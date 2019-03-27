FTI Consulting's Anthony J. Ferrante Earns Tech 25 Innovators and Disruptors List Recognition

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting, has been named to Washington Life Magazine’s 2019 Tech 25 list, which recognizes the Washington area’s leading entrepreneurs in national and global innovation.



“Anthony has extensive experience working with the technology community to guard against the most pressing cybersecurity threats,” said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “He brought that experience to our firm less than two years ago, and has since established a comprehensive and highly sought-after Cybersecurity practice, comprised of experts who are committed to assisting clients across the globe in navigating and responding to today’s increasingly volatile cyber threat landscape.”

Mr. Ferrante has more than 15 years of experience providing cybersecurity resilience, prevention, response, remediation and recovery services to more than 1,000 private sector and government organizations. Before joining FTI Consulting, he served as Director for Cyber Incident Response at the U.S. National Security Council during the Obama administration, where he coordinated the country’s response to unfolding national and international cyber crises. Before that, he was Chief of Staff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Division.

“It is an honor to be recognized among so many incredible entrepreneurs, innovators and trailblazers in the technology space,” said Mr. Ferrante. “What is most exciting is the fact that cybersecurity is being recognized as critical technological issue, one that requires not only cutting-edge, intelligence-led capabilities but people who are willing to lead the charge on cyber innovation to protect personal, national and global interests.”

