FTI Consulting Expands Dispute Advisory Services Practice in Orange County

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Dispute Advisory Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of four professionals in Orange County, Calif.



The new professionals include Senior Managing Director Kenneth Rugeti , Director Evan Kilbourne, Senior Consultant Pamela Njoku and Consultant Tammy Horio. They join FTI Consulting from the forensic accounting firm Rugeti & Associates and will work with businesses and law firms on accounting, business valuation and damages issues at the center of lawsuits and disputes.

“Ken is recognized for providing high-quality client service, and he, Evan, Pam and Tammy are great additions who will contribute to FTI Consulting’s strategy of offering experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and track record of making an impact when it comes to advising clients on significant and complex disputes,” said Eric Poer , Co-Leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting.

Mr. Rugeti brings more than 20 years of experience in forensic accounting, commercial damages analysis and valuation. He has testified as an expert in federal district and bankruptcy courts, state court and arbitrations. He frequently serves as a joint expert, either informally or under court appointment as an expert or referee.

Mr. Rugeti currently serves as Chair of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants’ (“CalCPA”) Economic Damages Section and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (“AICPA”) Forensic and Litigation Services Committee. He is Accredited in Business Valuation and is Certified in Financial Forensics by the AICPA.

“Litigation is a difficult and complex process, and clients require accurate, timely and efficient analyses and advice,” Mr. Rugeti said. “FTI Consulting’s diverse global platform is a perfect fit for our offerings and expertise, and I am excited for the opportunity to bring what I have learned running my own firm to FTI Consulting’s clients.”

The Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting is built around authoritative, experienced and independent functional and industry experts, accountants, economists and industry specialists. The practice is a leading provider of dispute advisory services to the global business and legal communities, offering comprehensive economics, finance, valuation and accountancy services designed to protect and enhance value for all stakeholders.

