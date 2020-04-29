Log in
FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Location Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/29/2020 | 11:01am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPH) announced today a change in the location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) being held on May 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. EST. Due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Annual Meeting will be conducted solely by remote communication, in a “virtual only” format. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting will not change.

Shareholders can attend the Annual Meeting at the following web address: https://frpdev.zoom.us. A link to the live stream webcast of the Annual Meeting also will be accessible to shareholders on the Company’s website (www.frpholdings.com). The company has designed the online format of the Annual Meeting to ensure, to the extent practicable, that shareholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools designed to facilitate shareholder access and participation. The Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with Rules of Conduct accessible to shareholders on the Company’s website.  

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company encourages shareholders to submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by following the instructions provided in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020.

ABOUT FRP HOLDINGS, INC.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

Contact:                  
John D. Baker III
Chief Financial Officer                                                             
904/858-9100


© GlobeNewswire 2020
