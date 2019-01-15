FSD Pharma, Plans for Becoming the Largest Producer in the World, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Rupert Haynes, CEO of FSD Pharma speaks about pivoting from medical marijuana to a pharmaceutical company.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/fsd-pharma-ceo-clips-90sec/

FSD Pharma is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jan. 19 - Jan. 20, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE)

fsdpharma.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com