FTI CONSULTING, INC.

FCN
FTI Consulting Adds Restructuring Expertise in Vancouver with Appointment of Tom Powell

07/08/2019 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Western Canada with the appointment of Tom Powell as a Senior Managing Director in the Turnaround & Restructuring Services practice, based in Vancouver.

Mr. Powell will work with FTI Consulting teams in Western Canada to provide transaction and restructuring advisory services to companies and their stakeholders, including representing creditors, lenders, shareholders and management in both formal and out-of-court restructurings and cross-border cases. His industry experience includes real estate, retail, mining, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and financial services.

“Tom’s industry experience complements our existing team as we continue to build a national platform in Canada that works seamlessly with the global FTI Consulting network to help domestic and multinational clients with their most complex turnaround and restructuring situations,” said Greg Watson, Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Canada and Latin America at FTI Consulting.

Previous assignments for Mr. Powell include acting as financial advisor to the senior secured lender syndicate of an oil and gas services company under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings; serving as the court-appointed monitor under the Companies Creditors’ Arrangement Act proceedings of a tungsten mining company, a civil construction company and a publicly listed footwear retailer; and serving as the court-appointed receiver of a large private homebuilder and a heavy construction company.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Powell said, “FTI Consulting is a leading provider of restructuring advisory services in Toronto and Calgary, and I am excited to join this team of experts to bring the same level of service and insight to our clients in Vancouver.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW 
Washington, DC 20004 
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: 
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: 
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

