FCPA Specialist Rocco deGrasse Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Rocco deGrasse as a Senior Managing Director and Midwest Leader in the Global Risk and Investigations Practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Mr. deGrasse, who is based in Chicago, has extensive experience with investigations focusing on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”), healthcare, money laundering and general fraud. He also has extensive experience with the design, implementation and testing of compliance programs. At FTI Consulting, he will work with senior management and boards of directors on fraud and misconduct investigations and compliance initiatives.

“FTI Consulting professionals combine expertise in corporate internal investigations, anti-bribery and foreign corruption risk assessments, transactional due diligence, and disputes with a deep understanding of the multijurisdictional investigative process,” said Andrew Rosini , Leader of the Global Risk and Investigations Practice at FTI Consulting. “Rocco has developed an international network of contacts over a decade of FCPA compliance and investigative work. He is a recognized leader in the FCPA space, and we are excited for him to join our team.”

Mr. deGrasse joins FTI Consulting from The Claro Group, where he was Co-Chair of that firm’s Investigations, Regulatory Compliance and Monitoring practice. He has appeared before government regulators in both the investigative and compliance contexts and has worked with clients ranging in size from Fortune 10 to mid-market entities.

Prior to The Claro Group, Mr. deGrasse spent 15 years at KPMG LLP with his last role as a Principal in Advisory, Forensic-Investigations and as Lead FCPA Partner for The Americas. At KPMG, he focused on fraud and misconduct; regulatory internal audit, FCPA-related pre- and post-acquisition due diligence, and vendor due diligence. In 2004, he testified before the U.S. Senate regarding a KPMG investigation into potential terrorist financing related to the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Chicago is an attractive market for international forensic practices seeking to expand their footprint in the U.S. FTI Consulting stands out given its strong brand, international scope and depth of expertise across multiple industries and disciplines. There aren’t many forensic practices that offer that combination,” Mr. deGrasse said.

Mr. deGrasse is the most recent addition to FTI Consulting’s Global Risk and Investigations Practice, which is located in key financial centers around the world. In April, Michael Cullen joined the practice in Bogotá, Colombia, and specializes in complex, cross-border deals, disputes and arbitrations in Latin America.

