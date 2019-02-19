FSD Pharma : Receives Standard Processing License

FSD Pharma Inc. (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF)
(FRA: 0K9) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma
Inc. (“FV Pharma”), a licensed cannabis producer under the Cannabis
Act, has received its Standard Processing License (the
“Processing License”). According to Health Canada’s new Cannabis
Act regulations, the Processing License is required for any facility
that is processing more than the equivalent of 600 kg of dried flowers
per year.
Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Co-Chairman and Interim CEO, stated, “This
is a milestone for our Company and is welcome news for our Cobourg
facility. Receiving the Processing License allows the Company to begin
packaging cannabis for inspection by Health Canada. Effectively,
this is the next step to applying for a pre-sale inspection, which we
expect will be scheduled very soon. With the pre-sale inspection just
around the corner, we anticipate receiving our sales license and begin
generating a revenue stream.”
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor
grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development
of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system
disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel
syndrome. The Company has 25,000 square feet available for production at
its Ontario facility with an additional 220,000 square feet currently in
development (with an estimated cost of $250 per square foot to be
completed in 2019).
FSD facilities sit on 72 acres of land with 40 acres primed for
development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.
FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under
the Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation
license on October 13, 2017. FV Pharma’s vision is to transform its
current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the
largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends
to cover all aspects of this exciting new industry, including
cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and
development.
Forward-Looking Information
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services
provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or
future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend",
"expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar
expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical
facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based
on the company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and
timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ
materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking
information relating to the development of the company's indoor cannabis
facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking
information contained in this press release is made as of the date
hereof, and the company is not obligated to update or revise any
forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities
laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained
herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward
looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any
forward-looking information contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005375/en/