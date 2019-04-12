Log in
FSD Pharma, Experienced CEO Has Brought Good Returns for Investors, CEO Clip Video

04/12/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - New CEO Raza Bokhari discusses exciting partnerships with Canntab and World Class Extraction.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/fsd-ceo-clip-90-sec-v3/

FSD Pharma is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr. 13 - Apr. 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE)

fsdpharma.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44066


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Raza Bokhari Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Durkacz Co-Chairman
Donal Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Klacar Director
Gerald Goldberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSD PHARMA INC-21.05%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP46.00%13 736
AURORA CANNABIS INC74.78%8 977
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.17.82%6 613
CRONOS GROUP INC56.75%5 537
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 808
