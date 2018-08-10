Log in
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION (FSIC)
FS Investment Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / FS Investment Corporation (NYSE: FSIC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-FB1C636A88A3C.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 402 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 162 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,92%
P/E ratio 2018 11,57
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,83x
Capitalization 1 976 M
Chart FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FS Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,15 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Craig Forman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd C. Builione President & Director
William Balke Goebel CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Barry H. Frank Independent Director
Gregory P. Chandler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.20%1 976
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.37%7 401
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 264
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.44%3 650
CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC5.51%2 146
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 142
