E-Discovery Expert Christopher Marks Joins FTI Consulting in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Christopher Marks as a Senior Managing Director in the Technology segment, continuing to enhance the firm’s position as a leading provider of consulting and services that span the entire discovery process.



Mr. Marks, who will be based in Hong Kong, will help grow FTI Technology’s e-discovery capabilities across Asia. He joins from EY, where he led that firm’s e-discovery service in Greater China.

“Chris brings a wealth of hands-on, complex project management experience that will significantly enhance our e-discovery offerings in Greater China and across Asia,” said John Batchelor , Co-Lead of Asia at FTI Consulting. “His leadership will enable FTI Consulting to better serve our clients facing cross-border investigations, litigation and other critical issues.”

Sophie Ross , Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology, added, “Organizations continue to feel pressures when it comes to e-discovery matters, particularly as the amount of data they manage grows and business is increasingly conducted across borders. We continue to seek opportunities to invest in adding leading professionals in key geographies such as Asia, and we are excited to welcome Chris and look forward to working with him as we help our clients address their most complex issues.”

Mr. Marks brings more than 20 years of accountancy experience and has more than 15 years of experience in digital investigations, with close involvement and oversight of complex cross-border litigation support, digital forensics, legal document review and FCPA investigations. He has led e-discovery and data collection, processing and review for some of the most significant civil and criminal matters globally and has expertise in the project management of e-discovery engagements through all aspects of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Marks said, “Regulatory actions are increasing outside of the traditional jurisdictions such as the United States and Europe, and companies and legal counsel are faced with having to address these issues in a more strategic manner. As a global independent advisory firm with a deep bench of talent, FTI Consulting is well-positioned to assist multinational companies and businesses in Asia as they navigate the complexities of e-discovery and data review.”

From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology professionals are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes to targeted internal investigations. For more information on FTI Technology’s e-discovery consulting and services, please visit www.ftitechnology.com .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Andrew Gerrard +852 3768 4562 andrew.gerrard@fticonsulting.com