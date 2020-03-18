FTI Consulting Bolsters Automotive and Industrial Performance Improvement Capabilities

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Neal Ganguli as a Senior Managing Director and Automotive & Industrial Business Transformation Leader, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide performance improvement and transaction services to automotive and industrial manufacturers, as well as private equity clients investing in these sectors. He will work alongside Senior Managing Director and Automotive & Industrial Restructuring Leader David Woodward.



Based in Detroit, Mr. Ganguli brings more than 20 years of experience executing large strategic and operational profitability and performance improvement programs for global industrial and automotive clients as well as private equity funds. He has led efforts across the business value chain, including product/market growth strategies, manufacturing plant footprint optimization, operational restructuring and cost reduction, supply chain and procurement efficiency improvement, SG&A and organizational restructuring.

“Today’s industrial and automotive businesses are facing complex challenges that threaten growth and profitability and require multidisciplinary transformative solutions,” said Carlyn Taylor, Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “As a seasoned business executive with deep performance improvement and restructuring experience, Neal is well-positioned to lead and build our industrial and automotive presence in the Detroit area and nationally.”

Mr. Ganguli has also worked across the M&A life cycle, leading strategic and operational due diligence, integration planning, and post-merger integration/carve-outs. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous operational diligence efforts, day-one synergy planning efforts and post-day-one value creation efforts for for private equity clients and strategic acquirers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ganguli said, “I am very excited to join FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation practice in a leadership capacity, where I’ll have the opportunity to leverage FTI Consulting’s strong brand and work with corporate and private equity clients across the automotive and industrial sectors to help them transform their businesses and radically improve performance.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ganguli was a member of Deloitte’s U.S. Automotive practice, where he led the Auto Supplier sub-sector. Before that, he worked with several private equity operations groups and consulting firms.

