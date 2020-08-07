Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  FSD Pharma Inc.    HUGE   CA35954B2066

FSD PHARMA INC.

(HUGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSD Pharma : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

- Provides Business Update -

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE.CN) (FRA: 0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) today reported that management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (“MD&A”) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 have been filed and can be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

FSD Pharma also provided a business update:

  • The Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability study with ultramicronized-palmitoylethanolamide (“FSD201”) was completed with no serious adverse effects reported.
  • The Company filed a pre-IND meeting request package with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and received FDA approval to design a Phase 2a clinical trial to treat COVID-19 patients. The study is expected to commence by year end 2020.
  • In Q220, the Company continued to strengthen available cash on hand through the monetization and sale of its partial equity stake in Pharmadrug Inc. and the raise of C $10.125M through a private placement to institutional investors.
  • The Company recently announced a US $20M at-the-market offering, the closing of a US $10M registered direct offering to institutional investors, and the voluntary surrender to Health Canada of its medicinal cannabis grow license and the shutdown of subsidiary FV Pharma, Inc.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company, since May 2018.

FSD Pharma BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound, ultramicronized-palmitoylethanolamide (“FSD201”), by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”). Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to FSD Pharma’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, receipt of any U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals, the costs associated with such planned trials, FSD Pharma’s ability to obtain required funding and the terms and timing thereof, the development of any applications of FSD201, by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response and statements regarding the closing of the offering. The use of words such as “budget”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “forecast”, “future”, “target”, “project”, “capacity”, “could”, “should”, “focus”, “proposed”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “potential”, “estimate” and other similar words, and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information and are based on FSD Pharma’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such beliefs or assumptions necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such Forward‐Looking Information. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the prospectus supplement, the prospectus and the registration statement, as well as in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. Forward‐Looking Information is not a guarantee of performance. The Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and FSD Pharma is not obligated to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward Looking-Information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any Forward-Looking Information contained herein.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FSD PHARMA INC.
05:46pFSD PHARMA : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/06FSD PHARMA INC. : Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering ..
BU
07/31FSD Pharma Inc., Developing its PEA Compound to Treat COVID-19, CEO Clip Vide..
NE
07/31FSD PHARMA INC. : Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
07/30FSD PHARMA : Announces Decision to Surrender Health Canada Licenses for Subsidia..
BU
07/13FSD PHARMA : Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
BU
06/22FSD PHARMA : Reports Favorable Topline Results from Phase 1 First-in-Human Safet..
BU
06/09FSD PHARMA : Announces Closing of C$10.125 Million Private Placement to Institut..
BU
06/04FSD PHARMA INC. : Announces C$10.125 Million Private Placement
BU
06/03FSD PHARMA : C O R R E C T I O N -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,1 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart FSD PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
FSD Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSD PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,45 CAD
Last Close Price 4,00 CAD
Spread / Highest target 311%
Spread / Average Target 311%
Spread / Lowest Target 311%
Managers
NameTitle
Raza Bokhari Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zeeshan Saeed President & Director
Anthony J. Durkacz Executive Co-Chairman
Donal Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSD PHARMA INC.-43.74%31
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-14.65%6 502
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.43.40%5 858
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD8.87%5 756
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.17.19%3 898
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.70.98%2 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group