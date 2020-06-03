Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTI Consulting, Inc.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPA Specialist Rocco deGrasse Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Rocco deGrasse as a Senior Managing Director and Midwest Leader in the Global Risk and Investigations Practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. deGrasse, who is based in Chicago, has extensive experience with investigations focusing on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”), healthcare, money laundering and general fraud. He also has extensive experience with the design, implementation and testing of compliance programs. At FTI Consulting, he will work with senior management and boards of directors on fraud and misconduct investigations and compliance initiatives.

“FTI Consulting professionals combine expertise in corporate internal investigations, anti-bribery and foreign corruption risk assessments, transactional due diligence, and disputes with a deep understanding of the multijurisdictional investigative process,” said Andrew Rosini, Leader of the Global Risk and Investigations Practice at FTI Consulting. “Rocco has developed an international network of contacts over a decade of FCPA compliance and investigative work. He is a recognized leader in the FCPA space, and we are excited for him to join our team.”

Mr. deGrasse joins FTI Consulting from The Claro Group, where he was Co-Chair of that firm’s Investigations, Regulatory Compliance and Monitoring practice. He has appeared before government regulators in both the investigative and compliance contexts and has worked with clients ranging in size from Fortune 10 to mid-market entities.

Prior to The Claro Group, Mr. deGrasse spent 15 years at KPMG LLP with his last role as a Principal in Advisory, Forensic-Investigations and as Lead FCPA Partner for The Americas. At KPMG, he focused on fraud and misconduct; regulatory internal audit, FCPA-related pre- and post-acquisition due diligence, and vendor due diligence. In 2004, he testified before the U.S. Senate regarding a KPMG investigation into potential terrorist financing related to the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Chicago is an attractive market for international forensic practices seeking to expand their footprint in the U.S. FTI Consulting stands out given its strong brand, international scope and depth of expertise across multiple industries and disciplines. There aren’t many forensic practices that offer that combination,” Mr. deGrasse said.

Mr. deGrasse is the most recent addition to FTI Consulting’s Global Risk and Investigations Practice, which is located in key financial centers around the world. In April, Michael Cullen joined the practice in Bogotá, Colombia, and specializes in complex, cross-border deals, disputes and arbitrations in Latin America.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW 
Washington, DC 20004 
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: 
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: 
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
07:31aFCPA Specialist Rocco deGrasse Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Dire..
GL
06/02Matt Callaghan Joins FTI Consulting's Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segme..
GL
06/01FTI CONSULTING : Strengthens Transactions Practice with Three Senior Appointment..
PU
05/28FTI CONSULTING : Enhances Technology Transformation Expertise
PU
05/19FTI Consulting Survey Shares Data Privacy Budget and Solutions Forecast
GL
05/18FTI CONSULTING : to Acquire Assets of Delta Partners
AQ
05/14FTI Consulting's Jordan Rae Kelly Named to Global Investigations Review's 40 ..
GL
05/08FTI CONSULTING : CPR Announces New COVID-19 Flat Fee Mediation Program in Collab..
AQ
05/07FTI CONSULTING : Expands Restructuring Practice with the Appointment of Oil & Ga..
PU
05/06FTI CONSULTING : Law Firms Gear Up for Expected Jump in Bankruptcies Triggered b..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 429 M - -
Net income 2020 212 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 347 M 4 347 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 743
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 155,00 $
Last Close Price 120,72 $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.9.09%4 347
FISERV INC.-5.85%72 184
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.65%54 252
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.23%26 533
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.60.63%24 943
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.15%20 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group