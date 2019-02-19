FTI Consulting Adds Two Senior Experts to Global Insurance Services Practice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Global Insurance Services practice within the firm’s Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment with the addition of Michael Flagiello and Alex Unterkoefler as Senior Managing Directors.



At FTI Consulting, Mr. Flagiello and Mr. Unterkoefler will help global insurance companies address operational and financial challenges, accounting investigations, disputes and litigation matters. Both Mr. Flagiello and Mr. Unterkoefler will be based in New York.

“As the insurance industry continues to transform through more M&A activity and technology investments, companies will need to anticipate and respond to global shifts in the marketplace,” said Wendy Shapss , Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. “With the background and expertise that Michael and Alex bring, we will be well-positioned to assist clients that are seeking opportunities to better position their companies in a rapidly evolving environment.”

Paul Ficca , Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Our global insurance business advisory team supports our clients in an increasingly complex industry, helping carriers and brokers overcome their most difficult challenges and position themselves for sustainable growth. The addition of Michael and Alex ensures we are able to serve our clients in key financial markets globally as they work to stay ahead of industry changes.”

Mr. Flagiello has more than 30 years of leadership experience building infrastructure and solving operational and finance challenges for middle-market and large, global companies. He has led multidisciplinary teams on transformation projects in complex environments and has led business strategy projects for boards of directors and executive management. Mr. Flagiello has spent a significant portion of his career in chief financial officer roles, creating profits and corporate alignment through projects that enhance operating efficiency. Before joining FTI Consulting, he was a Partner at Mazars USA and a Senior Manager at SMART Business Advisory and Consulting.

Mr. Unterkoefler has 25 years of experience in business consulting for the insurance and reinsurance industries. His recent client engagements have involved forensic accounting investigations, dispute resolution and support for arbitrations and litigation matters, including fact and expert reports for client management and legal counsel. Mr. Unterkoefler has led projects covering process change and transformation; finance operation planning, analysis and improvement; complex reconciliation; contract compliance and analysis; fraud investigations; data integrity; internal audit; and statutory and financial accounting initiatives. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was a Partner at Mazars USA and a Senior Managing Director at SMART Business Advisory and Consulting.

