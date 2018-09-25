Log in
FTI CONSULTING, INC. (FCN)
FTI Consulting Adds Senior HR Expert, Enhancing Business Transformation Offering

09/25/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Matthew Cowell as a Senior Managing Director to lead the Human Capital offering in the firm’s Business Transformation practice, continuing its investment in transformative services and enhancing its ability to help corporations address the people side of change.

Mr. Cowell, who will be based in Chicago, has more than 20 years of experience and will lead efforts to assist clients with pre-transaction and financial human resource (“HR”) due diligence, as well as integration or establishment of the HR function during the post-sign process. He will focus on all key HR-related areas throughout the deal lifecycle, including Day 1 readiness; employee transition and communications; HR target operating model; payroll/HRIS systems; retention, severance, compensation and benefit programs; and employment, change in control, collective bargaining, transition service and purchase and sale agreements.

“Human capital is often a potential deal-breaking component of any transaction or transformation,” said Carlyn Taylor, Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “With the addition of Matt to our team, we have expanded our client delivery capabilities for HR areas and continue our investment in offerings to help businesses navigate change and position themselves to realize their full potential.”

Mr. Cowell previously was with KPMG LLP in Chicago, where he was a Partner and led the national HR Transaction Services (“HRTS”) practice within the firm’s Deal Advisory practice. Before joining KPMG, he was a member of the HRTS practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002-2014.

“As an independent non-audit advisory firm, FTI Consulting is able to provide a full suite of services for clients seeking independent advice and assistance with significant change events,” Mr. Cowell said. “The opportunity to join FTI Consulting’s growing team of talented business transformation experts and to help further round out the overall offering is exciting, and I look forward to working with them to help deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide.”

The Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting unites more than 600 professionals from across the firm globally. These dedicated experts focus on five major areas of the enterprise — people, revenue growth, operations, transactions and finance — and deliver solutions across the value chain, supporting transactions, driving revenue growth, reducing operating and supply chain costs, optimizing people and transforming finance functions and processes.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting, Inc. logo


