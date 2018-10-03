Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Frutarom Industries Ltd    FRUT   IL0010810823

FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD (FRUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Frutarom Industries : Resolutions of the Board of Directors -Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:03am CEST

Below is the immediate report submitted today to the Israeli Securities Authority ('ISA') and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange through the ISA's electronic submission system in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

('Company' or 'Frutarom')

Registration No.: 52-004280-5

The securities of the Company are listed for trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Name: Frutarom

2 Hamenofim St, Building A, Herzelia 4672553

Tel: +972-9-960 3800, Fax: +972-9-960 3826, www.frutarom.com

Email: esenay@frutarom.com

October 2, 2018

Immediate Report of the Board of Directors' Recommendations and Resolutions

Regulation 37(a) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Statements), 1970

Report regarding: þDistribution

¨Bonus shares

¨Redemption of securities

¨Change in the goals of the public offering consideration

1. In the Board meeting held on October 2, 2018, the Board resolved the following resolutions, which do not require the approval of the general meeting on the date upon which they are reached:

See attached file:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8067C_1-2018-10-3.pdf

By: Mr. Guy Gill, Vice President of Finance

Disclaimer

Frutarom Industries Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD
09:03aFRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Resolutions of the Board of Directors -Replacement
PU
08:13aFRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Delisting of frutarom global depositary receipts
PU
10/02FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Distribution of a cash dividend for securities
PU
10/02FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
09/18FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares
PU
09/17FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Expected closing date of the transaction with IFF
PU
09/13FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Change in the Company's Securities Register
PU
09/04FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares
PU
08/30FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares
PU
08/28FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES : Change in Quantity of Dormant Shares
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Frutarom Industries Ltd (FRUTF) CEO Ori Yehudai on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
08/23Frutarom Industries 1995 Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/23Frutarom reports Q2 results 
08/07Frutarom shareholders approve merger deal 
05/29Frutarom Industries 1995 Ltd. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 590 M
EBIT 2018 272 M
Net income 2018 199 M
Debt 2018 532 M
Yield 2018 0,14%
P/E ratio 2018 31,41
P/E ratio 2019 28,60
EV / Sales 2018 4,29x
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
Capitalization 6 297 M
Chart FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Frutarom Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 96,2 $
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ori Yehudai President & Chief Business Manager
John J. Farber Chairman
Amos Anathoth EVP-Global Supply Chain & Operations
Alon Granot Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maya Farber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD18.41%6 297
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD47.21%31 150
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING13.44%13 482
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES-9.27%12 699
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION45.02%11 544
TATE AND LYLE-2.13%4 203
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.