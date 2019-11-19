Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  FSK YeES PAO    FEES   RU000A0JPNN9

FSK YEES PAO

(FEES)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Joint Stock Federal Grid of Unified Energy System : PJSC FGC UES announces 9M 2019 IFRS results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:45am EST

PJSC FGC UES (FEES)
PJSC FGC UES announces 9M 2019 IFRS results
19-Nov-2019 / 13:39 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Federal Grid Company announces 9M 2019 IFRS results

 

Moscow, 19 November 2019 - Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System ("Federal Grid Company" or "the Company"; Moscow Exchange, LSE: FEES), part of PJSC ROSSETI Group of Companies and the operator of the Unified National Electricity Grid ("UNEG"), announces its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

 

The financial results relate to Federal Grid Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group of Companies" or "the Group").

 

Key financial results:

 

Financial indicator,

RUB billion

Nine months ended 30 September 2018*

Nine months ended 30 September 2019

Change

Revenues

174.4

173.5

(0.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

100.9

107.9

6.9%

Profit for the period 

59.1

70.4

19.1%

Total comprehensive income

70.5

73.6

4.4%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA (earnings before tax, financial income and expenses, depreciation and amortisation) excluding the net reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment, revenue from connection services, accrual of allowance for expected credit losses, gain on disposal of assets (only for 9 months of 2019), loss on disposal of associated company (only for 9 months of 2019), movement in provision for legal claims and including financial income.

 

* including retrospective adjustments.

 

Operational performance highlights (2):

 

Operational indicator

Nine months ended 30 September 2018

Nine months ended 30 September 2019

Change

Electricity supply from UNEG to consumers,

billion kWh

411.68

412.3

0.1%

Total transformer capacity(3), GVA

347.3

351.9

1.3%

Transmission grid length(3), thousand km

143.6

147.5

2.7%

Number of substations (UNEG)(3)

947

944

(0.3%)

(2) PJSC Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System

(3) Including rented transmission lines and substations

 

 

Financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019

 

The Group's revenue amounted to RUB 173.5 billion, including:

- revenue from electricity transmission services amounted to RUB 166.9 billion, a 5.1% (RUB 8.1 billion) increase year-on-year as a result of:

 

  • growth in revenue from electricity transmission following tariff increases on 1 July 2018 and 1 July 2019 in the amount of 5.5% in both instances;
  • growth of income from compensation of losses caused by the increase in the tariff for regulatory and technological losses of electricity, the amount of which is equal to the weighted average rate for the purchase of electricity and power of PJSC ATS in accordance with Decree ? 458 of the Government of the Russian Federation, dated 11 May 2015.

 

- revenue from connection services amounted to RUB 2.5 billion, a RUB 2.4 billion increase year-on-year as a result of service schedules determined by customer orders;

- revenue from electricity sales amounted to RUB 1.2 billion (down RUB 7 billion year-on-year), due to a decrease in the volume of electricity sold by a Federal Grid Company subsidiary;

- revenue for grids repair and maintenance services rendered to third-party owners rose by 33.3% (RUB 0.3 billion) and amounted to RUB 1.2 billion. This revenue growth was driven by an increase in the volume of services provided by Federal Grid Company subsidiaries; 

- revenue for work under general contractor agreements executed by Federal Grid Company subsidiaries amounted to RUB 0.3 billion, a decrease of RUB 4.3 billion compared to the same period in 2018. This decrease in revenue was due to the completion of the main stages of construction projects.

 

 

Operating expenses

 

(RUB billion,
or %)

Nine months ended 30 September 2018

% of total operating expenses

Nine months ended 30 September 2019

% of total operating expenses

Change
 

Depreciation and amortization

24.3

21.9%

27.7

25.9%

14.0%

Purchased electricity for production needs

27.6

24.8%

27.6

25.8%

-

Taxes and fees

15.8

14.2%

15.0

14.0%

(5.1%)

Fuel for mobile gas-turbine electricity plants

6.0

5.4%

0.1

0.1%

(98.3%)

Electricity transit

0.5

0.4%

1.2

1.1%

140.0%

Other operating expenses

37.0

33.3%

35.4

33.1%

(4.3%)

Total operating expenses

111.2

100.0%

107.0

100.0%

(3.8%)

 

 

In the first nine months of 2019, operating expenses amounted to RUB 107.0 billion, a decrease of 3.8% year-on-year, due to:

 

  • An increase in certain expenses (depreciation and amortization, electricity transit), was offset  by lower costs on fuel for mobile gas-turbine electricity plants, taxes and other operating expenses;
  • The increase in depreciation by RUB 3.4 billion (+14.0%) in connection with new capacities being commissioned;
  • The increase in electricity transit costs is associated with an increase in the volume of electricity transit via the Republic of Kazakhstan's grid;
  • The decrease in other operating expenses by RUB 1.6 billion (-4.3%) is primarily due to lower expenses related to general contractor activities of Federal Grid Company subsidiaries.

 

For the nine months of 2019, the Group's profit amounted to RUB 70.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of RUB 11.3 billion (+19.1%).

 

Total comprehensive income for the period amounted to RUB 73.6 billion, an increase of RUB 3.1 billion (+4.4%).

 

 

Selected balance sheet items

 

(RUB billions)

31 Deceber 2018

30 September
2019

Change

ASSETS

 

 

 

Non-current assets

1,057.5

1,134.4

7.3%

Current assets

151.6

134.9

(11.0%)

Total assets

1,209.1

1,269.3

5.0%

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

Non-current liabilities

276.0

288.4

4.5%

Current liabilities

93.9

88.4

(5.9%)

Total liabilities

369.9

376.8

1.9%

Equity attributable to shareholders of PJSC FGC UES

839.0

892.3

6.4%

Non-controlling interest

0.2

0.2

-

Total equity

839.2

892.5

6.4%

Total equity and liabilities

1,209.1

1,269.3

5.0%

 

 

Federal Grid Company's condensed consolidated interim IFRS financial statements for the three and nine months ended on 30 September 2019 are available on the Company's website:

https://www.fsk-ees.ru/eng/investors/financial_disclosure/ifrs_financial_reports/

 

 
ISIN: US3133542015
Category Code: QRT
TIDM: FEES
Sequence No.: 30039
EQS News ID: 916135

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=916135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FSK YEES PAO
05:45aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK FEDERAL GRID OF U : PJSC FGC UES announces 9M 2019 IFRS resul..
EQ
10/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FEDERAL GRID OF U : Federal Grid Company Announces 9M 2019 RA..
PU
07/15FSK YEES PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22FSK YEES : Federal Grid Company announces IFRS results for the first 3 months of..
PU
05/22FSK YEES PAO : 1st quarter results
CO
04/26FSK YEES : Federal Grid Company Announces Q1 2019 RAS Results
PU
03/31FSK YEES PAO : 1st quarter report
CO
03/18FSK YEES PAO : Slide show results
CO
03/18FSK YEES PAO : Annual results
CO
03/15FSK YEES : Notice of IFRS disclosure terms for the year ended 31 December 2018 a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 015 M
EBIT 2019 1 545 M
Net income 2019 1 359 M
Debt 2019 3 079 M
Yield 2019 8,78%
P/E ratio 2019 2,87x
P/E ratio 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 3 772 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,20  RUB
Last Close Price 0,19  RUB
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrei Evgenyevich Murov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto Ferlenghi Independent Director
Pavel Sergeevich Grachev Independent Director
Igor A. Kamenskoy Independent Director
Nikolai Roshchenko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSK YEES PAO3 774
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.56%113 474
ENEL S.P.A.36.76%77 749
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.56%67 971
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.62%65 525
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.72%64 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group