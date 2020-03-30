Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation    8964   JP3046200006

FRONTIER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORAT

(8964)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 31st period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 03:58am EDT

SEMI-ANNUAL

REPORT

31st period

For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2019

Steadily Growing Dividends While

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.

Specialized investment in retail facilities in cities throughout Japan

Strengthening the Earnings Structure

FRI's Three Hallmarks

Stable medium- to long-term revenue structure

Growth strategy that leverages the support of Mitsui Fudosan

Contents

2 Highlights

  1. To Our Stakeholders / Topics
  1. Asset Size and Distributions
    10 Portfolio
    12 31st Sustainability Initiatives
    14 Corporate Governance
    17 FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy
    24 Financial Section
    25 Management's Discussion and Analysis
    42 Audited Financial Statements
    60 Independent Auditor's Report
    61 FRI and the Asset Management Company
    62 Investor Information

Disclaimer

All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatile conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market;

  1. fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion, and are their responsibility, as well as at their own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward- looking statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.

Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 1

Highlights

31st Period (July 1 to December 31, 2019) Financial Highlights

The distribution per unit for the 31st fiscal period was ¥10,526. Even after executing a fifth public offering in September 2019, we were able to pay a per-unit distribution that was over ¥10,000 and up ¥36 from the previous fiscal period. During the 31st fiscal period, we advanced portfolio- strengthening initiatives, including using funds procured through the public offering to acquire excellent assets from the sponsor, and achieved internal growth. We also issued our fifth investment corporation bonds, maintaining prudent financial management.

Looking ahead, we forecast a distribution per unit of ¥10,600 for the 32nd fiscal period and ¥10,640 for the 33rd fiscal period.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

45.3%

Average interest rate on borrowings

0.47%

Appraisal-based LTV

36.9%

Average maturity of borrowings

5.35 years

Net asset value per unit

¥442,622

Ratings

  1. /Stable

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Long-term issuer rating

AA- /Stable

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Issuer rating

A+ /Stable ; A-1 /Stable

S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit; Short-term corporate credit

2 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

For the six month

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

periods ended

(30th Period)

(31st Period)

(32nd Period) Forecast**

(33rd Period) Forecast**

Operating

¥10,548 million

¥10,505 million

¥10,688 million

¥10,830 million

revenue

Net income

¥4,667 million

¥5,463 million

¥5,504 million

¥5,525 million

Distribution

¥10,490*million

¥10,526

¥10,600 million

¥10,640 million

per unit

  • The distribution per unit for the 30th fiscal period includes ¥700 of distribution temporarily in excess of earnings.
  • Forecasts for the 32nd and 33rd periods (ending June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively) given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 31st Fiscal Period," published on February 14, 2020.

31st Period Portfolio Highlights

Asset sizeNumber of properties

¥331.5 billion

35 properties

(Total acquisition price)

Appraisal value

Unrealized gain

¥362.4 billion

¥68.1 billion

Occupancy rate

99.7%

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 3

To Our Stakeholders

Leveraging Our 5th Public Offering and the Sponsor's Pipeline to Acquire Excellent Properties

In the 31st fiscal period, FRI carried out a capital increase by public offering for the first time in six and a half years. This has enabled us to acquire high-quality assets that will produce stable revenue and to further reinforce our financial base.

Going forward, we seek to ensure that FRI is sustainable and that our unitholders will continue to want to hold our investment units over the long term. To this end, we will continue working to build an outstanding portfolio that can withstand market changes and maintain sound financial operations while endeavoring to contribute to the creation of sustainable society.

We look forward to earning your ongoing support.

Goro Toyama

CEO and Representative Director

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management

Topics

1 Steady Distribution Growth

FRI paid a distribution per unit of more than ¥10,000, even after carrying out a public offering.

31st period ¥10,526 30th period ¥10,490

2 Executed a 5th Public Offering, Increasing the Asset Size

In September 2019, FRI executed a fifth public offering, its first since March 2013, raising approximately ¥9.8 billion.

Summary

Units issued

23,000

Total units after issue

519,000

Issue value

¥429,065 per unit

Total issue value

¥9,868,495,000

Proceeds were used to partially fund the acquisition of an additional stake

in Ikebukuro GLOBE (50% co-ownership) and partially repay borrowings

taken out to finance acquisitions made in the

30th fiscal period.

Acquired in 30th

Acquired in 31st

Acquired in 30th

Acquired in 30th

Property name

Total/ Average

Ikebukuro GLOBE

SAKAE GLOBE

Shinsaibashi MG Building

(50% co-ownership) (50% co-ownership)

(40% quasi co-ownership)

(60% co-ownership)

Acquisition price

¥10,300 million

¥10,500 million

¥6,350 million

¥5,840 million

¥32,990 million

Appraisal value

¥10,500 million

¥10,500 million

¥6,360 million

¥5,920 million

¥33,280 million

Expected NOI yield

4.0%

3.9%

3.6%

3.4%

3.8%

Expected yield

3.3%

3.3%

3.4%

3.2%

3.3%

after depreciation

4 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Offering highlights

1 Property acquisitions leveraging the sponsor's pipeline

Portion of new acquisitions

from Mitsui Fudosan:

100%

Ikebukuro GLOBE

SAKAE GLOBE

Shinsaibashi MG Building

2 Acquired urban retail facilities on corner lots of high-end shopping streets in Japan's three largest metropolitan areas

19.6%26.1%

Proportion of urban

As ofretail facilities increased December 31,

2018

+6.5%

(annual rent basis)

As of

September 5,

2019

Large-scale shopping centers

Medium-scale shopping centers

Urban retail facilities

Land interests

3 Increased asset size and lowered average building age

Up 8.8%

billion

Increased asset size

billion

¥304.7(Total acquisition price)

(Total acquisition price)

¥331.5

Executed

As of December 31, 2018

As of September 5, 2019

12.3 years

Lowered average building age

10.8 years*

Down 1.5 years

Expand management strategies

Strategies going

Tenant replacement

Additional investment

Rebuilding

Property replacement

forward

  • Calculated using averages as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, weighted by acquisition price, excluding land interest properties, of the portfolio properties as of December 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, respectively.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 5

3 Issued 5th Investment Corporation Bonds

FRI issued investment corporation bonds in December 2019.

Amount: ¥6.0 billion

Period: 10 years

Annual interest rate: 0.520%

4 Internal Growth-Financial

Average remaining loan/bond period and debt cost

Balance of loans and bonds and interest paid

(at each period end)

(%)

0.98

0.92

0.84

0.72

0.69

0.62

0.52

0.52

0.46

0.47

4.84

4.83

5.03

5.06

4.79

5.35

(Years)

4.63

4.32

4.04

3.93

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

June '15 Dec. '15

June '16 Dec. '16

June '17

Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18

June '19 Dec. '19

Debt cost

Years remaining

(million yen)

(million yen)

120,000

500

Impact on DPU:

+¥218

80,000

350

369

358

339

307

303

272

261

252

245

256

40,000

200

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

June '15 Dec. '15 June '16 Dec. '16

June '17 Dec. '17 June '18 Dec. '18 June '19 Dec. '19

Balance of borrowings (left axis)

Interest paid (right axis)

5 Initiatives to Strengthen the Portfolio

External Growth Initiatives Leveraging the Sponsor's Pipeline

31st period (acquired in September 2019)

32nd period (acquired in March 2020)

Ikebukuro GLOBE

TENJIN216

La La Chance HIROSHIMA

(additional 50% co-ownership stake)

Geihinkan (land interest)

Please refer to p. 7 for details about the property.

Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Nishikaniya, Minami-ku, Hiroshima City

Acquisition price: ¥2,550 million

Acquisition price: ¥1,040 million

6 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Ikebukuro GLOBE

(50% co-ownership stake) (additional acquisition)

Located on a corner lot on Sunshine 60 Street, which extends from Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo's busiest transit stations

As Toshima aspires to become an "international city of arts & culture," the area is expected to attract even more visitors with

the grand opening of Hareza Ikebukuro (July 2020); Mixalive TOKYO, a live entertainment complex (March 2020); and Animate Ikebukuro Temporary Store on the site of the former Toshima City Health Center (April 2020)

The main tenant is a large-scale UNIQLO store

With this additional acquisition, FRI owns a 100% stake

Line

Line

.

Route

Ave

Metropolitan

Ikebukuro

-dori

RSaikyo

Hareza

Line

Meiji

Tojo

J

Ikebukuro

5

.

Line/JR

Expressway

Tobu

Yamanote

BicCameraクカメラ

No

Naka-ikebukuro

Animate Ikebukuro

WACCA

Park

JR

ZARA

Ikebukuro

Temporary Store

Q plaza

Yamada Denki

Animate

IKEBUKURO

.

PARCO

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Metro Line

Tokyo

Sta

Ikebukuro Square

Marunouchi

Ikebukuro

SEGA

Victoria

Mixalive TOKYO

exit

Sportsmall

East

ABC MART

ABC MART TOKYU

Lotteria

Street

HANDS

Sunshine

Don Quijote

-60

City

Sunshine

GU

SEIBU

Tokyo

Metro

Tokyo

IKEBUKURO

Metro

Yurakucho

Fukutoshin

Line

Line

Property overview

Location

1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo

Acquisition date

September 5, 2019

Acquisition price

¥10,500 million

Appraisal value*

¥10,500 million

Completed

January 2014 (6.0 years old as of December 31, 2019)

Leased floor space

4,411.98 m2**

  • The appraisal value as of June 30 2019, obtained at the time of the additional acquisition.
  • FRI acquired a 50% co-ownership stake, but the leased floor space presented here is that for the entire property.

Internal Growth via Capital Expenditure

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

(formerly QANAT Rakuhoku)

The construction of a new Annex by the master lessee (H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd.) on an adjacent lot and the renovation of the existing building has completed

Reopened under the new name on December 6, 2019

Increased rent and formed a new, 20-year lease contract

Property overview

Internal growth

Approx. 12%

rent increase

Previous rent

FRI's investment

New rent

¥46 million/

¥51 million/

Approx. ¥690 million

month

month

Previous rent

New rent

Location

Takano Nishibiraki-cho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto

Acquisition date

July 4, 2012

Acquisition price

¥8,800 million

Completed

November 2000 (19.1 years old as of December 31, 2019)

Leased floor space

46,750.90 m2

Center Square,

Renovated supermarket

Square Dining area,

a three-story atrium

Daily QANAT Izumiya

meeting a wide range of customer needs

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 7

AssetSize and Distributions

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

20

DPU (yen)*

September 2008

March 2011

Lehman Brothers

Great East Japan

Asset size (billion yen)**

Bankruptcy

Earthquake

9,991

9,220

9,274

9,368

9,294

9,097

9,239

9,173

8,980

9,299

9,191

March 2008

July 2008

July 2010

July 2012

Third-party allotment

1st public offering

2nd public offering

3rd public offering

271.6

March 2008

237.0

245.8

Changed sponsor from Japan

206.8

221.2

221.2

Tobacco to Mitsui Fudosan

159.6

174.3

178.0

178.0

123.1

Fiscal

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

period

(June '08)

(Dec. '08)

(June '09)

(Dec. '09)

(June '10)

(Dec. '10)

(June '11)

(Dec. '11)

(June '12)

(Dec. '12)

(June '13)

Properties

No. of

12

17

19

20

20

22

24

24

26

27

29

properties

AEON STYLE

Summit Store

AEON TOWN

Mitsui

Rakuhoku

Shinagawa Seaside:

Takinogawa

Tanashi-Shibakubo:

Shopping Park

HANKYU SQUARE:

¥20.1 billion

Momiji-Bashi:

¥3.1 billion

LaLaport IWATA:

¥8.8 billion

AEON MALL Ibaraki:

¥3.1 billion

¥15.2 billion

¥18.1 billion

Home Center

GINZA GLASSE:

Papillon Plaza:

Kohnan

¥13.6 billion

Hiroshima

¥3.9 billion

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi:

Mitsui

Ikebukuro

Minami-Machi

Kamiikedai Tokyu

(land interest):

¥3.5 billion

Shopping Park

Square:

Store:

¥1.9 billion

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA:

LaLagarden

Summit Store

¥20.4

¥1.4 billion

KASUKABE:

billion

Frespo Tosu

¥19.9 billion

Yokohama Okano

¥10.0 billion

Belltown

(land interest):

(land interest):

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma

Tambaguchi

¥5.7 billion

¥3.1 billion

(land interest):

Eki-Mae Store:

VIORO:

You Me Town

¥2.6 billion

¥2.1 billion

¥10.1 billion

Hiroshima:

AEON MALL

Desigual

Ito-Yokado

Don Quijote

Shimura

¥23.2 billion

NAGOYADOME-Mae:

Harajuku:

Higashi-

Fukuoka Tenjin:

Shopping Center:

¥24.8 billion

¥3.1 billion

Yamato:

¥3.7 billion

¥4.4 billion

¥11.6 billion

Sponsors

Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • FRI implemented a two-for-one split of its investment units effective January 1, 2014. Distributions before the split have been divided by two.

** Asset sizes (presented after each property name) reflect acquisition prices. The acquisition price of AEON MALL Ibaraki includes that for a portion of the property's land (area of 118.86 m2 and book value of ¥15 million) sold to Ibaraki City for ¥19 million on October 12, 2010. On April 4, 2019, FRI sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, FRI owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that FRI continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of all the buildings of Papillon Plaza.

8 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

13

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

10,211

9,903

10,022

10,194

9,707

9,695

9,694

10,146

10,282

9,405

9,360

10,490

10,600

10,526

10,640

September 2019

5th public offering

March 2013

4th public offering

331.5

304.7

304.7

321.0

289.0

289.0

293.4

283.1

283.1

273.9

267.8

265.9

259.2

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd*** 33rd***

(Dec. '13)

(June '14)

(Dec. '14)

(June '15)

(Dec. '15)

(June '16)

(Dec. '16)

(June '17)

(Dec. '17)

(June '18)

(Dec. '18)

(June '19)

(Dec. '19)

(June '20)

(Dec. '20)

Assets acquired from the former sponsor, Japan Tobacco Inc. Assets acquired from the sponsor, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Assets acquired from third parties

28

30

29

32

32

Mitsui

Shinsaibashi Square:

Shopping Park

¥8.6 billion

LaLaport

Mitsui Shopping Park

SHIN-MISATO

LaLaport

Annex building:

SHIN-MISATO

¥3.9 billion

(16% co-ownership):

¥4.7 billion

Costco

Wholesale Warehouse

Shin-Misato

(land interest):

¥3.8 billion

Kohnan Kawasaki-

Odasakae Mall

(land interest):

¥7.0 billion

32

32

32

33

35

35

Mitsui

SAKAE GLOBE

Shopping Park

(60% quasi

LaLaport

co-ownership):

SHIN-MISATO

¥9.3 billion

(50% co-ownership): ¥15.1 billion

Super Viva

Home Zama

and Super

KOJIMA x

Sanwa Zama

Summit Store

BIC CAMERA

Higashihara

Higashi-Nagasaki

Naha Store:

(land interest):

(land interest):

¥1.8 billion

¥4.3 billion

¥2.0 billion

36 35****

Ikebukuro GLOBE

(50% co-ownership): ¥10.3 billion

SAKAE GLOBE

(40% quasi co-ownership): ¥6.3 billion

Shinsaibashi MG Building

(60% co-ownership): ¥5.8 billion

Ikebukuro GLOBE

(50% co-ownership): ¥10.5 billion

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

As such, the acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. The acquisition price of Desigual Harajuku includes that for a portion of the property's land (area of 26.86 m2 and book value of ¥259 million) sold to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for ¥333 million on July 30, 2012. The acquisition price of Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi (land interest) includes that for the property's former building (acquisition price of ¥208 million) demolished as announced on December 2, 2016. Furthermore, all asset size figures are truncated after the first decimal place.

  • Forecasts of distribution is as of February 14, 2020
  • FRI has formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are counted as one.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 9

Portfolio

We strive to build a high-quality portfolio that is balanced and diversified in terms of area, property type and tenants.

Regional SC

A large-scale shopping center (SC)

which houses multiple specialty stores.

Outlet mall

A large-scale shopping center (SC)

in which multiple outlet stores are concentrated.

Neighborhood SC

A medium-scale shopping center where the main tenants

are a supermarket and specialty shops.

GMS

A medium-scale shopping center (SC) where the main tenant

typically stocks general merchandise and groceries.

Supermarket/other

A retail outlet that sells mainly food products

or other facility.

Urban retail facility

A store that faces onto a main street or specialty store

building located in a prime urban location.

Land interest

Land interests in retail facilities.

Note: Numbers indicate order of acquisition

Portfolio Assets 35 properties

Total acquisition price

¥331.5billion

(As of December 31, 2019)

CHUBU AREA

6

18

32

AEON MALL

Mitsui Shopping Park

SAKAE GLOBE

NAGOYADOME-Mae

LaLaport IWATA

KANSAI AREA

3

8

5 24

326

2

18

10

28 35

2

5

23 17

9

AEON MALL Ibaraki

Belltown Tambaguchi

CHUGOKU AREA

Eki-Mae Store

24

28

8

10

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Shinsaibashi Square

Home Center Kohnan

You Me Town Hiroshima

Hiroshima Minami-Machi

(land interest)

35

Shinsaibashi MG Building

30

KYUSHU/OKINAWA AREA

3

9

17

23

30

Papillon Plaza

Frespo Tosu

Don Quijote

VIORO

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA

(land interest)

Fukuoka Tenjin

Naha Store

10 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Portfolio Data

Acquisition resources

Area

Property type

10

(Acquisition price basis)

Kyushu/Okinawa

Land interests

Non-

6.9%

8.5%

properties

Chugoku

sponsor

8.0%

16.2%

Sponsors:

Urban retail

Kansai

Tokyo

Regional SCs

Former

Mitsui

14.4%

metropolitan

facilities

34.1%

Fudosan,

sponsor:

area

26.4%

Japan

etc. 53.0%

Chubu

53.9%

Tobacco

10

16.8%

Outlet malls

30.8%

properties

15

6.3%

properties

Supermarkets,

Neighborhood SCs

other

GMSs

6.8%

6.9%

11.0%

Period remaining until

Ratio of ﬁxed rent and

Tenants

Remaining contract term

rent revision**

sales-linked rent

Sales-linked rent

Mitsui

5 years

Over

1.1%

3 years

10 years

Fudosan

or less

18.1%

21.7%

Over

or less

Other

29.0%

10 years

34.1%

47.6%

5 to 10 years

AEON Group

48.2%

5 to

Fixed rent

28.9%

23.4%

10 years

3 to 5 years

98.9%

22.8%

18.9%

Izumi

Average remaining contract term:

7.3%

9.9 years

  • All figures are calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of the lease contracts valid as of December 31, 2019 for FRI's 35 properties. Variable rent is not taken into account. The ratio of fixed rent and sales-linked rent is that of the 31st fiscal period.
  • Figures reflect the distribution of the periods remaining until the next rent revision date or contract maturity date, whichever is earlier.

TOKYO METROPOLITAN AREA

1

4

7

11

12

AEON STYLE

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Summit Store Takinogawa

Queen's Isetan

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

Shinagawa Seaside

Momiji-Bashi

Suginami-Momoi

13

14

15

16

19

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

Desigual Harajuku

Ito-Yokado

AEON TOWN

GINZA GLASSE

Iruma (land interest)

Higashi-Yamato

Tanashi-Shibakubo

20

21

22

25

26

Shimura Shopping Center

Mitsui Shopping Park

Summit Store Yokohama

Ikebukuro Square

Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae

LaLagarden KASUKABE

Okano (land interest)

Mall (land interest)

27

29

31

33

34

Mitsui Shopping Park

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

Super Viva Home Zama

Summit Store

Ikebukuro GLOBE

LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

Shin-Misato (land interest)

and Super Sanwa Zama

Higashi-Nagasaki

Higashihara (land interest)

(land interest)

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 11

31stSustainabilityInitiatives

FRI recognizes the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and implements initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability.

Our Approach to Sustainability

The Mitsui Fudosan Group

Environmental Policy

&EARTH symbolizes the Mitsui Fudosan Group's recognition that urban development is interlinked with the planet and its aim of a society that enriches both people and the planet.

In December 2018, the Mitsui Fudosan Group joined the United Nations Global Compact.

In accordance with a Sustainability Policy established under the &EARTH Group vision,

FRI and the Asset Management Company work to foster dialog with stakeholders while contributing to social and economic development and the preservation of the global environment.

Material Issues Related to Sustainability

Area of Materiality

KPI

Results

Supported SDGs

CO2 emission

Portfolio data coverage (floor area basis,

Per-unit consumption (data coverage rate)

excluding land interest properties)

Energy

reduction

through

Per-floor area energy consumption in facility operations

23.273 kWh/m2 (99%)

Water

energy savings

Per-floor area CO2 emissions from facility operations

0.072 m3/m2 (99%)

Environmental

Greenhouse gases

Conservation of water

Portfolio data coverage (floor area basis,

0.010 t-CO2/m2 (99%)

E

excluding land interest properties)

and other resources

Waste

and reduction of waste;

Per-unit water consumption

1.146 kg/m2 (90%)

reduction of hazardous

attributable to facility operations

substances and ensuring

(data for fiscal 2018;

health and safety

Per-unit waste attributable to facility operations

data coverage rate as of December 31, 2018)

Asset Management Company employees

that participated in the management of

the &EARTH Clothing Support Project

Cooperation and

Participants in the &EARTH Clothing Support

31st fiscal period results

Project at FRI properties

coexistence with

are as detailed

local communities

Clothing collected by the &EARTH Clothing

on page 13, at right.

Support Project at FRI properties

Additional donations collected by the &EARTH

Clothing Support Project at FRI properties

Average annual hours of training

24 hours per person (fiscal

2018)

of current executives and employees

Average annual training costs

¥280,000 per person (fiscal

2018)

of current executives and employees

Executive and

Social

S

employee related

• ARES Certified Master: 14

initiatives

Number of Asset Management Company

• Registered real estate broker: 15

executives and employees

• Certified

public tax

accountant: 1

with certified qualifications

• Certified

member

analyst of SAAJ: 1

• Etc. (as of April 1, 2019)

Employee satisfaction survey

Implemented in July 2019

Portion of portfolio with environmental

certification (floor area basis,

76.5% (as of December 31, 2019)

Building

excluding land interest properties)

relationships of trust

Number of external evaluations, certifications,

with unitholders

etc., of the portfolio as well as FRI and

15 (as of December 31, 2019)

the Asset Management Company

Number of IR information sessions held

9 (31st fiscal period)

Clearly defining

corporate governance

Governance mechanisms

G

Clearly defining and disclosing

the governance mechanisms of FRI

-

and the Asset Management Company

12 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Sustainability Initiatives

Environmental Initiatives

External certifications and recognitions related to environmental initiatives

GRESB Real Estate Assessment

DBJ Green Building Certification

Acquired DBJ Green Building certification for two more properties in December 2019

Reducing environmental burden

FRI carries out 3R

(Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) initiatives.

Food garbage recycled

at five properties in fiscal 2018

Food garbage

503 t/year

Rank:

East Asia /

Global

Retail / Listed

3rd

292nd

(of 7 entities)

(of 964 entities)

GRESB

GRESB is an assessment of the sustainability of real estate companies and operators. Said assessment is closely watched, as institutional investors use the GRESB benchmark assessment when they select investment targets.

You Me Town Hiroshima

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Amount recycled

479 t/year

Recycling rate*

95.3 %

*Recycling rate =

Amount recycled / garbage emissions × 100

&EARTH Clothing Support Project

Asset Management Company employees take part in running activities for the Mitsui Fudosan Group's &EARTH Clothing Support Project.

Four such employees participated in the 31st fiscal period.

Social Initiatives

Initiatives for employees at the Asset Management Company

The Asset Management Company implements a range of initiatives with the goal of developing professionals.

Creating rewarding workplaces

Oct. - Nov. 2019 Results for Four FRI Properties

Participants

761

Clothing collected

3,948kg

Additional donations

¥24,926

Activities at LaLagarden KASUKABE

&EARTH Clothing Support Project

Twice a year since November 2008, the Mitsui Fudosan Group organizes and executes the project, inviting the public to donate unneeded clothing at retail facilities. The clothing is then distributed to people in need through the NPO Japan Relief Clothing Center.

  • Employee benefit systems for different life stages (leave systems for childcare, family nursing care, etc.)
  • Compliance consultation points
  • Internal social events
  • Respect for diversity
    (41.6% of all positions held by women as of April 1, 2019)
  • Cumulative investment unit investment system (Employee Stock Purchase Plan)

Developing employee abilities

  • Support system for obtaining qualifications
  • Support for use of external training and seminars; internal training
  • Personnel evaluation system

Employee health and safety

  • Promoting regular health checkups and screenings
  • Use of industrial physicians
  • Stress checks
  • Employee satisfaction surveys

Developing professionals

Please refer to pp.14 -16 for information about corporate governance.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 13

Corporate Governance

Directors

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

(From left to right)

Takaaki Ochiai, Supervisory Director

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

Toshio Suzuki, Supervisory Director

Management Framework

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") commissions the management of its assets to Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company").

Administrative

Asset Custodian /

Asset Management Company

Investment Corporation

Agency Agreement

Administrative Agent

(Institutional)

(Institutional) /

Asset

Transfer Agent

Management

Custody Agreement

Agreement

Administrative

Sumitomo Mitsui

General Meeting of

Agency Agreement

Trust Bank, Limited

Shareholders

(Investor Registry)

Corporate

Auditor

Board of Directors

Compliance

Administrative

Administrative Agent

Committee

Agency Agreement

(Accounting)

(Accounting)

Reiwa Accounting

Compliance

Chief Executive O•cer

Holdings Co., Ltd.

Division

and Representative

General Meeting

Director

of Unitholders

Administrative

Administrative Agent

Management

(Tax Payments)

Agency Agreement

Committee

Board of Directors

(Tax Payments)

Reiwakaikeisha

Executive Director

Tax Corporation

Investment

Finance Division

Planning and

Administration

Takao Iwadou

Division

Division

Supervisory Directors

Administrative Agent

Takaaki Ochiai

Fiscal and Issuing /

for Investment

Real Estate Acquisition

Toshio Suzuki

Paying Agency

Corporation Bonds

Advisory Services Agreement

Agreement /

Fiscal Agency

Sumitomo Mitsui

Agreement

Trust Bank, Limited /

Asset Management Company's Parent Company

Accounting

Sumitomo Mitsui

Auditor

Banking Corporation

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Basic

Agreement

Shopping Center Management

Concerning

Ernst & Young

Special Account

Special

Shopping Center

Re-Commissioning Agreement

ShinNihon

Account Manager

Management

Management

Agreement

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and

Frontier REIT SC Management Co., Ltd.

Banking Corporation

14 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Operational Framework and Policy for Addressing Conflicts of Interest

The Asset Management Company strives to ensure that transactions involving potential conflicts of interest are handled appropriately. To this end, the Asset Management Company has established and enforces strict compliance with internal rules regarding transactions with related parties, including criteria to identify related parties, standards for handling transactions with such parties, and protocols governing decision making in such transactions. Furthermore, the Asset Management Company has adopted a system that involves the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors in the execution of any sale or purchase of properties to or from a related party.

The following are related parties.

a. The related parties of the Asset Management Company as defined in the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust Act.

b. Other related parties are as defined below

  1. The shareholder of the Asset Management Company and the subsidiaries and affiliated companies of said shareholder laid out in the Regulation for Terminology, Forms, and Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements (hereinafter, the "Consolidated Accounting Standards").
  2. Special purpose companies (including specified purpose

companies, special limited liability companies, corporations and others as laid out in the Law on Securitization of Assets; hereinafter "SPCs") that meet certain conditions. Specifically, if the Asset Management Company's shareholder and said shareholder's subsidiaries and affiliated companies (as defined in the Consolidated Accounting Standards) have invested a total of 15% or more of an SPC's invested capital (including investments made by silent partnership and preferred equity investments), the SPC in question is a related party.

Investment Management Decision-Making Process

Decision-Making Process for Establishing and Changing Management Guidelines and Asset Management Plans

1.

2.

Relevant Divisions:

Compliance Division

Proposals

General Manager:

Screening

1. Relevant Divisions: Proposals

Divisions draft proposals according to their areas of responsibility. The Finance Division and Investment Division each draft the portions of management guidelines and asset management plans related to their respective areas of responsibility.

2. Compliance Division General Manager: Screening

The Compliance Division General Manager screens proposals in light of relevant laws and other factors.

3. Management Committee: Consideration, approval

After screening by the Compliance Division General Manager, management guideline and asset management plan proposals are taken up by the Management Committee for consideration and approval.

The Compliance Division General Manager may attend the

3.

4.

Management

Board of Directors:

Committee:

Consideration,

Consideration,

approval

approval

Management Committee's meetings. Should the Compliance Division General Manager recognize compliance-related concerns during the committee's consideration or approval of a proposal, said manager has the authority to suspend the committee's consideration or approval of said proposal and return it to the division that proposed it.

4. Board of Directors: Consideration, approval

After approval by the Management Committee, proposals are considered by the Board of Directors. Proposals must receive the approval of at least two thirds of the directors to pass. However, matters concerning the establishment or amendment of the Rules Concerning Conflicts of Interest must be approved by FRI's Board of Directors before being taken up by the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 15

Asset Acquisition / Disposition Decision-Making Process

1.

2.

3.

4.

6.

Relevant

Compliance

Management

Compliance

Board of

Divisions:

Division General

Committee:

Committee:

Directors:

Selection,

Manager:

Consideration,

Consideration,

Consideration,

proposal

Screening

approval

approval

approval

1. Relevant Divisions: Selection, proposal

The Investment Division conducts examinations (hereinafter, collectively, "due diligence") of each property in accordance with established guidelines. Due diligence includes economic investigations of such factors as the projected earnings and the potential of the area where the property is located; physical investigations of such factors as building conditions and earthquake resistance; and legal investigations of such factors as rights issues. Based on the outcome of these investigations, the Investment Division selects properties that are suited for investment.

2. Compliance Division General Manager: Screening

The Compliance Division General Manager screens proposals in light of relevant laws and other factors.

3. Management Committee: Consideration, approval

After screening by the Compliance Division General Manager, proposals are taken up by the Management Committee for consideration and approval.

The Compliance Division General Manager may attend the Management Committee's meetings. Should the Compliance Division General Manager recognize compliance-related concerns during the committee's consideration or approval of a proposal, said manager has the authority to suspend the committee's consideration or approval of said proposal and return it to the divisions that proposed it.

5.

(

Asset acquisitions or dispositions

)

involving related parties

Approval from FRI's Board of Directors*

  • This approval constitutes permission from FRI.

4. Compliance Committee: Consideration, approval

After approval by the Management Committee, proposals are taken up by the Compliance Committee for consideration and approval. If approved, they are presented to the Board of Directors for consideration and approval.

Proposals being considered by the Compliance Committee must obtain the approval of at least one external expert committee member as well as at least two thirds of the committee members present to be approved. However, asset acquisitions or dispositions involving related parties require the approval of all the members of the committee.

5. Approval from FRI's Board of Directors

Asset acquisitions or dispositions involving related parties must be approved by FRI's Board of Directors before being considered by the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors. However, the approval of the Board of Directors of FRI is not necessary for acquisitions or dispositions of marketable securities that fall under the transactions laid out in Article 245-2 of the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust Act.

6. Board of Directors: Consideration, approval

Asset acquisitions or dispositions must receive the approval of at least two thirds of all directors to pass.

16 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

FRI's Investment Policy/ Distribution Policy

I. FRI's Investment Policy

1. Basic Policy

With the aim of securing stable earnings over the medium to long term, Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") shall primarily invest in real estate and other specified assets (the asset types described under "II. Investment Targets

1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets").

2. Investment Stance

FRI adheres to the following investment stance in undertaking asset management.

measures taken against obsolescence, tenant characteristics (composition of finances, business conditions, future prospects of the relevant industry, etc.), content of leasing contracts and other factors. After thus having determined its investment value, FRI will decide whether to make an investment.

(5)Acquisition Prices

Acquisition prices are determined based on appraisal value as well as consideration of each property's characteristics and impact on the profitability of the overall portfolio. FRI shall not acquire properties at prices in excess of appraisal value from related parties.

(1)Primary Investment Targets

The real estate and underlying assets of the securities backed by real estate that FRI invests in shall primarily be those used as suburban retail facilities and urban retail buildings.

(2)Geographic Diversity

In order to reduce risks related to rent revenue associated with regional economic deterioration which may result from concentrating investment properties in specific areas as well as risks related to earthquakes and other disasters, FRI shall conduct geographically diverse investment in an aim to stabilize cash flow. In other words, FRI will invest in real estate in various areas of Japan as well as in trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate.

  1. Investment in Development Properties
    In principle, investment target real estate and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests are occupied leasing properties as of the time of purchase, and unoccupied properties shall not be considered as investment targets. However, investment may be carried out in unoccupied properties, properties planned for construction or properties under construction when stable earnings can be projected after the property is occupied or the building construction is completed.
  2. Investment Criteria

In principle, FRI shall consider as investment targets real estate that actually produces or that is projected to produce leasing business revenues or other similar revenues, and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests. Furthermore, in selecting properties for investment, FRI shall conduct a comprehensive evaluation of current and future profitability, the potential and stability of the area where the property is located, the current state of physical repair, upgrades and other

3. Management Policy

In an aim to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term, FRI shall manage its assets with the goal of constructing a portfolio primarily composed of real estate that has a medium- to long-term leasing period and whose major tenants have a generally high creditworthiness as well as trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate (hereinafter, "assets producing stable earnings"). Furthermore, FRI will, in principle, manage assets producing stable earnings, but may include as investment targets real estate whose earnings and asset value can be raised by replacing tenants or through good operations, and trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate.

The aforementioned portfolio shall be constructed by adhering to the following:

(1)Acquisition Criteria

In selecting individual real estate and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests, FRI shall place a high priority on properties that demonstrate superiority and stable profitability over the medium to long term after sufficient consideration of planned acquisition price, projected earnings, characteristics of the property's area, the environment, future potential, scale of facilities, condition of the building and facilities, earthquake resistance, rights issues, creditworthiness of tenants, performance of shops, content of leasing contracts and status of building management, among other factors. In principle, the minimum investment amount (excluding taxes, acquisition costs, etc.) shall be one billion yen per investment property. However, this shall not apply to cases of investing in properties which come as incidental to other investment properties.

  1. Selection Procedure of Investment Properties
    When selecting real estate and real estate associated with trust

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 17

beneficiary interests, FRI shall exercise detailed due diligence for each individual property. After thus having determined the value of said property, FRI shall conduct a comprehensive evaluation of its impact on the entire portfolio and degree of contribution to increasing the portfolio's value and decide whether to make an investment.

With regards to due diligence, FRI shall ask lawyers, certified public accountants, real estate appraisers, first-class architects, professionals at trade area research companies, and other specialists to conduct investigations. By doing so, FRI will conduct detailed investigations from multiple perspectives.

(3)Holding Period

FRI shall, in principle, acquire real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate on the assumption that these will be held for medium- to long-term periods and shall not acquire assets with the initial goal of selling them after a short while. Medium term means approximately five to ten years, and long term means more than ten years. Moreover, even after acquiring real estate or trust beneficiary interests in real estate, FRI will monitor the creditworthiness of tenants by executing credit checks and other measures, as needed.

Overview of Mitsui Fudosan's Retail Facilities Business Scale of Retail Facilities Business

  1. Structure of Support from Mitsui Fudosan
    Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") helps FRI maximize unitholder value by entering into advisory contracts related to real estate and other matters with Mitsui Fudosan and by providing the Mitsui Fudosan Group's expertise on the operation and management of retail facilities.
    In addition, to build a portfolio with ample consideration given to both stability and growth potential, FRI shall actively utilize the Mitsui Fudosan Group's property acquisition expertise and network via such means as advisory contracts regarding real estate when further expanding its asset size.
    In order to leverage the Mitsui Fudosan Group's expertise in operating and managing retail facilities, FRI enters into shopping center management contacts* for all properties it owns, except for properties in which it owns only the land interest.
  • Mitsui Fudosan re-commissions certain shopping center management business operations to Frontier REIT SC Management Co., Ltd., a Mitsui Fudosan Group company that specializes in shopping center management.

Number of facilities

119 facilities (including 4 facilities overseas)

Total floor space

Approx. 5,600,000 m2

Leased floor space

Approx. 3,000,000 m2

Tenant stores

Approx. 8,200

Tenant companies

Approx. 2,300

Source: Mitsui Fudosan.

  • As of October 1, 2019, Mitsui Fudosan handles the operation and management of some of the properties covered in the above figures on a consignment basis.

Rent Revenue (non-consolidated) of Mitsui Fudosan's Retail Facilities

(million yen)

250,000

215,221

223,874

231,790

201,371

200,000

150,000

148,025 157,716

169,894

103,191

118,823 123,114 129,235

100,000

87,393

50,000

45,947

51,716

62,091

34,657

36,935

37,601

0

Years ended March 31,

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Fact books for the years ended March 31, 2002-2019, Mitsui Fudosan

18 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

  1. Insurance Policy for Protection against Damage a. Property Insurance
    In order to cover damage to buildings and other property as well as compensation for damages paid to third parties due to disasters, accidents, or other reasons, FRI shall obtain fire insurance and liability insurance for owned real estate and real estate in trust associated with trust beneficiary interests. Moreover, in order to avoid a loss of income arising from disasters, accidents, or similar events, FRI shall obtain income protection insurance.

b. Earthquake Insurance

FRI shall determine whether to obtain earthquake insurance by comparing and considering the impact from a disaster, the property insurance premium, and related variables based on the PML* for the entire portfolio due to an earthquake.

Moreover, if there is a property whose PML exceeds 20 percent, FRI will consider obtaining earthquake insurance for the individual property.

  • Probable maximum loss (PML) is the maximum loss expected due to an earthquake. PML is calculated for each property individually and for the portfolio as a whole. While there is no widely recognized standard definition of PML, in this report, PML indicates the expected damage from the assumed greatest earthquake that could occur (a major earthquake that occurs once in 475 years, with an approximately 10% chance of occurring in a given 50-year period) during a property's assumed period of use (50 years, a typical length of use for a building), expressed as the repair costs expected to be incurred due to said earthquake as a percentage of the property's replacement cost.

(6)Disposition Policy

In principle, FRI shall hold real estate and trust beneficiary interests in real estate on a medium- to long-term basis and shall not sell them in the short term. However, if FRI judges that the property must be sold based on a comprehensive perspective encompassing a property's projected revenue and expenditure going forward, the increase of expenditures caused by the building's deterioration, or its impact on the entire portfolio, FRI may consider selling real estate or trust beneficiary interests in real estate in the short term.

(7)Operation and Management Policy

FRI shall carry out the real estate operation and management business by adhering to the following policy:

a. Asset Maintenance and Management Business

In an effort to carry out stable management over the medium to long term, FRI shall implement regular repairs and renovations of real estate it owns and real estate associated with trust beneficiary interests it owns and implement initiatives to renew said real estate, such as changing the construction to improve or expand the facilities. By doing so, FRI shall work to maintain or expand its asset value, competitiveness, and earnings, aiming to increase its asset

value over the medium to long term. When implementing said repairs or renovations, FRI shall strive to reduce not only initial expenses, but also expenses from a long-term and comprehensive perspective, giving due consideration to energy conservation measures, useful life and other aspects.

b. Tenant Management Business

When revising rents with a lessee (excluding cases in which rent is fixed by a fixed-term lease contract), FRI shall strive to conduct negotiations with the lessee so that rents after the revision may be maintained or increased, taking into consideration such factors as the market rent for other properties of similar type and scale and for properties in the same area, the tenant's sales, the lessee's ability to bear additional rent, and the economic climate to determine a suitable level of rent. When renewing contracts, FRI shall conduct negotiations on the terms and conditions of the contract (contract period, rent, etc.) based on comprehensive consideration of the appropriate level of rent it has determined as well as the sustainability of the retail facility. Furthermore, FRI shall monitor the creditworthiness of lessees by executing credit checks and other measures as needed.

  1. Real Estate Operation and Management Business Where permitted by law, real estate operation and management shall be conducted by the Asset Management Company or outsourced to another real estate operation and management company selected by FRI (hereinafter, "property management company").
  2. Real Estate Operation and Management Contractor Selection Policy

When selecting a property management company or other operation and management contractor, FRI will target professional companies with a proven track record in the market and with high creditworthiness, giving due consideration to track record and outsourcing fees. When outsourcing comprehensive management (encompassing asset maintenance/management and tenant management in addition to real estate operation and management), the contractor's business execution capabilities, track record and outsourcing fees related to such management and similar considerations shall be comprehensively taken into account in addition to the abovementioned factors.

FRI shall periodically evaluate the quality of services provided and cost effectiveness of the real estate operation and management contractor and shall not renew contracts with contractors that receive poor evaluations.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 19

(8)Financing Policy

a. Loans and Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

  1. FRI may procure loans and issue investment corporation bonds with the aim of ensuring stable earnings and achieving steady growth of assets under management. Moreover, it shall only procure loans from qualified institutional investors prescribed by Article 2-3-1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. These will further be limited to institutional investors prescribed by Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law (hereinafter, "qualified institutional investors") (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-1).
  2. Cash procured from loans and investment corporation bonds pursuant to i., above will be used for the acquisition of assets, repairs, payment of distributions, FRI's operational funds, debt repayment (including refunds of leasehold and security deposits as well as the repayment of loans and investment corporation bonds), and similar purposes. Funds procured by issuing short-term investment corporation bonds may only be used for purposes permitted by law (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-2).
  3. In the event of procuring loans pursuant to i., above, FRI may at times pledge assets under management as collateral (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-3).
  4. The maximum amount of loans and issuance of investment corporation bonds shall be one trillion yen each and their total shall not exceed one trillion yen (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-4).
  5. In the event of procuring loans pursuant to i., above, FRI shall determine the various conditions, including the term of the loan (long term or short term) and fixed or floating interest, after giving comprehensive consideration to its impact on the composition of FRI's capital and on investors while keeping an eye on the market environment, including interest rate trends.
  6. In an aim to flexibly procure funds necessary for additionally acquiring specified assets or for refunding leasehold and security deposits, FRI may establish preliminary loan frameworks such as agreements for established lines of credit or commitment line agreements, or it may conclude preliminary contracts for loans, as needed.
  7. The total amount of loans, investment corporation bonds issued and outstanding, leasehold and security deposits that FRI has received from tenants and other such liabilities shall not comprise more than 60 percent of FRI's total assets (hereinafter, "LTV ratio"). However, the LTV ratio may temporarily exceed 60 percent in accordance with the acquisition of new specified assets and other developments.

b. Additional Issuance of Investment Units

i. For financing purposes, FRI may solicit investment unit recipients upon the approval of the Board of Directors.

  1. In the event of a solicitation of investment unit recipients, FRI shall give due consideration to the dilution of investment units.
  1. Disclosure Policy a. Asset Management
    With regards to asset management, FRI shall strive to make expedient and accurate information disclosure in order to gain understanding from unitholders and investors.

b. Information Disclosure

Information disclosure shall be conducted in accordance with the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act (the "Investment Trust Act") and Financial Instruments and Exchange Law as well as the respective content and format requirements prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and similar bodies. At the same time, besides legally stipulated disclosure items, FRI shall strive to disclose other material and useful information to unitholders and investors.

c. Transparency

In order to ensure the transparency of transactions involving related parties, FRI shall disclose transactions conducted with related parties.

20 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

II.Investment Targets

1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets

  1. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") shall primarily invest in the following types of real estate and other specified assets (Articles of Incorporation, Articles 28 and 30).
  1. Real estate
  2. Leasehold rights of real estate
  3. Surface rights
  4. Trust beneficiary interests in real estate, or solely in leasehold rights or surface rights of real estate
  1. In addition to real estate, FRI may also invest in the specified assets listed below. Real estate and the assets listed under a. through c., below, shall collectively be referred to as "real estate equivalents." Assets listed below under d. through g. shall collectively be referred to as "securities backed by real estate;" these shall be limited to securities that are set up to invest more than half of their underlying assets in real estate equivalents.
  1. Trust beneficiary interests for cash in trust set apart for management conducted by primarily investing in real estate, leasehold rights to real estate or surface rights as trust assets
  2. Equity interests in an investment pertaining to an agreement where one party makes a capital contribution for the management of real estate or assets mentioned under a. above by a counterparty, and where the

counterparty manages said contribution primarily by investing it in said assets with a promise of distributing any profits earned by said management (hereinafter, "silent partnership interests pertaining to real estate")

  1. Trust beneficiary interests in cash set apart for management of trust assets as investments primarily in silent partnership interests pertaining to real estate
  2. Preferred securities (as defined in Article 2-9 of the Law on Securitization of Assets (Act No. 105 of 1998, including subsequent amendments; hereinafter, the "Asset Securitization Law"))
  3. Beneficiary securities (as defined in Article 2-7 of the Investment Trust Act)
  1. Investment securities (as defined in Article 2-15 of the Investment Trust Act)
  2. Beneficiary securities in a special purpose trust (as defined in Article 2-15 of the Asset Securitization Law, excluding assets which fall under (1) d. or (2) a. or c., above)
  1. In addition to the specified assets listed under
    (1) and (2), above, FRI may invest in the following specified assets.
  1. Deposits
  2. Call loans
  3. Certificates of deposit
  4. Marketable securities (as defined in Article 3-1 of the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act (Cabinet Order No. 480 of 2000, including subsequent amendments; hereinafter, the "Investment Trust Enforcement Order"), excluding assets listed separately under (1), (2) and (3)
  5. Monetary claims (as defined in Article 3-7 of the Investment Trust Enforcement Order, excluding assets listed in a. through c., above)
  6. Renewable energy power generation facilities (as defined in Article 3-11 of the Investment Trust Enforcement Order)
  7. Trust beneficiary interests in cash set apart for management of trust assets as investments primarily in any of the assets raised under a. through f., above
  8. Rights pertaining to derivative transactions (as defined in Article 3-2 of the Investment Trust Enforcement Order)
  1. FRI may invest in the following assets if need be (limited to assets accompanying investment in real estate and equivalents).
  1. Trademark rights prescribed by Article 18-1 of the Trademark Act (Law No. 127 of 1959, including subsequent amendments), or their rights of exclusive use (as defined in Article 30-1 of the Trademark Act), or rights of ordinary use (as defined in Article 31-1 of the Trademark Act)

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 21

  1. Rights to use the source of a hot spring and facilities associated with said hot spring stipulated by Article 2-1 of the Hot Springs Law (Law No. 125 of 1948, including subsequent amendments)
  2. Carbon dioxide equivalent quotas based on the Act on Promotion of Global Warming Countermeasures (Law No. 117 of 1998, including subsequent amendments) and other similar items or emissions credits (including greenhouse gas emissions credits)
  3. Trust beneficiary interests in cash set apart for management of trust assets as investments primarily in assets raised under a. through c., above
  1. Other assets that must be acquired incidental to the investment in real estate equivalents

(5)When physical certificates indicating the rights of the security holder specified in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have not been issued, said rights are deemed to be securities and are subject to the provisions of

(1) through (4), above.

III. Distribution Policy

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") shall, in principle, make distributions based on the following policy (Articles of Incorporation, Article 37).

1. Profit Distribution

  1. Of the total cash distributions to be made to unitholders, the amount of profit stipulated by the Investment Trust Act shall be the balance sheet value of net assets less total unitholders' capital. This is calculated in accordance with generally accepted corporate accounting practices in Japan.
  2. The distribution amount shall, in principle, be an amount determined by FRI that is greater than 90 percent of the distributable profit as prescribed by Article 67-15-1 of the Special Taxation Measures Law. (In cases where the calculation of this amount changes as a result of revisions to the law or other factors, the amount after the change is used. The same applies throughout the remainder of "III. Distribution Policy.")
    Moreover, as necessary, FRI may accumulate, reserve, or otherwise dispose of funds as needed for such purposes as long- term repairs deemed necessary by FRI for maintaining or improving the value of assets under management, payment reserves, reserves for distributions, and other similar reserves or allowances.

2. Cash Distribution Exceeding Profit

Should FRI deem it appropriate, including cases in which doing so will allow FRI to reduce its income tax burden or other expenses, FRI may distribute an amount it decides upon as cash exceeding profit.

3. Distribution Method

Distributions shall be made in cash and, in principle, distributed within three months from the end of the applicable fiscal period. Distributions shall be made to unitholders who are recorded in the final unitholders' register of the applicable fiscal period or to registered investment unit pledgees in accordance with the number of investment units held or pledged.

4. Expiration Period for Distributions

If a unitholder fails to collect a distribution within three years following the date that payments commenced, FRI shall no longer be held responsible for paying said distribution. Moreover, no interest will be added to unpaid distributions.

5. Other

FRI shall comply with the regulations stipulated by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and other relevant rules when making cash distributions.

22 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

IV. Investment Restrictions

1. Investment Restrictions Based on the Articles of Incorporation

Restrictions on investment based on the Articles of Incorporation Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") are as follows.

  1. Restrictions on Marketable Securities and Monetary Claims

Investments in marketable securities and monetary claims (as listed under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets (3)") shall be conducted with emphasis on security and liquidity, and shall not be conducted solely for the purpose of actively acquiring gains (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-1).

  1. Restrictions on Derivative Transactions

Investment in rights pertaining to derivative transactions (as listed under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets (3) h.") shall be undertaken only to hedge interest rate fluctuation risks and other risks arising from FRI's liabilities (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-2).

  1. Restrictions on Overseas Real Estate and Assets Denominated in Foreign Currencies

FRI shall not invest in real estate or real estate equivalents (as listed under "II. Investment Targets 1. Types of Assets that Fall under Investment Targets (1)") located outside Japan, or in securities backed by real estate located outside Japan (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-3). Furthermore, FRI shall not invest in assets denominated in foreign currencies (Articles of Incorporation, Article 31-4).

  1. Restrictions on Loans and Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

a. Purpose of Borrowings

FRI may procure loans and issue investment corporation bonds with the aim of ensuring stable earnings and achieving the steady growth of assets under management. Moreover,

it shall only procure loans from qualified institutional investors (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-1).

b. Use of Borrowings

Cash procured from loans and investment corporation bonds may be used for the acquisition of assets, repairs, payment of distributions, FRI's operational funds, debt repayment

(including refunds of leasehold and security deposits as well as the repayment of loans and investment corporation bonds), and similar purposes. Funds procured by issuing short-term investment corporation bonds may be used only for purposes permitted by law (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-2).

c. Pledging of Collateral

In the event of procuring loans pursuant to a., above, FRI may pledge assets under management as collateral (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-3).

d. Maximum Amount of Borrowings

The maximum amount of loans and issuance of investment corporation bonds shall be one trillion yen each and their total shall not exceed one trillion yen (Articles of Incorporation, Article 35-4).

2. Other Investment Restrictions

(1)Acceptance of Marketable Securities and Margin Trading

FRI does not accept marketable securities or engage in margin trading.

(2)Concentrated Investment

There are no restrictions related to concentrated investment. FRI's policy regarding investment diversification by means of real estate location is described under "I. FRI's Investment Policy 2. Investment Stance (2) Geographic Diversity."

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 23

Contents

25 42

FinancialSection

60

Management's Discussion andAnalysis

Audited Financial Statements

42BalanceSheet

44 Statement ofIncome and RetainedEarnings

45 Statement of Changesin Net Assets

46 Statementof Cash Flows

47 Notes to Financial Statements Independent Auditor's Report

24 FRI Semi-Annual Report31st period

Management'sDiscussion andAnalysis

I. Overview of Asset Management

1. Performance Highlights

[mn yen: millions of yen; PoP: period-on-period change]

Fiscal period

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

Settlement of accounts

Dec. 2017

June 2018

Dec. 2018

June 2019

Dec. 2019

Operating revenue

mn yen

10,135

10,240

10,349

10,548

10,505

  Of which, real estate rent revenue

mn yen

10,135

10,240

10,349

10,548

10,505

Operating expenses

mn yen

4,804

4,828

4,897

5,634

4,728

  Of which, expenses related to

mn yen

4,163

4,185

4,243

4,095

4,028

  rent business

Operating income

mn yen

5,331

5,411

5,451

4,914

5,777

Ordinary income

mn yen

5,033

5,131

5,177

4,668

5,464

Net income

mn yen

5,032

5,056

5,099

4,667

5,463

Total assets

mn yen

272,792

280,956

280,006

299,935

308,815

[PoP: -0.7%]

[PoP: 3.0%]

[PoP: -0.3%]

[PoP: 7.1%]

[PoP: 3.0%]

Total net assets

mn yen

151,811

151,835

151,879

151,446

161,575

[PoP: 0.0%]

[PoP: 0.0%]

[PoP: 0.0%]

[PoP: -0.3 %]

[PoP: 6.7 %]

Unitholders' capital, net [Note 1]

mn yen

146,590

146,590

146,590

146,590

156,112

Total number of investment units

units

496,000

496,000

496,000

496,000

519,000

  issued and outstanding

Net assets per unit

yen

306,072

306,120

306,207

305,336

311,320

Total amount of distributions

mn yen

5,032

5,056

5,099

5,203

5,462

Distribution per unit

yen

10,146

10,194

10,282

10,490

10,526

  Of which, distribution of earnings

yen

10,146

10,194

10,282

9,790

10,526

  per unit

  Of which, distribution in excess of

yen

-

-

-

700

-

  earnings per unit

Ratio of ordinary income to

%

1.8

1.9

1.8

1.6

1.8

  total assets [Note 2]

[Annualized: 3.6]

[Annualized: 3.7]

[Annualized: 3.7]

[Annualized: 3.2]

[Annualized: 3.6]

ROE [Note 3]

%

3.3

3.3

3.4

3.1

3.5

[Annualized: 6.6]

[Annualized: 6.7]

[Annualized: 6.7]

[Annualized: 6.2]

[Annualized: 6.9]

Equity ratio at end of period [Note 4]

%

55.7

54.0

54.2

50.5

52.3

[PoP: 0.5]

[PoP: -1.7]

[PoP: 0.2]

[PoP: -3.7]

[PoP: 1.8]

Days in period

days

184

181

184

181

184

Payout ratio [Note 5]

%

99.9

100.0

100.0

104.0

99.9

Number of investment properties at

properties

33

35

35

36

35

  end of period

Total leasable floor space at end of

m2

(1,433,781.86)

(1,442,351.85)

(1,442,313.11)

(1,410,343.70)

(1,408,791.39)

  period [Note 6]

Number of tenants at end of period

contracts

38 (115)

40 (117)

40 (119)

41 (109)

40 (106)

  [Note 7]

Occupancy rate at end of period

%

100.0 (100.0)

100.0 (100.0)

100.0 (100.0)

100.0 (100.0)

100.0 (99.7)

  [Note 8]

Depreciation and amortization

mn yen

2,072

2,078

2,081

2,003

1,925

Capital expenditures

mn yen

171

47

269

101

1,021

Property leasing NOI [Note 9]

mn yen

8,044

8,133

8,186

8,456

8,402

FFO [Note 10]

mn yen

7,105

7,134

7,180

6,671

7,388

FFO per unit [Note 11]

yen

14,325

14,385

14,478

13,450

14,237

Note 1:

Unitholders' capital, net, is unitholders' capital less deduction from unitholders' capital, truncated to the nearest million yen.

Note 2:

Ratio of ordinary income to total assets = Ordinary income ÷ [(Total assets at beginning of period + Total assets at end of period) ÷ 2] × 100 (rounded to the first

decimal place)

Note 3:

ROE = Net income ÷ [(Total net assets at beginning of period + Total net assets at end of period) ÷ 2] × 100 (rounded to the first decimal place)

Note 4:

Equity ratio at end of period = Total net assets at end of period ÷ Total assets at end of period × 100 (rounded to the first

decimal place)

Note 5:

"Payout ratio" is truncated at the first decimal place. Note that the payout ratio for the 30th fiscal period was calculated

as follows: Payout ratio = Total amount of

distributions (excluding distributions in excess of earnings per unit) ÷ Net income × 100.

Note 6:

"Total leasable floor space at end of period" is the area leasable to tenants. However, for period-ends at which pass-through type master lease contracts were in

effect, the figure is calculated using the area leasable to end tenants at the properties subject to such contracts and presented in parentheses.

Note 7:

"Number of tenants at end of period" is the number of tenants based on lease contracts. For period-ends at which pass-through type master lease contracts were

in effect, the figure shown separately in parentheses is calculated using the number of tenants based on lease contracts between master lessees and end tenants.

Note 8:

"Occupancy rate at end of period" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. For period-ends

at which pass-through type master lease contracts were in effect, the figure shown separately in parentheses is calculated using the area leasable to end tenants

as leasable floor space and using the area based on lease contracts with end tenants as leased floor space.

Note 9:

Property leasing NOI (net operating income) = Real estate rent revenue - Expenses related to rent business + Depreciation

Note 10:

FFO (funds from operations) = Net income + Depreciation

Note 11:

FFO per unit = FFO ÷ Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (rounded to the nearest whole number)

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 25

2. Profile and Performance

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") was established pursuant to the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent amendments; the "Investment Trust Act") by Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (formerly Frontier REIT Management Inc.; the "Asset Management Company") on May 12, 2004. The Investment Corporation's investment units were listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2004 (Securities Code: 8964) [Note 1].

The Investment Corporation is a "REIT specializing in retail facilities" investing primarily in real estate properties (including real estate in trust) used as retail facilities in Japan with the aim of securing stable earnings over the medium to long term. As a result of steadily building up a track record in management over the 15 and a half years since its establishment, as of December 31, 2019, the Investment Corporation managed a total of 35 real estate properties [Note 2] (total acquisition price: ¥331,501 million [Note 3]).

Note 1: The Investment Corporation issues only book-entry investment units (the meaning as provided in Article 226, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. (Act No. 75 of 2001, including subsequent amendments; the "New Book-Entry Transfer Act")). The Investment Corporation is unable to issue physical investment certificates. Ownership is as stated or recorded in the transfer account book (Article 226 and Article 227 of the New Book-Entry Transfer Act). Accordingly, unless otherwise noted, reference hereinafter to the Investment Corporation's investment securities shall include the Investment Corporation's book-entry investment units.

  • In addition, the investment corporation bonds of the Investment Corporation are book-entry investment corporation bonds (the meaning as provided in Article 116 of the New Book-Entry Transfer Act). Accordingly, unless otherwise noted, reference hereinafter to investment corporation bonds issued by the Investment Corporation shall include the Investment Corporation's book-entry investment corporation bonds. Unless otherwise noted, all investment corporation bonds are unsecured.

Note 2: Effective February 7, 2020, the Investment Corporation formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are presented together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and counted as one property.

Note 3: "Total acquisition price" does not include all the miscellaneous expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to acquire the properties held by the Investment Corporation and is truncated to the nearest hundred million yen. Furthermore, "total acquisition price" is based on acquisition prices at the time of each acquisition and therefore includes amounts that correspond to portions of properties that were subsequently partially sold or demolished.

Note 4: Unless otherwise stated, monetary amounts are truncated and percentage figures are rounded to the nearest specified unit hereinafter in this report.

(1) Investment Environment and Management Performance

During the 31st fiscal period (July 1 to December 31, 2019), the Japanese economy saw continued weak exports due to such factors as concerns about global economic contraction resulting from U.S.-China trade frictions, but corporate revenues were firm, and employment and wages continued to improve.

The 2019 retail and consumption environment surrounding retail facilities, although firm overall, was weak near the end of the year, reflecting recoil following the demand surge ahead of the consumption tax increase. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Current Survey of Commerce reported that retail sales in 2019 were approximately unchanged from those of the previous year.

In the real estate investment market, real estate trading, especially that by foreign-backed players and listed J-REITs, grew brisker, reflecting ongoing monetary easing. Overall real estate trading volume was higher in 2019 than 2018.

Amid these conditions, the Investment Corporation acquired an urban retail facility from the sponsor and implemented measures to maintain and improve the competitiveness of its existing properties, working to enhance the portfolio's quality and the stability of profit from it.

In terms of overall portfolio leasing status, as of the end of the 31st fiscal period, the portfolio remained highly stable, centered on long fixed-term leasing contracts with highly creditworthy tenants. The occupancy rate stood at 99.7% [Note].

Note: "Occupancy rate" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. The same applies hereinafter.

(2) Summary of Fund Procurement

The Investment Corporation's basic policy is to pay stable distributions over the medium and long terms. In the 31st fiscal period, in part to fund the acquisition of an additional 50% co-ownership stake in Ikebukuro GLOBE, the Investment Corporation executed a public offering and third-party allotment, issuing new investment units and raising ¥9,868 million. The Investment Corporation continued working to enhance its financial stability by diversifying its funding sources and means as well the distribution of the maturity dates of its loans and bonds and by prioritizing long-term,fixed-rate instruments.

As a result, the balance of loans and investment corporation bonds as of the end of the 31st fiscal period totaled ¥112,900 million, comprising short-term loans of ¥2,000 million, long-term loans of ¥99,900 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥11,000 million.

26 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

In order to keep fund procurement diversified and flexible, the Investment Corporation has obtained issuer ratings from S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. (S&P) since December 26, 2006, from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) since June 30, 2009, and from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) since December 22, 2015.

The following summarizes the ratings as of the end of the period under review.

Credit Rating Agency

Subject of rating

Rating

Outlook

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

Long-term issuer

AA

Stable

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I)

Issuer

AA-

Stable

S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. (S&P)

Long-term

A+

Stable

Short-term

A-1

Stable

(3) Summary of Business Performance and Distributions

In the 31st fiscal period, operating revenue came to ¥10,505 million, with operating income of ¥5,777 million, and ordinary income of ¥5,464 million. As a result, net income came to ¥5,463 million.

The Investment Corporation plans to distribute the maximum amount of earnings and that this amount, based on the application of special provisions for taxation (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law), be included in deductible expenses. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation distributes the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings (excluding the portion where distribution per unit would be less than ¥1). As a result, the Investment Corporation declared a distribution per unit of ¥10,526.

3. Equity Finance

The following shows the changes in unitholders' capital and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding over the past five years.

Unitholders' capital, net

Total number of investment units

Date

Description

(Millions of yen) [Note 1]

issued and outstanding

Notes

Change

Balance

Change

Balance

September 4,

Capital increase by

9,396

155,987

21,900

517,900

[Note 2]

2019

public offering

September 10,

Distributions in excess of

(347)

155,640

-

517,900

[Note 3]

2019

earnings (return of capital)

September 25,

Capital increase by

471

156,112

1,100

519,000

[Note 4]

2019

third-party allotment

Note 1: Unitholders' capital, net, is unitholders' capital less deduction from unitholders' capital, truncated to the nearest million yen.

Note 2: New investment units were issued at an issue price of ¥443,625 (¥429,065 for underwriters) per unit to fund a new property acquisition, repay loans for new property acquisitions and repay other loans.

Note 3: At its August 15, 2019 meeting, the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors resolved to pay a distribution in excess of earnings of ¥700 per unit for the 30th fiscal period (for tax purposes, this is a return of capital that constitutes a reduction in unitholders' capital). The payment of said distribution began on September 10, 2019.

Note 4: New investment units were issued by third-party allotment at an issue value of ¥429,065 per unit to fund a new property acquisition, repay loans for new property acquisitions and repay other loans.

Historical Unit Price

The following are each fiscal period's high and low marks (trading prices) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Real Estate Investment Trust Market, where the investment securities issued by the Investment Corporation are listed.

(Yen)

Fiscal period

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

Settlement of accounts

Dec. 2017

June 2018

Dec. 2018

June 2019

Dec. 2019

High

480,000

467,500

458,500

480,000

498,000

Low

436,500

427,500

421,500

427,000

440,500

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 27

4. Distribution Information

For the period under review, the Investment Corporation planned to distribute the maximum amount of earnings and that this amount, based on the application of special provisions for taxation (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measures Law), would be included in deductible expenses. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation distributed the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings (excluding the portion where distribution per unit would be less than ¥1). As a result, the Investment Corporation declared a distribution per unit of ¥10,526.

(Thousands of yen, excepting per unit information, which is given in yen)

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

Fiscal period

July 1 to Dec. 31,

Jan. 1 to June 30,

July 1 to Dec. 31,

Jan. 1 to June 30,

July 1 to Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

Total unappropriated retained earnings

5,032,679

5,056,287

5,099,897

4,667,563

5,463,156

Retained earnings carried forward

263

63

25

44

162

Total cash distributions

5,032,416

5,056,224

5,099,872

5,203,040

5,462,994

Distribution per unit

10,146

10,194

10,282

10,490

10,526

  Of which, distributions of earnings

5,032,416

5,056,224

5,099,872

4,855,840

5,462,994

  Distribution of earnings per unit

10,146

10,194

10,282

9,790

10,526

  Of which, return of invested capital

-

-

-

347,200

-

  Return of invested capital per unit

-

-

-

700

-

  Of return of invested capital,

  distributions from allowance for

-

-

-

-

-

temporary difference adjustment

  Of return of invested capital,

  distributions from allowance for temp­

-

-

-

-

-

orary difference adjustment per unit

  Of return of invested capital,

  distributions to reduce capital in line

-

-

-

347,200

-

with tax law

  Of return of invested capital,

  distributions to reduce capital in line

-

-

-

700

-

with tax law per unit

5. Outlook, Policy and Anticipated Challenges

Japan's economy is forecast to be firm, reflecting solid corporate earnings and strong employment and wages, despite the possibility of weakening exports and capital investment due to concerns of deceleration in the global economy as a result of the prolongation of trade friction between the United States and China and the impact of Brexit.

Personal consumption is expected to gradually return to a gentle growth trajectory, reflecting rising wages and the end of recoil following the demand surge ahead of the consumption tax increase. However, consumption by visitors to Japan may be hampered by worsening relations between Japan and South Korea and the prolonged impact of the new coronavirus, especially in China.

In the real estate investment market, reflecting low interest rates due to ongoing monetary easing, the prices of real estate transactions by investors inside and outside Japan are expected to remain high.

In light of this operating environment, the Investment Corporation will work to enhance the size and quality of its portfolio and maintain the soundness of its financial base from a long-term perspective while increasing its resilience to future changes in the real estate market and fluctuations in any single property's revenue. By doing so, the Investment Corporation aims to achieve steady distribution growth.

28 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

6. Significant Subsequent Events Acquisition of Assets Summary of newly acquired assets

(i) Property name

TENJIN216

La La Chance HIROSHIMA

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden

Geihinkan (land interest)

[Note 1]

(ii) Type of asset

Real estate

Real estate

Real estate [Note 2]

(iii) Location

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Hiroshima City, Hiroshima

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

¥2,550 million

(iv) Acquisition price [Note 3]

(Land: ¥2,259 million;

¥1,040 million

¥3,915 million

Building: ¥290 million)

(v) Contract date

February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

March 9, 2020

(vi) Acquisition date

March 4, 2020

March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020

(Delivery and clearance date)

(Delivery and clearance date)

(Delivery and clearance date)

(vii) Seller

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. [Note 4]

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. [Note 4]

Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd.

(viii) Broker

None

None

None

(ix) Acquisition financing

Self-financing and loans

Self-financing and loans

Self-financing and loans

(x) Settlement method

Lump-sum payment upon delivery

Lump-sum payment upon delivery

Lump-sum payment upon delivery

Note 1: The property acquired consists of buildings newly constructed (the "New Buildings") under a renovation project carried out on Papillon Plaza, an asset owned by the Investment Corporation. The name of the property at the time of the acquisition of the New Buildings was Papillon Plaza, but upon the opening of the New Buildings, the Investment Corporation changed the asset name as follows. The same applies hereinafter.

New name

Former name

Date of change

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden

Papillon Plaza

March 13, 2020

Note 2: On the date of the acquisition, after acquiring the New Buildings as real estate, the Investment Corporation entrusted the New Buildings, adding the rights to them

to the trust in which the land interest and the building of BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden that the Investment Corporation owned were entrusted. As of the publication of this report, the Investment Corporation's operation of the entirety of BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden is as a single exercise of trust beneficiary rights.

Note 3: Acquisition price excludes miscellaneous acquisition costs, real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.

Note 4: The seller is the parent company of the Asset Management Company and a related party as defined in the regulations regarding transactions with related parties, etc., of the Asset Management Company.

II. Status of Assets under Management of the Investment Corporation

1. Composition of Assets of the Investment Corporation

30th Fiscal Period (As of June 30, 2019)

31st Fiscal Period (As of Dec. 31, 2019)

Type of asset

Region

Total amount held

As a percentage of

Total amount held

As a percentage of

(Millions of yen)

total amount

(Millions of yen)

total amount

of assets

of assets

[Note 2]

[Note 2]

(%) [Note 3]

(%) [Note 3]

Real estate

Tokyo metropolitan area [Note 1]

55,582

18.5

65,707

21.3

Other regional cities

65,386

21.8

64,830

21.0

Real estate in trust

Tokyo metropolitan area [Note 1]

100,708

33.6

100,218

32.5

Other regional cities

62,936

21.0

63,547

20.6

Subtotal

284,613

94.9

294,304

95.3

Deposits and other assets

15,321

5.1

14,510

4.7

Total amount of assets

299,935

100.0

308,815

100.0

Note 1: "Tokyo metropolitan area" refers to Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture and Chiba Prefecture.

Note 2: "Total amount held" is based on carrying amount (for real estate and real estate associated with trust beneficiary rights ("real estate in trust"), the book value less depreciation) at the end of the fiscal period, truncated to the nearest million yen.

Note 3: "As a percentage of total amount of assets" is rounded to the first decimal place.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 29

2. Major Assets Held

The following summarizes the major assets held by the Investment Corporation as of December 31, 2019.

As a percentage

Book value

Leasable floor

Leased floor

Occupancy rate

of total

Name of real estate

(Millions of yen)

space

space

real estate

Primary use

(%) [Note 3]

[Note 1]

(m2) [Note 2]

(m2) [Note 2]

rent revenue

(%) [Note 4]

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

14,650

77,547.22

77,547.22

100.0

7.1

Retail facility

AEON MALL Ibaraki

13,776

151,092.04

151,092.04

100.0

7.4

Retail facility

Papillon Plaza

4,057

44,808.12

44,808.12

100.0

-

Retail facility

[Note 5]

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

1,207

6,640.60

6,640.60

100.0

0.5

Retail facility

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

1,831

11,176.34

11,176.34

100.0

0.8

Retail facility

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

20,236

154,766.57

154,766.57

100.0

7.4

Retail facility

Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

2,799

6,455.43

6,455.43

100.0

0.9

Retail facility

Home Center Kohnan

Hiroshima Minami-Machi

1,754

6,055.14

6,055.14

100.0

[Note 6]

Land interest

(land interest)

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

3,256

79,447.76

79,447.76

100.0

1.1

Land interest

You Me Town Hiroshima

19,453

122,169.26

122,169.26

100.0

7.1

Retail facility

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

3,320

5,212.70

5,212.70

100.0

1.1

Retail facility

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

15,347

98,714.90

98,714.90

100.0

6.7

Retail facility

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma

2,626

24,019.93

24,019.93

100.0

0.8

Land interest

  (land interest)

Desigual Harajuku

2,889

1,149.12

1,149.12

100.0

0.6

Retail facility

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

9,509

53,374.72

53,374.72

100.0

3.6

Retail facility

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

2,765

8,785.30

8,785.30

100.0

1.1

Retail facility

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

3,218

4,532.38

4,532.38

100.0

[Note 6]

Retail facility

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

10,506

136,136.15

136,136.15

100.0

5.7

Retail facility

GINZA GLASSE

12,723

(5,174.62)

(5,174.62)

100.0

3.8

Retail facility

(100.0)

Shimura Shopping Center

4,119

17,126.40

17,126.40

100.0

1.5

Retail facility

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden

8,264

63,415.76

63,415.76

100.0

3.5

Retail facility

  KASUKABE

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

5,945

14,394.09

14,394.09

100.0

1.5

Land interest

  (land interest)

VIORO

9,524

(5,839.08)

(5,711.89)

100.0

4.8

Retail facility

(97.8)

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE [Note 7]

8,640

46,750.90

46,750.90

100.0

2.7

Retail facility

Ikebukuro Square

18,879

8,863.86

8,863.86

100.0

6.6

Retail facility

Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall

7,069

23,393.02

23,393.02

100.0

2.0

Land interest

  (land interest)

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport

22,543

(149,030.16)

(145,207.69)

100.0

6.7

Retail facility

SHIN-MISATO [Note 8] [Note 9]

(97.4)

Shinsaibashi Square

8,635

1,750.53

1,750.53

100.0

[Note 6]

Retail facility

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

3,854

30,292.76

30,292.76

100.0

[Note 6]

Land interest

Shin-Misato (land interest)

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store

1,886

7,301.89

7,301.89

100.0

[Note 6]

Retail facility

Super Viva Home Zama and

  Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara

4,385

28,926.76

28,926.76

100.0

[Note 6]

Land interest

(land interest)

SAKAE GLOBE

15,693

4,574.33

4,574.33

100.0

[Note 6]

Retail facility

Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki

2,137

3,952.10

3,952.10

100.0

[Note 6]

Land interest

  (land interest)

30 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

As a percentage

Book value

Leasable floor

Leased floor

Occupancy rate

of total

Name of real estate

(Millions of yen)

space

space

real estate

Primary use

(%) [Note 3]

[Note 1]

(m2) [Note 2]

(m2) [Note 2]

rent revenue

(%) [Note 4]

Ikebukuro GLOBE [Note 10]

20,886

(4,411.98)

(4,411.98)

100.0

[Note 6]

Retail facility

(100.0)

Shinsaibashi MG Building [Note 11]

5,905

1,509.47

1,509.47

100.0

[Note 6]

Retail facility

Total

294,304

(1,408,791.39)

(1,404,841.73)

100.0

100.0

(99.7)

Note 1: "Book value" is truncated at the nearest million yen.

Note 2:

"Leasable floor space" is the area leasable to tenants and "Leased floor space" is, in principle, based on lease contracts with tenants. However, for properties for

which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, leasable floor space is the area leasable to end tenants and leased floor space is

based on lease

contracts with end tenants; these figures are shown in parentheses. The figure arrived at using these figures for leasable floor space

and leased

floor space is given

in the "Total" row, shown in parentheses. Note that on April 4, 2019, the Investment Corporation sold the trust beneficiary rights to

Papillon Plaza, excluding the

land and one building (floor area: 349.41 m2; structure: steel frame, slate roof, one floor). Following this sale, the land of the property may be leased, as evidenced

by a land use lease contract formed regarding said land. As such, "Leasable floor space" given for the property includes the area of said land. Furthermore, a

portion of the land of Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) may be leased, as evidenced by a land use lease contract formed regarding said

portion. As such, "Leasable floor space" given for the property includes the area of said portion. In addition, "Leased floor space" given for Papillon Plaza and

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato (land interest) includes the area of the land subject to said land use lease contracts. The same applies hereinafter.

Note 3:

"Occupancy rate" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal

place. For properties for which pass-

through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figure arrived at when leasable floor space is the

area leasable to end tenants and leased floor space is

based on lease contracts with end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses.

Note 4:

"As a percentage of total real estate rent revenue" is rounded to the first decimal

place.

Note 5: Omitted, as construction of new buildings on the property by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. is still in progress.

Note 6: Undisclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not received permission from the tenant.

Note 7: Effective December 6, 2019, the Investment Corporation changed the name of this property from "QANAT Rakuhoku" to "Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE." The same applies hereinafter.

Note 8: Effective February 7, 2020, the Investment Corporation formed an agreement with the trustee and the lessee of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex to manage the two properties as one. Accordingly, from the 31st period, these properties are presented together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. The same applies hereinafter. Where presented separately, the portion corresponding to the former Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO is listed as the Main Building and the portion corresponding to the former Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN- MISATO Annex as the Annex Building.

Note 9: Although the Investment Corporation owned the trust beneficiary rights to a 66% co-ownership stake in the Main Building of this property as of December 31, 2019, the figure shown for "Leasable floor space" is the total of that for the entire Main Building and Annex Building.

Note 10: On September 5, 2019, the Investment Corporation acquired an additional 50% co-ownership of this property. As a result, as of December 31 2019, the Investment Corporation owns the property in its entirety.

Note 11: Although the Investment Corporation owned a 60% co-ownership of this property as of December 31, 2019, the figure shown for "Leasable floor space" is that for the entire property.

3. Schedule of Real Estate Portfolio Assets

The following is a schedule of the assets held by the Investment Corporation as of December 31, 2019.

Book value

Appraisal value

at end of period

Name of real estate

Location

Ownership

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

[Note 2]

[Note 3]

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

4-12-5 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa City, Tokyo

Proprietary

14,650

19,000

Retail and parking buildings:

AEON MALL Ibaraki

8-30Matsugamoto-cho, Ibaraki City, Osaka

Proprietary

13,776

24,000

Sports building:

1-7-5 Shimohozumi, Ibaraki City, Osaka

Papillon Plaza

1-2-7 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City,

Proprietary

4,057

5,830

Fukuoka, etc.

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

5-23-5 Kamiikedai, Ota City, Tokyo

Proprietary

1,207

1,990

(Site A) 60 and 61 Chudoji-Bojo-cho,

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto

Proprietary

1,831

3,000

(Site B) 70 Chudoji-Kita-cho, Shimogyo Ward,

Kyoto City, Kyoto [Note 1]

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

4-1-19Yada-Minami, Higashi Ward,

Proprietary

20,236

25,300

Nagoya City, Aichi

Summit Store Takinogawa

4-1-18 Takinogawa, Kita City, Tokyo

Proprietary

2,799

3,960

Momiji-Bashi

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima

2-224-12Minami-machi, Minami Ward,

Proprietary

1,754

2,620

Minami-Machi (land interest)

Hiroshima City, Hiroshima [Note 1]

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

537-1Aza-Shimotosu,Hontosu-machi, Tosu

Proprietary

3,256

3,290

City, Saga, etc. [Note 1]

You Me Town Hiroshima

2-8-17Minami-machi, Minami Ward,

Proprietary

19,453

20,800

Hiroshima City, Hiroshima

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 31

Book value

Appraisal value

at end of period

Name of real estate

Location

Ownership

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

[Note 2]

[Note 3]

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

3-5-1 Momoi, Suginami City, Tokyo

Proprietary

3,320

4,380

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

3169-1Aza-Kaihatsu, Miyadera, Iruma City,

Proprietary

15,347

23,400

Saitama, etc. [Note 1]

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma

3169-2Aza-Kaihatsu, Miyadera, Iruma City,

Proprietary

2,626

2,840

  (land interest)

Saitama, etc. [Note 1]

Desigual Harajuku

6-10-8 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Proprietary

2,889

3,300

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

2-142-1 Sakuragaoka, Higashi-Yamato City,

Proprietary

9,509

9,950

Tokyo

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

1-12-5Shibakubo-cho,Nishi-Tokyo City, Tokyo

Proprietary

2,765

3,480

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

1-20-17 Imaizumi, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka City,

Proprietary

3,218

4,480

Fukuoka

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

1200 Takamioka, Iwata City, Shizuoka, etc. [Note 1]

Proprietary

10,506

15,200

GINZA GLASSE

3-2-15 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo

Proprietary

12,723

15,200

Shimura Shopping Center

3-26-4 Shimura, Itabashi City, Tokyo

Proprietary

4,119

5,890

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden

1-1-1 Minami, Kasukabe City, Saitama

Proprietary

8,264

12,200

  KASUKABE

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

2-5-1 Okano, Nishi Ward, Yokohama City,

Proprietary

5,945

7,180

  (land interest)

Kanagawa, etc. [Note 1]

VIORO

2-10-3 Tenjin, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Proprietary

9,524

10,600

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

36-1 Takano Nishibiraki-cho, Sakyo Ward,

Proprietary

8,640

9,780

Kyoto City, Kyoto, etc. [Note 1]

Ikebukuro Square

1-14-1 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo

Proprietary

18,879

25,100

Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall

2-1-1 Odasakae, Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki City,

Proprietary

7,069

9,410

  (land interest)

Kanagawa, etc. [Note 1]

Annex Building: 2-1-1Shin-Misato LaLaCity,

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport

Misato City, Saitama

Proprietary

22,543

22,740

SHIN-MISATO

Main Building: 3-1-1Shin-Misato LaLaCity,

[Note 4]

Misato City, Saitama

Shinsaibashi Square

2-8-20 and -21 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward,

Proprietary

8,635

10,400

Osaka City, Osaka

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

3-1-7Shin-Misato LaLaCity, Misato City, Saitama,

Proprietary

3,854

4,570

Shin-Misato (land interest)

etc. [Note 1]

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store

664-5 and -9Aza-Aja, Naha City, Okinawa [Note 1]

Proprietary

1,886

2,540

Super Viva Home Zama and

1-6000-1 Higashihara, Zama City, Kanagawa

  Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara

Proprietary

4,385

4,600

[Note 1]

(land interest)

SAKAE GLOBE

3-7-17 Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya City, Aichi

Proprietary

15,693

15,800

Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki

5-32-9 Nagasaki, Toshima City, Tokyo, etc.

Proprietary

2,137

2,600

  (land interest)

[Note 1]

Ikebukuro GLOBE

1-21-4, Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo

Proprietary

20,886

21,100

Shinsaibashi MG Building

1-9-6, Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward, Osaka City,

Proprietary

5,905

5,920

Osaka

Total

294,304

362,450

Note 1: The location (location and lot number for land interests) stated on the real estate registry is given for properties with this note.

Note 2: "Book value" is truncated at the nearest million yen.

Note 3: "Appraisal value at end of period" is the real estate appraisal value or surveyed value estimated by a real estate appraiser as of the valuation date, which is the account closing date. Said appraisal or survey is based on the asset valuation methods and standards set forth in the Investment Corporation's Articles of Incorporation as well as the rules set forth by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan.

Note 4: The appraisal value at the end of the period for the Annex Building was ¥2,040 million, and that for the Main Building was ¥20,700 million.

32 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

The following shows the status of leasing of real estate held by the Investment Corporation.

30th Fiscal Period

31st Fiscal Period

(From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019)

(From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2019)

Total

Real estate

As a

Total

Real estate

As a

rent

rent

Occupancy

percentage

Occupancy

percentage

Name of real estate

number of

revenue

number of

revenue

tenants at

rate at end

during

of total real

tenants at

rate at end

during

of total real

end of

of period

period

estate rent

end of

of period

period

estate rent

(%)

revenue

(%)

revenue

period

(Millions

period

(Millions

[Note 2]

(%)

[Note 2]

(%)

[Note 1]

of yen)

[Note 1]

of yen)

[Note 4]

[Note 4]

[Note 3]

[Note 3]

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

1

100.0

742

7.0

1

100.0

742

7.1

AEON MALL Ibaraki

1

100.0

774

7.3

1

100.0

777

7.4

Papillon Plaza

1

100.0

118

1.1

1

100.0

-

-

[Note 5]

[Note 5]

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

1

100.0

53

0.5

1

100.0

53

0.5

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

1

100.0

84

0.8

1

100.0

84

0.8

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

1

100.0

773

7.3

1

100.0

773

7.4

Summit Store Takinogawa

1

100.0

99

0.9

1

100.0

99

0.9

Momiji-Bashi

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

Minami-Machi (land interest)

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

1

100.0

118

1.1

1

100.0

118

1.1

You Me Town Hiroshima

1

100.0

745

7.1

1

100.0

745

7.1

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

1

100.0

112

1.1

1

100.0

112

1.1

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

1

100.0

721

6.8

1

100.0

708

6.7

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma

1

100.0

79

0.8

1

100.0

79

0.8

  (land interest)

Desigual Harajuku

1

100.0

66

0.6

1

100.0

66

0.6

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

1

100.0

380

3.6

1

100.0

380

3.6

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

1

100.0

114

1.1

1

100.0

114

1.1

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport

1

100.0

601

5.7

1

100.0

600

5.7

  IWATA

GINZA GLASSE

1

100.0

491

4.7

1

100.0

396

3.8

(14)

(100.0)

(14)

(100.0)

Shimura Shopping Center

1

100.0

158

1.5

1

100.0

158

1.5

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden

1

100.0

370

3.5

1

100.0

370

3.5

  KASUKABE

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

1

100.0

155

1.5

1

100.0

155

1.5

  (land interest)

VIORO

1

100.0

504

4.8

1

100.0

509

4.8

(54)

(100.0)

(52)

(97.8)

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

1

100.0

276

2.6

1

100.0

281

2.7

Ikebukuro Square

4

100.0

690

6.5

4

100.0

697

6.6

Mitsui Shopping Park ALPARK

-

-

220

2.1

-

-

-

-

  (East Building) [Note 7]

Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall

1

100.0

208

2.0

1

100.0

208

2.0

  (land interest)

Mitsui Shopping Park

Annex

1

LaLaport

Building

(2)

100.0

725

6.9

1

100.0

705

6.7

SHIN-MISATO

Main

1

(100.0)

(2)

(97.4)

[Note 8]

Building

Shinsaibashi Square

2

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

2

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

Costco Wholesale Warehouse

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

Shin-Misato (land interest)

KOJIMA x BIC CAMERA Naha Store

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 33

30th Fiscal Period

31st Fiscal Period

(From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019)

(From July 1 to Dec. 31, 2019)

Real estate

As a

Real estate

As a

Total

rent

Total

rent

Occupancy

percentage

Occupancy

percentage

Name of real estate

number of

revenue

number of

revenue

tenants at

rate at end

during

of total real

tenants at

rate at end

during

of total real

end of

of period

period

estate rent

end of

of period

period

estate rent

(%)

revenue

(%)

revenue

period

(Millions

period

(Millions

[Note 2]

(%)

[Note 2]

(%)

[Note 1]

of yen)

[Note 1]

of yen)

[Note 4]

[Note 4]

[Note 3]

[Note 3]

Super Viva Home Zama and

  Super Sanwa Zama Higashihara

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

(land interest)

SAKAE GLOBE

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

  (land interest)

Ikebukuro GLOBE

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

1

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

(2)

(100.0)

(2)

(100.0)

Shinsaibashi MG Building

2

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

2

100.0

[Note 6]

[Note 6]

Total

41

100.0

10,548

100.0

40

100.0

10,505

100.0

(109)

(100.0)

(106)

(99.7)

Note 1: "Total number of tenants" is the number of tenants based on lease contracts. For properties for which pass-through type master lease contracts are concluded, the number of tenants arrived at by adding up the number of tenants based on lease contracts between master lessees and end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses. For Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO, the Investment Corporation has concluded a pass-through type master lease contract for the Annex Building and a fixed rent master lease contract for the Main Building. For the 31st period, the sum of the number of tenants based on lease contracts between the master lessee and end tenants under the pass-through type master lease contract and the number of tenants under the fixed rent master lease contract is additionally given, shown in parenthesis.

Note 2: "Occupancy rate" is the leased floor space expressed as a percentage of leasable floor space, rounded to the first decimal place. For properties for which pass- through type master lease contracts are concluded, the figure arrived at when leasable floor space is the area leasable to end tenants and leased floor space is based on lease contracts with end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses.

Note 3: "Real estate rent revenue" is truncated at the nearest million yen.

Note 4: "As a percentage of total real estate rent revenue" is rounded to the first decimal place.

Note 5: Omitted, as construction of new buildings on the property by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. is still in progress.

Note 6: Undisclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not received permission from the tenant.

Note 7: As the Investment Corporation sold Mitsui Shopping Park ALPARK (East Building) on May 31, 2019, the figures given are for January 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019.

Note 8: From the 31st period, the former Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Annex are listed together as Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO. As such, the 30th period figures given above for "Occupancy rate at end of period," "Real estate rent revenue during period" and real estate rent revenue "As a percentage of total real estate rent revenue" for Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO are calculated based on the sums of the relevant figures for the two properties in the 30th period.

4. Status of Contract Amount and Fair Value of Specific Transactions

The contract amount and fair value of specific transactions conducted by the Investment Corporation as of December 31, 2019 are as follows.

Category

Type

Notional amount (Thousands of yen)

Fair value [Note]

Due after 1 year

Transactions other than

Interest-rate swaps:

9,300,000

8,300,000

-

  market transactions

  Receive floating /

Pay fixed

Total

9,300,000

8,300,000

-

Note: Fair value is omitted as it satisfies requirements for special treatment under accounting standards for financial instruments. For details, see Note 14, "FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS" in the Notes to Financial Statements.

34 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

5. Status of Other Assets

There are no other major specified assets that the Investment Corporation includes in its main investment target as of December 31, 2019.

III. Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets at the end of the period under review stood at ¥308,815 million, up ¥8,879 million from the end of the previous period. Current assets decreased ¥557 million to ¥14,337 million. Property, plant and equipment stood at ¥294,332 million.

Current liabilities decreased ¥11,912 million from the previous period-end to ¥13,845 million. Total loans and investment corporation bonds at the end of the period under review amounted to ¥112,900 million, and tenant leasehold and security deposits stood at ¥31,492 million.

Total net assets stood at ¥161,575 million, an increase of ¥10,128 million, while unitholders' capital rose ¥9,521 million from the previous period-end to ¥156,112 million.

For details regarding loans by financial institution and investment corporation bonds as of December 31, 2019, see the Notes to Financial Statements (Note 7, "SHORT-TERM LOANS PAYABLE," Note 8, "LONG-TERM LOANS PAYABLE," and Note 9,

"INVESTMENT CORPORATION BONDS").

IV. Capital Expenditures

1. Schedule of Capital Expenditures

The following is the schedule of capital expenditures planned as of the end of the fiscal period under review for real estate held by the Investment Corporation. The planned construction amount includes the expensed portion to be accounted for as repairs and maintenance.

Planned construction amount

(Millions of yen)

Name of real estate

Location

Purpose

Scheduled period

Amount

Cumulative

Total

paid

amount

amount

during

paid

period

Mitsui Shopping Park

Iwata City, Shizuoka

Cinema building roof

From: Mar. 2020

90

-

-

  LaLaport IWATA

waterproofing repair

To: May 2020

AEON TOWN

Nishi-Tokyo City,

Air conditioner replacement

From: Feb. 2020

82

-

-

Tanashi-Shibakubo

Tokyo

(1st stage)

To: Apr. 2020

Ito-Yokado

Higashi-Yamato City,

EHP air conditioner

From: May 2020

25

-

-

Higashi-Yamato

Tokyo

replacement (1st stage)

To: June 2020

Other capital expenditures

131

-

-

Total

328

-

-

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 35

2. Capital Expenditures during the Period

The following summarizes construction that falls under the category of capital expenditures conducted for real estate during the fiscal period under review by the Investment Corporation. Capital expenditures amounted to ¥1,021 million and,

when combined with the ¥325 million of repairs and maintenance charged to expenses in the fiscal period under review, a

total of ¥1,346 million in construction was conducted.

Name of real estate

Location

Purpose

Period

Construction amount

(Millions of yen)

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Kyoto City, Kyoto

Renovation of existing

From: Jan. 2019

690

building

To: Nov. 2019

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Kyoto City, Kyoto

FCU replacement

From: July 2019

125

To: Dec. 2019

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Kyoto City, Kyoto

EHP replacement (2nd stage)

From: Aug. 2019

87

To: Dec. 2019

Other capital expenditures

118

Total

1,021

3. Cash Reserves for Long-Term Repair Plans (Reserve for Repairs)

Based on long-term repair plans compiled for each property, the Investment Corporation set aside the following cash

reserves from cash flows during each

fiscal period in order to provide for capital expenditures and repairs over the medium

to long term.

(Millions of yen)

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

Fiscal Period

July 1 to

Jan. 1 to

July 1 to

Jan. 1 to

July 1 to

Dec. 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018

June 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

Balance of reserves at beginning of period

400

500

500

600

600

Reserves during the period

100

-

100

-

-

Reversal of reserves during the period

-

-

-

-

-

Amount carried forward to next period

500

500

600

600

600

V. Asset Management Expenses

1. Itemization of Administrative Expenses

(Thousands of yen)

30th Fiscal Period

31st Fiscal Period

Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019

July 1 to Dec. 31, 2019

(a) Asset management fee

495,399

542,926

    Breakdown Management fee 1 [Note 2]

347,131

378,001

Management fee 2 [Note 3]

148,268

164,925

(b) Asset custody fee

14,000

14,996

(c) Administrative service fees

23,489

23,453

(d) Directors' compensation

6,600

6,600

(e) Other operating expenses

100,073

111,560

Total

639,562

699,537

Note 1: In addition to the amounts shown above for "Asset management fee," in the 30th fiscal period, property acquisition fees of ¥56,225 thousand were accounted for as acquisition cost, and property sales fees of ¥21,005 thousand were accounted for as sale cost, while in the 31st fiscal period, property acquisition fees of ¥26,250 thousand were accounted for as acquisition cost

Note 2: The maximum amount of Management fee 1 is calculated at an annualized rate of 0.3% of total assets, prorated using the actual number of days in the period and 365 days per year (truncated at the nearest yen). "Total assets" here refers to the amount of total assets stated on the Investment Corporation's balance sheet at the end of the immediately preceding fiscal period (said balance sheet must be approved as specified in Article 131-2 of the Investment Trust Act). Management fee 1 for each period is to be paid to the Asset Management Company within said period.

Note 3: The maximum amount of Management fee 2 is calculated as 2% of operating income before amortization. "Operating income before amortization" here refers to the Investment Corporation's operating revenue minus operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization, Management fee 1 and Management fee 2) for the fiscal period in question. Management fee 2 for each period is to be paid to the Asset Management Company within three months of said period's account closing date.

36 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

VI. Status of Purchases and Sales during the Period

1. Status of Purchases and Sales of Real Estate, Asset-Backed Securities and Related Assets

Acquisition

Sale

Type of asset

Name of real estate

Acquisition

Sale value

Book value

Gain (Loss)

Acquisition

price

Sale

on sales

(Millions of

(Millions of

date

(Millions of

date

(Millions of

yen)

yen)

yen) [Note 1]

yen)

Real estate [Note 2]

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Sep. 5,

10,500

-

-

-

-

2019

Total

10,500

-

-

-

Note 1: "Acquisition price" is the purchase value stated on the real estate sale agreement and does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to acquire the property.

Note 2: The Investment Corporation acquired a 50% co-ownership of the real estate.

2. Status of Acquisitions and Sales of Other Assets

Main other assets (besides the real estate, asset-backed securities and related assets shown above) are mostly monetary claims, such as bank deposits, or deposits in trust.

3. Assessment of Value of Specified

Assets

Assessments of value of specified assets

based on

Article 201 of the Investment

Trust Act in the 31st fiscal

period are as follows.

Sale value (Millions of yen)

Assessed value of specified

Type of asset

Name of real estate

Sale date

assets (Millions of yen)

[Note 2]

[Note 3]

Trust beneficiary rights in

Papillon Plaza

Apr. 4, 2019

401

303

  a real property

Note 1: The above assessment of value of specified assets was carried out by KPMG AZSA LLC in accordance with the Practical Guidelines for Specialized Auditing 4460 published by the Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition to the above assessed value, the Investment Corporation has received a report that includes the location of the assets in trust and other information necessary to identify said assets.

Note 2: "Sale value" is the sale value stated on the real estate sale agreement and does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to sell the property.

Note 3: "Assessed value of specified assets" is calculated based on the sale value stated on the real estate sale agreement, which does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to sell the property.

In addition, the Investment Corporation obtained real estate appraisal reports from a real estate appraiser with regard to real estate properties and trust beneficiary rights in real properties.

Acquisition

Appraisal

Type of asset

Name of real estate

Transaction

price

value

Real estate appraiser

Valuation

date

(Millions of

(Millions of

date

yen) [Note 1]

yen)

Real estate [Note 2]

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Sep. 5, 2019

10,500

10,500

Japan Real Estate Institute

June 30, 2019

Note 1: "Acquisition price" is the purchase value stated on the real estate sale agreement and does not include the various other expenses (brokerage fees, property taxes, etc.) required to acquire the property.

Note 2: The Investment Corporation acquired a 50% co-ownership of the real estate.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 37

4. Transactions with Related Parties

(1) Status of Transactions

Purchase and sale transactions with related parties are as follows.

Amount of purchase

Amount of sale

Total amount

¥10,500,000 thousand

-

Breakdown of status of transactions with related parties

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

¥10,500,000 thousand (100.0%)

- (-%)

Total

¥10,500,000 thousand (100.0%)

- (-%)

(2) Commissions and Fees

The following are the commissions and fees paid to related parties for the 31st fiscal period.

Breakdown of transactions with

As a percentage of total

Total amount [A]

related parties [Note 1]

amount [Note 3] [B] ÷ [A]

Payee

Amount paid [B]

Property management expenses

¥521,421 thousand

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

¥312,267 thousand

59.9%

  [Note 2]

Note 1: "Related parties" refers to related parties of the Asset Management Company, with which the Investment Corporation has concluded an asset management agreement, as provided in Article 201, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Act, Article 123 of the Enforcement Order for the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act (Cabinet Order No. 480 of 2000, including subsequent amendments) and Article 26, Item 27 of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan's Rules on Management Reports, etc. of Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. Shown are the details for Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., with which transactions were made or payments of commissions and fees were made in the fiscal period under review.

Note 2: The total amount and amount paid of property management expenses includes a construction management fee of ¥9,877 thousand for asset construction paid to Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Note 3: Rounded to the first decimal place.

5. Status of Transactions with the Asset Management Company Pertaining to Ancillary Businesses Operated by the Asset Management Company

Not applicable because the Asset Management Company does not engage in any ancillary business that is a type I financial instruments business, type II financial instruments business, property and building trading business, or specified real estate joint enterprise as provided in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, including subsequent amendments).

VII. Information Required under Article 22 (2)(d) of the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

Article 22 (2)(d) of the EU AIFMD requires the reporting of material changes in the information listed in Article 23 of the AIFMD during the financial period covered by the report. There are no material changes in the information listed in Article 23.

VIII. Risk Factors

• Techniques FRI may employ and all associated risks

FRI primarily considers as investment targets real estate used as suburban retail facilities and buildings for retail shops in urban centers and other places, and trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. In order to reduce risks related to rent revenue associated with regional economic deterioration which are the result of focusing investment properties in specific areas as well as risks related to earthquakes and other disasters, FRI strives to conduct geographically diverse investment in an aim to stabilize cash flow. In other words, although almost half of FRI's properties are in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures that comprise the metropolitan Tokyo area, FRI invests in real estate in all areas of Japan as well as in trust beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. FRI generally does not consider unoccupied properties as investment targets. However, FRI may invest in unoccupied properties, properties planned for construction or properties under development in the event that tenants and leasing rates have been determined and stable earnings can be projected after the property is occupied or the building construction is completed.

38 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

The principal risks with respect to investment in FRI are as follows:

  1. Risks Related to Marketability of FRI's Investment Units and Investment Corporation Bonds
  1. Risks concerning market price fluctuations of the investment units or investment corporation bonds
  2. Risks concerning FRI's ability to make cash distributions
  3. Risks concerning fluctuations in revenues and expenditures
  4. Risks concerning the rights of unitholders and shareholders not necessarily being identical
  5. Risks concerning dilution of per-unit value through the issuance of new investment units
  6. Risks concerning transactions involving the investment units in the market
  7. Risks concerning redemption and interest payments for the investment corporation bonds
  1. Risks Related to Management Policies of FRI
  1. Risks concerning specialized investment in retail facilities
  2. Risks concerning dependency on a limited number of tenants
  3. Risks concerning single-tenant properties
  4. Risks concerning FRI's ability to make real estate acquisitions or dispositions
  5. Risks concerning fund procurement through borrowings and issuance of investment corporation bonds and new investment units
  1. Risks Related to Affiliates and the Structure of FRI
  1. Risks concerning dependency on the Mitsui Fudosan Group and conflicts of interest
  2. Risks concerning dependency on FRI's affiliates and conflicts of interest
  3. Risks concerning dependency on FRI's executive director and the personnel of the asset management company
  4. Risks concerning changes to FRI's investment policy
  5. Risks of FRI going bankrupt or its registration being cancelled
  6. Risks concerning tenant leasehold and security deposits
  1. Legal Risks Related to Real Estate and Trust Beneficiary Rights
  1. Risks concerning defects and failures of real estate, including defective title and limited or invalid ownership rights
  2. Risks concerning lease contracts
  3. Risks concerning building damage, loss and deterioration due to disasters, etc.
  4. Risks concerning ownership liabilities, repair and maintenance costs, etc., related to real estate
  5. Risks concerning administrative rules and regulations and prefectural or municipal ordinances for real estate
  6. Risks concerning establishment of new or revisions of existing laws and regulations
  7. Risks arising from bankruptcy of the seller of properties
  8. Risks concerning subleases
  9. Risks concerning the status of use of real estate by tenants, etc.
  10. Risks concerning co-owned properties
  11. Risks concerning compartmentalized ownership of buildings
  12. Risks concerning properties on leased lands
  13. Risks concerning leased properties
  14. Risks concerning properties including land with leasehold interest for which use a permit has been obtained
  15. Risks concerning properties under development
  16. Risks concerning hazardous materials and environmental liabilities
  17. Risks specific to real estate owned through trust beneficiary rights
  18. Risks concerning conclusion of post-dated sale agreements (forward commitment contracts), etc.
  19. Risks concerning properties having multiple buildings constructed as a single architectural structure
  20. Risks concerning establishment of leasehold interests
  21. Risks concerning co-ownership of trust beneficiary rights, etc.
  1. Risks Related to Taxation
  1. Risks concerning conduit requirements
  2. Risks of becoming unable to satisfy conduit requirements due to correction orders as a result of taxation investigations, etc.
  3. Risks that preferential tax measures associated with real estate acquisitions cannot be applied
  4. Risks concerning revisions of the general tax system

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 39

    1. Other Risks
    1. Risks concerning reliance on professional opinions, as well as industry and market data
    2. Risks that tax burdens will increase due to discrepancies between accounting treatment and tax treatment
    3. Risks related to the concentration of properties in Tokyo and the metropolitan Tokyo area
    4. Risks related to natural and man-made disasters
    5. Risks related to holding interests in properties through preferred shares of special purpose companies
    6. Risks related to holding Japanese anonymous association interests
    7. Risks related to the restrictive covenants under debt financing arrangement
  • Any applicable investment restrictions

FRI is subject to investment restrictions under Japanese laws and regulations (e.g., the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "ITA"), the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act) as well as its articles of incorporation.

FRI must invest primarily in specified assets as defined in the ITA. Specified assets include, but are not limited to, securities, real estate, leaseholds of real estate, surface rights (chijo-ken, i.e., right to use land for the purpose of having a structure on it) or trust beneficiary interests for securities or real estate, leaseholds of real estate or surface rights. A listed J-REIT must invest substantially all of its assets in real estate, real estate-related assets and liquid assets as provided by the listing requirements. Real estate in this context includes, but is not limited to, real estate, leaseholds of real estate, surface rights, and trust beneficiary interests for these assets, and real estate-related assets in this context include, but are not limited to, anonymous association (tokumei kumiai) interests for investment in real estate. Pursuant to the ITA, investment corporations may not independently develop land for housing or to construct buildings, but may outsource such activities in certain circumstances.

• Circumstances in which the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) may use leverage

FRI may take out loans or issue long- or short-term investment corporation bonds for the purpose of investing in properties, conducting repairs and paying distributions as well as for operating capital and repaying debt (including security deposits, other debt and bonds).

• The types and sources of leverage permitted and associated risks

Loans or investment corporation bonds. Currently, all of FRI's outstanding long- and short-term loans as well as outstanding bonds are unsecured and unguaranteed.

Loans or investment corporation bonds in which FRI enters or FRI issues may be subject to restrictive covenants in connection with any future indebtedness that may restrict operations and limit its ability to make cash distributions to unitholders, to dispose of properties or to acquire additional properties. Furthermore, if FRI were to violate such restrictive covenants, such as with regard to loan-to-value ratios, lenders may be entitled to require FRI to collateralize portfolio properties or demand that the entire outstanding balance be paid.

In the event of an increase in interest rates, to the extent that FRI has any debt with unhedged floating rates of interest or FRI incurs new debt, interest payments may increase, which, in turn, could reduce the amount of cash available for distributions to unitholders. Higher interest rates may also limit the capacity for short- and long-term loans, which would, in turn, limit FRI's ability to acquire properties, and could cause the market price of the units to decline.

• Any restrictions on leverage

The maximum amount of each loan and investment corporation bond issuance will be ¥1 trillion, and the aggregate amount of all such debt will not exceed ¥1 trillion.

  • Any restrictions on collateral and asset reuse arrangements No applicable arrangements.
  • Maximum level of leverage which the AIF Manager (AIFM) is entitled to employ on behalf of the AIF

As a general rule, FRI maintains a conservative loan-to-value, or LTV, ratio, which is the ratio of (x) the aggregate principal amount of loans, investment corporation bonds and leasehold and security deposits to (y) the total assets of FRI's portfolio, and which FRI discloses with its fiscal period results. FRI has set 60% as its maximum LTV ratio; however, FRI's LTV ratio may fluctuate as a result of property acquisitions or other events.

40 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

• Procedure by which the AIF may change its investment strategy / investment policy

Amendment of the articles of incorporation. An amendment requires a quorum of a majority of the total issued units and at least a two-thirds vote of the voting rights represented at the meeting. Unitholders should note, however, that under the ITA and our articles of incorporation, unitholders who do not attend and exercise their voting rights at a general meeting of unitholders are deemed to be in agreement with proposals submitted at the meeting, except in cases where contrary proposals are also being submitted.

Additionally, the guidelines of the AIFM, which provide more detailed policies within FRI's overall investment strategy and policy, can be modified without such formal amendment of the articles of incorporation.

  • Description of the AIF's liquidity risk management, including redemption rights in normal and exceptional circumstances and existing redemption arrangements with investors

FRI seeks to manage capital resources and liquidity sources to provide adequate funds for current and future financial obligations and other cash needs and acquisitions. FRI has entered into credit lines in the amount of 15 billion yen as of December 31, 2019, and has entered into loans and has issued investment corporation bonds in the past. While loans and bonds are exposed to liquidity risk, such risk is managed by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to total assets at a low level as well as by diversifying fund procurement means, spreading out lending financial institutions and repayment dates, establishing commitment lines and securing liquidity on hand, and also by controlling risks by preparing monthly fund management plans.

FRI is a closed-end investment corporation, and unitholders are not entitled to request the redemption of their investment.

• The current risk profile of the AIF and the risk management systems employed by the AIFM to manage those risks The appropriateness and effectiveness of the risk management structure are regularly evaluated and enhanced by the AIFM.

Deposits are exposed to the risks of failure of the financial institution holding the deposit and other credit risks, but FRI manages credit risk by restricting the term of the deposit to relatively short periods and setting a minimum credit rating requirement for the deposit-taking financial institutions, along with taking heed of security by depositing an amount that is no more than the total amount of borrowings from each of the financial institutions that are holding the deposits.

Funds from debt and investment corporation bonds are mainly used for asset acquisition or debt repayment, etc. While floating-rate short- and long-term loans are exposed to the risk of interest rate hike, the impact that interest rate rises have on operations is limited by maintaining the proportion of debt that is long-termfixed-rate debt at high levels, and setting a procurement limit depending on the economic and financial environment and other factors.

Furthermore, derivative transactions (interest rate swap transactions) are available as hedging instruments to mitigate the risks of rises in floating interest rates.

Tenant security deposits are exposed to liquidity risk arising from the vacating of properties by tenants due to the termination of contract.

FRI limits the liquidity risks by keeping the ratio of liabilities to total assets including tenant and security deposits at a low level as well as, similarly with borrowings and other risks mentioned above, diversifying fund procurement means, establishing commitment lines and securing liquidity on hand and also controls risks by preparing monthly fund management plans.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 41

Audited FinancialStatements

Balance Sheet

Thousands of Yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

¥  10,231,095

¥  10,606,432

  Cash and deposits in trust

3,877,168

4,088,946

Operating accounts receivable

150,201

166,954

Prepaid expenses

31,286

26,016

Other

48,113

6,573

Total current assets

14,337,866

14,894,923

  • Non-currentassets
  • Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

55,459,257

54,192,539

Accumulated depreciation

(21,794,707)

(20,800,847)

Buildings, net

33,664,550

33,391,692

Structures

1,143,429

1,137,986

Accumulated depreciation

(893,681)

(862,650)

Structures, net

249,747

275,336

Machinery and equipment

117,419

61,825

Accumulated depreciation

(14,010)

(4,121)

  Machinery and equipment, net

103,409

57,703

  Tools, furniture and fixtures

63,076

63,076

Accumulated depreciation

(41,670)

(38,335)

  Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

21,405

24,741

Land

96,498,617

87,219,704

Buildings in trust

51,621,748

50,616,757

Accumulated depreciation

(20,715,393)

(19,878,765)

  Buildings in trust, net

30,906,355

30,737,991

Structures in trust

749,737

748,801

Accumulated depreciation

(488,154)

(466,761)

  Structures in trust, net

261,582

282,040

  Machinery and equipment in trust

740,027

736,596

Accumulated depreciation

(590,552)

(566,573)

  Machinery and equipment in trust, net

149,474

170,022

  Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

78,786

78,609

Accumulated depreciation

(41,008)

(35,546)

  Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net

37,778

43,063

Land in trust

132,411,601

132,411,601

  Construction in progress in trust

28,301

308,908

  Total property, plant and equipment

294,332,824

284,922,807

Intangible assets

Other

460

687

Total intangible assets

460

687

Investments and other assets

Long-term prepaid expenses

41,267

48,156

  Lease and guarantee deposits

10,000

10,000

  Lease and guarantee deposits in trust

20,980

20,400

Deferred tax assets

16

13

Other

18

18

  Total investments and other assets

72,282

78,588

Total non-current assets

294,405,566

285,002,083

Deferred assets

  Investment corporation bond issuance costs

71,638

38,829

Total deferred assets

71,638

38,829

Total assets

¥308,815,071

¥299,935,835

42 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Thousands of Yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Operating accounts payable

¥    1,213,070

¥     999,403

Short-term loans payable

2,000,000

11,000,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

9,000,000

12,000,000

Accounts payable - other

30,236

55,090

Accrued expenses

274,682

261,950

Income taxes payable

936

883

Accrued consumption taxes

103,059

237,895

Advances received

1,184,937

1,166,783

Deposits received

5,323

2,879

Other

32,760

32,400

Total current liabilities

13,845,005

25,757,286

Non-current liabilities

Investment corporation bonds

11,000,000

5,000,000

Long-term loans payable

90,900,000

85,900,000

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

16,380,823

16,399,586

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

15,111,972

15,427,875

Other

1,886

4,270

Total non-current liabilities

133,394,682

122,731,732

Total liabilities

147,239,688

148,489,019

Net assets

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital

156,459,426

146,590,931

Deduction from unitholders' capital

(347,200)

-

Unitholders' capital, net

156,112,226

146,590,931

  • Surplus

Voluntary retained earnings

Reserve for reduction entry

-

188,321

Total voluntary retained earnings

-

188,321

Unappropriated retained earnings

5,463,156

4,667,563

Total surplus

5,463,156

4,855,884

Total unitholders' equity

161,575,383

151,446,816

Total net assets

161,575,383

151,446,816

Total liabilities and net assets

¥308,815,071

¥299,935,835

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 43

Statement of Income and Retained Earnings

Thousands of Yen

For the period

For the period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2019

Operating revenue

  Rent revenue - real estate

¥10,474,580

¥10,430,057

  Rent revenue - other

31,058

118,596

Total operating revenue

10,505,638

10,548,654

Operating expenses

  Expenses related to rent business

4,028,581

4,095,825

  Loss on sales of real estate properties

-

898,886

Asset management fee

542,926

495,399

Asset custody fee

14,996

14,000

Administrative service fees

23,453

23,489

Directors' compensations

6,600

6,600

Other operating expenses

111,560

100,073

Total operating expenses

4,728,118

5,634,274

Operating income

5,777,519

4,914,379

Non-operating income

Interest income

17

55

  Reversal of distribution payable

726

649

Insurance income

12,474

26,321

Other

39

326

Total non-operating income

13,257

27,353

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

242,180

234,538

  Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds

21,142

18,863

  Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

1,747

1,459

  Investment unit issuance expenses

47,756

-

Other

13,901

18,442

Total non-operating expenses

326,728

273,304

Ordinary income

5,464,049

4,668,429

Income before income taxes

5,464,049

4,668,429

Income taxes - current

939

892

Income taxes - deferred

(2)

(1)

Total income taxes

936

891

Net income

5,463,112

4,667,537

Retained earnings brought forward

44

25

Unappropriated retained earnings

¥  5,463,156

¥  4,667,563

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

44 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Statement of Changes in Net Assets

For the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Thousands of Yen

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital

Deduction from

Number of units

Unitholders' capital

unitholders' capital

Unitholders' capital, net

Balance as of July 1, 2019

496,000

¥146,590,931

¥           -

¥146,590,931

Changes of items during the period

  Issuance of new investment units

23,000

9,868,495

9,868,495

  Reversal of compression reserve

-

-

  Distributions in excess of earnings

(347,200)

(347,200)

Dividends of surplus

-

-

Net income

-

-

Total changes of items during the period

23,000

9,868,495

(347,200)

9,521,295

Balance as of December 31, 2019

519,000

¥156,459,426

¥(347,200)

¥156,112,226

Thousands of Yen

Unitholders' equity

Surplus

Voluntary retained

earnings

Reserve for reduction

Unappropriated retained

Total unitholders'

Total

entry

earnings

Total surplus

equity

net assets

Balance as of July 1, 2019

¥188,321

¥4,667,563

¥4,855,884

¥151,446,816

¥151,446,816

Changes of items during the period

  Issuance of new investment units

9,868,495

9,868,495

  Reversal of compression reserve

(188,321)

188,321

-

-

-

  Distributions in excess of earnings

(347,200)

(347,200)

Dividends of surplus

-

(4,855,840)

(4,855,840)

(4,855,840)

(4,855,840)

Net income

-

5,463,112

5,463,112

5,463,112

5,463,112

Total changes of items during the period

(188,321)

795,593

607,272

10,128,567

10,128,567

Balance as of December 31, 2019

¥          -

¥5,463,156

¥5,463,156

¥161,575,383

¥161,575,383

For the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019

Thousands of Yen

Unitholders' equity

Surplus

Voluntary

retained

earnings

Reserve for

Unappropriated

Total

Number of

Unitholders'

reduction

retained

unitholders'

Total

units

capital

entry

earnings

Total surplus

equity

net assets

Balance as of January 1, 2019

496,000

¥146,590,931

¥188,321

¥5,099,897

¥5,288,218

¥151,879,150

¥151,879,150

Changes of items during the period

Dividends of surplus

-

-

-

(5,099,872)

(5,099,872)

(5,099,872)

(5,099,872)

Net income

-

-

-

4,667,537

4,667,537

4,667,537

4,667,537

Total changes of items during the period

-

-

-

(432,334)

(432,334)

(432,334)

(432,334)

Balance as of June 30, 2019

496,000

¥146,590,931

¥188,321

¥4,667,563

¥4,855,884

¥151,446,816

¥151,446,816

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 45

Statement of Cash Flows

Thousands of Yen

For the period

For the period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2019

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

  • Income before income taxes
  • Depreciation and amortization
  • Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
  • Investment unit issuance expenses
  • Interest income
  • Interest expenses
  • Decrease (increase) in operating accounts receivable
  • Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
  • Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable
  • Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
  • Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
  • Increase (decrease) in advances received
  • Decrease in property, plant and equipment due to sales
  • Decrease in property, plant and equipment in trust due to sales
  • Other, net
  • Subtotal
  • Interest income received
  • Interest expenses paid
  • Payments for loss on disaster
  • Income taxes paid
  • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

  • Purchase of property, plant and equipment
  • Purchase of property, plant and equipment in trust
  • Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits
  • Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits
  • Repayments of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
  • Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
  • Payments for restricted bank deposits in trust
  • Proceeds from reversal of restricted bank deposits in trust
  • Payments for leasehold and guarantee deposits in trust
  • Other, net
  • Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

  • Proceeds from short-term loans payable
  • Repayment of short-term loans payable
  • Proceeds from long-term loans payable
  • Repayment of long-term loans payable
  • Proceeds from issuance of investment corporation bonds
  • Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs
  • Proceeds from issuance of investment units
  • Payments of investment unit issuance expenses
  • Distributions of earnings paid
  • Distributions in excess of earnings paid
  • Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

¥  5,464,049

¥  4,668,429

1,925,805

2,003,654

1,747

1,459

47,756

-

(17)

(55)

263,323

253,402

16,752

(17,694)

1,618

25,862

156,368

(123,837)

13,008

(10,669)

(134,835)

32,757

14,563

46,955

  • 4,669,913
  • 401,055
    (1,034)18,496

7,769,104

11,969,728

17

55

(271,106)

(246,552)

-

(30,474)

  1. (875)
    7,497,128 11,691,882

(10,615,655)

(16,346,734)

(741,519)

(6,596,879)

(493,984)

(758,484)

482,721

603,329

(512,981)

(276,720)

197,078

239,917

(7,013)

(19,917)

5,000

30,782

(580)

-

-

(18)

(11,686,934)

(23,124,725)

22,500,000

51,500,000

(31,500,000)

(42,500,000)

8,500,000

14,000,000

(6,500,000)

(2,500,000)

6,000,000

-

(33,599)

(133)

9,868,495

-

(31,681)

-

(4,855,336)

(5,100,367)

(347,200)

-

3,600,677

15,399,498

(589,128)

3,966,655

14,205,840

10,239,184

¥13,616,712

¥14,205,840

46 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Notes to Financial Statements

1. ORGANIZATION

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") was established pursuant to the Investment Trust and Investment Corporation Act of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, including subsequent amendments; the "Investment Trust Act") by Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (formerly Frontier REIT Management Inc.) on May 12, 2004. The Investment Corporation issued 102 thousand investment units and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2004 (Securities Code: 8964).

The Investment Corporation is a "REIT specializing in retail facilities" investing primarily in real estate properties (including real estate in trust) used as retail facilities in Japan with the aim of securing stable earnings over the medium to long term. As a result of steadily building up a track record in management over the 15 and a half years since its establishment, as of December 31, 2019, the Investment Corporation managed a total of 35 real estate properties (total acquisition price: ¥331,501 million).

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Investment Corporation maintains its accounting records and prepares its financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), including provisions set forth in the Investment Trust Act of Japan, the Companies Act of Japan, the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and related regulations, which are different in certain respects as to the application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards.

The accompanying financial statements are basically a translation of the audited financial statements of the Investment Corporation, which were prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and were presented in the Securities Report of the

Company filed

with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. In preparing the accompanying financial statements, certain

reclassifications

and modifications have been made to the financial statements issued domestically in order to present them

in a format that is more familiar to readers outside Japan. In addition, the notes to financial statements include certain information that might not be required under Japanese GAAP but is presented herein as additional information.

The Investment Corporation's fiscal period is a six-month period which ends at the end of June or December. The Investment Corporation does not prepare consolidated financial statements because it has no subsidiaries.

3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand and cash in trust, deposits and deposits in trust placed with banks and short-term investments that are highly liquid, readily convertible to cash, with an insignificant risk of market value fluctuation, and with a maturity of three months or less when purchased.

Property, plant and equipment

Property and equipment (including those in trust) are stated at cost, which includes the purchase price and related acquisition costs, less accumulated depreciation. Depreciation is calculated by the straight-line method over the estimated

useful lives of the fixed assets

as outlined below:

Buildings

3 - 39 years

Structures

2 - 47 years

Machinery and equipment

5 - 14 years

Tools, furniture and fixtures

3 - 15 years

Intangible assets

Intangible assets are amortized by the straight-line method.

Long-term prepaid expenses

Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized by the straight-line method.

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 47

Investment unit issuance expenses

Investment unit issuance expenses are expensed when incurred.

Investment corporation bond issuance costs

Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized by the straight-line method over the respective terms of the bonds.

Accounting treatment of trust beneficiary interests in real estate

All assets and liabilities held in trust, for which the real estate in possession of the Investment Corporation was entrusted, and all related earnings and expenses incurred are reflected in the accompanying balance sheet and statement of income and retained earnings, respectively.

Revenue recognition

Operating revenue consists of rent revenue including base rents and common area charges, utility charge reimbursements, parking space rent revenue and other income. Rent revenue is generally recognized on an accrual basis over the life of each lease. Utility charge reimbursements are recognized when earned.

Property-related taxes

Property in Japan is subject to property taxes, urban planning taxes and depreciable property taxes on a calendar year basis. The taxes related to property are generally imposed based on the value of the relevant property and incurred for the fiscal period.

The seller of a property is liable for property-related taxes for the period from the purchase date through to the end of that calendar year because taxes are imposed on the owner registered in the record as of January 1 for the entire year based on the assessment made by the local government. The amount applicable to the buyer of a property is usually settled between each party and capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the property.

Income taxes

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are computed based on the differences between the financial statements and income tax bases of assets and liabilities using the applicable statutory tax rates.

Consumption taxes

Consumption taxes received and paid are not included in the accompanying statement of income and retained earnings.

Derivative financial instruments

The Investment Corporation utilizes interest-rate swap contracts as derivative financial instruments solely for the purpose of hedging its exposure to interest rate risk.

The Investment Corporation applies the special treatment to interest-rate swap contracts that meet the criteria for such special treatment. Under the special treatment, interest-rate swaps are not remeasured at fair value; instead, the net amount paid or received under the interest-rate swap contract is recognized and included in interest expense or income. An assessment of hedge effectiveness is not performed when the transactions meet the requirements for the special treatment.

Rounding of amounts presented

Unless otherwise stated, monetary amounts are rounded down and percentages are rounded to the nearest specified unit in the accompanying financial statements.

48 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

4. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

Thousands of Yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Cash and deposits

¥10,231,095

¥10,606,432

Cash and deposits in trust

3,877,168

4,088,946

Restricted deposits in trust (Note)

(491,551)

(489,538)

Cash and cash equivalents

¥13,616,712

¥14,205,840

Note: These are tenant leasehold deposits and are deposits that are retained in trust accounts for repayment when tenants vacate the properties.

5. SCHEDULE OF PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

Property and equipment as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

Thousands of Yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Acquisition cost

Book value

Acquisition cost

Book value

Land

¥  96,498,617

¥  96,498,617

¥  87,219,704

¥  87,219,704

Buildings

55,459,257

33,664,550

54,192,539

33,391,692

Accumulated depreciation

(21,794,707)

(20,800,847)

Structures

1,143,429

249,747

1,137,986

275,336

Accumulated depreciation

(893,681)

(862,650)

Machinery and equipment

117,419

103,409

61,825

57,703

Accumulated depreciation

(14,010)

(4,121)

Tools, furniture and fixtures

63,076

21,405

63,076

24,741

Accumulated depreciation

(41,670)

(38,335)

Land in trust

132,411,601

132,411,601

132,411,601

132,411,601

Buildings in trust

51,621,748

30,906,355

50,616,757

30,737,991

Accumulated depreciation

(20,715,393)

(19,878,765)

Structures in trust

749,737

261,582

748,801

282,040

Accumulated depreciation

(488,154)

(466,761)

Machinery and equipment in trust

740,027

149,474

736,596

170,022

Accumulated depreciation

(590,552)

(566,573)

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

78,786

37,778

78,609

43,063

Accumulated depreciation

(41,008)

(35,546)

Construction in progress in trust

28,301

28,301

308,908

308,908

    Total

¥338,912,002

¥294,332,824

¥327,576,407

¥284,922,807

6. PLEDGED ASSETS AND SECURED LIABILITIES

Assets pledged as collateral as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

Thousands of Yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Cash and deposits in trust

¥     380,427

¥     380,427

Buildings

6,672,234

6,850,059

Structures

47,644

51,764

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,025

1,038

Land

19,466,393

19,466,393

Buildings in trust

11,749,367

11,986,986

Structures in trust

96,383

105,846

Machinery and equipment in trust

9,251

9,251

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

7,262

8,577

Land in trust

17,772,884

17,772,884

      Total

¥56,202,874

¥56,633,230

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 49

Liabilities secured by pledged assets as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

Thousands of Yen

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

¥  4,994,991

¥  5,248,227

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

8,957,156

9,465,138

      Total

¥13,952,148

¥14,713,365

7. SHORT-TERM LOANS PAYABLE

Short-term loans payable as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

Amount (Thousands of Yen)

Average

Repayment

Lender

Drawdown date

As of

As of

interest rate

Maturity date

Use

Remarks

method

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Note 1)

April 19, 2019

-

¥  1,000,000

0.09909%

July 19, 2019

(Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

June 20, 2019

-

7,500,000

0.09727%

September 20, 2019

(Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4)

October 21, 2019

¥1,000,000

-

0.09727%

January 20, 2020

(Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4)

Mizuho Trust &

June 20, 2019

-

1,500,000

0.10727%

September 20, 2019

(Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4)

Banking Co., Ltd.

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

April 19, 2019

-

1,000,000

0.09909%

July 19, 2019

(Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4)

October 21, 2019

1,000,000

-

0.09727%

January 20, 2020

(Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4)

      Total

-

¥2,000,000

¥11,000,000

-

-

-

-

-

Note 1: "Average interest rate" is the borrowing rate for each lending financial institution, rounded to the fifth decimal place.

Note 2: Lump-sum repayment at maturity.

Note 3: For the refinance

of existing loans.

Note 4: Unsecured / Unguaranteed.

The Investment Corporation has entered into credit facilities amounting to ¥15,000 million in the form of commitment lines in order to secure flexible and stable financing. The total amount of such credit facilities was unused as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

8. LONG-TERM LOANS PAYABLE

Long-term loans payable as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

Amount (Thousands of Yen)

Average

Repayment

Lender

Drawdown date

As of

As of

interest rate

Maturity date

Use

Remarks

method

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Note 1)

July 2, 2015

-

¥2,000,000

0.27500%

July 2, 2019

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

February 20, 2012

¥3,000,000

3,000,000

1.16875%

February 20, 2020

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

August 20, 2012

1,000,000

1,000,000

1.01125%

August 20, 2020

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

May 19, 2014

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.60848%

November 19, 2020

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Sumitomo Mitsui

June 20, 2017

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.16830%

June 21, 2021

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Banking

August 29, 2017

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.13830%

August 30, 2021

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Corporation

June 20, 2018

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.17700%

June 20, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

February 1, 2013

3,000,000

3,000,000

1.15625%

February 1, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

July 2, 2019

2,000,000

-

0.16000%

July 3, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

September 4, 2019

1,000,000

-

0.23000%

September 4, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

September 4, 2019

2,000,000

-

0.36000%

September 4, 2028

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

50 FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period

Amount (Thousands of Yen)

Average

Repayment

Lender

Drawdown date

As of

As of

interest rate

Maturity date

Use

Remarks

method

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Note 1)

August 19, 2011

-

1,000,000

1.28625%

August 19, 2019

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

February 1, 2013

2,500,000

2,500,000

0.82000%

February 1, 2021

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

July 20, 2018

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.16700%

July 20, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

March 2, 2015

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.54400%

March 4, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

February 19, 2015

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.68500%

February 19, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

March 2, 2015

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.62000%

March 3, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

July 2, 2015

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.88600%

July 2, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

(Note 7)

March 9, 2016

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.46130%

March 9, 2028

(Note 2)

(Note 5) (Note 9)

(Note 8)

August 19, 2013

2,000,000

2,000,000

1.20875%

August 21, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Development

March 17, 2014

1,500,000

1,500,000

1.17000%

May 19, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

March 9, 2016

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.35880%

March 9, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 5) (Note 9)

Bank of Japan Inc.

April 19, 2016

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.37190%

July 20, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

August 9, 2016

4,000,000

4,000,000

0.33415%

February 9, 2028

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

July 18, 2013

-

2,000,000

0.77250%

July 18, 2019

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

January 7, 2015

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.33300%

January 23, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

(Note 7)

The Norinchukin

January 23, 2018

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.21750%

January 23, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

April 22, 2019

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.24000%

October 22, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Bank

July 18, 2019

1,000,000

-

0.24000%

January 19, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

April 22, 2019

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.29000%

October 22, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

July 18, 2019

1,000,000

-

0.31500%

July 20, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

April 22, 2019

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.34000%

October 22, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

July 19, 2017

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.21076%

January 19, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

March 15, 2013

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.90500%

March 15, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

July 22, 2014

1,300,000

1,300,000

0.59750%

July 19, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(Note 7)

February 28, 2018

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.27119%

September 19, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

February 28, 2018

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.33130%

March 19, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

May 21, 2018

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.36856%

November 24, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

February 1, 2018

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.35630%

February 19, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

The Bank of

November 21, 2016

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.33500%

November 24, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Fukuoka, Ltd.

February 24, 2017

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.42500%

February 24, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

May 20, 2019

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.48750%

May 20, 2031

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Mizuho Trust &

February 1, 2013

2,500,000

2,500,000

0.69000%

February 3, 2020

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

March 9, 2016

1,900,000

1,900,000

0.15380%

March 11, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 6) (Note 9)

Banking Co., Ltd.

June 20, 2019

1,500,000

1,500,000

0.22000%

December 20, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Sumitomo Mitsui

July 2, 2015

-

1,500,000

0.27500%

July 2, 2019

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

November 30, 2015

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.30874%

November 30, 2021

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Trust Bank,

December 14, 2018

2,200,000

2,200,000

0.11450%

December 14, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Limited

July 2, 2019

1,500,000

-

0.16000%

July 3, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Shinkin Central

March 27, 2018

2,500,000

2,500,000

0.22500%

March 27, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

Bank

March 27, 2018

2,500,000

2,500,000

0.34721%

February 19, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

The Yamaguchi

August 18, 2014

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.81125%

August 19, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

April 22, 2019

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.42000%

April 23, 2029

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Bank, Ltd.

June 19, 2017

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.56000%

June 19, 2029

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

The Daishi

February 10, 2016

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.04805%

February 10, 2023

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

(Note 7)

Bank, Ltd.

August 1, 2017

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.29785%

February 19, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

November 21, 2016

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.09000%

November 22, 2021

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

The Iyo Bank, Ltd.

April 1, 2015

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.61150%

May 14, 2025

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

(Note 7)

FRI Semi-Annual Report 31st period 51

Amount (Thousands of Yen)

Average

Repayment

Lender

Drawdown date

As of

As of

interest rate

Maturity date

Use

Remarks

method

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Note 1)

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

December 22, 2016

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.41130%

December 22, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

June 20, 2019

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.42000%

June 20, 2029

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Resona Bank,

March 2, 2015

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.46490%

March 4, 2024

(Note 2)

(Note 4) (Note 9)

Limited.

(Note 7)

The Hiroshima

November 25, 2014

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.40250%

November 25, 2021

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Bank, Ltd.

(Note 7)

The Gunma Bank,

December 16, 2014

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.27100%

December 16, 2020

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Ltd.

(Note 7)

THE HACHIJUNI

November 19, 2015

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.25190%

May 19, 2022

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

BANK, LTD.

(Note 7)

The Musashino

May 27, 2019

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.42000%

May 28, 2029

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Bank, Ltd.

SUMITOMO LIFE

INSURANCE

May 21, 2018

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.44130%

May 22, 2028

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

COMPANY

The Yamanashi

June 19, 2018

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.40574%

December 20, 2027

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Chuo Bank, Ltd.

The Chiba Bank,

June 20, 2019

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.27200%

June 22, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Ltd.

Mitsui Sumitomo

Insurance

June 20, 2019

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.27200%

June 22, 2026

(Note 2)

(Note 3) (Note 9)

Company,

Limited

      Total

-

¥99,900,000

¥97,900,000

-

-

-

-

-

Note 1: "Average interest rate" is the borrowing rate for each lending financial institution, rounded to the fifth decimal place.

Note 2: Lump-sum repayment at maturity.

Note 3: For the refinance of existing loans.

Note 4: For the acquisition of real estate.

Note 5: For the redemption of investment corporation bonds.

Note 6: For the acquisition of real estate and the redemption of investment corporation bonds.

Note 7: Interest rate swap transactions, which effectively fix interest rates, are conducted for the purpose of avoiding interest rate fluctuation risks. The stated interest rate is the rate calculated on the date of the interest rate swap agreements.

Note 8: The stated interest rate is the rate applied from May 9, 2016 until March 9, 2028.

Note 9: Unsecured / Unguaranteed.

The scheduled repayment amounts of long-term loans payable for each of the five years after the balance sheet date (excluding the current portion of long-term loans payable) are as follows:

Thousands of Yen

1-2 years

2-3 years

3-4 years

4-5 years

Long-term loans payable

¥9,500,000

¥11,500,000

¥11,500,000

¥10,900,000

9. INVESTMENT CORPORATION BONDS

Investment corporation bonds outstanding are summarized as follows:

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Amount

Weighted-average

Amount

Weighted-average

(Thousands of Yen)

interest rate

(Thousands of Yen)

interest rate

Second series of unsecured investment corporation bonds

¥  3,000,000

0.708%

¥3,000,000

0.708%

  due on November 25, 2031

Third series of unsecured investment corporation bonds

1,000,000

0.680%