FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
FTI Consulting Appoints Joanne Wong to Bolster Asia Leadership of Strategic Communications Segment

06/10/2019

HONG KONG, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Joanne Wong as a Senior Managing Director in the Strategic Communications segment. She will be based in Hong Kong and report to Paul Downie, the segment’s Chairman of Asia Pacific.

Ms. Wong will work alongside Mr. Downie, Christine Wood in Hong Kong and Tom Evrard in Singapore, to lead the region. Her appointment comes alongside of a number of senior hires across the region, including Mae Mei as a Senior Director in Shanghai, Natalie Sui as a Senior Director in Hong Kong, Romain Caillaud as a Senior Director in Tokyo, and Mona Mohan as a Senior Director in Mumbai.

Fluent in multiple languages, Ms. Wong has extensive experience in corporate reputation, public affairs, financial communications, issues and crisis management, market entry and access, media training, and cross-border strategies. She also has deep sector expertise in healthcare and life sciences; energy and natural resources; retail and consumer; financial services; technology, media and telecommunications; and industrials.

For the past 19 years, Ms. Wong has held senior regional leadership positions at another global communications consultancy, with responsibilities overseeing operations and client delivery in Hong Kong, China, Japan and Korea. Prior to that time, she held various roles in political analysis, media and communications. 

“The appointments of Joanne, Mae, Natalie, Romain and Mona further enhance FTI Consulting’s ability to ensure gold-standard communications counsel and support to our clients in every market in which they operate, invest or have other interests,” said Mark McCall, Global Segment Leader of the Strategic Communications segment. “These additions further cement FTI Consulting’s unique position to provide integrated localized perspective that clients need, particularly in cross-border transactions, crises, capital raising and litigation matters.”

Mr. Downie added: “Joanne has an impressive track record of advising multinational clients that face complex communications challenges in highly scrutinized industries across a number of different geographies. She will be an excellent addition to our senior leadership team as we continue to strengthen our offering and build our business across Asia.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Wong said, “As international companies continue to expand their presence in the region particularly in North Asia, and as Asia-originated ambitious brands increasingly look beyond their home turfs, I’m excited to join FTI Consulting to bring a truly unique, differentiated and holistic suite of services to bear for our clients.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Andrew Gerrard
+852 3768 4562
andrew.gerrard@fticonsulting.com

