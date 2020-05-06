FTI Consulting to Present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Log in
05/06/2020 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Sabherwal, is scheduled to participate at the virtual 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 30 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019.

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
