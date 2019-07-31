Log in
FS BANCORP INC

(FSBW)
CORRECTING AND REPLACING - The diluted earnings per share in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" should read $0.98 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively

07/31/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has determined that the diluted earnings per share (GAAP) under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” contained in the press release it issued on July 25, 2019, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was incorrectly reported as $1.15 and $2.35, respectively.  The correct diluted earnings per share (GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.98 and $2.12, respectively.

The corrected release reads in its entirety as follows:

FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of $4.5 Million or $0.98 Per Diluted Share and Announces Twenty-Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)  (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2019 second quarter net income of $4.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the same period last year.  

“This quarter we integrated Anchor Bank’s operating systems into our core system.  We are excited to have all of our operations on one operating system,” stated CEO Joe Adams. “We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.”  The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2019.

CFO Matthew Mullet noted, “We repurchased 47,186 shares during the quarter and continue to review our long-term capital strategy with our Board of Directors.”

2019 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $5.2 million in the previous quarter, and $4.3 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;

  • Net income for the second quarter included $1.2 million in acquisition related costs and $490,000 in severance related expenses;

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2019 adjusted for $1.2 million of acquisition costs, $526,000 of net accretion on loans, certificates of deposit (“CDs”) and borrowings, and $131,000 of core deposit intangible (“CDI”) amortization (adjusted at a 21% tax rate) would have been $5.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”);

  • Deposits increased $12.7 million, or 1.0%, during the quarter to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $464.1 million, or 53.3%, from $870.1 million at June 30, 2018, mainly due to the deposits assumed from the acquisition of Anchor Bancorp (“Anchor Acquisition”);

  • The Company repurchased 47,186 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at an average price per share of $48.05; and

  • Capital levels at the Bank were 14.7% for total risk-based capital and 11.4% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased $14.9 million, or 0.9%, to $1.64 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $508.5 million, or 44.9%, from $1.13 billion at June 30, 2018.  The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to the increase in loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $20.9 million, and an increase in CDs at other financial institutions of $2.2 million, partially offset by decreases of $3.5 million in both total cash and cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale. Year over year increases in total assets included increases in loans receivable, net of $400.9 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $37.6 million, bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) of $21.4 million, premises and equipment, net of $13.2 million, loans HFS of $11.3 million, CDs at other financial institutions of $6.7 million, other assets of $5.2 million, core deposit intangible, net of $4.7 million, and operating lease right-of-use assets of $4.6 million.  The year over year increase in loans receivable, net was primarily due to the loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition, along with organic loan growth. 

LOAN PORTFOLIO                  
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019  March 31, 2019  June 30, 2018 
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent 
REAL ESTATE LOANS                  
Commercial $206,834  16.0% $208,607  16.1% $64,599  7.2%
Construction and development  214,140  16.5   219,229  16.9   160,521  18.0 
Home equity  36,860  2.8   40,714  3.1   25,460  2.9 
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  248,921  19.2   261,868  20.2   177,988  19.9 
Multi-family  103,219  8.0   102,997  8.0   47,695  5.3 
Total real estate loans  809,974  62.5   833,415  64.3   476,263  53.3 
                   
CONSUMER LOANS                  
Indirect home improvement  188,336  14.5   174,792  13.5   147,067  16.5 
Solar  44,508  3.4   44,494  3.4   42,189  4.7 
Marine  66,064  5.1   59,884  4.6   48,591  5.4 
Other consumer  4,875  0.4   5,246  0.4   2,027  0.2 
Total consumer loans  303,783  23.4   284,416  21.9   239,874  26.8 
                   
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                  
Commercial and industrial  135,336  10.5   137,325  10.6   110,962  12.4 
Warehouse lending  47,028  3.6   41,914  3.2   66,681  7.5 
Total commercial business loans  182,364  14.1   179,239  13.8   177,643  19.9 
Total loans receivable, gross  1,296,121  100.0%  1,297,070  100.0%  893,780  100.0%
                   
Allowance for loan losses  (12,340)     (11,845)     (11,571)   
Deferred costs and fees, net  (2,940)     (2,710)     (2,885)   
Premiums on purchased loans, net  1,278      1,408      1,876    
Total loans receivable, net $1,282,119     $1,283,923     $881,200    

Loans receivable, net was relatively unchanged at $1.28 billion for both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and increased $400.9 million from $881.2 million at June 30, 2018.  The quarter over linked quarter decrease in total real estate loans was $23.4 million, including decreases in one-to-four-family portfolio of $12.9 million, construction and development of $5.1 million, home equity of $3.9 million, and commercial real estate of $1.8 million, partially offset by an increase in multi-family of $222,000. Consumer loans increased $19.4 million, primarily due to increases of $13.5 million in indirect home improvement loans and $6.2 million in marine loans. Commercial business loans increased $3.1 million, primarily due to an increase in warehouse lending of $5.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $2.0 million. 

One-to-four-family loans originated through the home lending segment, which includes loans HFS, loans held for investment, fixed rate seconds, and loans brokered to other institutions, was $208.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $64.3 million, or 44.7%, compared to $143.7 million for the preceding quarter, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 8.2% from $192.2 million, for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, originations through the home lending segment decreased by $10.6 million, or 2.9%, compared to the originations for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold $173.4 million of one-to-four-family loans, compared to sales of $130.9 million during the previous quarter, and sales of $160.6 million during the same quarter one year ago. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold $304.3 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $315.6 million during the same period last year.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months
Ended		   For the Three Months
Ended		 Year Year 
  June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018 over Year over Year 
  Amount Percent   Amount Percent $ Change % Change 
Purchase $142,115 68.3%  $156,679 81.5%$(14,564) (9.3)%
Refinance  65,841 31.7    35,473 18.5  30,368  85.6 %
Total $207,956 100.0%  $192,152 100.0%$15,804  8.2 %


  For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended Year Year 
  June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018 over Year over Year 
  Amount Percent   Amount Percent $ Change % Change 
Purchase $247,708 70.4%  $274,660 76.0%$(26,952) (9.8)%
Refinance  103,996 29.6    86,655 24.0  17,341  20.0 %
Total $351,704 100.0%  $361,315 100.0%$(9,611) (2.7)%

The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) at June 30, 2019 increased to $12.3 million, or 1.0% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, compared to $11.8 million, or 0.9% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS at March 31, 2019, and $11.6 million, or 1.3% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, at June 30, 2018.  Non-performing loans decreased to $1.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $3.0 million at March 31, 2019, primarily from the pay-off of a one-to-four-family loan in the amount of $834,000, the charge-off of one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000, and a transfer of a one-to-four-family loan in the amount of $88,000 to other real estate owned (“OREO”).  Non-performing loans increased to $1.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $627,000 at June 30, 2018, primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition.  Substandard loans decreased to $6.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million at March 31, 2019, and increased from $5.8 million at June 30, 2018.  There were three OREO properties totaling $254,000 at June 30, 2019, and two OREO properties totaling $167,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to no OREO properties at June 30, 2018.

The ALLL does not include the recorded discount on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of $3.7 million on $278.4 million of gross loans at June 30, 2019.

The Bank sold $10.5 million of securities available-for-sale during the second quarter of 2019 realizing a gain of $32,000.  The Bank sold these securities to reduce portfolio duration and sell lower yielding investments. The proceeds were used to pay down overnight borrowings, primarily Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) federal funds.

Total deposits increased slightly to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $464.1 million from $870.1 million at June 30, 2018.  Relationship-based transactional deposits (noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, and escrow accounts) increased $32.7 million from March 31, 2019, primarily due to a $40.0 million increase in noninterest-bearing checking, and increased $147.3 million from June 30, 2018.  Money market and savings accounts decreased $28.1 million from March 31, 2019, and increased $77.2 million from June 30, 2018.  Time deposits increased $8.1 million from March 31, 2019, and increased $239.7 million, from June 30, 2018.  Year over year increases were primarily due to the deposits assumed in the Anchor Acquisition.

At June 30, 2019, non-retail CDs which include brokered CDs, online CDs, public deposits CDs, and public funds CDs decreased $12.0 million to $118.9 million, compared to $130.9 million at March 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in brokered CDs of $15.1 million, partially offset by an increase of $3.2 million in online CDs. The year over year increase in non-retail CDs of $31.4 million from $87.6 million at June 30, 2018, primarily reflects a $28.0 million increase in brokered CDs, and an increase of $3.2 million in online CDs.  Management remains focused on increasing our lower cost relationship-based deposits to fund long-term asset growth.

DEPOSIT BREAKDOWN                
(Dollars in thousands)                
  June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 
  Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent 
Noninterest-bearing checking $268,113 20.1%$228,067 17.3%$172,848 19.9%
Interest-bearing checking  180,498 13.5  181,402 13.7  128,080 14.7 
Savings  117,687 8.8  122,940 9.3  77,631 8.9 
Money market  247,854 18.6  270,718 20.5  210,742 24.2 
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000  251,280 18.9  261,664 19.8  144,755 16.7 
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000  177,718 13.3  160,899 12.2  79,131 9.1 
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over  79,959 6.0  78,342 5.9  45,417 5.2 
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced  11,108 0.8  17,518 1.3  11,509 1.3 
Total $1,334,217 100.0%$1,321,550 100.0%$870,113 100.0%

At June 30, 2019, borrowings decreased $3.6 million, or 4.2%, to $83.2 million, from $86.8 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased $23.3 million from $106.5 million at June 30, 2018.  The quarter and year to date decreases in borrowings were primarily related to the repayment of FHLB federal funds to take advantage of lower cost FHLB advances.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.5 million, to $189.4 million at June 30, 2019, from $186.0 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $60.1 million, from $129.4 million at June 30, 2018.  The increase in stockholders’ equity from the first quarter was primarily due to net income of $4.5 million, and a $932,000 reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss to a gain, net of tax of $496,000, representing an increase in the fair value of our investment portfolio, partially offset by common stock repurchases of $2.5 million.  The Company repurchased 47,186 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at an average price of $48.05 per share. At June 30, 2019, 172,378 shares remain available for repurchase pursuant to our January 2019 Share Repurchase Plan.  The $60.1 million increase in total stockholders’ equity from the second quarter of 2018 was significantly impacted by the shares issued in the Anchor Acquisition.  Book value per common share was $43.18 at June 30, 2019, compared to $42.48 at March 31, 2019, and $35.94 at June 30, 2018.

The Bank is well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the FDIC with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.7%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.4%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 13.8% at June 30, 2019. 

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.4%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.1%, and a CET1 ratio of 13.5% at June 30, 2019.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $5.6 million, to $17.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  This increase was a result of an $8.0 million increase in loans receivable interest income, including additional interest from loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition, and a $376,000 increase in interest and dividends on investment securities, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in deposit interest expense due to assumed deposits and continued organic growth combined with higher market interest rates, and a $110,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings mainly from the use of FHLB advances. Net interest income increased $11.8 million, to $35.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, mostly attributable to a $16.8 million increase in interest income on loans receivable, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.  The increases in interest income and interest expense were primarily impacted by the loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Anchor Acquisition.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased two basis points to 4.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 4.58% for the same period in the prior year, and decreased one basis point to 4.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 4.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  The quarter over quarter increase in NIM was driven primarily by a positive incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 20 basis points, partially offset by higher cost market rate deposits and increased borrowing costs. The year over year decrease in NIM was mostly driven by higher cost market rate deposits and increased borrowing costs, partially offset by a positive impact from incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 18 basis points. The average cost of funds increased 48 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 0.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  This increase was predominantly due to growth in higher market rate deposits, primarily those assumed in the Anchor Acquisition along with overall deposit growth. The year over year average cost of funds increased 56 basis points to 1.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 0.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 reflecting the increase in market interest rates over the last year.  Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $910,000 and $1.7 million, compared to $450,000, and $800,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.  During the three months ended June 30, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $415,000, compared to $19,000 for the same period last year.  Net charge-offs totaled $1.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net recoveries of $15,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018.  For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the significant increase in charge-offs was primarily due to one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2019, the increase was primarily due to the charge-off of a commercial line of credit of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income increased $469,000, to $6.1 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The increase during the period primarily reflects a $1.2 million increase in service charges and fee income primarily due to deposit accounts assumed in the Anchor Acquisition and deposit growth, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.  Noninterest income was unchanged at $10.6 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018.  Service charges and fee income increased $2.2 million, other noninterest income increased $312,000, and earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI increased $262,000, partially offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense increased $4.9 million, to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The increase in noninterest expense was primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition and growth in our operations with increases of $1.1 million in operations, $978,000 in salaries and benefits, $656,000 in data processing, and $526,000 in occupancy expense.  Acquisition costs were $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to none for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and were primarily due to the integration of the Anchor Bank core processing platform. Noninterest expense increased $8.7 million, to $31.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $23.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  The increase during the period was primarily due to increases of $2.2 million in salaries and benefits, $1.8 million in operations, $1.6 million in acquisition costs, $1.3 million in data processing, $989,000 in occupancy expense, $259,000 in professional and board fees, $256,000 in FDIC insurance, and $227,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible. Acquisition costs were $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to none for the same period last year.  

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington.  The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, including nine branches from the Anchor Acquisition, one administrative office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington.  The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control.  Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our recent acquisition of Anchor  might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the integration of the combined company, including personnel changes/retention, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; our ability to execute our plans to grow our residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of our indirect home improvement lending; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on our website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

           Linked Year
  June 30, March 31, June 30, Quarter Over Year
  2019
 2019
 2018
 % Change % Change
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $15,214  $9,126  $3,429  67  344 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  44,380   53,948   18,548  (18) 139 
Total cash and cash equivalents  59,594   63,074   21,977  (6) 171 
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  24,297   22,073   17,611  10  38 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  96,252   99,783   98,465  (4) (2)
Loans held for sale, at fair value  66,508   45,591   55,191  46  21 
Loans receivable, net  1,282,119   1,283,923   881,200    45 
Accrued interest receivable  5,779   5,812   4,071  (1) 42 
Premises and equipment, net  29,517   29,318   16,273  1  81 
Operating lease right-of-use  4,582   4,849     (6) 100 
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost  8,329   8,157   7,742  2  8 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)  254   167     52  100 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  34,917   34,700   13,498  1  159 
Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value  10,849   10,611   8,352  2  30 
Goodwill  2,312   2,312   2,312     
Core deposit intangible, net  5,837   6,027   1,164  (3) 401 
Other assets  9,919   9,719   4,686  2  112 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,641,065  $1,626,116  $1,132,542  1  45 
LIABILITIES             
Deposits:             
Noninterest-bearing accounts $279,221  $245,585  $184,357  14  51 
Interest-bearing accounts  1,054,996   1,075,965   685,756  (2) 54 
Total deposits  1,334,217   1,321,550   870,113  1  53 
Borrowings  83,211   86,824   106,526  (4) (22)
Subordinated note:             
Principal amount  10,000   10,000   10,000     
Unamortized debt issuance costs  (125)  (130)  (145) (4) (14)
Total subordinated note less unamortized debt issuance costs  9,875   9,870   9,855     
Operating lease liability  4,721   4,976     (5) 100 
Deferred tax liability, net  1,003   663   27  51  3,615 
Other liabilities  18,612   16,281   16,650  14  12 
Total liabilities  1,451,639   1,440,164   1,003,171  1  45 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES              
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY             
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued or outstanding		             
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized;
4,476,864 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, 4,489,042
at March 31, 2019, and 3,708,660 at June 30, 2018		  45   45   37    22 
Additional paid-in capital  90,418   91,742   56,344  (1) 60 
Retained earnings  99,184   95,383   76,102  4  30 
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax  496   (436)  (2,127) (214) (123)
Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)  (717)  (782)  (985) (8) (27)
Total stockholders’ equity  189,426   185,952   129,371  2  46 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,641,065  $1,626,116  $1,132,542  1  45 


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Qtr Year
  June 30, March 31, June 30, Over Qtr Over Year
  2019 2019  2018 % Change % Change
INTEREST INCOME             
Loans receivable, including fees $21,102 $21,109  $13,135   61 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  1,263  1,202   887 5  42 
Total interest and dividend income  22,365  22,311   14,022   59 
INTEREST EXPENSE             
Deposits  4,056  3,710   1,432 9  183 
Borrowings  606  744   496 (19) 22 
Subordinated note  169  168   169 1   
Total interest expense  4,831  4,622   2,097 5  130 
NET INTEREST INCOME  17,534  17,689   11,925 (1) 47 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  910  750   450 21  102 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  16,624  16,939   11,475 (2) 45 
NONINTEREST INCOME             
Service charges and fee income  1,854  1,658   670 12  177 
Gain on sale of loans  3,576  2,397   4,671 49  (23)
Gain on sale of investment securities  32      100  100 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  217  215   88 1  147 
Other noninterest income  404  285   185 42  118 
Total noninterest income  6,083  4,555   5,614 34  8 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE             
Salaries and benefits  8,649  8,243   7,671 5  13 
Operations  2,658  2,044   1,541 30  72 
Occupancy  1,230  1,112   704 11  75 
Data processing  1,336  1,286   679 4  97 
Gain on sale of OREO    (85)   (100)  
OREO expenses  7  4    75  100 
Loan costs  707  673   704 5   
Professional and board fees  616  550   463 12  33 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance  139  248   90 (44) 54 
Marketing and advertising  191  135   215 41  (11)
Acquisition costs  1,224  374    227  100 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  190  190   77   147 
Impairment of mortgage servicing rights  124  23    439  100 
Total noninterest expense  17,071  14,797   12,144 15  41 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  5,636  6,697   4,945 (16) 14 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  1,173  1,505   688 (22) 70 
NET INCOME $4,463 $5,192  $4,257 (14) 5 
Basic earnings per share $1.00 $1.19  $1.19 (16) (16)
Diluted earnings per share $0.98 $1.15  $1.13 (15) (13)


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended Year
  June 30, June 30, Over Year
  2019  2018 % Change
INTEREST INCOME        
Loans receivable, including fees $42,211  $25,391 66 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  2,465   1,619 52 
Total interest and dividend income  44,676   27,010 65 
INTEREST EXPENSE        
Deposits  7,766   2,675 190 
Borrowings  1,350   576 134 
Subordinated note  337   337  
Total interest expense  9,453   3,588 163 
NET INTEREST INCOME  35,223   23,422 50 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  1,660   800 108 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  33,563   22,622 48 
NONINTEREST INCOME        
Service charges and fee income  3,512   1,329 164 
Gain on sale of loans  5,973   8,649 (31)
Gain on sale of investment securities  32   113 (72)
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  432   170 154 
Other noninterest income  689   377 83 
Total noninterest income  10,638   10,638  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE        
Salaries and benefits  16,892   14,719 15 
Operations  4,702   2,901 62 
Occupancy  2,342   1,353 73 
Data processing  2,622   1,319 99 
Gain on sale of OREO  (85)   (100)
OREO expenses  11    100 
Loan costs  1,379   1,332 4 
Professional and board fees  1,166   907 29 
FDIC insurance  387   131 195 
Marketing and advertising  327   364 (10)
Acquisition costs  1,598    100 
Amortization of core deposit intangible  380   153 148 
Impairment of mortgage servicing rights  147    100 
Total noninterest expense  31,868   23,179 37 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  12,333   10,081 22 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  2,678   1,502 78 
NET INCOME $9,655  $8,579 13 
Basic earnings per share $2.17  $2.40 (10)
Diluted earnings per share $2.12  $2.28 (7)


KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)       
        
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
  2019 2019 2018 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:       
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.10%1.30%1.58%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 9.48 11.46 13.57 
Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.86 5.93 5.38 
Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.37 1.33 0.89 
Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.49 4.60 4.49 
Net interest margin (1) 4.60 4.70 4.58 
Operating expense to average total assets 4.21 3.72 4.50 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.30 129.86 136.32 
Efficiency ratio (2) 72.28 66.52 69.24 


  At or For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2019  2018 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:      
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.20% 1.65%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 10.45  13.92 
Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.90  5.38 
Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.35  0.79 
Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.55  4.59 
Net interest margin (1) 4.65  4.66 
Operating expense to average total assets 3.96  4.45 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.08  137.89 
Efficiency ratio (2) 69.49  68.05 


  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
  2019 2019 2018 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:       
Non-performing assets to total assets at end of period (3) 0.11%0.19%0.06%
Non-performing loans to total gross loans (4) 0.12 0.23 0.07 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (4) 774.64 397.35 1,845.45 
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans 0.95 0.91 1.29 
        
CAPITAL RATIOS, BANK ONLY:       
Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.38%11.01%12.23%
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.78 13.81 14.32 
Total risk-based capital 14.73 14.73 15.57 
Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.78 13.81 14.32 
        
CAPITAL RATIOS, COMPANY ONLY:       
Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.11%11.06%11.86%
Total risk-based capital 14.42 13.86 15.15 
Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.48 12.98 13.90 


  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
  2019 2019 2018 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:          
Basic earnings per share $1.00 $1.19 $1.19 
Diluted earnings per share $0.98 $1.15 $1.13 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  4,418,397  4,355,307  3,583,927 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  4,530,869  4,493,426  3,765,724 
Common shares outstanding at period end  4,387,061(5) 4,377,638(6) 3,599,515(7)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding $43.18 $42.48 $35.94 
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (8) $41.32 $40.57 $34.98 
  1. Annualized.
  2. Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
  3. Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans (which include non-accruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
  4. Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
  5. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,476,864 at June 30, 2019, less 25,000 unvested restricted stock shares, and 64,803 unallocated ESOP shares.
  6. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,489,042 at March 31, 2019, less 40,121 unvested restricted stock shares, and 71,283 unallocated ESOP shares.
  7. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 3,708,660 at June 30, 2018, less 18,421 unvested restricted stock shares, and 90,724 unallocated ESOP shares.
  8. Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See also, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,		 QTR Over
QTR		 Year Over
Year
Average Balances 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ Change $ Change
Assets                  
Loans receivable, net deferred loan fees (1) $1,338,411 $899,692 $1,343,387 $872,394 $438,719  $470,993
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  99,171  96,865  99,409  93,716  2,306   5,693
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  83,805  41,952  76,030  41,346  41,853   34,684
FHLB stock, at cost  8,188  6,770  8,557  5,097  1,418   3,460
Total interest-earning assets  1,529,575  1,045,279  1,527,383  1,012,553  484,296   514,830
Noninterest-earning assets (2)  98,109  37,583  93,925  37,419  60,526   56,506
Total assets $1,627,684 $1,082,862 $1,621,308 $1,049,972 $544,822  $571,336
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                  
Interest-bearing accounts $1,077,293 $656,363 $1,065,785 $663,173 $420,930  $402,612
Borrowings  86,714  100,546  98,514  61,294  (13,832)  37,220
Subordinated note  9,872  9,852  9,869  9,849  20   20
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,173,879  766,761  1,174,168  734,316  407,118   439,852
Noninterest-bearing accounts  243,893  179,814  241,758  180,158  64,079   61,600
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  21,146  10,451  19,125  11,181  10,695   7,944
Stockholders’ equity  188,766  125,836  186,257  124,317  62,930   61,940
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,627,684 $1,082,862 $1,621,308 $1,049,972 $544,822  $571,336
  1. Includes loans held for sale.
  2. Includes fixed assets, operating lease right-of-use asset, BOLI, goodwill, and CDI.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures: net income and diluted earnings per share, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs, and borrowings, acquisition costs, and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax; and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. The after-tax impact of acquisition-related costs to net income which we have recorded in connection with the Anchor Acquisition provides meaningful supplemental information that management believes is useful to readers.  Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures.

Tangible common stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from stockholders’ equity.  For this financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. 

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of net income, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax is presented below.

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019
Consolidated results:      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (GAAP) $16,624  $33,563 
Net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings  (526)  (847)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings (non-GAAP)  16,098   32,716 
Noninterest income  6,083   10,638 
Noninterest expense  17,071   31,868 
Acquisition costs  (1,224)  (1,598)
CDI amortization  (131)  (263)
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization (non-GAAP)  15,716   30,007 
       
Income before provision for income taxes, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization (non-GAAP)  6,465   13,347 
Provision for income taxes, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of related taxes (non-GAAP)  1,347   2,891 
NET INCOME, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax (non-GAAP) $5,118  $10,456 
       
       
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.98  $2.12 
Diluted earnings per share, excluding net accretion/amortization, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax (non-GAAP) $1.12  $2.29 

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and non-GAAP tangible book value per share is presented below.

  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019
 2019
 2018
Stockholders' equity $189,426  $185,952  $129,371 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (8,149)  (8,339)  (3,476)
Tangible common stockholders' equity $181,277  $177,613  $125,895 
          
Common shares outstanding at end of period  4,387,061   4,377,638   3,599,515 
          
Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $43.18  $42.48  $35.94 
Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $41.32  $40.57  $34.98 


Contacts:   
Joseph C. Adams, 
Chief Executive Officer 
Matthew D. Mullet, 
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer 
(425) 771-5299 
www.FSBWA.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted A. Leech Chairman
Kathrine Shairrick Senior Vice President-Service & Operations
Matthew D. Mullet Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael J. Mansfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FS BANCORP INC13.41%213
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%374 916
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%287 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%281 256
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%214 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%199 296
