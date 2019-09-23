Log in
FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LTD

(0500)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/20
0.75 HKD   0.00%
06:47aFRONTIER SERVICES : Supplemental information to 2018 annual report
PU
09/19FRONTIER SERVICES : Notification letter / request form
PU
08/30FRONTIER SERVICES : Grant of share options
PU
Frontier Services : SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION TO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

09/23/2019 | 06:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

先 豐 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00500)

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION TO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of Frontier Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") published on 25 April 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report, unless otherwise defined.

The board of directors of the Company would like to provide the following supplemental information to page 14 of the 2018 Annual Report.

A detailed breakdown of the intended use of net proceeds set out in the circular of the Company dated 2 May 2018 (the "Circular"), the actual use of net proceeds up to 31 December 2018 and the expected timeline for utilising the unutilised net proceeds are set out below.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Intended

Actual use of

Unutilised

use of net

net proceeds

net proceeds

proceeds set

up to

as at

out in the

31 December

31 December

Circular

2018

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Setting up businesses in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia

130,000

16,678

113,322

Setting up businesses in Pakistan and Xinjiang, China

120,800

-

120,800

Expansion of businesses in Africa and Middle East

70,767

49,207

21,560

General working capital for the Group's existing

business

288,000

147,186

140,814

Working capital for establishment of new offices along

Belt and Road regions

41,000

-

41,000

Repayment of the Group's indebtedness

180,000

176,092

3,908

Total

830,567

389,163

441,404

The unutilised net proceeds for setting up businesses in Pakistan and Xinjiang, China are expected to be utilised by 31 May 2020, and the other unutilised net proceeds are expected to be utilised by 31 December 2019.

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the 2018 Annual Report remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report.

By Order of the Board

FRONTIER SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Hua Dongyi

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chang Zhenming (Chairman); the executive Directors are Mr. Erik D. Prince (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Ko Chun Shun, Johnson (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Luo Ning (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Hua Dongyi (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Hu Qinggang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Prof. Lee Hau Leung and Dr. Harold O. Demuren.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Frontier Services Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:46:05 UTC
