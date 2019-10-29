Log in
FTI Consulting Expands Dispute Advisory Services Practice in Orange County

0
10/29/2019 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Dispute Advisory Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of four professionals in Orange County, Calif.

The new professionals include Senior Managing Director Kenneth Rugeti, Director Evan Kilbourne, Senior Consultant Pamela Njoku and Consultant Tammy Horio. They join FTI Consulting from the forensic accounting firm Rugeti & Associates and will work with businesses and law firms on accounting, business valuation and damages issues at the center of lawsuits and disputes.

“Ken is recognized for providing high-quality client service, and he, Evan, Pam and Tammy are great additions who will contribute to FTI Consulting’s strategy of offering experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and track record of making an impact when it comes to advising clients on significant and complex disputes,” said Eric Poer, Co-Leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting.

Mr. Rugeti brings more than 20 years of experience in forensic accounting, commercial damages analysis and valuation. He has testified as an expert in federal district and bankruptcy courts, state court and arbitrations. He frequently serves as a joint expert, either informally or under court appointment as an expert or referee.

Mr. Rugeti currently serves as Chair of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants’ (“CalCPA”) Economic Damages Section and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (“AICPA”) Forensic and Litigation Services Committee. He is Accredited in Business Valuation and is Certified in Financial Forensics by the AICPA.

“Litigation is a difficult and complex process, and clients require accurate, timely and efficient analyses and advice,” Mr. Rugeti said. “FTI Consulting’s diverse global platform is a perfect fit for our offerings and expertise, and I am excited for the opportunity to bring what I have learned running my own firm to FTI Consulting’s clients.”

The Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting is built around authoritative, experienced and independent functional and industry experts, accountants, economists and industry specialists. The practice is a leading provider of dispute advisory services to the global business and legal communities, offering comprehensive economics, finance, valuation and accountancy services designed to protect and enhance value for all stakeholders.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW 
Washington, DC 20004 
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: 
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: 
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
