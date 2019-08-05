FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Telecom, Media & Technology Industry Practice and Business Transformation Services

Nancy Tseng Joins as a Senior Managing Director, Bolstering Leadership in End-to-End M&A Services



WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Telecom, Media & Technology industry practice and its business transformation expertise with the appointments of Nancy Tseng as a Senior Managing Director and Gary Jacobs as a Managing Director.

“Companies and private equity firms continue to seek ways to create value and maximize investments,” said Luke Schaeffer , Global Leader of the Telecom, Media & Technology industry practice at FTI Consulting. “Those demands create a continued need for financial, operational and IT transformations, as well as end-to-end M&A leadership and support. Nancy and Gary’s expertise in leading clients through these high-impact initiatives complements our global practice.”

Ms. Tseng, who is based in California, advises private equity firms and global Fortune 500 companies as they set strategic visions, establish new businesses, transform operations for profitable growth and convert deals into shareholder value. Her experience spans the deal lifecycle, including strategy, due diligence, transaction readiness, mergers, separations and carve-outs, operating model design, leadership and talent strategy development, and post-close transformation planning across industries in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

Ms. Tseng joins FTI Consulting from West Monroe Partners, where she built and led the firm’s M&A practice in Los Angeles, priority national client accounts and firmwide diversity and inclusion initiatives. She began her career with Booz Allen Hamilton, including being part of its joint venture with Lehman Brothers, and then joined Deloitte as a leader within the Mergers & Acquisitions practice. She has been recognized for excellence throughout her career, including being a recipient of the Association of Management Consulting Firms’ award for growth strategy and featured in multiple national publications, conferences and podcasts. She earned a B.S. in industrial engineering and a B.A. in economics from Stanford University.

“Companies effectively unleash deal value through targeted application of strategy, innovation and deal expertise,” Ms. Tseng said. “FTI Consulting is uniquely positioned to bring its unparalleled bench of experts to help clients extract value and maximize returns as they seek to remain competitive in this increasingly challenging and complex business environment. I’m proud to be part of a team that allows me to apply my vision and leadership experience to advance the firm’s global reach for M&A and business transformation services.”

Based in New York, Mr. Jacobs focuses on the intersection of finance and strategic technology, helping organizations identify opportunities for efficiencies and the optimization of people, processes and technology. He brings 25 years of experience in the media, entertainment, telecommunications, technology, consumer and industrial goods, manufacturing and distribution, and business services industries. Mr. Jacobs has transformed business processes and systems and increased stakeholder value for numerous private equity portfolio companies, as well as several public clients, including Take-Two Interactive, Sirius XM, Intelsat, LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics, and Emerson Electric.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Jacobs was a Private Equity Performance Improvement Executive at Alvarez & Marsal. Previously, he was the founder of a boutique consulting practice and an ERP Systems Consulting Leader at PwC. Prior to consulting, he held CFO and CIO positions at various private equity portfolio companies.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Jacobs said, “The industry expertise of FTI Consulting is a key differentiator in the market. I am excited for the opportunity to bring my experience across various functions and industries, and focus on the telecom, media and technology sector, helping clients leverage technology and data to drive the innovation needed to enhance their business performance.”

