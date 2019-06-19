Log in
FRONTLINE LTD.

FRONTLINE LTD.

(FRO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/19 10:25:05 am
67.325 NOK   -1.86%
04:08pFRONTLINE : FRO - Acquisition of VLCC Resale and Two LR2 Newbuildings
GL
06/18FRONTLINE : FRO - Update Regarding Front Altair
GL
06/14FRONTLINE : FRO - Update Regarding Front Altair
AQ
News 
Frontline : FRO - Acquisition of VLCC Resale and Two LR2 Newbuildings

Frontline : FRO - Acquisition of VLCC Resale and Two LR2 Newbuildings

06/19/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline") (NYSE:FRO) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a scrubber-equipped VLCC resale under construction at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries ("HSHI") expected  to be delivered in May 2020 and has ordered two LR2 newbuildings from SWS, China, expected to be delivered in January 2021 and March 2021. This is in addition to the Company's recent acquisition of a scrubber-equipped Suezmax resale under construction at HHI due for delivery in May 2020.

Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:

"These transactions reflect Frontline's focus on increasing our exposure to the tanker market and are also part of a continuous effort to renew and modernize the Company's fleet. The latter has provided us with one of the most modern fleets in the industry with an average age of less than 5 years. As new opportunities arise, we will continue to execute our growth strategy as we position the Company to generate significant cash flow over the long term."

The VLCC has been acquired at a purchase price of $92.5 million, and the LR2s have been ordered at a price of $46.7 million per vessel.

June 19, 2019
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire
