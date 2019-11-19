Log in
FRO - Invitation to Q3 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

0
11/19/2019 | 07:17am EST

Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary third quarter 2019 results will be released on Wednesday November 27 2019, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the “Webcast” link.

b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

Norway+47 2156 3162
Norway toll free800 10392
UK+44 (0) 203 009 5710
UK Toll Free0 800 376 7425
USA+1 917 720 0178
USA Toll Free866 869 2321
Conference ID5598374

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)

UK LocalCall0 844 571 8951
UK FreeCall0 808 238 0667
Std International+44 (0) 333 300 9785
Norway21 03 42 35
USA+1 (917) 677-7532
USA Toll Free+1 (866) 331-1332
Conference ID5598374

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
