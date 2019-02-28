FSD Pharma : Enters into Five Year Supply and Loan Agreement with Canntab Therapeutics and World Class Extractions on Organic Hemp Deal

- FSD enters into agreement for right/ option to purchase up to CAD$ 5
million of hemp crop for 5 years commencing in 2019 -
FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD” or the
“Company”), a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act, announced
today that it has entered into a supply and loan agreement (the
“Agreement”) with Canntab Therapeutics Ltd. (“Canntab”) and World Class
Extractions Inc. (“World Class”) (collectively, the “Purchasers”) to
purchase hemp flower from Thomas Elcome (the “Supplier”). Pursuant to
the Agreement, the Supplier grants the Purchasers the right and option
to purchase up to CAD$ 5.0 million of the Supplier’s hemp crop for a
period of 5 years commencing in 2019 at a purchase price of CAD$ 100.0
per kg per 1% of CBD extracted from the flower.
On February 12, 2019, FSD announced that the Company had entered into a
three-way supply agreement with Canntab, World Class and the Supplier to
purchase up to 1,000 kg of the Supplier’s 2018 organic hemp crop. As
with the 2018 hemp crop purchase, the Purchasers intend to extract CBD
oil from the 2019-2024 organic hemp crops and process the oil into gel
capsules and tablets at the FSD facility in Cobourg, Ontario. The
anticipated purchase price for the 2019 crop is CAD$ 1.0 million plus
applicable taxes. Of this amount, CAD$ 500,000 will be paid by the
Purchasers as a loan to the Supplier in the form of equipment, to be
paid back in the form of hemp.
“We intend to take full advantage of the option to purchase up to the
maximum total value of organic hemp from Mr. Elcome over the next 5
years beginning with the purchase of CAD $1.0 million of organic hemp in
2019. The hemp industry is expanding at an incredible rate and is
expected to grow into a multi-billion dollar industry in North America,”
said Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Co-chairman & Interim CEO. “Our
processing license, received last week, allows FSD to work with Canntab
and World Class to process the hemp product into CBD oil, a significant
saleable product that can be converted into gel capsules and tablets.
Once the edibles legislation is in place later this year in Canada, as
we anticipate, FSD will be ready to process and supply the market.”
“On February 19th, Canntab announced that we had begun to convert our
interim facilities located within the FSD facility in Cobourg. This
latest supply agreement will provide us with a significant amount of CBD
oil over the next 5 years, which is required to manufacture our
extensive suite of products for sale upon approval by Health Canada.
This will include Canntab’s bi-layered hard pill consisting of both
instant and extended release to be used in clinical trials to be
conducted by Dr. Garbuz, subject to approval by the University of
British Columbia Research Ethics Board,” stated Mr. Jeffrey Renwick,
Chief Executive Officer of Canntab.
Michael McCombie, CEO of World Class, added, “This is yet another
important supply agreement for World Class as it provides us with
several years of raw hemp supply that we intend to process into CBD
enriched oil and extracts at the FSD Facility. World Class’ continuous
flow proprietary extraction technology is perfectly suited to process
large scale hemp harvests into full spectrum oil and CBD. World Class is
preparing for the next stage of growth for our company as we await
approval for our CSE listing. We will have our equipment in place and
expect to be processing alongside FSD and Canntab in the coming few
months.”
“This supply and loan agreement signed with FSD, Canntab and World Class
extends our relationship over several years. The team at our company
look forward to providing the highest-quality hemp to meet the needs of
our partners in this venture,” said Mr. Thomas Elcome, President of
10975443 Canada Inc.
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor
grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development
of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system
disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel
syndrome. The Company has 25,000 square feet available for production at
its Ontario facility with an additional 220,000 square feet currently in
development (with an estimated cost of $250 per square foot to be
completed in 2019).
FSD facilities sit on 70 acres of land with 40 acres primed for
development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.
FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under
the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation
license on October 13, 2017. FV Pharma’s vision is to transform its
current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the
largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends
to cover all aspects of this exciting new industry, including
cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and
development.
About Canntab
Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation
company based in Markham, Ont., engaged in the research and development
of advanced pharmaceutical-grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab
has developed patent-pending technology to deliver standardized medical
cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of
extended-release/sustained-release pharmaceutical dosages for
therapeutic use. In doing so, Canntab has developed a suite of precision
oral dose products that are unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace.
Canntab’s primary focus is on providing cannabis-based products to
medical professionals that can be used to deliver therapeutic treatments
to their patients. Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange
under the symbol PILL.
About World Class
World Class was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act
(Ontario) on January 25, 2018 as a private company. World Class has
developed a unique extraction process to produce quality, potent
cannabis extracts. The extraction technology (the “WCE Technology”) uses
ultrasound to effectively produce extracts from cannabis and hemp and
isolate essential compounds found in plant material. The WCE Technology
has a number of advantages over conventional extraction methods,
including the ability to: (i) produce higher concentrated compounds;
(ii) process larger volumes of cannabis or hemp; (iii) utilize undried
cannabis or hemp in the process; (iv) utilize all parts of the cannabis
or hemp plants, and, (v) reduce production time.
Forward-Looking Information
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services
provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or
future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend",
"expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar
expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical
facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based
on the company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and
timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ
materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking
information relating to the development of the company's indoor cannabis
facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking
information contained in this press release is made as of the date
hereof, and the company is not obligated to update or revise any
forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities
laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained
herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward
looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any
forward-looking information contained herein.
