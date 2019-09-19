Log in
FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LTD

(0500)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/18
0.79 HKD   0.00%
08:07aFRONTIER SERVICES : Notification letter / request form
PU
08/30FRONTIER SERVICES : Grant of share options
PU
08/28FRONTIER SERVICES : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
PU
Frontier Services : NOTIFICATION LETTER / REQUEST FORM

09/19/2019 | 08:07am EDT

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

先 豐 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股份代號: 00500)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

20 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED (the "Company" or "FSGL")

- Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the website of FSGL at www.fsgroup.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the FSGL's website or the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side of this letter and return the signed copy to FSGL's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form, you will expressly indicate that you opt for receiving all future Corporate Communications(2) in printed copies until you notify FSGL's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or cease to hold any shares of FSGL.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification letter, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Frontier Services Group Limited

Chan Kam Kwan Jason

Company Secretary

Notes: (1) This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified FSGL from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.

  1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by FSGL for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

* For identification purposes only

2019 9 20

各非登記股東(1)

先豐服務集團有限公司*（「本公司」或「先豐服務集團」）

  • 有關2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊中、英文版本，已登載於先豐服務集團網站www.fsgroup.com 及香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎查閱。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格及使用申請表格（「申請表格」）底部隨附之郵寄標籤（已預付在香 港投寄之郵費）寄回先豐服務集團之股份過戶登記分處卓佳登捷時有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心五十四樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格，即表示確認 閣下選擇收取先豐服務集團今後所有之公司通訊(2) 的印刷本，直至 閣下通知 先豐服務集團之股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或停止持有先豐服務集團的股份。

閣下如就本通知信函有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午五時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外），致電查詢熱線(852) 2980 1333

代表

Frontier Services Group Limited

先豐服務集團有限公司*

陳錦坤

公司秘書

謹啟

附註： (1) 此函件乃向先豐服務集團之非登記股東（指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向先豐服務集團發出通知，希望 收取公司通訊）發出。

  1. 「公司通訊」指先豐服務集團發出或將會發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報 告）、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

* 僅供識別

REQUEST FORM 申 請 表 格

To: Frontier Services Group Limited

致： Frontier Services Group Limited

("FSGL")

先豐服務集團有限公司*（「先豐服務集團」）

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司轉交

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東一百八十三號

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心五十四樓

I/We would like to receive the current and future Corporate Communications(1) in printed copy

本人╱吾等選擇收取先豐服務集團本次及今後刊發之公司通訊。

Signature:

Date:

簽署：

日期：

Name:

(English 英文)

(Chinese 中文)

姓名：

(in block letters 請以正楷填寫 )

Contact Phone

Number:

聯絡電話：

Notes 附註：

  1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by FSGL for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

「公司通訊」指先豐服務集團發出或將會發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報告）、中期 報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

  1. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you opt for receiving all future Corporate Communications in printed copy.
    當 閣下填寫及寄回此申請表格以索取本次刊發之公司通訊印刷本後，即表示 閣下選擇收取先豐服務集團日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷本。
  • For identification purposes only 僅供識別

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an

envelope to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄，閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost no. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37

Hong Kong 香港

FSGL (00500)

Frontier Services Group Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 12:06:08 UTC
