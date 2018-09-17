FTI Consulting Expands Global Insurance Services Practice with Appointment of Rory O’Brien as Senior Managing Director

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Global Insurance Services practice with the appointment of Rory O’Brien as a Senior Managing Director. He will be based in London and will support the continued growth of FTI Consulting’s actuarial and general consulting practice.



Mr O’Brien has more than 30 years of senior line management and senior consultancy experience, specialising in corporate turnaround, board advisory, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, efficiency improvement, management information and expense rationalization projects.

He joins FTI Consulting having recently established an insurance-focused actuarial consulting, software and management consulting business in the UK. He was previously Global Head of Risk Consulting & Software at one of the largest global consultancies, and prior to that he was Managing Partner at EMB. Earlier in his career, Mr O’Brien was the Group Chief Executive at Guardian Holdings, one of the largest publicly quoted Caribbean financial services companies.

Kevin Hewitt , Chairman of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at FTI Consulting, said, “I am delighted that Rory has joined our already successful Global Insurance Services team. He brings a wealth of experience of the complex issues faced by companies across this sector and will use his technical expertise and market relationships to ensure we continue to provide clients with the highest possible levels of advice and service.”

Paul Braithwaite , Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services Practice, added, “Due to the increasing use of advanced analytics and other disruptive market forces, we are seeing demand for our services continuing to grow across key markets and geographies. Rory’s arrival further strengthens our global position as a trusted partner and advisor within the industry.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

