FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II

(FSKR)
FS KKR Capital II : FSKR Lawsuit Update - The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. is filing dozens of FINRA Arbitration Claims against Broker-Dealers that sold Franklin Square KKR Capital Corp. II to its clients

07/27/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. (www.menzerhill.com) announced today that it has been retained by dozens of investors that purchased FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR), a business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies.

FSKR was created through the merger of the following four Franklin Square non-traded BDCs:

  • FS Investment Corporation II (FSIC II)
  • FS Investment Corporation III (FSIC III)
  • FS Investment Corporation IV (FSIC IV)
  • Corporate Capital Trust II (CCT II).

On June 19, 2020, FSKR shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. According to the company, it enacted a 4-to-1 reverse stock split.

Additionally, Mackenzie Capital Partners LP initially made an unsolicited tender offer to purchase shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II for $4.10 per share. Two days later, Mackenzie amended the offer and lowered the price to $1.50 per share.

Unfortunately, unsuspecting investors and many retirees, do not realize that alternative investments like FSKR along with other non-traded investments such as non-traded REITs, are extremely risky investments that are some of the highest commissioned products that broker-dealers sell.

Fortunately, those investors that incurred losses investing in FSKR or any other non-traded investments may be able to recover those losses through the FINRA arbitration process. Under FINRA rules and regulations, Broker-Dealers are responsible for conducting proper due-diligence on those investments recommended to their clients and therefore may be held liable for losses related to failures in their due-diligence.

Investors that incurred investment losses related to Franklin Square should contact the attorneys at the Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. to determine if they have a claim for a recovery of losses.

For a free case evaluation or to discuss any other investment losses, please contact the Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A., at 888-923-9223, or visit us on the web at www.menzerhill.com.


© Business Wire 2020
