Mitsui Fudosan and by providing the Mitsui Fudosan Group's expertise on the operation and management of retail facilities.

In addition, to build a portfolio with ample consideration given to both stability and growth potential, FRI shall actively utilize the Mitsui Fudosan Group's property acquisition expertise and network via such means as advisory contracts regarding real estate when further expanding its asset size.

In order to leverage the Mitsui Fudosan Group's expertise in operating and managing retail facilities, FRI enters into shopping center management contacts* for all properties it owns, except for properties in which it owns only the land interest. Mitsui Fudosan re-commissions certain shopping center management business operations to Frontier REIT SC Management Co., Ltd., a Mitsui Fudosan Group company that specializes in shopping center management. Number of facilities 119 facilities (including 4 facilities overseas) Total floor space Approx. 5,600,000 m2 Leased floor space Approx. 3,000,000 m2 Tenant stores Approx. 8,200 Tenant companies Approx. 2,300 Source: Mitsui Fudosan. As of October 1, 2019, Mitsui Fudosan handles the operation and management of some of the properties covered in the above figures on a consignment basis. Rent Revenue (non-consolidated) of Mitsui Fudosan's Retail Facilities (million yen) 250,000 215,221 223,874 231,790 201,371 200,000 150,000 148,025 157,716 169,894 103,191 118,823 123,114 129,235 100,000 87,393 50,000 45,947 51,716 62,091 34,657 36,935 37,601 0 Years ended March 31, 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Fact books for the years ended March 31, 2002-2019, Mitsui Fudosan 18 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Insurance Policy for Protection against Damage a. Property Insurance

In order to cover damage to buildings and other property as well as compensation for damages paid to third parties due to disasters, accidents, or other reasons, FRI shall obtain fire insurance and liability insurance for owned real estate and real estate in trust associated with trust beneficiary interests. Moreover, in order to avoid a loss of income arising from disasters, accidents, or similar events, FRI shall obtain income protection insurance. b. Earthquake Insurance FRI shall determine whether to obtain earthquake insurance by comparing and considering the impact from a disaster, the property insurance premium, and related variables based on the PML* for the entire portfolio due to an earthquake. Moreover, if there is a property whose PML exceeds 20 percent, FRI will consider obtaining earthquake insurance for the individual property. Probable maximum loss (PML) is the maximum loss expected due to an earthquake. PML is calculated for each property individually and for the portfolio as a whole. While there is no widely recognized standard definition of PML, in this report, PML indicates the expected damage from the assumed greatest earthquake that could occur (a major earthquake that occurs once in 475 years, with an approximately 10% chance of occurring in a given 50-year period) during a property's assumed period of use (50 years, a typical length of use for a building), expressed as the repair costs expected to be incurred due to said earthquake as a percentage of the property's replacement cost. (6)Disposition Policy In principle, FRI shall hold real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate on a medium- to long-term basis and shall not sell them in the short term. However, if FRI judges that the property must be sold based on a comprehensive perspective encompassing a property's projected revenue and expenditure going forward, the increase of expenditures caused by the building's deterioration, or its impact on the entire portfolio, FRI may consider selling real estate or trust beneficiary interests in real estate in the short term. (7)Operation and Management Policy FRI shall carry out the real estate operation and management business by adhering to the following policy: a. Asset Maintenance and Management Business In an effort to carry out stable management over the medium to long term, FRI shall implement regular repairs and renovations of real estate it owns and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests it owns and implement initiatives to renew said real estate, such as changing the construction to improve or expand the facilities. By doing so, FRI shall work to maintain or expand its asset value, competitiveness, and earnings, aiming to increase its asset value over the medium to long term. When implementing said repairs or renovations, FRI shall strive to reduce not only initial expenses, but also expenses from a long-term and comprehensive perspective, giving due consideration to energy conservation measures, useful life and other aspects. b. Tenant Management Business When revising rents with a lessee (excluding cases in which rent is fixed by a fixed-term lease contract), FRI shall strive to conduct negotiations with the lessee so that rents after the revision may be maintained or increased, taking into consideration such factors as the market rent for other properties of similar type and scale and for properties in the same area, the tenant's sales, the lessee's ability to bear additional rent, and the economic climate to determine a suitable level of rent. When renewing contracts, FRI shall conduct negotiations on the terms and conditions of the contract (contract period, rent, etc.) based on comprehensive consideration of the appropriate level of rent it has determined as well as the sustainability of the retail facility. Furthermore, FRI shall monitor the creditworthiness of lessees by executing credit checks and other measures as needed. Real Estate Operation and Management Business Where permitted by law, real estate operation and management shall be conducted by the Asset Management Company or outsourced to another real estate operation and management company selected by FRI (hereinafter, "property management company"). Real Estate Operation and Management Contractor Selection Policy When selecting a property management company or other operation and management contractor, FRI will target professional companies with a proven track record in the market and with high creditworthiness, giving due consideration to track record and outsourcing fees. When outsourcing comprehensive management (encompassing asset maintenance/management and tenant management in addition to real estate operation and management), the contractor's business execution capabilities, track record and outsourcing fees related to such management and similar considerations shall be comprehensively taken into account in addition to the abovementioned factors. FRI shall periodically evaluate the quality of services provided and cost effectiveness of the real estate operation and management contractor and shall not renew contracts with contractors that receive poor evaluations. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 19 (8)Financing Policy a. Loans and Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds FRI may procure loans and issue investment corporation bonds with the aim of ensuring stable earnings and achieving steady growth of assets under management. Moreover, it shall only procure loans from qualified institutional investors prescribed by Article 2-3-1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. These will further be limited to institutional investors prescribed by Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law (hereinafter, "qualified institutional investors") (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-1). Cash procured from loans and investment corporation bonds pursuant to i., above will be used for the acquisition of assets, repairs, payment of distributions, FRI's operational funds, debt repayment (including refunds of leasehold and security deposits as well as the repayment of loans and investment corporation bonds), and similar purposes. Funds procured by issuing short-term investment corporation bonds may only be used for purposes permitted by law (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-2). In the event of procuring loans pursuant to i., above, FRI may at times pledge assets under management as collateral (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-3). The maximum amount of loans and issuance of investment corporation bonds shall be one trillion yen each and their total shall not exceed one trillion yen (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-4). In the event of procuring loans pursuant to i., above, FRI shall determine the various conditions, including the term of the loan (long term or short term) and fixed or floating interest, after giving comprehensive consideration to its impact on the composition of FRI's capital and on investors while keeping an eye on the market environment, including interest rate trends. In an aim to flexibly procure funds necessary for additionally acquiring specified assets or for refunding leasehold and security deposits, FRI may establish preliminary loan frameworks such as agreements for established lines of credit or commitment line agreements, or it may conclude preliminary contracts for loans, as needed. The total amount of loans, investment corporation bonds issued and outstanding, leasehold and security deposits that FRI has received from tenants and other such liabilities shall not comprise more than 60 percent of FRI's total assets (hereinafter, "LTV ratio"). However, the LTV ratio may temporarily exceed 60 percent in accordance with the acquisition of new specified assets and other developments. b. Additional Issuance of Investment Units i. For financing purposes, FRI may solicit investment unit recipients upon the approval of the Board of Directors. In the event of a solicitation of investment unit recipients, FRI shall give due consideration to the dilution of investment units. Disclosure Policy a. Asset Management

With regards to asset management, FRI shall strive to make expedient and accurate information disclosure in order to gain understanding from unitholders and investors. b. Information Disclosure Information disclosure shall be conducted in accordance with the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act (the "Investment Trust Act") and Financial Instruments and Exchange Law as well as the respective content and format requirements prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and similar bodies. At the same time, besides legally stipulated disclosure items, FRI shall strive to disclose other material and useful information to unitholders and investors. c. Transparency In order to ensure the transparency of transactions involving related parties, FRI shall disclose transactions conducted with related parties. 20 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period II.Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") shall primarily invest in the following types of real estate and other specified assets (Articles of Incorporation, Articles 28 and 30). Real estate Leasehold rights of real estate Surface rights Trust beneficiary interests in real estate, or solely in leasehold rights or surface rights of real estate In addition to real estate, FRI may also invest in the specified assets listed below. Real estate and the assets listed under a. through c., below, shall collectively be referred to as "real estate equivalents." Assets listed below under d. through g. shall collectively be referred to as "securities backed by real estate;" these shall be limited to securities that are set up to invest more than half of their underlying assets in real estate equivalents. Trust beneficiary interests for cash in trust set apart for management conducted by primarily investing in real estate, leasehold rights to real estate or surface rights as trust assets Equity interests in an investment pertaining to an agreement where one party makes a capital contribution for the management of real estate or assets mentioned under a. above by a counterparty, and where the counterparty manages said contribution primarily by investing it in said assets with a promise of distributing any profits earned by said management (hereinafter, "silent partnership interests pertaining to real estate") Trust beneficiary interests in cash set apart for management of trust assets as investments primarily in silent partnership interests pertaining to real estate Preferred securities (as defined in Article 2-9 of the Law on Securitization of Assets (Act No. 105 of 1998, including subsequent amendments; hereinafter, the "Asset Securitization Law")) Beneficiary securities (as defined in Article 2-7 of the Investment Trust Act) Investment securities (as defined in Article 2-15 of the Investment Trust Act) Beneficiary securities in a special purpose trust (as defined in Article 2-15 of the Asset Securitization Law, excluding assets which fall under (1) d. or (2) a. or c., above) In addition to the specified assets listed under

(1) and (2), above, FRI may invest in the following specified assets. Deposits Call loans Certificates of deposit Marketable securities (as defined in Article 3-1 of the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act (Cabinet Order No. 480 of 2000, including subsequent amendments; hereinafter, the "Investment Trust Enforcement Order"), excluding assets listed separately under (1), (2) and (3) Monetary claims (as defined in Article 3-7 of the Investment Trust Enforcement Order, excluding assets listed in a. through c., above) Renewable energy power generation facilities (as defined in Article 3-11 of the Investment Trust Enforcement Order) Trust beneficiary interests in cash set apart for management of trust assets as investments primarily in any of the assets raised under a. through f., above Rights pertaining to derivative transactions (as defined in Article 3-2 of the Investment Trust Enforcement Order) FRI may invest in the following assets if need be (limited to assets accompanying investment in real estate and equivalents). Trademark rights prescribed by Article 18-1 of the Trademark Act (Law No. 127 of 1959, including subsequent amendments), or their rights of exclusive use (as defined in Article 30-1 of the Trademark Act), or rights of ordinary use (as defined in Article 31-1 of the Trademark Act) FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 21 Rights to use the source of a hot spring and facilities associated with said hot spring stipulated by Article 2-1 of the Hot Springs Law (Law No. 125 of 1948, including subsequent amendments) Carbon dioxide equivalent quotas based on the Act on Promotion of Global Warming Countermeasures (Law No. 117 of 1998, including subsequent amendments) and other similar items or emissions credits (including greenhouse gas emissions credits) Trust beneficiary interests in cash set apart for management of trust assets as investments primarily in assets raised under a. through c., above Other assets that must be acquired incidental to the investment in real estate equivalents (5)When physical certificates indicating the rights of the security holder specified in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have not been issued, said rights are deemed to be securities and are subject to the provisions of (1) through (4), above. III. Distribution Policy Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") shall, in principle, make distributions based on the following policy (Articles of Incorporation, Article 37). 1. Profit Distribution Of the total cash distributions to be made to unitholders, the amount of profit stipulated by the Investment Trust Act shall be the balance sheet value of net assets less total unitholders' capital. This is calculated in accordance with generally accepted corporate accounting practices in Japan. The distribution amount shall, in principle, be an amount determined by FRI that is greater than 90 percent of the distributable profit as prescribed by Article 67-15-1 of the Special Taxation Measures Law. (In cases where the calculation of this amount changes as a result of revisions to the law or other factors, the amount after the change is used. The same applies throughout the remainder of "III. Distribution Policy.")

Moreover, as necessary, FRI may accumulate, reserve, or otherwise dispose of funds as needed for such purposes as long- term repairs deemed necessary by FRI for maintaining or improving the value of assets under management, payment reserves, reserves for distributions, and other similar reserves or allowances. 2. Cash Distribution Exceeding Profit Should FRI deem it appropriate, including cases in which doing so will allow FRI to reduce its income tax burden or other expenses, FRI may distribute an amount it decides upon as cash exceeding profit. 3. Distribution Method Distributions shall be made in cash and, in principle, distributed within three months from the end of the applicable fiscal period. Distributions shall be made to unitholders who are recorded in the final unitholders' register of the applicable fiscal period or to registered investment unit pledgees in accordance with the number of investment units held or pledged. 4. Expiration Period for Distributions If a unitholder fails to collect a distribution within three years following the date that payments commenced, FRI shall no longer be held responsible for paying said distribution. Moreover, no interest will be added to unpaid distributions. 5. Other FRI shall comply with the regulations stipulated by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and other relevant rules when making cash distributions. 22 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period IV. Investment Restrictions 1. Investment Restrictions Based on the Articles of Incorporation Restrictions on investment based on the Articles of Incorporation Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") are as follows. Restrictions on Marketable Securities and Monetary Claims Investments in marketable securities and monetary claims (as listed under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets (3)") shall be conducted with emphasis on security and liquidity, and shall not be conducted solely for the purpose of actively acquiring gains (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-1). Restrictions on Derivative Transactions Investment in rights pertaining to derivative transactions (as listed under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets (3) h.") shall be undertaken only to hedge interest rate fluctuation risks and other risks arising from FRI's liabilities (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-2). Restrictions on Overseas Real Estate and Assets Denominated in Foreign Currencies FRI shall not invest in real estate or real estate equivalents (as listed under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets (1)") located outside Japan, or in securities backed by real estate located outside Japan (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-3). Furthermore, FRI shall not invest in assets denominated in foreign currencies (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-4). Restrictions on Loans and Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds a. Purpose of Borrowings FRI may procure loans and issue investment corporation bonds with the aim of ensuring stable earnings and achieving the steady growth of assets under management. Moreover, it shall only procure loans from qualified institutional investors (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-1). b. Use of Borrowings Cash procured from loans and investment corporation bonds may be used for the acquisition of assets, repairs, payment of distributions, FRI's operational funds, debt repayment (including refunds of leasehold and security deposits as well as the repayment of loans and investment corporation bonds), and similar purposes. Funds procured by issuing short-term investment corporation bonds may be used only for purposes permitted by law (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-2). c. Pledging of Collateral In the event of procuring loans pursuant to a., above, FRI may pledge assets under management as collateral (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-3). d. Maximum Amount of Borrowings The maximum amount of loans and issuance of investment corporation bonds shall be one trillion yen each and their total shall not exceed one trillion yen (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-4). 2. Other Investment Restrictions (1)Acceptance of Marketable Securities and Margin Trading FRI does not accept marketable securities or engage in margin trading. (2)Concentrated Investment There are no restrictions related to concentrated investment. FRI's policy regarding investment diversification by means of real estate location is described under "I. FRI's Investment Policy 2. Investment Stance (2) Geographic Diversity." FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 23 Contents 25 42 FinancialSection 60 Management's Discussion andAnalysis Audited Financial Statements 42BalanceSheet 44 Statement ofIncome and RetainedEarnings 45 Statement of Changesin Net Assets 46 Statementof Cash Flows 47 Notes to Financial Statements Independent Auditor's Report 24 FRI Semi-Annual Report31st period Management'sDiscussion andAnalysis I. Overview of Asset Management 1. Performance Highlights [mn yen: millions of yen; PoP: period-on-period change] Fiscal period 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st Settlement of accounts Dec. 2017 June 2018 Dec. 2018 June 2019 Dec. 2019 Operating revenue mn yen 10,135 10,240 10,349 10,548 10,505 Of which, real estate rent revenue mn yen 10,135 10,240 10,349 10,548 10,505 Operating expenses mn yen 4,804 4,828 4,897 5,634 4,728 Of which, expenses related to mn yen 4,163 4,185 4,243 4,095 4,028 rent business Operating income mn yen 5,331 5,411 5,451 4,914 5,777 Ordinary income mn yen 5,033 5,131 5,177 4,668 5,464 Net income mn yen 5,032 5,056 5,099 4,667 5,463 Total assets mn yen 272,792 280,956 280,006 299,935 308,815 [PoP: -0.7%] [PoP: 3.0%] [PoP: -0.3%] [PoP: 7.1%] [PoP: 3.0%] Total net assets mn yen 151,811 151,835 151,879 151,446 161,575 [PoP: 0.0%] [PoP: 0.0%] [PoP: 0.0%] [PoP: -0.3 %] [PoP: 6.7 %] Unitholders' capital, net [Note 1] mn yen 146,590 146,590 146,590 146,590 156,112 Total number of investment units units 496,000 496,000 496,000 496,000 519,000 issued and outstanding Net assets per unit yen 306,072 306,120 306,207 305,336 311,320 Total amount of distributions mn yen 5,032 5,056 5,099 5,203 5,462 Distribution per unit yen 10,146 10,194 10,282 10,490 10,526 Of which, distribution of earnings yen 10,146 10,194 10,282 9,790 10,526 per unit Of which, distribution in excess of yen - - - 700 - earnings per unit Ratio of ordinary income to % 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.6 1.8 total assets [Note 2] [Annualized: 3.6] [Annualized: 3.7] [Annualized: 3.7] [Annualized: 3.2] [Annualized: 3.6] ROE [Note 3] % 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.1 3.5 [Annualized: 6.6] [Annualized: 6.7] [Annualized: 6.7] [Annualized: 6.2] [Annualized: 6.9] Equity ratio at end of period [Note 4] % 55.7 54.0 54.2 50.5 52.3 [PoP: 0.5] [PoP: -1.7] [PoP: 0.2] [PoP: -3.7] [PoP: 1.8] Days in period days 184 181 184 181 184 Payout ratio [Note 5] % 99.9 100.0 100.0 104.0 99.9 Number of investment properties at properties 33 35 35 36 35 end of period Total leasable floor space at end of m2 (1,433,781.86) (1,442,351.85) (1,442,313.11) (1,410,343.70) (1,408,791.39) period [Note 6] Number of tenants at end of period contracts 38 (115) 40 (117) 40 (119) 41 (109) 40 (106) [Note 7] Occupancy rate at end of period % 100.0 (100.0) 100.0 (100.0) 100.0 (100.0) 100.0 (100.0) 100.0 (99.7) [Note 8] Depreciation and amortization mn yen 2,072 2,078 2,081 2,003 1,925 Capital expenditures mn yen 171 47 269 101 1,021 Property leasing NOI [Note 9] mn yen 8,044 8,133 8,186 8,456 8,402 FFO [Note 10] mn yen 7,105 7,134 7,180 6,671 7,388 FFO per unit [Note 11] yen 14,325 14,385 14,478 13,450 14,237 Note 1: Unitholders' capital, net, is unitholders' capital less deduction from unitholders' capital, truncated to the nearest million yen. Note 2: Ratio of ordinary income to total assets = Ordinary income ÷ [(Total assets at beginning of period + Total assets at end of period) ÷ 2] × 100 (rounded to the first decimal place) Note 3: ROE = Net income ÷ [(Total net assets at beginning of period + Total net assets at end of period) ÷ 2] × 100 (rounded to the first decimal place) Note 4: Equity ratio at end of period = Total net assets at end of period ÷ Total assets at end of period × 100 (rounded to the first decimal place) Note 5: "Payout ratio" is truncated at the first decimal place. Note that the payout ratio for the 30th fiscal period was calculated as follows: Payout ratio = Total amount of distributions (excluding distributions in excess of earnings per unit) ÷ Net income × 100. Note 6: "Total leasable floor space at end of period" is the area leasable to tenants. However, for period-ends at which pass-through type master lease contracts were in effect, the figure is calculated using the area leasable to end tenants at the properties subject to such contracts and presented in parentheses. Note 7: "Number of tenants at end of period" is the number of tenants based on lease contracts. For period-ends at which pass-through type master lease contracts were in effect, the figure shown separately in parentheses is calculated using the number of tenants based on lease contracts between master lessees and end tenants. Note 8: "Occupancy rate at end of period" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. For period-ends at which pass-through type master lease contracts were in effect, the figure shown separately in parentheses is calculated using the area leasable to end tenants as leasable floor space and using the area based on lease contracts with end tenants as leased floor space. Note 9: Property leasing NOI (net operating income) = Real estate rent revenue - Expenses related to rent business + Depreciation Note 10: FFO (funds from operations) = Net income + Depreciation Note 11: FFO per unit = FFO ÷ Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (rounded to the nearest whole number) FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 25 2. Profile and Performance Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") was established pursuant to the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent amendments; the "Investment Trust Act") by Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (formerly Frontier REIT Management Inc.; the "Asset Management Company") on May 12, 2004. The Investment Corporation's investment units were listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2004 (Securities Code: 8964) [Note 1]. The Investment Corporation is a "REIT specializing in retail facilities" investing primarily in real estate properties (including real estate in trust) used as retail facilities in Japan with the aim of securing stable earnings over the medium to long term. As a result of steadily building up a track record in management over the 15 and a half years since its establishment, as of December 31, 2019, the Investment Corporation managed a total of 35 real estate properties [Note 2] (total acquisition price: ¥331,501 million [Note 3]). Note 1: The Investment Corporation issues only book-entry investment units (the meaning as provided in Article 226, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. (Act No. 75 of 2001, including subsequent amendments; the "New Book-Entry Transfer Act")). The Investment Corporation is unable to issue physical investment certificates. Ownership is as stated or recorded in the transfer account book (Article 226 and Article 227 of the New Book-Entry Transfer Act). Accordingly, unless otherwise noted, reference hereinafter to the Investment Corporation's investment securities shall include the Investment Corporation's book-entry investment units. In addition, the investment corporation bonds of the Investment Corporation are book-entry investment corporation bonds (the meaning as provided in Article 116 of the New Book-Entry Transfer Act). Accordingly, unless otherwise noted, reference hereinafter to investment corporation bonds issued by the Investment Corporation shall include the Investment Corporation's book-entry investment corporation bonds. Unless otherwise noted, all investment corporation bonds are unsecured. Note 2: Effective February 7, 2020, the Investment Corporation formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are presented together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and counted as one property. Note 3: "Total acquisition price" does not include all the miscellaneous expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to acquire the properties held by the Investment Corporation and is truncated to the nearest hundred million yen. Furthermore, "total acquisition price" is based on acquisition prices at the time of each acquisition and therefore includes amounts that correspond to portions of properties that were subsequently partially sold or demolished. Note 4: Unless otherwise stated, monetary amounts are truncated and percentage figures are rounded to the nearest specified unit hereinafter in this report. (1) Investment Environment and Management Performance During the 31st fiscal period (July 1 to December 31, 2019), the Japanese economy saw continued weak exports due to such factors as concerns about global economic contraction resulting from U.S.-China trade frictions, but corporate revenues were firm, and employment and wages continued to improve. The 2019 retail and consumption environment surrounding retail facilities, although firm overall, was weak near the end of the year, reflecting recoil following the demand surge ahead of the consumption tax increase. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Current Survey of Commerce reported that retail sales in 2019 were approximately unchanged from those of the previous year. In the real estate investment market, real estate trading, especially that by foreign-backed players and listed J-REITs, grew brisker, reflecting ongoing monetary easing. Overall real estate trading volume was higher in 2019 than 2018. Amid these conditions, the Investment Corporation acquired an urban retail facility from the sponsor and implemented measures to maintain and improve the competitiveness of its existing properties, working to enhance the portfolio's quality and the stability of profit from it. In terms of overall portfolio leasing status, as of the end of the 31st fiscal period, the portfolio remained highly stable, centered on long fixed-term leasing contracts with highly creditworthy tenants. The occupancy rate stood at 99.7% [Note]. Note: "Occupancy rate" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. The same applies hereinafter. (2) Summary of Fund Procurement The Investment Corporation's basic policy is to pay stable distributions over the medium and long terms. In the 31st fiscal period, in part to fund the acquisition of an additional 50% co-ownership stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE, the Investment Corporation executed a public offering and third-party allotment, issuing new investment units and raising ¥9,868 million. The Investment Corporation continued working to enhance its financial stability by diversifying its funding sources and means as well the distribution of the maturity dates of its loans and bonds and by prioritizing long-term,fixed-rate instruments. As a result, the balance of loans and investment corporation bonds as of the end of the 31st fiscal period totaled ¥112,900 million, comprising short-term loans of ¥2,000 million, long-term loans of ¥99,900 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥11,000 million. 26 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period In order to keep fund procurement diversified and flexible, the Investment Corporation has obtained issuer ratings from S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. (S&P) since December 26, 2006, from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) since June 30, 2009, and from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) since December 22, 2015. The following summarizes the ratings as of the end of the period under review. Credit Rating Agency Subject of rating Rating Outlook Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) Long-term issuer AA Stable Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) Issuer AA- Stable S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. (S&P) Long-term A+ Stable Short-term A-1 Stable (3) Summary of Business Performance and Distributions In the 31st fiscal period, operating revenue came to ¥10,505 million, with operating income of ¥5,777 million, and ordinary income of ¥5,464 million. As a result, net income came to ¥5,463 million. The Investment Corporation plans to distribute the maximum amount of earnings and that this amount, based on the application of special provisions for taxation (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law), be included in deductible expenses. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation distributes the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings (excluding the portion where distribution per unit would be less than ¥1). As a result, the Investment Corporation declared a distribution per unit of ¥10,526. 3. Equity Finance The following shows the changes in unitholders' capital and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding over the past five years. Unitholders' capital, net Total number of investment units Date Description (Millions of yen) [Note 1] issued and outstanding Notes Change Balance Change Balance September 4, Capital increase by 9,396 155,987 21,900 517,900 [Note 2] 2019 public offering September 10, Distributions in excess of (347) 155,640 - 517,900 [Note 3] 2019 earnings (return of capital) September 25, Capital increase by 471 156,112 1,100 519,000 [Note 4] 2019 third-party allotment Note 1: Unitholders' capital, net, is unitholders' capital less deduction from unitholders' capital, truncated to the nearest million yen. Note 2: New investment units were issued at an issue price of ¥443,625 (¥429,065 for underwriters) per unit to fund a new property acquisition, repay loans for new property acquisitions and repay other loans. Note 3: At its August 15, 2019 meeting, the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors resolved to pay a distribution in excess of earnings of ¥700 per unit for the 30th fiscal period (for tax purposes, this is a return of capital that constitutes a reduction in unitholders' capital). The payment of said distribution began on September 10, 2019. Note 4: New investment units were issued by third-party allotment at an issue value of ¥429,065 per unit to fund a new property acquisition, repay loans for new property acquisitions and repay other loans. Historical Unit Price The following are each fiscal period's high and low marks (trading prices) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Real Estate Investment Trust Market, where the investment securities issued by the Investment Corporation are listed. (Yen) Fiscal period 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st Settlement of accounts Dec. 2017 June 2018 Dec. 2018 June 2019 Dec. 2019 High 480,000 467,500 458,500 480,000 498,000 Low 436,500 427,500 421,500 427,000 440,500 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 27 4. Distribution Information For the period under review, the Investment Corporation planned to distribute the maximum amount of earnings and that this amount, based on the application of special provisions for taxation (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law), would be included in deductible expenses. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation distributed the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings (excluding the portion where distribution per unit would be less than ¥1). As a result, the Investment Corporation declared a distribution per unit of ¥10,526. (Thousands of yen, excepting per unit information, which is given in yen) 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st Fiscal period July 1 to Dec. 31, Jan. 1 to June 30, July 1 to Dec. 31, Jan. 1 to June 30, July 1 to Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Total unappropriated retained earnings 5,032,679 5,056,287 5,099,897 4,667,563 5,463,156 Retained earnings carried forward 263 63 25 44 162 Total cash distributions 5,032,416 5,056,224 5,099,872 5,203,040 5,462,994 Distribution per unit 10,146 10,194 10,282 10,490 10,526 Of which, distributions of earnings 5,032,416 5,056,224 5,099,872 4,855,840 5,462,994 Distribution of earnings per unit 10,146 10,194 10,282 9,790 10,526 Of which, return of invested capital - - - 347,200 - Return of invested capital per unit - - - 700 - Of return of invested capital, distributions from allowance for - - - - - temporary difference adjustment Of return of invested capital, distributions from allowance for temp­ - - - - - orary difference adjustment per unit Of return of invested capital, distributions to reduce capital in line - - - 347,200 - with tax law Of return of invested capital, distributions to reduce capital in line - - - 700 - with tax law per unit 5. Outlook, Policy and Anticipated Challenges Japan's economy is forecast to be firm, reflecting solid corporate earnings and strong employment and wages, despite the possibility of weakening exports and capital investment due to concerns of deceleration in the global economy as a result of the prolongation of trade friction between the United States and China and the impact of Brexit. Personal consumption is expected to gradually return to a gentle growth trajectory, reflecting rising wages and the end of recoil following the demand surge ahead of the consumption tax increase. However, consumption by visitors to Japan may be hampered by worsening relations between Japan and South Korea and the prolonged impact of the new coronavirus, especially in China. In the real estate investment market, reflecting low interest rates due to ongoing monetary easing, the prices of real estate transactions by investors inside and outside Japan are expected to remain high. In light of this operating environment, the Investment Corporation will work to enhance the size and quality of its portfolio and maintain the soundness of its financial base from a long-term perspective while increasing its resilience to future changes in the real estate market and fluctuations in any single property's revenue. By doing so, the Investment Corporation aims to achieve steady distribution growth. 28 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 6. Significant Subsequent Events Acquisition of Assets Summary of newly acquired assets (i) Property name TENJIN216 La La Chance HIROSHIMA BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden Geihinkan (land interest) [Note 1] (ii) Type of asset Real estate Real estate Real estate [Note 2] (iii) Location Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Fukuoka City, Fukuoka ¥2,550 million (iv) Acquisition price [Note 3] (Land: ¥2,259 million; ¥1,040 million ¥3,915 million Building: ¥290 million) (v) Contract date February 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 March 9, 2020 (vi) Acquisition date March 4, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 (Delivery and clearance date) (Delivery and clearance date) (Delivery and clearance date) (vii) Seller Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. [Note 4] Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. [Note 4] Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. (viii) Broker None None None (ix) Acquisition financing Self-financing and loans Self-financing and loans Self-financing and loans (x) Settlement method Lump-sum payment upon delivery Lump-sum payment upon delivery Lump-sum payment upon delivery Note 1: The property acquired consists of buildings newly constructed (the "New Buildings") under a renovation project carried out on Papillon Plaza, an asset owned by the Investment Corporation. The name of the property at the time of the acquisition of the New Buildings was Papillon Plaza, but upon the opening of the New Buildings, the Investment Corporation changed the asset name as follows. The same applies hereinafter. New name Former name Date of change BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden Papillon Plaza March 13, 2020 Note 2: On the date of the acquisition, after acquiring the New Buildings as real estate, the Investment Corporation entrusted the New Buildings, adding the rights to them to the trust in which the land interest and the building of BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden that the Investment Corporation owned were entrusted. As of the publication of this report, the Investment Corporation's operation of the entirety of BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden is as a single exercise of trust beneficiary rights. Note 3: Acquisition price excludes miscellaneous acquisition costs, real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. Note 4: The seller is the parent company of the Asset Management Company and a related party as defined in the regulations regarding transactions with related parties, etc., of the Asset Management Company. II. Status of Assets under Management of the Investment Corporation 1. Composition of Assets of the Investment Corporation 30th Fiscal Period (As of June 30, 2019) 31st Fiscal Period (As of Dec. 31, 2019) Type of asset Region Total amount held As a percentage of Total amount held As a percentage of (Millions of yen) total amount (Millions of yen) total amount of assets of assets [Note 2] [Note 2] (%) [Note 3] (%) [Note 3] Real estate Tokyo metropolitan area [Note 1] 55,582 18.5 65,707 21.3 Other regional cities 65,386 21.8 64,830 21.0 Real estate in trust Tokyo metropolitan area [Note 1] 100,708 33.6 100,218 32.5 Other regional cities 62,936 21.0 63,547 20.6 Subtotal 284,613 94.9 294,304 95.3 Deposits and other assets 15,321 5.1 14,510 4.7 Total amount of assets 299,935 100.0 308,815 100.0 Note 1: "Tokyo metropolitan area" refers to Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture and Chiba Prefecture. Note 2: "Total amount held" is based on carrying amount (for real estate and real estate associated with trust beneficiary rights ("real estate in trust"), the book value less depreciation) at the end of the fiscal period, truncated to the nearest million yen. Note 3: "As a percentage of total amount of assets" is rounded to the first decimal place. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 29 2. Major Assets Held The following summarizes the major assets held by the Investment Corporation as of December 31, 2019. As a percentage Book value Leasable floor Leased floor Occupancy rate of total Name of real estate (Millions of yen) space space real estate Primary use (%) [Note 3] [Note 1] (m2) [Note 2] (m2) [Note 2] rent revenue (%) [Note 4] AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside 14,650 77,547.22 77,547.22 100.0 7.1 Retail facility AEON MALL Ibaraki 13,776 151,092.04 151,092.04 100.0 7.4 Retail facility Papillon Plaza 4,057 44,808.12 44,808.12 100.0 - Retail facility [Note 5] Kamiikedai Tokyu Store 1,207 6,640.60 6,640.60 100.0 0.5 Retail facility Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store 1,831 11,176.34 11,176.34 100.0 0.8 Retail facility AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae 20,236 154,766.57 154,766.57 100.0 7.4 Retail facility Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi 2,799 6,455.43 6,455.43 100.0 0.9 Retail facility Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi 1,754 6,055.14 6,055.14 100.0 [Note 6] Land interest (land interest) Frespo Tosu (land interest) 3,256 79,447.76 79,447.76 100.0 1.1 Land interest You Me Town Hiroshima 19,453 122,169.26 122,169.26 100.0 7.1 Retail facility Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi 3,320 5,212.70 5,212.70 100.0 1.1 Retail facility Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA 15,347 98,714.90 98,714.90 100.0 6.7 Retail facility Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma 2,626 24,019.93 24,019.93 100.0 0.8 Land interest (land interest) Desigual Harajuku 2,889 1,149.12 1,149.12 100.0 0.6 Retail facility Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato 9,509 53,374.72 53,374.72 100.0 3.6 Retail facility AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo 2,765 8,785.30 8,785.30 100.0 1.1 Retail facility Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin 3,218 4,532.38 4,532.38 100.0 [Note 6] Retail facility Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA 10,506 136,136.15 136,136.15 100.0 5.7 Retail facility GINZA GLASSE 12,723 (5,174.62) (5,174.62) 100.0 3.8 Retail facility (100.0) Shimura Shopping Center 4,119 17,126.40 17,126.40 100.0 1.5 Retail facility Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden 8,264 63,415.76 63,415.76 100.0 3.5 Retail facility KASUKABE Summit Store Yokohama Okano 5,945 14,394.09 14,394.09 100.0 1.5 Land interest (land interest) VIORO 9,524 (5,839.08) (5,711.89) 100.0 4.8 Retail facility (97.8) Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE [Note 7] 8,640 46,750.90 46,750.90 100.0 2.7 Retail facility Ikebukuro Square 18,879 8,863.86 8,863.86 100.0 6.6 Retail facility Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall 7,069 23,393.02 23,393.02 100.0 2.0 Land interest (land interest) Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport 22,543 (149,030.16) (145,207.69) 100.0 6.7 Retail facility SHIN-MISATO [Note 8] [Note 9] (97.4) Shinsaibashi Square 8,635 1,750.53 1,750.53 100.0 [Note 6] Retail facility Costco Wholesale Warehouse 3,854 30,292.76 30,292.76 100.0 [Note 6] Land interest Shin-Misato (land interest) KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store 1,886 7,301.89 7,301.89 100.0 [Note 6] Retail facility Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara 4,385 28,926.76 28,926.76 100.0 [Note 6] Land interest (land interest) SAKAE GLOBE 15,693 4,574.33 4,574.33 100.0 [Note 6] Retail facility Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki 2,137 3,952.10 3,952.10 100.0 [Note 6] Land interest (land interest) 30 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period As a percentage Book value Leasable floor Leased floor Occupancy rate of total Name of real estate (Millions of yen) space space real estate Primary use (%) [Note 3] [Note 1] (m2) [Note 2] (m2) [Note 2] rent revenue (%) [Note 4] Ikebukuro GLOBE [Note 10] 20,886 (4,411.98) (4,411.98) 100.0 [Note 6] Retail facility (100.0) Shinsaibashi MG Building [Note 11] 5,905 1,509.47 1,509.47 100.0 [Note 6] Retail facility Total 294,304 (1,408,791.39) (1,404,841.73) 100.0 100.0 (99.7) Note 1: "Book value" is truncated at the nearest million yen. Note 2: "Leasable floor space" is the area leasable to tenants and "Leased floor space" is, in principle, based on lease contracts with tenants. However, for properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, leasable floor space is the area leasable to end tenants and leased floor space is based on lease contracts with end tenants; these figures are shown in parentheses. The figure arrived at using these figures for leasable floor space and leased floor space is given in the "Total" row, shown in parentheses. Note that on April 4, 2019, the Investment Corporation sold the trust beneficiary rights to Papillon Plaza, excluding the land and one building (floor area: 349.41 m2; structure: steel frame, slate roof, one floor). Following this sale, the land of the property may be leased, as evidenced by a land use lease contract formed regarding said land. As such, "Leasable floor space" given for the property includes the area of said land. Furthermore, a portion of the land of Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) may be leased, as evidenced by a land use lease contract formed regarding said portion. As such, "Leasable floor space" given for the property includes the area of said portion. In addition, "Leased floor space" given for Papillon Plaza and Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) includes the area of the land subject to said land use lease contracts. The same applies hereinafter. Note 3: "Occupancy rate" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. For properties for which pass- through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figure arrived at when leasable floor space is the area leasable to end tenants and leased floor space is based on lease contracts with end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses. Note 4: "As a percentage of total real estate rent revenue" is rounded to the first decimal place. Note 5: Omitted, as construction of new buildings on the property by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. is still in progress. Note 6: Undisclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not received permission from the tenant. Note 7: Effective December 6, 2019, the Investment Corporation changed the name of this property from "QANAT Rakuhoku" to "Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE." The same applies hereinafter. Note 8: Effective February 7, 2020, the Investment Corporation formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are presented together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. The same applies hereinafter. Where presented separately, the portion corresponding to the former Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO is listed as the Main Building and the portion corresponding to the former Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN- MISATO Annex as the Annex Building. Note 9: Although the Investment Corporation owned the trust beneficiary rights to a 66% co-ownership stake in the Main Building of this property as of December 31, 2019, the figure shown for "Leasable floor space" is the total of that for the entire Main Building and Annex Building. Note 10: On September 5, 2019, the Investment Corporation acquired an additional 50% co-ownership of this property. As a result, as of December 31 2019, the Investment Corporation owns the property in its entirety. Note 11: Although the Investment Corporation owned a 60% co-ownership of this property as of December 31, 2019, the figure shown for "Leasable floor space" is that for the entire property. 3. Schedule of Real Estate Portfolio Assets The following is a schedule of the assets held by the Investment Corporation as of December 31, 2019. Book value Appraisal value at end of period Name of real estate Location Ownership (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) [Note 2] [Note 3] AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside 4-12-5 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa City, Tokyo Proprietary 14,650 19,000 Retail and parking buildings: AEON MALL Ibaraki 8-30Matsugamoto-cho, Ibaraki City, Osaka Proprietary 13,776 24,000 Sports building: 1-7-5 Shimohozumi, Ibaraki City, Osaka Papillon Plaza 1-2-7 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Proprietary 4,057 5,830 Fukuoka, etc. Kamiikedai Tokyu Store 5-23-5 Kamiikedai, Ota City, Tokyo Proprietary 1,207 1,990 (Site A) 60 and 61 Chudoji-Bojo-cho, Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto Proprietary 1,831 3,000 (Site B) 70 Chudoji-Kita-cho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto [Note 1] AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae 4-1-19Yada-Minami, Higashi Ward, Proprietary 20,236 25,300 Nagoya City, Aichi Summit Store Takinogawa 4-1-18 Takinogawa, Kita City, Tokyo Proprietary 2,799 3,960 Momiji-Bashi Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima 2-224-12Minami-machi, Minami Ward, Proprietary 1,754 2,620 Minami-Machi (land interest) Hiroshima City, Hiroshima [Note 1] Frespo Tosu (land interest) 537-1Aza-Shimotosu,Hontosu-machi, Tosu Proprietary 3,256 3,290 City, Saga, etc. [Note 1] You Me Town Hiroshima 2-8-17Minami-machi, Minami Ward, Proprietary 19,453 20,800 Hiroshima City, Hiroshima FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 31 Book value Appraisal value at end of period Name of real estate Location Ownership (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) [Note 2] [Note 3] Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi 3-5-1 Momoi, Suginami City, Tokyo Proprietary 3,320 4,380 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA 3169-1Aza-Kaihatsu, Miyadera, Iruma City, Proprietary 15,347 23,400 Saitama, etc. [Note 1] Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma 3169-2Aza-Kaihatsu, Miyadera, Iruma City, Proprietary 2,626 2,840 (land interest) Saitama, etc. [Note 1] Desigual Harajuku 6-10-8 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo Proprietary 2,889 3,300 Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato 2-142-1 Sakuragaoka, Higashi-Yamato City, Proprietary 9,509 9,950 Tokyo AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo 1-12-5Shibakubo-cho,Nishi-Tokyo City, Tokyo Proprietary 2,765 3,480 Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin 1-20-17 Imaizumi, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka City, Proprietary 3,218 4,480 Fukuoka Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA 1200 Takamioka, Iwata City, Shizuoka, etc. [Note 1] Proprietary 10,506 15,200 GINZA GLASSE 3-2-15 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo Proprietary 12,723 15,200 Shimura Shopping Center 3-26-4 Shimura, Itabashi City, Tokyo Proprietary 4,119 5,890 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden 1-1-1 Minami, Kasukabe City, Saitama Proprietary 8,264 12,200 KASUKABE Summit Store Yokohama Okano 2-5-1 Okano, Nishi Ward, Yokohama City, Proprietary 5,945 7,180 (land interest) Kanagawa, etc. [Note 1] VIORO 2-10-3 Tenjin, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Proprietary 9,524 10,600 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE 36-1 Takano Nishibiraki-cho, Sakyo Ward, Proprietary 8,640 9,780 Kyoto City, Kyoto, etc. [Note 1] Ikebukuro Square 1-14-1 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo Proprietary 18,879 25,100 Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall 2-1-1 Odasakae, Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki City, Proprietary 7,069 9,410 (land interest) Kanagawa, etc. [Note 1] Annex Building: 2-1-1Shin-Misato LaLaCity, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Misato City, Saitama Proprietary 22,543 22,740 SHIN-MISATO Main Building: 3-1-1Shin-Misato LaLaCity, [Note 4] Misato City, Saitama Shinsaibashi Square 2-8-20 and -21 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward, Proprietary 8,635 10,400 Osaka City, Osaka Costco Wholesale Warehouse 3-1-7Shin-Misato LaLaCity, Misato City, Saitama, Proprietary 3,854 4,570 Shin-Misato (land interest) etc. [Note 1] KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store 664-5 and -9Aza-Aja, Naha City, Okinawa [Note 1] Proprietary 1,886 2,540 Super Viva Home Zama and 1-6000-1 Higashihara, Zama City, Kanagawa Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara Proprietary 4,385 4,600 [Note 1] (land interest) SAKAE GLOBE 3-7-17 Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya City, Aichi Proprietary 15,693 15,800 Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki 5-32-9 Nagasaki, Toshima City, Tokyo, etc. Proprietary 2,137 2,600 (land interest) [Note 1] Ikebukuro GLOBE 1-21-4, Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo Proprietary 20,886 21,100 Shinsaibashi MG Building 1-9-6, Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward, Osaka City, Proprietary 5,905 5,920 Osaka Total 294,304 362,450 Note 1: The location (location and lot number for land interests) stated on the real estate registry is given for properties with this note. Note 2: "Book value" is truncated at the nearest million yen. Note 3: "Appraisal value at end of period" is the real estate appraisal value or surveyed value estimated by a real estate appraiser as of the valuation date, which is the account closing date. Said appraisal or survey is based on the asset valuation methods and standards set forth in the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation as well as the rules set forth by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan. Note 4: The appraisal value at the end of the period for the Annex Building was ¥2,040 million, and that for the Main Building was ¥20,700 million. 32 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period The following shows the status of leasing of real estate held by the Investment Corporation. 30th Fiscal Period 31st Fiscal Period (From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019) (From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2019) Total Real estate As a Total Real estate As a rent rent Occupancy percentage Occupancy percentage Name of real estate number of revenue number of revenue tenants at rate at end during of total real tenants at rate at end during of total real end of of period period estate rent end of of period period estate rent (%) revenue (%) revenue period (Millions period (Millions [Note 2] (%) [Note 2] (%) [Note 1] of yen) [Note 1] of yen) [Note 4] [Note 4] [Note 3] [Note 3] AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside 1 100.0 742 7.0 1 100.0 742 7.1 AEON MALL Ibaraki 1 100.0 774 7.3 1 100.0 777 7.4 Papillon Plaza 1 100.0 118 1.1 1 100.0 - - [Note 5] [Note 5] Kamiikedai Tokyu Store 1 100.0 53 0.5 1 100.0 53 0.5 Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store 1 100.0 84 0.8 1 100.0 84 0.8 AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae 1 100.0 773 7.3 1 100.0 773 7.4 Summit Store Takinogawa 1 100.0 99 0.9 1 100.0 99 0.9 Momiji-Bashi Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] Minami-Machi (land interest) Frespo Tosu (land interest) 1 100.0 118 1.1 1 100.0 118 1.1 You Me Town Hiroshima 1 100.0 745 7.1 1 100.0 745 7.1 Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi 1 100.0 112 1.1 1 100.0 112 1.1 Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA 1 100.0 721 6.8 1 100.0 708 6.7 Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma 1 100.0 79 0.8 1 100.0 79 0.8 (land interest) Desigual Harajuku 1 100.0 66 0.6 1 100.0 66 0.6 Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato 1 100.0 380 3.6 1 100.0 380 3.6 AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo 1 100.0 114 1.1 1 100.0 114 1.1 Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport 1 100.0 601 5.7 1 100.0 600 5.7 IWATA GINZA GLASSE 1 100.0 491 4.7 1 100.0 396 3.8 (14) (100.0) (14) (100.0) Shimura Shopping Center 1 100.0 158 1.5 1 100.0 158 1.5 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden 1 100.0 370 3.5 1 100.0 370 3.5 KASUKABE Summit Store Yokohama Okano 1 100.0 155 1.5 1 100.0 155 1.5 (land interest) VIORO 1 100.0 504 4.8 1 100.0 509 4.8 (54) (100.0) (52) (97.8) Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE 1 100.0 276 2.6 1 100.0 281 2.7 Ikebukuro Square 4 100.0 690 6.5 4 100.0 697 6.6 Mitsui Shopping Park ALPARK - - 220 2.1 - - - - (East Building) [Note 7] Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall 1 100.0 208 2.0 1 100.0 208 2.0 (land interest) Mitsui Shopping Park Annex 1 LaLaport Building (2) 100.0 725 6.9 1 100.0 705 6.7 SHIN-MISATO Main 1 (100.0) (2) (97.4) [Note 8] Building Shinsaibashi Square 2 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 2 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] Costco Wholesale Warehouse 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] Shin-Misato (land interest) KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 33 30th Fiscal Period 31st Fiscal Period (From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019) (From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2019) Real estate As a Real estate As a Total rent Total rent Occupancy percentage Occupancy percentage Name of real estate number of revenue number of revenue tenants at rate at end during of total real tenants at rate at end during of total real end of of period period estate rent end of of period period estate rent (%) revenue (%) revenue period (Millions period (Millions [Note 2] (%) [Note 2] (%) [Note 1] of yen) [Note 1] of yen) [Note 4] [Note 4] [Note 3] [Note 3] Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] (land interest) SAKAE GLOBE 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] (land interest) Ikebukuro GLOBE 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 1 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] (2) (100.0) (2) (100.0) Shinsaibashi MG Building 2 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] 2 100.0 [Note 6] [Note 6] Total 41 100.0 10,548 100.0 40 100.0 10,505 100.0 (109) (100.0) (106) (99.7) Note 1: "Total number of tenants" is the number of tenants based on lease contracts. For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the number of tenants arrived at by adding up the number of tenants based on lease contracts between master lessees and end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses. For Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO, the Investment Corporation has concluded a pass-through type master lease contract for the Annex Building and a fixed rent master lease contract for the Main Building. For the 31st period, the sum of the number of tenants based on lease contracts between the master lessee and end tenants under the pass-through type master lease contract and the number of tenants under the fixed rent master lease contract is additionally given, shown in parenthesis. Note 2: "Occupancy rate" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. For properties for which pass- through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figure arrived at when leasable floor space is the area leasable to end tenants and leased floor space is based on lease contracts with end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses. Note 3: "Real estate rent revenue" is truncated at the nearest million yen. Note 4: "As a percentage of total real estate rent revenue" is rounded to the first decimal place. Note 5: Omitted, as construction of new buildings on the property by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. is still in progress. Note 6: Undisclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not received permission from the tenant. Note 7: As the Investment Corporation sold Mitsui Shopping Park ALPARK (East Building) on May 31, 2019, the figures given are for January 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019. Note 8: From the 31st period, the former Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex are listed together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. As such, the 30th period figures given above for "Occupancy rate at end of period," "Real estate rent revenue during period" and real estate rent revenue "As a percentage of total real estate rent revenue" for Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO are calculated based on the sums of the relevant figures for the two properties in the 30th period. 4. Status of Contract Amount and Fair Value of Specific Transactions The contract amount and fair value of specific transactions conducted by the Investment Corporation as of December 31, 2019 are as follows. Category Type Notional amount (Thousands of yen) Fair value [Note] Due after 1 year Transactions other than Interest-rate swaps: 9,300,000 8,300,000 - market transactions Receive floating / Pay fixed Total 9,300,000 8,300,000 - Note: Fair value is omitted as it satisfies requirements for special treatment under accounting standards for financial instruments. For details, see Note 14, "FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS" in the Notes to Financial Statements. 34 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 5. Status of Other Assets There are no other major specified assets that the Investment Corporation includes in its main investment target as of December 31, 2019. III. Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets Total assets at the end of the period under review stood at ¥308,815 million, up ¥8,879 million from the end of the previous period. Current assets decreased ¥557 million to ¥14,337 million. Property, plant and equipment stood at ¥294,332 million. Current liabilities decreased ¥11,912 million from the previous period-end to ¥13,845 million. Total loans and investment corporation bonds at the end of the period under review amounted to ¥112,900 million, and tenant leasehold and security deposits stood at ¥31,492 million. Total net assets stood at ¥161,575 million, an increase of ¥10,128 million, while unitholders' capital rose ¥9,521 million from the previous period-end to ¥156,112 million. For details regarding loans by financial institution and investment corporation bonds as of December 31, 2019, see the Notes to Financial Statements (Note 7, "SHORT-TERM LOANS PAYABLE," Note 8, "LONG-TERM LOANS PAYABLE," and Note 9, "INVESTMENT CORPORATION BONDS"). IV. Capital Expenditures 1. Schedule of Capital Expenditures The following is the schedule of capital expenditures planned as of the end of the fiscal period under review for real estate held by the Investment Corporation. The planned construction amount includes the expensed portion to be accounted for as repairs and maintenance. Planned construction amount (Millions of yen) Name of real estate Location Purpose Scheduled period Amount Cumulative Total paid amount amount during paid period Mitsui Shopping Park Iwata City, Shizuoka Cinema building roof From: Mar. 2020 90 - - LaLaport IWATA waterproofing repair To: May 2020 AEON TOWN Nishi-Tokyo City, Air conditioner replacement From: Feb. 2020 82 - - Tanashi-Shibakubo Tokyo (1st stage) To: Apr. 2020 Ito-Yokado Higashi-Yamato City, EHP air conditioner From: May 2020 25 - - Higashi-Yamato Tokyo replacement (1st stage) To: June 2020 Other capital expenditures 131 - - Total 328 - - FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 35 2. Capital Expenditures during the Period The following summarizes construction that falls under the category of capital expenditures conducted for real estate during the fiscal period under review by the Investment Corporation. Capital expenditures amounted to ¥1,021 million and, when combined with the ¥325 million of repairs and maintenance charged to expenses in the fiscal period under review, a total of ¥1,346 million in construction was conducted. Name of real estate Location Purpose Period Construction amount (Millions of yen) Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Kyoto City, Kyoto Renovation of existing From: Jan. 2019 690 building To: Nov. 2019 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Kyoto City, Kyoto FCU replacement From: July 2019 125 To: Dec. 2019 Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Kyoto City, Kyoto EHP replacement (2nd stage) From: Aug. 2019 87 To: Dec. 2019 Other capital expenditures 118 Total 1,021 3. Cash Reserves for Long-Term Repair Plans (Reserve for Repairs) Based on long-term repair plans compiled for each property, the Investment Corporation set aside the following cash reserves from cash flows during each fiscal period in order to provide for capital expenditures and repairs over the medium to long term. (Millions of yen) 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st Fiscal Period July 1 to Jan. 1 to July 1 to Jan. 1 to July 1 to Dec. 31, 2017 June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Balance of reserves at beginning of period 400 500 500 600 600 Reserves during the period 100 - 100 - - Reversal of reserves during the period - - - - - Amount carried forward to next period 500 500 600 600 600 V. Asset Management Expenses 1. Itemization of Administrative Expenses (Thousands of yen) 30th Fiscal Period 31st Fiscal Period Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019 July 1 to Dec. 31, 2019 (a) Asset management fee 495,399 542,926 Breakdown Management fee 1 [Note 2] 347,131 378,001 Management fee 2 [Note 3] 148,268 164,925 (b) Asset custody fee 14,000 14,996 (c) Administrative service fees 23,489 23,453 (d) Directors' compensation 6,600 6,600 (e) Other operating expenses 100,073 111,560 Total 639,562 699,537 Note 1: In addition to the amounts shown above for "Asset management fee," in the 30th fiscal period, property acquisition fees of ¥56,225 thousand were accounted for as acquisition cost, and property sales fees of ¥21,005 thousand were accounted for as sale cost, while in the 31st fiscal period, property acquisition fees of ¥26,250 thousand were accounted for as acquisition cost Note 2: The maximum amount of Management fee 1 is calculated at an annualized rate of 0.3% of total assets, prorated using the actual number of days in the period and 365 days per year (truncated at the nearest yen). "Total assets" here refers to the amount of total assets stated on the Investment Corporation's balance sheet at the end of the immediately preceding fiscal period (said balance sheet must be approved as specified in Article 131-2 of the Investment Trust Act). Management fee 1 for each period is to be paid to the Asset Management Company within said period. Note 3: The maximum amount of Management fee 2 is calculated as 2% of operating income before amortization. "Operating income before amortization" here refers to the Investment Corporation's operating revenue minus operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization, Management fee 1 and Management fee 2) for the fiscal period in question. Management fee 2 for each period is to be paid to the Asset Management Company within three months of said period's account closing date. 36 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period VI. Status of Purchases and Sales during the Period 1. Status of Purchases and Sales of Real Estate, Asset-Backed Securities and Related Assets Acquisition Sale Type of asset Name of real estate Acquisition Sale value Book value Gain (Loss) Acquisition price Sale on sales (Millions of (Millions of date (Millions of date (Millions of yen) yen) yen) [Note 1] yen) Real estate [Note 2] Ikebukuro GLOBE Sep. 5, 10,500 - - - - 2019 Total 10,500 - - - Note 1: "Acquisition price" is the purchase value stated on the real estate sale agreement and does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to acquire the property. Note 2: The Investment Corporation acquired a 50% co-ownership of the real estate. 2. Status of Acquisitions and Sales of Other Assets Main other assets (besides the real estate, asset-backed securities and related assets shown above) are mostly monetary claims, such as bank deposits, or deposits in trust. 3. Assessment of Value of Specified Assets Assessments of value of specified assets based on Article 201 of the Investment Trust Act in the 31st fiscal period are as follows. Sale value (Millions of yen) Assessed value of specified Type of asset Name of real estate Sale date assets (Millions of yen) [Note 2] [Note 3] Trust beneficiary rights in Papillon Plaza Apr. 4, 2019 401 303 a real property Note 1: The above assessment of value of specified assets was carried out by KPMG AZSA LLC in accordance with the Practical Guidelines for Specialized Auditing 4460 published by the Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition to the above assessed value, the Investment Corporation has received a report that includes the location of the assets in trust and other information necessary to identify said assets. Note 2: "Sale value" is the sale value stated on the real estate sale agreement and does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to sell the property. Note 3: "Assessed value of specified assets" is calculated based on the sale value stated on the real estate sale agreement, which does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to sell the property. In addition, the Investment Corporation obtained real estate appraisal reports from a real estate appraiser with regard to real estate properties and trust beneficiary rights in real properties. Acquisition Appraisal Type of asset Name of real estate Transaction price value Real estate appraiser Valuation date (Millions of (Millions of date yen) [Note 1] yen) Real estate [Note 2] Ikebukuro GLOBE Sep. 5, 2019 10,500 10,500 Japan Real Estate Institute June 30, 2019 Note 1: "Acquisition price" is the purchase value stated on the real estate sale agreement and does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to acquire the property. Note 2: The Investment Corporation acquired a 50% co-ownership of the real estate. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 37 4. Transactions with Related Parties (1) Status of Transactions Purchase and sale transactions with related parties are as follows. Amount of purchase Amount of sale Total amount ¥10,500,000 thousand - Breakdown of status of transactions with related parties Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ¥10,500,000 thousand (100.0%) - (-%) Total ¥10,500,000 thousand (100.0%) - (-%) (2) Commissions and Fees The following are the commissions and fees paid to related parties for the 31st fiscal period. Breakdown of transactions with As a percentage of total Total amount [A] related parties [Note 1] amount [Note 3] [B] ÷ [A] Payee Amount paid [B] Property management expenses ¥521,421 thousand Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ¥312,267 thousand 59.9% [Note 2] Note 1: "Related parties" refers to related parties of the Asset Management Company, with which the Investment Corporation has concluded an asset management agreement, as provided in Article 201, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Act, Article 123 of the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act (Cabinet Order No. 480 of 2000, including subsequent amendments) and Article 26, Item 27 of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan's Rules on Management Reports, etc. of Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. Shown are the details for Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., with which transactions were made or payments of commissions and fees were made in the fiscal period under review. Note 2: The total amount and amount paid of property management expenses includes a construction management fee of ¥9,877 thousand for asset construction paid to Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Note 3: Rounded to the first decimal place. 5. Status of Transactions with the Asset Management Company Pertaining to Ancillary Businesses Operated by the Asset Management Company Not applicable because the Asset Management Company does not engage in any ancillary business that is a type I financial instruments business, type II financial instruments business, property and building trading business, or specified real estate joint enterprise as provided in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, including subsequent amendments). VII. Information Required under Article 22 (2)(d) of the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) Article 22 (2)(d) of the EU AIFMD requires the reporting of material changes in the information listed in Article 23 of the AIFMD during the financial period covered by the report. There are no material changes in the information listed in Article 23. VIII. Risk Factors • Techniques FRI may employ and all associated risks FRI primarily considers as investment targets real estate used as suburban retail facilities and buildings for retail shops in urban centers and other places, and trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. In order to reduce risks related to rent revenue associated with regional economic deterioration which are the result of focusing investment properties in specific areas as well as risks related to earthquakes and other disasters, FRI strives to conduct geographically diverse investment in an aim to stabilize cash flow. In other words, although almost half of FRI's properties are in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures that comprise the metropolitan Tokyo area, FRI invests in real estate in all areas of Japan as well as in trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. FRI generally does not consider unoccupied properties as investment targets. However, FRI may invest in unoccupied properties, properties planned for construction or properties under development in the event that tenants and leasing rates have been determined and stable earnings can be projected after the property is occupied or the building construction is completed. 38 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period The principal risks with respect to investment in FRI are as follows: Risks Related to Marketability of FRI's Investment Units and Investment Corporation Bonds Risks concerning market price fluctuations of the investment units or investment corporation bonds Risks concerning FRI's ability to make cash distributions Risks concerning fluctuations in revenues and expenditures Risks concerning the rights of unitholders and shareholders not necessarily being identical Risks concerning dilution of per-unit value through the issuance of new investment units Risks concerning transactions involving the investment units in the market Risks concerning redemption and interest payments for the investment corporation bonds Risks Related to Management Policies of FRI Risks concerning specialized investment in retail facilities Risks concerning dependency on a limited number of tenants Risks concerning single-tenant properties Risks concerning FRI's ability to make real estate acquisitions or dispositions Risks concerning fund procurement through borrowings and issuance of investment corporation bonds and new investment units Risks Related to Affiliates and the Structure of FRI Risks concerning dependency on the Mitsui Fudosan Group and conflicts of interest Risks concerning dependency on FRI's affiliates and conflicts of interest Risks concerning dependency on FRI's executive director and the personnel of the asset management company Risks concerning changes to FRI's investment policy Risks of FRI going bankrupt or its registration being cancelled Risks concerning tenant leasehold and security deposits Legal Risks Related to Real Estate and Trust Beneficiary Rights Risks concerning defects and failures of real estate, including defective title and limited or invalid ownership rights Risks concerning lease contracts Risks concerning building damage, loss and deterioration due to disasters, etc. Risks concerning ownership liabilities, repair and maintenance costs, etc., related to real estate Risks concerning administrative rules and regulations and prefectural or municipal ordinances for real estate Risks concerning establishment of new or revisions of existing laws and regulations Risks arising from bankruptcy of the seller of properties Risks concerning subleases Risks concerning the status of use of real estate by tenants, etc. Risks concerning co-owned properties Risks concerning compartmentalized ownership of buildings Risks concerning properties on leased lands Risks concerning leased properties Risks concerning properties including land with leasehold interest for which use a permit has been obtained Risks concerning properties under development Risks concerning hazardous materials and environmental liabilities Risks specific to real estate owned through trust beneficiary rights Risks concerning conclusion of post-dated sale agreements (forward commitment contracts), etc. Risks concerning properties having multiple buildings constructed as a single architectural structure Risks concerning establishment of leasehold interests Risks concerning co-ownership of trust beneficiary rights, etc. Risks Related to Taxation Risks concerning conduit requirements Risks of becoming unable to satisfy conduit requirements due to correction orders as a result of taxation investigations, etc. Risks that preferential tax measures associated with real estate acquisitions cannot be applied Risks concerning revisions of the general tax system FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 39 Other Risks Risks concerning reliance on professional opinions, as well as industry and market data Risks that tax burdens will increase due to discrepancies between accounting treatment and tax treatment Risks related to the concentration of properties in Tokyo and the metropolitan Tokyo area Risks related to natural and man-made disasters Risks related to holding interests in properties through preferred shares of special purpose companies Risks related to holding Japanese anonymous association interests Risks related to the restrictive covenants under debt financing arrangement

Any applicable investment restrictions FRI is subject to investment restrictions under Japanese laws and regulations (e.g., the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "ITA"), the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) as well as its articles of incorporation. FRI must invest primarily in specified assets as defined in the ITA. Specified assets include, but are not limited to, securities, real estate, leaseholds of real estate, surface rights (chijo-ken, i.e., right to use land for the purpose of having a structure on it) or trust beneficiary interests for securities or real estate, leaseholds of real estate or surface rights. A listed J-REIT must invest substantially all of its assets in real estate, real estate-related assets and liquid assets as provided by the listing requirements. Real estate in this context includes, but is not limited to, real estate, leaseholds of real estate, surface rights, and trust beneficiary interests for these assets, and real estate-related assets in this context include, but are not limited to, anonymous association (tokumei kumiai) interests for investment in real estate. Pursuant to the ITA, investment corporations may not independently develop land for housing or to construct buildings, but may outsource such activities in certain circumstances. • Circumstances in which the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) may use leverage FRI may take out loans or issue long- or short-term investment corporation bonds for the purpose of investing in properties, conducting repairs and paying distributions as well as for operating capital and repaying debt (including security deposits, other debt and bonds). • The types and sources of leverage permitted and associated risks Loans or investment corporation bonds. Currently, all of FRI's outstanding long- and short-term loans as well as outstanding bonds are unsecured and unguaranteed. Loans or investment corporation bonds in which FRI enters or FRI issues may be subject to restrictive covenants in connection with any future indebtedness that may restrict operations and limit its ability to make cash distributions to unitholders, to dispose of properties or to acquire additional properties. Furthermore, if FRI were to violate such restrictive covenants, such as with regard to loan-to-value ratios, lenders may be entitled to require FRI to collateralize portfolio properties or demand that the entire outstanding balance be paid. In the event of an increase in interest rates, to the extent that FRI has any debt with unhedged floating rates of interest or FRI incurs new debt, interest payments may increase, which, in turn, could reduce the amount of cash available for distributions to unitholders. Higher interest rates may also limit the capacity for short- and long-term loans, which would, in turn, limit FRI's ability to acquire properties, and could cause the market price of the units to decline. • Any restrictions on leverage The maximum amount of each loan and investment corporation bond issuance will be ¥1 trillion, and the aggregate amount of all such debt will not exceed ¥1 trillion. Any restrictions on collateral and asset reuse arrangements No applicable arrangements.

Maximum level of leverage which the AIF Manager (AIFM) is entitled to employ on behalf of the AIF As a general rule, FRI maintains a conservative loan-to-value, or LTV, ratio, which is the ratio of (x) the aggregate principal amount of loans, investment corporation bonds and leasehold and security deposits to (y) the total assets of FRI's portfolio, and which FRI discloses with its fiscal period results. FRI has set 60% as its maximum LTV ratio; however, FRI's LTV ratio may fluctuate as a result of property acquisitions or other events. 40 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period • Procedure by which the AIF may change its investment strategy / investment policy Amendment of the articles of incorporation. An amendment requires a quorum of a majority of the total issued units and at least a two-thirds vote of the voting rights represented at the meeting. Unitholders should note, however, that under the ITA and our articles of incorporation, unitholders who do not attend and exercise their voting rights at a general meeting of unitholders are deemed to be in agreement with proposals submitted at the meeting, except in cases where contrary proposals are also being submitted. Additionally, the guidelines of the AIFM, which provide more detailed policies within FRI's overall investment strategy and policy, can be modified without such formal amendment of the articles of incorporation. Description of the AIF's liquidity risk management, including redemption rights in normal and exceptional circumstances and existing redemption arrangements with investors FRI seeks to manage capital resources and liquidity sources to provide adequate funds for current and future financial obligations and other cash needs and acquisitions. FRI has entered into credit lines in the amount of 15 billion yen as of December 31, 2019, and has entered into loans and has issued investment corporation bonds in the past. While loans and bonds are exposed to liquidity risk, such risk is managed by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to total assets at a low level as well as by diversifying fund procurement means, spreading out lending financial institutions and repayment dates, establishing commitment lines and securing liquidity on hand, and also by controlling risks by preparing monthly fund management plans. FRI is a closed-end investment corporation, and unitholders are not entitled to request the redemption of their investment. • The current risk profile of the AIF and the risk management systems employed by the AIFM to manage those risks The appropriateness and effectiveness of the risk management structure are regularly evaluated and enhanced by the AIFM. Deposits are exposed to the risks of failure of the financial institution holding the deposit and other credit risks, but FRI manages credit risk by restricting the term of the deposit to relatively short periods and setting a minimum credit rating requirement for the deposit-taking financial institutions, along with taking heed of security by depositing an amount that is no more than the total amount of borrowings from each of the financial institutions that are holding the deposits. Funds from debt and investment corporation bonds are mainly used for asset acquisition or debt repayment, etc. While floating-rate short- and long-term loans are exposed to the risk of interest rate hike, the impact that interest rate rises have on operations is limited by maintaining the proportion of debt that is long-termfixed-rate debt at high levels, and setting a procurement limit depending on the economic and financial environment and other factors. Furthermore, derivative transactions (interest rate swap transactions) are available as hedging instruments to mitigate the risks of rises in floating interest rates. Tenant security deposits are exposed to liquidity risk arising from the vacating of properties by tenants due to the termination of contract. FRI limits the liquidity risks by keeping the ratio of liabilities to total assets including tenant and security deposits at a low level as well as, similarly with borrowings and other risks mentioned above, diversifying fund procurement means, establishing commitment lines and securing liquidity on hand and also controls risks by preparing monthly fund management plans. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 41 Audited FinancialStatements Balance Sheet Thousands of Yen As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits ¥ 10,231,095 ¥ 10,606,432 Cash and deposits in trust 3,877,168 4,088,946 Operating accounts receivable 150,201 166,954 Prepaid expenses 31,286 26,016 Other 48,113 6,573 Total current assets 14,337,866 14,894,923 Non-current assets

assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 55,459,257 54,192,539 Accumulated depreciation (21,794,707) (20,800,847) Buildings, net 33,664,550 33,391,692 Structures 1,143,429 1,137,986 Accumulated depreciation (893,681) (862,650) Structures, net 249,747 275,336 Machinery and equipment 117,419 61,825 Accumulated depreciation (14,010) (4,121) Machinery and equipment, net 103,409 57,703 Tools, furniture and fixtures 63,076 63,076 Accumulated depreciation (41,670) (38,335) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 21,405 24,741 Land 96,498,617 87,219,704 Buildings in trust 51,621,748 50,616,757 Accumulated depreciation (20,715,393) (19,878,765) Buildings in trust, net 30,906,355 30,737,991 Structures in trust 749,737 748,801 Accumulated depreciation (488,154) (466,761) Structures in trust, net 261,582 282,040 Machinery and equipment in trust 740,027 736,596 Accumulated depreciation (590,552) (566,573) Machinery and equipment in trust, net 149,474 170,022 Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 78,786 78,609 Accumulated depreciation (41,008) (35,546) Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net 37,778 43,063 Land in trust 132,411,601 132,411,601 Construction in progress in trust 28,301 308,908 Total property, plant and equipment 294,332,824 284,922,807 Intangible assets Other 460 687 Total intangible assets 460 687 Investments and other assets Long-term prepaid expenses 41,267 48,156 Lease and guarantee deposits 10,000 10,000 Lease and guarantee deposits in trust 20,980 20,400 Deferred tax assets 16 13 Other 18 18 Total investments and other assets 72,282 78,588 Total non-current assets 294,405,566 285,002,083 Deferred assets Investment corporation bond issuance costs 71,638 38,829 Total deferred assets 71,638 38,829 Total assets ¥308,815,071 ¥299,935,835 42 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Thousands of Yen As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Operating accounts payable ¥ 1,213,070 ¥ 999,403 Short-term loans payable 2,000,000 11,000,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 9,000,000 12,000,000 Accounts payable - other 30,236 55,090 Accrued expenses 274,682 261,950 Income taxes payable 936 883 Accrued consumption taxes 103,059 237,895 Advances received 1,184,937 1,166,783 Deposits received 5,323 2,879 Other 32,760 32,400 Total current liabilities 13,845,005 25,757,286 Non-current liabilities Investment corporation bonds 11,000,000 5,000,000 Long-term loans payable 90,900,000 85,900,000 Tenant leasehold and security deposits 16,380,823 16,399,586 Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 15,111,972 15,427,875 Other 1,886 4,270 Total non-current liabilities 133,394,682 122,731,732 Total liabilities 147,239,688 148,489,019 Net assets Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital 156,459,426 146,590,931 Deduction from unitholders' capital (347,200) - Unitholders' capital, net 156,112,226 146,590,931 Surplus Voluntary retained earnings Reserve for reduction entry - 188,321 Total voluntary retained earnings - 188,321 Unappropriated retained earnings 5,463,156 4,667,563 Total surplus 5,463,156 4,855,884 Total unitholders' equity 161,575,383 151,446,816 Total net assets 161,575,383 151,446,816 Total liabilities and net assets ¥308,815,071 ¥299,935,835 The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 43 Statement of Income and Retained Earnings Thousands of Yen For the period For the period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Operating revenue Rent revenue - real estate ¥10,474,580 ¥10,430,057 Rent revenue - other 31,058 118,596 Total operating revenue 10,505,638 10,548,654 Operating expenses Expenses related to rent business 4,028,581 4,095,825 Loss on sales of real estate properties - 898,886 Asset management fee 542,926 495,399 Asset custody fee 14,996 14,000 Administrative service fees 23,453 23,489 Directors' compensations 6,600 6,600 Other operating expenses 111,560 100,073 Total operating expenses 4,728,118 5,634,274 Operating income 5,777,519 4,914,379 Non-operating income Interest income 17 55 Reversal of distribution payable 726 649 Insurance income 12,474 26,321 Other 39 326 Total non-operating income 13,257 27,353 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 242,180 234,538 Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds 21,142 18,863 Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs 1,747 1,459 Investment unit issuance expenses 47,756 - Other 13,901 18,442 Total non-operating expenses 326,728 273,304 Ordinary income 5,464,049 4,668,429 Income before income taxes 5,464,049 4,668,429 Income taxes - current 939 892 Income taxes - deferred (2) (1) Total income taxes 936 891 Net income 5,463,112 4,667,537 Retained earnings brought forward 44 25 Unappropriated retained earnings ¥ 5,463,156 ¥ 4,667,563 The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements. 44 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Statement of Changes in Net Assets For the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Thousands of Yen Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital Deduction from Number of units Unitholders' capital unitholders' capital Unitholders' capital, net Balance as of July 1, 2019 496,000 ¥146,590,931 ¥ - ¥146,590,931 Changes of items during the period Issuance of new investment units 23,000 9,868,495 9,868,495 Reversal of compression reserve - - Distributions in excess of earnings (347,200) (347,200) Dividends of surplus - - Net income - - Total changes of items during the period 23,000 9,868,495 (347,200) 9,521,295 Balance as of December 31, 2019 519,000 ¥156,459,426 ¥(347,200) ¥156,112,226 Thousands of Yen Unitholders' equity Surplus Voluntary retained earnings Reserve for reduction Unappropriated retained Total unitholders' Total entry earnings Total surplus equity net assets Balance as of July 1, 2019 ¥188,321 ¥4,667,563 ¥4,855,884 ¥151,446,816 ¥151,446,816 Changes of items during the period Issuance of new investment units 9,868,495 9,868,495 Reversal of compression reserve (188,321) 188,321 - - - Distributions in excess of earnings (347,200) (347,200) Dividends of surplus - (4,855,840) (4,855,840) (4,855,840) (4,855,840) Net income - 5,463,112 5,463,112 5,463,112 5,463,112 Total changes of items during the period (188,321) 795,593 607,272 10,128,567 10,128,567 Balance as of December 31, 2019 ¥ - ¥5,463,156 ¥5,463,156 ¥161,575,383 ¥161,575,383 For the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Thousands of Yen Unitholders' equity Surplus Voluntary retained earnings Reserve for Unappropriated Total Number of Unitholders' reduction retained unitholders' Total units capital entry earnings Total surplus equity net assets Balance as of January 1, 2019 496,000 ¥146,590,931 ¥188,321 ¥5,099,897 ¥5,288,218 ¥151,879,150 ¥151,879,150 Changes of items during the period Dividends of surplus - - - (5,099,872) (5,099,872) (5,099,872) (5,099,872) Net income - - - 4,667,537 4,667,537 4,667,537 4,667,537 Total changes of items during the period - - - (432,334) (432,334) (432,334) (432,334) Balance as of June 30, 2019 496,000 ¥146,590,931 ¥188,321 ¥4,667,563 ¥4,855,884 ¥151,446,816 ¥151,446,816 The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 45 Statement of Cash Flows Thousands of Yen For the period For the period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

Investment unit issuance expenses

Interest income

Interest expenses

Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

Increase (decrease) in advances received

Decrease in property, plant and equipment due to sales

Decrease in property, plant and equipment in trust due to sales

Other, net

Subtotal

Interest income received

Interest expenses paid

Payments for loss on disaster

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits

Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust

Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust

Payments for leasehold and guarantee deposits in trust

Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable

short-term loans payable Repayment of short-term loans payable

short-term loans payable Proceeds from long-term loans payable

long-term loans payable Repayment of long-term loans payable

long-term loans payable Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds

Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

Payments of investment unit issuance expenses

Distributions of earnings paid

Distributions in excess of earnings paid

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements. ¥ 5,464,049 ¥ 4,668,429 1,925,805 2,003,654 1,747 1,459 47,756 - (17) (55) 263,323 253,402 16,752 (17,694) 1,618 25,862 156,368 (123,837) 13,008 (10,669) (134,835) 32,757 14,563 46,955 4,669,913

401,055

(1,034) 18,496 7,769,104 11,969,728 17 55 (271,106) (246,552) - (30,474) (875)

7,497,128 11,691,882 (10,615,655) (16,346,734) (741,519) (6,596,879) (493,984) (758,484) 482,721 603,329 (512,981) (276,720) 197,078 239,917 (7,013) (19,917) 5,000 30,782 (580) - - (18) (11,686,934) (23,124,725) 22,500,000 51,500,000 (31,500,000) (42,500,000) 8,500,000 14,000,000 (6,500,000) (2,500,000) 6,000,000 - (33,599) (133) 9,868,495 - (31,681) - (4,855,336) (5,100,367) (347,200) - 3,600,677 15,399,498 (589,128) 3,966,655 14,205,840 10,239,184 ¥13,616,712 ¥14,205,840 46 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Notes to Financial Statements 1. ORGANIZATION Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") was established pursuant to the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent amendments; the "Investment Trust Act") by Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (formerly Frontier REIT Management Inc.) on May 12, 2004. The Investment Corporation issued 102 thousand investment units and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2004 (Securities Code: 8964). The Investment Corporation is a "REIT specializing in retail facilities" investing primarily in real estate properties (including real estate in trust) used as retail facilities in Japan with the aim of securing stable earnings over the medium to long term. As a result of steadily building up a track record in management over the 15 and a half years since its establishment, as of December 31, 2019, the Investment Corporation managed a total of 35 real estate properties (total acquisition price: ¥331,501 million). 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The Investment Corporation maintains its accounting records and prepares its financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), including provisions set forth in the Investment Trust Act of Japan, the Companies Act of Japan, the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and related regulations, which are different in certain respects as to the application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. The accompanying financial statements are basically a translation of the audited financial statements of the Investment Corporation, which were prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and were presented in the Securities Report of the Company filed with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. In preparing the accompanying financial statements, certain reclassifications and modifications have been made to the financial statements issued domestically in order to present them in a format that is more familiar to readers outside Japan. In addition, the notes to financial statements include certain information that might not be required under Japanese GAAP but is presented herein as additional information. The Investment Corporation's fiscal period is a six-month period which ends at the end of June or December. The Investment Corporation does not prepare consolidated financial statements because it has no subsidiaries. 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand and cash in trust, deposits and deposits in trust placed with banks and short-term investments that are highly liquid, readily convertible to cash, with an insignificant risk of market value fluctuation, and with a maturity of three months or less when purchased. Property, plant and equipment Property and equipment (including those in trust) are stated at cost, which includes the purchase price and related acquisition costs, less accumulated depreciation. Depreciation is calculated by the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the fixed assets as outlined below: Buildings 3 - 39 years Structures 2 - 47 years Machinery and equipment 5 - 14 years Tools, furniture and fixtures 3 - 15 years Intangible assets Intangible assets are amortized by the straight-line method. Long-term prepaid expenses Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized by the straight-line method. FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 47 Investment unit issuance expenses Investment unit issuance expenses are expensed when incurred. Investment corporation bond issuance costs Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized by the straight-line method over the respective terms of the bonds. Accounting treatment of trust beneficiary interests in real estate All assets and liabilities held in trust, for which the real estate in possession of the Investment Corporation was entrusted, and all related earnings and expenses incurred are reflected in the accompanying balance sheet and statement of income and retained earnings, respectively. Revenue recognition Operating revenue consists of rent revenue including base rents and common area charges, utility charge reimbursements, parking space rent revenue and other income. Rent revenue is generally recognized on an accrual basis over the life of each lease. Utility charge reimbursements are recognized when earned. Property-related taxes Property in Japan is subject to property taxes, urban planning taxes and depreciable property taxes on a calendar year basis. The taxes related to property are generally imposed based on the value of the relevant property and incurred for the fiscal period. The seller of a property is liable for property-related taxes for the period from the purchase date through to the end of that calendar year because taxes are imposed on the owner registered in the record as of January 1 for the entire year based on the assessment made by the local government. The amount applicable to the buyer of a property is usually settled between each party and capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the property. Income taxes Deferred tax assets and liabilities are computed based on the differences between the financial statements and income tax bases of assets and liabilities using the applicable statutory tax rates. Consumption taxes Consumption taxes received and paid are not included in the accompanying statement of income and retained earnings. Derivative financial instruments The Investment Corporation utilizes interest-rate swap contracts as derivative financial instruments solely for the purpose of hedging its exposure to interest rate risk. The Investment Corporation applies the special treatment to interest-rate swap contracts that meet the criteria for such special treatment. Under the special treatment, interest-rate swaps are not remeasured at fair value; instead, the net amount paid or received under the interest-rate swap contract is recognized and included in interest expense or income. An assessment of hedge effectiveness is not performed when the transactions meet the requirements for the special treatment. Rounding of amounts presented Unless otherwise stated, monetary amounts are rounded down and percentages are rounded to the nearest specified unit in the accompanying financial statements. 48 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 4. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following: Thousands of Yen As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Cash and deposits ¥10,231,095 ¥10,606,432 Cash and deposits in trust 3,877,168 4,088,946 Restricted deposits in trust (Note) (491,551) (489,538) Cash and cash equivalents ¥13,616,712 ¥14,205,840 Note: These are tenant leasehold deposits and are deposits that are retained in trust accounts for repayment when tenants vacate the properties. 5. SCHEDULE OF PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Property and equipment as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following: Thousands of Yen As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Acquisition cost Book value Acquisition cost Book value Land ¥ 96,498,617 ¥ 96,498,617 ¥ 87,219,704 ¥ 87,219,704 Buildings 55,459,257 33,664,550 54,192,539 33,391,692 Accumulated depreciation (21,794,707) (20,800,847) Structures 1,143,429 249,747 1,137,986 275,336 Accumulated depreciation (893,681) (862,650) Machinery and equipment 117,419 103,409 61,825 57,703 Accumulated depreciation (14,010) (4,121) Tools, furniture and fixtures 63,076 21,405 63,076 24,741 Accumulated depreciation (41,670) (38,335) Land in trust 132,411,601 132,411,601 132,411,601 132,411,601 Buildings in trust 51,621,748 30,906,355 50,616,757 30,737,991 Accumulated depreciation (20,715,393) (19,878,765) Structures in trust 749,737 261,582 748,801 282,040 Accumulated depreciation (488,154) (466,761) Machinery and equipment in trust 740,027 149,474 736,596 170,022 Accumulated depreciation (590,552) (566,573) Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 78,786 37,778 78,609 43,063 Accumulated depreciation (41,008) (35,546) Construction in progress in trust 28,301 28,301 308,908 308,908 Total ¥338,912,002 ¥294,332,824 ¥327,576,407 ¥284,922,807 6. PLEDGED ASSETS AND SECURED LIABILITIES Assets pledged as collateral as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following: Thousands of Yen As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Cash and deposits in trust ¥ 380,427 ¥ 380,427 Buildings 6,672,234 6,850,059 Structures 47,644 51,764 Tools, furniture and fixtures 1,025 1,038 Land 19,466,393 19,466,393 Buildings in trust 11,749,367 11,986,986 Structures in trust 96,383 105,846 Machinery and equipment in trust 9,251 9,251 Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 7,262 8,577 Land in trust 17,772,884 17,772,884 Total ¥56,202,874 ¥56,633,230 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 49 Liabilities secured by pledged assets as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following: Thousands of Yen As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Tenant leasehold and security deposits ¥ 4,994,991 ¥ 5,248,227 Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 8,957,156 9,465,138 Total ¥13,952,148 ¥14,713,365 7. SHORT-TERM LOANS PAYABLE Short-term loans payable as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following: Amount (Thousands of Yen) Average Repayment Lender Drawdown date As of As of interest rate Maturity date Use Remarks method December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Note 1) April 19, 2019 - ¥ 1,000,000 0.09909% July 19, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. June 20, 2019 - 7,500,000 0.09727% September 20, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) October 21, 2019 ¥1,000,000 - 0.09727% January 20, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) Mizuho Trust & June 20, 2019 - 1,500,000 0.10727% September 20, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) Banking Co., Ltd. The 77 Bank, Ltd. April 19, 2019 - 1,000,000 0.09909% July 19, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) October 21, 2019 1,000,000 - 0.09727% January 20, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) Total - ¥2,000,000 ¥11,000,000 - - - - - Note 1: "Average interest rate" is the borrowing rate for each lending financial institution, rounded to the fifth decimal place. Note 2: Lump-sum repayment at maturity. Note 3: For the refinance of existing loans. Note 4: Unsecured / Unguaranteed. The Investment Corporation has entered into credit facilities amounting to ¥15,000 million in the form of commitment lines in order to secure flexible and stable financing. The total amount of such credit facilities was unused as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. 8. LONG-TERM LOANS PAYABLE Long-term loans payable as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following: Amount (Thousands of Yen) Average Repayment Lender Drawdown date As of As of interest rate Maturity date Use Remarks method December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Note 1) July 2, 2015 - ¥2,000,000 0.27500% July 2, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) February 20, 2012 ¥3,000,000 3,000,000 1.16875% February 20, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) August 20, 2012 1,000,000 1,000,000 1.01125% August 20, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) May 19, 2014 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.60848% November 19, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Sumitomo Mitsui June 20, 2017 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.16830% June 21, 2021 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Banking August 29, 2017 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.13830% August 30, 2021 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Corporation June 20, 2018 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.17700% June 20, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) February 1, 2013 3,000,000 3,000,000 1.15625% February 1, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) July 2, 2019 2,000,000 - 0.16000% July 3, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) September 4, 2019 1,000,000 - 0.23000% September 4, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) September 4, 2019 2,000,000 - 0.36000% September 4, 2028 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) 50 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period Amount (Thousands of Yen) Average Repayment Lender Drawdown date As of As of interest rate Maturity date Use Remarks method December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Note 1) August 19, 2011 - 1,000,000 1.28625% August 19, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) February 1, 2013 2,500,000 2,500,000 0.82000% February 1, 2021 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) July 20, 2018 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.16700% July 20, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) March 2, 2015 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.54400% March 4, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) MUFG Bank, Ltd. February 19, 2015 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.68500% February 19, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) March 2, 2015 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.62000% March 3, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) July 2, 2015 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.88600% July 2, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) (Note 7) March 9, 2016 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.46130% March 9, 2028 (Note 2) (Note 5) (Note 9) (Note 8) August 19, 2013 2,000,000 2,000,000 1.20875% August 21, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Development March 17, 2014 1,500,000 1,500,000 1.17000% May 19, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) March 9, 2016 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.35880% March 9, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 5) (Note 9) Bank of Japan Inc. April 19, 2016 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.37190% July 20, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) August 9, 2016 4,000,000 4,000,000 0.33415% February 9, 2028 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) July 18, 2013 - 2,000,000 0.77250% July 18, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) January 7, 2015 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.33300% January 23, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) (Note 7) The Norinchukin January 23, 2018 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.21750% January 23, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) April 22, 2019 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.24000% October 22, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Bank July 18, 2019 1,000,000 - 0.24000% January 19, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) April 22, 2019 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.29000% October 22, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) July 18, 2019 1,000,000 - 0.31500% July 20, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) April 22, 2019 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.34000% October 22, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) July 19, 2017 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.21076% January 19, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) March 15, 2013 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.90500% March 15, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) July 22, 2014 1,300,000 1,300,000 0.59750% July 19, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note 7) February 28, 2018 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.27119% September 19, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) February 28, 2018 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.33130% March 19, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) May 21, 2018 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.36856% November 24, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) February 1, 2018 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.35630% February 19, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) The Bank of November 21, 2016 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.33500% November 24, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Fukuoka, Ltd. February 24, 2017 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.42500% February 24, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) May 20, 2019 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.48750% May 20, 2031 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Mizuho Trust & February 1, 2013 2,500,000 2,500,000 0.69000% February 3, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) March 9, 2016 1,900,000 1,900,000 0.15380% March 11, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 6) (Note 9) Banking Co., Ltd. June 20, 2019 1,500,000 1,500,000 0.22000% December 20, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Sumitomo Mitsui July 2, 2015 - 1,500,000 0.27500% July 2, 2019 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) November 30, 2015 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.30874% November 30, 2021 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Trust Bank, December 14, 2018 2,200,000 2,200,000 0.11450% December 14, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Limited July 2, 2019 1,500,000 - 0.16000% July 3, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Shinkin Central March 27, 2018 2,500,000 2,500,000 0.22500% March 27, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) Bank March 27, 2018 2,500,000 2,500,000 0.34721% February 19, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) The Yamaguchi August 18, 2014 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.81125% August 19, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) April 22, 2019 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.42000% April 23, 2029 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Bank, Ltd. June 19, 2017 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.56000% June 19, 2029 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) The Daishi February 10, 2016 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.04805% February 10, 2023 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) (Note 7) Bank, Ltd. August 1, 2017 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.29785% February 19, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) November 21, 2016 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.09000% November 22, 2021 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) The Iyo Bank, Ltd. April 1, 2015 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.61150% May 14, 2025 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) (Note 7) FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 51 Amount (Thousands of Yen) Average Repayment Lender Drawdown date As of As of interest rate Maturity date Use Remarks method December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Note 1) The 77 Bank, Ltd. December 22, 2016 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.41130% December 22, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) June 20, 2019 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.42000% June 20, 2029 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Resona Bank, March 2, 2015 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.46490% March 4, 2024 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 9) Limited. (Note 7) The Hiroshima November 25, 2014 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.40250% November 25, 2021 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Bank, Ltd. (Note 7) The Gunma Bank, December 16, 2014 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.27100% December 16, 2020 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Ltd. (Note 7) THE HACHIJUNI November 19, 2015 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.25190% May 19, 2022 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) BANK, LTD. (Note 7) The Musashino May 27, 2019 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.42000% May 28, 2029 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Bank, Ltd. SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE May 21, 2018 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.44130% May 22, 2028 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) COMPANY The Yamanashi June 19, 2018 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.40574% December 20, 2027 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Chuo Bank, Ltd. The Chiba Bank, June 20, 2019 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.27200% June 22, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Ltd. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance June 20, 2019 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.27200% June 22, 2026 (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 9) Company, Limited Total - ¥99,900,000 ¥97,900,000 - - - - - Note 1: "Average interest rate" is the borrowing rate for each lending financial institution, rounded to the fifth decimal place. Note 2: Lump-sum repayment at maturity. Note 3: For the refinance of existing loans. Note 4: For the acquisition of real estate. Note 5: For the redemption of investment corporation bonds. Note 6: For the acquisition of real estate and the redemption of investment corporation bonds. Note 7: Interest rate swap transactions, which effectively fix interest rates, are conducted for the purpose of avoiding interest rate fluctuation risks. The stated interest rate is the rate calculated on the date of the interest rate swap agreements. Note 8: The stated interest rate is the rate applied from May 9, 2016 until March 9, 2028. Note 9: Unsecured / Unguaranteed. The scheduled repayment amounts of long-term loans payable for each of the five years after the balance sheet date (excluding the current portion of long-term loans payable) are as follows: Thousands of Yen 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years Long-term loans payable ¥9,500,000 ¥11,500,000 ¥11,500,000 ¥10,900,000 9. INVESTMENT CORPORATION BONDS Investment corporation bonds outstanding are summarized as follows: As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Amount Weighted-average Amount Weighted-average (Thousands of Yen) interest rate (Thousands of Yen) interest rate Second series of unsecured investment corporation bonds ¥ 3,000,000 0.708% ¥3,000,000 0.708% due on November 25, 2031 Third series of unsecured investment corporation bonds 1,000,000 0.680%