FTI Consulting Adds Restructuring Expertise in Vancouver with Appointment of Tom Powell

WASHINGTON, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Western Canada with the appointment of Tom Powell as a Senior Managing Director in the Turnaround & Restructuring Services practice, based in Vancouver.



Mr. Powell will work with FTI Consulting teams in Western Canada to provide transaction and restructuring advisory services to companies and their stakeholders, including representing creditors, lenders, shareholders and management in both formal and out-of-court restructurings and cross-border cases. His industry experience includes real estate, retail, mining, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and financial services.

“Tom’s industry experience complements our existing team as we continue to build a national platform in Canada that works seamlessly with the global FTI Consulting network to help domestic and multinational clients with their most complex turnaround and restructuring situations,” said Greg Watson , Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Canada and Latin America at FTI Consulting.

Previous assignments for Mr. Powell include acting as financial advisor to the senior secured lender syndicate of an oil and gas services company under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings; serving as the court-appointed monitor under the Companies Creditors’ Arrangement Act proceedings of a tungsten mining company, a civil construction company and a publicly listed footwear retailer; and serving as the court-appointed receiver of a large private homebuilder and a heavy construction company.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Powell said, “FTI Consulting is a leading provider of restructuring advisory services in Toronto and Calgary, and I am excited to join this team of experts to bring the same level of service and insight to our clients in Vancouver.”

