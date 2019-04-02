FBI's Chief Hacker Joins FTI Consulting's Growing Cybersecurity Practice

WASHINGTON, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Cybersecurity practice with the addition of Ronald Yearwood as a Senior Managing Director in San Francisco.



Mr. Yearwood joins FTI Consulting from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), where he was a special agent for more than 23 years. As the FBI’s chief hacker, he most recently served as the Cyber Division’s senior executive in charge of the most advanced reactive and proactive technical operations. In this capacity, Mr. Yearwood directed the FBI’s national Network Intrusion Rapid Incident Response team, which was responsible for managing hundreds of successful engagements. He also led the FBI Cyber Division’s advanced digital forensics and malware analysis teams, bringing a full spectrum network intrusion incident response capability to bear against the nation’s most advanced persistent threats.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Yearwood will be responsible for the development of the firm’s Cybersecurity practice on the West Coast. He also will oversee the practice’s vulnerability assessment program, including advanced penetration testing and hunt team operations.

The addition of Mr. Yearwood continues the growth of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting, which in January appointed Jordan Rae Kelly , former Director for Cyber Incident Response at the White House, as a Senior Managing Director in Washington, D.C. The Cybersecurity practice leverages experts from across the firm to provide clients with a holistic approach to cybersecurity and has been engaged to address some of the largest and most complex cybersecurity incidents in the headlines over the last year.

“Ron brings significant experience investigating cybercrime and malicious threats that will enhance our ability to help our clients prepare for and respond to ever-evolving cyber threats,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “The additions of Ron and Jordan highlight our commitment to providing access to experts who have experience working on the front lines of cybersecurity, at the highest levels. With the expertise of our Cybersecurity practice and the depth and breadth of FTI Consulting’s global platform, we can help companies and governments build a more secure and safer future.”

During his FBI tenure, Mr. Yearwood participated in a variety of investigative assignments, including innovative, cutting-edge terrorism investigations and response to emerging terrorism incidents; violent crime and bank robberies; computer intrusions; online exploitation of children; and all other forms of cybercrime. He worked in several FBI offices, including Boston, Houston, FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Iraq.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Yearwood said, “It is an honor to join FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice. I have known Anthony for many years, having seen the intensity he brings to every engagement. When presented with the opportunity to join this team of dedicated subject-matter experts, I was inspired by the chance to leverage my professional and technical experience in law enforcement and the intelligence community to support clients across the globe as they mitigate cyber threats, reduce risk and enhance their cybersecurity posture in an increasingly high-stakes environment.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .





FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com