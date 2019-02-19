FSD Pharma : Receives Standard Processing License

FSD Pharma Inc. (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc. (“FV Pharma”), a licensed cannabis producer under the Cannabis Act, has received its Standard Processing License (the “Processing License”). According to Health Canada’s new Cannabis Act regulations, the Processing License is required for any facility that is processing more than the equivalent of 600 kg of dried flowers per year.

Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Co-Chairman and Interim CEO, stated, “This is a milestone for our Company and is welcome news for our Cobourg facility. Receiving the Processing License allows the Company to begin packaging cannabis for inspection by Health Canada. Effectively, this is the next step to applying for a pre-sale inspection, which we expect will be scheduled very soon. With the pre-sale inspection just around the corner, we anticipate receiving our sales license and begin generating a revenue stream.”

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company has 25,000 square feet available for production at its Ontario facility with an additional 220,000 square feet currently in development (with an estimated cost of $250 per square foot to be completed in 2019).

FSD facilities sit on 72 acres of land with 40 acres primed for development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017. FV Pharma’s vision is to transform its current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of this exciting new industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

