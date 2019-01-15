Log in
FSD PHARMA INC
01/15 02:50:40 pm
0.35 CAD   -6.67%
FSD Pharma, Plans for Becoming the Largest Producer in the World, CEO Clip Video

0
01/15/2019 | 02:25pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Rupert Haynes, CEO of FSD Pharma speaks about pivoting from medical marijuana to a pharmaceutical company.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/fsd-pharma-ceo-clips-90sec/

FSD Pharma is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jan. 19 - Jan. 20, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE)

fsdpharma.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Raza Bokhari Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rupert Haynes Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Durkacz Co-Chairman
Donal Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Klacar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSD PHARMA INC31.58%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP54.19%14 570
AURORA CANNABIS INC32.74%6 765
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-3.45%5 394
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 823
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-4.00%2 876
