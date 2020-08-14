Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  FSM Holdings Limited    1721   KYG368431030

FSM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1721)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13
0.375 HKD   -1.32%
05:13aFSM : Inside information in relation to the estimated interim results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSM : INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ESTIMATED INTERIM RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FSM Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1721)

INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO

THE ESTIMATED INTERIM RESULTS

This announcement is made by FSM Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record a profit attributable to the owners of the Company in the range between S$0.1 million and S$0.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to a profit of approximately S$6,000 attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Based on the information currently available, the expected profit was mainly attributable to the net effects of:

  1. the significant decrease in gross profit of the Group, mainly due to (a) the adverse impact and uncertainties brought by COVID-19 pandemic and the enforcement of safe distancing measures and movement control orders in Singapore and Malaysia resulting in (i) the decline in revenue due to requests by our customers to postpone the deliveries of products ordered and (ii) downward pressure on the gross profit margin of our products in the first half of 2020, (b) the relatively high fixed cost base with recurring manufacturing costs such as depreciation and staff costs despite lower levels of sales and production;

1

  1. the significant increase in other gains which was mainly due to the foreign exchange gains arising from appreciation of United States dollars and Hong Kong dollars against Singapore dollars which is the Company's functional and the Group's presentation currency; and
  2. the significant increase in other income which was mainly due to government grant in relation to employment related subsidies provided by the governments of Singapore and Malaysia to help businesses and individuals adapt and build resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Board, which have neither been confirmed or reviewed by the auditors of the Company nor the audit committee of the Board. The actual results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 may be different from the information referred to in this announcement.

Further details of the Group's financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is expected to be announced before the end of August 2020 in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

FSM Holdings Limited

Li Thet

Chairman

14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Thet and Mr. Toe Tiong Hock; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Bau Siu Fung, Mr. Wong Po Keung and Mr. Lau Chun Ho Edward.

2

Disclaimer

FSM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FSM HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:13aFSM : Inside information in relation to the estimated interim results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 9,61 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net income 2019 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2019 21,0 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 1 347x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 66,4 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,56x
EV / Sales 2019 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart FSM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FSM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tiong Hock Toe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thet Li Chairman
Siu Fung Bau Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Keung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Ho Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSM HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.48%48
VALE S.A.13.23%57 604
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED67.07%39 393
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.76%15 874
POSCO-12.90%13 854
NUCOR-19.15%13 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group