FSD Pharma :  Pharma Responds to and Corrects Misleading Auxly Claims

FSD Pharma Inc.(CSE:HUGE) (OTCQB:FSDDF) (FRA:0K9) a licensed producer
under the Cannabis Act, responded today to a press release by its
former partner, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“Auxly”) to correct
misleading claims.
FSD Pharma strongly denies that it caused any breaches of the Streaming
Agreement relating to its management and staffing obligations or
otherwise, and rejects the claim that there are material issues with the
infrastructure of its cultivation facility in Cobourg, Ontario.
“FSD’s Board and management team are focused on taking action to deliver
on a strategy that promotes growth and creates shareholder value. Our
work is guided by our drive to capitalize on the opportunities before us
in this exciting space and ensure that our efforts serve the strategic
and operational goals of the business.
As disclosed on Wednesday, February 6, FSD terminated
the Definitive Agreement with Auxly. FSD believes that Auxly was under
clear obligation to develop all aspects of the Company’s cannabis
cultivation facility in mutually agreed upon staged phases. Auxly issued
a press release on July 3, 2018 in which they anticipated that the first
phase of construction would be completed and ready for Health Canada
approval by the end of December 2018. We simply couldn’t wait any longer
for our vendor to perform its obligations and therefore we terminated
the agreement” said Dr Raza Bokhari, Executive Co-chairman & Interim CEO.
Dr. Bokhari continued, “under the terms and conditions of the Streaming
Agreement, FSD Pharma and Auxly are subject to a number of
non-disclosure obligations that survive the termination. FSD Pharma
intends to continue to live up to its surviving obligations, we are
hopeful that Auxly will do the same.”
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor
grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development
of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system
disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel
syndrome. The Company has 25,000 square feet available for production at
its Ontario facility with an additional 220,000 square feet currently in
development (with an estimated cost of $250 per square foot to be
completed in 2019).
FSD facilities sit on 70 acres of land with 40 acres primed for
development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.
FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under
the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation
license on October 13, 2017. FV Pharma’s vision is to transform its
current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the
largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends
to cover all aspects of this exciting new industry, including
cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and
development.
