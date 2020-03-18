Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTI Consulting, Inc.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTI Consulting Bolsters Automotive and Industrial Performance Improvement Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Neal Ganguli as a Senior Managing Director and Automotive & Industrial Business Transformation Leader, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide performance improvement and transaction services to automotive and industrial manufacturers, as well as private equity clients investing in these sectors. He will work alongside Senior Managing Director and Automotive & Industrial Restructuring Leader David Woodward.

Based in Detroit, Mr. Ganguli brings more than 20 years of experience executing large strategic and operational profitability and performance improvement programs for global industrial and automotive clients as well as private equity funds. He has led efforts across the business value chain, including product/market growth strategies, manufacturing plant footprint optimization, operational restructuring and cost reduction, supply chain and procurement efficiency improvement, SG&A and organizational restructuring.

“Today’s industrial and automotive businesses are facing complex challenges that threaten growth and profitability and require multidisciplinary transformative solutions,” said Carlyn Taylor, Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “As a seasoned business executive with deep performance improvement and restructuring experience, Neal is well-positioned to lead and build our industrial and automotive presence in the Detroit area and nationally.”

Mr. Ganguli has also worked across the M&A life cycle, leading strategic and operational due diligence, integration planning, and post-merger integration/carve-outs. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous operational diligence efforts, day-one synergy planning efforts and post-day-one value creation efforts for for private equity clients and strategic acquirers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ganguli said, “I am very excited to join FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation practice in a leadership capacity, where I’ll have the opportunity to leverage FTI Consulting’s strong brand and work with corporate and private equity clients across the automotive and industrial sectors to help them transform their businesses and radically improve performance.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ganguli was a member of Deloitte’s U.S. Automotive practice, where he led the Auto Supplier sub-sector. Before that, he worked with several private equity operations groups and consulting firms.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
07:31aFTI Consulting Bolsters Automotive and Industrial Performance Improvement Cap..
GL
03/17New FTI Consulting Survey Reveals Leading Corporate Data Privacy Risks, Prior..
GL
03/13FTI CONSULTING : 4Q19 Investor Roadshow Presentation
PU
03/09Dr. Aldo Flores-Quiroga, Former Secretary-General to the International Energy..
GL
03/05FTI CONSULTING : Khan vs bailey
AQ
03/03FTI Consulting Enhances Business Transformation Expertise for Financial Insti..
GL
02/27FTI CONSULTING : George Serafin Joins FTI Consulting's Health Solutions Practice..
AQ
02/26FTI CONSULTING, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
02/26FTI CONSULTING, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
02/25FTI CONSULTING : LTFRB warns P2P firm on illegal operation
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 505 M
EBIT 2020 312 M
Net income 2020 211 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 4 329 M
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 147,00  $
Last Close Price 118,47  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.7.06%4 329
FISERV INC.-21.40%61 723
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-19.03%44 362
CINTAS CORPORATION-22.28%21 696
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.10%19 478
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.03%19 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group