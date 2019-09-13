Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Frontline Ltd.    FRO   BMG3682E1921

FRONTLINE LTD.

(FRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRO – 2019 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.
  2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that   the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.
  3. To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.
  4. To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.
  5. To re-elect Ulrika Laurin as a Director of the Company.
  6. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.
  7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
  8. To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Hamilton, Bermuda
September 13, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRONTLINE LTD.
01:28pFRO – 2019 Annual General Meeting
GL
09/12FRONTLINE : FRO - Extension of expiry date of first option for two Trafigura Sue..
AQ
2017FRONTLINE : Shipping Stock Performance Review -- Capital Product Partners, Star ..
PR
2017FRONTLINE : Research Reports Coverage on Shipping Stocks -- Teekay, Scorpio Bulk..
PR
2016FRONTLINE LTD. : Maritime Investor Conference Presentation Now Available for On-..
PR
2016FRONTLINE LTD. : to Webcast Live at Maritime Investor Conference on October 11, ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 531 M
EBIT 2019 198 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 1 860 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
EV / Sales2019 6,60x
EV / Sales2020 4,76x
Capitalization 1 649 M
Chart FRONTLINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Frontline Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRONTLINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,78  $
Last Close Price 8,72  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fredriksen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inger Marie Klemp Principal Financial Officer
Olav Eikrem Technical Director
Ola Lorentzon Director
Robert Hvide MacLeod Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRONTLINE LTD.57.69%1 649
ENBRIDGE INC8.18%70 328
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.63%62 781
TC ENERGY CORP35.26%46 586
KINDER MORGAN INC32.77%46 227
MPLX LP-5.58%30 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group