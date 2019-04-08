Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTI Consulting, Inc.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

E-Discovery Expert Christopher Marks Joins FTI Consulting in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

HONG KONG, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Christopher Marks as a Senior Managing Director in the Technology segment, continuing to enhance the firm’s position as a leading provider of consulting and services that span the entire discovery process.

Mr. Marks, who will be based in Hong Kong, will help grow FTI Technology’s e-discovery capabilities across Asia. He joins from EY, where he led that firm’s e-discovery service in Greater China.

“Chris brings a wealth of hands-on, complex project management experience that will significantly enhance our e-discovery offerings in Greater China and across Asia,” said John Batchelor, Co-Lead of Asia at FTI Consulting. “His leadership will enable FTI Consulting to better serve our clients facing cross-border investigations, litigation and other critical issues.”

Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology, added, “Organizations continue to feel pressures when it comes to e-discovery matters, particularly as the amount of data they manage grows and business is increasingly conducted across borders. We continue to seek opportunities to invest in adding leading professionals in key geographies such as Asia, and we are excited to welcome Chris and look forward to working with him as we help our clients address their most complex issues.”

Mr. Marks brings more than 20 years of accountancy experience and has more than 15 years of experience in digital investigations, with close involvement and oversight of complex cross-border litigation support, digital forensics, legal document review and FCPA investigations. He has led e-discovery and data collection, processing and review for some of the most significant civil and criminal matters globally and has expertise in the project management of e-discovery engagements through all aspects of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Marks said, “Regulatory actions are increasing outside of the traditional jurisdictions such as the United States and Europe, and companies and legal counsel are faced with having to address these issues in a more strategic manner. As a global independent advisory firm with a deep bench of talent, FTI Consulting is well-positioned to assist multinational companies and businesses in Asia as they navigate the complexities of e-discovery and data review.”

From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology professionals are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes to targeted internal investigations. For more information on FTI Technology’s e-discovery consulting and services, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW 
Washington, DC 20004 
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: 
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: 
Andrew Gerrard
+852 3768 4562 
andrew.gerrard@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
09:01pE-Discovery Expert Christopher Marks Joins FTI Consulting in Hong Kong
GL
04/05OLD MUTUAL : De Lille urges Public Protector to probe George municipality's 'VBS..
AQ
04/04OLD MUTUAL : De Lille urges Public Protector to probe George municipality's 'VBS..
AQ
04/04FTI Consulting to Release First Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call
GL
04/02FBI's Chief Hacker Joins FTI Consulting's Growing Cybersecurity Practice
GL
03/29FTI CONSULTING : Research Finds Transforming Workplace Culture Is Key to Retaini..
AQ
03/28FTI CONSULTING : Partners with CPR to Offer Cybersecurity Training to CPR Neutra..
AQ
03/28FTI CONSULTING : Launches Relativity E-Discovery Offering in Brazil
AQ
03/28Research Finds Transforming Workplace Culture Is Key to Retaining the Best Ta..
GL
03/27FTI Consulting's Anthony J. Ferrante Earns Tech 25 Innovators and Disruptors ..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 068 M
EBIT 2019 223 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,45
P/E ratio 2020 18,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 2 956 M
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 86,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Brenda J. Bacon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.17.14%2 956
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.41.51%4 493
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC74.16%1 292
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.-16.84%810
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.-1.37%471
RICARDO PLC2.24%446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About