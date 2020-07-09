Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTI Consulting, Inc.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTI Consulting to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the New York market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
07:31aFTI Consulting to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Cal..
GL
07/08FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Turnaround & Restructuring Practice wi..
GL
07/06Financial Crime Compliance Experts Join FTI Consulting in Singapore
GL
07/06Former State Secretary Mathias Samson Joins Senior Leadership of FTI Consulti..
GL
07/02FTI CONSULTING : Expands Economic Consulting Segment with the Appointment of Two..
AQ
06/27WIRECARD : German development bank could lose 100 mln euros from Wirecard insolv..
RE
06/25Chuck E. Cheese parent files for bankruptcy as COVID-19 deals fresh blow
RE
06/25FTI CONSULTING : and ForMotiv Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Digital ..
PU
06/23Wirecard ex-boss Braun arrested as creditors hunt lost billions
RE
06/23Wirecard ex-boss Braun arrested as creditors hunt lost billions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 412 M - -
Net income 2020 212 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 052 M 4 052 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 743
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 149,33 $
Last Close Price 112,53 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.1.69%4 052
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.33.07%7 602
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-4.76%1 094
PRORED PARTNERS CO., LTD.25.74%543
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.-19.11%388
RICARDO PLC-46.98%271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group