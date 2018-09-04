Frutarom Industries : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares

Below is the immediate report submitted today to the Israeli Securities Authority ('ISA') and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange ('TASE') through the ISA's electronic submission system in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.
Frutarom Industries Ltd.
('Company')
Registration No.: 52-004280-5
The securities of the Company are listed for trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
Name: Frutarom
2 Hamenofim St, Building A, Herzelia 4672553
Tel: +972-9-960 3800, Fax: +972-9-960 3826, www.frutarom.com
Email: esenay@frutarom.com
September 3, 2018
Immediate Report Regarding the Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares in theCorporation's Issued Share Capital
Regulation 31 (b) to the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports) 1970
Regulation 33 (a) to the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports) 1970
We hereby report that on September 2, 2018 there was a change in quantity of dormant shares in the Company's share capital:
1. Name of holder of dormant shares: Frutarom Industries Ltd.
Type of identity no: number registered with the Israeli Registrar of Companies.
ID no in the Israeli Companies Registrar: 520042805Type of holder: the reporting corporationCitizenship/ country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in IsraelName of share: ordinary shareNo. of security on the stock exchange: 1081082
Nature of change: Increase due to purchase in the TASE
Date on which transaction was performed: September 2, 2018
Price per share for the transaction: 366.98 NIS
Number of dormant shares held by holder before the change: 142,660
Number of shares involved in the change: +1,064
Number of dormant shares held by holder after the change is:143,724
Rate of issued share capital in the corporation held by the holder in dormant shares after the change is: 0.24Were the shares acquired under a purchase plan approved by the company: Yes.
The date of reporting the purchase plan: August 23, 2018
Status of corporation's dormant shares:
|
Name of share: ordinary shareNo. of security on the stock exchange: 1081082
|
|
Number of shares in registered capital:
|
100,000,000
|
Number of shares in issued paid up capital:
|
59,704,133
|
Number of dormant shares under section 308:
|
143,724
|
Number of non-rights shares under section 333(a):
|
0
|
Number of non-rights shares under section 340:
|
0
|
Number of non-rights shares under section 181:
|
0
|
Total shares without rights in capital and without voting rights:
|
143,724
|
% shares without rights in issued paid up capital:
|
0.24
|
Number of dormant shares under section 309 (b) ('subsidiary dormant')
|
0
|
Number of non- voting rights shares under section 333(b):
|
0
|
% of non-voting rights shares having rights in capital out of total issued capital from this security:
|
0
|
Number of shares for calculating voting rights:
|
59,560,409
|
Number of shares for calculating rights in capital:
|
59,560,409
Note: numbers of sections above are from the Companies Law - 1999
Sincerely yours,
Eden Senay Tagania, Adv.
Legal Counsel