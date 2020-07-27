FS KKR Capital II : FSKR Lawsuit Update - The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. is filing dozens of FINRA Arbitration Claims against Broker-Dealers that sold Franklin Square KKR Capital Corp. II to its clients

The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. (www.menzerhill.com) announced today that it has been retained by dozens of investors that purchased FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR), a business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies.
FSKR was created through the merger of the following four Franklin Square non-traded BDCs:
FS Investment Corporation II (FSIC II)
FS Investment Corporation III (FSIC III)
FS Investment Corporation IV (FSIC IV)
Corporate Capital Trust II (CCT II).
On June 19, 2020, FSKR shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. According to the company, it enacted a 4-to-1 reverse stock split.
Additionally, Mackenzie Capital Partners LP initially made an unsolicited tender offer to purchase shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II for $4.10 per share. Two days later, Mackenzie amended the offer and lowered the price to $1.50 per share.
Unfortunately, unsuspecting investors and many retirees, do not realize that alternative investments like FSKR along with other non-traded investments such as non-traded REITs, are extremely risky investments that are some of the highest commissioned products that broker-dealers sell.
Fortunately, those investors that incurred losses investing in FSKR or any other non-traded investments may be able to recover those losses through the FINRA arbitration process. Under FINRA rules and regulations, Broker-Dealers are responsible for conducting proper due-diligence on those investments recommended to their clients and therefore may be held liable for losses related to failures in their due-diligence.
Investors that incurred investment losses related to Franklin Square should contact the attorneys at the Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. to determine if they have a claim for a recovery of losses.
For a free case evaluation or to discuss any other investment losses, please contact the Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A., at 888-923-9223, or visit us on the web at www.menzerhill.com.
