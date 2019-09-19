Frontier Services : NOTIFICATION LETTER / REQUEST FORM

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

先 豐 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股份代號: 00500)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

20 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED (the "Company" or "FSGL")

- Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the website of FSGL at www.fsgroup.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the FSGL's website or the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side of this letter and return the signed copy to FSGL's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form, you will expressly indicate that you opt for receiving all future Corporate Communications(2) in printed copies until you notify FSGL's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or cease to hold any shares of FSGL.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification letter, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Frontier Services Group Limited

Chan Kam Kwan Jason

Company Secretary

Notes: (1) This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified FSGL from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.

"Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by FSGL for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

* For identification purposes only

2019 年9 月20 日

各非登記股東(1)：

先豐服務集團有限公司*（「本公司」或「先豐服務集團」）

有關 2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊中、英文版本，已登載於先豐服務集團網站www.fsgroup.com 及香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎查閱。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格及使用申請表格（「申請表格」）底部隨附之郵寄標籤（已預付在香 港投寄之郵費）寄回先豐服務集團之股份過戶登記分處卓佳登捷時有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東一百八十三號合和中心五十四樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格，即表示確認 閣下選擇收取先豐服務集團今後所有之公司通訊(2) 的印刷本，直至 閣下通知 先豐服務集團之股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或停止持有先豐服務集團的股份。

閣下如就本通知信函有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午五時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外），致電查詢熱線(852) 2980 1333。

代表

Frontier Services Group Limited

先豐服務集團有限公司*

陳錦坤

公司秘書

謹啟

附註： (1) 此函件乃向先豐服務集團之非登記股東（指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向先豐服務集團發出通知，希望 收取公司通訊）發出。

「公司通訊」指先豐服務集團發出或將會發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同核數師報 告）、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

* 僅供識別