FTI Consulting Launches Export Controls and Sanctions Offering

Offering Enhances Capabilities in Area of Increasing Focus for Governments and Regulators

Matthew Bell Joins as Senior Managing Director, Bringing Expertise in the U.S. and Asia

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of an Export Controls and Sanctions offering within its Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment, enhancing the firm’s investigations, compliance and monitoring capabilities for multinational companies and law firms in an area that governments and regulators are increasingly scrutinizing.

The Export Controls and Sanctions offering at FTI Consulting includes compliance program assessment and design, implementation and remediation; investigations and disclosures; independent monitoring or related support services; supply chain and third-party risk management; trade control audits and reviews; license application preparation and license management support; de minimis calculation analysis; deemed export control reviews; wind-down support for sanctioned country operations; and compliance crisis management.

Professionals will work with FTI Consulting’s existing anti-corruption and compliance, anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing experts, and cross-segment technical capabilities around the world to advise companies facing regulatory actions.

“The complexities and changing nature of export control and sanction regulations require companies to undertake vigilance, ongoing training and continuous process improvement, particularly as governments have signaled additional enforcement and trade disputes have increased,” said Paul Ficca , Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Working with our established teams of experts in compliance, monitorships and investigations globally, our Export Controls and Sanctions offering will continue our investment to help companies address the challenge of integrating the necessary controls into their business processes.”

To lead the offering, Matthew Bell joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director, based in Houston. Mr. Bell will collaborate closely with FTI Consulting professionals globally, including focused work with teams in Asia led by Senior Managing Directors Brett Clapp in Singapore and Beth Junell in Hong Kong.

Mr. Bell specializes in international trade compliance, including export controls, economic sanctions, antiboycott and related U.S. and global regulations. He has experience overseeing large and highly complex global investigations in some of the most challenging regions of the world. His expertise spans several industries, including energy, telecommunications and aerospace and defense, as well as for both U.S. and non-U.S. companies with extensive global operations.

Prior to FTI Consulting, Mr. Bell held senior legal and compliance positions at multinational companies in the telecommunications and energy industries, including roles as chief compliance officer, senior global anticorruption counsel, global trade compliance counsel, and regional compliance counsel. He holds an LL.M. from The John Marshall Law School, a J.D. from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Christian University.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



