FTI Consulting : 4Q19 Investor Roadshow Presentation

FTI Consulting, Inc. Current Investor Presentation March 2020 Cautionary Note about Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this presentation, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer, the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed, fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock, adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions, and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control, the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions, the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions, retention of staff and clients, new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, including the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the risks described under the heading "Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations." We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so. . 2 Investment Thesis Leading global business advisory firm with strong people and strong positions: corporations, law firms and governments come to us when there is a critical need Organic growth strategy with an emphasis on profitable revenue growth Committed to building a profitable business with sustainable underlying growth, regardless of economic conditions Willingness to invest EBITDA in key growth areas where we have a right to win Healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows with a commitment to return capital to our stockholders Believe we are on a path toward sustained double-digityear-over-year Adjusted EPS growth over time 3 FTI Consulting: Experts with Impact FCN $4.1BLN 1982 5,500+ Publicly Equity Market Year Founded Total Employees Traded Capitalization1 Worldwide 550+ 82 9 Fortune 1000 Senior Managing Cities Around the 9 Specialized Industry Company Directors Globe Practice Groups 8/10 96/100 53/100 Advisor to 8 of the World's Advisor to 96 of the World's Advisor to 53 of the Top 10 Bank Holding Top 100 Law Firms Global 100 Corporations Companies All statistics above, except equity market capitalization, are as of December 31, 2018. 1Number of total shares outstanding as of February 17, 2020, times the closing share price as of February 25, 2020. 4 Our Global Reach With offices in every major financial center and every corner of the globe, we successfully serve our clients wherever challenges and opportunities arise 5 Business Snapshot: Five Segments, One Purpose Corporate Finance & Restructuring FTI Consulting is organized Technology into five segments, each of which is a global leader in its own right for one simple reason: our commitment to having a tangible, positive impact on how our clients confront and manage change and risk Economic Consulting Strategic Forensic and Communications Litigation Consulting 6 Segment Snapshot: Revenues and Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA FY 2019 Segment Revenues FY 2019 Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA¹ Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications ¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Total 7 Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. . Corporate Finance & Restructuring Services • Restructuring • Carve-outs 15 • Company Advisory • Executive Compensation countries • Creditor Advisory • Transactions • Interim Management • Transaction Services • Contentious Insolvency • Investment Banking & • Dispute Advisory/ Transaction Opinions Litigation Support • Lender Services 45 1,194 • Business Transformation • Tax Services • Office of the CFO Solutions • Valuation & Financial offices professionals • Performance Improvement Advisory Services • Merger Integration • Structured Finance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Segment Revenues $440,398 $483,269 $482,041 $564,479 $723,721 Segment Gross Profit Margin 38.3% 36.5% 33.9% 37.3% 37.2% Segment SG&A $80,111 $81,584 $83,747 $92,037 $112,630 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $90,101 $97,688 $82,863 $121,660 $160,735 Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin 20.5% 20.2% 17.2% 21.6% 22.2% Utilization 69% 65% 61% 66% 67% Revenue-Generating Professionals 838 895 901 948 1,194 (in thousands, except percentages and headcount data) 8 Corporate Finance & Restructuring (continued) Segment Offering The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses by addressing the full spectrum of financial and transactional challenges faced by companies, boards, private equity sponsors, creditor constituencies and other stakeholders. Medium-Term Growth Opportunities Enhance Business Transformation and Transactions capabilities Grow Restructuring globally Deeper penetration of key industries e.g., Retail, Healthcare, TMT, Industrials, Automotive and Energy FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary Revenues increased $159.2 million, or 28.2%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.2% estimated negative impact from FX. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $19.6 million, or 3.5% compared to 2018. Excluding the estimated impact from FX and acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $146.5 million, or 26.0%, primarily due to higher demand and higher realized rates due to mix of client engagements and staffing for our restructuring and business transformation and transactions services, as well as a $21.1 million increase in success fees compared to 2018. Gross profit increased $59.2 million, or 28.2%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 0.1 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $160.7 million, or 22.2% of segment revenues, compared to $121.7 million, or 21.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year. 9 Forensic and Litigation Consulting Services Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services

Global Risk & Investigations Practice

Cybersecurity

Export Controls & Sanctions

Dispute Advisory Services

Trial Services

Data & Analytics

Compliance, Monitoring & Receivership

Anti-Corruption Investigations & Compliance

Investigations & Compliance Financial Crimes and Anti-Money Laundering

Anti-Money Laundering Global Insurance Services

Construction Solutions

Asset Lifecycle Management

Environmental Solutions

Health Solutions 2015 Segment Revenues $482,269 1,351 professionals 62 19 offices countries 2016 2017 2018 2019 $457,734 $462,324 $520,333 $577,780 Segment Gross Profit Margin 32.2% 31.2% 33.9% 36.4% 36.3% Segment SG&A $94,747 $89,532 $88,056 $96,958 $109,992 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $64,267 $57,882 $72,705 $96,821 $104,435 Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin 13.3% 12.6% 15.7% 18.6% 18.1% Utilization 64% 59% 61% 64% 63% Revenue-Generating Professionals 1,131 1,110 1,067 1,153 1,351 (in thousands, except percentages and headcount data) 10 Forensic and Litigation Consulting (continued) Segment Offering The Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment provides a complete range of multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis and forensic accounting services. Our professionals combine end-to-end capabilities when clients face high stakes litigation, arbitration and compliance investigations and regulatory scrutiny. Medium-Term Growth Opportunities Enhance Construction Solutions, Cybersecurity and Data & Analytics capabilities Grow overseas businesses e.g., London and Hong Kong Strong utilization in Disputes, Investigations and Health Solutions practices FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary Revenues increased $57.4 million, or 11.0%, from 2018 to 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for our investigations, disputes and construction solutions services, combined with higher realized rates due to mix of client engagements and staffing globally for our investigations services. Gross profit increased $20.3 million, or 10.7%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 0.1 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $104.4 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, compared to $96.8 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year. 11 Economic Consulting Services Antitrust & Competition Economics

Non-M&A-related Antitrust M&A-related Antitrust

Financial Economics

Valuation Securities Litigation & Risk Management

International Arbitration

Regulated Industries

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Public Policy

Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy

Management Consulting

Economic Impact Analysis Market Modeling

Applied Statistical Data Sciences 17 countries 42 790 offices professionals 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Segment Revenues $447,909 $500,487 $496,029 $533,979 $592,542 Segment Gross Profit Margin 26.8% 27.3% 25.9% 25.8% 26.1% Segment SG&A $60,895 $67,383 $71,943 $73,630 $76,302 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $62,330 $74,102 $61,964 $69,955 $84,112 Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin 13.9% 14.8% 12.5% 13.1% 14.2% Utilization 72% 73% 67% 69% 75% Revenue-Generating Professionals 599 656 683 708 790 (in thousands, except percentages and headcount data) 12 Economic Consulting (continued) Segment Offering The Economic Consulting segment, including subsidiary Compass Lexecon, provides analysis of complex economic issues. We help our clients with legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making and public policy debates around the world. We deliver sophisticated economic analysis and modeling of issues arising in M&A transactions, complex antitrust litigation, commercial disputes, international arbitration, regulatory proceedings and a wide range of securities litigation. Our statistical and economic experts help clients analyze complex economic issues, such as the economic impact of deregulation on a particular industry or the amount of damages suffered by a business as a result of particular events. Medium-Term Growth Opportunities Maintain leading position of Compass Lexecon in the U.S. Grow overseas businesses e.g., EMEA, Australia and Asia Develop adjacent businesses in the U.S. e.g., International Arbitration, Energy, Healthcare, TMT and Financial Services FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary Revenues increased $58.6 million, or 11.0%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.3% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $65.4 million, or 12.3%, primarily due to higher demand for our non-M&A-related antitrust services in North America and EMEA. Gross profit increased $16.7 million, or 12.1%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin increased 0.3 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher utilization in North America and EMEA, which was partially offset by higher variable compensation as a percentage of revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $84.1 million, or 14.2% of segment revenues, compared to $70.0 million, or 13.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year. 13 Technology Services 10 • E-discovery and Data Compliance Management countries • Managed Document Review • Digital Forensics • Information Governance, Privacy & Security • Contract Intelligence 31 361 offices professionals 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Segment Revenues $218,599 $177,720 $174,850 $185,755 $215,584 Segment Gross Profit Margin 43.3% 39.5% 41.9% 40.2% 42.7% Segment SG&A $71,120 $64,135 $62,858 $59,644 $57,058 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $39,010 $25,814 $22,171 $27,387 $45,688 Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin 17.8% 14.5% 12.7% 14.7% 21.2% Revenue-Generating Professionals 349 288 292 306 361 (in thousands, except percentages and headcount data) 14 Technology (continued) Segment Offering FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary Our Technology segment provides corporations and law firms with a comprehensive and global portfolio of consulting and services for information governance, privacy and security, electronic discovery ("e-discovery") and insight analytics. Our consulting expertise enables clients to more confidently govern, secure, find, analyze and rapidly understand their data in the context of compliance and risk. Medium-Term Growth Opportunities Expand addressable market through new distribution channels for Consulting & Services Invest in new and adjacent services e.g., Information Governance, Privacy & Security Services and Contract Intelligence Grow overseas businesses e.g., Europe, the Middle East and India Revenues increased $29.8 million, or 16.1%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.0% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $31.7 million, or 17.1%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for consulting, hosting and managed review services, primarily driven by higher demand for large, cross-border investigation and litigation engagements. Gross profit increased $17.5 million, or 23.4%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin increased by 2.5 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher utilization and realized rates for our consulting services, as well as a favorable regional and service mix, with a higher share of expert-driven work, which resulted in higher realized hourly pricing, within our processing business. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $45.7 million, or 21.2% of segment revenues, compared to $27.4 million, or 14.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year. 15 Strategic Communications Services • Corporate Reputation 728 • Public Affairs & Government Relations professionals Capital Markets Communications

Crisis Communications

Transaction Communications

Digital, Analytics & Insights 35 17 offices countries 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Segment Revenues $189,974 $191,184 $192,488 $223,331 $243,090 Segment Gross Profit Margin 36.3% 38.4% 36.7% 39.1% 37.8% Segment SG&A $43,247 $46,514 $45,947 $46,772 $49,703 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $27,727 $30,458 $27,732 $42,918 $44,544 Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin 14.6% 15.9% 14.4% 19.2% 18.3% Revenue-Generating Professionals 599 647 630 641 728 (in thousands, except percentages and headcount data) 16 Strategic Communications (continued) Segment Offering FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary The Strategic Communications segment provides a comprehensive view of strategic communications with an integrated suite of services, including financial communications, corporate reputation, transaction communications and public affairs in all the major markets around the world. Medium-Term Growth Opportunities Further develop large, complex client relationships Enhance market share in highly regulated industries e.g., Financial Services, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials and TMT Leverage FTI Consulting's services and platform to enhance client results Revenues increased $19.8 million, or 8.8%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 2.7% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $25.7 million, or 11.5%, primarily due to higher demand for project-based crisis communications and corporate reputation services in North America and EMEA and a $6.7 million increase in pass through revenues compared to 2018. Gross profit increased $4.4 million, or 5.0%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 1.3 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The decrease was primarily due to higher proportion of lower margin pass through revenues, combined with higher compensation as a percentage of revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $44.5 million, or 18.3% of segment revenues, compared to $42.9 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year. 17 Fourth Quarter 2019: Select Awards & Accolades Communications Firm Restructuring Deal of the Best End-To-EndE-Discovery Corporate Restructuring of the Year Year Provider Firm of the Year The M&A Advisor Middle Markets & Large Washington D.C. market Turnaround, Restructuring & Global M&A Network LegalTimes Insolvency Awards Most professionals Ranked #1 on The Deal's named to the Who's Bankruptcy Who Legal Arbitration Restructuring Advisors Expert Witnesses list for League Tables for over 10 consecutive years 12 years 18 Financial Overview FY 2015 - FY 2020 Guidance: Revenues $2,450-$2,550 20 FY 2015 - FY 2019: Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Net Income Adjusted EBITDA (1) ¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of 21 Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. FY 2015 - FY 2020 Guidance: Earnings Per Diluted Share and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $5.32-$5.82 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (1) $5.50-$6.00 ¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Adjusted Earnings Per 22 Diluted Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Full Year 2019, 2018 and 2017: Select Cash Position and Capital Allocation All numbers in thousands, except for DSOs FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,373 $ 312,069 $ 189,961 Accounts receivable, net $ 693,372 $ 554,608 $ 522,878 Days sales outstanding ("DSO") (1) 97 93 91 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 217,886 $ 230,672 $ 147,625 Purchases of property and equipment $ (42,072) $ (32,270) $ (32,004) Purchase and retirement of common stock $ (105,797) $ (55,738) $ (168,094) Total Debt (2) $ 316,250 $ 316,250 $ 400,000 Free Cash Flow (3) $ 175,814 $ 198,402 $ 115,621 Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") is a performance measure used to assess how quickly revenues are collected by the Company. We calculate DSO at the end of each reporting period by dividing net accounts receivable reduced by billings in excess of services provided by revenue for the quarter, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates. We multiply the result by the number of days in the quarter. (2)Total debt excludes the impact of unamortized deferred debt issue costs of $5.2 million, $6.7 million and $3.7 million as of December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and excludes the impact of unamortized deferred debt discount of $35.4 million and $44.0 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to our 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023. (3)See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. 23 Financial Tables Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 Net Income $ 216,726 $ 150,611 $ 107,962 $ 85,520 $ 66,053 Income tax provision (benefit) 71,724 57,181 (20,857) 42,283 39,333 Interest income and other (2,061) (4,977) (3,752) (10,466) (3,232) Interest expense 19,206 27,149 25,358 24,819 42,768 Gain on sale of business - (13,031) - - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 9,072 - - 19,589 Depreciation and amortization 30,153 31,536 31,177 38,700 31,392 Amortization of other intangible assets 8,152 8,162 10,563 10,306 11,726 Special charges - - 40,885 10,445 - Remeasurement of acquisition-related - - 702 1,403 (1,867) contingent consideration Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 343,900 $ 265,703 $ 192,038 $ 203,010 $ 205,762 1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. 25 Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (in thousands, except for per share data) FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 Net income $216,726 $150,611 $107,962 $85,520 $66,053 Add back: Special charges - - 40,885 10,445 - Tax impact of special charges - - (13,570) (3,595) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 9,072 - - 19,589 Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt - (2,359) - - (7,708) Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent - - 702 1,403 (1,867) consideration Tax impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related - - (269) (546) 747 contingent consideration Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 8,606 3,019 - - - Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on (2,237) (775) - - - convertible notes Gain on sale of business - (13,031) - - - Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) (2,097) 6,798 - - - Impact of 2017 Tax Act - - (44,870) - - Adjusted Net Income (2) $220,998 $153,335 $90,840 $93,227 $76,814 Earnings per common share - diluted $5.69 $3.93 $2.75 $2.05 $1.58 Add back: Special charges - - 1.04 0.25 - Tax impact of special charges - - (0.34) (0.08) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 0.23 - - 0.47 Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt - (0.06) - - (0.19) Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent - - 0.02 0.03 (0.04) consideration Tax impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related - - (0.01) (0.01) 0.02 contingent consideration Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.23 0.08 - - - Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on (0.06) (0.02) - - - convertible notes Gain on sale of business - (0.34) - - - Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) (0.06) 0.18 - - - Impact of 2017 Tax Act - - (1.14) - - Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (2) $5.80 $4.00 $2.32 $2.24 $1.84 Weighted average number of common shares 38,111 38,318 39,192 41,709 41,729 outstanding - diluted 1For 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of the Ringtail software and related business in 26 September 2018. 2See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definitions of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of Net Income to Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA (in thousands) FY 2019 Net Income $216,726 Add back: Income tax provision 71,724 Interest income and other (2,061) Interest expense 19,206 Unallocated corporate expense 98,398 Segment depreciation expense 27,369 Amortization of intangible assets 8,152 Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1) $439,514 1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. 27 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands) FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $217,886 $230,672 $147,625 Purchases of property and equipment (42,072) (32,270) (32,004) Free Cash Flow (1) $175,814 $198,402 $115,621 1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. 28 Reconciliation of Full Year 2020 EPS Guidance to Adjusted EPS Guidance Year Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP ) (1) $5.32 $5.82 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.18 0.18 Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (Non-GAAP)(1) $5.50 $6.00 1 The forward-looking guidance on estimated full year 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS. 29 End Notes FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this presentation, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation: Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment's share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, gain or loss on sale of a business and the impact of adopting the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "2017 Tax Act"). We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends. We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment. Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. 30 Attachments Original document

