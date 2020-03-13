FTI Consulting : 4Q19 Investor Roadshow Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this presentation, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer, the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed, fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock, adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions, and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control, the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions, the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions, retention of staff and clients, new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, including the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the risks described under the heading "Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations." We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.
Investment Thesis
Leading global business advisory firm with strong people and strong positions: corporations, law firms and governments come to us when there is a critical need
Organic growth strategy with an emphasis on profitable revenue growth
Committed to building a profitable business with sustainable underlying growth, regardless of economic conditions
Willingness to invest EBITDA in key growth areas where we have a right to win
Healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows with a commitment to return capital to our stockholders
Believe we are on a path toward sustained double-digityear-over-year Adjusted EPS growth over time
FTI Consulting: Experts with Impact
FCN
$4.1BLN
1982
5,500+
Publicly
Equity Market
Year Founded
Total Employees
Traded
Capitalization1
Worldwide
550+
82
9
Fortune
1000
Senior Managing
Cities Around the
9 Specialized Industry
Company
Directors
Globe
Practice Groups
8/10
96/100
53/100
Advisor to 8 of the World's
Advisor to 96 of the World's
Advisor to 53 of the
Top 10 Bank Holding
Top 100 Law Firms
Global 100 Corporations
Companies
All statistics
above, except equity market capitalization, are as of December 31, 2018.
1Number of total shares outstanding as of February 17, 2020, times the closing share price as of February 25, 2020.
Our Global Reach
With offices in every major financial center and every corner of the globe, we successfully
serve our clients wherever challenges and opportunities arise
Business Snapshot: Five Segments, One Purpose
Corporate Finance
& Restructuring
FTI Consulting is organized
Technology
into five segments, each of
which is a global leader in
its own right for one simple
reason: our commitment to
having a tangible, positive
impact on how our clients
confront and manage
change and risk
Economic Consulting
Strategic
Forensic and
Communications
Litigation Consulting
Segment Snapshot:
Revenues and Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
FY 2019 Segment Revenues
FY 2019 Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA¹
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Total
Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Services
• Restructuring
• Carve-outs
15
•
Company Advisory
• Executive Compensation
countries
•
Creditor Advisory
• Transactions
•
Interim Management
• Transaction Services
•
Contentious Insolvency
• Investment Banking &
•
Dispute Advisory/
Transaction Opinions
Litigation Support
• Lender Services
45
1,194
• Business Transformation
• Tax Services
• Office of the CFO Solutions
• Valuation & Financial
offices
professionals
•
Performance Improvement
Advisory Services
•
Merger Integration
• Structured Finance
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Segment Revenues
$440,398
$483,269
$482,041
$564,479
$723,721
Segment Gross Profit Margin
38.3%
36.5%
33.9%
37.3%
37.2%
Segment SG&A
$80,111
$81,584
$83,747
$92,037
$112,630
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$90,101
$97,688
$82,863
$121,660
$160,735
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
20.5%
20.2%
17.2%
21.6%
22.2%
Utilization
69%
65%
61%
66%
67%
Revenue-Generating Professionals
838
895
901
948
1,194
(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring (continued)
Segment Offering
The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses by addressing the full spectrum of financial and transactional challenges faced by companies, boards, private equity sponsors, creditor constituencies and other stakeholders.
Medium-Term Growth Opportunities
Enhance Business Transformation and Transactions capabilities
Grow Restructuring globally
Deeper penetration of key industries e.g., Retail, Healthcare, TMT, Industrials, Automotive and Energy
FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary
Revenues increased $159.2 million, or 28.2%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.2% estimated negative impact from FX. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $19.6 million, or 3.5% compared to 2018. Excluding the estimated impact from FX and acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $146.5 million, or 26.0%, primarily due to higher demand and higher realized rates due to mix of client engagements and staffing for our restructuring and business transformation and transactions services, as well as a $21.1 million increase in success fees compared to 2018.
Gross profit increased $59.2 million, or 28.2%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 0.1 percentage points from 2018 to 2019.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $160.7 million, or 22.2% of segment revenues, compared to $121.7 million, or 21.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year.
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Services
Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services
Global Risk & Investigations Practice
Cybersecurity
Export Controls & Sanctions
Dispute Advisory Services
Trial Services
Data & Analytics
Compliance, Monitoring & Receivership
Anti-CorruptionInvestigations & Compliance
Financial Crimes and Anti-Money Laundering
Global Insurance Services
Construction Solutions
Asset Lifecycle Management
Environmental Solutions
Health Solutions
2015
Segment Revenues
$482,269
1,351
professionals
62
19
offices
countries
2016
2017
2018
2019
$457,734
$462,324
$520,333
$577,780
Segment Gross Profit Margin
32.2%
31.2%
33.9%
36.4%
36.3%
Segment SG&A
$94,747
$89,532
$88,056
$96,958
$109,992
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$64,267
$57,882
$72,705
$96,821
$104,435
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
13.3%
12.6%
15.7%
18.6%
18.1%
Utilization
64%
59%
61%
64%
63%
Revenue-Generating Professionals
1,131
1,110
1,067
1,153
1,351
(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)
Forensic and Litigation Consulting (continued)
Segment Offering
The Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment provides a complete range of multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis and forensic accounting services. Our professionals combine end-to-end capabilities when clients face high stakes litigation, arbitration and compliance investigations and regulatory scrutiny.
Medium-Term Growth Opportunities
Enhance Construction Solutions, Cybersecurity and Data & Analytics capabilities
Grow overseas businesses e.g., London and Hong Kong
Strong utilization in Disputes, Investigations and Health Solutions practices
FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary
Revenues increased $57.4 million, or 11.0%, from 2018 to 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for our investigations, disputes and construction solutions services, combined with higher realized rates due to mix of client engagements and staffing globally for our investigations services.
Gross profit increased $20.3 million, or 10.7%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 0.1 percentage points from 2018 to 2019.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $104.4 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, compared to $96.8 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year.
Economic Consulting
Services
Antitrust & Competition Economics
Non-M&A-relatedAntitrust
M&A-relatedAntitrust
Financial Economics
Valuation
Securities Litigation & Risk Management
International Arbitration
Regulated Industries
Intellectual Property
Labor & Employment
Public Policy
Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy
Management Consulting
Economic Impact Analysis
Market Modeling
Applied Statistical Data Sciences
17
countries
42
790
offices
professionals
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Segment Revenues
$447,909
$500,487
$496,029
$533,979
$592,542
Segment Gross Profit Margin
26.8%
27.3%
25.9%
25.8%
26.1%
Segment SG&A
$60,895
$67,383
$71,943
$73,630
$76,302
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$62,330
$74,102
$61,964
$69,955
$84,112
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
13.9%
14.8%
12.5%
13.1%
14.2%
Utilization
72%
73%
67%
69%
75%
Revenue-Generating Professionals
599
656
683
708
790
(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)
Economic Consulting (continued)
Segment Offering
The Economic Consulting segment, including subsidiary Compass Lexecon, provides analysis of complex economic issues. We help our clients with legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making and public policy debates around the world. We deliver sophisticated economic analysis and modeling of issues arising in M&A transactions, complex antitrust litigation, commercial disputes, international arbitration, regulatory proceedings and a wide range of securities litigation. Our statistical and economic experts help clients analyze complex economic issues, such as the economic impact of deregulation on a particular industry or the amount of damages suffered by a business as a result of particular events.
Medium-Term Growth Opportunities
Maintain leading position of Compass Lexecon in the U.S.
Grow overseas businesses e.g., EMEA, Australia and Asia
Develop adjacent businesses in the U.S. e.g., International Arbitration, Energy, Healthcare, TMT and Financial Services
FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary
Revenues increased $58.6 million, or 11.0%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.3% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $65.4 million, or 12.3%, primarily due to higher demand for our non-M&A-related antitrust services in North America and EMEA.
Gross profit increased $16.7 million, or 12.1%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin increased 0.3 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher utilization in North America and EMEA, which was partially offset by higher variable compensation as a percentage of revenues.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $84.1 million, or 14.2% of segment revenues, compared to $70.0 million, or 13.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year.
Technology
Services
10
• E-discovery and Data Compliance Management
countries
• Managed Document Review
• Digital Forensics
• Information Governance, Privacy & Security
• Contract Intelligence
31
361
offices
professionals
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Segment Revenues
$218,599
$177,720
$174,850
$185,755
$215,584
Segment Gross Profit Margin
43.3%
39.5%
41.9%
40.2%
42.7%
Segment SG&A
$71,120
$64,135
$62,858
$59,644
$57,058
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$39,010
$25,814
$22,171
$27,387
$45,688
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
17.8%
14.5%
12.7%
14.7%
21.2%
Revenue-Generating Professionals
349
288
292
306
361
(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)
Technology (continued)
Segment Offering
FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary
Our Technology segment provides corporations and law firms with a comprehensive and global portfolio of consulting and services for information governance, privacy and security, electronic discovery ("e-discovery") and insight analytics. Our consulting expertise enables clients to more confidently govern, secure, find, analyze and rapidly understand their data in the context of compliance and risk.
Medium-Term Growth Opportunities
Expand addressable market through new distribution channels for Consulting & Services
Invest in new and adjacent services e.g., Information Governance, Privacy & Security Services and Contract Intelligence
Grow overseas businesses e.g., Europe, the Middle East and India
Revenues increased $29.8 million, or 16.1%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 1.0% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $31.7 million, or 17.1%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for consulting, hosting and managed review services, primarily driven by higher demand for large, cross-border investigation and litigation engagements.
Gross profit increased $17.5 million, or 23.4%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin increased by 2.5 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher utilization and realized rates for our consulting services, as well as a favorable regional and service mix, with a higher share of expert-driven work, which resulted in higher realized hourly pricing, within our processing business.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $45.7 million, or 21.2% of segment revenues, compared to $27.4 million, or 14.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year.
Strategic Communications
Services
•
Corporate Reputation
728
•
Public Affairs & Government Relations
professionals
Capital Markets Communications
Crisis Communications
Transaction Communications
Digital, Analytics & Insights
35
17
offices
countries
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Segment Revenues
$189,974
$191,184
$192,488
$223,331
$243,090
Segment Gross Profit Margin
36.3%
38.4%
36.7%
39.1%
37.8%
Segment SG&A
$43,247
$46,514
$45,947
$46,772
$49,703
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$27,727
$30,458
$27,732
$42,918
$44,544
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
14.6%
15.9%
14.4%
19.2%
18.3%
Revenue-Generating Professionals
599
647
630
641
728
(in thousands, except percentages and headcount data)
Strategic Communications (continued)
Segment Offering
FY 2019 Key Financial Commentary
The Strategic Communications segment provides a comprehensive view of strategic communications with an integrated suite of services, including financial communications, corporate reputation, transaction communications and public affairs in all the major markets around the world.
Medium-Term Growth Opportunities
Further develop large, complex client relationships
Enhance market share in highly regulated industries e.g., Financial Services, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials and TMT
Leverage FTI Consulting's services and platform to enhance client results
Revenues increased $19.8 million, or 8.8%, from 2018 to 2019, which included a 2.7% estimated negative impact from FX. Excluding the estimated negative impact of FX, revenues increased $25.7 million, or 11.5%, primarily due to higher demand for project-based crisis communications and corporate reputation services in North America and EMEA and a $6.7 million increase in pass through revenues compared to 2018.
Gross profit increased $4.4 million, or 5.0%, from 2018 to 2019. Gross profit margin decreased 1.3 percentage points from 2018 to 2019. The decrease was primarily due to higher proportion of lower margin pass through revenues, combined with higher compensation as a percentage of revenues.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $44.5 million, or 18.3% of segment revenues, compared to $42.9 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year.
Fourth Quarter 2019: Select Awards & Accolades
Communications Firm
Restructuring Deal of the
Best End-To-EndE-Discovery
Corporate Restructuring
of the Year
Year
Provider
Firm of the Year
The M&A Advisor
Middle Markets & Large
Washington D.C. market
Turnaround, Restructuring &
Global M&A Network
LegalTimes
Insolvency Awards
Most professionals
Ranked #1 on The Deal's
named to the Who's
Bankruptcy
Who Legal Arbitration
Restructuring Advisors
Expert Witnesses list for
League Tables for over
10 consecutive years
12 years
Financial Overview
FY 2015 - FY 2020 Guidance: Revenues
$2,450-$2,550
20
FY 2015 - FY 2019: Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of
21
Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
FY 2015 - FY 2020 Guidance: Earnings Per Diluted Share and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$5.32-$5.82
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (1)
$5.50-$6.00
¹See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Adjusted Earnings Per
22
Diluted Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Full Year 2019, 2018 and 2017:
Select Cash Position and Capital Allocation
All numbers in thousands, except for DSOs
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
369,373
$
312,069
$
189,961
Accounts receivable, net
$
693,372
$
554,608
$
522,878
Days sales outstanding ("DSO") (1)
97
93
91
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
217,886
$
230,672
$
147,625
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(42,072)
$
(32,270)
$
(32,004)
Purchase and retirement of common stock
$
(105,797)
$
(55,738)
$
(168,094)
Total Debt (2)
$
316,250
$
316,250
$
400,000
Free Cash Flow (3)
$
175,814
$
198,402
$
115,621
Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") is a performance measure used to assess how quickly revenues are collected by the Company. We calculate DSO at the end of each reporting period by dividing net accounts receivable reduced by billings in excess of services provided by revenue for the quarter, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates. We multiply the result by the number of days in the quarter.
(2)Total debt excludes the impact of unamortized deferred debt issue costs of $5.2 million, $6.7 million and $3.7 million as of December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and excludes the impact of unamortized deferred debt discount of $35.4 million and $44.0 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to our 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023.
(3)See accompanying financial tables and "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition and reconciliations of Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Financial Tables
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2017
FY 2016
FY 2015
Net Income
$
216,726
$
150,611
$
107,962
$
85,520
$
66,053
Income tax provision (benefit)
71,724
57,181
(20,857)
42,283
39,333
Interest income and other
(2,061)
(4,977)
(3,752)
(10,466)
(3,232)
Interest expense
19,206
27,149
25,358
24,819
42,768
Gain on sale of business
-
(13,031)
-
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
9,072
-
-
19,589
Depreciation and amortization
30,153
31,536
31,177
38,700
31,392
Amortization of other intangible assets
8,152
8,162
10,563
10,306
11,726
Special charges
-
-
40,885
10,445
-
Remeasurement of acquisition-related
-
-
702
1,403
(1,867)
contingent consideration
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
343,900
$
265,703
$
192,038
$
203,010
$
205,762
1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
(in thousands, except for per share data)
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2017
FY 2016
FY 2015
Net income
$216,726
$150,611
$107,962
$85,520
$66,053
Add back:
Special charges
-
-
40,885
10,445
-
Tax impact of special charges
-
-
(13,570)
(3,595)
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
9,072
-
-
19,589
Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(2,359)
-
-
(7,708)
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent
-
-
702
1,403
(1,867)
consideration
Tax impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related
-
-
(269)
(546)
747
contingent consideration
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
8,606
3,019
-
-
-
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
(2,237)
(775)
-
-
-
convertible notes
Gain on sale of business
-
(13,031)
-
-
-
Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)
(2,097)
6,798
-
-
-
Impact of 2017 Tax Act
-
-
(44,870)
-
-
Adjusted Net Income (2)
$220,998
$153,335
$90,840
$93,227
$76,814
Earnings per common share - diluted
$5.69
$3.93
$2.75
$2.05
$1.58
Add back:
Special charges
-
-
1.04
0.25
-
Tax impact of special charges
-
-
(0.34)
(0.08)
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
0.23
-
-
0.47
Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(0.06)
-
-
(0.19)
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent
-
-
0.02
0.03
(0.04)
consideration
Tax impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.02
contingent consideration
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
0.23
0.08
-
-
-
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
(0.06)
(0.02)
-
-
-
convertible notes
Gain on sale of business
-
(0.34)
-
-
-
Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)
(0.06)
0.18
-
-
-
Impact of 2017 Tax Act
-
-
(1.14)
-
-
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (2)
$5.80
$4.00
$2.32
$2.24
$1.84
Weighted average number of common shares
38,111
38,318
39,192
41,709
41,729
outstanding - diluted
1For 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of the Ringtail software and related business in
September 2018.
2See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definitions of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share, which are non-GAAP
financial measures.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
(in thousands)
FY 2019
Net Income
$216,726
Add back:
Income tax provision
71,724
Interest income and other
(2,061)
Interest expense
19,206
Unallocated corporate expense
98,398
Segment depreciation expense
27,369
Amortization of intangible assets
8,152
Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1)
$439,514
1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$217,886
$230,672
$147,625
Purchases of property and equipment
(42,072)
(32,270)
(32,004)
Free Cash Flow (1)
$175,814
$198,402
$115,621
1See "End Notes: FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Reconciliation of Full Year 2020 EPS Guidance to Adjusted EPS Guidance
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Low
High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP ) (1)
$5.32
$5.82
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax
0.18
0.18
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (Non-GAAP)(1)
$5.50
$6.00
1 The forward-looking guidance on estimated full year 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.
End Notes
FTI Consulting Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this presentation, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation:
Adjusted EBITDA
Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
Free Cash Flow
We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment's share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.
We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.
We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, gain or loss on sale of a business and the impact of adopting the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "2017 Tax Act"). We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.
We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.
FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 20:42:22 UTC