FTI CONSULTING, INC.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTI Consulting : 4Q19 Investor Roadshow Presentation

03/13/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Current Investor Presentation

March 2020

Cautionary Note about Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this presentation, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer, the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed, fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock, adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions, and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control, the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions, the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions, retention of staff and clients, new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, including the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the risks described under the heading "Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations." We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

.

2

Investment Thesis

Leading global business advisory firm with strong people and strong positions: corporations, law firms and governments come to us when there is a critical need

Organic growth strategy with an emphasis on profitable revenue growth

Committed to building a profitable business with sustainable underlying growth, regardless of economic conditions

Willingness to invest EBITDA in key growth areas where we have a right to win

Healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows with a commitment to return capital to our stockholders

Believe we are on a path toward sustained double-digityear-over-year Adjusted EPS growth over time

3

FTI Consulting: Experts with Impact

FCN

$4.1BLN

1982

5,500+

Publicly

Equity Market

Year Founded

Total Employees

Traded

Capitalization1

Worldwide

550+

82

9

Fortune

1000

Senior Managing

Cities Around the

9 Specialized Industry

Company

Directors

Globe

Practice Groups

8/10

96/100

53/100

Advisor to 8 of the World's

Advisor to 96 of the World's

Advisor to 53 of the

Top 10 Bank Holding

Top 100 Law Firms

Global 100 Corporations

Companies

All statistics

above, except equity market capitalization, are as of December 31, 2018.

1Number of total shares outstanding as of February 17, 2020, times the closing share price as of February 25, 2020.

4

Our Global Reach

With offices in every major financial center and every corner of the globe, we successfully

serve our clients wherever challenges and opportunities arise

5

Business Snapshot: Five Segments, One Purpose

Corporate Finance

& Restructuring

FTI Consulting is organized

Technology

into five segments, each of

which is a global leader in

its own right for one simple

reason: our commitment to

having a tangible, positive

impact on how our clients

confront and manage

change and risk

Economic Consulting

Strategic

Forensic and

Communications

Litigation Consulting

6

Segment Snapshot:

Revenues and Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

FY 2019 Segment Revenues

FY 2019 Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA¹

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Economic Consulting

Technology

Strategic Communications

¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Total

7

Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

.

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Services

Restructuring

Carve-outs

15

Company Advisory

Executive Compensation

countries

Creditor Advisory

Transactions

Interim Management

Transaction Services

Contentious Insolvency

Investment Banking &

Dispute Advisory/

Transaction Opinions

Litigation Support

Lender Services

45

1,194

Business Transformation

Tax Services

Office of the CFO Solutions

Valuation & Financial

offices

professionals

Performance Improvement

Advisory Services

Merger Integration

Structured Finance

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Segment Revenues

$440,398

$483,269

$482,041

$564,479

$723,721

Segment Gross Profit Margin

38.3%

36.5%

33.9%

37.3%

37.2%

Segment SG&A

$80,111

$81,584

$83,747

$92,037

$112,630

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$90,101

$97,688

$82,863

$121,660

$160,735

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin

20.5%

20.2%

17.2%

21.6%

22.2%

Utilization

69%

65%

61%

66%

67%

Revenue-Generating Professionals

838

895

901

948

1,194

(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)

8

Corporate Finance & Restructuring (continued)

Segment Offering

The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses by addressing the full spectrum of financial and transactional challenges faced by companies, boards, private equity sponsors, creditor constituencies and other stakeholders.

Medium-Term Growth Opportunities

Enhance Business Transformation and Transactions capabilities

Grow Restructuring globally

Deeper penetration of key industries e.g., Retail, Healthcare, TMT, Industrials, Automotive and Energy

FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary

Revenues increased $159.2 million, or 28.2%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.2% estimated negative impact from FX. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $19.6 million, or 3.5% compared to 2018. Excluding the estimated impact from FX and acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $146.5 million, or 26.0%, primarily due to higher demand and higher realized rates due to mix of client engagements and staffing for our restructuring and business transformation and transactions services, as well as a $21.1 million increase in success fees compared to 2018.

Gross profit increased $59.2 million, or 28.2%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 0.1 percentage points from 2018 to 2019.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $160.7 million, or 22.2% of segment revenues, compared to $121.7 million, or 21.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year.

9

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Services

  • Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services
  • Global Risk & Investigations Practice
  • Cybersecurity
  • Export Controls & Sanctions
  • Dispute Advisory Services
  • Trial Services
  • Data & Analytics
  • Compliance, Monitoring & Receivership
  • Anti-CorruptionInvestigations & Compliance
  • Financial Crimes and Anti-Money Laundering
  • Global Insurance Services
  • Construction Solutions
  • Asset Lifecycle Management
  • Environmental Solutions
  • Health Solutions

2015

Segment Revenues

$482,269

1,351

professionals

62

19

offices

countries

2016

2017

2018

2019

$457,734

$462,324

$520,333

$577,780

Segment Gross Profit Margin

32.2%

31.2%

33.9%

36.4%

36.3%

Segment SG&A

$94,747

$89,532

$88,056

$96,958

$109,992

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$64,267

$57,882

$72,705

$96,821

$104,435

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin

13.3%

12.6%

15.7%

18.6%

18.1%

Utilization

64%

59%

61%

64%

63%

Revenue-Generating Professionals

1,131

1,110

1,067

1,153

1,351

(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)

10

Forensic and Litigation Consulting (continued)

Segment Offering

The Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment provides a complete range of multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis and forensic accounting services. Our professionals combine end-to-end capabilities when clients face high stakes litigation, arbitration and compliance investigations and regulatory scrutiny.

Medium-Term Growth Opportunities

Enhance Construction Solutions, Cybersecurity and Data & Analytics capabilities

Grow overseas businesses e.g., London and Hong Kong

Strong utilization in Disputes, Investigations and Health Solutions practices

FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary

Revenues increased $57.4 million, or 11.0%, from 2018 to 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for our investigations, disputes and construction solutions services, combined with higher realized rates due to mix of client engagements and staffing globally for our investigations services.

Gross profit increased $20.3 million, or 10.7%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 0.1 percentage points from 2018 to 2019.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $104.4 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, compared to $96.8 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year.

11

Economic Consulting

Services

  • Antitrust & Competition Economics
    • Non-M&A-relatedAntitrust
    • M&A-relatedAntitrust
  • Financial Economics
    • Valuation
    • Securities Litigation & Risk Management
  • International Arbitration
  • Regulated Industries
  • Intellectual Property
  • Labor & Employment
  • Public Policy
  • Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy
  • Management Consulting
    • Economic Impact Analysis
    • Market Modeling
  • Applied Statistical Data Sciences

17

countries

42

790

offices

professionals

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Segment Revenues

$447,909

$500,487

$496,029

$533,979

$592,542

Segment Gross Profit Margin

26.8%

27.3%

25.9%

25.8%

26.1%

Segment SG&A

$60,895

$67,383

$71,943

$73,630

$76,302

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$62,330

$74,102

$61,964

$69,955

$84,112

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin

13.9%

14.8%

12.5%

13.1%

14.2%

Utilization

72%

73%

67%

69%

75%

Revenue-Generating Professionals

599

656

683

708

790

(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)

12

Economic Consulting (continued)

Segment Offering

The Economic Consulting segment, including subsidiary Compass Lexecon, provides analysis of complex economic issues. We help our clients with legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making and public policy debates around the world. We deliver sophisticated economic analysis and modeling of issues arising in M&A transactions, complex antitrust litigation, commercial disputes, international arbitration, regulatory proceedings and a wide range of securities litigation. Our statistical and economic experts help clients analyze complex economic issues, such as the economic impact of deregulation on a particular industry or the amount of damages suffered by a business as a result of particular events.

Medium-Term Growth Opportunities

Maintain leading position of Compass Lexecon in the U.S.

Grow overseas businesses e.g., EMEA, Australia and Asia

Develop adjacent businesses in the U.S. e.g., International Arbitration, Energy, Healthcare, TMT and Financial Services

FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary

Revenues increased $58.6 million, or 11.0%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.3% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $65.4 million, or 12.3%, primarily due to higher demand for our non-M&A-related antitrust services in North America and EMEA.

Gross profit increased $16.7 million, or 12.1%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin increased 0.3 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher utilization in North America and EMEA, which was partially offset by higher variable compensation as a percentage of revenues.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $84.1 million, or 14.2% of segment revenues, compared to $70.0 million, or 13.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year.

13

Technology

Services

10

E-discovery and Data Compliance Management

countries

Managed Document Review

Digital Forensics

Information Governance, Privacy & Security

Contract Intelligence

31

361

offices

professionals

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Segment Revenues

$218,599

$177,720

$174,850

$185,755

$215,584

Segment Gross Profit Margin

43.3%

39.5%

41.9%

40.2%

42.7%

Segment SG&A

$71,120

$64,135

$62,858

$59,644

$57,058

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$39,010

$25,814

$22,171

$27,387

$45,688

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin

17.8%

14.5%

12.7%

14.7%

21.2%

Revenue-Generating Professionals

349

288

292

306

361

(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)

14

Technology (continued)

Segment Offering

FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary

Our Technology segment provides corporations and law firms with a comprehensive and global portfolio of consulting and services for information governance, privacy and security, electronic discovery ("e-discovery") and insight analytics. Our consulting expertise enables clients to more confidently govern, secure, find, analyze and rapidly understand their data in the context of compliance and risk.

Medium-Term Growth Opportunities

Expand addressable market through new distribution channels for Consulting & Services

Invest in new and adjacent services e.g., Information Governance, Privacy & Security Services and Contract Intelligence

Grow overseas businesses e.g., Europe, the Middle East and India

Revenues increased $29.8 million, or 16.1%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.0% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $31.7 million, or 17.1%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for consulting, hosting and managed review services, primarily driven by higher demand for large, cross-border investigation and litigation engagements.

Gross profit increased $17.5 million, or 23.4%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin increased by 2.5 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher utilization and realized rates for our consulting services, as well as a favorable regional and service mix, with a higher share of expert-driven work, which resulted in higher realized hourly pricing, within our processing business.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $45.7 million, or 21.2% of segment revenues, compared to $27.4 million, or 14.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year.

15

Strategic Communications

Services

Corporate Reputation

728

Public Affairs & Government Relations

professionals

  • Capital Markets Communications
  • Crisis Communications
  • Transaction Communications
  • Digital, Analytics & Insights

35

17

offices

countries

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Segment Revenues

$189,974

$191,184

$192,488

$223,331

$243,090

Segment Gross Profit Margin

36.3%

38.4%

36.7%

39.1%

37.8%

Segment SG&A

$43,247

$46,514

$45,947

$46,772

$49,703

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$27,727

$30,458

$27,732

$42,918

$44,544

Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin

14.6%

15.9%

14.4%

19.2%

18.3%

Revenue-Generating Professionals

599

647

630

641

728

(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)

16

Strategic Communications (continued)

Segment Offering

FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary

The Strategic Communications segment provides a comprehensive view of strategic communications with an integrated suite of services, including financial communications, corporate reputation, transaction communications and public affairs in all the major markets around the world.

Medium-Term Growth Opportunities

Further develop large, complex client relationships

Enhance market share in highly regulated industries e.g., Financial Services, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials and TMT

Leverage FTI Consulting's services and platform to enhance client results

Revenues increased $19.8 million, or 8.8%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 2.7% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $25.7 million, or 11.5%, primarily due to higher demand for project-based crisis communications and corporate reputation services in North America and EMEA and a $6.7 million increase in pass through revenues compared to 2018.

Gross profit increased $4.4 million, or 5.0%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 1.3 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The decrease was primarily due to higher proportion of lower margin pass through revenues, combined with higher compensation as a percentage of revenues.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $44.5 million, or 18.3% of segment revenues, compared to $42.9 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year.

17

Fourth Quarter 2019: Select Awards & Accolades

Communications Firm

Restructuring Deal of the

Best End-To-EndE-Discovery

Corporate Restructuring

of the Year

Year

Provider

Firm of the Year

The M&A Advisor

Middle Markets & Large

Washington D.C. market

Turnaround, Restructuring &

Global M&A Network

LegalTimes

Insolvency Awards

Most professionals

Ranked #1 on The Deal's

named to the Who's

Bankruptcy

Who Legal Arbitration

Restructuring Advisors

Expert Witnesses list for

League Tables for over

10 consecutive years

12 years

18

Financial Overview

FY 2015 - FY 2020 Guidance: Revenues

$2,450-$2,550

20

FY 2015 - FY 2019: Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of

21

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

FY 2015 - FY 2020 Guidance: Earnings Per Diluted Share and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

$5.32-$5.82

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (1)

$5.50-$6.00

¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Adjusted Earnings Per

22

Diluted Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Full Year 2019, 2018 and 2017:

Select Cash Position and Capital Allocation

All numbers in thousands, except for DSOs

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$

369,373

$

312,069

$

189,961

Accounts receivable, net

$

693,372

$

554,608

$

522,878

Days sales outstanding ("DSO") (1)

97

93

91

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

217,886

$

230,672

$

147,625

Purchases of property and equipment

$

(42,072)

$

(32,270)

$

(32,004)

Purchase and retirement of common stock

$

(105,797)

$

(55,738)

$

(168,094)

Total Debt (2)

$

316,250

$

316,250

$

400,000

Free Cash Flow (3)

$

175,814

$

198,402

$

115,621

  1. Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") is a performance measure used to assess how quickly revenues are collected by the Company. We calculate DSO at the end of each reporting period by dividing net accounts receivable reduced by billings in excess of services provided by revenue for the quarter, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates. We multiply the result by the number of days in the quarter.

(2)Total debt excludes the impact of unamortized deferred debt issue costs of $5.2 million, $6.7 million and $3.7 million as of December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and excludes the impact of unamortized deferred debt discount of $35.4 million and $44.0 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to our 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023.

(3)See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

23

Financial Tables

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016

FY 2015

Net Income

$

216,726

$

150,611

$

107,962

$

85,520

$

66,053

Income tax provision (benefit)

71,724

57,181

(20,857)

42,283

39,333

Interest income and other

(2,061)

(4,977)

(3,752)

(10,466)

(3,232)

Interest expense

19,206

27,149

25,358

24,819

42,768

Gain on sale of business

-

(13,031)

-

-

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

9,072

-

-

19,589

Depreciation and amortization

30,153

31,536

31,177

38,700

31,392

Amortization of other intangible assets

8,152

8,162

10,563

10,306

11,726

Special charges

-

-

40,885

10,445

-

Remeasurement of acquisition-related

-

-

702

1,403

(1,867)

contingent consideration

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

343,900

$

265,703

$

192,038

$

203,010

$

205,762

1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

25

Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

(in thousands, except for per share data)

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016

FY 2015

Net income

$216,726

$150,611

$107,962

$85,520

$66,053

Add back:

Special charges

-

-

40,885

10,445

-

Tax impact of special charges

-

-

(13,570)

(3,595)

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

9,072

-

-

19,589

Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(2,359)

-

-

(7,708)

Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent

-

-

702

1,403

(1,867)

consideration

Tax impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related

-

-

(269)

(546)

747

contingent consideration

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

8,606

3,019

-

-

-

Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

(2,237)

(775)

-

-

-

convertible notes

Gain on sale of business

-

(13,031)

-

-

-

Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)

(2,097)

6,798

-

-

-

Impact of 2017 Tax Act

-

-

(44,870)

-

-

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$220,998

$153,335

$90,840

$93,227

$76,814

Earnings per common share - diluted

$5.69

$3.93

$2.75

$2.05

$1.58

Add back:

Special charges

-

-

1.04

0.25

-

Tax impact of special charges

-

-

(0.34)

(0.08)

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

0.23

-

-

0.47

Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(0.06)

-

-

(0.19)

Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent

-

-

0.02

0.03

(0.04)

consideration

Tax impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.02

contingent consideration

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

0.23

0.08

-

-

-

Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

(0.06)

(0.02)

-

-

-

convertible notes

Gain on sale of business

-

(0.34)

-

-

-

Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)

(0.06)

0.18

-

-

-

Impact of 2017 Tax Act

-

-

(1.14)

-

-

Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (2)

$5.80

$4.00

$2.32

$2.24

$1.84

Weighted average number of common shares

38,111

38,318

39,192

41,709

41,729

outstanding - diluted

1For 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of the Ringtail software and related business in

26

September 2018.

2See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definitions of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share, which are non-GAAP

financial measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

(in thousands)

FY 2019

Net Income

$216,726

Add back:

Income tax provision

71,724

Interest income and other

(2,061)

Interest expense

19,206

Unallocated corporate expense

98,398

Segment depreciation expense

27,369

Amortization of intangible assets

8,152

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1)

$439,514

1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

27

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

Net cash provided by operating activities

$217,886

$230,672

$147,625

Purchases of property and equipment

(42,072)

(32,270)

(32,004)

Free Cash Flow (1)

$175,814

$198,402

$115,621

1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

28

Reconciliation of Full Year 2020 EPS Guidance to Adjusted EPS Guidance

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Low

High

Guidance on estimated earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP ) (1)

$5.32

$5.82

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax

0.18

0.18

Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (Non-GAAP)(1)

$5.50

$6.00

1 The forward-looking guidance on estimated full year 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.

29

End Notes

FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this presentation, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation:

  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment's share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, gain or loss on sale of a business and the impact of adopting the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "2017 Tax Act"). We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.

30

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 147,00  $
Last Close Price 110,38  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.-0.25%4 033
FISERV INC.-17.91%64 460
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-13.94%47 074
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.13%23 416
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.57%19 357
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-3.62%18 514
