FTI Consulting : Expands Financial Services Capabilities with Senior Appointment in the Strategic Communications Segment

08/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Cheyenne Hopkins Joins as Managing Director, Bringing Extensive Experience in the Financial Services Sector

Washington D.C., Aug. 18, 2020 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Cheyenne Hopkins as a Managing Director within the Strategic Communications segment. Based in Washington, D.C., Ms. Hopkins will report to Colleen Hsia, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Americas Financial Services for Strategic Communications.

With more than 18 years' experience in financial communications and public affairs, Ms. Hopkins will help financial services clients craft multi-stakeholder communications campaigns related to regulatory matters, crisis response, media relations and litigation.

'Cheyenne's appointment emphasizes our commitment to providing fully integrated public affairs counsel on high-stakes issues that impact reputation and ability to operate,' said Ms. Hsia. 'I am confident our clients will benefit from Cheyenne's deep experience with banks and financial services in Washington. Particularly in today's environment, FTI Consulting is ideally positioned to help clients navigate the intersection of business, regulation, politics and cross-border complexities.'

Ms. Hopkins joins FTI Consulting from the Bank Policy Institute, an industry trade group at which she served as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Strategy. Prior to the Bank Policy Institute, she was a Senior Vice President of Financial Services Policy and Capital Markets at Edelman, where she developed communications plans for various clients ranging from large banks, housing finance, insurance, fintech firms, hedge funds, private equity, regulatory agencies and industry trade groups. She also served as an advisor for C-suite executives on various aspects of crisis communications.

Ms. Hopkins spent over a decade as a reporter covering financial services for top tier media outlets, including Bloomberg, American Banker and Reuters. She was a Treasury Department and regulatory reporter during the 2008 financial crisis, where she reported on the administration's rescue plans. Following the financial crisis, Ms. Hopkins served as a reporter on Capitol Hill covering oversight of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act implementation, regulatory nominations and Congressional investigations.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hopkins said, 'I am thrilled to bring my knowledge of banking and public affairs to a globally recognized firm like FTI Consulting. I look forward to working with this market-leading team of financial services experts to help clients navigate their most pressing challenges.'

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
 Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
 Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 12:40:01 UTC
