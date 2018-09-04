Frutarom Industries : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares

Below is the immediate report submitted today to the Israeli Securities Authority ('ISA') and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange ('TASE') through the ISA's electronic submission system in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

('Company')

Registration No.: 52-004280-5

The securities of the Company are listed for trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Name: Frutarom

2 Hamenofim St, Building A, Herzelia 4672553

Tel: +972-9-960 3800, Fax: +972-9-960 3826, www.frutarom.com

Email: esenay@frutarom.com

September 3, 2018

Immediate Report Regarding the Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares in theCorporation's Issued Share Capital

Regulation 31 (b) to the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports) 1970

Regulation 33 (a) to the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports) 1970

We hereby report that on September 2, 2018 there was a change in quantity of dormant shares in the Company's share capital:

1. Name of holder of dormant shares: Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Type of identity no: number registered with the Israeli Registrar of Companies.

ID no in the Israeli Companies Registrar: 520042805 Type of holder: the reporting corporation Citizenship/ country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in Israel Name of share: ordinary share No. of security on the stock exchange: 1081082

Nature of change: Increase due to purchase in the TASE

Date on which transaction was performed: September 2, 2018

Price per share for the transaction: 366.98 NIS

Number of dormant shares held by holder before the change: 142,660

Number of shares involved in the change : +1,064

Number of dormant shares held by holder after the change is:143,724

Rate of issued share capital in the corporation held by the holder in dormant shares after the change is: 0.24 Were the shares acquired under a purchase plan approved by the company: Yes.

The date of reporting the purchase plan: August 23, 2018

Status of corporation's dormant shares:

Name of share: ordinary share No. of security on the stock exchange: 1081082 Number of shares in registered capital: 100,000,000 Number of shares in issued paid up capital: 59,704,133 Number of dormant shares under section 308: 143,724 Number of non-rights shares under section 333(a): 0 Number of non-rights shares under section 340: 0 Number of non-rights shares under section 181: 0 Total shares without rights in capital and without voting rights: 143,724 % shares without rights in issued paid up capital: 0.24 Number of dormant shares under section 309 (b) ('subsidiary dormant') 0 Number of non- voting rights shares under section 333(b): 0 % of non-voting rights shares having rights in capital out of total issued capital from this security: 0 Number of shares for calculating voting rights: 59,560,409 Number of shares for calculating rights in capital: 59,560,409

Note: numbers of sections above are from the Companies Law - 1999

Sincerely yours,

Eden Senay Tagania, Adv.

Legal Counsel