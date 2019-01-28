FTI Consulting Appoints Rod Francis as Senior Managing Director to Lead New Financial Crime Compliance Offering in Asia

Log in
01/28/2019 | 12:01am EST

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Rod Francis as a Senior Managing Director in the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment, where he will lead the firm’s newly created Financial Crime Compliance offering in Asia. Mr. Francis will be based in Hong Kong.

Mr. Francis, who brings more than 30 years of compliance experience within financial institutions, joins FTI Consulting from Citibank, where he was the Asia Pacific Regional Head of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, with additional responsibilities covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the global consumer bank.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Francis will enhance the firm’s existing Financial Crime Compliance capabilities by helping global, regional and local banks and non-bank financial institutions navigate the increasingly heightened global regulatory environment. The new Asia offering will provide end-to-end anti-money laundering, sanctions and anti-corruption consulting services, including program design, implementation and complex investigations and remediation tasks. In addition, the offering will complement FTI Consulting’s U.S. and UK offerings, ensuring the firm’s ability to deliver advisory services to clients in major financial centers around the world.  

“Across a global platform, our experts help clients address a variety of compliance issues, including accounting and financial reporting, fraud, regulatory scrutiny and anti-corruption inquiries,” said Jon Rowell, Co-Lead of Asia at FTI Consulting. “Rod is well-known among both the financial services and regulatory communities, and with his depth of expertise, he will help grow our presence in Asia Pacific and enhance the bench of talent we offer our clients globally.”

Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Our experts cover the full breadth of the financial services industry. Rod’s experience overseeing compliance across multiple regions for a major financial institution adds significant value for clients who face regulatory and legal challenges. I am excited to welcome him to the firm.”

At Citibank, Mr. Francis focused on coordination and implementation of program change requirements in response to U.S. regulatory obligations and commitments under three U.S. consent orders. He built a compliance team of more than 400 professionals to meet the delivery demands of those orders, and he helped improve the overall quality of the anti-money laundering, sanctions and anti-bribery and anti-corruption programs across business sectors and regions.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Francis said, “As an independent global advisory firm, FTI Consulting offers the perfect opportunity for me to leverage my experience and help companies ensure they remain compliant with financial and anti-corruption laws and regulations. I have known FTI Consulting’s professionals and reputation for many years, and I am excited to join the firm.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW 
Washington, DC 20004 
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: 
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: 
Andrew Gerrard
+852.3768.4562
andrew.gerrard@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
