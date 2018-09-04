Frutarom Industries : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares

Log in
0
09/04/2018 | 08:13am CEST

Below is the immediate report submitted today to the Israeli Securities Authority ('ISA') and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange ('TASE') through the ISA's electronic submission system in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

('Company')

Registration No.: 52-004280-5

The securities of the Company are listed for trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Name: Frutarom

2 Hamenofim St, Building A, Herzelia 4672553

Tel: +972-9-960 3800, Fax: +972-9-960 3826, www.frutarom.com

Email: esenay@frutarom.com

September 3, 2018

Immediate Report Regarding the Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares in theCorporation's Issued Share Capital

Regulation 31 (b) to the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports) 1970

Regulation 33 (a) to the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports) 1970

We hereby report that on September 2, 2018 there was a change in quantity of dormant shares in the Company's share capital:

1. Name of holder of dormant shares: Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Type of identity no: number registered with the Israeli Registrar of Companies.

ID no in the Israeli Companies Registrar: 520042805Type of holder: the reporting corporationCitizenship/ country of incorporation or registration: incorporated in IsraelName of share: ordinary shareNo. of security on the stock exchange: 1081082

Nature of change: Increase due to purchase in the TASE

Date on which transaction was performed: September 2, 2018

Price per share for the transaction: 366.98 NIS

Number of dormant shares held by holder before the change: 142,660

Number of shares involved in the change: +1,064

Number of dormant shares held by holder after the change is:143,724

Rate of issued share capital in the corporation held by the holder in dormant shares after the change is: 0.24Were the shares acquired under a purchase plan approved by the company: Yes.

The date of reporting the purchase plan: August 23, 2018

Status of corporation's dormant shares:

Name of share: ordinary shareNo. of security on the stock exchange: 1081082

Number of shares in registered capital:

100,000,000

Number of shares in issued paid up capital:

59,704,133

Number of dormant shares under section 308:

143,724

Number of non-rights shares under section 333(a):

0

Number of non-rights shares under section 340:

0

Number of non-rights shares under section 181:

0

Total shares without rights in capital and without voting rights:

143,724

% shares without rights in issued paid up capital:

0.24

Number of dormant shares under section 309 (b) ('subsidiary dormant')

0

Number of non- voting rights shares under section 333(b):

0

% of non-voting rights shares having rights in capital out of total issued capital from this security:

0

Number of shares for calculating voting rights:

59,560,409

Number of shares for calculating rights in capital:

59,560,409

Note: numbers of sections above are from the Companies Law - 1999

Sincerely yours,

Eden Senay Tagania, Adv.

Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Frutarom Industries Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:11:35 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 590 M
EBIT 2018 272 M
Net income 2018 199 M
Debt 2018 532 M
Yield 2018 0,15%
P/E ratio 2018 30,28
P/E ratio 2019 27,56
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 6 061 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ori Yehudai President & Chief Business Manager
John J. Farber Chairman
Amos Anathoth EVP-Global Supply Chain & Operations
Alon Granot Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maya Farber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD13.11%6 061
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD23.33%26 870
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING12.06%13 376
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES-14.63%10 299
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION23.77%9 716
LANCASTER COLONY CORP.20.94%4 294
