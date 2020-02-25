Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTI Consulting, Inc.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:31am EST
  • Record Full Year 2019 Revenues of $2.353 Billion, Up 16.0% Compared to $2.028 Billion in Prior Year
  • Record Full Year 2019 EPS of $5.69, Up 44.8% Compared to $3.93 in Prior Year; Record Full Year 2019 Adjusted EPS of $5.80, Up 45.0% Compared to $4.00 in Prior Year
  • Record Fourth Quarter 2019 Revenues of $602.2 Million, Up 19.3% Compared to Prior Year Quarter
  • Fourth Quarter 2019 EPS of $0.76 Compared to $0.61 in Prior Year Quarter; Fourth Quarter 2019 Adjusted EPS of $0.80 Compared to $0.83 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization and Introduces 2020 Guidance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year 2019, revenues of $2.353 billion increased $324.8 million, or 16.0%, compared to revenues of $2.028 billion in the prior year. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation, revenues increased $351.2 million, or 17.3%, compared to the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand across all business segments compared to the prior year. Net income of $216.7 million compared to $150.6 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher operating profits across all business segments, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate. 2018 net income included a $13.0 million gain related to the sale of the Company’s Ringtail e-discovery software and related business ("Ringtail divestiture"), which was partially offset by a $9.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the Company's redemption of $300.0 million of its 6.0% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Senior Notes").

Adjusted EBITDA of $343.9 million, or 14.6% of revenues, compared to $265.7 million, or 13.1% of revenues, in the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues across all business segments, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to an increase in variable compensation and a 17.8% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year.

Full year 2019 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $5.69 compared to $3.93 in the prior year. 2019 EPS included $8.6 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which reduced EPS by $0.17, and a $2.1 million tax gain related to the Ringtail divestiture, which increased EPS by $0.06. 2018 EPS included a $9.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, which reduced EPS by $0.17, and $3.0 million of non-cash interest expense related to the 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.06. This was partially offset by the $13.0 million gain from the Ringtail divestiture, which increased 2018 EPS by $0.16. 2019 Adjusted EPS of $5.80, which excludes the non-cash interest expense and tax gain from the Ringtail divestiture, compared to Adjusted EPS of $4.00 in the prior year. 2018 Adjusted EPS excluded the loss on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense and gain from the Ringtail divestiture.

Commenting on these results, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, "The level of notable growth we have achieved the last couple of years only happens through intense commitment by our people in support of our clients, together with major efforts to attract and support them as they build businesses. I therefore want to thank our leadership and teams across the globe for that commitment and congratulate the entire team on the success."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $217.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $230.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to the pace of cash collections lagging the increase in revenues throughout the year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $369.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $258.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $312.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total debt, net of cash, of ($53.1) million at December 31, 2019 improved compared to $57.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $4.2 million at December 31, 2018. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was due to an increase in cash provided by operating activities, which was partially offset by cash used for share repurchases.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 259,823 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $107.71 for a total cost of $28.0 million. In full year 2019, the Company repurchased 1,258,420 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $84.16 for a total cost of $105.9 million. As of December 31, 2019, approximately $66.6 million remained available for stock repurchases under the Company’s $400.0 million stock repurchase authorization. On February 20, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $100.0 million to repurchase shares of FTI Consulting’s outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program, for an aggregate authorization of $500.0 million. As of February 24, 2020, FTI Consulting had repurchased 7,140,941 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price per share of $46.66 for an aggregate cost of approximately $333.2 million. After giving effect to share repurchases through such date and the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has approximately $166.6 million remaining available for common stock repurchases under the program. No time limit was established for the completion of the program, and the program may be suspended, discontinued or replaced by the Board at any time without prior notice.

Under the program, FTI Consulting may repurchase shares in open-market purchases or any other method in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. The specific timing and amount of repurchases will be determined by FTI Consulting’s management, in its discretion, and will vary based on market conditions, securities law limitations and other factors. The repurchases may be funded using available cash on hand or a combination of cash and available borrowings under FTI Consulting’s senior secured revolving bank credit facility.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $602.2 million increased $97.2 million, or 19.3%, compared to revenues of $505.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand across all business segments and an increase in pass-through revenues compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $29.1 million compared to $23.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher operating profits in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. 2018 fourth quarter net income included a $9.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the Company's redemption of $300.0 million of its 2022 Senior Notes.

Adjusted EBITDA of $58.3 million, or 9.7% of revenues, compared to $53.7 million, or 10.6% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues across all business segments, which was partially offset by higher compensation related to an increase in variable compensation and a 17.8% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2019 EPS of $0.76 compared to $0.61 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2019 EPS included $2.2 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.04. Fourth quarter 2018 EPS included a $9.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, which reduced EPS by $0.17, and $2.1 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.05. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EPS of $0.80, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.83 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EPS excluded the loss on early extinguishment of debt and non-cash interest expense.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $36.3 million, or 25.1%, to $181.1 million in the quarter compared to $144.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation and transactions services, as well as higher success fees. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $12.6 million, or 8.7% of the increase, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $24.8 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, compared to $24.3 million, or 16.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was nearly offset by higher compensation, primarily related to an increase in variable compensation and a 25.9% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses, including costs related to the August 2019 acquisition.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $18.2 million, or 13.8%, to $150.3 million in the quarter compared to $132.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and disputes services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $17.4 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, compared to $21.5 million, or 16.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 17.2% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation as well as higher SG&A expenses.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $24.7 million, or 19.2%, to $153.1 million in the quarter compared to $128.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for merger and acquisition-related antitrust and financial economics services, as well as higher realization for international arbitration services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $17.3 million, or 11.3% of segment revenues, compared to $12.1 million, or 9.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, primarily related to higher variable compensation and an 11.6% increase in billable headcount.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $9.8 million, or 23.5%, to $51.5 million in the quarter compared to $41.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for global cross-border and merger and acquisition-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $7.8 million, or 15.1% of segment revenues, compared to $2.7 million, or 6.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to an 18.0% increase in billable headcount and an increase in SG&A expenses.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $8.3 million, or 14.3%, to $66.3 million in the quarter compared to $58.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to a $4.5 increase in pass-through revenues and higher project-based revenues in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, primarily related to corporate reputation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $9.9 million, or 14.9% of segment revenues, compared to $11.3 million, or 19.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 13.6% increase in billable headcount and higher SG&A expenses.

2020 Guidance
The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2020 will range between $2.450 billion and $2.550 billion. The Company estimates that full year 2020 EPS will range between $5.32 and $5.82 and that Adjusted EPS will range between $5.50 and $6.00. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for 2020 includes estimated non-cash interest expense of $0.18 per share related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, gain or loss on sale of a business and the impact of adopting the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes,"  "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company’s actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, including the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations," and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$369,373  $312,069 
Accounts receivable:   
Billed receivables540,584  437,797 
Unbilled receivables418,288  319,205 
Allowances for doubtful accounts and unbilled services(265,500) (202,394)
Accounts receivable, net693,372  554,608 
Current portion of notes receivable35,106  29,228 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets80,810  69,448 
Total current assets1,178,661  965,353 
Property and equipment, net93,672  84,577 
Operating lease assets159,777   
Goodwill1,202,767  1,172,316 
Other intangible assets, net38,432  34,633 
Notes receivable, net69,033  84,471 
Other assets40,800  37,771 
Total assets$2,783,142  $2,379,121 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other$158,936  $104,600 
Accrued compensation416,903  333,536 
Billings in excess of services provided36,698  44,434 
Total current liabilities612,537  482,570 
Long-term debt, net275,609  265,571 
Non-current operating lease liabilities176,378   
Deferred income taxes151,352  155,088 
Other liabilities78,124  127,067 
Total liabilities1,294,000  1,030,296 
Stockholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding   
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 37,390 (2019) and 38,147 (2018)374  381 
Additional paid-in capital216,162  299,534 
Retained earnings1,413,453  1,196,727 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(140,847) (147,817)
Total stockholders' equity1,489,142  1,348,825 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,783,142  $2,379,121 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018
    
 (unaudited)
Revenues$602,218  $504,993 
        
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues418,672  340,162 
Selling, general and administrative expenses133,032  118,163 
Amortization of other intangible assets2,314  1,865 
 554,018  460,190 
Operating income48,200  44,803 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other(3,680) 2,903 
Interest expense(4,835) (7,076)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt  (9,072)
 (8,515) (13,245)
Income before income tax provision39,685  31,558 
Income tax provision10,624  7,834 
Net income$29,061  $23,724 
Earnings per common share ― basic$0.80  $0.63 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic36,545  37,368 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$0.76  $0.61 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted38,126  38,628 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $0$23,195  $(10,185)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax23,195  (10,185)
Comprehensive income$52,256  $13,539 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018
Revenues$2,352,717  $2,027,877 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues1,534,896  1,328,074 
Selling, general and administrative expenses504,074  465,636 
Amortization of other intangible assets8,152  8,162 
 2,047,122  1,801,872 
Operating income305,595  226,005 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other2,061  4,977 
Interest expense(19,206) (27,149)
Gain on sale of business  13,031 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt  (9,072)
 (17,145) (18,213)
Income before income tax provision288,450  207,792 
Income tax provision71,724  57,181 
Net income$216,726  $150,611 
Earnings per common share ― basic$5.89  $4.06 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic36,774  37,098 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$5.69  $3.93 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted38,111  38,318 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $373$6,970  $(27,602)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax6,970  (27,602)
Comprehensive income$223,696  $123,009 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
 (Unaudited)  
Net income$29,061  $23,724  $216,726  $150,611 
Add back:       
Loss on early extinguishment of debt  9,072    9,072 
Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt  (2,359)   (2,359)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes2,195  2,080  8,606  3,019 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes(571) (534) (2,237) (775)
Gain on sale of business      (13,031)
Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)    (2,097) 6,798 
Adjusted net income$30,685  $31,983  $220,998  $153,335 
Earnings per common share — diluted$0.76  $0.61  $5.69  $3.93 
Add back:       
Loss on early extinguishment of debt  0.23    0.23 
Tax impact of loss on early extinguishment of debt  (0.06)   (0.06)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes0.06  0.06  0.23  0.08 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes(0.02) (0.01) (0.06) (0.02)
Gain on sale of business      (0.34)
Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)    (0.06) 0.18 
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted$0.80  $0.83  $5.80  $4.00 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted38,126  38,628  38,111  38,318 

__________________
   (1)    In 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of Ringtail.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

 Year Ended December 31, 2020
 Low High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common share diluted (GAAP) (1)$5.32  $5.82 
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax0.18  0.18 
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1)$5.50  $6.00 

__________________
  (1)    The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, or gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $29,061 
Interest income and other             3,680 
Interest expense             4,835 
Income tax provision             10,624 
Operating income $22,478  $15,895  $16,022  $4,942  $8,483  $(19,620) $48,200 
Depreciation and amortization 1,037  1,187  1,280  2,862  694  710  7,770 
Amortization of other intangible assets 1,283  287  44    700    2,314 
Adjusted EBITDA $24,798  $17,369  $17,346  $7,804  $9,877  $(18,910) $58,284 
               
Year Ended December 31, 2019 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $216,726 
Interest income and other             (2,061)
Interest expense             19,206 
Income tax provision             71,724 
Operating income $152,948  $98,648  $78,201  $35,022  $39,174  $(98,398) $305,595 
Depreciation and amortization 3,858  4,635  5,734  10,666  2,476  2,784  30,153 
Amortization of other intangible assets 3,929  1,152  177    2,894    8,152 
Adjusted EBITDA $160,735  $104,435  $84,112  $45,688  $44,544  $(95,614) $343,900 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $23,724 
Interest income and other             (2,903)
Interest expense             7,076 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt             9,072 
Income tax provision             7,834 
Operating income $22,620  $20,134  $10,667  $426  $9,975  $(19,019) $44,803 
Depreciation and amortization 894  1,042  1,398  2,248  555  835  6,972 
Amortization of other intangible assets 767  303  44    767    1,881 
Adjusted EBITDA $24,281  $21,479  $12,109  $2,674  $11,297  $(18,184) $53,656 
               
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $150,611 
Interest income and other             (4,977)
Interest expense             27,149 
Gain on sale of business             (13,031)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt             9,072 
Income tax provision             57,181 
Operating income $115,124  $91,262  $64,052  $14,912  $37,250  $(96,595) $226,005 
Depreciation and amortization 3,428  4,237  5,607  12,405  2,302  3,557  31,536 
Amortization of other intangible assets 3,108  1,322  296  70  3,366    8,162 
Adjusted EBITDA $121,660  $96,821  $69,955  $27,387  $42,918  $(93,038) $265,703 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

  

Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization  Average
Billable
Rate		 Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)       (at period end)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$181,054  $24,798  13.7% 59% $455  1,194 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting150,262  17,369  11.6% 59% $343  1,351 
Economic Consulting153,054  17,346  11.3% 72% $509  790 
Technology (1)51,533  7,804  15.1% N/M  N/M  361 
Strategic Communications (1)66,315  9,877  14.9% N/M  N/M  728 
 $602,218  $77,194  12.8%     4,424 
Unallocated Corporate  (18,910)        
Adjusted EBITDA  $58,284  9.7%      
            
Year Ended December 31, 2019            
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$723,721  $160,735  22.2% 67% $452  1,194 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting577,780  104,435  18.1% 63% $337  1,351 
Economic Consulting592,542  84,112  14.2% 75% $500  790 
Technology (1)215,584  45,688  21.2% N/M  N/M  361 
Strategic Communications (1)243,090  44,544  18.3% N/M  N/M  728 
 $2,352,717  $439,514  18.7%     4,424 
Unallocated Corporate  (95,614)        
Adjusted EBITDA  $343,900  14.6%      
            
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$144,784  $24,281  16.8% 61% $458  948 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting132,083  21,479  16.3% 63% $340  1,153 
Economic Consulting128,396  12,109  9.4% 67% $530  708 
Technology (1)41,720  2,674  6.4% N/M  N/M  306 
Strategic Communications (1)58,010  11,297  19.5% N/M  N/M  641 
 $504,993  $71,840  14.2%     3,756 
Unallocated Corporate  (18,184)        
Adjusted EBITDA  $53,656  10.6%      
            
Year Ended December 30, 2018            
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$564,479  $121,660  21.6% 66% $433  948 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting520,333  96,821  18.6% 64% $331  1,153 
Economic Consulting533,979  69,955  13.1% 69% $519  708 
Technology (1)185,755  27,387  14.7% N/M  N/M  306 
Strategic Communications (1)223,331  42,918  19.2% N/M  N/M  641 
 $2,027,877  $358,741  17.7%     3,756 
Unallocated Corporate  (93,038)        
Adjusted EBITDA  $265,703  13.1%      
            
N/M Not meaningful           

__________________
  (1)    The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 Year Ended
December 31,
 
 2019 2018
Operating activities   
Net income$216,726  $150,611 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization30,153  31,536 
Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets8,152  8,162 
Acquisition-related contingent consideration2,372  479 
Provision for doubtful accounts19,602  17,872 
Share-based compensation17,978  15,577 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs11,615  5,456 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt  9,072 
Gain on sale of business  (13,031)
Deferred income taxes(3,712) 20,831 
Other302  769 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:   
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled(141,894) (72,034)
Notes receivable10,445  8,987 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(22,648) (2,258)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other(8,907) 8,908 
Income taxes24,496  (8,890)
Accrued compensation61,339  52,510 
Billings in excess of services provided(8,133) (3,885)
Net cash provided by operating activities217,886  230,672 
Investing activities   
Proceeds from sale of business  50,283 
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received(18,791)  
Purchases of property and equipment(42,072) (32,270)
Other257  731 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(60,606) 18,744 
Financing activities   
Borrowings under revolving line of credit45,000  233,500 
Repayments under revolving line of credit(45,000) (333,500)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes  316,250 
Payments of long-term debt  (300,000)
Payments of debt issue and debt prepayment costs  (16,149)
Purchase and retirement of common stock(105,797) (55,738)
Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans3,171  38,475 
Payments for business acquisition liabilities(2,282) (3,029)
Deposits and other1,597  2,672 
Net cash used in financing activities(103,311) (117,519)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents3,335  (9,789)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents57,304  122,108 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period312,069  189,961 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$369,373  $312,069 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
  
Net cash provided by operating activities$217,886  $230,672 
Purchases of property and equipment(42,072) (32,270)
Free Cash Flow$175,814  $198,402 


FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
07:33aFTI CONSULTING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07:31aFTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/20FTI CONSULTING, INC. : annual earnings release
02/10FTI Consulting Leads Who's Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for 10..
GL
02/05FTI Consulting's Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment Wins Several Indus..
GL
02/04FTI Consulting Launches Story Development Solution, Combining Cutting-Edge An..
GL
02/04FTI Consulting to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Host ..
GL
02/03FTI Consulting Launches Custom-Built, Universal Office 365 Connector for E-Di..
GL
01/30Anthony Saitta Joins FTI Consulting to Lead Executive Compensation & Corporat..
GL
01/29FTI CONSULTING : Continues West Coast Expansion of the Office of the CFO Solutio..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 281 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 4 311 M
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 147,00  $
Last Close Price 118,00  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Brenda J. Bacon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.6.63%4 311
FISERV INC.0.83%79 269
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.78%60 051
CINTAS CORPORATION7.09%29 897
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.72%25 468
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.11.16%21 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group